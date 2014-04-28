Review: ‘Hill Street Blues: The Complete Series’ on DVD

Late in the DVD commentary for the pilot episode of “Hill Street Blues,” actor Joe Spano marvels at the show’s impact on the medium.
“It’s extraordinary,” he says, “the repercussions of this 48 minutes of television.”
The cop drama’s co-creator Steven Bochco follows by suggesting, “It’s sort of a family tree, and if you look at the branches of the tree, you’ll see 25 years of television.”
Bochco is, if anything, underselling the importance of “Hill Street,” which is on the short list of the most influential TV shows ever made. Whether through shared actors, writers, directors or through stylistic and thematic complexity, its DNA can be found in nearly every great drama produced in the 30-plus years since it debuted. The show was only occasionally interested in the legal trials of the criminals in its unnamed fictional city, but the complete series DVD set (it arrives in stores on Tuesday, for a listed price of $199, though of course you can find many sales) makes an airtight case for the show’s place in television history, as well as for its role as a grand piece of entertainment.
And the box set doesn’t especially need the sparse special features (a handful of commentary tracks and a single bonus disc with a few retrospective interview segments) to make that argument. The show itself is that good, even all these decades later, and its groundbreaking elements still stand out as ideas that remain vital in so many of the great dramas we have today.
In the prologue to my book, I compared the show to a widely-imitated movie like “Casablanca,” where if you come to see it for the first time after a lifetime of watching the copies, it could be at risk of playing like a bundle of clichés – even though it invented those clichés. Curious to see how the show would be received by a younger viewer of today who had been raised on the great post-“Sopranos” dramas, I asked twentysomething TV scholar Myles McNutt (who had previously only seen clips from the show) for his take on the pilot. And, indeed, he said he had a hard time letting go of the strange feeling that it had been reverse-engineered from all the contemporary dramas that used many of the tropes it invented. But, he added, “once it and I got calibrated to the same wavelength, I very much enjoyed it.”
My old partner Matt Zoller Seitz used to use another movie as the point of comparison: “Citizen Kane,” both for its enormous influence and for the way that it took a bunch of individual stylistic devices that weren’t original on their own and turned them into something new and different by putting them all together in one place. There were elements of documentaries, daytime soap operas, black comedy and more mixed in with the cop show tropes Bochco and co-creator Michael Kozoll(**) had learned in their work in the ’70s. The combination felt like nothing that had ever aired on television before, and it would be quickly appropriated by some of the great series of the ’80s (“St. Elsewhere”), ’90s (“ER” and “Homicide”) and the revolutionary cable dramas of the 21st Century.
(**) Kozoll (who also wrote the “First Blood” screenplay) left the show after its first two seasons, and essentially disappeared from show business. Bochco – who has long had a gift for picking talented partners – is very complimentary of Kozoll on the bonus features, but the man’s absence from them is striking.
Bochco, Kozoll and pilot director Robert Butler wanted to bring a real sense of formal chaos to the proceedings. We open with what would become one of the show’s trademarks: the boisterous daily roll call conducted by Sgt. Phil Esterhaus (Michael Conrad, who left a gaping hole when he died midway through the series’ run), a big gorilla of a man who conducts himself more as a philosopher than the tough guy he appears to be. (At the end of each roll call he warns his charges, “Hey, let’s be careful out there.”) There’s no clear sense of who’s an important character and who’s just an extra with interesting facial hair, and the show’s actual lead, precinct captain Frank Furillo (Daniel J. Travanti) is introduced with zero fanfare after we’ve already seen the show’s iconic opening credit sequence (accompanied by the beautifully melancholy theme song by Mike Post). Much of the series is shot with hand-held cameras to approximate the look of a documentary, and even the steadier shots will frequently follow one subset of characters on their way out of a scene, then reverse course to follow a different subset that has just entered. Each episode featured at least four or five overlapping stories, most of which would run for at least the next three to four episodes (unheard of at the time), mixed in with isolated vignettes about life on the job, like patrol cops Hill (Michael Warren) and Renko (Charles Haid) trying to cool down a domestic beef, or sleazy detective J.D. LaRue (Kiel Martin) trying to use his badge to scam a date or a free meal. The larger story arcs dealt with basic policework, but also with police corruption, urban decay, political neglect, and all of it suffused with the same sense of despair that “The Wire” would make its stock in trade a couple of decades later.
