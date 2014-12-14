Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Krieg Nicht Lieb’

A quick review of tonight's “Homeland” coming up just as soon as we initiate the failure protocol…
This season of “Homeland” has been all over the map in terms of quality, tone and character motivation that it's almost as if the show as being written by Carrie Mathison herself. Some weeks, it's an embarrassing shadow of its former self; in others, it's as gripping and devastating as it's ever been. Sometimes, it's the Crazy Carrie Hour; at others, it's just a taut spy thriller with a heroine who doesn't think quite like her colleagues. One week, Quinn is in love with Carrie and desperate to get out of the Agency before one more innocent person dies by his hand; another, he's gone full Jack Bauer and will kill as many people as is necessary to get Haqqani.
As the penultimate chapter of season 4, “Krieg Nicht Lieb” tried to tie all these pieces together to make them seem like part of the same picture, and did as reasonable a job as could be expected, given the many peaks and valleys of the year. Quinn's apparent reversal of motivation, for instance, was addressed in the conversation between Carrie and his German ex, who sounds very believable as she recalls all the previous times Peter Quinn has decided he's had enough of killing. And though the season's clumsy early attempts to write around the death of James Rebhorn (where Carrie's dad had always just left whenever she called) at least led to a well-timed revelation that helped set up Carrie's decision to stop Quinn. In other circumstances, she would have been the one leading the off-the-books assassination plot, life and career be damned – and, in fact, she can't resist taking out her gun once she gets a close look at the man who killed Ayaan, Fara and so many other people she cared about. But having seen so many colleagues die, and then getting this news about her dad, is enough to make Carrie decide she can't afford to lose anyone else she's close to. She might be willing to die herself (though this seems more a spur-of-the-moment impulse than a plot), but she can't sacrifice anyone now, just as she couldn't let Saul shoot himself when he was surrounded by Haqqani's men.
The episode seems to have us set up for another unequivocal triumph of our enemies – maybe signifying an even-season pattern for the series? – but the last shot of Dar Adal in the back of Haqqani's car complicates things. Is Dar part of the coup Khan has objected to? Is he playing his own version of Saul's move with Javadi last season? Has he gone off the reservation altogether? F. Murray Abraham has been absent for most of this season, but this seems to be setting him up as Carrie and Saul's big opponent for the fifth season – a season I find myself much more interested in seeing now than I would have been a month ago.
What did everybody else think? What do you think Dar's up to? Do you think Khan could have actually made his way to Carrie in time? Do you want a spin-off prequel about Quinn and his ex?
A little speculation – for a while after the end of Homeland’s 1st season, Alex Gansa has been talking about revealing the CIA mole, who has been helping Abu Nazir carry out his operations.
Even after the end of Season 2, the notion of revealing the mole has apparently been floating around in the writers’ heads. So, what if that mole all along had been Dar Adal? This would fit quite well with everything we know about him, not to mention put a new spin of his betraying Saul and Carrie in Season 3 by going to Lockheart.
The “mole” immediately popped into my head when I saw him in the back of the car. I’d written it off by sometime in S3, but now I wonder if it’s back in play again.
In season 3 he pretended to side with Lockhart but was actually planning with Saul to lock him out of any decisions.
James Urbaniak (who played a polygrapher) did the voice of the mole over the phone, but the guy who moved the car-bomb at the end of season 2 was some unknown person.
I feel like Dar Adal as “the mole” is just so obvious. He has always been somewhat sketchy. I hope that isn’t the direction they go. Although it would be too cute by half, to say the least, I hope there is an explanation for Dal being in the car that doesn’t include him being a traitor. Either way, I’m excited that Abraham appears to have a more prominent role going forward.
“Krieg nicht Lieb” is messed up German.
“Krieg nicht Liebe” would have been correct use of German (Could mean “War not Love” or even “Don’t get Love”).
Certainly it couldn’t have been so hard for the producers of Homeland to check with someone who speaks the language fluently. German (and Germans) ain’t that obscure.
