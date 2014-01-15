Review: HBO’s ‘Looking’ a sharp look at three gay friends

HBO is celebrated more for its trailblazing dramas, but many of its half-hour series have also been responsible for pushing the limits of what’s acceptable in TV comedy, or even what we consider comedy at all, from “The Larry Sanders Show” to “Sex and the City” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to more recent entries like “Girls” and “Enlightened.” And what’s most striking about HBO’s newest comedy, “Looking” (Sunday at 10:30 p.m.) is how non-radical it seems. It’s a series about three gay male friends in San Francisco, and incredibly frank about sex (though its explicitness tends to be more verbal than visual), and yet at the moment we’re in as a culture, and in the evolutionary history of cable comedy, it just feels like a natural extension of what’s come before.
The series opens with its hero, video game designer Patrick (Jonathan Groff), attempting to have anonymous sex at a public park. Where once this would have been presented as an intense, transgressive moment, possibly involving a young man who’s been in a closet all his life, here it’s just a retro goof from a guy with a thriving social life, and who quickly gets embarrassed and starts looking for any excuse to depart the company of a stranger he’ll later describe as “not even hipster hairy, (but) gym teacher hairy.”
The other leads are Agustin (Frankie J. Alvarez), an artist and Patrick’s best friend from college, who moves in with his boyfriend and immediately gets the itch to experiment with the nature of, and number of people in, their relationship; and Dom (Murray Bartlett), an aging stud who still lives with his female ex, waiting tables while harboring a dream of opening his own restaurant. If you have trouble learning new character names, “Looking” makes it easy to keep track of the three guys early on by giving them different facial hair: Patrick’s clean-shaven, Agustin thickly bearded, and Dom has a trim mustache.
“Looking” was created by Michael Lannan, and most of the early episodes were directed by Andrew Haigh. They do an impressive job of capturing a sense of place and community, both in this small circle of friends and the different parts of the city they frequent. The show looks beautiful and moves confidently through its world.
Arriving nearly 15 years after “Queer as Folk” and so many other cable shows with prominent gay characters (not to mention less bold broadcast network shows), it’s incredibly matter-of-fact – if at times amusingly graphic in its descriptions – about its characters’ sex lives, tending to focus more on what they want emotionally than physically: whether Agustin really wants to be domesticated, whether Dom might be better off focusing on his career than looking to hook up, and whether Patrick can stop sabotaging himself to have a relationship that lasts long enough to actually call it a relationship.
It’s that last aspect that will probably invite the most comparisons to the show that airs immediately before “Looking.” This isn’t Gay “Girls,” but Patrick’s tendency to talk his way out of one good situation after another – “Seems like all I do lately is give people the wrong impression,” he laments – evokes one of Hannah Horvath’s ongoing problems. But his foot-in-mouth disease is, like much of “Looking,” played more gently, and on occasion “Looking” plays like a network executive gave Lannan a note that said, “Do it like ‘Girls,’ only less so.”
Through the four episodes I’ve seen, “Looking” doesn’t aim for big, loud laughs. Its humor is more of the sly observational variety, like Patrick skimming OKCupid and complaining, “Instagram filters have ruined everything, and I can’t tell if this guy is hot or not,” or the way that Patrick lists some of Agustin’s recent wild sexual behavior, then tacks on, “And eating meat!” as an additional – and, from the tone of it, biggest – objection.
That said, Patrick is the only one of the three leads to come entirely into focus over these early episodes. Making your location into a character is a great thing – especially coming so soon on the heels of another HBO show that did that so well, “Tremé” – but it helps when the flesh-and-blood characters can stand out from the city they live in. But there’s some excellent raw material in here, even if at times I found myself admiring “Looking” more than I was liking it.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: Due to the crunch of interesting stuff to write about on Sundays, this isn’t one I’m going to be covering regularly. Instead, HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood will be dipping a toe into the weekly reviewing waters. Look for his take on each episode on his 4 Quadrant blog.
Did you review Getting on or did I miss the review, watched all six and
After a rough start, it just got more surreal and affecting.
I did review it. [www.hitfix.com]
Now the big question—how diverse is the rest of the cast?
I’m intrigued by this show mostly because I saw Russell Tovey in the previews.
If that’s your reason for tuning in, it’s not a huge role early on. Not even in the first two episodes, though he’s somewhat prominent in 3 & 4.
Thanks. I figured he wasn’t a big part of the show since you didn’t mention him in the review, but I’ll still check it out for a while.
I might check it out.
God, Queer as Folk was such a soapy mess and like most early Showtime shows, it had a lot of sex just for the sake of having it. (Also see: The L Word) That got really boring really fast…
If “Looking” has any of the same sensibilities than Andrew Haigh’s “Before Sunrise”-esque gem “Weekend” then this might turn out to be something worthwhile, even special. Bummed to hear it’s so Jonathan Groff centric, though. I was intrigued by the other characters.
“Attempting to have anonymous sex as a public park.” You’d think people would notice when a park tries to have sex with someone. That’s not really an everyday occurrence.
Heh. Fixed!
Looking: yes i wander what am i looking at visually….what i do see in the visual side of it apart from the lame storylines and the boring plots which i think is the problem to why GIRLS are having a better success than “LOOKING”. Anyway, if you notice that in this half an hour series that has begun there has been nothing more than a protrayal of the director Andrew Haigh and the creator Michael Lannan in saying that you mainly have a total cast who are simlar looking o the creator and directors looks being Total “beardy” in all the main characters played apart from the character Johnathan Groff who plays Patrick I’m not saying I don’t like beards I’m just trying to make a point that the visual shows the look of a vintage gay erra from the 70s – 80s its now the 21st century now and i really think if you want to boost up the ratings here take another look at the images and visual portrayls in this “could be” successful short series tell the director and the creator step into the 21sdt century for GODS sake! Now as for the cahracters themsleves they look ok however, the only looking 30 – 30 and 30 – 40 i hav’t to say are Johnathan Groff and Russell Trovey not really a matching pair handsomely but looks about ‘ok’ the other gay characters Augustine hes a little overboard not just wiht his beardiness like the creator and director of the show but also is far too slim his beard looks more buff then his skinny body….thye other one who i will say because he dont have me remembering his character or actor name is Totally Terrible and i mean TERRIBLE!!! the more i watch this programme the more i feel disengaged to it not because of the boys in it but the fact that i see the dierctor and creator in those characters more and more and its really a put off for me….too much beardy going on in it. i dont see my point as a complaint but i see it as a critical review to mention. Once again if they want to bosst the ratings on a short programme like this do something about the over reaction of gay maturity and put more fun dialoging in to the stroylines and less beardy showmanship as well not all men in San Francisco are full of beards level it balance it and for GODS SAKE take the image of the director and creator out of my head make some change to the characters looks…at least have a beardy guy who has a stubble design at least! please get this message through to the creator and Director and SOON……
Cheera to you all from New Zealand!
Looking happens to have some very visual facial problems it looks too much like the director and the creator for a start i really think need to tone down their beardy looks in the show its too 70s – 80s vintage stuff going on for peeks sake its now the 21st century