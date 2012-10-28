Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Q and A’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I specialize in widescreen agony…
“Are you sure you’re not a monster, Brody?” -Carrie
Sgt. Nicholas Brody was a captive of Abu Nazir’s for eight years. More than half of that was spent breaking him down with brutal physical and psychological torture, the rest on – as Carrie so eloquently puts it – putting him back together as someone else. Nazir needed that much time to take a loyal, patriotic soldier and turn him into someone willing to strap on a suicide vest and blow himself up along with Vice-President Walden and a few dozen other top officials.
“Homeland” doesn’t have that kind of time to reassemble Brody into the man he used to be. Nor does Carrie Mathison. The show’s been moving at warp speed all season, and there’s a classic “24”-style ticking clock scenario to all of this: if the CIA wants a shot at turning Brody into an asset, rather than just sending him to prison, they can’t keep him off the grid for too long without alerting his contacts in the local terror cell. I would certainly be happy to watch a half season of Carrie interrogating Brody, particularly when the show has Henry Bromell – who wrote for the greatest interrogation show of all time, “Homicide: Life on the Street” – on the staff(*), but I also understand the need to get this done with and move on to the next phase of the story.
(*) A good deployment of resources the last few weeks: Meredith Stiehm, who wrote “The Weekend,” was assigned to write the “Brody and Carrie reconnect” episode, while Bromell got this one.
Asking Carrie to undo eight years of Nazir’s work in a single day should be too high of a hurdle for even “Homeland” to clear.
Or, it would be if the show didn’t employ Damian Lewis and Claire Danes – who, when they’re acting at a level they are in this episode, could sell sand to nomads.
Certainly, the show has the past on its side. We saw at the end of last season, and at times this season, that Brody isn’t entirely on board with his new life. He pulled the trigger on the bomb once (when the mechanism was damaged), but couldn’t do it a second time after he heard Dana’s voice on the phone. He objected at first to Roya’s order to break into Estes’ safe, and he wrestled initially with whether to warn Nazir about the assassination attempt. His time at home with his wife, his kids, his friends – and with Carrie Mathison – had already started dropping bread crumbs back to the person he used to be. Carrie had to do a lot of work in a day, but she didn’t have to do all of it.
Mainly, though, this episode leaned on the work of Danes and Lewis who may (Lewis in particular with this episode) have just shut the door on anyone dethroning them at next year’s Emmys.
Though the episode doesn’t take place entirely in that interrogation room, it might as well, given the intensity of each moment Carrie and Brody share once she replaces Quinn. It’s a masterfully-constructed sequence by both Bromell and Carrie. She can’t come at Brody directly, having seen how he responded to Quinn, so she has to play into his perceptions of her as the crazy, spurned lover. She starts not by asking about terrorism, but by telling him, “You broke my heart, you know. Was that easy for you? Was that fun?” She lets things feel incredibly intimate as she holds the bottled water up to his mouth, then shuts off the cameras (but not the microphones) and begins slowly but surely walking him up to the realization of what Nazir did to him.
And as she cajoles and he resists, we get two incredible performances by Lewis and Danes, beautifully complementing one another, and shot gorgeously. I particularly liked the contrast between Carrie’s very large, very white eyeballs, always popping half out of her skull in incredulity at Brody’s lies, and the way Brody’s eyes are so in shadow, and so wounded, that they look like two black, wet orbs, floating in pain and confusion over what he’s been through.
And good lord, listen to all the emotion Lewis is able to convey when Brody finally says “Yes” to Carrie, or as he tells Jess over the phone that he thinks he found some answers.
I imagine the show isn’t going to settle down into a straightforward triple-agent arrangement now – Brody spent too long on the other side to not be tempted at least once more – but I don’t think it’s possible to read this conversion as anything but genuine. Abu Nazir took eight years to turn Nichols Brody into someone else. Carrie Mathison took a day – on top of the months that she, Dana, Jessica and others had spent – to remind the congressman who and what he used to be.
When the interrogation finishes, Brody first collapses into a fetal position, exhausted by all he’s been through (and also from the stab wound) before he’s eventually helped up the steps – led up from another pit like the one he was kept in for years by Nazir’s people – and back out into the world.
Our story has many twists and turns to come, but when you have actors this good, playing characters this well-written and directed, that’s enough to make almost everything else work.
Great episode. May even top “The Weekend” as the series’ best so far. Put Danes and Lewis together and turn ’em loose, and you always get something special.
Some other thoughts:
* “Q and A” had the benefit not only of Henry Bromell on script, but Lesli Linka Glatter – a director with a long, ecelctic and impressive resume (including the lawnmower episode of “Mad Men,” the “Gilmore Girls” pilot, and the episode of “Freaks and Geeks” that NBC was afraid to air) – behind the camera.
* I’m pleased Quinn’s stabbing of Brody was revealed as a calculated gambit he tried once he decided Carrie had a better shot than he did. We don’t know the character well enough yet for it to work as him suddenly snapping.
* Loved the silent sequence towards the end of Quinn and Saul taking down every photo on the board but Roya’s, then adding a card for the tailor. They have fewer leads than before, but they’re the right ones now.
* One drawback to this episode – or, at least, to how the season has been constructed to this point – was how the show skipped past the moment when Carrie connected the dots about Isa a second time. Here, it’s just treated as something the group collectively pieced together once they all got a look at the confession video.
* I’m also trying to withhold judgment on what’s going on with Dana and Finn Walden – who here drive away from the pedestrian Finn hit while evading his Secret Service detail – until we see where it’s going. Is this just setting up a like father, like son parallel: two men who both act recklessly and don’t think about who will be collateral damage of their actions? Or is this going to be a plot point where Brody and/or the VP get blackmailed as a result of the hit-and-run?
What did everybody else think?
Danes and Lewis were amazing tonight. I felt sorry for both Carrie and Brody, even though I know what Brody was going to do if Dana hadn’t called him.
Also not sure where that sub-plot with Dana and Finn is going, except I don’t like the distraction from the Carrie/Brody interaction. OTOH, at least they didn’t encounter a cougar…
I’m guessing that was part of the plan. They probably decided on a date for him to be found and began his physical transformation back to looking like a prisoner.
I still felt for Brody because, well, he’d been tortured and brainwashed for eight years, made to love (and lose) Isa, and shown kindness along with a convenient scapegoat for his pain and confusion at the most opportune of times. If that’s not enough time and circumstance for Stockholm Syndrome to take place, I’m not sure what is.
