Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Buffet Froid’

A quick review of tonight's "Hannibal" – which, in case you missed the joyous news earlier this evening, was renewed by NBC for season 2 – coming up
“Buffet Froid” was a mixed bag of an episode. On the one hand, the material about Will’s increasing mental problems – both the way his lost time was depicted, and then the realization that Lecter and Dr. Sutcliffe intended to keep his true diagnosis from him – was chilling. Even though the show has played with Will’s lost time before, I’m not sure I’ve ever been as disturbed by it as I was when he went from gutting the trout to being at the crime scene, surrounded by Jack and the team. (It helps that that sequence played with the usual visual device of Will standing in for the real killers.)
On the other hand, I thought the parallels between this week’s killer and Will’s own problems were laid on much too thickly, particularly the scene where Will sat and listened to the killer’s mom deliver a monologue about what it’s like to have a mentally ill loved one. The idea of our hero having some kind of emotional parallel with the killer/victim/patient/client is a standard trope in most procedurals, and “Hannibal” is on some level a procedural. But the show has generally had a more delicate hand with this stuff, even though there are often connections between the killer of the week and either Will, Hannibal, or both.
What did everybody else think? Did anyone who watched “Arrested Development” on Netflix this week have an amused reaction to the killer’s face-blindness? And is it wise of Dr. Lecter to be killing someone he has so many connections to, even if he tries to disguise it as the work of someone else?
Holy hell this show is awesome. This episode was one of the scariest and most disturbing things I’ve ever seen on television.
That last scene with that creepy chick and Hannibal with his face blurred out was a freaking nightmare.
I absolutely love this show.
And as to Alan’s question about Arrested Development, I don’t watch that show…so the blurry face wasn’t amusing. But it was disturbing.
Yeah, that’s in the top five of most gruesome and creepy episodes of a TV series I’ve ever seen, right up there with Twin Peaks and X-Files. Good god, so disturbing. And John Dahl isn’t really know for horror or gore either.
John Dahl has directed a lot of Dexter episodes and a few True Blood episodes, both quite gory. Bryan Fuller also tweeted a still from Dahl’s Joyride that featured a victim with a facial injury similar to the one in Hannibal.
Fair enough then. I don’t watch either of those shows, so all I was aware of was Joyride.
I’m catching up on this show late through iTunes but Joel hit the mark on the head with his comment of “good god” this a chilling creepy show. For all of those folks who think American Horror Story is particularly disturbing they clearly haven’t seen this. I cannot believe this is on regular network TV!
Not only are the crime scenes particularly gruesome and bizarre but the cinematography is visually stunning and the acting is phenomenal. The musical scores are perfect too.
Where did this amazing show come from? Who at NBC agreed to green light this?
This episode does rank up there with one of the most scary and unsettling things I have ever seen on TV.
I loved it. I think it was probably the scariest episode of the show so far.
While I agree the killer of the week parallel was a bit thick it did not bother me simply because the show was so interesting in the scares, and in how the killer was captures with useful information that will probably be forthcoming in the future, and in revealing the consequences of Hannibal cooking Will’s brain.
Also – Jack Crawford saying he’s bedrock and will can build an unquestionable foundation upon him was a nice touch that for me was one of the first times I believed Crawford actually cares about Will.
It was a very disturbing, gruesome episode. I had just posted something on Facebook about the killer’s connection to Marky Bark before I read this.
I thought this episode stopped a streak of great episodes for me (going back at least 5 weeks). Not sure why it didn’t work just felt like Will went a little too nuts this episode it’s hard to keep the show centered when he is going off the deep end.
Loved the Georgia cameo by Ellen Muth. (Dead like me). I’ve never heard of face blindness condition but now two TV shows using it in one week? Freaky.
Will reminding the “Dead Like Me” star that she’s still alive, a thought that hasn’t occurred to her for some time, was quite the touch.
I miss Dead Like Me. Didn’t even realize that was her.
That was a nice and thoughtful touch! It was really neat seeing Muth in the episode.
I actually liked how we know parts of Will’s condition was indeed a physical illness and not a mental one, and that Hannibal and his dead friend chose to not disclose that information to him.
I enjoyed both shows’ usage of face blindness condition in startingly different ways, so the coincidence didn’t really matter too much.
