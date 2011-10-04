Review: FX’s ‘American Horror Story’ an overwrought mess

Let’s say you had a friend in college… No, “friend” is too strong. Let’s say you knew a guy in college who would show up to every party, have a few drinks and start acting crazy. For a little while, everyone would enjoy just watching him operate in a completely liquid state – sometimes doing genuinely entertaining things that he wouldn’t have the nerve to do sober, other times just being an amusing mess. And then after the empty beer cans piled up, the guy’s behavior would start becoming more unsettling, to the point where even the rubberneckers had to look away, feeling bad that they’d watched this wreck in the first place.
Watching a Ryan Murphy-created show tends to follow the same pattern. Both “Nip/Tuck” and “Glee” debuted with attention-getting premises and stories, where the execution was often less relevant than the “My god, did I just see that?” spectacle. And then Murphy keeps trying to outdo himself, going more and more over the top each time, until by the second or third season it’s mortifying.
“American Horror Story” (tomorrow at 10 p.m., FX), the new drama Murphy co-created with “Glee” partner Brad Falchuk, speeds up the process, starting out as the TV equivalent of the college guy after eight too many beers, rather than ramping up to that awkward level. It is so far over the top that the top is a microscopic speck in its rearview mirror, and so full of strange sounds, sights and characters that you likely won’t forget it – even though many of you(*) will wish you could.
(*) I will say that I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if this show is a hit for FX. It’s noisy and attention-getting in a way that very few TV dramas are these days, and the quality bar for horror movies to be successful is lower than almost any other genre. But there’s going to be no middle ground here: people will either love this or, like me, loathe it.
Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton play Ben and Vivien Harmon, a married Boston couple going through what seems like 17 different crises at once, including Vivien recovering from a difficult, violently unsuccessful pregnancy and Ben cheating on her with a younger woman. They decide the best solution is to move away themselves and teen daughter Violet (Taissa Farmiga) from the site of all their problems, buying a posh old house in Los Angeles that – in a convenient omission from their realtor – has been the site of a series of grisly murders, with most of the home’s owners over the decades going mad and turning on their loved ones or anyone unlucky enough to walk in the front door.
The house itself is a marvel of production design; it wouldn’t be hard at all to imagine that many baroque, terrifying things have happened there even if the series didn’t open with a flashback to one of the many murders. But the problem with doing a haunted house story as an ongoing series rather than as a movie is that it becomes harder to justify why the occupants don’t just move out, already. The events of the series’ second episode are the kind that would drive any sensible person – and if you don’t want a character to seem sensible, you don’t cast Connie “Mrs. Coach” Britton – to run screaming and never, ever, look back, only for the third episode to contort itself into knots explaining (not very convincingly) why the Harmons will stay in this hellpit.
But then, plot logic and plausible characterization don’t have any business in a Murphy/Falchuk show. “Glee” is occasionally capable of featuring recognizable human behavior, like in tonight’s mostly-solid episode, with a scripted credited to that show’s third creator, Ian Brennan (who has nothing to do with “American Horror Story”). The problem is that those human moments are forgotten the second it’s not convenient to whatever crazy idea the creators want to try out next. And “American Horror Story” is less a scripted drama than a crazy idea delivery system.
You want to throw in the “Psycho” strings during an attack scene set in the ’60s? Go for it! You want Jessica Lange to skip past chewing scenery to swallowing it wholesale as the Harmon’s eccentric Southern belle neighbor? Why not! You want to throw out all the goodwill you generated on “Glee” by writing three-dimensional characters with Down syndrome and give Lange’s character a daughter with Down’s who’s there only as creepy set dressing?(**) Have at it! Denis O’Hare covered in burn makeup? Alexandra Breckenridge wandering around in a fetish maid costume? A rubber gimp suit as a major plot point? Great idea, greater, greatest!
(**) It’s rare that I get angry at bad television – usually it just disappoints me – but a scene in the second episode featuring Lange’s daughter (played by Jamie Brewer) made my blood boil at its tone-deafness.
