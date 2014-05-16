Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Tome-Wan’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I enjoy some free-range rude…
“Don't fool yourself into thinking he's not in control of what's happening.” -Dr. Du Maurier
Early in “Tome-Wan,” Hannibal explains that he warned Mason about Will because, “I was curious to see what would happen” – a sentiment that motivates his decisions as much as hunger and pride. Soon after, he invites Will to imagine what he would like to see happen between them, and Will pictures a scenario where a barefoot Hannibal is bound in a straightjacket, hanging from a meat hook above Mason's pigs, supplicant and ready to be sliced by Will and eaten by the pigs…
… which is a scenario that more or less comes true much later in the episode, which prompted me to wonder if the whole hour was some kind of “Total Recall” stunt – or the longest “This is my design” sequence in the series' history – existing entirely inside Will's head, whether he realized it or not. But though it all turns out to be real, the entire episode has the dreamlike quality – or, considering what happens to Mason, nightmarish quality – that's been such a key motif of this second half of the season. None of this feels real, because how could it? How could all of the grotesque things being done by Dr. Lecter, by Will, and by Mason be part of the world we know and understand? This is an episode where a man cuts off his own nose and happily eats it, laughing as he compares the consistency of his skin to that of a chicken gizzard, for the sake of whatever God our characters actually believe in. We know this is real, because it's part of the plot – and because even previous incarnations of the show had a flair for the macabre – but more than ever, the real comes with a healthy dollop of the surreal.
As the season's penultimate chapter, “Tome-Wan” does have to pause at times to start revealing how the magician is doing his trick – that, for instance, he really did mutilate Randall Tier's body, even if Jack knew about it – and it's a bit disappointing to find out that Will hasn't been quite as on his game as has been suggested in some previous episodes. Obviously, if Will had uncovered real evidence, Jack could just lock up Hannibal already and go home to deal with his grief, but when Will and Jack are together discussing the case, Will seems smaller and weaker than the man who sits at Hannibal Lecter's dining room table, confidently matching wits and bites with him. Probably the most interesting aspect of what we learn is simply the confirmation that Jack has been on Will's side this whole time, and that he believes Lecter is the Ripper, because of how that ties into the flash-forward brawl that opened the season. The expression on Jack's face in that scene suggested a man enraged to realize how badly he had been tricked, but obviously Jack has dealt with that realization by now. And that probably means that he is so furious because Lecter has done something very bad to someone Jack cares about. (Alana and Bella seem to be the only options.)
As for mutilated, paralyzed Mason, he and Margot provided a focus for this game between Will and Hannibal, and it's probably better that it was primarily them the last few weeks rather than more and more Killers of the Week. Still, I don't know that Michael Pitt's performance – memorable though it was – entirely fit into the framework of the show, and the Verger arc ultimately felt like Bryan Fuller and company simply taking advantage of Thomas Harris characters they had the rights to use, but wouldn't likely be on the air long enough to incorporate in their original context. But if this is the last we're going to see of them this season (or, depending on how long the show runs, ever), the “Boardwalk Empire” fan in me was at least amused to see Pitt temporarily playing Richard Harrow, his ruined face hidden behind a mask, his voice emanating even as we can't see his lips move.
One episode to go, and it's a relief to know the show will be back for at least one more season, especially since I can't imagine we close this season with Hannibal behind the same bars that held Will a year ago at this time. (A season devoted to Lecter as a fugitive, and maybe his trial, seems to make more sense.)
What did everybody else think? And what do you most want to see in the finale?
When Will cut Hannibal free I thought that the show was chickening out. But then I realized 5 seconds later (and Will later in the episode) that Mason was going to kill Will as well and so it made sense he would defend himself.
I panicked the whole time Hannibal was with Mason, I just did not see what he was going to do him. When I saw it I was happy a lot of it was in the darkness because ewwwwwww!
Great episode. I love having Dr Du Maruiere back, very elegant and classy.
I hope Hannibal gets arrested, he has become way to evil and way too many people know he is a psychopath for him to keep doing what he is doing.
I wonder what motive Mason would have to kill Will. Will chose not to kill Mason when he had every reason to, and instead informed Mason of Lecter’s attempt to have him killed.
Because Mason said to Hannibal they he did not like being pulled into the game he and the sperm donner (Will) were playing. He also said he liked to play chicken and thus pitting Will versus Hannibal was him watching who would flinch first and then he would get back at Will for messing with him.
Well that is my theory.
