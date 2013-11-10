Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Gerontion’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I answer a question with a big gaping nothing…
Well before he tells Carrie of his desire to quit, Quinn spends much of “Gerontion” with an expression on his face suggesting he has seen and done too much in his career and isn’t sure why he’s still here. Senator Lockhart, meanwhile, has spent the last few episodes dismissing the Saul Berenson version of the CIA as an embarrassing relic of an earlier time that either needs reinventing or destroying. And Detective Johnson, the local homicide cop who has the misfortune to catch the case involving Javadi’s ex-wife and daughter-in-law, shares that sentiment, asking Quinn about the value of the intelligence community, “Have you ever done anything but make things worse?”
I doubt Chip Johannessen was aiming for any meta commentary with all of this. But I couldn’t help listening to all these questions about the CIA’s long-term value and start wondering about the long-term value of “Homeland” itself.
Last season – even in the first season, when we didn’t know what Brody’s loyalties were, or whether he would blow himself up – we would speculate on what a post-Brody version of “Homeland” would look like. The most obvious scenario would be Carrie and Saul going after other terrorists, which is more or less what we’ve gotten this season, along with some ill-conceived stuff involving Dana (thankfully absent this week). And if I’m feeling Quinn’s confessional spirit, I have to say that this incarnation of “Homeland” isn’t doing a lot for me.
We’re more than halfway into the season now, and we have a pretty good idea of the stakes and the various conflicts: Saul turning Javadi into an asset, Lockhart trying to burn Saul to the ground, Quinn’s desire to quit and now Carrie’s attempt to prove Brody’s innocence. But despite some strong individual moments – this week, for instance, Saul trapping Lockhart in the conference room (and blacking out the windows) to allow Javadi’s plane to leave the country – I find myself emotionally invested in very little of it. I didn’t hate “Gerontion” by any means, but I also wasn’t excited by it the way I’ve been by the best parts of “Homeland” seasons 1 and 2.
The last couple of episodes have filled in some of the blanks in Saul and Javadi’s shared history, but not enough to make their interrogation matter in the way the Carrie/Brody one did back in “Q&A.”(*) The writers have tried to goose our interest in things through surprise reveals – Carrie and Saul were in cahoots! Carrie has been pregnant the whole time! – that for me, at least, have had the opposite effect, and suggest they didn’t feel like the Javadi operation was strong enough to hold our interest without a few stunts along the way.
(*) I do wonder, though, how “Gerontion” would have felt if it had spent much more time on the interrogation, in the way that “Q&A” mostly did (though that episode did also feature the Finn hit-and-run incident).
And because of that, I can understand the reluctance – whether by Gansa and Gordon, by Showtime executives, or a combination of the two – to be done with Brody as quickly as “Homeland” could have been. There was a clear spark between Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, and when you coupled their chemistry with the question of Brody’s allegiances, the rest of the show became icing. Brody has long since outlived his usefulness, but the other parts of the show haven’t magically become cake to properly replace him. Quinn’s a useful character, but his inner torment doesn’t grab me. I love Saul, and there have been times this season and last where Mandy Patinkin’s performance has felt like the only thing holding this whole operation together, but it’s turning out that he can’t carry the show by himself.
And Carrie? Carrie’s pretty much a wreck, between the constant cycling on and off her meds (which may be realistic but is dramatically inert at this point), the fixation on Brody (back again after being dormant for much of this season) and now our understanding that anything we are told about her can be revealed to be a lie an episode or two later.
Once upon a time, it felt like Carrie + Saul vs. Terrorists would be a sturdy framework for the long-running version of “Homeland” we know the show is going to be thanks to its high ratings and Showtime’s reluctance to pull the plug on its hits. But this is only the first season where they’ve tried it, and my interest’s already fading.
Maybe if the series moves entirely beyond Brody next season, it can finally carve out an interesting new identity for itself. But I watch this in-between version of “Homeland” and find myself wondering, like Quinn, like Lockhart, and like Detective Johnson, exactly what the point is.
