Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Game On’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I say I’m going to Trader Joe’s…
The other day, I was talking with Mo Ryan about how even the great showrunners often have blind spots, giving some undeserving character or storyline way too much burn, and either not realizing or caring about how they actually play. “Mad Men,” for instance, has Betty; “The Wire” season 5 had the newspaper. It happens, and usually the shows are otherwise so great that you learn to ignore the part that the creative team can’t or won’t fix.
But as we pass the one-third mark of “Homeland” season 3, I’m beginning to fear that we have a show made up of nothing but blind spots.
If it was just that the creative team loved Morgan Saylor’s performance as Dana and didn’t understand that viewers don’t care about Dana outside her interactions with her father, it would be a difficult problem, but a survivable one. There is absolutely no reason we need to be spending any time in an episode, let alone this much, on Dana’s overwrought, poetry-reciting escapades with Leo(*) – who, like her father, isn’t exactly who he claims to be, and has a past and possible future of suicidal behavior – but if the show around her was strong, I would just roll my eyes and move on.
(*) I just realized this week that the actor, Sam Underwood, is the same one who played Dexter’s would-be protege Zach Hamilton in that show’s final season. The Showtime casting people are more impressed with Underwood than I am.
But there’s also the continued survival of Brody, which we talked about last week. There’s more time spent with Jessica, who was one of the series’ most interesting characters in its first few episodes and has become progressively less so, which necessitates the return from “The Blacklist” of Diego Klattenhoff as Mike.(**) There’s a lot of time spent on forensic accounting of the new Iranian villains, which isn’t that tough to follow, but has so far just played as a massive info dump.
(**) The same episode also brings back David Marciano for a brief appearance as Virgil. “Homeland” giveth with the returning actors, and “Homeland” taketh away.
And then there’s Carrie Matheson. Claire Danes now has two Emmys for this role. She is great in it, and given the design of the series, she’s theoretically its best bet as a star for the long haul. (Much as I love Mandy Patinkin, and I’ll be talking about him more in a moment, Showtime isn’t doing 8 seasons of “Saul the Bear.”) But as I talked about last week, they’ve put Carrie in such a bad place – covering up Brody’s assassination of Walden (and not even trying to stop it once she escaped from Nazir), helping Brody go fugitive, being wildly out of control and self-indulgent – that it’s amazing to remember how sympathetic she once was.
The twist at the end of “Game On” – revealing that Saul was using Carrie as bait for the Iranians, and that Carrie was in on the plan – feels like a Hail Mary pass by the writers to solve the Carrie problem in a single move. Carrie’s not out of control! She’s in cahoots with our man Saul! She’s still on the side of the angels, and always has been! Like her! Please!
Mostly, though, the revelation just left me scratching my head about what exactly was real over the last four episodes – and not in a pleased “Usual Suspects”/”Sixth Sense” way that made me eager to revisit what I’d already seen, but a much more annoyed mode. Perhaps we’ll find out next week exactly what happened, and when, but right now my guess is that when Saul visited Carrie at the end of the season’s second episode, he responded to her drugged “Fuck you, Saul” with an explanation of his plan. For all of Carrie’s behavior this season to be acting defies credulity, and even if she became aware of the plan at that late date, there’s too much behavior from the two most recent episodes for it to entirely work. There are too many moments where she’s entirely alone, or in contexts where it doesn’t matter who’s observing her – except for us in the audience, and we should not factor into this equation – where she acts like this is all real. I can understand, perhaps, why she might try to go fugitive after getting Franklin’s offer – it’s all a show for the people she knows are watching her – but why is she so concerned about her father and Maggie blowing off the hearing? Why is she near tears at the thought of betraying her country for cash when her back is to bad guy lawyer Leland Bennett? Who are the guys in Virgil’s office?
UPDATE: Alex Gansa told EW that Carrie and Saul hatched the plan shortly after the CIA bombing, which means this entire thing has been an elaborate play. Don’t buy it. Sorry. And it cheapens a lot of what we’ve previously seen (like ending episode 2 on “Fuck you, Saul”). Also, Linda Holmes does an excellent job of articulating the difference between concealing Brody’s motivations in season 1 and Carrie’s here.
And why is “Homeland” playing this game with the audience? It was one thing to keep Brody’s motives opaque during the first season, as that year was designed as a cat-and-mouse game where the biggest question was whether Carrie was right or crazy (or both). We’re past that point now. We know Carrie. We know Saul. We know about their relationship. You build on that and you explore it; you don’t do narrative sleight of hand that doesn’t entirely make sense.
And yet I will say that despite my largely annoyed reaction to this twist, Mandy Patinkin’s performance in the final scene was just so good – so warm and inviting in that beautifully understated way Patinkin plays Saul – that I came incredibly close to going along with it. Saul was happy with this turn of events, and therefore I should have been.
Which, I suppose, makes Saul my own “Homeland” blind spot.
What did everybody else think? Now that the season’s story arc has become more clear – including placing the bad guys in Caracas, which will no doubt bring Brody back into things – are you interested in where it’s going? And does anyone want to defend the Dana/Leo road trip?
Riveting episode, and superbly acted by Ms. Danes. I think the answers posed in this review will come in time, perhaps next week, and a little patience is warranted. People chomped at the bit defending Breaking Bad as “slow burn” storytelling and then denigrate it when used elsewhere. It all seems a bit inconsistent.
The entire episode felt like Carrie’s fever dream. I’m never sure what is intended to be objective truth and what is meant to be the truth filtered through Carrie’s subjective (and damaged) experience.
With a crime show like “Breaking Bad,” viewers are more inclined to give the storytellers slack when it comes to making all of the pieces add up and “make sense” than they are in a ‘realistic’ spy story, where motives and the character’s subjective experiences are supposed to be ultimately logical and ultimately consistent – in a plot sense. The viewer can tolerate ambiguity in a crime story. When it comes to “Homeland” – that is, domestic security – the viewer wants it all to add up.
I don’t think anyone views Homeland to be that “realistic” anymore. It’s realistic characters in unrealistic situations, like most good TV dramas.
I don;t know, Gemini. The main criticism I read of “Homeland” these days – and it’s consistent and harsh – is that it’s unrealistic. My point is that viewers seem to have a different set of expectations of what is realistic in, say, a drama about a meth-cooking cancer-ridden high school teacher than they do when it comes to a story about a CIA agent.
I’m not saying I like Homeland better than Breaking Bad. I love them both, and they are equally plausible.
I get that criticism, and I get peoples’ expectations. And perhaps in the first few episodes, the show started off hyperealistic. But it hasn’t been that way for awhile now, arguably for two years. The criticism that it is unrealistic just feels old now, and certainly rings false when one compares it to other “unrealistic” dramas that are considered the pinnacle of television. As long as the characters ring true (as I feel they do in Homeland and Breaking Bad), I can forgive a certain amount of plot implausibility in the service of good entertainment.
“Breaking Bad” redeems itself, introducing something that seems like a risk and making it work. “Homeland” used up its goodwill last season.
The main criticism of Homeland is that the Brody family story isn’t interesting and that Brody is outliving his welcome.
Also, last season was a bit over the top with the 24esque stuff like the helicopter appearing out of nowhere which felt unearned. Whereas Breaking Bad would slowly build the over the top stuff and it felt earned.
LOL. No one needed to defend Breaking Bad. This show is batshit crazy … in a bad way. There is no slow burn here … there is only flailing.
Huh? People were specifically criticizing the fact that it was moving so slowly in the first 3 eps.
I sort of chafe at the Breaking Bad comparison. Breaking Bad was not about the Shyamalan-esqie twist. It was about pacing and building up to something special, and yes there were twists yet they were not the out-of-nowhere haymakers.
