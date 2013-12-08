Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Big Man in Tehran’

A quick review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I ask if that’s a head scarf you’re wearing…
Plot-wise, very little happened in last week’s episode, which covered maybe a few hours in Brody’s attempt to cross the border into Iran, but which did so in tense and efficient style. An awful lot, meanwhile, happens in “Big Man in Tehran” – among other things, it’s the second episode in the last three to feature a time jump midway through – and while some individual pieces of it work (mostly, again, the suspense scenes where Brody and/or Carrie didn’t know what was about to happen, plus anything involving Saul cursing out other individuals), on the whole I was left wishing the creative team had compressed some earlier episodes of the season so the events of this one could have been spread out over a couple of hours.
In particular, I would have liked to actually see some of the events of the six days we skipped over – including Brody’s rise to Iranian celebrity (and American embarrassment) and Brody’s refusal to be exfiltrated by Saul – rather than simply hearing about them. After a couple of seasons where Brody has for the most part been an open book to the audience, here we finally had a scenario where his behavior could have been harder to read, and where we would have been reasonably guessing as much as Carrie and Saul – in other words, back in the emotional position where the series functioned best back in season 1. Instead, his mysterious motivation goes on for less than half an episode before he brains Akbari(*) with an ashtray and grabs a pillow to finish the job. Like the show burning through the “the CIA uses Carrie as bait to turn Brody” story arc last season in essentially an episode, this feels like “Homeland” having bad pacing issues and/or priorities.
(*) Okay, Vice-President Walden being alone in a room with Brody without bodyguards being present isn’t wildly unreasonable, but I’m having a much harder time with the ultra-paranoid head of the Republican Guard doing the same. Also, the show hasn’t done the best of jobs explaining who in both the Iranian government and Abu Nazir’s organization (including his widow) knew Brody was a patsy and who believed him to be the actual Langley bomber.
In Akbari’s office, Brody talks about wanting to redeem himself, but we’re at a point in the series where his redemption is ultimately less important than Carrie’s. Whether he lives or dies in next week’s finale – and I don’t even want to think about the contortions that would be necessary to keep him alive – his usefulness to the show is at an end. Story-wise, there’s nowhere for a spy drama to go with a man this (in)famous, but the series clearly still fancies Carrie as the heroine here. So the fact that she’s ultimately right about Brody is a good thing, in that it’s the only way for her to be this obnoxiously insubordinate without getting fired, and/or without making Saul look like an even bigger fool than he sometimes does for putting up with her. That said, there are ways to show her disagreeing with Saul and company without being as insufferable as she’s been for pretty much the entire season. She has this blind spot about Brody, and “Homeland” has it as well, and we’ve now built up to this moment where we’re meant to forgive all of Carrie’s trespasses because the blind spot is revealed to be correct intuition. The problem is that she’s been so grating for so long that her being correct in this situation doesn’t feel like a victory – at least not one I’m eager to cheer.
Showtime won’t be making the finale available in advance, just as they didn’t screen this one for critics, meaning my review of that episode will either be late Sunday night or sometime the following morning.
As for “Big Man in Tehran,” what did everybody else think?
I enjoyed it. Fast pace,lots of excitement.
Alan you make a good point there was much going on here that could have made for two compelling episodes. Nonetheless, I know what I saw tonight was a great episode of television!
I hope everyone is pleased that so much of the time in previous episodes was devoted to Dana’s angst and love life rather than using that time to expand the inside-Iran story-line
The finale will be Dana getting kidnapped by the bad guys ( getting good motel maids is tough in Tehran I guess ), then Carrie saves her, the Brody looks lovingly at Carrie, then …. Season 4 !
Insubordination is one thing in this episode Carrie was borderline treasonous. The show has some work to do to prove she is viable to the agency going forward. She was right but that’s almost beside the point. Everyone knows she tipped Brody off to the hit.
I agree about treason. Bad enough we’re supposed to forgive and forget the assassination of the Vice President, now it’s OK to disobey orders and tip off targets, as long as you’re doing it for wuvvvv.