As much as I love this show, if they start killing off Will’s dogs I’m out! Gotta draw a line somewhere…
I think the worse that happens to them (going by the books) is that they get their stomachs pumped. This may have already happened off screen.
I was thinking the exact same thing when Will’s one dog was waiting for him on the porch. I was so worried that the dogs inside would be hurt. And another dog was injured a few weeks ago, and I was thinking the same thing then. I really hope they don’t go there!
I swear if one more person puts those dogs above human beings I’m going to find them and make them eat Beverley.
I love dogs too, and this is a fictional show, no dogs were hurt.
In the world of Hannibal lots of people are killed and eaten, including people we should be attached to but people get all up in the air about dogs.
Drives me crazy.
I will not apologize for SOMETIMES putting dogs (and most animals) above human beings, especially on TV shows and movies. I can watch a person being hurt and have some pretty awful things happen to him or her, but for me it is a different story when someone unnecessarily hurts, tortures, and/or kills an innocent animal. That makes me squirm, and most likely I leave the room.
For me I believe it comes from the dogs (cats, etc) being more innocent and defenseless, and adding cruelty to animals to a fictional story is most often completely unnecessary. And this is not to say I do not get “up in the air” when some fictional people are hurt or killed, too. But I put dogs in the same category as children and babies, I guess. Again: innocent and defenseless.
I will not change my mind, my feelings and beliefs about this, because this “drives you crazy. ” We are all different and that includes the varying degrees in which we love and care for animals and what we can become desensitized to and what we cannot.
I think the dogs are safe. Fuller stated in his AV Club episode by episode run down that they’d never touch the dogs.
I was thinking that Will would lose it when they started messing with his dogs.
And btw I fully expect Dr. Chilton to show up next week. HE HAS NOT BEEN FORGOTTEN!
I initially agreed with you w/r/t Pitt’s performance as Verger but watching him tonight, I appreciate it more when considering that he is the only real character that doesn’t float in Hannibal’s orbit. Will, Jack, Alana, etc. all eat his food, play his mind games and generally kowtow to him even when he’s messing with them. Even most of the killers of the week have been subdued types whose murders are more artistic than feral. But Mason would have none of that, he acts like a rude, belligerent jerk because to him, Hannibal is just another toy to break in an endless series of them. Considering him as such made me appreciate the character a lot more.
I completely agree. I also found Michael Pitt’s characterization off putting but in the context of the self mutilation scene it made a lot more sense. A pretty tall order trying to nail down the personality of a man who could be talked into cutting off his own face, psychedelic drugs or not.
Alan you say one more season (maybe) but based on international viewership Hannibal seems very popular in Asia (South Korean promos FTW!) and even if NBC do not pick it up it seems that Fuller is confident that the show will be shopped around to someone else.
What are the rules for US critics? Are they only allowed to review shows that air in the US and anywhere else but they have to at some point air in the US?
I doubt that there are rules, but the “rules of Internet” probably dictate covering shows that a site’s readers will click on, which means North American shows. Alan traditionally doesn’t cover international shows until they air on US airwaves, but there isn’t a hard and fast rule that governs behaviour. If anything it’s probably the sheer volume of things to cover, which is why I’m glad Alan has chosen to give some weekly space to Hannibal over all of the other shows he undoubtedly watched (so thanks Alan!)
This is it. Lecter is FINALLY going down. At the very least he will have to run and be hunted down like a dog (no offense to dogs). At most this THING will spend some time on death row before being executed.
I must say I’m not at all sad about what Lecter did to Mason Verger. He is almost as much of a THING as Lecter. But I will admit I could hardly watch as he… well, those who saw it know what I am talking about.
It was great to finally hear Crawford talk about wanting to catch Lecter. Now beyond all doubt he smells Lecter’s stench. I was waiting for that.
Dr. Du Maurier returned to offer evidence against Lecter. I hope Dr. Bloom, now that she herself has begun to get a whiff of Lecter’s stench, has the sense to vanish like Du Maurier did. It may save her life.
It has taken a long while. For two years and 22 episodes I have waited to see this THING finally get captured. Unlike most people who watch this show, I am not the least bit fascinated by Hannibal Lecter, nor do I like anything about him. He is a MONSTER. A THING. His intelligence and cultured tastes only amply his monstrosity. I dearly want to see him pay for his numerous atrocious crimes.
It depends I think if Jack survives the fight. If he does. Hannibal gets his straight jacket. If he doesn’t then he can go back to eating small birds whole in one gulp bones and all. Humans too (but not in one gulp)
“I am enchanted… and terrified.” – Mason Verger
This describes my whole relationship with this show.