Not sure what to think of Dana & Finn. It just seemed unnecessary, however it might have some payoff later. Still, that seems like a douche move. I’m not sure I believe some high school kid can pull off that kind of escape from the secret service, much less hide a hit & run. I’m not sure what’s worse. The implied high school drama, or Dana’s boots. Seriously, those were horrible.
@DAVE I — yes, a douche move from a kid who seems like kind of a douche.
@SVETLANA — what?
@Trilby, it did come across as a douche move and Finn seems like the cool kid that might be a douche, or just a pretty decent kid who freaked. The jury’s still out. That said, I think anytime you hit somebody with your car and take off, it’s pretty much a given you’ve shown your true character and you are by nature selfish enough to look after your own best interests and not, well, help the person you just hit with a car. Not to say he could not evolve into a better person or grow as a character, however yeah, he’s set up to be a bit of a tool at this point.
What I am most curious about is what they are doing with it.
Carrie/Brody or Walter/Skyler.. Tip my cap.. They can totally remove us from reality when they have their best one on one moments. Great episode.
What’s weird is what this hurricane did! For all I care about, she can call him Walter White
In light of the current hurricane she can call him. Gustavo!
Brody is a first name also, so it’s nice. If she called him GOLDSMITH or. MONROE . That sounds weird. ( I like Monroe)
Dave. Get with female psyche! Do you really think he should just blurt it out like that!! My uncle worked for the FBI. It was something he would never tell.
After 5 years he finally told us. He also was in the securities and exchange. Doing both. Best keep these things secret. Their marriage was pretty shakey! It sounded too stupid. Waiting for breaking bad.
@LagunaDelMar, do I think who should just blurt what out and in regard to whose female psyche? Sorry, I’m not sure what specifically you’re talking about in my response to this thread.
Totally aside, I’m waiting for Breaking Bad as well.
Dana and the hit and run = Kim and the cougar.
More like Landry the Killer Placekicker
Or don’t forget Terri and amnesia
Or Landry and the near-rapist….
@Finnle. This. Oh, so much this.
This show is a tale of two things: acting and plot. Acting is fantastic. Plot… better suspend your disbelief. “Oh, hey, we have this guy we think we might have turned in one day that Nazir took eight years to re-program, we thought we’d set him in the wild and see what happens next… ya know, see if it works, right?”
There was a moment in interrogation, where Brody’s eyes went from glassy/wet to dark, a small moment where Carrie switched to the more “What is Nazir planning stage” and I really, really thought that’d be the moment where Brody looks right at her and tells her there was no vest, because he’d caught onto her bullshit. But it never happened, and in retrospect, poor broken, tired, strung out Brody had no more introspective analysis left in him, so he bought the nonsense, yet was smart enough to go, “Um, you can’t promise me immunity.”
And then Brick/Finn killed a guy. Oy.
About FNL…
Landry killing the guy in FNL made sense in context of the man’s actions and the setting of the show, but only didn’t work well because it clashed with the less-dramatic style of FNL.
But the Carlotta/Saracen subplot was like something out of Love American Style. Beautiful, willing hot latina just falls out of the sky and into his bed, more or less.
Homeland… the show is just as silly and over the top as 24, it just hides the fact behind better actors. Similar to what Greg Grant above said.
The Landy plot is the gold standard for terrible plot twists on a great show that somehow managed to survive. The cougar plot with Kim wasn’t *that* bad. I’m not saying it was great. It was definitely the weakest link of an otherwise spectacular second season of 24. But it didn’t threaten to ruin the entire show the way the Landy plot did (though as Ed W points out, there were other problematic story lines at the same time). Amanners points out the Teri amnesia plot, which I think was significantly worse than the Kim/cougar plot. But even then, it only lasted for a couple episodes.
I’m going to withhold judgment on whether or not the hit and run = Kim and the cougar. It took me the better part of the first season to come around, but Homeland is not 24 and I think at this point deserves the benefit of the doubt.
I also don’t feel that Brody’s “turning” is as unbelievable as some commenters feel it is. In addition to what Alan noted, it has been obvious that Brody is deeply conflicted and tired of lying, and it was obviously a relief for him to be able to talk to Carrie honestly (or mostly honestly – he never actually admitted to wearing the vest, did he?). Also, we don’t know at this point if he really has been turned back, or if he simply made the only play available to him in order to get out of that situation.
I got to agree with Greg Grant here. The CIA would not let a guy who just admitted that he conspired to blow up the Veep just waltz back into the world where he still has easy access to the Veep and others.
Did Brody mention the list of targets he took from Estes’ office in the interrogation? Don’t recall him giving that up when he named Roya, maybe we’re to assume he revealed that later and they just didn’t show it in the episode?
This makes me wonder about the hallway scene which the CIA was monitoring via camera, no sound, last week. Brody and Roya retired to a hallway presumably to talk about her thesis. Are you telling me they couldn’t put a microphone there – assuming it was a hallway frequently travelled by Broday. But if the CIA could mount microphones at a moment’s notice, plus cameras, at the bar where Carrie felt her cover was blown, surely the CIA could plant a few microphones around Brody’s office.
@DS, actually they said that they were using the hotel security cameras, and I assume that Carrie was wearing a wire or something.
I’m trying to figure out how the Dana bit will come into the main story. Will that be Brody’s tipping point? Will he kill himself or do something else extreme due to it? Will it lead to Dana finding out about her father? I have a feeling it’ll be the catalyst of big and isn’t just there for the sake of thrills.
This could be a way for brody to discrace the VP and take him out of the election
The last episode should be ‘kill two birds with one stone’
That’s what I thought, Kevin, that it would be a scandal that would prevent the VP from having a successful presidential run.
Was anyone else worried it was going to turn out Nazir’s plot was to kidnap or kill Finn and Dana would end up killed/kidnapped too? It would have been cheesy but the 24 watcher in me felt it coming. I’m glad the show chose not to go there. I thought they were going to kill or kidnap Dana then Brody would start working for them.
Seems to me that Quinn’s stabbing was a bridge too far. While they know he’s guilty and need him to either give information or go triple agent, stabbing a US citizen, on US soil, who happens to be a sitting Congressman is jumping the shark. The acting saved the episode after that scene, but I saw Fonzie putting on his waterskis there.
