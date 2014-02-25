Review: FX’s ‘The Americans’ takes a leap in season 2

“The Americans,” FX's Cold War drama about KGB spies posing as a married couple in Ronald Reagan's America, had the poor timing to arrive as a very good new show near the start of what turned out to be an incredible year. Had it debuted in a different period – even a year or two earlier – it would have set a very high bar to clear for all that followed and been a constant point of comparison. But there was just so much quality TV in 2013 that it kept slipping behind other work, even though it had so much to recommend it. When I did my best-of rankings for the year, I wound up putting it 18th, simultaneously kicking myself for doing so while struggling to argue that I preferred it to the previous 17.
We're still pretty early in 2014, and who can say what the year (which has already given us HBO's mesmerizing “True Detective”) will have to offer, but it's hard to imagine “The Americans” (which returns tomorrow night at 10) getting lost in the shuffle this time around. It's taken a major creative leap – the kind that can elevate a show from a strong example of its era to one that transcends eras – and as I barreled through the five episodes FX sent out to critics, I felt my pulse quickening in that way I want to feel so often in my job but so rarely do: when something good becomes something great.
Again, “The Americans” had plenty going for it a year ago. The premise was gripping as both suspense fodder and an examination of relationships, asking the same basic question that KGB operative Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) kept asking of “wife” Elizabeth (Keri Russell): if you live with someone for decades, pretend to be married to them, and conceive and raise children together, at what point does it all cease to be an act? Rhys and Russell were superb, as was Noah Emmerich as their FBI agent neighbor Stan Beeman, at once oblivious to the danger across the street and a ruthless spy hunter. And the period touches were all spot-on, capturing the look and sound of the early '80s without turning into a cartoon recreation of them.
And it's not that the creative team, led by producers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, made drastic changes to the structure or style in between seasons. James Brolin doesn't join the cast as Reagan, who becomes best friends with the Jenningses after Elizabeth accidentally saves him from choking on a jellybean. We don't start getting flash-forwards to Philip in the mid-'90s, sporting a ratty ponytail and wispy mustache(*), philosophizing about the decisions he and his wife made back in the day.
(*) Though, oddly (especially since the episode was filmed months ago), one of his disguises makes him look uncannily like Matthew McConaughey in the 2012 “True Detective” scenes.
What's happened is what you hope will happen when a show goes from its first season to its second: basic fine-tuning, emphasizing the things that worked well in year one, finding ways to either fix or eliminate what didn't.
The scenes with Jennings kids Paige (Holly Taylor) and Henry (Keidrich Sellati), for instance, tended to be a weak spot last season. But where other cable dramas (like a certain Showtime series that also deals with enemies of the state living undercover in America) only get deeper into trouble with their teenage characters as they go along, “The Americans” season 2 quickly finds multiple ways to emphasize how important Paige and Henry are, both to their parents and the series.
And boy howdy does season 2 play up the show's strengths. Like so many of the great 21st Century dramas, “The Americans” is a Trojan Horse show, telling intricate and thoughtful stories about marriage, hidden inside the exciting genre trappings of a spy thriller. Philip and Elizabeth have weekly missions where they beat, kidnap, threaten and occasionally kill their enemies, but they're also constantly dealing with the compromises any couple has to make, questions of trust and faith and trying to keep their kids safe in a world that would be growing ever-scarier even if they really were the travel agents they claim to be. And just as Tony Soprano being a mobster raised the stakes of his disputes with his mother and his uncle, so does the danger of a double life in the KGB heighten every bump in the Jennings marriage.
In one episode, we see them in the laundry room divvying up their chores for the week – they just happen to include infidelity, blackmail, kidnapping and Philip's outside marriage (the only semi-legal one he has) under an assumed identity to an administrative assistant in Stan's office. As the season moves along, one of the kids develops an interest in organized religion; when “The Good Wife” tells that exact same story, it's a drag, but when the parents are godless Communists like Philip and Elizabeth, it becomes another fundamental threat to their way of life.
Season 1 toggled back and forth between Philip and Elizabeth trying to treat their pretend marriage as the real thing, ending with the both of them agreeing to do so. Season 2 finds ways to introduce even greater tension, even as they're a more fundamentally sound unit, while also adding a whodunnit element that spices things up nicely.