They have made it painfully clear that Carrie is the Worst CIA Agent Ever. Tonight was just more of the same.
And why would Brody tell Evil Iran Guy the whole story about Javadi flipping if he was planning on braining the dude? I’m sure the head of secret police’s office is bugged, someone would have heard and probably taped the entire conversation.
She’s crossed that line several times in the series already. She saved Brody after the CIA attack. Sal seemed to know about it right away too. She did get shot by Quinn when she jeopardized another operation.
Yes she has done this numerous times. My hope for the show moving forward is that she really has to pay a consequence for her actions here just like when she was shot earlier this season. It’s one thing for Saul to have the worlds biggest blindspot for Carrie but Senator Lockhart shouldn’t absolve her sins just because things happened to work out. Plot qualms aside I did enjoy this episode.
If that woman thinks she’s got a job when she gets back here … wait til I take over in a couple days. IF she gets back here
Try to bear in mind that her “borderline treasonous” actions so far have consisted of interfering with the murder of a US citizen, currently in the employ of an agency of the US government, in a place and a mission they sent him on, against his protests. Saving Brody after the CIA attack was nothing more than protecting an innocent man from a terrorist frame job, and enabling the future utilization of that man in just this fashion.
Treason consists solely of making war against the US or giving aid and comfort to its enemies. Carrie has done nothing of the sort, as at the various times she has helped Brody, he has been a US congressman or intelligence asset. Disobeying orders is not remotely in the category of treason, especially when the orders are from superior officers as far off the reservation as Carrie’s are. As far as helping Brody escape, CIA officers are not law enforcement, and have no obligation to detain suspects in the US. Aiding a fugitive, maybe, but not dereliction of duty or treason.
There was a reason I said “borderline”. Because if treason is giving aid to the enemies of the United States then I think you can make a pretty strong case for treason when she helped Brody escape the United States. Because at the time, even if future information has apparently cleared him, he was definitely an enemy of the state. It does get murkier when she tipped him off to the plot to assassinate him.
But to me the question is really whether or not the show can get from this point to a point of believing it makes any kind of sense to have Carrie continue in a central role in the CIA.
There is just about nothing that is plausible or realistic when it comes to this show anymore.
From this episode? Why?
1. How convenient for Saul in gaining info from the French-lover-Hammas spy
2. From absolutely no access to the Security Chief and then suddenly, all alone in his office
3. Working irrevocably and unilaterally with two of Hammas’ operatives… on this mission
4. Carrie was burned in front of a Congressional hearing and a Washington newspaper… and yet she can remain “undercover” and unrecognized IN IRAN with just red “My So-called Life” hair and a scarf.
These are my first four. Can we think of other absolute implausibilities.
*Mussad not Hammas. Excuse my ignorance.
Keith, in regard to number 4, Carrie’s identity was never revealed by the newspaper and the Congressional hearing was “behind closed doors” without media present so as to not compromise her connections in the Middle East. Even Saul during his very public meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee never named Carrie specifically when he sham threw her under the bus for her bipolar disorder.
That being said, you really have to suspend your disbelief to enjoy a show like this. If you come into a cop/medical/law drama with the expectations of professional accuracy then you will be disappointed, and a spy drama should be no different. I realize the plot has been pretty ridiculous this season, but hell, you and everyone else that is complaining is still tuning in each week for some reason. It’s pretty damn entertaining, but in need of some tweaks to keep things fresh into next season, and I for one, will keep tuning in to see what happens next.
I’m not sure if Brody had made up his mind to kill Akbari as soon as he made it to the widow’s house. But if he had, it was incredibly stupid that he revealed that Akbari needed to know something about Javadi. What if he was unable to kill Javadi? Was he then going to out Javadi? He either didn’t think this through, or he was weighing his options right up until the point he grabbed that ash tray.
That said, it was an exciting episode, so I guess that’s something.
My interpretation is that Brody was telling the truth about turning on America and wanting to “out” Javadi. Then Akbari said that the original plans to break and turn Brody were hatched “in this very room” all those years ago. That’s what shocked Brody and changed his mind. I can easily see him wanting to stay in Iran after realizing he has absolutely nowhere else. But knowing that this was the man who originally chose to break him and set him on this path to a living hell? Brody is nothing if not impulsive when it comes to revenge.
