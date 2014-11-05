Review: HBO’s ‘The Comeback’ is as mortifying as ever 9 years later

There are TV shows I race through because I can't wait to see what happens next, and TV shows I pause frequently, either because I want to savor the experience or because I would really rather be doing anything else. And then there is “The Comeback,” whose episodes take me twice as long to watch as anything else, good or bad, because I have to stop the action every few minutes just so I can clear my head, take a walk in nature, call my wife and do other feel-good activities in the hopes that when I press play, the latest mortification facing Lisa Kudrow's Valerie Cherish will have magically gone away.
The mortification never goes away. Ever.
“The Comeback” first aired on HBO back in 2005, during a fallow period when the channel kept trying ideas that didn't quite click – many of them about life in the entertainment industry. (In the same year that “The Comeback” debuted, HBO also gave us “Extras” and “Unscripted.”) Co-created by “Sex and the City” boss Michael Patrick King and Kudrow, the show – in which middling '90s sitcom actress Valerie simultaneously joins the cast of terrible new sitcom “Room & Bored” and becomes the subject of a reality show about her return from obscurity – was perhaps ahead of its time in depicting reality television as a mechanism for the fame-hungry to achieve and maintain their celebrity at any cost.
But it was very much of its time – a period that had already given us “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and both versions of “The Office” (not to mention “Extras,” which wasn't very good in the year it was a channel-mate with “The Comeback”) – in embracing the comedy of discomfort, where the chief emotion generated isn't the release of laughter, but the pain of cringing as the hero or heroine suffers one humiliation after another. Reviews were mixed – though the critics who loved it would spend years after speaking of it in hushed, reverent tones – and HBO cut bait. King would go off to make two “Sex and the City” movies and the heinous “2 Broke Girls,” and Kudrow would do other projects(*), but they always wanted to continue Valerie's story. And starting Sunday night at 10, HBO will let them.
(*) One of them, “Web Therapy” (co-created by Kudrow and her “Comeback” co-star Dan Bucatinsky), is still around, and puts Kudrow in rare company as an actor to be simultaneously working for Showtime and HBO. (Liev Schreiber, with “Ray Donovan” and his HBO Sports narration work, and Bobby Cannavale, who did “Nurse Jackie” and “Boardwalk Empire” in the same year, are two others.)
The new “Comeback” – presented as an eight-episode miniseries, though all parties are allowing for the possibility of more down the road – finds Valerie even more desperate to regain the spotlight than she was in the original. She's a decade older in a business that had little use for someone her age when last we saw her, “Room & Bored” is long gone and rightfully forgotten, and an attempt to join Bravo's “Real Housewives” franchise failed because Valerie didn't understand how scripted these shows really are. Her most visible recent work: a hair dye infomercial. (In a nice touch, she's chyroned as “Valerie Cherish, Television Star/Actress,” because it's important to distinguish herself from the Bethenny Frankels and Lisa Vanderpumps, even as she's eager to join them.)
Trying to recapture the brief notoriety the original “Comeback” gave her – only with full control this time – she hires a crew of film school wannabes to document her life (each episode is, again, presented as raw documentary footage), and is horrified to learn that monstrous “Room & Bored” creator Paulie G. (Lance Barber) is producing an HBO series, “Seeing Red,” inspired by their working relationship. Charging into HBO's offices to protest the project, which she rightly assumes will be a vicious takedown of her, Valerie instead finds herself auditioning to play the fictionalized “Mallory” and can't resist taking the job. Sure, she may wind up as the villain, but she'll have a show on HBO, right?
There are meta layers within layers here (it's almost disappointing HBO's current executives don't play themselves), but the end result is a sequel that feels very true to the spirit and style of the original – which will make it heaven to those who have been quoting Valerie's “Room & Bored” catchphrase “I don't want to see that!” all these years, and an ordeal to those who quickly ran from all the uncomfortableness.
I fall somewhere in between those two groups. I had little patience for the show back in '05, even as I admired the utter commitment of King and Kudrow to their bleak satirical vision and to Valerie's constant stumbles. The new series is no more pleasant a viewing experience, but in some ways it's an even more impressive achievement from the duo. As both a character study and an unflinching look at the way show business chews up women like Valerie and spits them out, it's terrific. It's easy to understand why Kudrow has hung onto this character (originally developed for a series of sketches when she was in the Groundlings) for so long, because Valerie allows her to go to places – painful, powerful places – as an actress that she's otherwise rarely gotten to in her career. Phoebe Buffay made her rich and famous, and she was a wonderful comic creation, but Valerie Cherish lets Kudrow sink so much deeper into the role and show just how versatile she's always been. (One of the more rewarding touches of the new season is the way it lets her show that Valerie is also much more talented than she's ever been given credit for – or that maybe even she's realized. She wants this life far more than is healthy, but she's also really good at it when given the chance.)