I thought this was the first episode that’s been strong top to bottom. The first time the plotting hasn’t gotten too clumsy or wandered too far outside my sense of disbelief (though are strays that lousy at being guard dogs?).
Heavy-handed parallels are absolutely appropriate when you’re dealing with a series about a lonely empath, and they certainly aren’t unwelcome foundations in a series that’s unpinned its clock. (Will’s fractured clock faces are another great image.) And it was nice to see Hannibal adopting a more obvious adversarial role; it’s a shame he can’t abide a disagreement, because I welcomed the debate his colleague offered, but we certainly all have known someone who likes to win all their arguments.
Hannibal’s renewal is joyous news indeed. Just look at the big smile it’s put on the face of Hugh Dancy’s co-star.
He seems positively ecstatic.
Before Bryan Fuller used the term on Twitter I was unfamiliar with it, but tonight’s signature injury is called a Glasgow Smile (along with a few other variations). When I googled it there were several links promising images of the real thing, which I happily did not click on. Also, it seems that Tommy Flanagan from Sons of Anarchy survived a Glasgow Smile leaving him with his distinctive scars.
The glasgow smile is on Heath Ledger’s The Joker and he inflicted it (or it was inferred that he did) upon several others throughout the film.
The first time I saw it portrayed in a movie was in The Krays, a film about identical twin British gangsters based on a true story. There’s also a creepy yakuza in “Ichi, the Killer” who has a Glasgow Smile that he keeps closed with facial piercings, until he removes them and unhinges his jaw like a snake. The coup de grace that King Kong gives the t-rex also seems similar. Glasgow has given the world a gift that never fails to delight or horrify or both.
The Black Dahlia got one as well. I really wanted to see “The Krays” back in the day when it came out on video, but I never got around to it, and since then I have sort of forgotten about it.
And I was thinking about how to do a new version of the Joker for the next iteration of Batman on film. Miike obviously stole that from me for Ichi but I didn’t know because I haven’t seen the film. Bastard.
;)
I’ve actually seen The Krays, but forgot that the Glasgow Smile was in it. I watched the movie because I was writing a paper on British gangster films.
I actually thought this was the best episode since the pilot. The storytelling was so well distributed in method – yes, we got the Will-as-killer trope, but also Will’s off drawings of the clock and
EXCELLENT dialogue, especially the scene with Jack and Hannibal (“the air has screams in it”). I find it best when these intense figures (murderer, detective, bossman, etc.) are grounded in their characters (Hannibal, Will, Jack, etc.) showing, not telling, who they are. Whoever the stylist/set designers are get this perfectly with Hannibal’s tailoring and decor – and I think otherwise this gets achieved primarily through dialogue. And as this show has the benefit of its theatricality being somewhat inherent – it’s horror, is funded in part by horror royalty, is a remake of a somewhat endlessly remade series (so some schlock is inherited too) – it can get away with Hannibal saying pedantic or even ‘this is the theme’ speeches as long as the level of poetry in the delivery is high.
Where the show maybe gets in a little difficulty is that not everyone can be so insightful before I feel like I’m trapped in a spelling-things-out bee. Usually I have this problem with Jack or even CSI woman, but they both felt well-balanced tonight.
I wish a bit that the episodes were longer – the moment between Will and the murderer was earned (and felt to me earnest, rather than strained. Who doesn’t wonder if they are alive, who is able to ask?) but it would have hit me harder with more development. Glad the implausibility of she’s-following-me-around was not poor/rushed plotting, although I would have preferred a solution that was not a flashback (or, that the flashback’s were consistent, in that we can only access Will’s mind, for example. To be able to jump into any character’s POV at any time may be lazy writing). Getting rid of the neurologist also seemed a waste! I want more people for Hannibal to talk to, not fewer, especially ones that seem to have effortless nuance to them from the get-go (unlike say, Jack’s wife).
The visuals were on another level – between the wallpaper in Delaware, the laser marks on Will’s face, and the return of Jack’s camel coat, I was really stunned by the color palette and its moodiness (although maybe I’m just watching on a better TV this week).
What I meant re: the clock – many different tactics were blended in the storytelling tonight, and I appreciated such a clear and visceral (yet not gory!) communication.
“the return of Jack’s camel coat…”
I’m glad someone noted this. The opening conversation between Jack and Will outside the farm house was beautifully shot.
It’s an amazing looking show.
