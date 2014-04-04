Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Futamono’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I play “Chopsticks”…
It is really remarkable the ways in which “Hannibal” manages to be simultaneously restrained and cuckoo bananas in an episode like “Futamono.”
On the one hand, it's an episode where Dr. Lecter turns one murder victim into a human tree, guts another and hangs him with fish hooks, forces Abel Gideon to eat his own amuptated (and cooked-in-clay!) leg, and features the shocking last-second revelation that Miriam Lass is alive (minus the arm Hannibal chopped off to taunt Jack). Oh, and there's also the matter of Will imagining himself growing a massive set of antlers when Hannibal comes to visit him at the hospital. It's an hour full of insane, baroque imagery, even by “Hannibal” standards, and mixed with huge plot twists that feel genuinely surprising and fun rather than a contrivance to make people want to see the next episode immediately.
But on the other hand, Bryan Fuller and company are sure taking their sweet time in this elaborate game between Hannibal and Will, with Jack and Gideon and Alana and Dr. Chilton all as players in their own way. There's an overt nod to the screen legend of the character when Chilton coins the “Hannibal the Cannibal” nickname, and a winking one when Hannibal mentions the census taker who once woke him from his slumber (the rest of that story was explained in perhaps the most famous line from “Silence of the Lambs”), and Jack certainly allows for the possibility that Will is correct about Hannibal being the Ripper and eating his victims. But it's also clear here that Hannibal is several moves ahead of either Agent Crawford or Will Graham, and that the Hannibal/Jack kitchen brawl is still a ways into the future.
After going on another murder spree in order to host another dinner party, for instance, Hannibal also manages to make sure that Jack is served animal meat(*) in case he thought to get it tested. He seduces Dr. Bloom – succeeding in an area where Will failed – and (after apparently drugging her to sleep deeply) is able to use her as his alibi for Gideon's abduction from the hospital. For a moment, it seems as if Jack and his forensics guys have outwitted Lecter and found Miriam without his knowledge, but the way the rescue scene is intercut with Hannibal playing his harpsichord, I'm guessing this is just the latest movement in the composition he spends much of the episode writing and discussing. In a straightforward situation, Miriam(**) would identify Dr. Lecter as the man who kidnapped her and took her arm, but without having seen episode 7, my guess is she has a very different story to tell – assuming such a long time of confinement and physical and emotional torture hasn't simply wiped away all traces the promising young agent Jack once mentored.
(*) Which makes me wonder if all the food at that meal was animal, just in case, while Hannibal has a fridge full of pre-made human meals to enjoy over the coming weeks.
(**) I'm glad I have already seen the first few “Veep”s of the new season, because I may have a hard time toggling between Anna Chlumsky in the two roles at the same time.
I really can't overstate how well-crafted every piece of the show is at this point. Tree Man is among the more haunting murder tableaux the show has given us (how I'd love to be a fly on the wall as Fuller and company brainstorm what objects a human body can be made to resemble in death), but all the visuals are dazzling, whether special effects like Will's enormous antlers or Lecter's musical notes turning into flowers on Tree Man, or simply the composition of shots and the way everything is seamlessly edited together to enhance the story. (Note how quickly we jump to a close-up of Alana's face right after Will asks Jack, “Who does he have to kill before you open your eyes?”)
There are probably some storytelling things I should be questioning, like whether the Chesapeake Ripper's ongoing activities should be enough to cast doubt over Will's guilt, whether or not anyone believes Hannibal to be the Ripper. But the acting, the writing, the directing, the music and everything else is just so beautiful and evocative that at a certain point in each episode (other than an unusual dud like the courtroom show), I feel less like I'm watching it than that I'm being immersed in it.
What did everybody else think?
I’m less enthused about the Alana development because it seems to necessitate sending her to the stupid factory. She blindly alibis Hannibal despite knowing she was asleep the whole time? Depending on how long they plan on letting this play out, it could become really groan-inducing.
She exonerates Hannibal in that moment because she believes Jack is on a witch hunt anyway. Alana explains in this episode that she has a long history with Hannibal and so it makes sense that she would trust him completely. Especially so after Will tried to murder him. It makes sense that she would feel sympathy for him/be completely on his side. Also, Alan on the subject of the ripper murders casting doubt on Will innocence; wasn’t that resolved this episode? I believe that Jack said that Will was innocent due to the new evidence they discovered (pieces of will’s alleged victims found in in ripper’s crime scenes). That means that Will should be exonerated come next episode
No, just no. I have no trouble believing that she’d believe Hannibal to be innocent and Jack to be misguided, but she wouldn’t misrepresent what she actually knows (i.e. lie) simply to steer Jack away. She works in law enforcement.