One of the discoveries of the first season was Annet Mahendru as Nina, a Soviet embassy worker whom Stan Beeman blackmailed into feeding him information, before she went back to her superiors and turned triple agent. She's even more prominent this year, so marvelously hard to read even as she sleeps with Stan, then files explicit reports about it to the KGB, and she in turn gives Emmerich so much to play as the noble but weak Stan. And though Margo Martindale, who brought so much nuanced menace to her role as Philip and Elizabeth's handler Claudia in season 1, is now full-time on CBS' “The Millers,” she gets to return now and then and instantly makes everyone around her better.
The show's soundtrack continues to feature the perfect kinds of songs, which weren't overplayed back in the day (or on classic rock radio or period movie soundtracks in the years since), but that instantly evoke both the period and the emotions of the scene. Episode-ending music montages have become an overused cliché in cable drama, but there's one at the close of this season's third episode that's a perfect marriage of music and pictures, bringing the hour's story and character arcs to a close in a more beautiful way than a few dialogue scenes could have.
The new season plays very much like Fields, Weisberg, Graham Yost and the rest of the production team did as thorough a soup-to-nuts assessment of their strengths and weaknesses and how to fix them as one could imagine. Even a relatively minor flaw (if you can call it that) like the show's fans fixating on Philip and Elizabeth's wig disguises, to the point where undercover scenes became funny when they weren't meant to be, is solved with one swift, brutally elegant move in the season premiere. Without spoiling it, I'll just say that the minute it happened, I forever stopped questioning why those things never come off.
As viewers watching these stories from the relative safety of 2014, we know that Mr. and Mrs. Jennings will wind up on the losing side of history. The future of “The Americans,” and what its legacy might be whenever it finishes what had better be a long run, has yet to be written.
Its present, though? Absolutely dynamite.
I recently carved out the time to rewatch Season 1 in preparation for The Americans’ return. While I hadn’t forgotten how much I loved this show, it wasn’t until I started watching that I remembered just how immersive and thrilling this world and these characters could be. I’m thrilled to hear that the show has taken another leap forward in Season 2.
One of my bigger issues with this show in Season 1 was the casting, specifically Noah Emmerich. He just never seemed well-suited to play a “ruthless spy hunter”, as he’s described above. He could never make me believe him. Same goes for Richard Thomas, as an icy FBI boss (I mean, I’ve actually seen some episodes of The Waltons and Touched by an Angel).
But the twist with Nina was really interesting, and “noble but weak” is exactly something that Emmerich is suited to play. Just hoping they can keep pulling it off this season, cause this show has the potential to be really, really great.
Alan, I got your book as a holiday present and am enjoying it; it’s kind of fun to sort of pair reviews like this with the discussion in your book of shows like the Sopranos and The Wire. I know the usual thing would be to just write another book at some point; but I almost think you should do it more like a textbook and release new, updated editions periodically.
i had it at 5th, but it was also my favorite new show of 2013. I thought it was way too low on alan’s list. my top 5 was breaking bad, boardwalk empire, mad men, game of thrones, the americans. it could end up being higher this year though, because that premiere was amazing!
This is really great to hear, especially as I’d heard quite the opposite from some other critics.
I think you touch on something key to the show, which is that the premise of the show almost makes a plot redundant – or, at least, gives immense possibilities to the plot. If, say, your protagonist is a drug dealer, you tell stories about drug dealers – those are the stories your character fits. But in the case of The Americans – yes, of course there are and will continue to be plots about them being spies – but the great thing is that ALMOST ANY plotline instantly gains dramatic potential if you just specificy that two of the characters are communist infiltrators. You can take anything that might happen or threaten to happen in the lives of a married couple, make that couple communist infiltrators, and instantly there’s dramatic tension. Maybe not enough to carry a whole show by itself, but enough to keep the pot boiling for a long while, at least until viewers get tired of the ‘will they get found out’ dynamic, which will happen eventually, but will hopefully be put off a long time by the sheer number of ways they could be found out – and when that does happen they can start playing (even more) with double agent possibilities. Very little has to actually HAPPEN with a premise like this.
