Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Su-Zakana’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I prefer sins of omission to outright lies…
After such an eventful, crazy, borderline apocalyptic stretch of episodes like we've had the last few weeks, it was inevitable and probably necessary that Bryan Fuller would have to ease back on the throttle a bit. The recent pace wasn't sustainable, even in a 13-episode series, unless the plan was for the show to end this year(*).
(*) To sum up the various talking points: 1)The ratings remain terrible, and lower than “Dracula” was doing in this timeslot earlier in the season; 2)”Hannibal” doesn't cost NBC nearly as much as a drama like “Parenthood” or “The Blacklist” because of the partnership with Gaumont, and therefore the ratings are less relevant than with a traditional bubble show, but 3)”Dracula” is also an international co-production, 4)The critical buzz on “Hannibal” (versus the complete lack of any sort of buzz around “Dracula”) might inspire NBC to keep it around, and 5)At the end of last season, Fuller implied to me that another outlet (Amazon? Netflix? A cable channel to be named later?) was prepared to swoop the show up if it was canceled, and 6)I don't know if that same level of interest would exist after a second (and lower-rated) year, or if that mystery suitor might now look at “Hannibal” as damaged goods. The point being, anything could happen, but it's entirely possible that this could be the last season of this wonderful and weird show, so savor it while you can.
So “Su-zakana” takes us back to our Serial Killer of the Week format that had to be put on hold as the Will/Hannibal gamesmanship consumed every other part of the show. But it tries to do so without ignoring the new dynamic between the two leads, both by having them work together on the case and by making the case – with a smooth authority figure trying to make an well-meaning but twitchy individual his patsy – a clear parallel to what Hannibal did to Will.
Now, it is a very clear parallel, down to the casting of Jeremy Davies – a similar physical type to Hugh Dancy who could very easily be playing Will Graham right now – as nervous, horse-kicked Peter. Your mileage will vary on exactly how far you like your shows to go with that particular move (it's one of Shonda Rhimes' favorite storytelling devices, for instance), but this one mostly worked for me because Davies is so good – and such a natural fit in this world (even not playing Will) that as soon as I saw him I was amazed he hadn't appeared sooner – and because the equine horror of it all was so strange and compelling without feeling like a rehash of various other crimes.
And the Will/Hannibal battle for mental superiority remains fantastic, even as the pace has slowed. Will lays out his strategy to Jack (not that Jack understands it) in the ice fishing scene, and he's going to play this thing out, even as he makes it very obvious to Hannibal that it's what he's doing. That's how confident Will Graham is in his abilities here, and it's wonderful.
The subplot featuring Dr. Lecter's wealthy patient Margot (played by Katharine Isabelle) felt a bit roughly inserted here, but it's clearly setting us up for something down the road – possibly Dr. Lecter taking care of the problematic brother for her? – and the Will/Hannibal material around it was so tense that it was okay.
What did everybody else think? A let-down after the bugnuts insanity of recent weeks? A relief? A pleasure to see Jeremy Davies on this show and yet not the killer?
There’s a prominent character from one of Thomas Harris’ books featuring Hannibal named Margot. I don’t want to spoil anything but if they’re following the books it will be important.
What did mason say to Margot after he slammed her down? Had a hard time understanding him.
He said “You should have taken the chocolate”, it’s from the Hannibal books too.
I said the same thing, perhaps too explicitly (it’s not easy living in the Age of Spoilers) but, yeah, she’ll be leading somewhere.
It was probably the”worst” episode of the season but that’s hardly a slam. As Alan says, they had to throttle back and Jeremy Davies + “Is your social worker in that horse?” were more than enough to justify it.
I thought the trial episode was the worst. Even Fuller viewed it as mostly setup for episode 5.
Unlike Game of Thrones, I think the books here are fair game, right? They already announced Michael Pitt is playing Mason Verger (who peeled of his own face and eventually looked like Gary Oldman in Ridley Scott’s movie) and his sister is named Margot so, the mysterious lady patient there will lead us to him imminently, it seems.