Now what’ll presumably happen is a few episodes later once she starts to have some doubt she’s going to admit to someone that she was asleep and can’t know for sure that Hannibal was with her all night, and the sooner they get to that point the better. This was one of those rare moments on the show where they required a character to act in a silly way in order to get their desired destination. Not a fan.
“She blindly alibis Hannibal despite knowing she was asleep the whole time?”
She did what a normal person would do. She didn’t claim “We both didn’t sleep at all so I can know for certain”, she knows he went to bed with her and was in the same spot when she woke up.
Perhaps I stated it poorly. I don’t see her deliberately misguiding jack, just inadvertently. She’s presenting what she believes to be the truth. She was with Hannibal all night. She just doesn’t mention that she was asleep making it possible for him to slip out. When someone believes in something utterly and completely, the omission of details can be almost subconscious. I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree. Also Jack’s smart enough to know that they probably weren’t’ *ahem* awake the entire time. They had to do at least a little sleeping.
Yeah, I am not loving the Alana developments in this ep. I’ll see where it goes, but on first blush I don’t care for it. This feels especially unfortunate since I feel like they’re doing some successful rehab to get Jack Crawford out of the Stupid Factory, mostly by making him a more active character. I know the characters can’t all suspect Hannibal too quickly, but it does not sit well with me that she’d become more trusting of him by going to bed with him.
“She just doesn’t mention that she was asleep making it possible for him to slip out.”
She doesn’t mention it because it’s something you would just naturally assume unless you had evidence to the contrary. Jack doesn’t need to be particularly smart to know that, which is why it goes unsaid.
It’s difficult to like from the standpoint of Alana being a rightful character in the universe … at least in the same episode she’s staked as just a romantic chesspiece she was also posited as the most moral … but as evidence of Lecter’s plotting I LOVED it.
I think the discrepancy here is resolved by remembering that she was drugged. She assumed Hannibal was there all night because she assumed if he left, it would have woken her up, because that’s what would normally happen. She didn’t know she was drugged senseless.
I’m not surprised by how that played out because as Bryan L said, she was drugged. Alana isn’t “in” law enforcement, she’s a psychiatrist who works with law enforcement. She doesn’t carry a badge, she isn’t trained to detect the truth. If Jack questioned her further, I’m sure she’d be more specific but come on, Hannibal is standing right there, they just had sex. What do you expect her to say in that awkward moment?
What really bugs me is how unwilling Jack is to see all the obvious clues in this case. Even now, when he’s finally acted on all the mounting evidence, all he’s done is check the food at Hannibal’s dinner party. Jack is supposedly the head of the dept; I would expect him to set aside his own bias and objectively investigate the murder of his colleague and subordinate. This whole “Hannibal is my friend” thing is getting old.
We haven’t actually seen Jack change his mind back to thinking of Hannibal as a friend.
First, I agree with Bryan L that being drugged without actually knowing that that is what happened to you (against your will, so to speak) makes you think you slept soundly all night, but also doesn’t make you think that you were dead to the world. In other words, it is perfectly reasonable that Alana believed she & Hannibal were together all night because she would not assume that if he did wake up, leave the bed, the house for HOURS that she would not realize it.
Second, I believe that Alana trusts Hannibal more than we think she should largely because he is a therapist. I think she is giving him more than the benefit of the doubt both because she has known him for a long time & because he, like her, is a therapist.
Third, just because Jack may now suspect that Hannibal is the Chesapeake Ripper doesn’t mean that he has any evidence AT ALL to prove that theory. There is no way he could get a warrant, for example, to search Hannibal’s house based on his own suspicions.
I don’t really see it that way. Hannibal and Alanna have known each other for a long time, and we’ve seen in the previous season that they do have a little bit of flirt going on between them. Why would Alanna suspect Hannibal as the ripper when all she has known about him is that he’s this charming guy who has his shit together and is sophisticated and cultured and knows how to cook and is a fellow doctor? If she fully believes Will is sick, which she does in her professional opinion, there is no reason why she would suspect him, and almost kind of natural she would be attracted to him.
