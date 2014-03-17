Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Gary Blauman’

A quick review of tonight's “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as we work on the fat guy table…
We are running out of time, “HIMYM” and us, and while much of this final season has made me eager to get to the end already, “Gary Blauman” was a reminder both of the amount of business that still has to be dealt with in the remaining 60-odd minutes (plus commercials) of television. In the present, we still have to deal with the actual wedding, and before it Robin's pre-established bout of cold feet, and Ted and the Mother have to actually have their first meeting (and only after she first meets Robin). And in the future, we have to deal with whatever major developments are still to come for Ted, the Mother and the gang, including finding out whether “the Mother is dying in 2024” is a head fake, a terrible decision, or something else.
With all that to do, I wondered why the show might devote an entire episode this late in the run to an extremely minor recurring character like GNB employee Gary Blauman, who's notable only for being played by Cobie Smulders' husband Taran Killam. But Blauman was an excuse for three more important things: 1)One more trip down memory lane to different periods of the show's run, 2)A glimpse of Ted and the Mother's first date, only days after the wedding, where he would tell her this story, and 3)Gary's exit from the wedding inspiring Future Ted to fill us in on the futures of so many of the show's more memorable guests.
Of those, #1 wasn't as effective as some of the season's other faux-clip shows, but I did enjoy the guys' indignation over Blauman eating the Accidental Curly, and mockery of Lily's suggestion that a full order of curly fries would be the same. #2 & #3, however? Perfect. I didn't even know that I needed closure on most of those people, and yet the glimpses of Ranjit enjoying a life of luxury, Scooter ending up with Lily's doppelganger, Jeanette and Kevin moving to Poughkeepsie together, etc., was really sweet and even touching, even though some of these people were absolute cartoons (Blah-Blah, whose name turns out to be Carol) or reminders of previous dark periods of the show (Zoey).
And Ted and the Mother's date was, like every other bit of Radnor/Milioti business this season, so overflowing with chemistry and life that the only downside is that the show didn't give us many, many more flashforwards like it.
What did everybody else think? Did you enjoy Billy Zabka's insistence on being recognized for the proper “Karate Kid” signature move? Were there particular guest stars you wish had appeared in the concluding sequence? Do you agree with the Mother that the Wednesday after her boyfriend proposed to her on Saturday – and the Wednesday after Ted finally let go of his feelings for Robin on Sunday morning – is much too soon for that first date?
I didn’t mind the date being so fast after she says no to her ex-boyfriend. I expect instant connection when they first meet, and both realizing this could be special.
Loved finding out what happens in the future to some of the many faces we have met in the past. Also as a person who has lived in NJ his whole life, many of late nights ending at a diner, the curly fry thing has happened before so that got a huge laugh out of me.
The accidental curly fry or the onion ring are both wins in my neck of the woods.
Agreed, on all counts. I just REALLY hope the mother isn’t dead. Would be much better, but still admittedly kinda dumb, if she’s just sick and telling his kids the story while she’s in surgery or something. Or his mom is dead, triggering the story of how he met their mom. Anything but her bring dead.
*being dead (obviously)
Wasn’t there another hint dropped near the end of the episode in the conversation between Ted and the Mother? Or maybe it was Ted saying he wanted to enjoy ‘this’ moment between him and her? Not that he would know anything about her health at that point in the relationship, but the way he said made me think it was either an obvious hint or another diversion to throw us off track.
Definitely one of the better episodes the show has had in a while. If they end the series with good episodes like this, I can forgive all the bad stuff the last few years… Haha not at all. But this was a treat.
This was the best episode of How I Met Your Mother in YEARS.
Seriously. YEARS. And how long has it been since we’ve seen Blauman? Season 2?
So much of this episode was so great I don’t want to spoil it by talking about it. I’m gonna just let this one be.
Why oh why oh why oh why couldn’t THIS have been this season?
With Ted telling the story of the wedding on his first, second, third, etc. dates with The Mother?
That would’ve been so much better, using their first year together as a framing story for telling the story of Barney and Robin’s wedding at Farhampton, then culminating with THEIR wedding.
Man… I should have written this season. This idea I just had off the top of my head was so much better than Bays and Thomas’s crappy idea.
While the gallery of familiar faces was mostly wonderful, the joke about Zoey getting attacked by the hawk she was predicting was such a hack-y joke.