The stories were always presented as secondary to the characters, and what characters the show had! It was a mix of high and lowbrow types – occasionally with both extremes in the same person, like erudite fascist cartoon Lt. Howard Hunter (James B. Sikking) – ranging from the growling, perp-biting undercover cop Mick Belker (Bruce Weitz) on up to Furillo himself, a blend of the archetypal sensitive Alan Alda-style ’70s hero with something angrier.
In the show’s best episode, season 3’s “Trial By Fury” – the first script ever written by David Milch, who would go on to co-create “NYPD Blue” with Bochco and then to weave the incredible tapestry that was HBO’s “Deadwood” – a vengeful Furillo uses the threat of a lynch mob to bully two men into admitting to raping and murdering a nun; afterwards, he goes to the local church to make his own confession. Later that season, Milch introduced Sal Bennedetto, a profane, corrupt cop played by Dennis Franz, who would be imitated many many times over the years by other shows – including this one, which brought Franz back in the sixth season as Norm Buntz, a slightly cuddlier version of the same character.
The talent behind the scenes was just as impressive, and cast a long shadow over what would come later. In addition to Bochco (who also gave the ’80s “LA Law,” which has unfortunately not aged as gracefully, based on its own recent DVD release) and Milch, there were Anthony Yerkovich, who would go on to create “Miami Vice” (after first field-testing the name “Sonny Crockett” on a violent biker character in a season 3 arc here); Dick Wolf, who would give us the “Law & Order” franchise; Mark Frost, who would co-create perhaps the weirdest show that was ever briefly a hit in “Twin Peaks”; and Robert Crais, who would go on to write a series of best-selling novels about private eyes Elvis Cole and Joe Pike. Milch and Jeffrey Lewis took over the show when Bochco was fired after the fifth season, and Milch was able to rope in playwright David Mamet to write an episode in the final season that’s among the stranger outlier episodes ever of any mainstream drama series. (You won’t need to look at the credits to figure out which one is his.)
Now, there are many ways in which the show has not aged gracefully, or doesn’t hold up well compared to later shows that built on the revolutionary things that Bochco, Kozoll, Butler, et al came up with. There’s an early episode called “Fruits of the Poisonous Tree” that spends forever and a day explaining the legal concept to a dumbfounded Furillo; as a result, the “Law & Order”s of the world were able to dispense with the idea in a line or two going forward. Jonathan Banks (later to co-star in “Wiseguy” and then “Breaking Bad”) plays a killer with multiple personalities in a few episodes; he’s great, but the device seems overdone now. Bochco’s beloved shock humor doesn’t hold up especially well, and some of the broader characters like Hunter or LaRue tend to function best in retrospect in those moments when they’re allowed to be serious.(***) (On the other hand – and your mileage may vary – I never tire of the vaudevillian interactions between Belker and the pickpocket of many names, whom he always seems to be booking right when his aging mother calls with a problem.)
(***) Kiel Martin was, like the character he played, a raging alcoholic, and Bochco says he forced him to seek treatment after the second season. (He stayed sober, and the role of Arnie Becker on “LA Law” was written for him, but other health problems prevented it.) In a cast full of heavyweight actors, I’ve always found his work underrated, but it’s clear watching the DVD set that the creative team knew what he was capable of and went to him for the hard stuff. In the episode where the precinct finds out that Esterhaus has died, it’s LaRue’s devastated reaction that kicks us into the opening credits, and when another cop dies early in the sixth season, it’s LaRue whose response draws the hour (“Seoul On Ice,” for those intending to skip around) to a heartbreaking close.
The gender politics can be very shaky when viewed through a modern lens, though the show did provide an incredibly strong female character in Veronica Hamel’s public defender Joyce Davenport, Furillo’s frequent opponent at work and secret partner in the bedroom, and could also be very progressive for the period about gender, race and class. On the other hand, most of the show’s ethnic gang characters – including a young David Caruso as leader of the Irish one – were cartoons who seemed inspired by Bochco and Kozoll spending too much time re-watching “The Warriors.” And if I could give one piece of advice to newcomers, it would be to fast forward through most scenes involving Bochco’s then-wife Barbara Bosson as Furillo’s shrill ex-wife Faye, forever barging into the precinct in the middle of a crimewave to complain about late alimony payments or Frank Jr’s emotional development. (Even back then, when the hero having to constantly deal with his ex-wife was somewhat novel, nobody much liked the character save for Bochco and NBC executive Fred Silverman, who greenlit the series and allegedly told Bochco to promote her from guest star to regular.)