My problem then as now, though, is that “The Comeback” is constructed as a comedy of discomfort, only it's severely lacking in the comedy part.
The social compact we make with shows like this one, like “Curb” and “Larry Sanders” and “Freaks and Geeks” (“Freaks” alum Seth Rogen plays himself here, cast as the Paulie G. figure in “Seeing Red”), is that they will be funny enough, and often enough, to reward us for the suffering we endure along with the characters. Larry David makes a complete ass of himself every week, but his embarrassment inevitably leads to a giant comic payoff. Valerie's humiliations, on the other hand, are only in service of more humiliations, and there are long stretches of each episode where I'm not sure I could even identify what's meant to be the joke, unless the sheer level of awkwardness is the joke. It's just one dehumanizing moment after the next, with Valerie usually oblivious about what's about to happen to her until it's too late. And while her narcissism and craving for celebrity aren't the most appealing of traits, she's not presented as an awful person – her biggest sin tends to be forgetting the names of people on the crew – so there's no satisfaction from her relentless victimization. (When David Brent suffered on the UK “Office,” he was a jerk in an unfair position of power getting his comeuppance; Valerie's only power is over people who like her and can't help her in this area, like her husband Mark and hairstylist Mickey.)
Both this show and “Sex and the City” (whose serious parts have aged much better than its humor) suggest King has a lot of skill as a dramatist. And I suppose I should be grateful he steers away from the comedy stylings of “2 Broke Girls” – aka racial stereotypes and single-entendres for their own sake – but “The Comeback” doesn't offer nearly enough funny to be worth going through Valerie's misery with her.
One of the upcoming episodes (I've seen five) revolves around a New York Times reporter who visits the “Seeing Red” set and calls Valerie's performance “brave.” Valerie is convinced the reporter's using code for “willing to look unattractive on camera,” while others suggest she's being straightforward in praising the unflinching nature of Valerie's acting.
That second interpretation applies not only to Kudrow's own performance, but to “The Comeback” as a whole. But in any era, I wish Kudrow and King could stand to be a little less brave – or find a way to punch up the laughter enough to compensate. In the show's actual state, I fear it may take me until well into 2015 before I can get all the way through this new season.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Kudrow seems to have one set of characters in her acting arsenal, which is either Phoebe Buffay, or a variation of Phoebe, or Phoebe’s “real life” alter-ego. I respect the originality of what she’s attempting, but Kudrow seems limited in her acting skills.
I would disagree with this. I don’t see any of Phoebe in Valerie Cherish.
That seems a bit of a misunderstanding of what acting skills are. The best actor is not the one who can embody startlingly different characters (relatively few actors are true chameleons in that sense), but the one who seems real and believable — simply “alive” — in any fictional situation. Cary Grant and Humphrey Bogart, to take two classic Hollywood examples, played characters within a relatively narrow range, but they were always magnetic and involving.
Well the most popular Hollywood actors are those who can’t leave their role, like Angelina Jolie (femme fatale), Morgan Freeman (misterious wise guy), Julia Roberts (tough girl who falls in love), Will Smith, Bruce Willis, teen movies actors. And of course this trend is much stronger on TV actors. I think they just play safely
Rinaldo, Humphrey Bogart actually performed a very wide range of characters over his career. From The Petrified Forest to The Maltese Falcon to Casablanca to The Treasure of the Sierra Madre to The African Queen, he played everything from villain to hero and was convincing in all of them.
That sounds like you never watched the show.
I though at some point this review would mention Hello Ladies, the most recent and painfully unfunny example of the “comedy of discomfort” genre, which similarly got cancelled by HBO after just one season.
It’s been a long time since I last watched the first season of The Comeback, but I remember laughing quite a bit, and as desperate and narcissistic as Valerie Cherish was, I never hated her the way I hated Stephen Merchant’s character in Hello Ladies, who clearly deserved his bad luck with women.
I thought Hello Ladies was on occasion much funnier than The Comeback, but an even more unpleasant experience because Merchant’s character was, as you say, someone who deserved every bit of his misfortune. The Comeback’s a much better and smarter show, even if I have difficulty getting through it.
Two names I never thought I’d see in a What’s Alan Watching review: Bethenny Frankels and Lisa Vanderpumps
Best line of the review: single-entendres.