I would like to believe Alanna’s interpretation, but the show is never that subtle about spelling such motivations out. He spilled on Javadi strictly as a plot device to make the audience momentarily think he was actually a traitor and supposedly to make the killing a bit of a surprise, which of course it wasn’t. And yes, the room would be bugged and he would never have been left alone. But nevermind, Lewis got a good scene, tricky to play, but ultimately impossible to pull off credibly.
@Alanna:
I totally agree with you I think he did want to spill what he knew of Javadi once it was clear that the CIA/Mossad tried to kill him, but he may not have felt that way before that because he didn’t say a damn thing about Javadi for days while he was on the Iranian media circuit or in interviews with the Iranian officials, so it is quiet plausible the plan was still on but he was waiting for a chance (I think he destroyed the cyanide injector because he didn’t want to be caught with it), which is why he didn’t show up at the exfiltration point (I am surprised that Saul really did have a exfiltration plan for him. I thought he would leave him high and dry. After Brody carried out the mission leave him in Iran and let them kill him so the US doesn’t have to deal with him anymore).
Yes Carrie’s actions are borderline seditious (treason is acting in active concert with a foreign entity like a government, or organization. Sedition is perceived acting against your own government that could help a foreign power though that action, but not with you actively or even passively helping that foreign power. For instance printing pro Fidel Castro pamphlets. you have no involvement with the Cuban government or a pro Castro foreign organization whatsoever, but that act could be interpreted as helping Castro. Of course this sort of thing can and often has clashed with the first amendment).
The thing that helps her keep her job is that she has been right so many times including the fact that she was the only one that thought Brody was a traitor in the first place.
Also the fact only Sal knows about her helping Brody escape the country and NO ONE knows about Brody’s and her role in assassinating the VP. People only know about parts of her insubordination. As far as Dar knows-not even Lockhart knows this-is that she tried to keep the real Langley bomber alive by disobeying orders and now helping Brody escape the hit team, but she could deny it since she wasn’t on spy camera doing it. Lockhart only knows she got shot in some illegal CIA op on US soil but not the details. He of course suspects that Carrie is off the reservation but doesn’t know. Of course Lockhart is still under Saul’s thumb (ironically HE could be in for charges of treason for employing a known Mossad agent to bug the acting head of the CIA’s house).
Carrie being the “eyes on the ground” in Iran and once again being right will save her. Lockhart is in no position to really protest yet while Saul will want to keep Carrie on the ground getting Brody out. Dar, being a rouge and the type of spook that Lockhart hates will go along with it it.
@Hollywoodaholic:
Saying that the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Council’s office must have been bugged is speculation; reasonable speculation but not a done deal as you seem to think. He is a very powerful guy and I would suspect like Saul, would have his office swepted if only if he had to do it himself. It could be bugged but it is not by any means certain (of course Javadi and Brody could still be linked because Brody did bring up his name to see the head of the IRGC, and then he turns up dead. I don’t think the Iranian government will need much probable cause to look Javadi’s way since it was him that brought him to Tehran. I think Javadi will feel a little heat at least for awhile). As for the guards leaving him alone with Brody that was questionable but even the most suspicious minds relax after awhile, and Brody did look like the real deal (btw in the related matter I disagree with Alan who found the idea of the US VP not being constantly under guard when he sees people is not so unbelievable as he intimated. I find it totally believable. I think the Vice President of the United States would be alone with a war hero former Marine Corps. congressman without guards hovering over his shoulder. I am sure the President meets with people alone in the Oval office and elsewhere in the White House. What a state this country would be in if the President and VP can’t meet people alone in their offices in real life or in fiction).
And as for Brody’s motivation it could be appreciated on two levels: Within the context of the show that as I say above Brody didn’t decide to kill him until that very moment he learned that it was him that made him turn traitor.
The other is that yes the writer’s did that as a way to build uncertainty and misdirection in the situation. It sure looked like Brody was turning traitor again until he picked up the ashtray.