Disagree. Ever heard of Guantanamo Bay or waterboarding? I think most Americans would be surprised what it actually takes to keep citizens safe. If you accept that a man can get elected to Congress just months after returning from eight years of torture (an incredible, but actual major plot point), quibbling about the possible length those charged to keep us safe may take seems silly in a country where Rodney King and Abner Louima happened…on American soil…and neither of those men held secrets in connection to a major terrorist attack.
That doesn’t bother me. What will bother me is if the Brody storyline continues past this season. It feels like it’s on borrowed time.
Jumping the Shark? Hah! Hyperbole much.
How many sitting congressmen did we water board? Pretty sure the answer is zero. I agree with Eugene. It was a bridge to far. It’s one thing when Jack Bauer does something on 24. It’s an action show. But Homeland is the “cerebral” version of 24–at least that’s what we’re told–so it shouldn’t be trafficking in that kind of nonsense. That’s the one thing about this review that bugged me. Alan said he was relieved that Quinn made a calculated move, which was good because we don’t know him well enough to just snap. Ok, but do we know him well enough to accept that he would just stab a sitting congressman’s hand? Sorry, but I thought that was over the top.
“Ok, but do we know him well enough to accept that he would just stab a sitting congressman’s hand? Sorry, but I thought that was over the top. ”
But he’s guilty and a terrorist.
Brody talks about Issa in the full version of the confession tape (I rewatched it from the season finale); so I think it’s less so them glossing over Carrie’s discovery, and moreso them making viewers “work for it.”
Notice the other picture they left on the board?
Didn’t catch who it was. Who was it?
BEST EPISODE OF THE SHOW. By far! Yea Danes and Lewis better go ahead and make more room on their mantle cause next year’s emmy is their’s. Anybody else think of The Wire during the dismantling of the board?
@Darren, I totally thought of “The Wire” during that board dismantling, particularly one scene from “The Wire” where Prez was staring at the board as it was being re-arranged. “Homeland” is very quickly getting damn close to “The Wire” in terms of quality, I think.
Not really. Just about any show that is doing a long-term investigation will have a board like that. Not everything is about The Wire.
@John
All he mentioned was that it reminded him of The Wire. Not that he thought it was a reference to the show. Don’t be a dick.
Your point about it taking 8 years to break down and rebuild Brody and less than a day to for the CIA to do the same is just one of the many plot contrivances that just isn’t quite working for me this season despite how brilliantly acted it was. (And it WAS brilliantly acted.) So it was a good episode but not on par with Weekend for that reason. That said, I am excited to see where it goes and to see just where Brody’s allegiance truly lies.
As for the VP’s kid and Dana, I had an immediate nostalgic flashback to Nip/Tuck when Matt and his friend did something similar. That was before TV shows started routinely giving that kind of baggage to their ‘good’ characters.
I suspect the hit-n-run is the answer to Brody’s “So Walden is just going to become president?” line. Walden may consider running for President but his child’s mess up will force him to discontinue the race to spend ‘more time with my family.’
Three quick thoughts:
1. Lewis earned the Emmy that he didn’t deserve last year in this episode.
2. Will the Finn murder storyline jump the shark like Landry’s on FNL did?
3. The newspaper Jessica looked at at the hotel had a picture of Obama and Romney on the front of it (I paused the DVR to make sure). That doesn’t make any sense in this world.
In this world, they’re actors on a political drama. That was a review.
I thought Lewis earned that Emmy in the finale of last season. In fact, I suspected if anyone would dethrone Cranston, it was going to be him for that episode.
Yeah, if they’re having Obama as the president in this universe, then Waldon really shouldn’t exist.
I think if you look closely you’ll see it’s actually a picture of Fauxbama and Wrongney, but I see how you could have made the mistake.
Imagine Cranston getting this kind of material instead of the overpraised crap that was Season 5 and Vince Gilligan casting him aside in favor of Mike’s one-liners. Damian Lewis is one lucky lucky actor.
I wouldn’t say that Lewis didn’t deserve the Emmy. He was phenomenal in “Marine One” (my vote for the best episode the show has done), particularly in the telephone scene with Dana. I just think that Cranston deserved it more than Lewis did. But if Cranston was going to lose, Lewis was the best of the other options.
I’ve got to say, one thing I didn’t expect to see in the comment section for this excellent Homeland episode is an accusation that Season 5 of Breaking Bad was “overpraised crap”.
@jamex Completely agree that Cranston was robbed of the Emmy. Yes The Weekend episode was great (moreso for Danes), but The Marine One episode is the only real reason why Lewis edged out Cranston. Cranston had TONS of scenes and episodes where he was head and shoulders better: “I am the one who knocks”, the crazy laughter once he found out Skylar gave Tod Beneke the money, the scene with Walt Jr. when he was a mess with broken glasses, the scene with Jesse in the lab in “Boxcutter”; there are SO many more! It seems like Season 4 is the sweet spot for drama series – The Wire, Breaking Bad, Mad Men (specifically the “Suitcase” episode) come to mind.
@anne and @joseph BB has gotten to the point of a more massive following, and I think it’s affecting everything with production except for the actors. As for season 5 of Breaking Bad, it’s not going to be nearly as good as Season 4 (or earlier). If there was a season for BB to win best drama series, and Cranston for best actor – last season was it. Huge bummer.
As for this episode, Brody caved way too fast. He lasted 8 years in captivity, and less than 24 hours they had him looking as tired as he did? and couldn’t stand up after interrogation? I get what they are trying to symbolize, etc, but it really took away from the acting for me.
Also, the wife seemed a little too eager to see Brody after less than half a day when she kicked him out of the house, no?
As for #3, I didn’t notice the newspaper, but in the beginning credits, they have Obama in it too. Although the show could take place “after” Obama was president, it still bothers me for some reason.
Carrie isn’t actually in love with him, is she? I have to imagine she is still just playing him. After the cabin scene, I thought I remembered her being completely disgusted with him.
I could see it going either way, and personally think it’s probably a mixture of the two. Heck, Carrie might not even know how much was real and how much was theater, as Saul put it.
I think Carrie found a kindred spirit in Brody and a large part of her loves him. At the same time, she’s serious about her job / taking down Abu Nazir. So I think both things are equally true. Which makes there relationship that much more complicated.