Some other thoughts:
* The episode’s title comes from the T.S. Eliot poem, in which an elderly man who primarily lived in the 19th Century tries to make sense of post-World War I Europe. It fits neatly into Lockhart’s conception of Saul and Dar as 20th Century fossils, and Saul’s own hope that as an old man he can finally fix things in a way he couldn’t when he was young.
* Clark Johnson has previously directed four episodes of “Homeland,” including the mini-“Homicide” reunion that was “Tower of David,” featuring a script partially written by Henry Bromell and a guest appearance by Erik Todd Dellums, whose evil drug lord Luther Mahoney used to vex Johnson’s Detective Lewis. Here, he finally steps in front of the camera to play a homicide cop from Maryland, and though he wasn’t around long enough to prove as charming as Meldrick used to be, it’s always a pleasure to watch the guy act. Like Ron Howard, it’s easy to understand why Johnson made directing his main thing, but he’s an awfully good actor, too.
* This week, in Alan Sepinwall Proposes A Digital Tie-In Series That Will Never Happen But Should, I would like to request that Showtime give us a web show that just involves F. Murray Abraham – whether in character as Dar Adal or not – uttering profanities. In general, cable drama has desensitized me to cursing, but something about the way the F-word sounds in those rich, cultured, Oscar-winning tones makes it seem new and shocking and beautiful.
What does everybody else think? This deep into season 3, how are you feeling about the show?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I absolutely adored this episode, a real triumph and vindication for Saul. For now, darlings!
I actually love this Homeland more than the Brody/Carrie Homeland. The upcoming power struggle with the Senator and Saul has me hooked not to mention what will become of Saul’s op. I imagine it will open up all of what next season will be. Love your recaps, Alan, just on a different page here.
Totally agree. This was the best episode in a long time.
I thought it was great!
As always, the show goes too fast. I want more every week.
See, I thought this was the best episode of the season by far. I understand your point about not being as emotionally invested in the storylines as you were in seasons 1 and 2, but damn if this episode didn’t perfectly move the plots forward and shape the remaining season.
Not to mention how great the performances were. Seeing Dar and Saul sharing a celebratory drink was icing in the cake.
Reply to comment…
ooooops, I meant to say “I agree”
You bought that? The same guy who a week ago was kissing the Senator’s ass and was furious at the start of the episode with Saul is now toasting him? I thought that writing rang totally false.
Clearly Dar has his own agenda, and it involves backing what he perceives to be the winning play. Last week Lockhart had the upper hand, but this week Saul turning Javadi gave him the upper hand, so Dar went with Saul. That’s not false writing, that’s an established character trait.
Glad you bought it. I don’t see Dar in that fashion at all. He’s an intellectual and a man of mystery. Why he would start bandwagon jumping at his age and with his experience makes no sense. He’s been so deep under for all these years and a very part of the covert nature of the agency that Lockhart seems to despise. So I am not sure what established character trait you are seeing. I think it was writing for convenience.
It seems to me that Peter Quinn is or should be attracted to Carrie and she to him — but with Brody alive the show can’t go there. So with no sexual tension and nothing much for Quinn to do story wise it has left him with little to do but become disenchanted. But how is that dramatic?
PS. This episode just didn’t seem to have any oomph.
I could have sworn Dar Adal was checking out Quinn’s ass when Quinn answered the door in his towel.
I was totally anticipating THAT plot twist…why, oh why, did it not go there…? Answering the door in a towel, really..who does that? It was a big tease, IMO!
Meanwhile, I am glad Saul got his mojo back and “claimed” Mira! But I guess I’m the one with the crush on Mandy P!
Ah, so that makes two “He’s playing Meldrick, but we can’t legally call him Meldrick” appearances for Clark Johnson in the last month.
It would have been more fun if they didn’t name him here.