And I had no memory of Gary Blauman. Did the episode explain that he was a GNB employee?
I believe he was the guy who quit by taking 5 minutes to pee on the conference room table. It was Season 2 or 3, back when Bilson (Bryan Callen) was the boss.
Wasn’t that joke an explicit reference to Once Upon a Time?
I think my DVR is trying to tell me something. For the second time in a row, the machine has ignored the season pass and not recorded a new episode of HIMYM. This one sounds like it might be worth a visit to cbs.com tomorrow.
On the one hand, I concur with Alan: with three episodes to go, WHY THIS STORY? Who cares about Gary? (Did not know he was CS’s husband, though.) I just want to….well, I’ll quote Lily: point, get to the.
On the other hand, loved the first date like mad, and the Gary story did fit into Ted’s endless need to tell us whatever happened to Carol Blahblah and the bartender and Kevin. It’s a good thing The Mother likes his stories.
So….mixed bag, I say.
I didn’t even realize he had been on the show before (I thought that was part of the joke).
Some characters I would have liked to see endings for:
Claudia and Stuart
Wendy the Waitress
And, of course, Korean Elvis.
Wendy got marry to Marshall’s old coworker at GNB. It was shown in one of the episodes in season 6.
Oh right, I forgot about Wendy. (Hey, remember the fan theory that SHE was the mother?)
I loved Ted and the Mother in this! And I like that the Mother and Ted are in emotionally similar places when they meet: Ted has (supposedly) just let Robin go, and the Mother has just broken up with her long-term boyfriend. So neither one of them is probably in the optimal mental state to meet “the one,” but at least they can each relate to what the other is going through!
The rest of the episode was fun too, I thought, especially Zabka’s poetic aspirations. I hope the final episodes are at least this good, so that the series can end on a high note!
The fast-developing relationship actually fits my theory that Ted only let Robin go “for good” on the morning of the wedding because he replaced her so soon. Ted & the Mother both seem the type to latch on and fixate on a person, and idealize them, as she did with the dead guy and he with Robin. They simply lucked into mutually compatible or complementary obsessions with on another, at just the right point when each one was vulnerable. Had they not met, she might have locked on to someone else, and he might have also found someone, or else gone back to carrying a torch for Robin, and romantically pining for her from afar.
This is How I Met Your Mother really reaching back and throwing a fastball. Let’s hope it can finish out the game.
So is the finale just 30 minutes? Would have expected an hour.
Half hour next week, full hour finale on March 31.
No, according to [epguides.com] it’s an hour. Hopefully Alan will correct that – it should read 90 minutes of HIMYM left.
He was excluding commercials. About twenty minutes next week, and around forty the week after comes to, as he put it, “sixty odd minutes (plus commercial).” The “plus commercials” part made me think this, anyway.
This is the first time I’ve truly liked The Mother. Before they always painted her as this perfect match for Ted but only bc she liked the same corny crap he did but tonight she finally got to be a real person and I liked how their date wasn’t this instant match for two soulmates but instead a slow build of enjoyment of being in the others’ company. The rest of the episode was just another pile of pointless. I really don’t care what happened to those tossed off characters and everything else just felt like stalling.
I don’t complain about the weather in Wisconsin because there are no fences around the state forcing me to stay. Likewise, your remote doesn’t make the decisions for you. Feel free to move on to other TV. We won’t miss you.
God Forbid that I wouldn’t want a show that I spent 9 years watching to not suck.
Write a comment…It felt a lot like Ted and Stella’s 2-minute-date in all the best ways, except that Milioti’s “Mother” has more chemistry with Ted in these rare glimpses than Stella or Robin, with the exception of Season 1 Victoria.
The trip down memory lane was also sweet, as was the “walking date” which is incredibly underrated and lends itself to exploring and talking.
Since it was robin’s wedding I would have liked to see James Van Der Beek show up one more time. He would have been better than Blauman. How does JVDB’s character arc end?
His absence was made more conspicuous when CBS aired the promo for JVDB’s new show as following HIMYM finale.
They sort of finished the JDVB arc in the episode “Bedtime Stories”. Robin sees him in the suit at the bakery and he’s getting married to Louise Marsh. Robin then steals and eats their wedding cake. I’m pretty sure those stories are rooted somewhat in the reality of the show.