This is not even about a “slow burn.” This was a bait-and-switch for the sake of revealing the “gotcha!” at the end of this episode. The problem (well, one of them, there are several) is when I look back at everything, there is not this Eureka! moment of clarity, just a sense of contrivances where they certainly seem to have come up with an idea or two (namely the Carrie-and-Saul conspiracy and Dana’s crazy, possibly murderous-intent boyfriend) and just cramming them in regardless of whether or not they actually worked. For me, with Breaking Bad, and stories like The Usual Suspects and Sixth Sense, at the end things fit together nicely. Here? They felt ridiculous.
Also, as an aside from Alan’s review, I like Betty on Mad Men. She deserves arguably less screen time, yet I think she is still important as fallout from Don’s womanizing, as Sally, Bobby, and Eugene’s mom. I know, I know, I am in the minority there. However, her character development has actually worked for me, and rewatching Mad Man from start to finish has made me like her much more as a character over the course of her arc. On the other hand, after tonight if I never see Dana again I would be perfectly fine with that.
-Cheers
Topic: Mrs Brody, Skyler White, Betty Draper: Kill one, Marry one, F**k one ….. Discuss
For future reference, one does not chomp at a bit, they champ at a bit.
@Gemini: “The criticism that it is unrealistic…”
No, the criticisms are that it’s ill-conceived, poorly plotted, and badly written.
@Slam. Okay, I’ll bite because I’m shameless. You go ahead and marry Skyler because she’s good with money, you F— Jessica Brody because she’s just a smoking hot ‘companion,’ and you kill Betty because, well, because she’s already colder than a corpse.
Betty Draper – Marry: she knows which fork to use for salald and shit like that, and she’ll look great in the Christmas card.
Skyler Whit – KILL. She’s horrible. And she was equally horrible in Deadwood as Seth Bullock’s wife. KILL.
Jessica Brody – are you kidding me ? That’s some baby makin’ right there.
@Madmeme
Dude, read above at what I was responding to about it being unrealistic.
@Butimalawyer Sorry dear, it’s champ on this side of the pond, but I was using the Americanization to post her. It serves me right!
I am puzzled at the end of this episode by many things; I am puzzled by the flim-flam revealed in the last minutes of the show of Carrie’s complicity in Saul’s scheme; I agree that there are so many unanswered details of her “incarceration” that seemed to show how real her distress was; and I am puzzled as to why the writers seem to think that we need this parellel plot of the Brody Bunch, specifically Dana and Leo which entails of course her lame and drippy mother.If the show is going to go ahead full steam on whatever plotting they have re: Carrie/Saul and Iran, why take half the show to distract us with Dana’s mess. But I am also dreading the return of Brody himself and HIS incarceration in Caracas. I assume these plolt lines will be brought together in a way that probably will defy all reason.
But….I WAS glued to my seat for the first time this season with the Carrie storyline and the scene with carrie and Saul at the end felt pretty cathartic; phew. saul did not turn into the big bad meanie as we thought and I could really feel carrie’s sense of abandonment and loss. But isn;t that what these spy-guys DO to people they are turning? I really want to like saul the Bear but somehow…hmmm….just don;’t know anymore.
Maybe it wasn’t perfectly executed, but there was a bit of a payoff feel to the ending I agree.
I happen to agree with Sepinwall about how it doesn’t make sense for all of this to be a set up from the beginning of the season. Maybe form Saul’s POV it was his intent but I also agree that if Carrie was in on it at any time it had
to be right after that beautiful “Fuck You” moment to him and not before. I think that is when he told her the plan and she agreed to it. I think she would do that even after what she thought was his selling her down the river at the congressional committee hearing because he is a father figure to her more so than her biological dad. So everything to me prior to that Fuck you moment was real including her disappointment in Saul and trying to shop her story to the press.
Since that moment I can buy her behavior as a combination of acting for the hospital personnel, her lawyer, the non CIA authorities etc and her own natural fear of being left in a psych ward and desperately and truly wanting to get out.
It is true of the private moments in which she is alone she doesn’t seem to be acting on the benefit of anyone. I often go by that to figure out the character’s true motivation how does he/she act when no one is watching or at least no one in the know, like how Dr. Richard Kimble was innocent in the movie “The Fugitive” was truly innocent because he was frantically looking for the one arm man instead of trying to flee to Mexico but the US Marshals didn’t know that until late in the game and so thought and treated him as guilty because they didn’t see what we the audience saw in Kimble’s private moments). But I think her lack of change in behavior private can be explained in this case because her mind is not normal and she has a lot of fears that are banging around in her head I think that is her own natural aversion to being in a mental hospital caused have her acting as if she had absolutely no way out, like a white knuckle flier. He knows the plane will land safely (the odds are greatly in favor of it) but it doesn’t help. She knows Saul is going to get her out, but it doesn’t help (her seeing that hysterical and panicking patient being held down and drugged most certainly played to her fears regardless and it happened to her not that long before). Her finding it strange that her father wasn’t there at her release hearing can be understood from that POV. She needed them as a crutch even if it was an in part act, because it was mostly not despite her plan with Saul.
I also believe her desperation out of being let out in the mental care version of parole was also real. She likely thought that was when she was going to get out as arranged but then she saw Dar Adal walking out of the private meeting with the judge and her subsequent denial of “parole” played to her fears and so she desperately wanted to contact Saul to tell him what went wrong and did it through her lawyer and her bio dad.
So given her mental state I can see how she would still act as if she had no hope despite what she knew. Her mind isn’t stable like ours and she was in the belly of her worse nightmare so regardless of her mission that Saul gave her that her captivity was to help sell the ruse that the CIA was out to destroy her-and btw it really is at least with Dar Adal on down-she is not going to act normally and drop the act when she is alone, because her careening, hyper alert mind is not an act despite her plans with Saul.
“which entails of course her lame and drippy mother” – hahaha, well said.
They could have at least milked that scene by showing Jessica in sheer anguish as she calls her daughter 100+ times, totally freaking out that she’s lying on a bathroom floor somewhere with her wrists slit, and then cut to Dana cruising happily along with her new hunky boyfriend, ignoring her phone and generally being a dickish teenager. That would at least have contained some real family drama that we could sink our teeth into.
Hm. So this twist is suppose to be worth 3 3/4 episodes of mostly bad TV? idk
If you were ever inclined, go back to the start of the first season. We didn’t know who anyone was, what their motivations were, just that we had this unbalanced CIA operative playing by her own rules, and watching this man, this stranger, on hidden cameras all through his house. The danger, the voyeurism, the misdirection.
It was really great television for a while, and what we’re watching now bears no resemblance.
I wish we could stop the comparisons to the first season :(
I’m not sure that Saul’s plan required too much acting from Carrie; she certainly wasn’t in on the early parts of it (e.g., his testimony). And so far as whatever limited info he gave her when he visited, her state of mind was and is shaky enough to justify her behavior for the most part.
So far as Dana… well, I guess a defense would be that they wanted to end the story of Brody’s family with something beyond the immediate aftermath of 12/12. And we don’t know what the resolution will be yet. Right now it’s definitely bad though.
So far as the men at Virgil’s – I think the idea is that Saul is doing some things outside official channels. He ordered Carrie brought in to keep the fiction that he’s doing his best to sideline her. I’m not sure what justifies that exactly, but it does help keep Carrie and Saul going.
In regards to that — why was he “so angry” on the phone when he heard that Carrie was released by the 6th Circuit Judge? I don’t understand what he needed to that for unless he’s the only one in this operation along with Quinn. I definitely know (think — haha) that Quinn is in on it as well.