“Krieg, nicht lieb” still works (barely) as “war isn’t nice” though. Although I doubt that’s what they were going for.
I’m not a linguist and I don’t speak any other language but English but I always thought “Krieg” meant “War” in German. How do you get it meaning “Don’t” in one of the context you mentioned?
To Ranessin: yes, just barely, as the verb is missing, and it sounds more like a child speaking, or like a slogan (with the comma you helpfully added) “war, not nice”.
To Hunter2012: krieg could also be a verb conjugation of “kriegen” which means “to get” or “to receive”. So that is how “krieg nicht Liebe” could mean “get no love” or “don’t get love”.
Oh my, I am having flashbacks to my German language tutoring years…
As a German native I can tell you it doesn’t make any sense. The only thing that comes close to making any sense in German is the explanation with the comma that Danny posted. Still, “lieb” used as an adjective does not collocate with the noun Krieg. I was wondering how they would clear up that mistaken German in the episode, but they didn’t ;)
Aannyway, same goes for all the Pakistani natives talking in English when talking to each other ;) I simply don’t get why they cannot get such bare essentials right…
And all the “Pakistanis” have Hindi accents, not Urdu or even Punjab…
I’m having flashbacks to The Americans season 2 when all anyone could do was complain about the Russian accent authenticity. I’m fucking out.
@Danny
I’m a german native and despite you’re impression is absolutley correct I have to add, that all my german friends who read the episode’s title meant the meaning was “krieg KEINE liebe.” A three-old would say “krieg nich(t) liebe”. A four-old would rather say “krieg keine liebe”.
same thing though.
It fits as good to the episode as the other meaning of the title ” krieg nicht liebe” -> “krieg instead of love”
the title is best!
Its actually translated “Not War Lovers.”
Translated where? Since that is not correct at all.
I’m confused as to why Quinn released the video of Haqqani shooting his nephew when he did. Why would he want to bring a bunch of protestors to Haqqani’s complex so he could blow them up? One way or another, Quinn probably would have ended up with innocent blood on his hands if he’d set off the bomb…but at least if he hadn’t released the video, they would have been Haqqani supporters, not protestors! Great performance from the actor who plays Quinn, but that aspect of the story was really troubling.
I like to imagine Dar Adal’s presence is in an official capacity, although I don’t know if the show has the guts to go there. But then, I was surprised when a James Bond movie (Quantum of Solace) showed the CIA covertly supporting a terrorist organization.
He needed the protesters as a cover/distraction so he could plant the bomb and also to flush his target out of hiding.
It was to get Haqqani to leave the safety of the complex. Quinn couldn’t get him as long as he stayed inside and he had no reason to leave, so Quinn gave him one. If there was collateral damage, he deemed it acceptable risk for the mission.
This show is too 24 now to acknowledge something as reasonable as Quinn caring about other human beings. Next week he’ll saw someone’s arm off to get them to talk. Ha, and there’s a super mole after all. Funny how this show can troll itself and everyone still fawns all over it.
It was as others have mentioned to provide cover for planting the Bangalore torpedo in the sewer and to get him out of the complex. Right now he is on a vengeance tour and he doesn’t care about innocent blood too much. He told Aryaan’s girlfriend to get herself and her fellow protesters out of there, but if some innocents have to die…
And it would’ve have been Haqqani protestors at the scene only since they didn’t know where he was either until the execution video was leaked
As much criticism that “Homeland has gotten I wouldn’t put Homeland and James Bond int he same category “Homeland” despite everything is far more realistic than James Bond if only in the terms of the tradecraft depicted. I don’t think a top CIA officer would work with a terrorist though LOL!
Oh and also Quinn probably feels guilty about not letting Carrie drone strike Haqqani even if it would’ve killed Saul. All that has happened since then wouldn’t have happened, at least not in the same way (like maybe someone else leading the attack on the Embassy) but in his mind this is correcting a mistake along with getting vengeance. This time innocent lives are a low priority.
I still think there is a strong possibility that Quinn isn’t going to live to see next season with all the build up of him not fitting in civilian life if he quits, so I think he still is going after Haqqani.