I chose not to watch Hannibal – I get quite enough gore from GoT and BE – and I wish you had used a different picture in your review. That one is repulsive and disturbing. It was, in a way, a spoiler — it spoiled my dinner.
Then why are you….oh never mind.
What show is BE?
Never mind I get it. Boardwalk empire
Is gore classier on HBO?
It’s funny, though, because I was eating dinner as I watched this episode and it didn’t bother me at all. I recognized that was horrible, disturbing imagery, but it didn’t affect me viscerally. The eye gouging of the nurse from a few weeks ago freaked me out, but eye injuries always do. Everybody has their weak spot.
Nothing compares to the mushrooms. Just the thought of them STILL makes me itch all over.
Yeah that was gross, and visible to anyone checking Alan’s page, not just Hannibal fans.
Unrelated to this episode, but since you mention face blindness in Arrested Development, seeing that running gag made me wonder for a split second if Brad Pitt announcing that he has face blindness a week ago was viral marketing hijinks for AD.
Alan, that image is way too graphic to be on the top of the site. Not everyone seeks that stuff out.
Agreed! Could you replace it with something less disturbing?
Alan: Please don’t replace it (not that I think you will anyway). Your right to be offended does not outweigh his right to offend you.
I don’t either commentor found the picture “offensive.” But they have a valid point that not everyone who comes to Alan’s site is going to watch Hannibal or expect to see that kind of graphic picture. And it IS quite graphic.
Argh…
Above comment should read “don’t think either…”
Biggest wish for Hitfix: a comments preview or edit function.
Krolin10: What? How is this an issue of rights? Alan certainly has the right to post this picture; he also has the right to, say, load his reviews with racial slurs. I’m sure you would agree, though, that the second would be inappropriate. The point here is that, according to some, so is this picture. It’s not an issue of morals, just a polite acknowledgement that not all readers are comfortable seeing gory images, especially without warning. I don’t see why it seems wrong for you for Alan’s readers to point this out.
What other show does Alan review on Thursday nights, where the review would go up after ten? Aren’t there commercials for Hannibal running on NBC unexpectedly? I mean, it’s gory; I actually averted my eyes during the broadcast scene, and I dreamt about zombie invasions in the night, so I’m not unsympathetic …
I saw a couple other reviews that featured that photo prominently. It certainly grabs one’s attention, which would seem to be the point of using any image.
I don’t watch Hannibal — too gross for me. I didn’t expect to be subjected to shock-value gore on Sepinwall’s homepage.
I suspect that certain photos from eps are released for promotional/editorial purposes, so it’s not a matter of having inexhaustible choices of screen grabs from episodes.
Is it really that difficult to scroll past it and move on? I mean, come on.
There are standards. Alan reviews plenty of shows that contain nudity, but wouldn’t use a nude shot for the come-on, would he? I find it fascinating that people respect the values of others where sex & nudity is concerned, but not such gory, graphic violence.
You people save your faux outrage for someone else. I’m sure there is a yahoo article that needs to hear from you.
I give it two seasons before we have a quirky show about a man with face blindness who solves crimes.
Me: Well hello, picture-that-should-be-behind-a-link!
Woman With Whole New Mouth Cut Open: HAAAAAAAIIII.
It’s nice to see Ellen Muth get some work, it’s just too bad that Bryan Fuller couldn’t give her more to do.
According to Bryan Fuller, she will be back.
I also liked that Will connected with this killer of the week (something the first two seemed to want), but the neurologist agreeing to go along with Hannibal strained plausibility (I know this show often does that, but I mean motivationally in this case). Maybe since Hannibal knows him he knew the dude would be willing to lie to Will (and how long can everyone else remain ignorant of his neurological problems?). Lecter leaving Georgia as a living witness was also hard to understand, maybe he figures even if she does remember anything she says won’t be considered reliable (and even if she couldn’t identify him, pointing out that she was framed would be a big deal). I have to assume Lecter knew she was there in order to use the same M.O, but we didn’t see anything that would make him so confident she’d come in.
One final thing: Lecter can’t take any organs from his friend without making it suspicious. What a wasted opportunity! Also, I lied, I have another thought: this is the first time we’ve seen part of an actual animal at Lecter’s table with real meat coming off it so we can be sure it wasn’t human.