First, does everyone automatically assume at the beginning of each episode that Hannibal is the killer of each weekly murder? Well, I do. Initially. Second, I am sort of surprised at how easily Alan treats this new “relationship” between Will & Hannibal. It is as brilliant as it is confusing: does Hannibal still think that Will is trying to catch him up so as to get him arrested? Actually, did Hannibal ever think this about Will? Or, is Hannibal only interested in whether Will plans to try to kill him again, because he is so confident that no court of law would ever find him guilty of anything? Is that why he is sleeping with Alana, to have a very strong character witness just in case? Does Will actually trust Hannibal?
Yes, we assume Hannibal is the killer each week. That’s what the show should about. These serial killer of the week storylines, that have nothing to do with anything are pointless. And just how many crazy serial killers can there be in that area? The writers keep having to try top themselves.
I thought that last week, Will resumed therapy to lure Hannibal in. I.e. Will was pretending to forgive/trust Hannibal when he secretly still thought of him as the killer.
That’s why I thought this week was so revealing. Will admits he still views Hannibal as the killer, but the “lie” is now “but I find you interesting”.
Did I miss something?
I could be wrong, but I thought Jack understood exactly what Will was getting at with his trout metaphor/strategy.
Love seeing Jeremy Davies, love the figurative fencing between Will and Dr. Lecter, love this show.
Sure seemed that way to me too… However, while Will, Jack, Hannibal were overseeing the interrogation of social worker buddy, Jack did retort Will was pointing at the wrong person. ?? Maybe in front of Hannibal, Jack’s playing dumb intentionally at this point?
I thought the same thing when I saw the preview, but then Jack says Will pointed in the wrong direction. It could be that Jack (unlike Will) is disguising his actual beliefs in front of Hannibal, but until we see otherwise I’m guessing not.
I also thought Jack understood Will’s plan. The “pointing in the wrong direction” was delivered too quickly and flatly, like Jack was warning Will not to overplay his hand. Even if I’m wrong, it’s such a pleasure to watch actors of this caliber who layer meaning onto their lines, so that this debate is even possible.
Do we know if the opening scene was real, or perhaps another one in Will’s mind? Ice-fishing certainly would be a rare thing in Maryland, plus he and Jack aren’t that simpatico about Hannibal yet.
Most importantly, fishing has been the ongoing metaphor for Will’s inner world throughout the season. So I think that was a fantasy, albeit a good, rightly used one.
Though, Hannibal congratulated Will on the fish he brought/caught.
The ongoing metaphor for Will’s inner world is FLY FISHING. This scene was most definitely real as it set up the entire episode: Will’s new method to bring Hannibal to justice is to lure him with live bait, with Will being the live bait. Plus, as Shane points out, both Will and Jack eat the caught trout at Hannibal’s house later in the scene.
I wondered the same thing about that scene. It was very similar in tone and function to the fishing scene with Abigail Hobbs that took place in Will’s head. I’m leaning towards it being a fantasy sequance mainly because it lacked the tension between Will and Jack that was in their other interactions. I could even see it as a hybrid scene with Will actually fishing but imagining the conversation with Jack.
I’m pretty sure that Jack is still suspicious of Hannibal. Part of it was will and jack’s very on the nose conversation about landing fish in the beginning. In addition , I found Jack’s demeanor towards Hannibal at their dinner somewhat cold. He didn’t seem to offer much in the way of an apology nor did he look even close to as enthusiastic as he usually is when he dines on one of Hannibal’s dishes. Time will tell I suppose. On another note, one thing I loved about this episode was how one of the lab technicians (can’t remember their names) actually offered Will an apology and commented upon Beverley, who’s death hasn’t had near enough presence in the show for the last couple weeks.
Alan if you have seen the Korean (South?) promos for this show then you like me may get the sense that they are totally into the show that is named Hannibal.
They are insane and intense and I hope to all hope that Hannibal does internationally what the Listener did when it premiered and therefore nothing NBC or any other broadcaster says matters in the slightest.
If you or anyone knows the international viewing figures and how well Hannibal does internationally then that would be fantastic. The listener is still going fantastically well internationally so lets all have our fingers crossed.