This episode was running on all cylinders tonight. Every time you think the noose is tightening around Hannibal’s neck (not literally like last week) you realize he is still playing everyone else. This is the best show on the major networks right now. I only hope NBC gives Bryan Fuller the chance to continue his vision of the Lector saga.
Alan, if you’re having trouble remembering between Anna’s characters… Miriam is the one with the missing arm.
What the hell is it going to take to finally nail this THING? EVERY damn time the truth starts gaining ground, he slickly finds a way to outrun it.
His use of Bloom… a genius (in its own sick way) move. He knows full well now that he can use her to get an alibi anytime he needs one. Basically she’s made herself his to use and, when she’s all used up, kill. All because she’s stupidly willing to put her neck on a block for him. Poor woman, She’ll be devastated when the truth comes out, if she lives that long.
But they’ll get him. Will FINALLY looks to be getting his name cleared, and Crawford FINALLY starts to smell the stench of Lecter underneath all that fragrance he covers himself with (figuratively speaking). Of course Miriam Lass’ reappearance won’t do him in; she wouldn’t be alive otherwise. Lecter is slick and bright beyond description; he seems to be always several steps ahead of everybody. But that won’t last. They will FINALLY nail this THING once and for all, and I will rejoice when they do. He is a bloody monster and I want to see him caught.
It is interesting to speculate over the next week why Hannibal has allowed Jack to find Miriam. I imagine this is part of Hannibal’s driving motivation to seriously screw with really smart people’s minds. Jack was so fond of Miriam, seeing her as his protege that her coming back and being seriously mentally ill now, deluded, possibly with Stockholm Syndrome, would really mess with Jack’s mind, with his confidence, with hiw own mental stability. Can’t wait to see how this plays out!
It will be criminal if NBC cancels this show. I would love for a premium movie channel to pick it up if that happens. This show is HBO quality. The style, editing and composition make it unique for network TV. Another homage to Silence was when Will was explaining the motivation why the Ripper kills. Each episode is better than the last.
It is a shame that this show is buried on Friday nights while shows like the Blacklist and Chicago Fire are on the nights when people actually watch TV. There is not another show on television that is this good. When this inevitably gets canceled because NBC sucks, I will find all the executives and sew them together into an eye at the bottom of a silo.
Spot on, Lance. My thoughts exactly.
I thought NBC moved it to Fri to keep it on the air…it had poor ratings on its original night, so rather than cancel it they moved it to Fri, where there’s less pressure to get high numbers.
It seems like there have been a number of shows that stay on the air for years on Fri nights, (none of them with the quality of Hannibal, of course) because as long as they can hit the low bar for Fri night the network is satified.
I agree tho that it’d be great if it was on a premium channel like HBO. Imagine where the creators could go if they had free reign.
Fridays at 10pm are a better slot for this than Thursdays at 10pm. The bar is set low for Fridays, and keep in mind that this show is relatively cheap for NBC (outside financing) and realistically, what else does NBC had to replace it with? NOTHING. Desperation has kept low-rated but critically acclaimed shows like Community and Parks and Rec around for years.
Was I not seeing my TV clearly? — it looks like Miriam Lass was also missing her legs?
You have to give Abel Gideon kudos for not letting Lecter get the best of him–in other words he ate his own leg and offered a snappy come back without vomiting all over his plate.
Also, with the Vergers on the horizon, it seemed like the right time tonally to move Lecter’s sadism into view …
Yes, I was impressed with Gideon, too. But he’s insane, not stupid. He’s playing for time, and hoping he can outwit Hannibal. That’s not going to happen, but I suspect we’ll see a bit more of him before Hannibal finishes him off (one piece at a time).
1) Does Hannibal seduce Alana? Dr. Bloom initiates with the first kiss and it seemed pretty mutual.
2) Until this episode, I have never seen Hannibal as a sexual being. Notwithstanding the book “Hannibal” ending, I always saw the character as a romantic asexual person. Maybe it is just the final quid pro quo sequence from the film Silence of Lambs with its Ingmar Bermanesque close ups of Lector and Starling seemed to point to Hannibal wanting to screw with a person’s mind than actual body.
3) I know that he will never be nominated but what a great job Raul Esparza is doing with Dr. Chilton. It is so richly ironic that while Dr. Chilton continues to be pompous, bullying and not very perceptive he is actually on the side of the angels in being trying to bring Hannibal down.