Saul had to be angry on the phone because Dar Adal was present in the room with him at the time. My read of the situation was that Saul has kept Carrie’s true plan a complete secret from everyone else in the organization, to protect the operation from the possibility of a mole or some other kind of leak ruining it. It only works if the enemy truly believes that the CIA has burned Carrie. This also crucially hinges on Carrie being good enough to evade capture, since the agents sent by Dar Adal would not have been faking it. Saul would have had to have great confidence in Carrie to be able to withstand all that pressure, which I suppose we know to be the case. It also partially explains why Carrie is so constantly upset, because she really is only barely hanging in there. Still, you figure that she would have known that the agency would freeze all her accounts and wouldn’t waste time trying to withdraw money and then going to see the bank employee to resolve the problem. But perhaps all of that was necessary as cover in case she was being watched. Who knows. There’s a lot that can be swept under the rug of “keeping up appearances”, but not quite everything.
I agree with Primate. In order to make Carrie’s defection plausible, they had to go through all the motions. She had to try getting her money, so they’d know she did that, and believe that she was really at the end of her rope when she finally gave in. They’re more willing to believe her because she is seen to have no other options, and because she throws up conditions like demanding a face-to-face meeting and refusing to betray agents in the field. Those are the kind of things traitors do to rationalize their choice and minimize the transgression in their own minds.
And it is fully and entirely plausible that this mentally disturbed woman WOULD be having these emotional issues. That she would spit out a curse at Saul (if only for asking her to go through with this, or for letting her volunteer), and she would be suffering and in anguish even when there were no cameras watching. If she was cool and collected and satisfied with things going according to plan in the absence of observation, THAT would have been the unrealistic story.
Alan talks about blindspots, but he has his own, and it seems that when a show dips below whatever creative threshold he holds it to, it can do no right, even while he is willing to skim over crap from shows that are still in favor.
All I know about David Milch is what Alan has written about him, and I’ve only ever watched Deadwood of his shows, but the writing and his behind the scenes behavior were incredibly self-indulgent. Alan complains here and there about shows that retain characters because the actor is so good, but that strikes me as a better reason than a promise made out of friendship, which is why Powers Boothe stayed employed on Deadwood when his character was extremely redundant. Yet this is usually treated as an amusing quirk, while Morgan Saylor is the target of ongoing griping. If the Brodys were dropped from the show when Nicholas fled the country, people would be scoffing at how the show just passes by the revelations of the finale and their effect on his family.
On 24 people love to complain about Terri’s amnesia and Kim & the cougar, but their most ridiculous plot point on the entire show is never mentioned by critics – the scene where a rapist accosting Kim agrees to switch his attentions to a woman who looks like Leslie Hope, when Elisha Cuthbert is in his grasp, because he is asked nicely! But it was a character being a Strong Woman and involved the sacred topic of Rape, so we are not allowed to question it! I don’t think that scene was even mentioned in his book when he discussed the flaws of 24.
Similarly on The Wire. It’s the Wire and David Simon is a genius, so we are forbidden from questioning his twisting probability until it screams so he can put Frank Sobotka in a position to be murdered. “Oh no, before we will allow you to give us the information to bring down a massive criminal network with two dozen murders in a couple of weeks, we are going to kick you out of police HQ and make you procure a lawyer, on your own, alone, with all the time in the world to change your mind or be whacked.” And then when he dies and the case is hurt, we are supposed to buy into The Wire’s message that the bad guys always win because of flaws in the system, instead of “David Simon hath decreed it so.”
Don’t even get me started on the flimsy excuses he’d cook up for Skyler White (her pregnancy exaggerates her cleavage – she’s not REALLY hitting on her boss, the fact that she’s wearing a plunging neckline has nothing to do with it!! ).
For my money, the single most improbable plot twist of the entire run of Homeland to date is that Brody would agree to, and stick with the suicide bomb plot all the way up through a malfunction that he is forced to fix, when the terrorists have no leverage or control over him, and minimal contact. But it was in the holy and exalted season 1, so no questioning allowed. Instead we are going to pick over the choices and observations of a mental patient in season 2 to find things we can call improbable! “Why would Carrie do this that or the other thing? It’s completely unbelievable! This show has gone off the rails!” Um, she’s…Carrie? Also nuts? If you can buy that Brody will go so far as a hair from pushing his vest trigger a second time, how can you question the plausibility of anything else he did?
This show makes more sense than a lot of people give it credit for. But because of blind spots, it gets slammed all over the place.
@DarkDoug – LOL! You’re seriously comparing ‘Homeland’ to ‘Deadwood’ or ‘The Wire’? To say it isn’t even in the same league would be already giving it WAY too much credit – it’s not playing the same sport.
Your huge screed is as full of holes as a typical episode of this laughable show. There are too many to tackle, but suffice it to say that Alan’s 100% correct: Carrie’s behavior in private does not compute for someone who is playing a part. It was specifically written to trick us – the audience.
But according to Gansa’s spin, Carrie sobbing as she watched the televised hearing of Saul testifying against her – well, that was just her reacting to watching the plan play out in front of a national audience! What a load of s**t! This show has now gotten too stupid to even bother wasting more words on.
I`m in two minds. I agree about the crying scene Madmeme. That was just for the audience`s sake as well as the fuck you Saul scene. The writers really made a point of her behaviour in private, ending the first two episodes on that, that it seemed like a cheap trick to get to the point they got to and reminded me a little of an inconsistency we`d see on Dexter. But overall I liked the execution of the twist as I had no idea it was coming and it seemed well written and the acting was superb in that scene. But Carrie`s behaviour in private makes it a bit more implausible.
@Mike – I agree the acting was superb (as it usually is in ‘Homeland’), but I was expecting Carrie to approach Saul with the ‘arrangement’ with the Iranians in tow, to offer herself up as a possible double-agent to him – an offer too good too refuse.
What would have been the difference if they had used this approach to get to the same point? Character-wise, it would have meant that Saul really did think that she belonged in a mental hospital for awhile – which, let’s face it, is probably the least she deserved for getting involved with a known terrorist, then aiding and abetting that terrorist (the murderer of the Vice-President) to escape.
But the real reason Gansa & Co. didn’t plot it in this much more logical and believable way (given the evidence of Carrie’s actions in private) was that they would have missed out on the possibility of the bait and switch.
The problem is I dont think the planned on the show going more than 2 seasons. It feels like they have just run out of meaningful storylines.
Dude, did you NOT actually see this coming a mile away? It’s THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD. Hello in there, McFly!
Carrie’s on her way to becoming a fake double agent.
I don’t know how this season of Homeland is gonna work, but if someone wants to see how this is done, rent TSWCIFC. It’s freakin’ awesome.
That was my immediate reaction too.
Carrie does le Carre.
Alan, seriously, you didn’t see this coming from a mile away?! This is plotline of THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD!! And since then it’s been done a hundred times. Carrie’s on her way to becoming a fake double agent, and the guy she thinks she’s chasing isn’t the real bad guy. (Hint: real bad guy = Salieri)
I don’t know how this year of Homeland is gonna fly, but if you want to see how it’s done to perfection, rent TSWCIFTC. It’s freakin’ awesome.
Hint: Real Bad Guy = Salieri.
Yes! You don’t hire Salieri if he’s not up to something.
But I assume Saul knows or suspects this and thus he too is pulling a fake out. He’s seen Amadeus right?
As far as Alan not understanding why Carrie is all over the place, she’s a mess because she was off her meds and imprisoned. She must have questioned her own sense of reality, she knows she can’t ever fully trust her own memory or perceptions. Talk about stressful. It was incredibly dangerous and selfish of Saul to ask her to/let her do it, thus the fuck you. That makes perfect sense to me. Is it realistic? No, it’s a show continuously set in a heightened environment. Does it track from a plot perspective? Sure. Alan rarely seems to enjoy watching self destructive or tortured characters but I NEVER thought Carrie was likable. Why does she need to be likable? Why can’t she be an antihero?
I can only think they’re working up to something where Carrie has to kill Brody or he has to die to save her/the country etc. I still think this season should have been them on the run with Saul chasing them, that could have included some kind of double agent thing for Carrie. The chemistry doesn’t work if they’re not on screen together and their chemistry is 50% of what made the show.