But even though it was a formula-busting show that could develop its own formulas, like the way that Mick Belker was constantly getting close to strange characters who would then be gunned down in the street(****), and even though in many ways it feels like an artifact of its time, man oh man does most of it hold up incredibly well. I’ve seen every episode at least once, most of them twice, and some even more than that (especially since Hulu made the first three seasons available a while back), and felt I knew the show well enough that I wasn’t going to have to do more than the most cursory of viewing to review the DVD set. Instead, I found myself unable to stop watching – not just the episodes that won Emmys, or broke taboos, or featured the deaths of major characters, but run of the mill episodes where I just wanted to watch the roll call, or see Officer Lucy Bates (Betty Thomas) call LaRue a pig, or see Hill and Renko deal with the latest catastrophe for their patrol car. And I found myself laughing, and getting angry and, on occasion, feeling like the room had gotten very dusty in the exact way that Bochco and company would have wanted me to 30 years ago.
(****) The first time I interviewed Milch in 1996, I was mostly able to resist going hardcore “Hill Street” fanboy on him, but I couldn’t resist asking about Belker’s status as angel of death to those he would come to care about. The interview recording and the exact answer have been lost to history and/or my organizational skills, but I can still hear the evil laugh he gave as he admitted that there were certain characters (Howard Hunter was another) whom the writers found great amusement in tormenting.
Is it the world-altering piece of work it was in 1981? Of course not. But nor does it feel like a musty relic of some bygone age. “Hill Street Blues” (especially its first three seasons) remains, all these decades later, a gripping, funny, touching, horrifying panorama of urban life, and of the struggles of the men and women tasked with the never-ending job of keeping a terrible situation from getting even worse.
So watch it. And hey, hey, hey! Be careful out there.
I watched the whole series fairly recently. Unfortunately, I elected to watch seasons 4-7 through some fairly mediocre quality torrents due to their unavailability. Had I known a DVD release was a year away, I would’ve waited. Anyway, here are some very scattered thoughts.
LaRue became a great character eventually (a moment in the second-to-last episode where he lashes out at a crime victim who’s trying to thank him is one of my favorite scenes), but he was really a problem character in that first season. Every single episode had him involved in some major, alcohol-related screw-up until it reached the point that it was ridiculous that he was still employed. They were obviously building to that great moment where he meets Frank at the AA meeting, but they didn’t calibrate the story properly.
This is kind of a heartless observation, but the show actually got a bit better once Michael Conrad got sick and could only do the roll call scene each episode. While Conrad’s performance was always terrific, his individual storylines were almost universally terrible. His arc in the first season was about him being engaged to a high-school girl.
Milch had a Story credit with Bochco and Lewis on almost every single season 4 & 5 episode, so I always had a fun time trying to spot scenes that were clearly written by Milch. I usually didn’t have much luck, but there’s a closing scene in fourth season episode that’s so clearly Milch I started laughing: Hunter delivers a monologue to a horse that concludes with him sitting down next to the horse and reading Faulkner.
My favorite character pretty early on became Goldblum, and I really enjoyed his arc through the life of series. He was the most idealistic character at the start and remained that way for several seasons, but by the end of the show he was a complete burnout, and you could really feel the loss.
Renko was a really terrible character for the majority of the run. His hulking jock with feelings of inadequacy shtick felt like dime-store Tennessee Williams. Milch & Lewis were thankfully able to tone him down into something palatable.
When Milch & Lewis took over, I was really impressed in how correct their instincts were in which characters could go. They dropped like 5 characters immediately, none of which were vital to the show. I was particularly impressed with how they handled Calletano. He was a character who had been utterly wasted for five years running, never getting a substantial storyline, and the times he got a subplot in an episode were always the same (wants a promotion, doesn’t get one, suspects it’s because he’s Latino, rinse, repeat). They wrote him out, but kept him on the periphery of the show, checking in on him a few times per season. And in those appearances, he was actually given significant character development. In those eight or so episodes he had in the final two seasons, he was given more development and a better storyline than he had as a regular in the five prior seasons.