Hit the nail on the head. No way does he get in the room alone with a guy who is supposed to be extremely careful and impossible to assassinate.
I would have liked them to explore the Iranian culture some more. One thing I thoroughly enjoyed was the Iranian viewpoint; how the govt worked, how Brody fit in society.
I feel like the audience could connect (Brody doing a talk show) and the similarities between their citizens and ours. [A bomb going off in a crowded area to cause chaos in order to purpitude a covert operation.
Some things just seemed forced; how was Carrie getting around so easily as a white woman while seemingly being on a cell the whole time.
Btw..great background music. Just outstanding.
There was no way he’d remain perfectly calm after Brody told him about the plot to kill him. That was ridiculous.
Brody was frisked and searched, there was no reason for Akbari to fear him. Akbari didn’t want the guards in there because in Iran you trust no one. He didn’t want the information Brody had to be heard by anyone but him. Is it plausible what happened, no but it was still an excellent episode that sets up a great end of season.
But wouldn’t the guards right outside the door have heard Brody BRAIN AKBARI WITH AN ASHTRAY and then smother him, with plenty of sounds of struggle?
Well … I guess he should have feared him after all, despite hum not coming in with a weapon. It was all hogwash. Oh well … not the worst thing this show has done in the last two seasons.
Was anyone else prematurely cringing thinking that Carrie was going to pull a Beyonce-style baby bump debut during that plaza phone conversation with Brodie?
I was pretty happy with this episode – it was the first one I felt was on par with previous seasons.
Alan, I enjoy your reviews but your constant desire to try and tear down Homeland is bordering on pathological. Your complaint is that it was good but it should have been two or three episodes?
Just watch the show and make judgements about the acting, script, photography. Dont tell me what you would do if you were making a show. That is not criticism. And honestly if you cant celebrate this episode as entertaining, then you have lost any sense of objectiveness.
I especially object to your statement they would not be left alone. Are you an expert on Iranian Security protocol. It is willing suspension of disbelief and you are not willing. You are snarky and oddly angry when it comes to this show. I saw twists on Luther that were easily as ludicrous but nobody lost their minds about them.
The show has weaknesses but you should not review it anymore. Seriously.
Thank you, I’m sick if Alan constantly saying that certain characters need to die. Stop trying to do the writing Alan, and stop getting into the ears of the creators and persuading them to do so.
Thank you Josh, so well said. I usually enjoy Alan’s reviews, but it has become clear that at some point he turned on this show and literally watches it looking for criticism.
This show is so great, don’t really understand that. And anyone hating on it for plausibility reasons is absurd. When was this show ever plausible?
I thought Alan’s point was spot on. It was an observation on the show’s overall pacing and story progression which has undeniably been wonky this season and is a valid criticism when evaluating a show. There was a lot to admire in the episode, and he points that out, but it was not without its faults. It didn’t strike me as an overtly negative review.
To each its own, I guess. Personally, I feel like the last couple of episodes have been significantly better than the first half of the season and wouldn’t have minded if the majority of the Dana story and even some Carrie stuff had been reduced to make room for this narrative.
Kinda have to agree with you guys. There’s no denying the truth of Alan’s criticisms but he really hasn’t made any new observations this latest review.
With all its flaws the show still manages to be entertaining, and at the end of the show that’s what TV should really come down to. Season 1’s story was stellar on a level that’ll probably never be reached by future seasons, but it was a format that really could not have worked longterm and I have to give the writers credit for shifting focuses and finding different areas to explore, even if they haven’t been able to fire on all cylinders.
So, criticism of the show excludes its writing? Yes, in fact, that is criticism. “if you cant celebrate this episode as entertaining, then you have lost any sense of objectiveness.”??? Not sure you know what *objectivity* means, but it doesn’t mean celebrating the entertainment value of anything.
Have to disagree with you, Josh. Alan’s criticism (and it IS criticism) is, IMO, spot on.