The scene in the bunker blew my mind; this show sometimes goes too far into silly “24” land; but always somehow comes back to more believable.
It’s by far the best show on the tube right now
Who was watching Brody get out if Carrie’s car at the end?
I thought it was Carrie’s surveillance guy.
Yep, it was Carrie’s guy.
Yea it was Virgil…who as a new series regular sure hasn’t had much to do given that he had no lines here. I did like that he remained in the van outside Brody’s house after Carrie drove off. I took that to mean he was on duty to watch Brody, which is absolutely something I would expect the CIA to do.
Is it safe to say that Brodie will now be under complete and total 24/7 surveillance in order to ensure he has any slip ups with Nazir?
And I really hope this stuff gets unraveled by the same anonymous moles within the CIA that knew Estes’ safe number.
Why did the 3 Brody’s need two pizzas?
Damn, JerseyRudy. Almost everyone who could have thought up that punchline would have gone right for it like it was in heat. But you had the patience to add in some misdirection, build up expectations and then violate them, like a well-played game of checkers.
This was a fantastic episode – first I thought it belonged to Brody, then Quinn and then Carrie. So amazing what these actors were able to do here. When Quinn stabbed Brody in the hand I was ticked off – so out of character for this guy. But when it was revealed as a tactic for “good cop bad cop”, I thought it was brilliant. Peter Quinn has risen in my estimation as a character to be reckoned with.
The interplay between Lewis and Danes was so brilliant that it will be hard to see the likes of this level of intense exchange again very soon. I have been waiting for something to rival The Weekend episode and this does come very close. The thing that gets me is when there is real honesty between these two characters. And even though games were being played by both here – there was some real honesty as well. I did buy that Brody could be turned like this because he has so much to lose – and he still has feelings for Carrie even if he doesn’t want to admit it. The look on Lewis’ face when Carrie tells him he will have to meet at her apartment to keep up his cover with Nazir’s contact – well, it was like he couldn’t believe his ears. A bit convenient for a lot of future complications but let’s hope it all plays out as well as this episode did.
All I can say is, this show is seriously earning its Emmy!
I figure the whole Dana/Finn hit & run will end up with a Walden destroying a Brody again and give Nick another reason to want the VP dad, thus giving him a reason not to follow through with his new CIA deal
I’m not sure if I’d be amused or horrified if the show tried adding more -uple’s to Brody’s agent status.
Do you think the Carrie/Brody interrogation was shot in one take? Looked like it to an untrained eye, such a long, intense scene…
Don’t think so. There were some inconsistencies with Carrie’s crying (one shot her face is wet with tears, and the next she’s dry).
And Brody’s eyes are very, very red and tearful at one point and only seconds later are not at all red. But I wonder where the breaks were. It must have been hard to cut and retake very much.
Along comes a show, that totally blows my mind. I use to come here to add my comments to your excellent review, and all I want to do re-watch. The brilliant interrogation between Carrie and Brody had me speechless. You spoke of Brody’s eyes, sunken, tired, and all I could focus on was Carrie’s words bringing him to tears. I was moved to beyond words with not only the dialog, but with the handholding, and Brody going back to fetal position. Last season, Carrie talked to that Saudi national, and focused on what made him human, not what made him a terrorist. I feel honored to be a viewer of this work. PERIOD.
Why does Jessica call her husband Brody? That is kind of weird.
I’ve always thought that too…really odd, especially since her last name is Brody too…
lol. I hadn’t thought of that…I wonder if the writers sometimes forget to have his wife call him Nicholas, since every other character calls him Brody. Now I’m going to begin watching to see how often it happens.
I have a friend who calls her husband by his last name…it’s what everyone calls him, and that’s how she was introduced to him and knew him before they started dating
He mentions that they met in High School, so that may have been his “nickname” back then and she still keeps to it. (perhaps when she’s annoyed?)
She’s always called him that, even before they were married so it has stuck. I knew a few couples that are like this, especially military ones.
I found the conversation with Jess after the interrogation a almost codewordish. She asked where he had been, his response, “Looking for answers.” I think I am just looking for reasons to justify my dislike for Jess. Some sot of involvement in a plot would do the job perfectly.
It’s been seen before in tV, so it’s not like it’s anything new. Scully and Mulder were always Scully and Mulder to each other. ON Hill Street Blues, Joyce Davenport always called Frank ‘Furillo’. There are other examples.
I know couples who this , “Smitty, Hooper” etc
I’m a married woman, and almost all of my friends still call me by my maiden name. My husband does not, but I think if he and I had been friends before we started dating, he might have! Because that’s what everyone calls me. I actually like this little character point on the show, to me it shows how long they’ve known each other.
I too find it weird. @DS -yes, exactly, it’s a TV thing. In real life, not so much. Some people may say they know such couples but I don’t so it’s weird to me. If the writers wanted his name to be Brody, they should have named him Brody.
It’s weird because her last name is Brody. If you don’t think it’s weird, call your spouse by your last name and see how it comes out. I tried it…it reminded me of gym class in middle school. Creepy.
It’s a military thing. In the military your last name is sewn on your chest. In informal settings fellow soldiers will refer to you by last name or nickname general. They will only use rank and last name in formal instances. All his former unit buddies also call him Brody. And if everyone in their social settings calls him that she is just following suit. It might also have been his nickname in HS as they met in HS, most people in high school called me by my last name as my first name was generically common.
Mike is military but he is always Mike. I even don’t know his last name. Roya, Hadir and Walden’s wife are the only ppl call him Nick (Nicholas).
I think the terrorist attack is going to involve either the murder or kidnapping of Finn, the VP’s son.
It makes thematic sense for Nazir (Walden took his son away, so he’ll get revenge), and it explains why Finn has become a character this season. It also offers the opportunity for Dana to be put in the same danger. (Her being kidnapped alongside Finn, when Nazir already knows Brody is working with the CIA, could create great drama and moral dilemmas).
Whoa, great thinking. I could see that happening and being an amazing storyline…so long as it is resolved properly, unlike when Zooey Bartlett was kidnapped on West Wing…
I like your thinking didn’t Carrie said Nasir doesn’t go after soilders he goes after your children the ones you love. And the way Jessica said ‘keep her safe’ as they left for their date, you get that feeling something is gonna happen! I’d love the senerio with Brody having to choose between Finn getting killed and having to stop it because Dana is with him
Oh, that’s really good. Of course now if it happens, I’m going to be mad that it was “spoiled”. ;)
Good theory! Kinda reminds me of how Damon Pope got his vengeance on Tig on this season’s Son of Malarkey.