So, was Dar Adal in on the plan? His motives were equally opaque.
Definitely not. Saul hates him, plus he would not let him into the banking forensic discussion because this whole game Saul’s playing is very outside channels. Remember, there’s a mole somewhere, so Saul’s not letting anyone else in on this – except the pretty Muslim analyst (who he berated last week in a strange and uncharacteristic way, which I guess will be explained in time).
This also explains the spooks in Virgil’s office. The CIA at large (including Dar Adal) is taking the surface Carrie story straight. No mole contamination on Saul’s secret hijinx.
No. He’s the bad guy, the mole. He’s where the 25% huge bank commissions are going.
Just to be sure we’re clear: Dar Adal is the F. Murray Abraham character.
And he may be the mole (which is really the only likely scenario to justify FMA’s pay grade) but if Saul knew that for sure, he wouldn’t need to spring this elaborate trap.
Oh, wait. Maybe Athabasca is asking if Adal is working with the Iranians. I took “the plan” to mean Saul’s plan.
Either way, I think it should be noted that mole defense is playing a large part in Saul’s actions. This explains the agents in Virgil’s office, the containment of Dar Adal, etc etc.
Dar Adal is not the mole … that would be way too obvious.
I was unintentionally ambiguous. I meant, was Dar Adal in on SAul’s plan to have Carrie burrow deep into the Leland Bennet thing. So, yean, Jimmbo, that’s what I meant. Thanks for your comments though! I hadn’t thought of Dar Adal being the mole…but that doesn’t work for me because I think Dar Adal isn’t so disposable. I think he’s there to give Saul and Carrie and eventually Brody, endless grief.
Thought it was lots more of the same problems that have persisted in the first three episodes of this season, the plot wallowing in the same conflict, and not progressing. I thoroughly enjoyed the last scene though, and if it causes the plot of the show to change direction, I might just be willing to go along with it. My tolerance, however, is wearing thin.
THat twist reminds me of 24 season 3 when Jack broke Ramon Salazar out of jail and became a fugitive only for it to just be a ruse to get him undercover except this make much less sense
Yeah, same here. I liked that twist though.
Yeah that twist was clever as opposed to this one which made no fucking sense
Ah, the show went irretrievably off the rails at the beginning of S2, IMHO. It almost felt like the writing was outsourced to high-schoolers to save money or some such. Now it’s simply too late to right the ship.
Speaking of high-schoolers, Dana is a worthy successor to Wesley Crusher as the teen fans most love to hate, and deserves her very own Usenet newsgroup:
alt.dana.brody.die.die.die
I’ve discovered an easy remedy for the Dana hate….just fast forward. Thats what I do now, I skip every scene involving extraneous Brody family members and it makes the show a million times more watchable.
I’m with you on that. Thank God for TWC On Demand; fast forwarded through every scene with Dana and her convict. Are the show runners that clueless that they don’t realize how dumb that plotline it, that’s it only serving as filler to get 50 minutes of TV??
I think that the “Saul, you left me in there too long” line (paraphrasing) was intended to convey the idea that because she was in the hospital so long, she was doubting the whole mission, and presumably wondering whether the plan was real or just a figment of her screwed-up mind. Continuing in this vein,she presumably kept following “the plan” out of sheer desperation, but had no idea if it was still a plan or not until Saul hugged her.
I think it’s a lot to lump into one line, but that’s my read…
-kcosmo
that’s a good read of a line i had a hard time reconciling with the 270 degree plot twist it was a part of, thanks
I think you are on to something. I could believe they had an agreement that she would go off her meds and be the scape goat in the Senate hearings, in the hope of baiting the enemy. Details could have been limited. The on and off of the drugs and the resulting very real paranoia didn’t need to be ‘acted’
I think that is a good read on it, explaining in part her true angst and suffering at being in there, and, in retrospect, making her suffering all the more poignant ; also , if we take that read, makes the last scene with saul even MORE moving. Interesting how many viewers are relieved that we can like Saul again, even those disppointed in where the show has been going.
I think that is exactly what it was. As I mentioned above, I think Saul let her in on what she was doing after she said “Fuck You” to him but of course she still has all of her paranoia and anxieties about being looked up in a mental ward to deal with. Bluntly, she doesn’t have a normal mind so it is not easy to drop her “act” even in complete privacy because a lot of it, despite knowing Saul’s plan and her daughterly trust in him and her role, ISN’T an act.
Two big problems with this episode. 1) The interminable DANA storyline feels like Howard Gordon BS from his 24 days. It’s like every episode has a Kim and the cougar segment.
2) There is no answer to Dar’s query as to how a Maryland court has the jusdiction to revoke a Virginia Court order. The only reasonable conclusion is that Saul ordered the hospital to comply. You would think the Iranians would have figured that out too, rendering Carrie a poor prospect as a double agent.
As to question #2 (BTW, I think Saul, not Dar Adal, asked it: There’s no answer because a Md. court has no jurisdiction over a Va. hospital, period. It would not happen. But that also begs the question. What was Carrie doing in a Va. psychiatric hospital? She’s a resident of DC (Adams Morgan)so she’d either be in a DC hospital or a federal hospital. A VA state hospital makes no sense. But this is the kind of carelessness we’ve come to expect from Homeland.
I thought you said “defund” the Dana/Leo road trip. Which made me chuckle.
Building on your premise — and in defense of the writers some — it would be my supposition that 1) Saul did tell Carrie of his plan after her FU greeting in the hospital; 2) she’s not faking her hospital behavior as her getting out and executing this plan would depend entirely on trusting Saul, at a time when she’d have little reason to actually have such trust; 3) Dar would not be in on this plan, as Saul does not trust him; 4) there’s little downside for Saul to do this, as Carrie has such minimal credibility that he could easily write her off if the plan went South; 5) Carrie’s reaction to the lawyer would be very real if she’s sitting there wavering between whether to trust Saul and his plan, or believe what Leland is telling her about her being set up (which she probably is, by Dar, independent of Saul). So, I find this plot line a lot more credible than you do. As to Brody’s family, I’ll grant the writer’s some leewayto connect the dots down the road…
@Kag:
I agree with all five points you made, especially #5. She has to trust Saul, fear Dar, and all of this in her worst nightmare: being in a mental institution.
Regarding Brody’s family: I don’t hate it since it is a question as to how all this has affected them and I don’t mind if it is explred. I do hope there is a pay off at the end of it.
Meanwhile I just soke in Jessica Broady’s hotness! :-)
if Carrie had the foresight — and ability — to stash a gun and her passport in a safe wouldn’t she have thought to put money there too? the whole stealing money from an old hookup is beyond lame. and then how did the conspirators find her?
but really all of this trying to apply logic to Homeland storylines is illuminating Alan’s point — the show is floundering, is nonsensical, and beyond frustrating.
at this point all of the storylines are annoying. now it’s an experience of watching, but it’s a slow-motion Dana-filled train wreck.
Sidebar: You have the BEST avatar image, Erika! I love that album!
Me too! :) It was my Facebook avatar a long time ago and thanks to HitFix’s wonky website it comes up sometimes when I post…. Nothing like the close harmonies of the Louvin Bros!
I was under the impression Carrie gave up the rest of her stash to help Brody. Passport in one place. Money in the other, etc. When she gave Brody his getaway supplies, there went the money she would’ve used to save herself.
Yeah the stealing money part is a great example of why was Carrie acting like that in private? Surely no cameras would be in that guy`s place as he was the last resort to go to.
@Stephanie:
I believe you’re right. She gave up all of her money to help him escape, including paying the guy for the fake passport for Brody.
As for her private behavior at the guy she had a one night stand with and stole his money, I think she knew she was being followed by the Organization backed by the Iranians so she went there on purpose. I suspect that guy will be questioned by the CIA and he will tell them she stole money form him, further backing up her cover story.