Hope you’re right about that! I need this show not to end so soon. :D
Times like this I really wish that Hannibal is on netflix (or hulu?) rather than amazon prime. Just that I rarely if ever hear about people watching on amazon prime and the shows that go there rarely ever ‘catch on’ as quickly.
The bird coming out of the corpse was quite creepy.
Another weird hairstyle for Jeremy Davies….I mean its no Dickie Bennett hairdo, but weird none the less.
The bird coming out of the corpse was definitely creepy, but I couldn’t help but wonder how it got in. Did I miss it, or were there no sutures or other clues about its placement? Was it shoved down her throat, like Hannibal shoved the ear down Will’s throat? If not that way, then how? And how did the forensics team miss any indication of its being inserted into her body somehow. I’m confused…
Love this show’s sense of humor. The quick shot of Hannibal petting the lamb was priceless.
I have found in each and every episode of this series from the very start to now something interesting, and often bizarre, macabre, or creepy. Some episodes are indeed more intense / captivating than others, but I would dearly miss this show if they do not carry it along for another season or two.
Fun stuff! And it is great to see it filmed in an environment that actually looks similar to the Mid-Atlantic region where it is set. Unlike, say, Justified which keeps trying futilely to make California look like Kentucky. (mind you I like Justified but the lack of true greenery always bugs me)
Looking forward very much to see what else happens remainder of the season.
I just know that these episodes are very creepy, and make me glued to my seat. I look forward to them, and yes I have a life lol..
Yeah, the Margot scenes were really random and played as though viewers had already been introduced to the character, even though we haven’t been. Like Alan, I’m assuming that’s going to pay off in some way down the road.
While I didn’t really like the Margot subplot because the scenes seemed to be really out of context, I loved the main plot of the episode and Davies was excellent as usual.
Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen’s onscreen chemistry is everything. Only thing that comes close, real close, is Tim Olyphant and Walton Goggins. Also, 3rd week in a row with no Hannibal recipe card. I was hoping to get a new dish to debut on Easter Sunday.
Would you really want to make and eat anything this makes each week? Lol. I know it is all fake and it is probably tasty with animal meat but still though, yuk!
Again I understand it would look and taste great but I could not get it out of my head that Hannibal the Cannibal eats the se food but with humans.
No confirmation of the fate of Chilton, BOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I wanted to know about Chilton, too. Tellingly, Hannibal said of him, “Chilton has ….” Not Chilton HAD. Hannibal is very precise, so that gives me hope we’ll see Chilton again.
I was wondering about Chilton, too. I thought I might have missed something because our feed kept cutting out, argh!!
“The point being, anything could happen, but it’s entirely possible that this could be the last season of this wonderful and weird show, so savor it while you can. ”
NO NO NO!
If it is cancelled and no one picks it up the 2 million who watch it will kick in 20 bucks a piece and raise $40 million to pay someone to continue.
I will hold Fuller hostage in my basement (ala Colbert holding Vince Gilligan) and Hannibal WILL continue.
did he say chilton “has” many victims at the opening fish meal? That’s real good news
Yes, he did. See my comment above. And I watched it with closed captioning on, so I’m certain.
The look Hannibal gives Will immediately after he asks Peter if his social worker is in the horse is tremendous and the hardest I’ve ever laughed at this show. Rewound it several times, just brilliant.
Exactly what I did as well. It’s little things like that – along with the batshi* craziness – that makes this such a fantastic show. I hope somebody keeps it going.
There were quite a few moments that were pretty priceless and they are all so good – I liked the line from Hannibal to Will “I need to know if you are going to try to kill me again” (or close to that) – I paused it then, rewound just to hear it again; Mads’ matter of fact tone in asking it and loved Will’s response of not wanting to kill him now that he’s finally found him interesting.
Always wonder what sort of answer people expect when they ask such a question. And, the delivery of the lines makes it all just pop in its very low-key style.
That social worker line was the best ever! Then when he was still alive in the horse, that was over the top gruesome hilarious! A quick review of Hannibal as soon as my social worker is in that horse……!