At least we now know why Brody had that stupid plot line involving the Tailor and the safe and the failed assisination of Abu Nazir. They needed to use all these events to help us buy that 8 years could be wiped out in a single day….I see a shark…..hmmm….great acting, but like Chuck or SOA or Dexter (especially Hall) or fringe, etc…great acting only covers up so
Much. Come on guys up your game you are too good for this.
This show is far and beyond better than Dexter. That show crapped the bed a long time ago.
Remember Dexter was excellent for 2 seasons. Only after they had to drag the show did it suck, same with lost. Once a show gets to a certain point a drop in quality Is an inevitability. I can see the signs already. Still fantastic acting.
Off topic, but which episode of Freaks and Geeks was the one that NBC was afraid to air?
Kim Kelly is My Friend. Was a tour de force for Busy Phillips but it was dark.
[sepinwall.blogspot.co.uk] should explain it
Busy Phillips was so GREAT on Freaks and Geeks; and such a cliche character on Cougar Town
Amazing episode. When he finally started coming clean, I was hoping that Brody would say something like, ‘but I did detonate the bomb, it just jammed.’ I know he didn’t go through with it a second time, but actually going that far is still shocking, and it never feels like it’s given its full weight in the storyline.
Excellent episode, possibly a series best. Great recap as well. The show continues to blow me away with its commitment to these fast developments and how they set up the next phase of the story. And the acting is off the charts.
Shocking and disappointing, but further impressive considering its inclusion, that a plot turn as God awful as the hit and run made it into an episode this amazing.
So what do you think was the reason Bodie was specific to say he never wore the vest vs changing his mind during the attack? Any more or less guilt that way?
Was Dana or her ex responsible for the bomb not going off?
I always thought the vest malfunctioned because a wire got unplugged when Brody was shown taking his ID out with much difficulty when his car was stopped at the security checkpoint.
Jesus, Lewis and Danes were amazing tonight. You could tell the stuff Carrie said was genuine, and seeing Lewis convey Brody’s unravelling (which future episodes will show may not have been that at all), was a delight. Best episode of the series so far.
The Dana/hit and run stuff will obviously tie into the main arc at some point, so I can tolerate it up to now. That VP’s son is a douche. I preferred the stoner.
Lewis was really good. I think Danes is a bit overrated. I’m sick of bug eyes and cry face being confused as great acting. It works in small doses but its getting to the point where it’s all she really does. Note that this is just my opinion.
I agree with some of this. I think Danes is fantastic, and she deserved her Emmy. But Lewis was better in this scene (and the more I think about it, he might be better overall). Danes was very good too, but she does this weird thing with her head where she finishes a question by tilting her head to the side, and every time I see it, I immediately think “acting” because it takes me out of it. Lewis never does anything that takes me out of the scene.
A couple comments:
1) I have to differ with Alan on this one. Really just didn’t find the Carrie interrogation scene believable. It was almost as if the writers thought, “Let’s avoid making Brody’s transformation look unrealistic…by dragging out the conversation longer.” I’m sorry, but it still didn’t pass the believability threshold for me.
2) Did anyone else notice that Chris has an incredible resemblance to Mike in this episode? (I hadn’t noticed this in the previous episodes.) Makes me wonder if this is an entirely separate plot point that will come out later — obviously, it’s been assumed up to this point that Chris is Brody’s child with Jess, but maybe her past with Mike is more complicated than I’d originally thought.
Disagree with the first point, but your second one is just down to puberty, quite frankly.
Chris really looked different in this episode. I wonder if they switched actors.
I noticed that too about Chris. I think they switched actors.
Hard to tell, but it seems plausible the woman hit by the car could be Arabic. Perhaps Brody could become privy to the hit and run, Walden covers it up to protect his son, and Brody sees it as another Muslim being victimized by the VP. At this point Brody snaps, and decides he’d rather see Walden pay than protect himself. I don’t know, just a theory.
I thought for a second it might have been Roya, but probably not.
Fantastic performances. Not sure the rest of the season can life up to this episode, but it was worth it.
I was very disappointed with this episode, and am surprised that you’re so on board with it. Two complaints that spring to mind:
1. Quinn stabbing Brody being written off as a ‘bad cop’ contrivance. That’s the action of a lunatic. You’d completely ruin somebody’s hand by stabbing it through. Why wouldn’t he just rough him up with a few punches? And really, that whole section felt like a stall to get Carrie into the room. Just have her go in from the start.
2. In the past episodes I felt the Dana/VP’s Son stuff was just marking time and basically filler. However with this murdering-the-homeless turn it becomes a big plot point, and a REALLY bad one from almost any angle for me (whether plausibility or more importantly whether or not the audience cares about it). In fact my instant thought was back to the Landry murder spree of FNL Season 2, which effectively ruined a WHOLE SEASON of a very good show – and looking at the comments, I’m not the only one who thought so.
I don’t disagree that both Danes and especially Lewis were fantastic in their scenes, but the writing was very disappointing.
Sorry, but Landry was not the only reason why Season 2 of FNL sucked. Coach coming back to Dillon, Julie dumping Matt for no good reason, Tara and volleyball, Mexico. I can go on…
1. I can buy it. I am not sure I loved it, however I can totally roll with it. First, it was Quinn’s job. However, he seems smart and I can see him realizing he’s not going to get to Brody. He gave it his best shot, however he does not have the personal connection Carrie does and they have very, very, very limited time. So two possibilities.
1) Realizing the very high stakes, coupled with the timeframe, he lost it. Really, what else was he going to do? Make him watch the video again? Torture him? The congressman who they have nothing concrete on to prove he actually had the vest? Brody seemed content to dig his heels in on that cover story, as unbelievable (yet still almost kind of believable) as it was. They know the truth, however that is not the same as getting him to admit it and work for them. It took eight years to get him to this stage and they have approximately twenty-four hours. I could see him lose his cool.
2) He realized he played his card and Brody still held his ground and that Carrie was the best plan going forward. Thus, he has to do something drastic to get her in, evoke some sympathetic emotion from Carrie (and maybe Saul) to help her sell the Good Cop angle. Plus, she had the emotional connection he did not. Given the timeframe, desperate times call for desperate measures.