They still have time. Robin’s not likely going to marry Barney so there will be room for various drama and subplots about her. They still have to finish off Victoria as well.
Aside from the moments with the Mother, I thought most of the rest of the episode should have been introduced by Leonard Pinth-Garnell.
While I’m always a fan of Leonard Pinth-Garnell references (should be used more often IMO), I was reasonably amused by the episode.
I feel like I am in the minority on this but I thought this was a horrendous episode. Every moment now with the Mother feels weird due to the increasing likelihood she’s now dead. Cristin Miloti is amazing and her and Josh Radnor have insane chemistry and whenever they’re together we are reminded the utter worthlessness of the last five seasons and her not being introduced much earlier. Also I had no idea who BLauman was at all! Why didn’t they just make it be James Van Der Beek? And why would Barney, Ted, etc all really feel that horrible if Blauman did leave the wedding?? The show is making it hard to watch it to the end.
I agree while the “whatever happened to” was interesting other than that this episode like most of the season blew. I guess if you are so engrossed with the show that you remember Blauman from one episode then score, but the majority of people have no clue who this guy is and for us it was just another wasted episode.
I completely agree.
Your judgment is basically correct. My objection was “It makes no sense for anyone to care whether this guy is or isn’t hers. It’s just a device that leads to Stan telling Kyle, Kenny and Cartman, “You know, I learned something today.” Skip all the hijinks and get to the big moral lesson for once, can;t you?”
Another shortcoming is that the showrunners imagine they still have legions of fans who care about every character they ever created, remember all the details, and will be pleased by this stuff.
Unfortunately, the majority of the people in that category gave up on the show (and are coming back to see if it ended well). Another large bloc kept watching but shut down their frontal lobes in order to avoid shooting their TV. Or they’re recent pickups who are only there for the funny hijinks the show does now and not the boring stuff it used to obsesss about.
So a lot of the callbacks are unrecognized. Or they brought back painful memories, like “Yeah, I forgot they had Robin dating Kumar as a dodge that one season, before they got back to ‘Does she end up with Barney or Ted?’ plot.”
Or they made you wonder “How could they care this much about the details and not care about what they did to these characters over the course of the show?”
This episode wasn’t terrible, but it did seem weird to have so much time devoted a little used character from 5-6 years ago so late in the run. As Alan said, he’s notable only for being played by Taran Killam. So basically they wrote this episode because they have a friend who hangs around the set a lot. Not because it’s organic to the story.
The first date was a reference explicitly to “The Three Day Rule” but it was also, I think, an implicit reference to “The Window” where Ted learns that if it’s the right time, it’s the right time.
Did you notice that all of the cast spouses (Burtka, Killam, Denisof) were in this episode?
They used their staff for the picture of Table 27’s amusement park picture too
I can’t decide if Ted not not resorting to some grand gesture to save the date was actual growth on Ted’s part, or was the date a victim of the series backing itself into a corner and needing to not overshadow a still to come Ted grand gesture.
Either way, as much as I like Radnor & Miloti together, it seems like there should have been a greater initial spark between the two (especially compared to Ted’s reaction to his first date with Robin).
I really hope this isn’t heading toward Ted and Robin in the future…
“Either way, as much as I like Radnor & Miloti together, it seems like there should have been a greater initial spark between the two (especially compared to Ted’s reaction to his first date with Robin).”
Keep in mind, this is their 1st date, not their first meeting.
@Miki, exactly. Obviously we know their first meeting is amazing enough for Ted to change his mind about moving to Chicago.
I think there was some growth. Remember, he was thinking that he shouldn’t turn back and make a grand pronouncement, and was proud of himself for walking away. I think if she hadn’t called him back, he would have kept walking.
I think it was implied by Ted saying that he wanted to “remember this” that the flash forward is really a flashback by 2030 Ted, who is not a reliable narrator. That would account for Ted’s more somber tone in most of that scene; he is remembering their first date and injecting his sadness at losing the Mother in the 2030 time frame.
I wish Wendy the waitress, who was once rumored to be the mother, was also there in the montage.
And I agree Josh and Cristin together just oozes with chemistry!
Regarding the lack of Wendy the waitress, we know what happened to her years back, when Ted bumped into her and her husband while on a business trip to Japan. Guess there was no need to re-hash it, since she was happily married with three kids.