I don’t get why viewers have formed a forum against Dana. I seriously get her, what do you expect from a broken teenager? Ugh! she’s a troubled soul and all. After seeing this episode I hope she doesn’t loose her life. Its normal to be this damaged after discovering your dad is a TERRORIST!
And about Carrie I’m just holding on tight to the next episodes and hoping she gets back to the “drunk on white wine and jazz mode”.
Btw Claire Danes is a great ACTRESS
I don’t know who I’m rooting for to commit suicide first, Dana or her zero of a BF.
Because we’re not interested in watching a TV show about her. “That’s what the CW is for!”
Listen to the opening credits/theme and then ask if this is supposed to be a cw show on teen angst. Dana’s story is forced and off key from the tone of the show
Unfortunately a lot of people including the reviewer don’t care for the family drama even though the show is not only about espionage and terrorism but what affects it has on Brody’s family.
It was that way in the original Israeli version as well. They deal heavily with the affects of the former hostage’s (in the original show there were, in effect, three Brody’s. They also spend a lot of time on their families. In this adapted American version they were merged into one guy and elements of all three merged together. The same with the families into a singular Brody family. And if anyone thinks Dana in the American version is a real problem, see the Israeli version of her.) effects on the family. In one case one of them converted to Islam, just like Brody.
Anyway I for one is interested in seeing the effects of Brody’s treason has on the family (even though I don’t think he was responsible for the CIA bombing, but he did help murder the Vice President. Incidentally that plot that got widely panned in how it was executed was based on some fact as seen on “60 minutes”) but many aren’t so it is greeted with hostility including and especially Dana’s plotline.
Different strokes…
I understand the furrowing of eyebrows at the idea that Carrie was putting on a show for no one in her apartment, but most spy novels about deep cover agents (which is essentially what she was for three episodes here) make clear that in order to best pull off their act, they have to to make themselves believe it even in private.
Agree. And is the same for movie actors. Don’t they say that Daniel Day Lewis gets in character and stays that way even when not filming? I think that’s what I would do in either scenario.
1) It’s still a stretch, but the guys in Virgil’s offic could have been there on orders from Dar Adal. Since Saul is playing this close to the vest, not many others would know. Virgil tipped Carrie off. Carrie become frustrated because she knew her task just became more difficult. That’s not exactly neat, but it’s no more implausible than other elements of the show or others.
2) Watch 24 – Season Three, Episode 7. You’ll notice some strong similarities, though 24’s execution and logic was stronger.
3) I didn’t love the road trip, but the story of Dana following the events of Season 2 is worthy of exploration and well performed.
4) All that said, this show is so disjointed and in need of an arc. Hopefully, the closing twist will put the show on a path. Hopefully, that path is a good one.
We need to start a list of blind spot chatcters in TV history. Here are my nominations:
-Jam on Parks and Rec
-Barney and Robin’s relationship on HIMYM
-McNulty (post Season Three on The Wire)
-Betty Draper
-Dana Brody and Nicolas Brody on Homeland
-The entire supporting cast of Dexter
And finally the character from which this list shall get its name:
-The Dawn Summers Blind Spot List
McNulty in the last half of Season 4 was absolutely key – the anger he expressed then in being brought back in to work a case but then jerked around was palpable, and brought light to the character through all 5 seasons (including the ridiculous serial killer fake-up). You should take him off the list
If you actually watched Mad Men you’d know how ridiculous it is to call Betty a “blind spot” character.
Question: What does Saul do once he finds out Carrie helped Brody escape?
Given what we’ve just seen – Saul going through extraordinary lengths to turn a potential “liability to a lot of people with a lot to lose” into a real live case officer off the books who could make a play on the Magician, we have reason to believe there is a whole lot of trust between them. They just out-Adalled Dar Adal for goodness sake!
Does Saul learn of Brody’s innocence as nothing more than patsy? Does he care either way? Does it destroy their relationship? Whether in a fever dream or incredibly triple-double agenting, Carrie’s been putting a lot of weight, very publicly, on “needing to talk to Saul” and “letting him know it’s working” etc. etc. But the very deep level of trust for this working relationship has to be challenged down to its core once Saul finds out about Brody, right? And, now that we know all things Iranian are flowing through Caracas, Brody is going to be brought back into this CIA-fold right? I agree with Alan that the show is floundering, but at this point, all the momentum is on getting the Magician into a room, hook or crook, even by Brody’s help somehow, if necessary, right? And if it does involve Brody, at some point Carrie’s helping him across the border has to come out, right?
Btw, All of the setup with the Brody family on the impact of his (presumed) blowing up of the CIA has to play out somewhere – it has to link up to the next story line to motivate the show. And the options here aren’t great: keep Brody alive, either vindicate or vilify him; kill Brody, and then halve the cast because they are vestigial or…what exactly? We’re nearly halfway into the show and we’re still dealing with old business…what is going to motivate this show once the Brody(s) storyline(s) run out?
I think this could be a way to get Carrie back into the CIA fould, but Brody? No way even if he is cleared of the bombing (of course he was never CIA anyway but a Marine and then Congressman)
I really don’t know how Saul will react if and when he learns of Carrie’s complicity in Brody’s escape. As mentioned he could well be innocent of the bombing-I believe he is innocent-but he did help kill the VP and there is no way he can comeback from that, not tomention him wearing a suicide vest once, so no Brody is a public enemy no matter what and I don’t know if Saul’s forgiveness can go that far with Carrie.
Oh and Carrie’s need to talk to Saul is not suspicious to anyone. First they know how close she is to him and two, it is the ramblings of a crazy person, so no problem.
Incidently again, “Covert Affairs” and “Homeland” are running similar plot arcs when you think about it. In CA Annie Walker is dead to the CIA and is in very deap cover; in “Homeland” Carrie is “dead” to the CIA-but “talking dead” in that she can expose secrets-but is also in deep cover. Both have a few trusted people working them without the rest of “The Comapany” knowing.
I think episode 1 was solid on its own. The last 3 could have been condensed into one episode. Why waste 4 episodes? We’re getting nowhere it seems. DO PEOPLE REALLY THINK the real Javadi is coming to the US as the 2nd most wanted man behind Brody? I highly doubt it even after seeing the previews. It’s bullshit. Just get down to the nitty gritty and give us some great television. Because I’m waiting for it. Episode 1 of Season 3 had my heart racing. These last few did nothing.
I agree with this author that there’s WAY TOO MUCH TIME spent on Dana. That’s a good 7 minutes of an episode. Maybe it’s 5. Maybe it’s 10 (mins). I’m not counting…but for those who are — it’s way too much. And Diego coming back from The Blacklist where he’s always angry for some reason was not necessary except for the one packet of information he brought to the table about Leo. This is turning into a Soap Opera. I don’t care about Dana. I don’t care about Leo. I’m glad they’re not showing much of Chris. It’s a good thing. Dude sucks at acting.
Bring back the intellectual Homeland!
Why wouldn’t Javadi come to the US?
After all, Abu Nasir wandered in and out of the US whenever he felt like it.
Remember, this is a world where the CIA is three people, the FBI are one copper with a suit, the NSA doesn’t exist, and there is no border security in the slightest. And yet the CIA can kill anyone, anywhere in the world, whenever they like. The USA seems like the safest place for the bad guys to hide! So long as they’re hiding in plain sight right around the corner from the good guys, they can never be found…
Wastrel – how is our border security in real life? Impenetrable?
Well, I’m guessing it’s good enough that at no point in the early 2000s were Osama Bin Laden, Mullah Omar, Ayatollah Khamenei, and Saddam Hussein all hanging out together in a Macdonald’s somewhere in Connecticut chanting ‘death to the west’. Which is what would have been happening in Homeland.