I thought he WAS Meldrick on SVU. Hasn’t Carol Kane been “Gwen” when she’s been on SVU, or can they get away with more if the character wasn’t a regular on the original show?
Meldrick’s accent was too thick for him to be the character Johnson portrayed on Homeland.
To me this season is really boring without Brody. He is a very interesting character and him and Carrie have great chemistry. Most people seem to want Brody off the show. Saul is a great character, but without Brody the show is just a boring procedural CIA drama.
I want Carrie off the show, not Brody.
To me the show is boring without Brody. He was an interesting character, too bad this season is mainly Saul. I started watching the show for Carrie and Brody and I’m disappointed with this season.
I loved this episode too. Great acting. Funny in parts. Hope Quinn and Carrie get together. Can’t wait for next week
Actually, I think Quinn is in love with Carrie and has been for quite awhile. I dunno, maybe R Friend just has those dreamy eyes, but he sure looks like he is smitten and is holding it back.
Felt like a 24 reference when the girl clenched those scissors. I thought: ‘Oh god, here we go, it’s Stephen Saunders all over again’, but I’m glad she noticed in time how silly that would be.
I haven’t watch 24, so I don’t know about that reference, but she grabbed the scissors just to defend herself, not to attack him. That’s what I think.
Shut up about 24. Every season of 24 except seasons 6-8 crushes this season of Homeland.
Maybe 6 and 8. Season 7 was a great stand-alone season. I own 1-5 and 7.
Nah, I won’t shut up about 24 because I loved that show (especially the odd numbered seasons). But there WAS this recurring thing where some vengeful chick killed ‘the only lead’ in a fit of rage.
I think the show is getting better after a messy start. I’ll stick with it.
Show is picking up steam a little. I’ll stick with it. The final episode of last season was so good. Hoping they have something like it for us down the line.
I have to believe that in a few of the scenes the actor across from Dar Adal must be thinking, “Yaysoos Dios, F. Murray Abraham!” How intimidating that must be. Liked the episode. Javadi makes a real despicable villain and I would have liked to see him get beat up and hung rather than put on a Gulfstream and sent home.
Loved it. Show is gaining strength and is on track to be better than season 2. The humor in this episode was outstanding as was the entire writing and direction. I’ll agree that the first episodes were beyond shaky and had me close to leaving but man I’m glad I stuck with it. I think viewers will fall into two camps and we disagree Alan. You liked Brody’s episode the most which I thought was the worst this season.
I had a negative reaction to Damien Lewis’ physical appearance in his only visit to Homeland this year. He looked so extremely fugly (although I realize his head was shaved to hide its color). I do not miss the character Brody at all. Although I’m glad it seems that Brody’s family is pretty much gone this season (because of Morena Bracca’s pregnancy), I think Dana will reappear as a “turned” American because of the new “friend” she went to live with OR she and Carrie will bond as soul sisters (since Dana has no relationship with her mother). Even if her boob shot is publicly displayed, the whole world knows that the entire Brody family are “bad, so to speak, so I don’t think the photo would make any difference.
I do enjoy this show at an entertainment level as long as I keep one eye covered to shield me from some of worst of the writing. That said I literally find myself spending most of the time praying they wont go with “that” plot device, and inevitably they do. Still thumbs up this week for no Dana
Gus Haynes is still preaching!
My latest theory. The guy currently sleeping with Saul’s wife is operative who planted the bomb. Probably not, but that actor looks familiar enough that he has to be given something to play at some point.
Brody handed off his car keys on the steps going to the memorial service to a US General. It was pointed out on one of the boards and I went back to check, and sure enough, it really happened.
It most certainly did not happen. He shook his hand, that’s it. I just re-watched.
This episode gets a big ol’ “meh” from me.