For now, I suspect it was #2, in part by how much he cooled down so fast. However the way this show is written, who knows?
As for the second point about Dana & Finn? Beats me. I’m not sure why the felt a need to include that or where they’re going with it. That has to be just about the worst first date ever.
I agree. The hand stabbing thing was just stupid and pointless. I particularly agree that Carrie should have just gone in from the start. Or just show Quinn being unable to get through. Whatever. The stabbing thing was the dumbest thing we’ve seen this season, which is saying something.
Re: Quinn’s stabbing– In the last episode, didn’t Carrie ask Virgil to tail Quinn or do some digging on him? My memory is a bit foggy and the show may never follow up on this, but it made me question Quinn’s motives during his interrogation of Brody. Maybe it wasn’t a calculated “bad cop” move but rather an attempt to sabotage the interrogation? Just a thought, loved the episode.
I`m not so convinced that they have turned Brody back. I`m surprised how many people think it`s a done deal. We do`nt know what he is going to do. He would have agreed to anything to not go to jail and humiliate his fmaily. He may get word to Nazhir that he has been comprimised and conme up with a new plan.
Maybe. I’m not convinced it’s a done deal so much as this makes sense for Brody. He hates the VP, so that is one wrench. However, he hesitated to save Nazir from a surefire assassination, he tried to cut ties with Nazir more than once, and he has nothing left to hide (from the govt. at least, he still probably has a lot left that he’d like to keep away from Jessica and his family as long as possible, most likely forever if he can).
Still, I think they left it intentionally ambiguous. Even Brody at this point is probably still mentally swimming. I am sure the CIA will be watching him pretty clearly.
And when they stop the car in the end Brody says “so Walden just stands there and gets elected president”.
I wouldn’t say it’s a done deal. But clearly Brody is smart enough to take this out when it’s presented to him. We all have people we “hate” or “loathe”, doesn’t mean we are going to go all suicidal and try to kill them. The show has done a nice job up to this point in season 2 of showing Brody questioning Nazir’s plans for him, so it’s very believable that Brody would work for/with the CIA, even if he still harbors serious ill-will towards Walden.
I called this two weeks ago. I said they’d try to turn Brody as a double agent, and then we’d spend the rest of the series wondering which way he’d jump when push comes to shove. He’s clearly genuinely drawn both ways – at heart which means more to him? We won’t know for sure until it’s all over.
I think a VP candidate could make sure his candidate is not elected. A couple of bad speeches. It would be political suicide, but would get results
So who is the mole in the CIA? There has to be one, right? (How else would the muslim reporter girl know where to find the target list)? I still think it is David Estes. He has been more obstructionist than anyone else, and has illogically let Carrie get back into the middle of this.
What, pray, means ‘homicide vest’?
On the face of it, such a term dilutes the impact of the original ‘suicide vest’ which brings so much more collateral damage. If you’re going forward with that term, Alan, it sounds like you think Brody would have walked away unscathed.
I agree that it is kind of a distracting term. My assumption is that some people use the terms “homicide vest” and “homicide bombing” in order to draw attention to the fact that the bomber killed other people besides themselves. Maybe they think calling it “suicide bombing” evokes sympathy for the terrorist as a mayrtr. In my opinion, it’s a case of over tweaking a phrase to the point of the phrase losing its meaning. You can kill other people with bombs in many ways, but the clearest way to describe this way is suicide bombing or a suicide vest. It’s clearly implied that the intent is to murder, so adding”homicide” just seems superfluous.
Yes, this has long been an annoying bit of political over-correctness to my taste. The reason suicide is a meaningful modifier is that from the point of view of defense and strategy when the perpetrator does not plan to come out unscathed it makes it much harder to defend against. That said, ‘homicide vest’ is not nearly as redundant as ‘homicide bomber’ since the latter conveys the notion that there are bombs that do not kill people. Even taking a charitable view from the perspective intention one must acknowledge that even the most carefully planned “demonstration” bombing can go awry.
Speaking of political correctness and tip-toeing around the “no politics” rule I might mention a very overwrought review of Homeland on the Aljazeera English website (just google aljazeera and homeland and it comes up as the first item). The author, a Columbia U prof., makes a few useful points amidst a mess of overstatement, conflation and just plain strangeness. Think Edward Said on a bender. Reading the commentary over there reminds us of what a good rule the “no politics” one is here. But still worth a read if you want to better appreciate the sour taste shows like Homeland can leave for some communities.
@Anon,
Hmm…I didn’t see it as a political correctness issue, but I appreciate the added layers. Clarity and exactness of meaning in a public forum like this should not be toyed with. What say you, Alan?
Great episode – Clare Daines is great at the crying/crazy eyes. Have you seen the Babylon 5 episode “Intersections in Real Time”, Alan? That’s one of my favorite interrogation/bottle episodes.
When Brody worried that Nazir would come after his family, I loved the looks exchanged after Carrie told Brody, “We’ll protect your family.” Without a word he says “you know you can’t promise that” and Carrie — having given him the honesty speech already — silently agrees.
Liked the part near the end when Brody told his wife about the CIA. He was so happy to tell her the truth, for once. I do wonder if that will somehow bring harm to his wife in the future.
I hated the Finn (aka Landry) murder. It took me out of the episode. I don’t really believe that the teenaged son of a Vice President would be able to drive himself around with only one SUV trailing him, especially a teenager. That alone seemed ridiculous to me, but then that he was able to outmaneuver trained Secret Service agents while driving at top speeds through a busy city?
Not to mention they soooo were not in Dupont Circle (he mentioned that’s where they were going to see the movie) because there’s no way the streets of Dupont are ever as deserted as they so conveniently were when they hit the woman without anyone seeing them. Dumb dumb dumb, and came really close to ruining the whole otherwise brilliant episode for me. UGH.
nomnomnom I just want to eat up Lewis/Danes.
I was a bit upset with the Dana/Finn SL, because I’ve liked how the teen couple contrasted with Carrie/Brody non relationship relationship, and then suddenly there’s a lame hit and run thrown into it that for now, seems really silly.
I am going to ask my eternal question again– Brody was found in a dark hole with about a year’s worth of beard growth. How did that happen? We are told that he was tortured but then saved and treated kindly by Abu Nazir. Was he *fake* in the hole? Can that much suffering be faked? If not, then what? Anyone?