Honestly, I didn’t see this as “sex.” Hannibal doesn’t care at all about that. This is just another way to manipulate someone. He’s putting on another human suit, but he’s not even remotely human.
I agree with Bryan L: Hannibal is just playing the game of manipulation. He’s a soulless monster, and he wants to corrupt and damage as many good people around as possible before the fall. As Will said, really he just wants to see what will happen.
Agree on Esparza. So, so good, and he’s managing to make his Anthony Heald impression feel like a fully realized performance. That’s a neat trick. I do think he’s fairly perceptive when he takes a moment to stop thinking of his own advancement and actually listen to anyone else. He’s certainly no more behind than any of the other supporting characters.
As far as which side Chilton is on, I still don’t think we know. Hannibal very slyly winked at Chilton at the dinner party when Jack left with his take-out container. That could mean that Hannibal had the plate from which Jack took his food purposely made up of non-human meat, and Chilton knew all about that. I think Chilton is a bad guy.
@Franglish
I think Chilton is not the bad guy, he is just a weasel who is after credit. Will has basically done all the work in catching Hannibal and Chilton Just wants to take the credit for catching the Chessapeake Ripper.
As Abel said when deriding Chilton for using the word sociopath in his book…. Nobody respects him enough.
Hannable winked at Chiltom to unnerve him for fun, to watch him squirm, lol.
Chilton is nothing but a pawn for Hannibal and Will to maneuver. Albeit a terrific comedic one, lol. His looks when checking out the food at the party was some excellent reaction shots, lol. Everything he said about eating salads now made me laugh until I fell over and he is such a delight.
I say this right now Chilton is what Saul is to breaking bad to what roger sterling is to mad men. If he dies I will be inconsolable and may mourn for a few days locked up in my room! Do not do it Fuller! You hear me! Otherwise….
Bravo!
What felt tacked-on more to me was the attack on Gideon – the nurse brought up, so the faceless nameless guards had “motivation” – at least with Alana her reasons are sketched in, if not illustrated well since we don’t spend singular time with her ever. (Which is why it was shot so abstractly? Didn’t really want to give screentime to the weak scene?) Although, cause-and-effect-plotting-wise, was that exchange between Chilton and Gideon included so we *know* that’s where Gideon got the idea? Does Gideon want out of that more cuckoo-bananas-than-he-is situation badly enough to risk being killed or does he have some (more than fulfilled) punishment fetish I missed?
Or rather, did Chilton set Gideon up? The attack comes after Gideon has “embarrassed” him to Crawford …
I thought Chilton set Gideon up. He went to great lengths to tell him how highly the rest of the staff thought of the nurse Gideon killed. My guess is that he hoped Gideon would try to push a few buttons, and get a beat-down. Also, note that Chilton walked with Gideon from the cell, but not back to it. Plausible deniability.
Here’s one more thing to question: How did Hannibal know that Gideon was in the hospital?
Didn’t he discuss that with Chilton last week? Chilton told him he thought Gideon could help Will remember what he did.
It might be quite good if Chilton is willing to go to incredible (incredulous?) lengths “not to be seen as a threat,” such as serving up (har har) Gideon to Hannibal. Would explain better why Gideon was beaten than angry guards (to get him out of the mental institution which apparently has better security than the hospital), and how Hannibal knew where he was (aside from it being probably the closest and other deductions).
This episode was quite funny as well as the usual sick and darkness, lol. Dr Chilton was just on fire, his only eating salads and all, lol. He is such a weasel, trying to avoid getting killed by Hannibal yet he has the ego to try and claim to catch the ripper, lol. Dr Chilton is becoming my favourite character, thank you Raul.
Hannibal and Alana was ewww, only because we know who he is not because they are both not reasonably looking people (he says knowing they are very good looking people).
Will is finally going to be released because Hannibal obviously wants a showdown, so that is cool. The death imagery is both insane and ridiculous and improbable but looks cool so let’s just go with it people! Lol.
I am really looking forward to the rest of the season, yikes!
The surreal visuals in this show keep upping the ante. I can’t think of another show that comes close to how stunning the imagery is – albeit evil and horrifying. It may be me but in the past few episodes, it seems that the murder scenes have become less horrific and even more like installation art. So, one of my problems with this episode is how can Hannibal possibly find the time to create all these elaborate murder scenarios while composing a piece for harpsichord, hosting a large dinner party, seducing Dr. Bloom, going after Dr. Gideon, etc? All these things take a lot of time.