This is all so freaking ironic because Quinn has been lecturing and finger-wagging at Carrie all season about her lack of humanity and concern for people’s lives. Now he creates a diversion of civilians and then is ready to casually blow them up. Nice shoddy character development arc.
They couldn’t have shown us Quinn in the shower? :)
Is anyone else amused/freaked out by how much that little baby resembles Damian Lewis? Maybe I’m imprinting a little, but I feel like rewatching this ep and the earlier ones to see if she has a comically small mouth too.
I was stunned at the similarity. I thought the baby was CGI.
Freaked out indeed! The casting agent did one helluva job finding that baby.
More and more I keep thinking back to that moment when Carrie had the opportunity to drop a bomb on Haqqani and Saul. With everything that has happened, that was unquestionably the right move, despite the fact that it would have killed Saul, who would undoubtedly agree that it would have been for the best. It would have prevented many more American deaths, as well as the deaths of all the sympathetic collaborators whose names were in the briefcase, the freeing of the prisoners, and all the backsliding that will result from breaking of diplomatic relations, which will probably lead to even more American deaths. Given that, I’m so fundamentally frustrated that everyone else in the room took that particular moment to disobey orders and treat Carrie as if she was being hysterical and irrational. I get that the season wouldn’t have functioned on a basic plot level if Haqqani had died there and then, but I’m just so annoyed at how they chose the particular mechanics of denying that option. Carrie might have been emotional, but she was right, dammit. Isn’t that a theme the show has always put forward as truth? Why did it choose that moment to go against everything it had established?
True but in real life there are “could’ves” and “should’ves” too. One classic one is that President Bill Clinton had a chance to drop a bomb on Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan shortly after the attacks on two of our embassies in Africa in 1998. They knew exactly where he was by tracking his satellite phone but didn’t because there was a possibility of children being where he was (there was playground equipment like swing sets where Osama was). Shortly after that he improved his security and stopped talking so much on cell and sat phones. Moral question: Should Clinton gone through with it even risking the deaths of small children (which is a running theme in “Homeland”)? Keep in mind we have 20/20 hindsight with this just like with have after Quinn preventing the drone strike that would’ve killed Saul along with Haqqani.
Oh and that is one more motivation why Quinn isn’t so eager not to get innocent blood on his hands anymore. He likely thinks that all what transpired could’ve been prevented if he let Saul die (although the Embassy attack was something Haqqani was planning *before* he captured Saul and so likely would’ve happened even if Saul got back to the US safely although perhaps not in the same way) so all of this is more guilt on his conscious from his POV and by going after Haqqani he is “correcting” that mistake; if innocents have to die so be it.
Is Quinn going to apologize to Carrie then with his dying breath? Because he’s done nothing all season but yell at her for exactly what he’s about to do. I’m sick of this show being the “Let’s blame Carrie for everything!” show. There isn’t one single character on the show who hasn’t guilt tripped her. Maybe in the finale, she’ll snap and just spend the entire hour slapping the crap out of everyone. I’d watch it.
You know Homeland is clicking when each episode leaves you wanting more…immediately. That final shot of Dar Adal was just awesome. Hopefully they explain it in a plausible way, which at this point I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Great stuff again. I agree that they are setting us up for an awesome plot line where Carrie and Saul go after Dar Adal in season 5….with a little assist from Quinn.
Perhaps those earlier scenes with Quinn and Dar Adal DID have a purpose?
I was annoyed at the twist. I think it’s dumb enough for a wanted terrorist to allow himself to be seen in front of a crowd in urban Pakistan, even dumber for a high-ranking CIA officer to be in a car (without even darkened windows or anything) with him.
No one knows who Dar Adal is except the people inside CIA. He’s not a politican or something
Khan evidently knows who he is.