@Josh What you are saying is ridiculous. As a critic, Alan is well within his field in making all the points he does. Besides the fact that they are on the mark. I enjoy this show, for the most part, but not acknowledging the implausibility of most of what we saw Sunday night is just downright fan boy-ism. They cut corners for plot serving purposes and I was entertained even as I realize it could have never gone down this way in the real world.
I still enjoy watching the show (sans Dana scenes) but Alan has been pretty much spot on with his criticisms. It pretty much a cartoon at this point.
Someone on this site mentioned avclub.com’s Homeland reviews last week or the week before. The critic’s name is Todd VanDerWerff; and while I do think Homeland has had its share of problems, he critiques the show in a more optimistic manner. Alan, you may or not be ‘spot on’, but I do think you come across as fairly done with this show. Maybe you’re required in your job to write about it, which is not fun for you, I’m sure, but the thrill is gone!
So how come they couldn’t have planned for Javadi to use the cyanide injection? Why did they even want Brody there to begin with? Did I miss something?
That actually does make sense. Akbari already knew Javadi wanted his job, it would be way too suspicious if Javadi did it. Unless Javadi somehow blamed it on the American traitor/terrorist who recently snuck into their country.
There was the risk that whoever takes out Akbari may not make it out alive if the extraction plan doesn’t work out. If Javadi uses the cynaide and gets caught, all the CIA have is an asssanation, no spy in the government. Brody was expendable, Javadi (for the plan to work) was not.
That makes sense. Thanks!
No problem!
EDIT: *all the CIA has is an assassination
^My bad. This is what happens when you reply while you’re half asleep ;)
Nothing in the plot makes sense. Javhadi knew that Brody wasn’t the Langley bomber before he was turned. Why wouldn’t Akbari or Nazir’s widow know that? The entire episode they talk about Akbari never being alone with anyone … until they conveniently leave Brody alone with him. And how the hell does Carrie just waltz and live intheopen undetected? In the first half of the season we were clearly led to believe that the. Iranians knew who she was. I understand that television requires some suspension of disbelief, but their own story is completely inconsistent. What a complete mess.
So you expect these men to tell their wives all of these details? That doesn’t make sense.
Clearly Brody earned a lot of trust in a short amount of time. Maybe it was unrealistic that he was able to be alone with him, but not that unrealistic.
I can’t remember the first season well enough, but I doubt the common person in Iran knows who she is and what she looks like.
“So you expect these men to tell their wives all of these details?”
Sorry, we forget sometimes that our beloved Hank and Marie are not the norm.
Jabari knew Brody wasn’t the bomber because it was Javadi that paid for and set up the bombing.
*Javadi (autocorrect error)
Regardless of whether or not he was the bomber, he really was America’s most wanted man, the one whom the bombing was pinned upon. It’s a PR move for Iran, and worth the Iranians time to consider giving him asylum, especially considering the 8 years he spent in the Middle East as a project of Abu Nazir’s. Whether or not he really bombed Langley was irrelevant for the purposes of this episode.
As to never being left alone, if Akbari is getting sensitive information involving his second in command, a suspicious man might plausibly not want any of his people to overhear. Because are you really 100% sure of the loyalty of all your guards and men at that point?
From unbelievable to preposterous to ridiculous, I don’t know if an interesting episode like this one warrants coming back for another season. I’m not sure I want to. Carries is completely off the rails and should have been fired long ago, and what of her pregnancy? Saul – haha. Brody – good actor, silly and unbelievable and repeated plot lines. Wow! I don’t see awards anymore for this, except maybel Patinkin, and even he is suspect.
Yes, definitely not the show for you.
It is highly implausible that a fair-haired, clearly white woman would prance around – be it in a square or a mosque – without either attracting attention or at east getting those “Ooh, that’s something that you don’t see in these parts.” kinds of glances! Yes,Homeland is fiction but c’mon?!?
But she wore a head-scarf! A really convincing one!
agreed; it drove me nuts. even worse was Brody out in the open outside the mosque and no one was pointing fingers or coming up to him…after six days of being interviewed on TV! please.
Carrie is insufferable, otherwise solid episode.