Considering that people that don’t have a pot to piss on are able to sneak into the country, I’m guessing that bin laden, Hussein, etc. could do so if they really wanted to. They didn’t have a reason to. And of course they realize it’s be signing their own death warrant. Abu Nazir knew he would die, that was his intent.
Did anyone else see the twist coming? IDK, when Carrie agreed to work for Iran, it seemed out of character and her playing a double agent was the only rational explanation.
To be honest — I think she really will work for the Iranian’s because they’re the ones holding Brody. She’ll help them to save him at some point. Guaranteed!
I half saw it – I thought she’d go to Saul and suggest working as a double agent, didn’t think it had already been arranged (because, as Alan points out, that doesn’t make any sense and we weren’t given any clues, it was just pulled of of their arse at the last minute as a cheap twist).
VR: yup. At least, I guess, that’s kind of true to the spirit of the show, which has always been obsessed with these borderline two-possible-motivations scenarios. That’s how they got their drama in the first two seasons, so it’ll be no surprise when it happens again this season. Unfortunately, each time it feels more and more manufactured.
Ya i was thinking she was trying to get “in” and then take that to Saul as a way to prove she was on board again. I figured the rub would be that they wouldnt believe someone wouldve approached her like that. Love the way its playing out now though
I was thinking the same thing. She was going to propose to Saul that she would be a double agent. Saul being involved from the start didn’t make sense which is why none of us saw that coming.
The idea that Carrie might be so desperate as to actually betray her county was extremely interesting; and her visible inner turmoil made it absolutely gripping. The twist took all of that away, and besides which it was so cheap, I am remembering my original deep fear for this show: that everything was a figment of Psych Ward Carrie’s imagination. Please, God, No.
Oh yes! Last scene: Saul, the construction worker, walks into his apartment. Saul’s dad,Dar Adal, is there waiting. Carrie sits, in front of the TV, playing with a snow globe…
[insidetv.ew.com]
Apparently, Saul and Carrie hatched this whole plan before the season premiere. That I do not buy.
Totally disagree. Much of the season made little sense to this point, now it all becomes clear. Personally I didn’t buy the Carrie going nuts in the restaurant scene, it just seemed forced and fake. Turns out that scene and others that seemed slightly off or OTT were actually faked.
Amazing end to the episode and got me hooked and believing in Homeland again after thinking it had all gone a bit meh.
Apparently, Saul and Carrie hatched this whole plan before the season premiere. That I do not buy.
[insidetv.ew.com]
Can you delete this duplicate post?
Nothing stops this duplicate.
Officially Rock Bottom!!! Congrats, Homeland.
So, Carrie’s as good of an actress as Claire Danes? WTF!?!? Carrie knows exactly how she behaves when she’s off her medication? All of a sudden, despite clearly not being aware in Season 1? We’re really supposed to buy this junk? Are you kidding me? I’m insulted for 24 when it’s compared to this. 24 knew exactly what it was, and it never tried to be anything different. That’s why it won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy Award after 120 episodes. This show is an absolute disgrace right now.
All respect lost.
Not only is Carrie as good an actress as Claire Danes, she stays ‘in character’ while home alone – crying as she watches Saul testify against her at the hearing – even though she knows it’s part of the plan to discredit her. Damn, she really commits to the part!
All those scenes technically make sense and could be interpreted that way though. I don’t mind it.
I’m calling bullshit. Cheap trick I’d expect from Dexter writers. Esp since Alex Gansa says it was from outset of season. Then it makes no sense whatsoever. Mighta bought Sepinwalls theory but first four eps are a futile exercise now. Only good thing is a reset on the season and Carrie as double agent.
The episode is called ‘Game On’.
Might as well have titled it ‘Hey, those four didn’t count, I’m going to get it right this time, this is the real one…’
My thoughts exactly re the Dexter writers! Lol guess they would have been looking for new jobs since end of Dexter, after this episode I seriously wonder if any of them joined Homeland. God help us.
I think Carrie was so worried because even though she knew the plan, she didn’t know if she could trust Saul. On the surface, he’s completely turned on her, and maybe she thought he was wringing her in for another round. I thought that bit at least made total sense, and re-energized my excitement about the show.
I thought once Brody was back, he’d be back. I’m worried about him and I want him to get an escape, even if it’s as twisty as Carrie’s.
This show is has the intellectual and emotional range of Bad Boys 2.
What’s really sad is that after three weeks of people complaining about how insipid this season is, most of the posts here are from people buying into this idiotic twist. I guess what folks really wanted was to see Claire Daines starring in Bad Boys 2.
If Carrie was in on this, there’s just way too much stuff that doesn’t make sense and was only included for our benefit. Why would she have bothered going into the bank and looking distressed in front of the banker? Why would she have called Virgil and tried to get out of town? Why did she act all surprised to her neighbor when her car wasn’t there? On another show I might give the writer’s the benefit of the doubt that answers are coming, but Homeland has a history of glossing over these types of inconsistencies.
The actress who plays Dana is very good. I don’t know how old she is but she looks like she’s 15, and, while in character, she carries her self that way. So seeing her in that sex scene was somewhat creepy. Alan is correct, who needs the teen angst scenarios, she commits suicide, mom and her brother move out of state for a “fresh start” problem solved!
Yes there are so many things that don`t add up that it seems the writers were just so pleased with themselves about the twist that they didn`t think/care about it making sense. Even though I think the scene with the twist was nicely executed they have spent too much time trying to fool us by adding unnecessary things like you mention. Especially the scene at the bank seems ridiculous. Also why did she steal the money?
What’s even worse is the scene when she’s home alone, crying while she watches Saul testify against her at the hearing – knowing full well that it’s just a ploy by Saul to ‘discredit’ her.
According to the interview with Gansa, she’s just crying because the full impact of seeing it televised to a national audience is just too much for her. What a joke!
Madmeme: What’s so implausible about that? Remember, she was also legitimately off her meds at that point. She was all over the place emotionally.
I think YOU’RE the one with the blind spot. I almost didn’t read this week’s review because I knew you’d rant on and on about Dana. I like Dana. I like Brody. I don’t know where you got it into your head that it was going to be all
Saul and Carrie and CIA hijinks all the time, but apparently the writers beg to differ, and I’m fine with it.
You are probably the only one, but of course everyone is entitled to their opinion. Stating that Alan has a blind spot regarding Dana, however, is just silly. Go watch ABC Family for that type of drivel.
Alan, you wanted Brody to die earlier but maybe it should have been Dana and/or Carrie. Both of them are beyond annoying for me and the writers so need a reality check on both of them. I DO NOT want to watch prolonged teenage angst on this show or a crazy woman acting like a borderline personality type in and out of an institution. I DO want to watch adult spy games.
The surprise ending made me groan. It sort of reminded me of a bad “O’Henry” ending. It’s supposed to be clever and ironic but in this case unbelievable. It reminds me of an old SCTV skit about bad O’Henry endings where they show three different story set ups and at the end of each one a lion jumps out of the woods and eats everyone – totally inexplicable each time.
Wouldn’t it have been more suspenseful if the writers had used all these episodes to make us wonder if Carrie was going to remain a good guy or if she was going to go dark-side instead of the annoying crazy-girl routine and institution scenes?
These writers waste so much airtime on B.S. and they think it will be OK because they have some really “clever” plot twist devised. I’m afraid that there is no amount of wonderful acting by Mandy Patinkin to get me through this season.
Well, I think I made it through that episode almost entirely because of Saul.
Also because of Dana.
I think it’s good that we have these Dana scenes. Because although they belong in an entirely different (and not very good) show, at least it’s a show that’s a bit of a change from the increasingly predictable main event.
They need to talk to Shyamalan. He can tell them, perhaps, that always doing something unexpected doesn’t make you unpredictable, it just makes everyone groan and say ‘oh, it’s a shyamalan film, it doesn’t matter what’s happening there’s going to be a stupid twist at the end anyway’.