“all over the map”? No way, Sepinwall, it’s been a pretty solid season. I concede that it got off to a bumpy start with Carrie and the baby, but once they moved past that into the main story arc for the season, it’s been great. Definitely a clearer, more streamlined plot. Better by a mile than season three and far less uneven than season two. Never forget Dana Brody. Never. Forget.
drowning the baby, quinns motel girl, carrie sleeping with another asset, etc. It has been uneven.
Pretty much everything is better than season 3 of Homeland.
This may be a stretch, but does anyone think Javadi may have somehow vouched for Dar Adal to Haqqani? Maybe Iran and the Pakistan terrorist coup are working together somehow and Dar Adal and Saul used their Javadi connection to enter into the inner circle of Haqqani? However it turns out, I think Javadi will show up in some way, maybe as a season ending cliff hanger.
I had been hoping for Javadi to make a reappearance, since Iran has assets in Afghanistan (Ahmad Sha Massoud, “the Lion of Panjshir”, was an Iranian asset).
Like most critics you fail to look at a television season like a 3 act play instead of commenting episode by episode. Sad. Take some time and study film history and theory, look at the bigger picture, or get a job tending bar.
And yet he’s here reading and commenting. Thank you. Come again.
Study film history and theory? Dude we’re talking about Homeland…a second rate Showtime program not a Tarkovsky film, jesus.
Why should he study film history in order to understand television? Homeland isn’t a movie. It’s an episodic TV series, so evaluating each episode on its own merits is an essential part of understanding the medium.
It’s fair to judge an entire season as a whole, but it’s also fair to look at each of the parts as they air.
At face value it looks like Dar Adal has gone bad and might be the mole etc… But when Khan stops Carrie, he says “no carrie, look who’s in the car” (paraphrasing). So the impression I got it is that Khan is implying that Carrie shouldn’t shoot Haqanni because it will prevent Dar Adal from completing his mission. And yes this means that Khan and Dar Adal are somehow in cahoots, presumably as CIA assets.
That would explain why Khan has been helping Carrie so much this season, especially outing Duck Phillips.
Or am I the only one who had that impression?
I’m more inclined to think Khan is helping the CIA because he doesn’t want terrorist running or operating in his country. He just hasn’t made a hard choice and do it openly but as usual we’ll see.
Literally laughed out loud when they reveled Dar in the car. I don’t think laughter was what they were going for though. I mean, i forgot the dude was even on the show and then they bring him back it’s just like…oh yeah, that guy uh what?
I thought Dar Adal was there to assassinate Haqani. He’s like the US master black ops assassin after all.
He’s old enough I doubt he personally carries out many assassinations.
My hope is that this is what that phone call from Lockhart: we’ve seen Saul’s CIA, and we’ve seen Lockhart’s CIA; now Far Adal is in charge.
Far Adal a comin’…
I don’t think so. Adal being the next CIA Director and is with the man who launch an attack killing some 40 CIA officers? No. He is up to something underhanded unfortunately, maybe being a traitor.
It’s Dar Adal. But I don’t blame you, Farrah’s death still weighs heavily on all our minds. It’s always the cutest girls who die young ;_; What’s even the point of living anymore
After a few really terrific episodes I thought this was …not so good. It was a regression to the whacked out Homeland. And I think Carrie is the reason for that. The recent episodes that have worked really well have been more of an ensemble effort with Carrie not being so front and center. Also, in those episodes Carrie was a little more rational and not running around completely bat—- crazy. Last night there was just too much of Crazy Carrie running around, bullying everyone in sight and acting like an emotional jerk. The scene where she starts to shoot Haqqani after calling Quinn off had me laughing. It was so obvious – I knew it was coming because that’s exactly something hot-headed, irrational Carrie would attempt to do. I can’t be the only one wishing that Quinn had triggered that bomb if only to take Carrie out.
I can’t decide if I think the Dar Adal twist is interesting or laughably ridiculous or both. I am curious to see what happens, though, so I guess that means the producers are doing something right.
This show could be terrific if it focused on Saul, Quinn and Dar Adal, with Carrie playing a less prominent part. But that’s not going to happen, since Claire Danes is one of the executive produces and since she somehow keeps getting nominated for awards.