I enjoyed this episode and have enjoyed the past few since Brody came back in the picture. The problem is the pacing this season.. I understand that we’re supposed to understand that part of Brody’s motivation is his guilt over how broken his daughter is due to his actions, but I still feel like we were short handed this season because the show spent so much time on Dana and her awful life choices. I think it would only be right for Brody to die in the finale, but without him as a motivator for Carrie, I’m not sure how the series continues. Maybe Quinn and his increasing discomfort with how thing have been going are enough to branch out to. I don’t know. I just think for Brody to survive at this point would be stretching belivability a bit too much.
How nice would it be if at a certain point down the line, probably when Brody is truly about to die, we started getting interior monologues from him? That’s really the only trait from Dexter Showtime should re-use. Would be fascinating as hell.
Great suspense in the episode, but the plot is ridiculous. The main reason they were giving up on Brody was that he could no longer get close to Akbar. Then he just requests a meeting and he’s in the same room alone with him. That was a lot better situation than that street meeting would have been. Alan is right — they should have shown more of how he’d built the trust and reputation necessary for this casual meeting with Akbar. Otherwise, it didn’t make any sense.
Oh, and also, if Akbar was close to Nazir, he’d be close to Nazir’s people and know Brody wasn’t the Langly Bomber.
Yes. This is a huge hole. Javadi is the first one who confirmed that Brody was not the bomber. Why would Javadi have known but nobody else? And the Iranians bankrolled the whole thing. That’s why they became important this season in the first place. But they had no idea whom they were bankrolling? Absurd.
Okay, we got it, Homeland lacks realism, and is the new 24. But that’s a hell of a great suspense show and we’re lovin’ it, Alan, deal with it ;) !
I guess Alan has to write a review for a show he doesn’t like to entertain his nauseating Twitter clique of TV “reviewers.”
Kelly,
Alan – like many of us – wishes this show would return to its first season roots, and refocus itself on the psychological thrills. I’m sure on some level he still enjoys the show. More important to his career as a TV “reviewer” (your needless air quotes, not mine) it only makes sense that he continues to review a popular prestige show, even when its not perfect. And even if I’m off base with all of my assertions, the man is giving us a place to intelligently discuss a TV show. Alan gave his opinion and supported it with reason. Why don’t you do the same instead of resorting to name calling?
“We” means “you.” The show has gotten ridiculous, not everyone loves it, so get over it.
Dear, why oh why to you watch a show that you deem ridiculous, and, on the top of that, read reviews about it? This is beyond my understanding.
I get it, at first we thought that, like Hatufim, Homeland was going to deal about real issues of our contemporary world. Turns out it is just a James Bond type of show, without the gadgets. But it doesn’t mean that it’s a bad show. Ridiculous in a James Bond way, sure, but it can be a good thing.
Alan’s reviews of Homeland don’t say that, they’re full of negativity, they don’t acknowledge the parts of the show that make it fun, suspenseful, tense, and overall riveting.
Portrayal of mentally ill Carrie Matheson:
[www.academia.edu]
So why did Brody change his mind? He already knew Abu Nazir was using him, so I don’t know what kind of new information he got in that office for him to have such a change of heart.
I actually gave a loud, “Yeah!” when he brained Akbari, because I was getting really pissed that it looked like he was again going to turn on his country. After his speech to Carrie last week about redeeming himself and the SEAL getting killed by Javadi, and how much it upset Brody at the time, for him to have turned again after those events specifically, that would have infuriated me. He can’t make it out alive next week though. It’s just not plausible.
Just a thought re the comments that Javadi knew that Brody wasn’t the Langley bomber before he was turned so why wouldn’t Akbari or Nazir’s widow know that?…….what happens if Brody WAS the Langley bomber and DID pass his keys when he shook hands during season 2 finale? ……just a thought.
At this point, isn’t Carrie the CIA’s most famous agent? I’m sure she would have no problem going through past a border agent in IRAN.
She is not famous. CIA does not expose their own operatives
to Illogic – Carrie was exposed by Saul to a Congressional hearing at the start of the season, so how much more famous an agent can she be. Actually, she was now compromised and would be of no use to the CIA any longer. Getting through the border into Iran and staying at a fancy hotel would be almost an impossibility. Just another of the bad plot lines.