The joke that had me laughing the loudest was Kevin and Tom in the future, with Kevin saying, “Kids, did I ever tell you how I met your father? At a party.” THE END.
Anyone else love the Wayne Brady throw-away joke?: “Hey, kids, did I ever tell you how I met your father? It was at a bar.”
I loved it even more when they did the same joke in Season 2 with Ted’s mom & dad.
Sandy Rivers stroganoffing his beef?
That’s a hack, lame line I’d expect from Two Broke Girls or Two and a Half Men.
Yes, but it’s a part of his character, though. Sandy is laughed AT in HIMYM, but in 2 Broke/Two Men, you’d be expected to laugh WITH him.
My guess…the mother is alive when Ted is telling the story to his kids, she dies later on in life at which point Ted ends up marrying Robin.
The show likely does a wrap up of where everyone ends up in life, Ted, Robin, Lilly and Marshall on the front porch, Barney disappears from the face of the earth and his two kids grow up and love “Aunt Robin” for all the stories Ted told them about.
I HATED this episode. It was dumb. You know why? Because I think the show should end a certain way and the way they’re doing it isn’t what I would do. I’m smarter than the guys that write this crap. They didn’t mention Wendy the Waitress in the end montage and I don’t care that they wrapped her story up years ago. They should have included her because I forgot. Also, I forgot that Gary Blauman was a real character so that was dumb, too. This whole show is dumb. I can’t wait for this show to end so Ted can marry Robin and the mother can die.
“In case you can’t tell, I’m being sarcastic” — Homer Simpson
Except, I think a lot of commenters actually ARE smarter than Bays and Thomas….. I’m not saying I have a perfect way to end HIMYM. But I also don’t think B&T are doing a fantastic job with it. I don’t think that’s unfair criticism of the show.
I have no problem with the date being so soon after the wedding because as the great Harry Burns once said, “when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”
I have no doubt Ted realized the first part right away.
Well, three days later, Ted isn’t in Chicago. He’s on a date with the mother? Do we think he stayed in NY just to date the mother, or will there be some other reason he stays?
Good catch, didn’t think of that
I loved, loved, loved the date with The Mother. I wish they did more of that this season instead of a lot of filler episodes that were very boring. However, I did not like the call backs to the past characters. I thought it was out of place and too generic. I barely laughed. The Zoey appearance was so dreadful I was embarrassed for them.
it was liking watching a 20 min production of Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’, everyone got a happy ending……nothings ruins a long running show for me like a happy ending for EVERYONE! Give me a Sopranos ending anytime rather than.
Don’t worry, it looks like you’re gonna get your wish with the Mother likely having some sort of fatal illness.
I loved this episode!! Barney was really funny on how Gary stole “accidental curly”… It was on of the best episodes of HIMYM!! I’m going to miss you!! :D
I’m curious how everyone thinks the last two slaps are going to come out. My theory? He never gives the last slap and it hangs over Barney’s head forever.
I think there’s only one slap left, right? I’m pretty sure Carter/Bays said the slap would come before the end of the series.
I hope it’s a flash forward to some very distant time when they’re old men and Marshall cracks him one in an old age home (or on the porch since that’s where Lily thinks all good couples end up).
It was one of the better episodes this season, and it gets extra points from me for using a deep cut from THE KINKS. “Where Are They Now” from the album “Preservation Act 1” sold the guest star flash-forward sequence for me.
“And Ted and the Mother’s date was, like every other bit of Radnor/Milioti business this season, so overflowing with chemistry and life that the only downside is that the show didn’t give us many, many more flashforwards like it.”
This times Pi to the billionth integer plus one.
I’m sure this has been discussed before somewhere on here but in an interview with TV Guide Craig Thomas basically rules out the mother-dying-in-the-finale theory saying it’s a happy ending that is all about hope…
Write a comment…It’s a little crazy that Billy Zabka has gotten more work this season than the mother (who may or may not die in 2024).
It’s a little crazy that Billy Zabka has gotten more work this season than the mother (who may or may not die in 2024).
i know i am late here, but am i the only one that remembers that after Blauman tries to pee on the conference table to quit, barney (in voiceover) says he loses all of his money and dies a lonely death living over a bowling alley?
Thank you, i’m not the only one! I assume the writers either forgot this or it was to be seen as one of Barney’s exaggerated tales at the time…