When I was almost done with the series, I decided to actually count up how many people Lt. Buntz had killed. The number I came up with eight, which I’m pretty sure is double any other character on the show despite Buntz only being on the final two seasons.
Lastly, I’ve always wondered how much notice they had of the final episode being the end of the show. While there are some scattered grace notes for most of the characters in the final two episodes (in particular, I loved Belker’s final scene), there really wasn’t anything momentous. I don’t know if it was a conscious choice by the writers to go for a “just another day” vibe or if they were blindsided, but I think it mostly worked.
Sorry for the long, indulgent post, but the show’s been on my mind for a while.
The more the merrier on this one. Like you, I was always fascinated with Buntz’s huge body count (Milch used Bobby Simone as a similar kind of avenging angel on NYPD Blue). I’d forgotten about the Howard Hunter/horse scene (Howard with the shar pei has always symbolized the writers’ love of humiliating that character), but one of the Milch-iest scenes of the entire run is the first scene of the final season, where Sid the snitch goes on this long Milch monologue to a stone-faced Buntz, whose reply shows that Milch had a sense of humor about some of his writerly tics.
And they knew it was going to be the end. Milch and Lewis had already made the Beverly Hills Buntz pilot, and so they had to write him off of the police force. And back in those days, it wasn’t as commonplace for dramas to build to huge finales like they do now. (The St. Elsewhere finale was more of the outlier for that period.)
And given how many modern shows fail to stick the landing, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the “just one more day at the office” approach to a finale.
I just remembered one of my other favorite episodes. It had this hilarious premise of David Simon level cynicism. The precinct only has a day to seize a large amount of drugs in order to make some quota, which if they don’t reach will mean they get no overtime for the month. So Buntz instructs them to just arrest any drug dealers they can find and seize as much drugs as possible whether they have probable cause or not, because even if the perp can’t be prosecuted the precinct will still get to keep the drugs.
I’m really glad this show is getting it’s due again. It was horribly mistreated and abandoned by Fox Home Entertainment. I would agree that there are some plot lines that will get on your nerves nowadays, but they are minimal at best. Even Fay became tolerable when they gave her the victims aid role. What’s left is still one of the finest shows ever on television. I received the dvds early thanks to a promotion on Shout. On Season 5 now and it’s hard to stop watching. You should review a season of it over the summer Alan. All the same, thanks for the nice review of the series as a whole. Do you happen to know if Shout is going to rescue St. Elsewhere and WKRP from Fox hell too?
I expect because of the music rights issues, WKRP will always be trapped in limbo.
Thanks for the heads-up on the DVDs coming out. Hurrah! This show changed most everything. Great cast among other things. Daniel Travanti — fantastic.
You could almost smell the sweat there at police headquarters — and the real life quality of the dialogue, the clothing, and the situations — including a great, convincing illicit affair between two real adults — was thrilling.
Happy to see the show honored.
I’m so glad to see a balanced, thoughtful appreciation of this series. Thank you, Alan. Yes, a few stories haven’t held up well (and a few of those were irksome from the beginning), but man, when it was good (the majority of the time) it was really good. And it is indeed an ancestor of most dramatic TV series since then. Its influence has even been traced into writing for the stage, where “tapestry of life” plays, with an ensemble rather than a star, and multiple interweaving plot threads, are much more readily accepted and assimilated by audiences now.
I always wondered why so little was done over the years with the character of Bobby Hill. Where everybody else had interesting shadings and surprises to reveal, he never strayed far from The Good Cop. And I do think Michael Warren (even if he’s no De Niro) has more range as an actor than they used — he showed it in the one interesting story arc they gave him, winning the lottery, in which he was very affecting. I suppose now he’s more famous for being Jessica Alba’s father-in-law.
While I didn’t see the show until 15 years after it concluded, the show shaped the way I see and watch television. As a teenager, I caught it on Bravo and TV Land right before shows like The Shield, The Wire and Deadwood debuted. The characters, the stories, the sets all amazed me. It felt like a slighter older show (I had already seen most classic detective shows by this time) but my personal connection to the characters made me forget that Belker was using a typewriter and the police cars looked eccentric. So much about the characters hasn’t aged. It also lead to an obsession with ‘80s TV shows — St. Elsewhere, Miami Vice, LA Law, China Beach and thirtysomething soon followed. At least once a year I rewatch the pilot because I still consider it a milestone and one of the best drama pilots ever. I think about what the show — especially Hill — would have been like if Renko died, as intended, in the pilot. And how The Shield pilot seems like a close cousin to the HSB pilot because it actually killed someone we expect to be a regular. And I judge every cops show’s roll call scenes to Hill Street Blues’.