Saul exposed her by her actions, not her name. Outside of the CIA, nobody would know who exactly he was talking about or what that person looked like. Carrie’s tell-all interview never happened, so there wouldn’t have been anything in the papers that could have linked her. We know her and all her exploits, but the outside world only knows that “an agent” was compromised and had an affair with Brody.
the point of the hearings was to expose Carrie to the Iranians, not the general public. By knowing of her and thinking she was no longer with the CIA they could trust her. So they knew who she was when she walked into their country. They would keep tabs on her and not let her walk around so easily and alone.
Then how did Javadi hear about her?
The whole point of that public “breakdown” was to attract Javadi/the Iranians and make them think she was fragile enough to turn against the CIA.
I mean they literally came to visit her at the psych ward. Then went to her house and drafted her.
How else would they have found out that Carrie was the compromised agent?
I agree with Phil.
Considering Javadi works for the IRGC and Akbari, and he originally thought he was actually recruiting Carrie against her country, the Iranians must have known who she was.
Besides, her house was tapped by them, and she was under that lawyer guy’s watch (Bennett?) who worked for Javadi. Where have they gone? I’m sure they’ve checked Carrie’s house by now – I mean, she was keeping her cover with him as a CIA spy, so that merits surveillance.
The biggest story in all this is the one the writers have conveniently omitted – at the time of the Langley bombing Brody was a U.S. Congressman. This would have been so big that a member of Congress might be a terrorist that this would become the No. 1 story in this country, and the Congress (working with the CIA probably)would take over this whole plot line. That the CIA would bring back Brody to this country and send him off on a secret mission is one thing the House of Representatives, of which Brody was a member, would not stand for, and heads would roll. The new head of the CIA knows about Brody, so that makes the plot line more ridiculous.
And what of the mole in the first season? Has that been dropped?
I’ve been so annoyed with how under-/non-used Brody’s brief Congressman stint has been by the show, even when he actually WAS one last season. It seemed like it could’ve created some interesting story possibilities, given who crazy they’re clearly willing to let things get, but they did nothing with it.
I re-watched Season 1 (and Season 2) before this season started, mostly just to remind myself of all the plots but also specifically to see why everyone else seemed to think Saul (or whoever) was a mole, and I have no idea why anyone thinks there was a mole in the CIA. There’s nothing that directly hints at it. If anything, I think whatever it was that caused you (and plenty of other commenters) to think there was a mole can probably be chalked up to another instance of the writing team not thinking things through.
That said, if someone can point to a specific instance that made them believe there was a mole, I’d be happy to hear it.
One thing that was TOTALLY dropped from Season 1 was Galvez spying on Carrie. That went absolutely nowhere, and now it doesn’t matter. R.I.P. Galvez.
I’m still trying to figure out how Brody got the number to Carrie’s secret Satellite phone at the end.
He saw that number on the smuggled-in cell phone he was handed in the mosque when Carrie called them there.
I thought it looked like Carrie was using a regular cell phone at the mosque. Looked like a burner like the one she got to Brody. At the end I thought she answered the Satellite phone when he called her. Oh, well. I can go with your fanwank.
I am sorry, but I am just completely bored with this show now. My attention kept wandering, because it seemed like I have seen all this before. Last week’s episode was much more exciting
I liked it. A big “f–k yeah” when Brody did what I figured he would do.
Someone recommended the reviews written by the critic at avclub,com -a couple weeks back, maybe? I have been reading them; for those like Josh who feel Mr. Sepinwall’s reviews are overly negative, you may wish to read them. The critic doesn’t sugarcoat the (many) issues Homeland has had, but he takes a more optimistic view.
Easy solution: Stop reading the reviews! I like Alan and will continue to read him. Whether I agree with his opinion or not, his review does not affect my enjoyment of Homeland. I do not understand how some of you out there get so worked up about a review of a show you’ve already watched and, presumably, made your own opinion on. Again, just stop reading the reviews if they upset you so much.