But seriously, I really like Dana, and i think the actress is doing fantastic work, creating what I feel is one of the best portrayals of a scarred and isolated teenager that i’ve seen on TV. And I like the Dana bits, because other than Saul Dana is now the only character I actually care about in the slightest.
But if they’re going to have Dana around, they need to give her something meaningful to do. Stupid boyfriend plots are not helpful. The problem they have with her now is that if her plot doesn’t intersect the real plot, it feels like a pointless diversion – and if it does, it feels like a hideously manufactured twist. The only solution is to give Dana not a subplot, but an actual plot that’s significant in its own right – whether that’s her killing herself, or her trying to reconnect with her father or with the CIA or her deciding to become a terrorist, or whatever. Keeping her on screen but just sending her off on pointless filler plots with characters we don’t care about is… just stupid. But when Dana was talking about her father, that, I think, showed the potential that the character does still have, if they use her correctly.
Speaking of hideously manufactured plot twist: Brody. My earlier fear of Brody accidentally stumbling into a terrorist plot he can foil seems increasingly probable, what with the Caracas location. And if that happens, I may just throw something at the television.
What’s frustrating about this show is that there are things that could work.
Dana struggling to understand her father’s motivations and work out what she feels about him could work.
Saul hunting down the Iranian terror network could work.
Brody’s family dealing with the hatred and suspicion directed toward them by the public, as they live under surveillance, might possibly work.
Brody on the run might, just might, possibly work, if he weren’t in Caracas, although that’s really a plot with no good end game.
Carrie thrown into a lunatic asylum by the CIA and trying to escape could certainly work – if it weren’t for the fact that Carrie so clearly needs to be in the hospital that it’s hard to really root for her to be allowed out.
I suppose even Saul essentially abusing his ‘daughter’ by taking advantage of her mental illness to use her as a pawn might work.
Lots of things that might work, but the writers refuse to commit to anything. They refuse to focus on one thing and let other things slide out of view – and they also refuse to let anyone they like be the bad guy.
Look how many people on this show could be the bad guy. Saul could be the bad guy for exploiting Carrie. Carrie could be the bad guy for putting her own obsessions above national security. Brody could be the bad guy for being a multiple murderer and terrorist. Quinn could certainly be the bad guy for being a professional murderer. Dana could become the bad guy by trying to follow in her father’s footsteps, or maybe even, on a very different show, Jessica could be the bad guy for unjustly repudiating Brody, quashing any attempts at sympathy from Dana and so on.
Instead, the writers have decided that their babies are precious and wonderful and not only can they not be hurt they must not even be impugned, and everybody has to be unambiguously the good guy, despite what they’ve done (/are doing). but being the good guy isn’t very interesting. And it means the writers need to bring in stupid outsiders like Dar or Leo or The Lawyers to be the bad guys – but we don’t really care about them being the bad guys because they aren’t really characters, just plot devices. You can get away with that if the bad guys are doing something dramatic and immediate and explosive and the enjoyment from the excitement, but when things are slow and careful and built-up, you need actual drama, and you can’t get drama out of good guys.
Some shows in the past decade have arguably gone too far in letting their heroes be the bad guy, in that sometimes it’s been too hard to sympathise with them. But the opposite of that is just as bad.
It may be worth comparing this to the first season of Homeland – where all the primary characters were essentially the bad guy. Carrie, Brody, Jessica, Estes, everyone. They were all good guys, but they were also all bad guys. Whereas now we’re expected just to treat Our Heroes as The Good Guys, which means that the drama, rather than coming from within, has to come from outside, which is inherently less interesting.
Incidentally, I meant to add that the writers are really scraping the barrel of Le Carré, aren’t they?
I know everyone’s mentioned The Spy Who Came In From The cold, but am I the only one who was STRONGLY put in mind of Smiley’s People? It’s a genius enemy spymaster so good that even his enemies kind of respect him, yet despite his aura of invinceability he can be brought down through his own personal indiscretions stemming from the fact that he is only human after all.
Well hello, Karla.
The problem is, while Saul and Carrie are good, there is no Alec Guiness here, and I’m sure as hell betting that whoever they have as Javadi will be no Patrick Stewart (Patrick Stewart in Tinker Tailor – best perfomance in a non-speaking role ever?).
Nor, for that matter, is Salieri secretly Ian Richardson.
Alan
How about this?
– Carrie and Saul hatched the plan when Gansa says they did.
– The plan was for Saul to discredit Carrie and make it seem she has been abandoned by the CIA, therefore appearing vulnerable to be turned.
– Carrie did not expect Saul to out her for her relationship with Brody, only her illness, which is why she reacted the way she did when she saw him do it on television.
– “F*** you, Saul” is her lashing out at him because this was his idea, but she is the one who is suffering (and also because he outed her relationship with Brody)
– F. Murray Abraham doesn’t know about the plan, and he is making things worse for her (freezing assets, cancelling her passport, etc). This explains why Carrie is surprised by these developments.
That’s how I’m fanwanking it to myself at this point. I like the show (for the most part), so I’m obviously cutting it some slack, but I feel like the above scenario is at least believable enough that I can watch and see where it goes.
I think this makes a ton of sense. Just because Carrie is going through all this for the mission, doesn’t mean she isn’t miserable while doing so.
Also, she is a spy, I think there is something to say for the argument that you stay in character even when alone. Also, she doesn’t know when she’s being observed at any given time.
I like the idea of Dar Adal working against her at the same time as Saul is working for her, it does explain some of the “inconsistencies.”
i think revealing her relationship with brody and illness had to be part of the plan. doesn’t work without this bitterness/resentment involved.
saul may have a soft spot for carrie, but that doesn’t mean he’ll look the other way when brody bombs langley. only way carrie is still in the agency mix after the bombing (and running off with brody) is she told saul everything when she returned. and saul believed her when she said brody didn’t do it. carrie (with saul’s help) gets brody to caracas and they go about with this insane insanity plot to turn her into a double-agent.
The only thing better would be if Huell was chasing Leo from the Mental Hospital Dana rescued him from.
I don’t think Carrie was in on it from the beginning. I haven’t given it a whole lot of thought yet or read all of the comments but I think it was when Virgil asked about her mom that she put all of the pieces together and realized there was a grand plan. Saul, knowing her so well depended on their relationship and her intelligence to eventually put the pieces together. What would be the point of her obvious surprised enlightened reaction to that comment that was only for the audience to see if she wasn’t actually hit by a lightening bolt of clarity?
There was no point. Word of God is that Carrie was in on the plan from before the first episode. There may be some leeway in terms of some of what Adal did being a surprise to her, but she wasn’t surprised by any of the basic concept.
So when Carrie acted like that when Virgil said that, within the universe of the show that was because she was worried that if she was simultaneously being observed by a tail with binoculars while she was walking AND having her phone tapped, so she acted like that to make the Iranians think that she was only just working out that she was… oh I can’t even.
No I get it, and I watched that part again. Maybe the plan was hatched but once Carrie was in the hospital for so long she lost hope. I still feel like the Virgil call was the turning point of when she realized it was still on. Obviously she was part of an original plan based on her conversation with Saul unless she was just speaking broadly when she said “I did it just like you told me to”. However, the one thing I have to let go of just as I did when Walt just assumes Jesse’s house isn’t being watched or bugged is why do Saul and Carrie feel like Saul’s house is surveillance free? I guess without some suspension of logic, we just wouldn’t have a show.
My comment coming up as soon as I say hi to my Mother.
Carrie is a very believable character. She walked away from Brody, knowing that he was not part of the bombing at Langley. Saul and Carrie had to come up with a plan, to expose the true terrorists. And although it seemed to be far fetched at times, Carrie is not dumb. She admitted how hard this plan was on her psyche, her emotions. No one can deny that. Saul and Carrie know there is internal moles, and they cannot risk anyone knowing their plan. Carrie wanted to get a message to Saul, because she couldn’t take the hospital. That was real. But she knew it was part of the game.