With the exception of Britton, who’s making a noble but probably misguided attempt to give a real performance at the center of all this silliness (better, probably, to just give in and camp it up alongside Lange and the others), everything about “AHS” is as busy and/or noisy as possible. (This makes the show a perfect fit for McDermott, whose only two modes are whispering while staring or shouting indignantly.) The Harmons have problems piled on top of problems, even before you introduce them to this haunted house and its disgusting history, and it’s all so delirious that almost nothing has a chance to make the impact the creators clearly intend it to. (Each episode opens with a flashback to a previous murder at the house, and while none of the sequences are exactly subdued, the self-contained nature of them makes them more effective than anything that happens in the rest of the hour.)
Murphy and Falchuk have talked to the press about how the show was inspired by their love of ’60s and ’70s psychological horror/thriller films like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Don’t Look Now,” and that they want to really explore this particular family unit. But the Harmons never seem like a family; just three vaguely-connected people who occasionally cross paths so they can yell past each other. And whatever thematic points the writers want to make gets lost in the rush to assault the viewers’ senses with the next whacked-out idea.
Ben is a therapist, and in the second episode he treats a woman who has a recurring dream about being chopped in two in an elevator accident. Ben goes on a long riff about what the dream represents, and asks, “What do you think might be shut down in you?” The patient replies, “I don’t know. I think I’m just afraid of being cut in half.”
That’s “American Horror Story” in a nutshell. It has pretensions of depth and ambition, but really all it’s about is whatever cool thing Murphy and Falchuk wanted to do next, hurled at the screen with such reckless abandon that none of it works.
If this is the level of crazy where “American Horror Story” starts at, the only genuinely scary thing about the show is trying to imagine where its creators will take it a year or two from now.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Do you think this could work even if well-executed? I was one of Harper Island’s few fans, but I definitely left with the impression that even if that show was perfectly done, audiences wouldn’t have wanted to see it.
It is working. Wonderfully well. Why wouldn’t a show with an amazing concept, great actors and a wonderful script not do well. I am certainly a fan. The best thing about it is the underlying sweetness and pain of all of the characters, even the ones that are brash and somewhat awful. They are so three dimentional. I love that. The other great thing is how much fun the actors are obviously having doing this. They are clearly having a ball, and we see it! This show is loved, and it shows! Jaimie Brewer is just an inspiration! her character, Addy, is such a great and complex character, with secrets and very unexpected sides to her. She happens to have DOWNS, but the thing that comes across is the mother daughter relationship good and bad that she creates with Constance. I have watched every episode and pray for more. I simply do not understand this review at all.
But what about the font?
That’s Fienberg’s thing – though he now says it’s a typeface, not a font – and I’ll let him devote a large chunk of his review to it.
That made me Laugh Out Loud.
It IS a fabulous font.
If they’re perpetuating the “Down’s” syndrome error (it’s Down), then that’s another strike against.
When it’s said, it goes by so quickly that it can sound like either one. That was just my usage, since altered.
It actually is technically Down’s syndrome, named after John Langdon Down. In recent years, the trend is to drop the ‘s in medical documents, which is why it’s now referred to as only Down syndrome.
Alan, I shudder to think what you mean by “violently unsuccessful pregnancy”. That alone sounds like a horror story! Ick, if you describe it that way, I’m really not tempted to watch now. Thanks for warning me away from a show with a pregnancy story that seems like it will really disturb me…..never mind the creepy rubber gimp suit stuff!
Alan,
It is worth watching the pilot just to see how horrifically bad this is? I can’t remember reading a review where you hated a show this much.
Shawn Ryan TV Shows on air = 0
Ryan Murphy TV Shows on air = 2
RIP Terriers + Chicago Code
Sigh. I was that college acquaintance. I’ll never live that down.
I have a morbid curiosity to watch American Horror Story, but I fear that it’s just a big jumbled mess of stylish shots & situations. For some reason, I’m mentally comparing it to “The Event.” I’m skeptical that the creepy imagery is just a giant smokescreen masking lack of a cohesive plot.