I was weirded out when I saw the preview with the clock-drawing, since I had just recently read someone mentioning this story about anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis in a thread about face-blindness:
[www.cbsnews.com]
As you can tell from the URL, mistaking a neurological ailment for a psychological one is a big part of the story. Although Szasz would not have been at all surprised.
Was the purpose of Hannibal killing the doctor just so he could keep the truth from Will? More importantly why does Hannibal want to watch him unravel?
If anything, we now know that having Hannibal consider you his “friend” doesn’t improve your chances of survival.
@philipdav…yeah, that’s what I took away from it. The dr. was having doubts about keeping the truth from Will, so H killed him.
I guess Hannibal wants to watch Will unravel because he is a psychopath. Probably no more complicated than that.
After the shock of this episode wore off, the first thing I thought was that Hannibal’s doctor buddy is one of the most amoral douche bags to ever take the hippocratic oath. Lying to a patient about their potentially life-threatening medical diagnosis simply to trick them into being the participant in a pet project is beyond the pale.
It’s a huge stretch, but I could see Hannibal killing him simply because he agreed to it. It was Hannibal’s idea, but I do think Hannibal prefers to choose victims he considers unworthy of living. If the doctor was willing to go along with Hannibal’s devious plan, which I’m sure Hannibal realizes is fairly evil, maybe Hannibal figured the doctor deserved to die.
But realistically, I’m sure it had more to do with hiding Will’s diagnosis and also playing more head games with Will.
Hannibal is real dick of a friend though.
Yeah, that huge ethical breach by the neurologist struck me as the one negative in an otherwise excellent episode. Agree with others who’ve said it was probably the scariest episode to date, both in terms of the overtly scary stuff with the killer(s) and also for the progression of Will’s unraveling.
Along with the face blindness, that character had another connection to (semi-)recent TV in that the treatment for her condition could include electroshock therapy, just like we saw Mrs. Hugh Dancy go through on Homeland.
Hannibal also kills people when they’re offensive or crude in some way. When Sutcliffe indirectly referred to Will as a pig (I’m sure he meant guinea pig), Lecter paused before he answered. I knew he wasn’t pleased.
also, I think Hannibal wants Will to go nuts. He knows Will is probably the only person that can figure out who he is.
I believe Hannibal senses that Will could have (or discover) his secret, between the shared Abigail connection and Will’s reaction to Hannibal pumping that guy’s heart.
Will being “psychologically marred” would go a long way towards defanging any accusations he throws towards Dr. Lecter.
Will (further descended): “Hannibal is eating people!”
Jack: “…..”
That was the most unnerving episode of the run for a variety of reasons. Loved the episode and absolutely thrilled that the renewal announcement finally came. Now all three of my favorite new shows of this season (Orphan Black, Hannibal and The Americans) will return for a Season 2.
But yeah, holy hell was that a creepy episode. The time lapses, the way the victims were murdered, Lecter’s involvement…I don’t get nightmares often, but if I did and an episode of this series generated one, I imagine this would be the one.
I second that!
I am beginning to believe that very little we have seen this year is real.
So all these questions like “Why would Hannibal kill Sutcliffe?” “How can Abigail get to Minnesota and back?” “How can an old man build a totem overnight?” “How was the Angel killer able to commit suicide in the way that he dai?” ‘And speaking of the Angel killer, how did he get his last victim so high in an alley fully visible from the street?”
Now that’s a whole lot of suspension of disbelief. Too much, in fact. My guess is we are within Will’s mind after he just got stabbed by Hannibal.
An elaborate flashback/hallucination/dream sequence stemming from an event that hasn’t been shown is the plausible alternative? Such a storytelling device would be a betrayal of the source material and of the audience. Occam’s Razor would certainly argue against it. Why did Hannibal kill Sutcliffe? Because he’s a manipulative psychopath messing with Will’s head. How did Abigail get to and from Minnesota? Bus. Train. People getting from the east coast to the midwest is not exactly the stuff of fantasy. How did an old man erect a totem overnight? Through careful planning. It wasn’t a whim. It had been his intention for years to end his career as a killer that way. Naturally he would have thought through how to do it as efficiently as possible. How was the Angel Maker able to suspend his victim in the alley and commit suicide that way? Because he was insane and determined. Insane, determined people often have a great talent for doing things no one would have conceived as possible. This show isn’t Lost and M. Night Shyamalan is not involved in the production. Every time the show has given us fantasy/dream sequences they eventually made it clear that it was such by introducing overtly unreal imagery – the stag, a dead character re-animated. Also, if this is Will’s life flashing before his eyes wouldn’t all your gripes about plausibility still apply? Plus, how could he flashback to events he was not present for and never had knowldege of like Crawford’s interactions with his wife? If these events didn’t actually occur what has been the point of showing them? If we found out that Hannibal’s psychiatrist was just in his head that would be one thing (an idea that has crossed my mind, but not one I necessarily believe), but to reveal that the entirety of the show has been a dream? That would be a surefire way to turn off almost every viewer.