I trust the writers of Homeland enough to tolerate Dana. Yes, she is annoying.
Off topic, am I the only one who thinks Mira, Saul’s wife is the mole?
The real problem, as Alan, pointed out, is not the fact that Carrie knew about the plot, it’s that the viewer didn’t. It’s cheap, narrative withholding that points to the writers trying to make sense of it after the fact; I definitely don’t believe that the plot was hatched before Season Three. You would have lost nothing (and gained much) if you let the viewer in on the plot. In much better writers’ hands, the suspense would have derived from whether they actually pulled it off, not whether it existed.
“The real problem, as Alan, pointed out, is not the fact that Carrie knew about the plot, it’s that the viewer didn’t.” Why should the viewer know everything? Isn’t that contrary to the point of a MYSTERY? This show is about spies for goodness sake.
The mystery is between characters, not between the show and the viewer. They’ve broken a contract with the viewer that leads us to wonder whether anything we’ve been watching up to this point is true or not.
Agreed with Wanderer. In previous seasons we knew whatever Carrie knew. That still allowed for a lot of twists to occur because we didn’t know other characters’ motivations.
I was in some real Carrie vs. Saul arguments, which would be fine if the conflict between them was real…but it violates the “contract” from previous seasons that we always knew what Carrie did.
Wow, different opinions and all that and you’re paid for yours whereas I am not, but I’ve been really loving this season of Homeland so far. I personally find the Dana story fascinating and don’t need her to be connected to Brody to want to see what her character does. We’ve seen her character go through some shit and I, as a viewer, have developed empathy for her character to the point where I care if she’s off galavanting around with some potential-murderer and I want to know what happens to her. I will have to catch up on last week’s review (although I’m not sure I will if it was also negative because I believe reading too many negative thoughts about something you like can turn anyone against anything), but why wouldn’t Brody be alive? He’s arguably the most important character in the show….. It would be a million times less fascinating to me if he was dead, as much as I love Carrie’s character too. The Iranian info is needed exposition IMO. I was absolutely blown away by and loved the twist. I dunno, I think you have to give a show some leeway. I think you could take any work of fiction and find certain points where there might be some small thins that don’t totally match up, but, for me, this show hasn’t come close to violating my suspension of disbelief, and that’s all I need to keep watching. I’ve been loving what they’ve been doing so far.
*small things
I hear we can scoop up Dana after Showtime cancels Homeland! We needed another whiny teen with angst problems, SCORE!
I’m really loving this new Dana’s Creek show!
I agree with you on how the withholding strategy can cheapen previous episodes/experiences. That is the main reason I stopped watching Lost. I spent so much time looking into the theories and what was physically possible, then they throw in time travel?!?
But with this revelation, it stays within the general acceptable reality of this CIA. Even with Carrie having a Brody blind spot and Saul possibly having a Carrie blind spot, we are still supposed to believe (and we have to to root for/empathize with her) that Carrie and Saul are great agents, competent agents.
Also, I don’t think this is just a reaction to fans’ opinions. After all, it’s not like they make the show like South Park and can make stuff up each week. This was all thought out way before they could see how fans felt about the Crazy Carrie story line. (However, they hit it out of the park, as this twist fully explains the need for such gut wrenchingly frustrating episodes).
While I also questioned how this twist changed how I would think Carrie would react to situations in private, I believe her telling Saul “you should’ve gotten me out of there. You shouldn’t have left me” is a way of saying that Carrie had considered their plan a failure and had wanted out. After all she had to spend a MONTH in that hospital and had probably gone in thinking Saul would have a short leash for her but after a while she too began to wonder if Saul was still going through with the plan. Even with knowledge of their plan, it’s entirely believable from what we know about Carrie that she wouldn’t hold up well (but still be able to do her mission) under those circumstances.
I think this twist saved the series. And maybe I’m drinking too much Gansa kool-aid, but I’m thrilled.
The twiat would be great if Carrie wasn’t in on it and just came to Saul to tell him what she found out from the lawyer and then Saul tells her that was his plan all along. I don’t understand why they didn’t do this.
Because Abu Gansa is an idiot and didn’t let James Yoshimura to write the episode on his own. The Treme guy wouldn’t screw it up.
Given that this pile of horse manure was created by the two morons who created that pile of fascist torture porn, “24,” the audience for which was wibngers stupid enough to think Dennis Miller is funny, it’s no suprise they ran out of ideas, intelligence and logic in the second season and are continuing this season. I am through giving this waste of time “one more episode.” I didn’t buy the twist at the end of this episode as anything more than the work of idiots to try and their previous crimes against intelligence and logic this season. I am over with it. Permanently.
Aren’t you a delight?
Really?!
I feel like I’m watching a completely different show than you are, Alan. That was one of the most ingenious and brilliant things I’ve ever seen on television. I was, quite literally, left staring at the credits with my mouth hanging open like a shocked goldfish. I didn’t see it coming at all, it hit me like a truck, and It was total genius.
When I read your review, I’m afraid – with all due respect – I see someone who’s watching Homeland, but actually wants to be watching a *completely different show*.
Saying that massive twist is annoying is rather like saying Apoalypse Now would be much better if it was a gentle romantic comedy set in Cornwall, or that Wall-E made a fundamental mistake with the whole animated robots thing and should have been a gritty revisionist Western. Moments like that are the entire point of Homeland, and that’s by far the best moment of television I’ve seen in a long, long time.
The thing is, this isn’t the first season of the show, it’s the third. By that point, your audience are going to have expectations about what sort of show it’s going to be. And right now, Homeland seems to have nothing whatsoever in common with the beginning of the first season, little with the end of the first season, and not all that much with the beginning of the second. The only previous Homeland it’s similar to is the second half of the second season. And since most long-term Homeland fans were hoping that at least some elements of that period of the show were mistakes that wouldn’t be repeated, that similarity isn’t flattering.
But yeah, it seems like you’re watching a different show. The one I’m watching is painfully predictable, and even the things I don’t predict (like the exact nature of the twist at the end) aren’t in any way surprising (in this case, it’s just the obvious plot twist we were all expecting made a bit more stupid and nonsensical). It’s hard to love a show that just keeps throwing cliche after cliche at you.
I am not so pleased with the show this season. I was okay with Dana’s off camera suicide and seeing her attempt to fit in back home, but we really didn’t need another long drawn out moody teen love affair.
I hate to say it, but in the past I thought Claire Danes portrayal of was terrific. This season all I see is a series of ticks and scrunched up crying faces. It’s boring.
Lastly add me to the list of those not buying this undercover plan of Carrie and Saul. Overall this season has been a disappointment to me.
This is the best review I have ever read of yours. This show is horrible and I’m glad you have the courage to say it. It’s an insult to everyone who appreciates great television and who stuck by this show. Even though great shows like breaking bad are gone, it doesn’t mean we shoukd settle for mediocrity like Honeland.
I’m in the camp that loved the twist at the end of this episode, and have loved this season so far.
Maybe I’m just clueless and missed it, but one thing that hasn’t been made clear at all is whether Brody’s family and/or the CIA believes Brody is still alive, or that he was killed in the explosion.
At the end of season 2 we were told that he was “assumed dead,” but there’s been nothing from the CIA or his family talking about him as if he’s still alive. Jessica seemed to indicate he was still alive at one point, but really they’ve not said anything about him. Thoughts?
I. AM. OUT.
Was on the verge after last week’s plodding trip through metaphorical Caracas. I just don’t care about any of this anymore. One less show to watch on Sundays is not a bad thing.
Same here. Game Over.
Why can’t the “Fuck you, Saul” be a snapshot of her anger at how taxing her role in getting to the Iranians has become, not a direct FU to Saul? That’s what I take of it anyway. I like it.