This show. It is the only one where I just can’t wait for the next episode (and I say this as a Game of Thrones fan). I was so excited to see Jeremy Davies in the credits—and, as usual, he did not disappoint. Glad to see he has more or less retained his Dickie Bennett hairdo.
I think Jack knows what’s up. He’s playing dumb with Hannibal now.
Having now dreamt about Hannibal and thought about it as I went to sleep and extensively upon waking, this episode was truly fantastic. Setting up the hour with Will and Jack’s ice fishing excursion, we get the modus operendi for the rest of the season: Will recognizes that he must change tactics in order to bring Hannibal to justice. Like the trout in winter, Hannibal is lying low, reserving his strength. Therefore, Will must act as the live bait in order to lure Hannibal into a sense of (possibly) complacency (or trust and desire towards further bonding or manipulating of Will). Now that the Chesapeake Ripper is ostensibly out of the picture (with Chilton having been fingered by Miriam Lass &, subsequently, shot by her), how long can Hannibal go without killing? Or, for that matter, eating human flesh? Has he stored some away for these lean times?
Although I felt confounded by this new relationship between Will & Hannibal, I now recognize how resilient Will is being in light of how badly he needs to bring Hannibal to justice. And, Hannibal’s overwhelming desire to connect with Will, to continue to believe that he can manipulate him, seems to propel him into an arena where he could actually get caught, could slip up. He says in this episode: “I can feed the caterpillar, I can whisper through the chrysalis but it hatches, it follows its own nature and that’s beyond me.” And, to suspect that what is “beyond” him might result in more death seems utterly thrilling to Hannibal.
Another compelling aspect of this episode is the play between Will’s sense of vulnerability and strength: the way he is able to understand poor Peter’s need to nurture his animals, albeit in cages, in light of his head injury and how easily vulnerable he was to the manipulations of the social worker seem to parallel how Will continues to be subject to Hannibal’s suggestions. For example, Will agrees not to lie to Hannibal as long as they are doing therapy together.
There is so much meaning wrapped up in 42 minutes of this episode, it is hard to contain it!
Appreciate yr post — it didn’t occur to me that Will wanting to kill the social worker is part of the “live bait.” And that Will and Jack’s conversation is likely the summation of an elided conversation where they agreed to pretend Chilton is the Ripper until they catch Hannibal. (In the last episode, it seemed simmer on Jack’s face that the poor sap in the snow was not a murderer. Didn’t hold the crucifixion pose as well as Hannibal?)
Alan, it doesn’t matter if the show gets cancelled. It has such good critical reception and cult following that it will be picked up by either Amazon, or Netflix, or even AMC. And even if that doesn’t happen Gaumont will still shoot it and air it in Europe, and you can download the torrent and watch it (just like the rest of the world does), and review it.
As long as the show continues in one way or another, I’ll be happy. It’s just the best damn show.
Uhh how has no one pointed out that the bird was a STARLING! Bryan Fuller’s many references to silence of the lambs are amazing
Yeah, those subtle allusions to what’s probably the most famous Hannibal Lecter story are great, and this episode was VERY heavy on them (the starling, Hannibal petting the lamb, all of the talk about caterpillars and chrysalises). Under different circumstances, I would be concerned about Fuller and the writers tipping their hand too much with that material. But considering that the show won’t get to that point in the saga until a hypothetical Season 5, and that there’s no guarantee that Fuller would be able to secure the rights to The Silence of the Lambs by that time anyway, I’m quite happy with whatever choices they make.
Great observation!!!
Cube helmer Vincent Natali did a superb job of directing that episode
Loved Jeremy Davies.
Overall a fun ep, though not that much of a fan of the parallel characters/storytelling method, it worked mostly well with me and seeing Will so self-assured with his stringing along of Hannibal is fantastic.
Also loved Hannibal petting the lamb!
As for Margot, well. I think people that have seen the movies and read the novels know full well who that is.
Correction: Margot was not in the movie! My bad. Jumped the gun on that one.