I thought it was a great episode. I think stretching out the uncertainties about Brody’s motivations would’ve gotten old real quick. I do agree that they need to be done with Brody after next week, but honestly I’d it’d be really bold to get rid of Carrie too (or get rid of Carrie and keep Brody around. Make the next season about Saul and Quinn and Lockhart and Adal, etc, with Brody lingering as a loose cannon in the periphery. I’d watch that.
I liked the episode where they shot Carrie because she pushed it too far. If it were me, I would have them shoot Carrie midway through most episodes.
This has to be the worst episode of the season. There were so many interesting directions that it could have gone after unlikely possibility that Brody would make it into the country, but to have him end up alone in a room with the Iranian intelligence chief is just so ridiculous. Is this going to end up as a Thelma & Louise race to the border by him and Carrie? That’s the only reasonable conclusion that can see to this trash, unless there really is a plot within a plot within a plot that actually relied upon Carrie being in Iran because Saul knew that she would be insubordinate.
Silly programme.
It’s funny that men think Carie is insufferably insubordinate, (my husband gets so annoyed by her) and I bet most women join me in saying Go Girl!!
She’s the only one who is consistently right about Brody!
I like the show for the actors and the excitement, but it is amazing how dumb the political analysis is, way dumber than anything was on 24, though it is probably on purpose – all you have to do to get into Iran is say you are Al Queda? Hezbollah plays with Al Queda down in Venezuela? Tell that to all the Shiites murdered by the Sunni Iraqis like Nazir. The Iranian supported Iraqis were not against the US, hell the US got rid of their biggest enemy, Saddam. It’s like the writers can’t get over the fact that the neocons couldn’t convince us that Iran was responsible for 9/11. In the meantime Saudi Arabia is still busy producing Sunni extremists.
I wonder what Dana was up to while this was all going on. Moar Dana please.
Totally agree. Has she used the credit card yet? How many hotel rooms did she clean this week? Is she doing well with tips? Hope they spend the entire show next week on Dana issues.
Carrie should be fired. How is she still emplyed?
After following along with all the reviews and frustrations on this site all season (and sharing many of them), I think there may be an interesting turn coming in the final episode that could alleviate much of the S3 negative spin and set the series up well for next season . . . I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brody revealed as the ACTUAL Langley bomber, working with Javadhi all along to take the helm in Iran (which is why Javadhi was in the US in the first place). Upon realizing this, Carrie kills Brody to end S3 . . . setting up next season as a rebuilding process for Carrie . . . eventually developing her back into the S1 badass we all crave. And S4 could also flashback to much of Brody’s time from the CIA bombing until Caracas, showing how he and Javadhi worked together (and effectively not ending Damien Lewis’ contract for S4, even though his character is dead). Just my hopeful (and worthless) $0.02 . . .
Javadi knew Brody wasn’t the Langley Bomber, but Even Bigger Hotshot Akbari did not? How is that even possible? And anyway, who *was* the real Langley Bomber?
I hope Carrie gets a chance to tell Brody about the baby, I’m very curious to see his reaction.
The bomber was a random guy we’d never seen before who was disposed of two episodes ago
Carrie is prego with Brode’s baby. Show will continue with this future super agent. End credits…blooper real runs alongside….hilarious.
“the show hasn’t done the best of jobs explaining who in both the Iranian government and Abu Nazir’s organization (including his widow) knew Brody was a patsy and who believed him to be the actual Langley bomber.”
That’s the point. I’m enjoying this last part of the season, but I can’t do a suspension of disbelief with this one.
Alan you have hit the preverbial nail on the head with this review. I completely agree that:
A. This was a good episode that should/could have been done over 2-3.
B. Brody needs to go. He possibly could have gone in season 1 but if he doesnt go now Homeland veers dangerously into 24 territory.
C. Carrie needs to be reigned in. Her actions this season (while off the meds) have grated on me. What field op. can put so many operations in danger dispite being overseen by the head of the CIA and go unpunished?
D. Having a new character (villian or cia operative -or both) and direction to focus on will give this series another two seasons minimum.
Episode 12 The Star has already leaked. Just watched it.
They say Merci’ because there is no word for “Thank you” in Farsi