I’m a pretty huge fan of Nip/Tuck’s First Season, so I know that Murphy tailspin all too well.
“This makes the show a perfect fit for McDermott, whose only two modes are whispering while staring or shouting indignantly.”
I hope this show is a huge success. Mostly because the latest Glee episodes have me hoping/thinking Ian Brennan and his writing stuff are finally figuring out the show and I want Murphy/Falchuk to stay far away from it. But also because I wish more television shows aimed big and weird. Like how I was wishing “Terra Nova” would be a monster to inspire other networks to go all out. Of course, that show was an okay pilot with a terrible second episode (and the previews for next week? Yikes!). And it sounds like this is worse. But part of me is rooting for this to take off and convince a network to take a similar risk, hopefully on something that comes together better.
Why wouldn’t it work? its a wonderful show, with three dimentional characters and a real sweetness and appreciation for all of them. I am certainly a fan. Jamie Brewer is one of the best things about the show, and Addelide is a compelling warm character with many secrets who happens to have DOWNS. More people should learn from this. This review is absurd.
Let’s be honest. Alan and Dan Feinberg have an axe to grind with Murphy and Falchuk because they threw one of their critic buddies under the bus in the “some Glee cast members are leaving” controversey. Look at the Critical Reception summary here [en.wikipedia.org] Alan is the only negative one listed.
Yes, because I’ve never, ever made any of these criticisms of a Murphy show before now. Also, most of the major critics haven’t weighed in yet, but based on the reaction at the pilot screening during TCA, I’m guessing the Metacritic score is gonna be on the low end.
OK, I’ll watch for that Metacritic score. It’s 62 now. You have it as a 16 (I have no idea how this # is calculated) with the next lowest at 40.
BTW, you have Charlie’s Angels, Bleep My Dad Says and The Marriage Ref with higher scores than AHS. You don’t think your issues with Falchuk and Murphy impacted this at all, eh?
I have an axe to grind with Ryan Murphy… but that is because he ruined Nip/Tuck with the last few seasons and because he has an agenda to push on Glee and got away from what made the show good in the first 13 episodes as a satire on high school.
Murphy’s shows have always been about flash, and less about substance. This is why his shows are successful, because the American viewing public would rather watch crap like two and a half men instead of Parks and Recreation.
The latter two shows “scores” were from before we started giving out letter grades at HitFix, and therefore are as worthless as every other score the Metacritic people attempted to divine from my older reviews, positive or negative.
And, yes, I disliked this show more than Charlie’s Angels, which was boring and miscalculated but didn’t annoy me to the extent this did. And that has nothing to do with Murphy and Falchuk’s media antics (involving a reporter I barely know in passing) and everything to do with the hallmarks of their work that I complained about time and again in the later seasons of Nip/Tuck and the early days of Glee.
Also, Mo Ryan just posted a pretty negative review on her site, stop with the conspiracy theories!
Wikipedia, eh? Well, they’re never wrong.
EddieIsAnnoy – I’ll post my review tomorrow. It’ll be even more negative. And that will be because it’s an awful TV show and not because of anything I have against anybody doing the show.
-Daniel
@eddieisannoy: I can only assume you’ve seen the episodes Alan reviewed and therefore, have some sort of valid opinion rather than simply finding fault because you’re a big Glee fan. Because if you haven’t seen them, you’d simply be opining from out your backside, and nobody needs that.
Oh, and don’t worry. Even if Alan hates it, no kittens will be harmed. I promise.