That red-headed spawn o’Brody makes Gracie Bell Taylor look like the beautiful Gerber baby.
Was it so hard to give Quinn a sniper rifle just to keep at hand
@GUN:
There was no guarantee the Haqqani was going to stick his head out of the sun roof of the car to greet his supporters, and carrying a sniper rifle even in a case of some kind in broad daylight could be suspicious looking especially if he wants to keep a low profile and he knew both the ISI and the CIA was looking for him.
“That red-headed spawn o’Brody makes Gracie Bell Taylor look like the beautiful Gerber baby.”
Don’t know who Gracie Bell Taylor is, but I’m glad someone finally commented on what a really ugly, weird looking baby that is. Bugs me every time I see her. And I thought all babies were cute, but not this one.
Gracie Bell Taylor = Coach Taylor’s ugly baby on Friday Night Lights
Trapper/Jenn – OMG, I laughed so hard at your exchange.
I think the call from Lockhart tells us that something official is going on with Adal. Is this some type of B613 mission that the CIA is not even aware of?
My takeaway from from this episode was, “Oh. That’s what they mean by plastic explosives.” I think I’ve only ever seen them used by someone taking out a brick and sticking it to a wall. I assumed it was made out of some kind of sticky plastic.
I’m baking Christmas cookies today, and for one of them I roll dough into a long tube before slicing it for baking. Now I’m kinda tempted to run a candycane “fuse” through the middle. Merry Christmas, everybody!
I think Dar Adal’s presence in the car with Haqquani reflects the evolution in US thinking – exit Afghanistan, dont interfere with Pak’s designs to give the Taliban a seat at the table for governing Afghanistan post US exit. In other words Dar Adal is not there as a traitor or assassin but as an agent of a new US foreign policy that seeks to extract itself from the Afghani quagmire. And this isnt too far off from reality as US policy has contemplated a Taliban role in Afghan governance.
I think Quinn is currently the most interesting character in the show. He has great screen presence as a credible assassin/soldier who knows all the moves; all the weapons; all the proper combat doctrine.
At the same time he is a fully realized human character. Rupert Friend is spectacular.
And I really, really like the German girlfriend. She is perfectly comfortable in the world of the assassin. Sure she’ll help out. No problem. Just take a damn shower before we plot together and blow up some guys. I’d like to know her back story.
And I loved it the way she matter-of-factly told Carrie that “we celebrated his retirement” and then he just goes back to doing “what he does best.” And she sort of laughs. There is definitely spinoff material here.
This was the clumsiest episode in developing the plot of what has otherwise been a reasonably good season (if a little slow to get going). Max’s character became pathetic with his cry of “bring her back!” to Carrie about Fara (..these are hardened CIA people!) I don’t buy the Khan and Carrie relationship – there’s no sense to it – he wants to work with her and yet was prepared to risk her dying in the ambush. In fact the whole new openness about the Pakistani State now supporting and protecting Haqqani following his attack on the US embassy is simply unbelievable. Surely this would lead to nothing short of a declaration of war on Pakistan. The crowd protest scene was also clumsily plotted – I seriously doubt that a lone female medical student would have organized a demonstration against a dangerous figure such as Haqqani who is openly supported by militants and the police state. Quinn is being turned into a James Bond type superman, and this would be a pity having developed his character so well up to now.
my theory is that Quinn, Dar Adal and likely Kahn were all in on the plot to abduct Saul as part of a larger mission to get close to Haqqani. They handed him his prisoners on a silver platter in exchange for trust, which presumably will now allow Dar Adal to prevent a larger scale attack by the taliban. The attack on the embassy was not anticipated by anyone and was solely the result of the ambassador’s husband’s spineless actions. After the loss of innocent life at the embassy, Quinn can’t take it anymore and decides to kill them all (including himself) as he is likely aware that Dar Adal is in that car. Only his feelings for Carrie bring him back to life.
I’m concerned about Carrie wandering around for the next few months (till the series resumes) without adult supervision. And I can’t wait till it resumes.