Dr. Bloom has been annoying me for some time. Even though she and Will came close to being involved romantically – and she is taking care of his dogs – she has been unwilling to even consider that Will may have been framed. She also seems not to be a very preceptive psychiatrist. Will is innocent and Lecter is a psychopathic serial killer – and she sleeps with him. Even if you don’t think Hannibal is guilty, he’s a pretty cold intellectual guy – not exactly an attractive package for a sexual partner. So, I must say – that whole part of the storyline turned me off. If she gets killed, I won’t be that upset. Her lack of faith in Will has been too excessive for me. I just wish she had been offed already instead of Beverly Katz – a character who was much more interesting and had more redeeming qualities.
Having said this – I would watch an episode of Hannibal over anything else on TV these days. This show is simply superior to almost anything else.
Word. Dr. Bloom can die now. :-)
I am anxiously awaiting the moment when Bloom finds out the truth about Hannibal. Preferably right before she is vivisected and her liver is removed.
Seriously, Hannibal is very powerful, cultured human being who can get into the head of women. He is a gourmet cook, a music composer, intellectual, wealthy. Why wouldn’t any woman be attracted to him. Because he is so in tune with a woman’s feelings he knows exactly what to say them to seduce them. Gillian Anderson was also under his spell. The female viewer is only reacting to Hannibal because they know what he is. If the viewer didn’t know what Hannibal is they would be very attracted to him. Is Hannibal asexual, hard to say. I would think he would just as well cook a female partner or have sex with her. To Hannibal the choice would be much as flipping a coin as he has done in the past.
Not that I’m *too* eager to defend Alana, but as stated in the show, she has the longest history with Hannibal. When everyone else is “taking crazy pills” – Will trying to have someone murdered, Jack investigating her mentor because the newly-minted murdery Will said so – Hannibal is outwardly the same to her as he’s ever been. So, in these circumstances he represents stability, which must in its own way have been attractive. I mean, in bed she sort of seemed to be hedging that it wasn’t completely passionate or rational (“funeral sex”). (But come on, Dr. Fell, I’m very attracted to him and I do know what he is …)
Have to slightly disagree that she’s a kind of ‘faithless’ character, too. I think this episode actually tried to qualify her as the most moral – she’s parted from Team Will because he USED A PROXY to TRY TO MURDER SOMEONE. It doesn’t matter if the intended victim is himself a murderer, though that’s what Will’s trying to convince himself – unsuccessfully so, if you haven’t noticed the antlers he’s been growing. Alana is actually being quite loyal in siding with the person she *knows* was attacked. Is she lacking a certain perception and is surprisingly literal for a psychiatrist? … yeeeesss, but the show may be arguing that she also has one of the clearer senses of justice. (That’s justice, not vengeance …)
People seem to forget that Will COUGHED UP A HUMAN EAR, while under the influence of a serious mental illness that caused blackouts and delusions. It’s not that anyone thinks Will is a bad person irrespective of circumstance, but to believe he is truly innocent is to believe he was framed, and given the evident present that’s a massive leap.
I just hope they don’t pull off Audrey Raines of 24 season season 6 with Miriam next episode
This show is great. But I am groaning that Alana is siding with Hannibal and not Will. However that being said, I’m sure she’s not connecting the dots where Hannibal’s concerned. She’s not attuned to his antics, like Will is. Hell, look at Jack. It took until this episode before he finally realized that Will WASN’T the killer. Like Will said “How many more have to die, before you open your eyes ?” It took Will a while to figure it out, because Hannibal is so adept at covering his steps, but like any good serial killer, he eventually slips up and will be caught.
Was it possible Beverly Katz saw Miriam in Hannibal’s underground torture chamber and so he was forced to move her to a remote location? And if not maybe Beverly saw Abigail? I have always held out hope that Abigail is being held alive somewhere sans an ear.