@Joel…I haven’t seen it yet, but my poin twasn’t about the quality of this show so that’s irrelevant. My point is that Alan (and Dan) seem pre-disposed to disliking the show since they have mentioned the dissing of their colleague several times on the podcast. I have no axe to grind with Alan, I’ve been reading his reviews since the old NYPD postings and I listen every week to Firewall and Iceberg. I just think he’s really rubbing salt in this one with glee ( ;) )
And with 14 scores in Metacritic has 7 positive, 5 mixed and 2 negative
Speaking as someone who likes this show, I can tell you that it’s my sense that while not everyone hates it as much as Alan and Dan do, people who dislike it are in the SUBSTANTIAL majority, with people who absolutely despise it holding a significant chunk of the landscape.
Furthermore, EVERYBODY I know who’s in criticism was grossed out by the throwing under the bus of the reporter in question, not just Alan and Dan. People do have the ability to separate their opinion of the creator from their opinion of the show.
In short, trying to hold up other critics’ opinions as evidence that Alan is being unfair to this show is not going to fly as more reviews appear, I PROMISE.
Even if Alan and Dan are impacted by their so-called hatred of Murphy (which I think is an absurd accusation), they love Mrs. Coach! You don’t think they’d want to like a show with Mrs. Coach in it? I sure as hell do. But the show stinks.
Actually I have watched all the episodes, and it sounds like the critic here has watched a part of the pilot, and no more, as the details are simply wrong. But that would explain this totally irresponsible review. The show has plenty of fans, but its obviously not trying to pander, sop i am sure people will dislike it. But it will never be dismissed on the quality of the acting or the screenplay itself. Both are excellent. there is so little tv left that isn’t simply garbage its good to see a show with the potential to be great, and all the tools needed to make it so.
Does anyone ever TELL Ryan Murphy “Hey, you keep making the same mistakes over and over and they sink your shows… STOP DOING THAT!”?
They might, but studios keep writing him checks, so why should he care?
Well, the WB tried to do that with Popular and the second season just became a maudlin, depressing disaster.
Is Tim Minear still on the writing staff? Has he had any impact on the show?
Is it a coincidence that Dan Harmon has chided Glee about winning so many Emmys and now Murphy and Falchuck name their family The Harmons who are stuck in a terrible marriage and move into a haunted house?
Knowing the creators… I would go out on the limb and say it was not a coincidence.
Minear’s listed as a consulting producer so I assume the answer is not much.
Think this will likely be another one of those cases where I end up liking the show partly because Alan and Dan have prepared me for the absolute worst.
So… Not a complete failure then?
I have to say, the commercial that was flashing critic reviews sandwiched between random tweets was very intentionally misleading. I won’t be watching it just because of that. Everybody already knows those critic one liners are worthless filler, so having to resort to putting tweets from people that haven’t even seen the show is pretty telling.
So what’s with the image in the banner ads? Sounds like the rubber gimp suit is a real thing on the show. Is there an all-red room? Is the lady in her underwear a character on the show? Is she pregnant or just arching her back a lot?
The reasons why psych thrillers are even good in the first place because of the story’s slow build and suspense. Just watch Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ for such.
What is the deal with the gimp? I don’t want to suffer through another awful Ryan Murphy series just to find out what the purpose of the gimp is.
I’m going to give it a few episodes, as I think there is a great deal of potential here. It really does look visually fascinating and sometimes that’s enough for me to love it(see movies: Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Event Horizon, and of course Nip/Tuck for TV). I think some of you concentrate too much on what a show does wrong, blowing the negatives well out of proportion just because it’s easier to write it off and bash the hell out of it.
F. OH MY GOD! F! WE SHOULD BE SO FRIGHTENED OF F!
That’s where this show is going.
At any point, does Mrs. Coach take the ghosts aside and say, “Come on, y’all”?
This is not a response of substance, but I have to say *LOL*.
remember these guys hate true blood sooo ovbiously no taste in sexy horror
OK, I’m going to say something that’s been bugging me about every show Ryan Murphy has his name on. Why is he utterly incapable of writing a sexually active adult women who isn’t a mentally unstable, spiteful basket case?