I have always wondered about this as well. And why wouldn’t the CIA be asking about that since he openly told them that the torture stopped the last two years.
I think it was established that Brody went to Nazir after year five and that Isa died after a year. That leaves the two last years unaccounted for. Enough to grow his hair & beard again, but it’s the kind of long game that demands an explanation indeed.
Amazing stuff from Danes and Lewis again, but did anyone else fast forward through the Dana stuff?
Yup. Right through it. Even when Finn hit the pedestrian at top FF speed (mine), I did an eyeroll that gave me nausea.
“The last time I went on a bender was when you went to the prom with Billy Birkbeck instead of me.”
So, factoring in the age of their kids, Morena is meant to be playing 40 in this? She looks good for it.
Non sequitur? What does Jess’s age have to do with Brody’s bender?
Imagine the hilarity if Jess had married Billy, and was doomed to calling him Birkbeck for all eternity.
He’s implying they were classmates.
Overall, I thought this was a great episode. I bought Brody’s confession largely because enough has passed to reconnect him to his American life. This includes his time and connection with Carrie, his (re)connection with his family, Dana in particular, and just separation from Nazir and the deconstruction he went through.
It was also nice to see not only the residue of Carrie’s affair with Brody. This is probably just the great acting, however it was nice to see her not taking any pleasure in Brody’s situation. Then there was Brody’s break down, his admission of everything except what was actually condemning, then his total confession and emotional breaking from Carrie’s words and just realizing perhaps what his life and family meant to him now that he was almost certainly losing it all.
However, it still seems incredibly unlikely they’d bring Carrie into this at all. They sold it as well as they could, however there seems like no way she would ever be involved in this at all, including last week’s episode, much less this week after she possibly blew the surveillance. At best, that was not her call to make and they have plenty of great interrogators so they would not have let Carrie into the building.
Still, great acting, and if you make small allowances the writers did a great job of following what would be the most logical sequences of events following a few rather illogical set ups.
As for Brody? I think he’s on the “good” side. He was leaning that way before, and with his family in the balance I see little reason he’d warn Nazir. He was conflicted about that before his cover was blown and his immunity was guaranteed by cooperating. Still, I think he’ll try and find a way to take a shot at (figuratively) bringing down the VP. Still, he seems to love his family and has been looking for a clean way out, and I think this is it. I think.
Thoughtfull comment. But Brody avoided many confessions, including the fact he did try to set off the vest bomb and that he killed the tailor. So who knows what he’ll be up to next
Well, he DID admit enough though. He admitted he had the suicide vest on. It’s at least a half-truth that he did not kill them when he could after Dana called (he fixed the vest, was all set to go, then backed out). As for the tailor, they seemed to accept he was dead for some reason (that seemed weird to me), however he killed some seriously injured terrorist. He’s not winning some humanitarian award, however I doubt that would have tipped their hand one way or the other. They probably know or suspect he killed Tom Walker. They know he hates and planned to kill/suicide-bomb the Vice President. Worst of all, he has been collaborating with Nazir. They have him dead to rights guilty of being a traitor and a would-be terrorist. They have enough on him with that, and his loyalty/desire to protect his family from harm (physically and socially/emotionally).
Still, he has a lot of pressure from both sides, so I agree there is some uncertainty what he will do next.
It occurred to me that Carrie has neatly positioned herself as a mirror to Nazir: the loving friend who understands and rescues him. She is in the exact same position Nazir put himself in with Brody. Brody may think he is free now, but I suspect that won’t last very long.
Tremendous episode.
Symbolically, that is true. I also noted both were manipulating him in a prison setting. However, Carrie is coming from a place of sincerity and seems to still actually, legitimately care about Brody. Plus, the end result for Brody (at least in the deal laid out on the table) is him getting to keep his life after preventing Nazir from killing people. Nazir’s deal ended with him killing Walker, if all went well with him killing himself while murdering others, and his loved ones’ lives being ruined. Plus, he can stop with the lies (except to Nazir and his network, and his family, and the VP, o.k., he can stop lying to himself).
Yep, the settings weren’t all that different, from a broader perspective, and the psychology was the same.
I’m not sure he’s a lot better off until Nazir is gone, and that can take a long time. With Carrie holding all the cards there are various sources of possible future conflicts. She may not be intent on murdering a boatload of people, but she can be relentless when it suits her purpose, even to loved ones. Also, she may care for him, but the CIA surely doesn’t and he’s got to do as he’s told, which in the near future is pretending he’s a terrorist pretending he’s a congressman who’s married but having an affair. The affair that is never going to be a fully neutral thing.
All the while he may still have to kill people and his family won’t be safe for a minute longer if he screws up.
Good points. Yes, things are not going to be simple for Brody (or Carrie, or anybody in the CIA dealing with this cover up of a cover up). And I’m sure the stress will wear at him/them.
Wow,, hi Honey , I’m home, what’s for dinner and guess what. I am working for the CIA! Keep it between us! Too weird
Well . . . what choice did he have? He certainly cannot tell her the whole truth. We know for sure THAT would not go over too well. If he flat out lies to her and she finds out (try keeping the truth from a spouse that’s on to you), and he might as well head to a good divorce lawyer on the way back to the hotel. I was surprised they did not figure out some cover story about where he was, what happened to his hand, etc. during his post-interrogation debriefing of his options. Still, he had to tell his wife SOMETHING, and a partial truth that conveniently required her to be quiet about it seems as good a plan as any.
-Cheers
I’m not really feeling this season. The suspense is there, sure, and the acting is magnificent, but the plot moves so quickly and gets upended so often that none of it gets enough time to sink in. I enjoyed seeing Carrie as an off-CIA teacher. Then suddenly, Beirut. Then suddenly, they find the tape. Then Carrie tries to come back, gets shot down by Estes and goes from suicidal to triumphant when Saul shows her the tape. In the last episode she was suddenly on board with CIA again like nothing had happened and just as I was beginning to look forward to the brody surveillance and the relationship between carrie and quinn, cut to brody being arrested. And in this episode we already have a new set of rules – brody as a triple agent – coming way too fast upon everything else. I’m actually beginning to feel a little seasick from all the story movement. It’s all plot machinations and no carefully built-up drama, and it makes the fantastic, more grounded stuff like the interrogation scene matter less.