Plus, of course, if every something does have to happen, you have the unaccountable faceless bureaucrats in Russia who can decide to order them to do whatever they want whenever they want.
Of course, the greatness of the show lies in the execution, but they’ve got themselves a fantastic set-up to work in.
Hey Alan, I don’t know where else to ask this: Are you still watching Helix? Have been DVRing it but I’m not sure I want to spend 10 hours of my life watching it, as there are so many other great options (like “The Americans”). What say you?
Nope. Watched the first 3. Not terrible, but horror’s not usually my thing and a show has a higher bar to clear for me in that area than Helix could.
What about Susan Misner and Allison Wright? They were both fantastic!!
The relationship between the diabolical Arkady (played effortlessly by Lev Gorn) and Stan ( Emmerich) is something to definitely keep an eye on. Cat and mouse. Brilliant TV!
I watched the first season last week and while I very much wanted to like this show, I found myself more and more irritated as it progressed.
I didn’t find the marriage components compelling. The constant flip flopping of Elizabeth and Philip over who wanted the marriage to be real and/or continue was ridiculous. Philip wanted it and Elizabeth didn’t, then the other way, then the original again, oh, and it flipped once more, but wait, now she’s shot and wants to get back together, but said it in RUSSIAN!
On top of that, these people have been in the country for 15ish years and this is the first these feelings have come to light? Come on. I really didn’t care for the Gregory of it all either(why would I if I’m cheering for Philip?)
I came out of the final few episodes laughing at double crosses(Nina: 24 and Homeland would be proud), at stupid tactical decisions as spies(their radio car, the revenge of Zhukov, etc.), time spent with the kids(seriously, what the hell was that crap with the creepy guy?) and in general just a lack of interest in who these people were or why they were doing the things they did.
I really did(and still do) want to like this show. I love a good(or even not so good, again, Homeland and 24) spy story. I just didn’t think this was as tremendous as every critic was, and is again, making it out to be. Which is fine. It’s just not for me apparently!
Thanks for letting me rant!
I don’t find the marriage components compelling or even well done. The constant flip flopping of Elizabeth and Philip over who wanted the marriage to be real and/or continue was too much for me. And on top of that, these people have been in the country for 15ish years and this is the first these feelings have come to light? I really didn’t care about the Gregory of it all either(why would I if I’m cheering for Philip anyway?)
I came out of the final few episodes laughing at double crosses(Nina, 24 and Homeland would be proud), at stupid tactical decisions as spies(the car, the revenge plot for Zhukov, etc.), time spent with the kids(seriously, what the hell was that crap with the creepy guy?).
Apparently I forgot to remove my unexpanded rant and it tacked itself on the end. Oops!
Scott, bro, I’m sad for you. The marriage is the best and most central component of the show. I’m surprised you stuck with the whole first season given your feelings on the relationship between Phillip and Elizabeth.
I agree that it’s slightly unrealistic* that these feelings would have first truly manifested themselves after 15ish years. But I’m willing to suspend my disbelief on this point. It’s pretty clear that the writers of the show wanted Phillip and Elizabeth to be going through this transformative time in their marriage with teenage (or, in Henry’s case, close to it) children; this would not be nearly as interesting a show if Paige and Henry were infants or toddlers. But for Paige and Henry to be the ages that they are, Phillip and Elizabeth obviously need to have been together for quite some time.
As to the flip-flopping, yes, it’s true that some of the flip-flopping was abrupt. But I felt like each ostensible change of heart was earned and believable. The very foundation of their marriage is a lie, and the two of them lie for a living. Of course they’re going to have trouble trusting each other — which is problematic, to say the least, given the importance of trust in a relationship. And Claudia’s intervention certainly wasn’t helpful. The abruptness of the flip-flopping was unfortunate, but inevitable, I think, given that the showrunners only had 13 episodes to work with.
*Though not *completely* unrealistic. It’s drilled into them by the KGB that this is a fake marriage, a disguise; indeed, Claudia goes out of her way to attempt to prevent their marriage from becoming real, and as we know, Phillip and Elizabeth were both regularly asked to report on each other (though only Elizabeth did so). Elizabeth also had Gregory as an emotional partner fairly soon after her arrival in the U.S., and both Elizabeth and Phillip regularly have sex outside their “marriage” as part of their jobs.