Which is to say, I am somewhat skeptical of your interpretation.
I don’t think this is all within Will’s mind either…but I like your creativity!
I do wonder whether Will’s character lives past this season. Does anyone know if the actor is signed on for next season or not?
Oh man, come on. Your explanations are that that these happened because the killers are crazy and as such, are capable of operating beyond the laws of physics? That is too absurd for me to buy.
I think the show is taking liberties with reality because it’s fantastical to a certain extent, and in a realm similar to Fuller’s other shows. But there’s no plausible explanation I can think of for the killer “angeling” himself at the end of that episode. There’s no evidence visible that he had help, and he couldn’t do it himself with all four limbs tethered, and still be suspended in the air as he was. But I also don’t really care.
I’ve been noting these physical impossibilities as the season has worn on, but the quality of the show keeps them from bugging me much. The world of Hannibal isn’t like ours, and I can suspend disbelief if I know that the show operates on a heightened sense of reality.
JOEL As far as suspending one’s self from hooks, it’s not only possible it’s something people do recreationally as a weird fetish. There are rather elaborate set ups and mechanisms that people can use to do such things. Magicians do things that seem impossible because they can conceive of ways to do things that most people can’t. The feats of Hannibal’s killer’s seem plausible in that context. Serial killers are people who do not think like normal people. I’ve seen a few stories of true crime that had real life criminals who did things that were shocking in their conception, outlandishness, and brilliance. Hannibal just takes it the extreme.
I do agree that the show pushes the envelope too far to be considered realistic. As a series it seems more influenced by the novel Hannibal’s grandiosity while maintaining the attention to emotional truth of Red Dragon and Silence of the Lambs. Hannibal the series is actually as fascinating as a study in adaptation as it is a drama and a horror story.
The thing that was literally the most astounding ability of the Angel Maker was his divination of evil while selecting victims. The implication that his brain tumor allowed him to spot killers and rapists by reading their auras was truly fantastic and yet I haven’t read anybody complain about that element. Stringing up a corpse seems pretty mundane compared to that.
If my left hand is tied, I can’t tied my right hand. Think about it. I have no problem with the hooks, but he simply couldn’t have tied all of his limbs off by himself.
And frankly, this argument about magicians and serial killers being super-human is ridiculous to me. Serial killers aren’t superhuman. They are people like you and I. They may experience a kick of adrenaline, or be willing to do things that other people would not, but they’re not Batman. That is a fabrication of Hollywood that you’ve bought into, and has little or nothing to do with real serial killers.
Serial killers are pathetic. I like the fact that the killers on Hannibal are mostly unremarkable, lacking the charisma and accomplishment of Hannibal himself. Hobbs was nothing special. Neither was Lance Henriksen’s character. They’re empty people. Nevertheless, it’s a fact that serial killers tend to have above average intelligence. Some of them are literally geniuses. They often use uncanny methods that law enforcement will struggle to understand.
Houdini could not only escape seemingly inescapable bonds, he could also fasten himself into them. If you ask me to give a step by step explanation of how the Angel Maker could do what he did to himself, I can’t provide it. But I bet there are people who could. My point is not that magicians or anyone else are super-human. My point is that you can do seemingly impossible things if you’re clever, knowledgable, and properly equipped.
Houdini, like all other escape artists, used a lot of tricks. Houdini controlled his tricks, and used basic rules of illusion and misdirection to defeat his audience.
Serial killers prey on those that are weaker than themselves. They may be cold-blooded killers, and some may be very smart, but most get away with their crimes because they simply don’t make the obvious mistakes: killing someone you’re connected to and killing someone close to your home, work, etc. They’re not really that impressive when you consider that they simply operate on a level law enforcement has no resources to deal with. Ted Bundy, the Green River Killer, Richard Speck, Jeffrey Dahlmer, Dennis Rader…none of these men were that remarkable. They simply got away with it because they killed strangers in seemingly unremarkable ways, leaving little evidence. That’s nothing impressive.