On Alanna Bloom…I was livid with her for falling in lust with Hannibal but she foreshadowed her history of falling for unstable men amongst other issues such as wanting to “save” men like Will. So Hannibal convinced Alanna that Will was capable of concious murder. Hannibal who has excellent clinical skills knows that Alanna loves to “save” men who are damaged. Hannibal made himself out to be a victim or underdog (her taking on Will’s dog family is further evidence of her psyche) and that is so sexy to her. Hannibal was psycic driving Alanna the whole time. I mean hell, let’s face it Mads has been sexy and irresistible from day one but Alanna was not interested until Hannibal appeared vulnerable, confused and bullied by Jack…..Alanna just had to jump in bed with him then. I was so hurt and disappointed, my first thought was, “I hope she dies tonight. She is already dead to me”
My second thoughts as a counselor “Jeez her clinical skills suck”.
I cannot stop watching this visually stunning and brilliantly executed trainwreck.
We never saw Hannibal kill Miriam or Abigail, only saw random body parts that weren’t necessary for survival. I’ve been wondering if Abigail and Miriam were alive this whole time and I wouldn’t be surprised if Abigail is being held captive by Hannibal. He could be twisting her already fragile mind to fit into his perception of her as a burgeoning serial killer, and she would become his progeny. It would also be painful for Will, and would fit Hannibal’s MO of “wanting to see what will happen.”
I think that’s a bingo. As someone who assumed she was still alive from the start, my first thought when Beverly saw whatever she saw was Miriam, though I like the idea that it could be Abigail as well.
Joel… great point about Abigail as Hannibal’s progeny. As I read your comment, I thought of the scene with Hannibal and his therapist when he says he never thought of having children until Abigail… and in the same scene I think he says to this therapist “…you have no idea what I’m capable of”. That was one of my favorite episodes. Makes me want to watch season one again.
Yes. These writers are good. Is Abigail helping her “daddy”? Is that how he does so much in so little time?
The stunning visuals, particularly the flower arrangement in tree man’s torso reminded me similar effects on Fuller’s Pushing Daisies… amazing how he is able to create the same kind of extraordinary visual art in two shows that could not be more different.
The flowers popping out of the musical notes — !!! — is “trippy baroque” a genre now??
“Do you expect me to be my own last meal, Dr. Lecter?”
“I do.”
“How does one politely refuse such an opportunity?”
“One doesn’t.”
Oh, Hannibal…
I do not mean to be a little Percy and weird but Alana’s kiss with Will was way hotter than her and Hannibal. With will she was supposed to be conflicted, yet gives him way more passion that Hannibal where she was supposibly wanting it, I am confused?
That always gets me when acting is supposed to be all fake and everything and yet an actor can put on a whole different performance….chemistry! So I do not buy it because I do not buy that the actor buys it and thus the story was not working for me.
This sort of thing ruined HIMYM, it almost derailed Chuck season 3 when it was so obvious the actors were just as tired of the bs as the fans and I have seen it so many times before that it surprises me a show runner as talented as Fuller would not see it.
Again I say this as a fan of character and story not shipping Alana and Will. I just do not buy what she was doing, sorry.
I don’t know if it was the chemistry of the actors or not, but it makes sense form a character point of view.
Alana is in love with Will. With Hannibal… it was funeral sex. Or revenge sex for payback because of what Will did.
I agree–and I was struck by how often both of them talked about Will. They made him a presence during what could have been a time for just the two of them.
Perhaps the problem is we’re aware of the veneer – it’s a put-on no matter how into her he might seem (which was maybe as you say, not very). I’m not going so far as to suggest the scenes were purposefully stilted to reflect that – but, even when Mads did that sexy Mads-laughing-thing, it was … kind of creepy.
“Anyone who gets too close gets got”
All in the game, yo
But how does he find the time!!
Great episode, as usual. But I want more Will!
HE DOESN’T SLEEP! :D
I’m still hoping that Alana has a clue and just went into survival mode after she saw the look on Hannibal’s face when Jack took the left-overs. I’m gonna enjoy a week of clinging to the idea that she thought, “How do I mask my fear and suspicion? HOw do I make myself needed by this psychopath?” Yes, I will probably be disabused of this idea in a beautifully grotesque manner—eventually. For now, that’s the story I’m going with.
Brilliant episode, and also one that really put some pieces into place, at least for me. Will knows, and Hannibal knows Will knows, and now it’s a macabre chess match using real people as the pieces. Will sprouting antlers is showing us that he’s actually becoming Hannibal, willing to manipulate and kill. He’s not the guy who agonized over shooting someone. And Hannibal wants that — he’s looking for someone to appreciate his particular genius, and become a colleague, perhaps? He thought it might be Abigail, but it’s been Will all along.