Homeland is such a mess right now. The hook of season 1 — is he or isn’t he? — WAS/IS Homeland to me. That’s the main drive of the show. To me, Brody’s story is just as important as Carrie’s. Or, it should be. Whatever is going on now feels like an entirely different show. My best version of Homeland has Brody involved, if not in body then at least in spirit. Tonight’s episode at least hinted that the “is he or isn’t he” Brody story could still come back into play, but I just don’t trust the showrunners right now, so I won’t get my hopes up that they’ll pull it off.
Anyway, so count me as one of those who absolutely would not want this to become strictly “Carrie + Saul vs. Terrorists”; then it would truly become just another version of what we’ve already seen.
An outstanding episode, and Alan says he is losing interest? Good grief.
Homeland, without Brody, is not very interesting. It actually lost some of its luster, in season two, when Brody was exposed and forced into hiding.
The decision to replace the Brody storyline with the Carrie and Saul chasing a new terrorist lacks the fire power of Brody.
Now this week I agree with your comments.
But I’d add that why did Saul tell Lockhart his plans? Doesn’t make sense to me.
I mean, Lockhart will be the head of the CIA in ten days so he’s going to have to find out at some point.
He had to tell him eventually, but why not wait until the morning, after the Jivadi’s plane was back in Iran? Telling him at a point where he had to then lock him in a conference room so he wouldn’t call the President seemed nonsensical.
There’s your answer. At the very least it gave him an excuse to lock Lockhart in a conference room.
Saul was having fun, letting Lockhart know who was still in charge. He knew it wouldn’t mess up the plan because he knew Dar would be on his side.
And also, it’s a TV show. They have to have light moments every now and then.
Lockhart is the chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which has direct oversight of the CIA. Saul had no choice but to be candid and honest when asked direct questions about specific CIA operations.
Saul has no choice but to be candid and honest with Lockhart but also has the ability to lock him in a conference room against his will?
Brian — What does Saul care, he knows he’s probably not going to be there anyway if/when Lockhart really does take over.
I wonder what is Dana up to? How is the roommate experience going? Did she used that credit card already or not?
Whether Dana uses the credit card really is the “Who Shot JR?” for this generation.
Dana is now a stripper with daddy issues.
Don’t let the rest of this season bias your viewing going forward. This was a very good episode, and the best of the season (“Tower of David being a close #2 for me, everything else being meh at best). The acting is still great, the stakes still high, and the tension was finally ratcheted up to truly life and death stakes. I’m back on board.
Why didn’t the surprisingly high def neighbor’s security camera spot Javadi, too? It would have been time stamped earlier than Quinn’s picture. If a UPS guy had come, would he have been the prime suspect?
I believe Quinn went in the back door. Javadi and Carrie used the front, if memory serves. That leads me to think the camera that caught Quinn was somewhere behind the house.
Now that Homeland has become “The Saul Show” (not even Carrie, she’s a supporting player this season,) I’m not sure I want to continue with this show. It has been turned inside out, and although some things work, there are still too many that don’t. The story lines are all over the place.
—a wanted major terrorist slips into the country alone (oh yeah, sure) and moves about freely and even sets himself up for capture (now there’s a plot line) and winds up becoming one of our spies? Give me a break.
–Saul locks the next head of the CIA in a room and turns off the lights on him? This guy has presidential connections, and on the next day – no matter how right Saul might have been – would be gone. Would you allow one of your soon-to-be underlinings to lock you up, turn off the lights and walk away? Get real.
—This show has real problems. Bring back Brody. At least he is a good character, and I’ll watch if he is in the show, even if the silly story lines continue.
Last year they had Abu Nazir come into the US. That was equally as ludicrous. Showtime stopped caring about reality at the end of Season 1. Now all they want is drama and ratings.
Not surprised people like this episode but it wasn’t that good.
The reason why this season is not very good or great is because of the bomb that exploded in last year’s finale.
Now they have to deal with who is responsible for that which is really not interesting.
I would rather like if the show went in The Wire/The Sopranos territory where they end the season quietly but still strong, and no bomb goes off.