Richard Speck left quite a bit of evidence including fingerprints and an eye witness to the murders he’s known for. He was publicly identified as a suspect within days and attempted suicide. He was arrested at the hospital he was taken to a couple days later. He was a mass murderer rather than a serial killer. But you’re right that he wasn’t remarkable.
Fan of the show, but have to agree with Joel on this one. I was struck by the the exact same “that is preposterous” thought when I saw the totem pole. No matter how much planning went into it, constructing that thing would have been time-consuming and difficult. He would have needed a crane or some sort of pulley system just to get the bodies up to to the top, much less to arrange them the way he did.
It made for a very spooky visual – but there is simply no way way that one old man brings all the necessary materials and tools out to a public beach and builds that thing in one night.
“Why would Hannibal kill Sutcliffe?” To frame Will.
“How can Abigail get to Minnesota and back?” She returned to Minnesota to sign papers selling the family home (hinted at when she told Freddie Lounds the house had been sold). The scene in which Nick Boyle was dug up was simply shown out of sequence, so it appears to happen later than it actually did.
“How can an old man build a totem overnight?” We have no timeline for his crime, and no reason to think he did it overnight, since it’s an isolated beach during the winter. Yes, Will says he made the victim watch, but not necessarily the whole process–and besides that, Will is making intuitive leaps, not psychically seeing the crime, so it is possible for him to be mistaken on how things played out.
For the Angel Killer, beats me.
I am so relieved that this series has been renewed. Amazing that it took NBC so long to decide this since they have so little on their network worth watching.
Having said this- this was not my favorite episode to date. It was very creepy but not a great pay off in the end. Also, I don’t think it’s necessary for there to be such gore in every episode. Some of the ways we have seen the victims displayed on this show are way over the top.
I love the scenes that show Will losing his grip on reality and this episode was full of them. Had a hard time believing that a colleague of Lecter’s would keep a medical condition from a patient just to keep Lecter happy for research purposes. Has Will come too close to Lecter’s secret already to be a real threat? Or was Lecter really doing this for research purposes? I was also disappointed that Lecter would kill his colleague and someone known to Will. It seemed very risky even though he had a great patsy to blame for the death.
It was a relief to see the human side of Jack Crawford. We finally know that he has concerns for Will and will pull him off cases if necessary.
Regardless, this is a great show and Mads M. and Hugh D. continue to hit the ball out of the ballpark with every performance. Watching these two together is really compelling TV.
When Lecter looked at Will’s drawing of the clock it was just spine tingling. My wife and I both gasped noticeably. Love this show and so pleased to hear of its renewal.
A monster under the bed is such a basic, primal fear that the opening sequence and the scene where Will wakes up with Georgia under his bed were horrifying. Little touches like the glint of her eyes under there, and the blood spurting out from under the bed made it even scarier. I actually thought about shutting it off and saving this episode for another time, one not so close to bedtime.
So glad it’s been renewed!
The monster under the bed sequences were done better than I’ve seen them done in any horror movie. They were genuinely creepy and didn’t rely on harsh and sudden sound effects to force a reaction from the audience. Just really well done.
I totally agree. Everything on this show is deliberate, and that made those scenes even creepier. I watched this too late at night. I’m now trying to find cartoons to watch to mollify that.
My grandfather actually had bouts of believing that my family and I were imposters. I’ve come across the condition in a few pieces of media over the years–mostly referenced in a clinical way in books–but this was the first time something exploring the condition made the experience of the person suffering from it accessible to me. I have a deeper appreciation for how scared and helpless he must have felt.
This was my favorite episode thus far. Watched as it aired, went straight to sleep, then awoke at 4:00am from nightmares. I’ve been watching television for 40 years and this was the most frightening hour I’ve experienced on a network show (or maybe any show). It’s unbelievable that NBC is the network that developed Hannibal. I’ve been soaking this show in, assured in my assumption it would only run for one season. Its renewal comes as welcome news. Of course, I may have to start watching on DVR over the weekend. I need my rest on Thursday nights.