Also, FWIW, I think you’re exaggerating the number of flip-flops. There are a number of important relationship moments, but only a few true turning points that I would categorize as “flip-flops.” Their relationship in timeline form:
The show starts off with Phillip wanting it to be real but Elizabeth not (as evidenced by her knife-to-the-throat response to his advances in the kitchen).
Elizabeth starts to develop feelings for Phillip after she sees him kill her rapist in anger.
Phillip is upset when he learns about Gregory and Elizabeth’s relationship. But there’s no flip-flopping here. Phillip and Elizabeth have a heartfelt conversation in the kitchen at the end of the “Gregory” episode, and Elizabeth basically says she feels like the two of them are falling in love for the first time.
The “Trust Me” episode, where Phillip and Elizabeth are “captured” by KGB agents posing as Americans: Phillip finds out Elizabeth had reported on him (saying he liked life in America too much), feels betrayed. Elizabeth blames Phillip for what happened. Phillip sleeps on the couch that night, and when he leaves for New York in the next episode, they’re both mad at each other.
When Phillip gets back from New York, they reconcile — but Phillip lies to Elizabeth about Irina.
Claudia tells Elizabeth that Phillip slept with Irina. Elizabeth confronts Phillip about it and can’t forgive him; they agree to separate.
In a move that was arguably a bit of misguided chivalry, Phillip takes the assignment that both he and Elizabeth fear is a trap, leaving a note for Elizabeth in which he says he loves her, and then, upon realizing that it’s actually Elizabeth that is walking into a trap, risks his life to save her. Elizabeth, who is shot and almost dies in the process, is unsurprisingly moved by Phillip saving her life and risking his own in the process, and so asks Phillip to “come home” — IN RUSSIAN, which you make light of but which is in fact a pretty big moment, since she hasn’t spoken Russia in almost twenty years and may have never spoken Russian to Phillip.
Scott, which of the above relationship turning-points did you find implausible? Or was it just their rapid succession?
Also, the Nina double cross…I found that totally credible. As they built up nicely over a few episodes, Nina suspects Stan had something to do with Vlad’s murder. Add to that (1) her recitation of the loyalty oath upon promotion and (2) her realization that, given Stan’s obvious infatuation with her, she might be able to redeem herself in the eyes of the Soviet Union by feeding him false information and perhaps turning him, and I don’t think her decision to turn into a double agent for the KGB is really all that implausible. It’s certainly not implausible enough to merit comparison to Homeland or (good god) 24. I mean, do you remember how ridiculous 24 was? Come on.
Last few points and then I’ll stop needlessly defending the show like a crazy person:
– The scene with the kids and the creepy dude: I think this was important insofar as it shows how Phillip and Elizabeth’s spy duties are interfering with their parenting, and how that’s only likely to get worse in the future. It also showed that Paige and Henry are capable of keeping a secret from their parents.
– The car? I don’t know what you’re referring to here.
– The aborted revenge murder for Zhukov: doubtless a poor tactical decision on their part (especially to let the guy go knowing he would be able to ID them as a couple), but it showed how much Elizabeth cared for Zhukov, and her inability to kill the dude humanized her a bit. I also liked the flashback scenes with Zhukov; athough, as some critics pointed out, it may have been better to establish their close relationship sooner, the conversations with him that they flashed back to also served to explain why his death may have made Elizabeth rethink her separation from Phillip — you can see she wants to reconcile with him when, at the end of the episode, she goes over to his motel and is surprised and upset to learn he has gotten an apartment.
Hank: Thanks for the warm welcome, bud! I thought I made it clear I was still trying to like the show, hence my reading this and other critics’ season 2 reviews. I’m just trying to wrap my head around disagreeing with Alan so much; someone I rarely, and certainly not to this extent, do. Would I like my opinions validated? I’m only human, Hank. Of course I would. But I also appreciate a discourse with others’ opinions as long as I understand them. Sorry mine pissed you off.
As for LJ, thanks for the spirited discussion(s)(s)(s)(s)!
I was in a rush this afternoon, let me try and articulate a little better.