I strongly disagree that Vivien is a “mentally unstable, spiteful basket case.” That is a vastly unfair assessment. She had a miscarriage of a 7 month old and had to carry and deliver a dead baby. Shortly thereafter, she caught her husband screwing a 20 year old in her bed. She is legitimately traumatized. I saw no pathology, only a very real pain. Connie Britton is the best thing about the show, and I found Vivien the only sympathetic character on the show, though unlike Alan I enjoyed it a lot.
OK, I’m going to say something that’s been bugging me about every show Ryan Murphy has his name on. Why is he utterly incapable of writing a sexually active adult women who isn’t a mentally unstable, spiteful basket case?
Did Ryan Murphy wrong you in another life Alan? I didn’t watch Nip/Tuck – and don’t watch Glee – but no plenty of people that enjoy both, so he must be doing something right. I’ll check this out solely based on my love affair with Mrs. Coach – dating back to her Spin City days.
Know. Jeez.
Plenty of people watch Two and a Half Men- that does not make it good.
Very subjective Stacy, no? For instance, I keep reading about how great Parks and Rec is, yet every time I turn it on I scratch my head trying to figure out why. Because it’s not funnier than Community or Modern Family on their worst days. And while I’m no fan of 2-1/2, guess what, 12 million people (or so) each week disagree with me.
Plenty of people enjoy Two and a Half Men, NCIS, etc etc etc, but nobody’s lauding them as visionaries. Murphy is a toolbag and everything he touches eventually becomes pure crap, I watched the last few seasons of Nip/Tuck to see how many “jump the shark” moments they could pack into 42 minutes, on average, it was about 3-4 an episode
Also popularity doesn’t equal quality… exhibit A: Paul Blart: Mall Cop… Exhibit B: The Career of Adam Sandler
“And while I’m no fan of 2-1/2, guess what, 12 million people (or so) each week disagree with me.”
Which doesn’t make them right or you wrong. More importantly, it doesn’t make YOUR opinion of the show based on any personal animus directed at Chuck Lorre. So, y’know, remember that when you go ahead and read Alan’s secret mind based on the exact same facts.
I had no idea who Ryan Murphy was when Nip/Tuck came out, and loved the first season. Then it went so far off the rails so fast it took me the entire second season to realize what happened and I stopped watching it.
GLEE was the same way. Really thought it was a funny take on high school with some jazzy little musical numbers mixed in. It was fun and then the second season took hold and I was out after three eps.
When I found out Ryan Murphy was behind both of them, it made complete sense. “Ok, this is what this guy does. Great first seasons, sets the hook, and just goes crazy with the rest. I get the bit.” And that’s what Alan is saying with his review. The expectation, knowing who created it, was for an entertaining, mostly well-executed first season in an interesting setting with a promising cast. I was planning to tune into the first season for that very reason, too, knowing I would eventually bow out in subsequent seasons when they went past entertaining into daring their audience to keep watching. But this review, combined with AV Club’s, have assured me there is no room for this in my already over-crowded watching schedule. I’m not a fan of Murphy’s (clearly), but I do recognize his ability to put together a very entertaining first season of television. This just doesn’t sound as though he’s done it with this one.
Thanks for the heads-up, Alan.
Looked to me like a Twin Peaks style ripoff thing
If the creators wanted to do a tribute to the horror genre, they should have made a bold move and started every single episode with Connie, Dylan and Taissa moving into the house. By the end of the episode, some combination of them would be brutally murdered and when the episode ends, it concludes as it’s own self-contained lil’ horror flick. For the next episode, everyone starts fresh in classic Kenny McCormick-fashion and a new 44 minute plot starts. You get the best of all worlds with a revolutionary way to approach plot (good for the creators), an unpredictable set of circumstances (good for the audience), a weekly tribute to old timey movies (good for the genre) and the show can be as loud or campy or quiet as is audience-friendly (good for the network).
great idea
“Low grade dog food!” Bullseye Mr. Sepinwall. How does crap like this go into production?