We also got a nice piece of information about Hannibal that helps to resolve one of my lingering issues. How does he possibly stage these elaborate tableaus in a single night? The Rolodex helps explain it. He chooses his victims well in advance, so he has plenty of time to acquire and prepare the bizarre materials he needs.
If that’s correct, then he planned Beverly’s murder well before he found her in his house, probably starting when she told him she was consulting with Will. Her fate was sealed at that point, and he started making the giant slides. Then he got lucky and she blundered into his clutches.
That might also explain why Miriam Lass is still alive. She wasn’t on Hannibal’s “to-do” list. That might be stretching it, though. More likely he’s using her to distract Will and/or Jack somehow. I assume he’s figured some way to keep her from identifying him — poor thing’s probably completely insane at this point.
First, I’d just like to pat myself on the back for constantly questioning why Miriam Lass was waved away as being dead last year. The condition of her arm and the existence of those voicemails that clearly were not made in the flashback to her confrontation with Hannibal pointed to her still being around, and what a fantastic card for the show to play just as it seems like Jack and Chilton might be getting too close. It’s another distraction, but one that arises organically from the writing and not because they need to stall. (Though I’d like to point out that Jack going out to that house alone was every bit as stupid as what Beverly did two episodes ago. Sure, The Kids in the Morgue knew where he was going, but still not a great decision on his part.) Also: great job not putting Anna Chlummsky’s name in the guest credits to start the episode. Always nice when a show is allowed to truly surprise us.
This show. I get so tense several times per episode that I find myself exhaling loudly at commercial breaks. The fight at the beginning of the season continues to hang over everything in a ways both apocalyptic and exciting. We know it’s gonna get worse for everyone in order for Jack to get to that point, but how much worse? Will Alanna die? Since Will is likely exonerated by then, where is he in that scenario?
And I’d like to echo what someone else said above: Raul Esparza is perfect as Chilton. So slimy while still being essentially a “good guy,” and doing an impressive combination of his own thing and an Anthony Heald impression. It’ll never happen, but he’d be a great Guest Star Emmy candidate.
Also, Jack either secretly loves the Hugh Grant/Sandra Bullock rom-com Two Weeks Notice as much as I do, or he listens to Joni Mitchell. I’d like to think it’s the former/
Ugh, Chlumsky. And that should be a period at the end.
Oh god Raul Esparza’s facial expressions are off the chain. I can’t believe how much I look forward to Chilton scenes now. Also! Kids in the Morgue! Also also from the land of reference pretty sure the opening was nodding to The Third Man.
Great comments. Bringing up the 1st episode’s fight also makes me think about how faithful to the books Fuller is being. I know he has said that the books are like a blueprint (he didn’t use that word) for his series. Since we know Hannibal survives the fight, and Jack also appears later in the series after Hannibal has been caught (right?), I guess that means that both will survive that fight. Hmmm.
Also, I do think that Hannibal is primarily interested in playing with Will & Jack’s minds through all of this. So, whatever he has been doing to Miriam (and Abigail, it it turns out she is still alive) are all in the service of really messing with Jack’s mind.
The song is famous enough on its own. Given Fishburne’s age (same as mine), it is *much* more likely that Jack just knows the song and has never even seen that movie.
Only three things:
1. love your reviews.
2. Will consciously put Dr. Chilton up against Hannibal by telling him to keep Lecter away from him. So this comes before Will influenced the guard.
3. There were a lot of winks to The Wire tonight: “a congressman from Baltimore”, Wills reference to get got and one more that i don’t remember… ;)
Great show.
A congressman from Baltimore as the victim wasn’t a nod to anything; the Baltimore metro area is one of the locales where this show takes place. Lecter studied at Johns Hopkins and lived (and had his practice) in Baltimore. If a congressman had to appear in the show as a murder victim because of a bad law he helped pass, it would have been ridiculous for him to have been from anywhere *but* Baltimore.
any chance Alana is a playing Hannibal?
Alana bloom obviously prequels Hannibal’s obsession with Clarice Starling.
P.s. I think dr. Chilton is frikn hilarious! !
Another Silence of the Lambs reference not mentioned: the “what is the first and principal thing he does” conversation between Jack and Will. Almost word for word the same as a Lecter/Clarice exchange.
Immersed in it…very apt.