You say at least one more season of Hannibal. Do you believe the show will end after the third one?
No, he’s saying he isn’t sure NBC will pick it up for a fourth. The ratings are pretty low, even for Fridays.
I’m confused. Hannibal’s renewal was announced already. Has this changed?
Hannibal is definitely coming back for a third season. But the perpetually low ratings on the show mean it will always be on the bubble for renewals. There are mitigating factors that have kept it on the air so far (the financing deal with Gaumont International Television, the lowered standards of the Friday at 10pm timeslot, Fuller’s ability to make the show effectively on a tiny budget), but there has to be some point at which the viewership levels or the lack of interest from advertisers can sink to make it untenable for NBC to keep it going.
@Conatonc:
Also as mentioned it is popular overseas so it is paying its way that way.
My current theory is that season 3 will be split in half just like this one: first half will be fugitive Hannibal and second half will be Red Dragon, with perhaps a trial episode as buffer.
Fuller has a seven year plan that would see Red Dragon begin in S4:
“Season Four would be RED DRAGON, Season Five would be the SILENCE OF THE LAMBS era, Season Six would be the HANNIBAL era, and then Season Seven would be a resolve to the ending of that book”
[www.assignmentx.com]
That interview’s from over a year ago. No reason he can’t change his mind. More recently, he’s said that they’re might not be a full season’s worth of story in Red Dragon:
[www.craveonline.com]
I’m of the opinion that the show’s ratings, no matter how cheap the show may be, make seven seasons an unrealistic goal. And the only book worthy of spending a whole season on is Silence since it’s the most iconic.
And yet Silence of the Lambs is the only book they don’t have the rights to, which will be a weird thing to see them attempt if they make it that far.
@alynch
That is the USA ratings not global where the show airs simultaneously around the world. So what if NBC do not want it? South Korea does and the UK and every other major broadcaster in the world. This show can survive without NBC, I hope it does not have to but it can.
It seems to me that Will has enough to put Lecter away right now (didn’t Hannibal essentially admit being the Ches. ripper) but is sort of reluctantly or unknowingly embracing this serial killer lifestyle. He wants Hannibal dead but at the same time he is comfortable with his murder buddy.
Also, I’m very very surprised what NBC is letting on the air… Not that I mind, of course, but cmon, this is basically an R rating equivalent. I won’t go so far as to say I’m pleased with the gore on my TV tonight (because that would make me sound like a wacko) but it is refreshing to see a show that doesn’t puss out when it comes to its subject matter.
I maintain my opinion that this show is the best show on TV right now. The writing, the photography (which has been really beautiful last couple of weeks) the acting, this is a show I’d expect to see on AMC or Showtime. Its on the same level. Unlike anything else on TV right now.
Also, the first time I’ve laughed multiple times during an episode was tonight, thanks to Michael Pitt. Great job, you faceless monster, you.
I thought Pitt was superb in this role. I loved every mad minute of it.
Don’t forget the sound design.
“*burp* I am full of myself” LOL!!!
Yes Hannible has essentially confessed to be the Cheseapeak Ripper, but only to Will. All it would be is hearsay and it is a well known public fact that he thought that Hannibal was a killer so he has no credibility in that area. Will and Jack will have to get real hard evidence on him.
When Tomaso and Matteo came for Hannibal I was delighted by his fierce and instantaneous physical grace of Mads Mikkelsen. It was stunning.
The man can move.
Looking forward to seeing more of it in his new film.
At the beginning of the season I was worried about whether or not they’d be able to rehab Jack Crawford, because he was so very wrong, but I think the writers and Laurence Fishburne have done grand work with him. Alana less so but, maybe next season.
“And that probably means that he is so furious because Lecter has done something very bad to someone Jack cares about. (Alana and Bella seem to be the only options).”
So you’re suggesting that Beverly Katz doesn’t register on Crawford’s conscience? It would actually be fair, because since she was murdered and mutilated this show has completely ignored her existence, much the same way it’s forgotten that Dr Chilton ever existed either. Weird that this series about ritualistic killers and the investigation of them would be so willingly forgetful of their victims, almost as though the show itself has no conscience. I don’t know about you, but if my friends (and/or coworkers) were murdered and I were tasked with finding their killer, their deaths would be the first thing I’d investigate and I imagine I might dwell on them for more than five minutes. Hell, Beverly and Chilton didn’t even merit funerals.
“So you’re suggesting that Beverly Katz doesn’t register on Crawford’s conscience?”