Jesus and Schnitz were my favorite recurring characters. Belker, Goldblume, and Calletano were my favorite regulars. Coffey’s exit, for someone not knowing a thing about what’s coming, felt like a Rosalind Shays in the surprise of it all. Buntz was the big highlight for the latter seasons but Franz’ first role in the series is still fresh in my mind. It’s a storyline I will never forget.
I think the vignette storylines were some of the most important. They showed what real life can be like for an officer and helped establish the characters’ relationships with each other so well. I always remember the Timex story and Belker’s phrases and conversations with his mom.
I also remember feeling tricked after watching my first few episodes. Knowing Michael Warren’s name was Bobby Hill, I thought the show may concentrate on him more — all knew about the show was its legendary status and a few nuggets my dad, a devout fan, had told me — but it was absolutely an ensemble.
…and after that, I’ve convinced myself to buy this set right now. I need to refresh my memory.
And where did this ground breaking drama air?
On NBC!
Great stuff.
Thursday night back then for me was Magnum, Simon & Simon (CBS) and HSB. MY favorite TV night hands down.
(I went to see The Terminator one Thursday night, got about 45 mins. in, looked at my watch and decided that I’d rather be watching My Shows and booked. Appointment Television!)
This is great but when will we see a complete series release of NYPD Blue?
The same company that’s releasing this – Shout Factory – is also currently handling the NYPD Blue releases. They released season 5 and recently scheduled season 6. I have no idea how or why they decided to do individual season releases for certain shows and only complete series box sets for others. Similarly, they’re releasing both of Bob Newhart’s sitcoms, but they’re doing individual seasons for the 80s one and a complete series set for the 70s one.
For what it’s worth, the whole series is on Amazon Prime streaming, including the last four seasons in HD.
Okay, one more highlight.
[www.hulu.com]
Watch the beginning of this episode for my favorite roll call. The moment Esterhaus starts cutting loose is both unexpected and truly glorious. The only context you need is an extraordinarily dirty cop was killed in the prior episode.
This show was so revolutionary when it aired. I was in my early 30s in 1981 but, having been raised on Beverley Hillbillies, thought myself above TV. Hill Street Blues changed that. I can now see that viewing and caring about this show educated me as to how to view quality TV programming. Preordered DVDs from Amazon and it’s due to arrive tomorrow. I know what I’m going to be doing for the next little while.
hill street was so different from anything I had seen before; thinking especially of the overlapping multiple episode story lines; the mix of private and professional lives, and the unstated real life feel of the show. The first three or four years I used to look forward to it all week. Did miss Michael Conrad though, and while I thought sal a great villain tired of the watered down Norman buntz version of him.
How cool is that. What a show. What a memory bubble! Precursor to NYPD and some fine, fine, TV.
So does this open the floodgates to other MTM productions to get “the complete series” DVD release?
Probably not, I would think. Shout! has to think carefully about which series will have the staying power to justify such a release. Not all will make it, I dare say. Still, I share the wish. In particular, I really really really want a complete Lou Grant on DVD. (So far, we have only 3 seasons out of the 5 on Hulu, and I think there are a couple of episodes missing even there.)
A frivolous wish of mine is that the two “HSB-adjacent” MTM series be released complete (such as they were — 8 and 13 episodes respectively), as a sort of small appendix box to this: Bay Cities Blues and Beverly Hills Buntz. I can’t justify it on terms of quality, but I really would like to see and have all the episodes (not all were even telecast). I’m irrational that way.
Yes, Alan, Hill Street Blues set the high standards. I’ve felt that too about St. Elsewhere and all the hospital series.
Thank you for a lovely write up. I’ll have to revisit hsb. I was only 9 when it began. My mother and I watched it together, yes i was permitted to stay up, it was encouraged for watching television. I have a few memories but I’ll purchase and watch it now.
I was hooked on nypd blue, homicide so i look forward to watching for truly the 1st time.