Alan, “icing on the cake” is appropriate here given that for you now have your cake but can’t eat it.What you have here is a no Brody,no Dana, Saul-focused show following new storylines and you can’t seem to enjoy it. It’s like this episode was written specifically for you, and fans who want this version of Homeland.
As for Quinn, I find his and Carrie’s budding partnership to be some of the most rewarding moments on the show. It gave off a McNulty-Kima/Lester vibe for a moment, when Quinn found her to be waiting outside for him. If the show continues to focus on Quinn and Carrie,with Saul having his own plotlines with the higher-ups, then Homeland is in a good spot.
I understand that Brody being brought back to the foreground in Carrie’s mind is somewhat circling the same plot, however I see this as the ultimate resolution of his character coming toward the end of the season-as in death and maybe a last sighting of his family when told he is innocent. The show seems to be planting the seeds to moving on and if you ever re-watch this season ala Deadwood, I feel your thoughts on “Gerontion” will change.
How about making it about Dana (fka) Brody and her high-school teen-angsty romances?
Tried that already? Didn’t work? Drat!
I’m disappointed. Carrie being pregnant strikes me as soap-opera-ish but at least now we know that she’s off her meds because of the pregnancy, not because she likes to be out of her mind. I miss Brody although I’m not sure how he could be worked into the plot from South America. I didn’t like the entire episode that focused on him at all. Even if Carrie can prove he’s innocent of the Langley bombing he can’t just come back to the US and pick up where he left off. There is the matter of him almost blowing up all those folks in D.C. and … oh yeah, murdering the V.P. and all. I’m not sure anyone involved with the show knows exactly where the show is heading and that’s a little unsettling.
Well I’m sure Javadi’s money being in Caracas, the very place Brody is currently squatting, isn’t a coincidence. That’s how he comes back into play.
(In fact, the money Javadi smuggled from Iran to fund terrorism is being used to pay off the guys holding Brody, right? I guess I probably shouldn’t lead-off a question/theory with “In fact”, should I.)
@Dumbtoe:
I agree there is a connection between Javadi and Brody’s captivity. I don’t think that Caracas, Venezuela being an element of both subplots is coincidence either.
Your drivel does not do Homeland justice. Great episode.
Its not drivel. It’s a point of view. That he does not agree with you does not make it drivel. Not everyone sees it as you do. Just watch it and enjoy it, and allow for other points of view.
You write drivel. Great episode.
It is about time you came around Alan. This show has been dreck going to the middle of Season 2 and I and many others have been banging that drum loudly. While I was thrilled to have all of the filler removed (i.e, no Dana or her family) what once would have captivated me now just has me shrug my shoulders once it was over. I used to watch Season 1 episodes twice, but I’m not going to invest in it like that anymore.
At least this one wasn’t hate watching. I actually enjoyed it, but now I know what divorced couples who once couldn’t stand each other but now have moved onto a peaceful co-existence feel like. Just no going back and making it the way it was.
To be fair, Alan has been far less complimentary on the podcast. His published reviews have come across as more forgiving though.
I’m surprised so many people loved this episode. For me, the central relationship I have always found the most interesting was Carrie and Saul’s (is there a name for the mentor/employee relationship? a Bossmance? a Promance?) But I noticed in this episode how flat the dynamic between them had become. Additionally, the writers could have amped up the dynamics with the new girl, maybe she and Carrie could have had a war over who was Saul’s protege, or a love triangle between the new girl, Carrie, and Quinn. This show just fails at world-building, instead going off on bizarre plot twists and red herrings.
Good lord would I hate a version of Homeland that prominently involved love triangles.
The reason there are so many positive comments is because most people with a critical and discerning eye jumped ship from this show awhile ago.
Shows like Homeland and Sons of Anarchy make stupid people feel sophisticated because they get to watch the same old network-style dramas while telling themselves they’re watching something “high-brow.”