I’m saying that was far enough ago in the chronology, and Jack is a level-headed enough cop, that his only goal in the case of Beverly, or Chilton, or Miriam Lass, would be to slap handcuffs on Lecter and put him in a cell forever. He’s believed Will’s theory long enough that the homicidal outrage part of it would have passed. What’s happening in the kitchen is based off of a fresh reaction to something Hannibal has just done — or that Jack has just learned about.
Alan isn’t saying Beverly’s death doesn’t register on Crawford’s conscience. He’s just predicting Lecter has done something very bad specifically in the final episode to someone else Jack cares about, which has directly led to the fight.
The victims in this show are, more often than not, a canvas. That’s there purpose. If the show doesn’t seem to have a conscience, it’s to show the viewer what it is like not to have one. How else are you going to empathise with these protagonists? Besides, what do you want, a funeral every week? I’m sure they had one, but what would specifically depicting Beverly’s funeral achieve? These characters deal with horrific death every day. Jack and Will can’t afford to grieve the same way you’re expecting them to, and yet you can still see it has effected them. Such is their line of work that they need to get justice before any real grieving process can begin, and as such, Beverly’s death is what’s spurring them forward against Hannibal. And I daresay Chilton hasn’t had a funeral, because he isn’t actually dead.
I’m disappointed at how ineffectual and useless Jack and the FBI are in this show. They don’t seem to be investigating any of the Ripper or Copycat murders beyond tabulating the crime scenes. Jack seems oblivious to the results of his reticence to investigate Hannibal months ago when Will, the only person who has solved anything, was emphatically telling him it was a set up. Jack got Beverly and Chilton killed by failing to do anything when he had the chance. I’m not sure Jack even realizes the reason why Hannibal “saved” Bella in the first place.
The show has used Beverly and Chilton essentially as cannon fodder for the plot. Neither of their deaths had any real value to the overall narrative. Beverly got that one episode, but Chilton has essentially been forgotten. Will tried to kill Hannibal due to Beverly’s death, but he already ample reason to target Hannibal. Chilton may be alive, but you’d have no clue from the show itself. If he were alive, I’d expect Hannibal would go after him first. Chilton could send Hannibal to death row. Hannibal immediately went after Georgia Madchen for that same reason.
Most of all, if they’re going to kill off two solid characters (played by exceptional actors), have it mean something to the plot or the characters. But I’d also appreciate it if the FBI were capable of solving something more difficult than a TV guide crossword.
@Troublesomebirdsong:
I think Dr. Chilton is dead with a hole in his head. :-)
“And that probably means that he is so furious because Lecter has done something very bad to someone Jack cares about. (Alana and Bella seem to be the only options.)”
Actually, the first thing that came to mind, was that since Hannibal plans to show himself to Jack, he’s going to finish what he started with Miriam Lass. Which would result in Jack’s motivation to the flasforward at the beginning of the season.
They should give another Oscar to Heath Ledger for this episode.
Easily the most disgusting thing about this episode was the fish-filled Jello mold. Give me face carvings and half-eaten henchmen any day of the week.
and white trash home cooking
Was this really necessary? I hope it is removed on offensive grounds.
Hey Travis you must be one humorless PC stuffed shirt Try getting a life or maybe adding some levity in your life
“The expression on Jack’s face in that scene suggested a man enraged to realize how badly he had been tricked, but obviously Jack has dealt with that realization by now. And that probably means that he is so furious because Lecter has done something very bad to someone Jack cares about. (Alana and Bella seem to be the only options.)”
Actually, there’s one other option (and I’m going to be vague so as to avoid spoiling people): The exposition in Red Dragon mentions a character who is the subject of an unwanted photograph. The subject is photographed because of an incident that has yet to occur on the show.
I know that passage well, but have a much different take on it.
Given Fuller & Crew’s delight in subverting the books just enough to keep us on our toes, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Jack himself were the subject of that photo in the very near future.
The circumstances would be parallel to the novel, but with a different character as the main focus. Jack does suffer some pretty serious injury during that Season opening brawl. He’s bound to be hospitalized.
Mads took a page from Hopkins/Cox and hurled a direct insult at one of his Italian abductors and I roared with laughter . I am still betting that in the finale of the series Hannibal in disguise befriends Sherman Klump and has plans for Sherman to be his peeyaysuhdayresistahns but his quest for new experiences will lead him to the Klump family dinner table before he subdues Sherman and that is where he will expire from the etiquette breach and the sensory overload
Well, Hannibal clearly isn’t stupid. He speaks Italian.