I am so tied to the Will Graham hagiography that I cannot buy into the Will of this series. I accept the show as different but obviously derived from the other novels and appreciate it as such. I feel this latest episode while an extension of the differentness was so bloody it almost seemed unrelated to all that has gone before for these characters.
PLUS “Fear makes you rude, Will”! THAT is well-done meta dialogue.
Holy crap – this was soooo disturbing. Will waking up at the murder scene, the girl under the bed, Lecter’s blurred face as he killed someone. SO FREAKIN DISTURBING.
I think this was the episode that finally spelled out in no uncertain terms than Hannibal Lecter is a villain. No ambiguity, no questioning whether he has honourable motives. For one, this is the first time we see him “working”. There was no mistaking what Hannibal’s motives were. He wants to make Will go nuts so he can’t find him out.
Alan, did you have to use that picture? I was just browsing your blog for the latest Mad Men recap, I do not want to see something so graphic without warning. I’m the type of person who will now be stuck with hat image for the longest time.
The best part is that in clicking on the bubble to comment, likely the image was seen again when the page reloaded and lags before moving one to the comment section.
Interesting that Alan’s review starts off “….as soon as I’m officially concerned about you.” Food for thought…….
Someone is wondering if Will is gonna stay alive for season 2: Eh, Will Graham is the agent that takes dr Lecter down. And then retires. We know this from Red Dragon, remember? I have a hard time not thinking of Ed Norton everytime Mads Mikkelsen says “Will” ;)
And something, doesn’t the funny, danish accent bother you at all? I’m getting used to it but still wonder about it ..
I used to consider William Petersen the definitive Will Graham, but Hugh Dancy is just so good. Ed Norton was fine, but the film he was in deprived the character of everything that made him unique in favor of a male Clarice Starling.
It’s been a while since I read the novels, so I don’t remember whether the literary Lecter had an accent, but Hannibal is supposed to be a european immigrant (Lithuanian rather than Dutch).
John Dahl’s loss to cinema is television’s gain. I loved his old movies, and now his Hannibal episode was the best directed so far. Great stuff.
Viscerally a very good episode, but more broadly I rejected the notion that the neurologist would eagerly conceal a patient’s degenerative diagnosis for the fun of observing him for a time. Lecter is a sociopath; the people around him generally are not. Whether or not the move was part of cannon, it struck be as completely ridiculous.
The parallel doesn’t bother me because it’s not overused. Will apparently has had several cases since the show started.
It’s not implausible for him to have one that has some parallels to himself. Especially since most of these killers have mental illness. And it’s not like their decease was even the same.
Having said that, loved this episode, love Hannibal.
I’m curious why did Hannibal killed Dr. Something. He generally has a reason, even if it’s dinner. Now what is he gonna do about the girl?
I didn’t like that he hid the truth from Will. It’s strange, but I kinda like their friendship.
I’d love to hear an explanation of how she got into Will’s house unharmed and noticed by all of those dogs until 12 midnight. I loved the episode overall, but what the hell? Dogs wouldn’t suddenly start growling at her. They’d know she was in the house.
Not just into the house but how about TO the house? Did she drive? Hitchhike? How’d she know how to find him?
Great episode, but that was just silly.
I just figured she googled him once he screamed his name out in the woods. Cuz nothing else made sense about it.
It’s good that she had a four-year contract with Verizon so that her iphone 2 could still allow her to get online.
“Siri, find Will Graham.”
Best theory: she climbed into the back of Will’s car while he was wandering around in the woods and losing time, and road back to his house with him.
For anyone interested in the diagnosis discussed–and the “clock test” was a red flag–check out this fascinating book: [www.susannahcahalan.com]
Really didn’t like this episode much at all. Will’s psychosis is getting to be a big drag, in my opinion. I like it better when he is the hero rather than the patient or victim. I hope he gets a little more stability back soon.
I seriously loved this episode. It really kept me at the edge of my seat. Nevertheless, it was damn disturbing yet very much so entertaining.
This episode was much different to the ones before it. I found it relieving to know Will isn’t insane, and that he actually has a physical illness. Hannibal keeping the truth from him was expected, and his body suit was just amusing. I did like this episode, though it’s not my favourite. Will’s moment with Georgia (that’s my name too, creepy) was touching. Poor guys unravelling. I just hope they catch Hannibal soon, though that’s certainly not going to be the case.