Try sticking to comments about the show, rather than the people who watch it. To me, you come across as nothing but a pompous ass! But then again, my taste is probably not sufficiently “critical or discerning.”
Saul locking Lockhart in the conference room was one of the all-time highlights of the whole series.
and one of the most ridiculous
Season 3 of Homeland is like season 2 of The Newsroom: it’s not good, but it’s not bad enough to be unwatchable, and so you tune in because some of the performances are good and the ways in which the show fails are interesting to think about. I feel like I learn almost as much about TV writing from a bad episode of Homeland as I do from a good episode of, say, Mad Men or Breaking Bad.
I’d say the reason why this season is boring is not because it is focusing on Saul and Carrie taking down bad guys, it’s because there is no real focus of the season and no specific threat they are attempting the thwart. Trying to hunt down and catch people behind the Langley bombing after the fact is just not that compelling versus trying to stop an active terrorist plot aimed at the US. On top of that, it turns out they weren’t trying to catch Javadi – but turn him into a double agent and send him back to Iran, which is even less satisfying from a narrative perspective. Now it seems like the season is going to switch to trying to clear Brody’s name, which is also not a particularly compelling storyline. I think Carrie & Saul hunting bad guys could be a very good show, but obviously the underlying plot would still need to be engaging for it to work.
Just a question: Would you be more interested if the rest of the season focuses on clearing Brody’s name, or if we find out that Brody was involved to some extent in the Langley bombing?
I’m squarely in the “Homeland is only interesting when Brody’s motivations are unclear” camp. So I’m hoping we find out Brody was somehow involved.
I thought the episode was good. One of the best of this season.
I thought the episode was good. One of the best this season.
I thought last Sunday’s episode was good, one of the best this season.
Sorry for the multiple comments. I wasn’t sure they were being posted. Ooooops.
Meldrick!
What is Quinn’s original name? He told the Bethesda cops Quinn is his legal name. Doesn’t that suggest he might be the son of one of our older men?
…..um, nooooo. It only suggests that “Quinn” isn’t his birth name. You’ve skipped about five steps in trying to make the connection that Quinn is somebody’s son.
Well said Alan, this sums up my current feeling about Homeland- “There was a clear spark between Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, and when you coupled their chemistry with the question of Brody’s allegiances, the rest of the show became icing. Brody has long since outlived his usefulness, but the other parts of the show haven’t magically become cake to properly replace him.”
I’ve tried to express this elsewhere, but I don’t think I’ve done a good job. I see why many think that Brody has “outlived his usefulness” — and to some extent I agree — but at this point I think the show can only be saved through getting Brody heavily involved again. I think the best move would have been to eliminate Brody either at the end of season 1, the end of season 2, or somewhere in between. Since that didn’t happen, I think he needs to come back so he can have a meaningful exit that sets-up the show to thrive once he’s fully gone for good.
Those are my views, at least.
Love your analyses every week, Alan.
Although this show has almost lost me as a viewer (it would have if we still had something great to watch like Breaking Bad), ut this episode has been the “best” so far this season. It’s as if the writers have suddenly broken through their writers’ block or something. Saul’s wife and Quinn are characters with a lot of potential; His wife could be a spy. I wish more time was spent developing them instead of those like Dana and Jessica. Seems as thought they’re gearing up to bring a heroine-addicted Brody back into the show…just in time for the season to end. Maybe he had another film gig this year?
It’s strange because I’m not with the “bring Brody back” camp or the “Carrie and Saul fighting terrorist is awesome” camp.
I’m just not emotionally invested in the investigation. I like Saul but it’s not enough. I also think Brody coming back isn’t going to solve anything. Even though Damien Lewis and Claire Danes have GREAT chemistry, season 2 kind of ruined their relationship for me. Brody’s story should have been played out by now. From the beginning it had an expiration date. Dragging with this “He’s a terrorist! He’s not! He’s a terrorist again! He’s working with us! He’s a fugitive!” was what ruined the show in first place.
Very strong episode!