Mad men reference?
Couldn’t help but make the connection myself :)
By the way, as a native Italian I can say he actually speaks it better than the supposed Italian characters on the show.
During the most macabre of scenes–Hannibal, Will and Verger all assembled on that pig platform, with Hannibal on the noose–I could not help but think, wow, I don’t think I’ve ever seen three more gorgeous actors together in one place. :-)
I like your reviews but please….comparing PItt’s “Verger” with “Boarwalk Empire’s “Harrow” is really disappointing in the extreme.
Richard Harrow’s character was unforgettable for more reasons than his face. In fact, most of us got past that early on and learned to see the man.
Get over yourself. It was a passing observation about a superficial connection, not supposed to be deep insight and complete equivalence.
I agree about Pitt’s Verger not quite fitting the tone of the show. He’s just a bit too the Joker. Fuller has said he wants him to be a big part of S3. Feels like a bad idea.
Assuming S3 is about Hannibal as a fugitive, it would make sense for Verger to be after him. I personally liked apitt’s over-the-top performance but can understand it’s an acquired taste.
A man slices off his own face, including eating his own nose, on network TV and nobody blinks, But if 17 frames of a female nipple get on TV, then everybody loses their shit, we get congressional hearings, and talk radio has content for a year.
About right?
This has always been true. We as a culture are far more comfortable with the depiction of extreme violence, even slaughter of the most bloodiest kind, than we are with sexuality. So yes we can see a man tear his skin off ripping himself from the corpses he is sewn to (this was an earlier episode) but if a little “side boob” gets on the air…
Missed what drug Hannibal gave Mason, but (following last week’s Cronenberg nods) it looked an awful lot like bug powder.
…and I wonder if the Chopin prelude in the ep — the same one used in ‘Autumn Sonata’ — was chosen to keep winking Ingmar Bergman’s way (after the obvious ‘Persona’ imagery used recently).
— Micheal Pitt channeling some serious John Lithgow for his take on Mason Verger.
–Chilton is still alive.
–Brilliant, I daresay, depiction of Verger’s fate, with a slight twist to the original story.
–By all rights, we should soon be meeting (or already have met) Jame Gumb. I don’t expect it’ll be in the finale, but it ought to be early next season, even if just to set up that story.
–I liked seeing an early instance of Hannibal’s patented stab-to-the-inner-thigh-to-sever-the-femoral-artery.
–Just how far forward did they flash at the end for Jack to be visiting Mason at his home, with him conscious and able to talk??
I was expecting to see Chilton instead of Bedelia when Jack said he had another witness.
Insane episode. Couldn’t stomach the Mason scenes. I’ve never been a big fan of gore, but this was the first episode of this show where I felt the gore was over the top. Had to turn away and stop watching.
“Hannibal explains that he warned Mason about Will because, “I was curious to see what would happen” ”
You got that backwards. Will said that to Hannibal.
Actually, Will said that to Verger.
Yes, exactly, Will is saying it to Hannibal, and more importantly, he is deliberatly echoing Hannibal’s own words, as at some point before in the series Hannibal explained his actions in the first season towards Will thus, so it’s another move in their game.
I like the imagery of Mason in his creepy plastic face mask at the end. Nice parallel with Will in the Lecter-esque mask that has been the symbol for this season of Hannibal
A third piece of the Faure Requiem, this time the most beautiful part, Requiem Eternum.
Wrong title …”Pie Jesu.”
I’m confused. Doesn’t Hannibal kill Mason by breaking his neck? Why is he still alive afterwards?
Hannibal’s a surgeon, so he broke the neck just right to leave Mason paralyzed from the neck down. So now he doesn’t have a face and can’t move an inch.
I know it happens in the US with regards to wealth or the wealthy but back home our news papers are also giving the wealthy a ton of shit. Well looking at the way Hannibal and his cronies live I would say they have their problems too! lol. I would not want to be in Hannibal’s social circle that is for sure, all the murdering and dining on humans! Ewwwww!
I just continue to love all the pretentious bullshit that is flowing from the mouths of these posers. It is like they listen to classical music and talk about the worlds ills or people like Socrates that it gives them the right to play god, no thank you!
I will stick to my plain food and comfortable living, at least I know where it all comes from! lol.
Can’t wait for the finale tonight.
For the record, I thought Michael Pitt was AWESOME on the show. I wish they had saved more for next season though!
I would like to see Netflick up the show!!!!!!!!!