I watched this show last week, mainly based on the goodwill it had built from the likes of Alan and Andy Greenwald and Todd VanDerWerff, etc. – writers whose opinions I trust and respect. I raced through the first few episodes(the pilot was great, even for my second time seeing it), and ripped a second good chunk off the next day. It was toward the end of these, episodes 6/7 maybe?), I began to feel fatigued. So I took the day off, came back again the next day, and it was in the next batch of three or so that I really began to feel ill will toward the show.
Now up until this point, I had kept from reading anyone’s recaps, still only going on the general consensus it was one of the best shows on television. I went back and read a couple different recaps – I believe it would have been the stretch of episodes including the KGB abduction, the NYC trip and subsequent falling out between Elizabeth and Philip. The glowing praise they received really threw me off. I expected to see it hovering around good/not great(which I did and still think it is), but what I got was people hooked on the next great television show. I continued on though, trusting, hoping that I would see what they did.
I struggled through the final stretch. Upon completion of the penultimate episode, I thought to myself, “Well, better just get this over with.” I think I tired myself out by that point and my opinion may have improved had I spread them out more.
As for your thoughts, and not my life story though:
My point about the previous 15 years may have been lost in the first post. I wasn’t angling for a different time period in their lives, more than I was hoping for a more plausible back story to them. If you’re going to be dropped into the middle of a story, I think there needs to be more thought put into how these people lived with one another and their feelings or lack thereof for 15 years.
Did I exaggerate the flip flops? Maybe. But even by your math there were three through 13 episodes. The middle chunk(6-9) feature the worst of it, in my opinion: both spouses feeling betrayed, one cheating on the other, lying and then being caught. All of it an excuse for the separation, which itself is an excuse for Elizabeth’s final arc of the season, wanting Philip home. I probably don’t mock the “Come home” moment if I don’t spent the middle of the season trying to figure out who wants who and the back half not caring at all.
As for Nina, I’m sorry you don’t agree, but this is where my 24 and Homeland comparisons come in. She’s a Soviet clerk, not spy, clerk, Stan turns. I’m led to believe Soviet spies don’t turn, but a clerk, sure, whatever! From there, she begins a torrid love affair with both her FBI handler and her Soviet boss at her FBI handler’s request. The Soviets discover a mole(because of course they do). She panics, he panics, they co-ordinate the planting of evidence in said Soviet boss’s apartment. He’s shipped back to Moscow and voila, she’s promoted to…head spy clerk? She’s put in charge of the illegals program(because of course she is, she was the best clerk the Soviets had, dammit!) and is given the oath of the Motherland when it dawns on her that maybe she should tell her bosses at the super secret spy agency that she’s been a spy for the other country’s spy agency. Am I following? Is anyone? Come on. They wanted a reason to keep the character/actor around, that’s it.
Quick lightning round and I’m out of here because I too, am a crazy person evidently:
The kids: I don’t need a clumsy plot like their trip to feed the ducks(more 24 and Homeland comparisons, I’m sorry!) to show their parents aren’t around enough. Is that not obvious when every episode is spent with them spying around Washington at night? I suppose out of sight, out of mind is their fear, but there had to be a better way to show Paige and…boy Paige(I honestly forget the boy’s name) were capable/willing to lie to their parents.
The car: I meant the car the FBI sits on in the finale, the one they use for transmissions from the (formerly) secret radio. Leaving it in the middle of a street seems like a brilliant tactical decision though.
Zhukov: It wasn’t the flashbacks I had issue with, it was just their(her) decision to avenge Zhukov that I didn’t like. I feel like that move would be laughed at if a lesser-liked show did it.
This was so, so, negative. It really does sound like I hate the show. Sorry, Hank. I pissed me off, too.
Scott, what did you think of the Season Two premiere?
Also, let’s not rehash our other disagreements, but I’m still not clear on what you didn’t like/found implausible about the car from the season one finale. My understanding is that the recording device needed to be within range of the house. Storing the device in a car ensured no strangers would stumble upon it, and they switched out cars (and probably changed parking places) pretty regularly so as to avoid suspicion.
I thought it was perfectly fine! The sequence at the fair was maybe my favourite of the show. I realize I’m more interested in the spy world of than the home life, but I did enjoy the stuff with Paige, so who knows. Onward and upward hopefully!