I do think Nielsen boxes are outdated, but I know that twitter isn’t as far reaching as I it seems, because Hannibal trends every Friday, and the ratings continue to get smaller.
I’m in the minority for not enjoying Jeremy Davies’ performance here. I love him as Dickie Bennett, but this was a collection of tics and a weird, nearly indecipherable accent, not a characterization.
Not every episode of this show can be great, and this one fell short for me. How can an adult human male fit inside a horse, especially with its internal organs still in it? How did Davies get him unconscious and inside the horse?
Also, while my capacity for gore is pretty high, this episode was gross without the dark beauty this show usually delivers.
Loved the Hannibal/Will conversations though. Mikkelsen’s understated performance continues to be terrific.
I like Hugh Dancy as Will Graham, but the idea of Jeremy Davies in that role fascinates me. It would be interesting to play a weird intellectual, rather than a weird idiot.
Yeah, hmm. If only there was a tv show where Jeremy Davies played a weird intellectual…
I’m Lost.
Loved Davies as Bizarro!Will. Really hope Fuller finds cause to bring him round a few more times; Will could use a friend who’s not Hannibal …
Actually it’s amazing how this show pivots and expands its universe episode by episode — either tonally or thematically it manages to do something else and yet be itself (unless you’re like Alan and hated the courtroom one). This one felt plotted and moved especially like a novel, perhaps due to the appearance of the Vergers (although I only know of Mason from the RD film). “Liberties” were taken with what we see and what we know — did Jack and Will have another fishing conversation before this one, what happened to Chilton, how long has Hannibal been treating Margot — and finally a reference back to Beverly so we know we’re on a continuum. Then the metaphoric dopplegangers and meta-literary allusions (lamb and starling). I half-expected the murder of the week plot to be cribbed from Harris.
Also I’m sorry Hannibal just standing around while all the drama’s unfolding in the barn and just walking around bemused and then petting a lamb … how is this show not renewed x 10
“Su-zakana” is a palate cleanser, so that may explain why Alan might think this episode wasn’t so batsh*t (though it had people in horses, so what is he even talking about).
Mr. Fuller please tune down the sound effects. It is taking away from the story you are trying to give us. So many things about this dhow make it the best thing on tv. But over shadowing what’s on the screen with sound effects to imply emotion is distracting from everything else on the screen.
From now on, Alan, I prefer an outright lie to a sin of omission or, for that matter, complete honesty. I don’t want you to tell me how unlikely it is for Hannibal to be renewed. Just lie to me. tell me it’ll all be OK and it will be renewed.
I never watched Dracula because you and Dan talked about how lame it was and how Dracula was the “big name in alternate energy”. That just sounds terrible. To think that that show (which I don’t know anything about first hand) has so much better ratings is depressing to me. I prefer to be happy. Lie to me. Tell me NBC loves me and that they will renew Hannibal out of the goodness of their hearts.
Despite what the books say about the Margot character, the showrunners have said they aren’t wedded to them. What if Margot is leading Hannibal down a risky path? To use a con man’s term, Margot could be a “honey pot” working on behalf of Will. They could use what happens in the book but change why it happens
The fact that this terrific and unique show gets such low ratings is more evidence of how dumb tv watchers really are. This show is beautiful to watch and the acting is terrific. Will be very sad if it gets cancelled after only 2 seasons.
Havent we realized by now NBC doesnt cancel great shows with low ratings? Thank God the network is crap.
Think one of the main reasons for the show not doing well is the editing and all the fantasy/dream sequences.
I consider myself an experienced watcher and saw every episode but am often lost as to what is actually happening. Margot and people in the comment below doubting if the Ice fishing was real or not are good examples.
Add all the characters who have double, triple or quadruple “entendring” intentions depending on who they are interacting with and your average viewer is lost.
Love this show but like the over the top murders it is often a bit too much of a good thing
Episode 8 was sheer poetry. Intelligence, narrative coherence, utterly convincing portrayal of pathology(íes) and the slippage between reality and some other level. What acting, what script writing, what pacing.