One poster mentions The Wire on the dissembling of the bulletin board. For the exact reasons that I loved the Wire-the slow, realistic and often disappointing build up, are the exact same reasons that last night, I said to my daughter-This show has totally jumped the shark”. Great acting does not help when the suspension of disbelief is overpowering!
I think you mean disassembling. Lots of actual dissembling in this episode, though.
Apologies for being late to the discussion, but the everyday perils of life kept me from watching the episode until last night. While I certainly agree with Alan that the scenes featuring Danes and Lewis were riveting, I fear that placing Brody back into his regular life as a triple agent allows the show to revert back to a familiar formula. That development troubles me, as the rapidly advancing plot of the past few episodes suggested that the writers and producers were attempting something more daring. Now, though, we’ll return to the familiar formula, the only different being that Brody is working for the CIA, instead of Nazir. The tension will arise from our suspicions of whether he is truly doing so, just as our suspicions in the first season were prompted by concern of whether he was a traitor. In the end, it’s a variation on an all too familiar theme, and they’ve exhausted that theme.
The interrogation sequences were well done, and I’m pleased that we didn’t have to worry about the admissibility of any confession, as Carrie’s love-infused cross examination would almost certainly be inadmissible in any court proceeding in a traditional setting. Thankfully, as Quinn suggested early on, this is an entirely different venue with rules far less favorable to the accused. That said, I truly question whether an individual – even a sitting Congressman – would be permitted to reenter the world after nearly killing the Vice President and a number of other higher-ups in the federal government. I also question whether the Veep – especially coming from the same national security agency – would be kept in the dark both about the original plot that nearly resulted in his death AND the use of Brody to investigate a subsequent plot. If the CIA believed that Brody was in the bunker with a vest of explosives with all of the high ranking officials, then that is a massive, massive failure of intelligence, and Brody should not be permitted to return to the world in any fashion.
I think that shows following formulas is one of the facts of life. However, I still think this is less formulaic than a lot. Or rather, within that premise there is a lot of room to breathe. There is the tension of whether Brody is 100% on either side, what if/when somebody outside that group finds out he is a double/triple agent? Also, even though this was pretty predictable, I do not see where else the show could have gone. From a storytelling standpoint, and from a tactical standpoint. I can see the government using a turned double/triple-agent, especially if it were the only way in to finding out what Nazir, the cinematic equivalent of Osama bin Laden, was planning. It is incredibly unlikely they would not just arrest him and use that as evidence of counter-terrorist intelligence working and them outing a sleeper agent. Still, the U.S. Government at this point has a LOT to lose. Using Brody is outside the rulebook, yet they have a lot of leverage to keep him in line. It could backfire, in TV or in real life. If you believe in the cause enough to actually strap on a suicide bomb and flip the switch, then after it doesn’t work fix it and get ready to do it again, you’re maybe not the most reliable person to put all your faith into. If this fails, Nazir probably has to go somewhere else to plan an attack on America since they’ll be watching Brody like a hawk. If you just detain him as a traitor and a terrorist a lot of important people will be shamed and embarrassed, and the terrorists can openly declare they broke two of our Marines and slipped them in under our noses. If it works though, the rewards are huge.
As for the confession and Brody being released… Wouldn’t any trial for Brody be a military tribunal? I think there are different rules as to what would be admissible. I do not see them giving him an open trial. As for releasing him after nearly bombing the VP? In real life, highly unlikely. However, there are some interesting (if not identical) stories about the government using people that are somewhat compromised to further their goals. So there is enough of a kernel of doubt in my mind saying maybe, just maybe they would do it if they had to. As for keeping it from the Vice President? I do not see why not. I get the impression the government agents keep a lot to themselves and only reveal what they have to. This would be something I would expect them to keep quiet about until/unless they either had to, or it was beneficial to release it. I seem to recall hearing Obama did not know they were going into the mission after bin Laden until it was happening (hence the picture of him in the control room looking a bit not disheveled but with no tie and not as put together as you’d otherwise expect him to be). So in a TV show, I’m not going to blink at them having the CIA do something like this off-the-grid. In a very real way, the fewer people that know about this the better.
What I was saying was that the realism of the interrogation was less of a concern because he would likely be tried in the military courts as opposed to traditional civilian criminal courts. Although, on some level, I suppose it depends on the charge.
This is a reply to a comment by Dave I regarding Obama and the Osama Bin Laden mission. Obama gave the order to go in after evaluating the intelligence that it was highly likely Osama was in the compound. He knew exactly what was happening exactly when it was happening. And it happened in the evening when more casual dress in that type of situation wouldn’t be unusual. He did, however, don a suit and tie to make the announcement on tv to the nation, as one would expect. Not sure why I felt compelled to set the record straight on this :)
@Suzanne, my apologies. I read something to the effect that they kept Obama, not in the dark per se, but that he gave the order, some time later (a few days?) they went in, called him, and he came in more-or-less in the dark that they were going in right then. Of course, it’s not unexpected there would be somewhat erroneous reports out there. Still, I thought it weird that if they were planning this for that time he would not look a bit more formal and collected in the picture they made public. I thought he looked a bit like they caught him unexpectedly in the middle of watching Jeopardy with his wife and kids or something and then he just threw on a jacket (no suit & tie).
Thanks for the correction though.
With respect to Dana, I think it’s only fair not to punish Homeland for the sins of other shows.
Unless the cougar in 24 was the illegitimate beast-child of the head of the CTC, I don’t think the situations are remotely similar.
There must be a reason why Dana’s boyfriend is now the VP’s son and not just some random schlub. Two things were set up by this episode:
1. Brody has to carry on as if nothing happened. In the short term he has to be friends with the VP and possibly be his running mate.
2. Eventually Brody and his family have to leave Washington and nobody finds out what he did
I think the Dana storyline will be an obstacle to those things. The hit and run almost has to be found out, and we also know she said “let’s have some fun” and “go faster” while in the car. This can cause a number of complications in the VP-Brody relationship and also Brody’s deal with the CIA as a result.
See, I think this potentially is much, much worse than the cougar, which in all honestly, wasn’t *that* bad. And how long did that plot (extending to the creepy guy in the woods) last anyway. Two episodes if that? Out of 24. This hit and run has the potential to undermine the show for the rest of the season. That was the biggest problem with the Landry killing. It took the writers almost an entire season to dig their way out of one terrible decision. I fear that this may do the same to this season of Homeland.