Just watched the pilot, and I definitely disagree with the review. You saw a few more episodes than me, so I’ll keep your opinion in mind. If this follows Nip/Tuck and has a great 1-2 seasons and then gets too crazy to really enjoy, then I’ll just settle in to the first two seasons of American Horror Story and bow out when it comes to that. I’m still intrigued enough at the idea to stay on board.
you have to appreciate the irony that to get to this extremely negative review of american horror stories, you have to navigate your way through 4 separate banner ads on the hitfix website promoting american horror stories.
Write a comment…great review. looks like a knock off ill concieved knock off x files, that’ rated r. they did this the best. but this isn’t that good. i liked the maid concept and the wife having sex with the ghost in the gimp suit unawares, though.
I was looking forward to this show. Especially now that Breaking Bad is near over. But I was amazed at the badness of this show, especially given the big promo push. Plus the use of bad language like sh%t and worse is just gratuitous, with no rationale. And I love bad language in TV shows! I agree with this review entirely. This show is cliche’d, and is not paying tribute to great horror movies (like the twins in the shining and the gimp in pulp fiction). It is just STEALING ideas in the hopes that a young generation will not realize they were done way better before. I would forgive unoriginality. I mean The Walking Dead is not really original, yet its fantastic. American Horror Story is terrible in writing, delivery and acting — and it is indeed offensive to the Downs syndrome community (not cool!) Hit delete on the DVR button for this one!
I absolutely love the show and can’t wait for the next episode!
Loved the show, can’t wait for the next episode!
I agree with you. This show is way…too…BUSY.
They push bad taste a little too much. By the way I am not interested in Dylan McDermitts butt! This show will not survive, unless a bunch of air heads are tuned in to it.
You are a moron. The show is “creepily hectic” and filled with interesting sub-plots. Additionally, it has mostly received positive reviews, and has a very loyal following amongst people who enjoy the genre. It’s clearly not meant for any of the idiots in the political correcteness gone mad camp ;)
I have to completely disagree with your review. Well, it’s not scary, I agree with you there. But I love the writing, and the way everything fit together in that semi-chaotic world they created. I loved the not-so-subtle nods to other horror films. And I’ve simply grown to really enjoy this twisted, odd horror program. If FX wasn’t my favorite channel before, I think with the addition of American Horror Story it can officially be called so now. Between this, Archer, Justified and It’s Always Sunny well, that’s most of my ‘can’t miss’ shows. And I know I’m not the only one. It makes me feel bad for DirecTV customers since they’ll almost certainly be losing FX along with a bunch of other channels due to the contract dispute between Fox and Direct. Makes me glad to be an employee and subscriber of DISH Network where we have a long term contract and don’t have to worry about that sort of thing.
I think, Mr. Sepinwall, that you are missing the wildly imaginative statement that Murphy, et al, are making about America. There is so much rich, cultural commentary on the whole social ideology of American that it crackles with electricity. You need to think a little more in depth…read a little Foucault or Walter Benjamin…dip into some American history, at least. Then you might get past the “camp” and see the legacy of this land we live in.
it was like watching every horror story ever written rolled up into one story…loved it….became a show that brought our family together…yes we were each watching it on our own tv’s but it was something during the week we talked about for hours. Some of us missed what things meant (ie: how could he leave the house he’s trapped in and go to the beach and be chased by the dead high school kids? Because he could leave the house on Halloween). And we each had our own ideas what was going to happen next or what really was going on that wasn’t clear (the stillborn baby wasn’t born dead we guessed…..and when we watched the next episode we were right).
It was great, great and even greater than we could imagine. It was filled to the brim with so many story lines that there was always something that scared the daylights out of you or took you by surprise (the dead burned children eating and playing like nothing was wrong with them). Can’t wait until next season….at least my son and daughter will call me more!
you must have said Murphy and Falchuk 100 times. did they piss in your cereal or what? sounds like your jealous that their show is a success and you write for hitfix
Tripe. Pure Tripe. The 1st season was gurgling up a series of disjointed, half baked-rejected Twilightzone ideas, throwing it into a blender and filming it while it was still slimy.