I was 10 when this show began it’s run. I didn’t watch it form the start, but somewhere along the line I started watching and was pretty impressed with myself that I was watching such a grown up show. heh heh.
Anyway, the most memorable episode for me (SPOILER!! if you haven’t seen the show)–which is not to say it was the best episode–was when Coffey got killed. I had no idea Marinaro was leaving the show and his death shocked the hell out of me. Utterly.
Here was one of the main characters of the show and he got blown away. It was hard core, man…
I was also a huge fan of sipow–, I mean, Buntz… :)
Does the show go downhill at some point? I wanna watch it but I don’t want to watch any bad seasons like I did with NYPD Blue.
The last two seasons are spottier, in that Bochco was gone and Milch and Lewis seemed bored with a lot of the original characters. On the plus side, they dumped a lot of the dead weight and if you’re going to turn most of the show over to a new actor, you can do a hell of a lot worse than Dennis Franz.
No, there’s no obvious bad outlier seasons later in the run.
OK, thanks :)
“It’s extraordinary,” he says, “the repercussions of this 48 minutes of television.”
Was the pilot an extended episode or has corporate america gotten so greedy that they have cut 5 to 6 minutes from a 60 minute program over the past 30 years all in the name of profits?
On a Separate not – am I the only who hates the new layout of the site? Is there a Hitfix classic site that I can go to read the articles in a normal sized font?
The pilot is 48 minutes, which was not an unusual length of time in 1980. Yes, the commercial load has increased significantly in the last 35 years.
I’m somewhat bummed at the prospect of “sparse” special features. I’ll admit what you get on those is a large portion of my interest in DVD sets these days, and this seems like a series that would really benefit from a deep-dive into both its behind-the-scenes workings and its impact on TV.
I’m still very glad it’s being made available. I’ve seen it in bits and pieces on Hulu and, though I haven’t made the commitment to sit down and watch large chunks of it, I’m surprised at how well it holds up (and David Caruso Ginger Gangster is a thing I am happy exists in the world, even if it’s not intentionally funny).
“Frank, I hate my job.” Now that was a recurring theme. But Furillo and Joyce were a hot couple back in the day. And I had a thing for Hill & Renko. And don’t forget Jeffrey Tambor as Judge Wachtel.
I was in high school when “Hill Street” ran and to this day I still remember specific dialogue. Benedetto was kidnapped, tied up, threatened with torture and then escaped his tormentor. He’s in the men’s room after the ordeal and somebody says “Must’ve been rough out there.” His reply? “It wasn’t tea with the friggin queen.” Classic. And how can anybody forget Robert Prosky’s “Jabbo Jablonski never cold-cocked no dame.”
Did you do any review of the LA Law release?
Do you have any review you did or recommend for the LA Law DVD?
I didn’t review it, but Todd VanDerWerff did at the AV Club.
Curious, did you like it during the first run?
“87th Precinct” by Ed McBain had a huge influence on HSB. I read somewhere that McBain considered the show as a rip-off, literally. He even envisaged suing the creator of the show for plagiarism.
Still my all-time favorite show, from the innovative style to the brilliant writing and acting. Some time after it was cancelled, WPIX-11 in NY reran it on weeknights and I was able to watch the entire series a second time, over about 6 or 7 months. I shared the experience with my elderly dad, who was conservative and not keen about cussing and “adult themes” sneaking into his entertainment. Still, he quickly became enraptured and planned his nights around every broadcast. Can’t afford $199 for the box but would love to see again.
It’s $123.99 on both Amazon and the Shout Factory website right now. Still a big chunk of change, though.
Favorite odd moment: Belker is undercover as a homeless guy, and another homeless person prepares and shares his dinner with him. Belker’s reaction after finding out that what he just ate wasn’t really chicken (as he assumed) is priceless. The sound the homeless “chef” made as he revealed the true ingredient became a running gag between me & a buddy whenever we’d eat food that was of questionable quality and/or unknown origin.
All this (well deserved) chatter of one of the greatest TV shows of all time and not ONE mention of “Vic Hitler, narcoleptic comedian”?
Belker’s reaction to the news that Esterhaus had died had me in tears, and the letter and corresponding silent tribute from all the characters as they leave roll call was incredibly touching. Sure the quality diminished in seasons 6 and 7, but was still good TV. So many fun interplays – LaRue and Washington, Hill and Renko, Buntz and Sid. One of the best.