Alan is making the same criticism of The Comeback – cringing humiliation without enough comedy – that others made of Enlightened, which Alan (and I) loved. So that combination in and of itself cannot be the recipe for falling short. In its second season, Enlightened grew to be something a lot more than any attempt at comedy. Perhaps The Comeback will never be that, and isn’t even trying for it. Or perhaps we should give it time?
I completely understand why the show can be difficult to watch… but the cleverness of the show conquiered me in 2-3 episodes, and now, i laugh everytime.
Why ? When it was clear that they didn’t fell in the easy way of Poor Valery vs the World, but when I realize that all the others characters were either pretty miserable, in their own way : the not so cold Jane, the alcoolic Paulie G, the really stressed co-showrunner, or stupid : all the youngs characters, from the daughter-in-law to the young cast of Room & Bored.
Despite her difficulties as an actress, Valerie might be the happier of all of them.
Thank you for the previewing of the new season : all their ideas seem great. And I completely agree, Michael Patrick King can really hit, when he decides to take a dramatic direction.
Underrated post. I really do think Alan’s looking at this show the wrong way but I admire his dedication to praise it regardless
I’m interested to see what the new episodes would be like. I never loved the show when it came out, though I liked it, but there are moments from that show that stuck with me for a really long time and gave me a lot of feels.
As annoying as King seems, I’m still curious to see what the new epsiodes would bring.
Disappointed that Alan apparently isn’t able to see the brilliance that is “Extras.”
“Extras” season 2 is fantastic, as is the Christmas movie. “Extras” season 1 is mostly a mess. I wrote about it extensively here:
[sepinwall.blogspot.com]
Why the fuck have someone who wasn’t a fan of season 1 review season 2???? There not doing a 2nd season for all of the easily-discomforted (*cough*straight) people who couldn’t handle season 1, they’re making it for the legions who got it, love it, find it hysterical, and have been dying for more. If this critics biggest criticism is that the show is just as awkward as it was 9 years ago THEN I’M THRILLED. But spending most of his space rehashing nine year old criticisms? Yaaaaaaaaaawn
HBO is not supposed to be worried about ratings. They should be supporting shows and giving them the time to catch on. They have room on their schedule, I really don’t need to see the Hobbit for the 45th time. But sadly, this is the network that cut the Wire’s last season short. They cancelled ROME which may have been one of the greatest shows ever.
Are you seriously implying any other channel would’ve given The Wire as much time to be on the air? HBO has been a supreme gentleman in terms of their disregard for the ratings game, but a business is still a business and they really shouldn’t be scolded for having to cut season 5 a few episodes short.
Yes I am scolding them for bailing on the Wire. Would it have been fine to ask Tolstoy to cut War and Peace short so the book would be a few pages thinner because paper is so expensive? ROME turned out to be a smash DVD hit that would have been magnificent if they would have let it run its course.
Talking about ‘comedy of discomfort’, Alan, have you watched ‘Peep Show’? It’s excruciating, embarassing, cringe-inducing… but it’s also hilariously funny, and not just BECAUSE it’s uncomfortable. Mitchell and Webb are great comedians, both as writers and as actors, and the result is something that’s realistic and moving on a character level while also being utterly hilarious.
(I think British comedy maybe has a longer history of embracing unpleasantness – whether that’s the ghastly unpleasantness of, say, everybody being massacred with machine guns at the Somme in Blackadder, or Mitchell and Webb’s sketch of Watson visiting a pitifully senile (but still lucid enough to recognise his own pitiable condition) Holmes, or the more mundane social-awkwardness unpleasantness of, say, Jeeves and Wooster’s constant farcical humiliations. Maybe it’s the class structure…)
((Then there’s “If you see God tell him”. It’s about a kindly old man who suffers a brain injury that leaves him with limited memory and then is widowed when his wife is brutally stoned to death by a mob. That’s just the first few minutes, then it gets dark…))
Anyway, if you haven’t seen any Peep Show, try it! I’m not sure it’s ever gotten much traction in the States – The Office I guess has become well known due to the remake, but Peep Show is probably the better take on the documentary/discomfort idea.
The “joke” is that this is considered an acceptable way to treat an over-the-hill actress in Hollywood.
I like your reviews, but I think you missed the mark on this one. Different people find different things funny. I don’t find Community funny. I find The Comeback funny. Just because it isn’t your sense of humor, it doesn’t mean that the show is unilaterally unfunny.
The truly sad part of this review is that you finished and posted it before watching the entire season! The horrifyingly awkward situations all come to show so many subtle layers. And the end is really, REALLY moving.