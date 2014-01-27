Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘How Your Mother Met Me’

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” 200th episode coming up just as soon as we’re the best economics-themed band in the city…
Well, that was lovely.
And also frustrating.
As an episode, “How Your Mother Met Me” was pretty terrific. I can quibble with a couple of things here and there – they were stuck with Darren, for instance, even though I’d have been fine never seeing him again – but overall it did about as good a job as possible as a single episode could at both telling a story of the Mother’s last seven years, while weaving her into the larger continuity of the series.
But as I watched Cristin Milioti be so vulnerable, and charming, and funny, and as I saw the Mother blossom into something more than just a collection of tics that Ted Mosby is destined to find adorable, all I could think was A)Why did we have to wait so long for this? and B)Why did they have to squeeze it all into one episode?
Over the weekend, Zap2It’s Rick Porter put together a list of Mother moments from the run of the series that this episode could potentially touch on, and we hit most of them here. (Apparently, the Mother was not the woman from Ted’s dating service in “Milk,” since she wouldn’t have been looking for love at that point.) And while the episode did its best to dwell on the things that mattered – say, the pep talk The Naked Man gave her to pull her out of her grief-stricken rut, or the Mother asking her late boyfriend Max for permission to move on, or the Mother singing “La Vie En Rose” – but at other times it felt like it was racing to check items off a list in the time allotted.
And Milioti is too good for that, and the Mother is too important a character for that. I’m glad this final season exists so we got to know her at all, rather than the original plan to just end the show with Ted meeting a woman who’ll forever be a stranger to us. But I think back on some of the dumber episodes from earlier in the season and wonder how on earth the creative team thought those were a better idea than, say, doing a structure that interspersed the Mother’s timeline with events in Farhampton.
There’s the old showbiz adage to “Leave ’em wanting more.” But for a show that’s run as long as “HIMYM” has, that’s very clearly marking time at this point before we get to the finish line, that adage shouldn’t apply. They should be giving us as much of this lady as they can for as long as they have left.
But that’s an issue more about the season than about “How Your Mother Met Me.” Some other thoughts:
* I had hoped Milioti – or an older actress (Lori Loughlin, maybe?) – would narrate the episode from the future, to once and for all put to rest the fan theory that the Mother is dead in 2030 (and, related to that, that Ted and Robin are somehow a couple in 2030). Nope. Saget all the way, and the speculation gets to continue.
* St. Patrick’s Day is in March, yet the chyrons show the events of “No Tomorrow” (which aired on the actual date of St. Patrick’s Day that year) as being in April. Also, if the Mother meets Louis in the spring of 2012, and the wedding is in the spring of 2013, how do they have “a couple of years” together? Did I misread/mishear something?
* Always happy to see a new version of the title sequence.
* One avenue that could have potentially been explored more: why the Mother doesn’t at least try to meet Professor Mosby once Cindy explains about Ted’s attraction to her. Yes, she’s still in mourning for Max, blah blah blah, but it’s been a while at this point, and that’s something that could have been dealt with in more time.
* They did get the continuity right on when Barney and Ted opened Puzzles versus when Ted wears the green dress.
* It is obvious and yet bears another mention: Milioti can sing. Now I really wish I’d seen her in “Once.”
What did everybody else think? Did “How Your Mother Met Me” fill you with joy? With frustration? Both?
Frustrating, but also great. Why they delayed this for so long, is so confusing. I really want to know why bays and Thomas thought this was a good idea.
So, regarding that idea, I guess we can say “Tyler no likee!”?
I thought it was hysterical that the mother had only two boyfriends while Ted was whoring around nyc for years. I didn’t think it could get any cornier.
They had to explain why someone that awesome was still single at 29.
Yeah…I was pretty uncomfortable with her very pure back story. Fits in a little too neatly with the old romance chestnut of the experienced rake and the innocent virgin.
Agreed with Shannon. I am also disappointed that they ended up going with the Disney style love story. Having the mother fulfill every one of Ted’s non-essential wishes for what his wife would be like is just bad storytelling. Having her be almost exactly like him is uninteresting. Instead, the writers should have taken this season to show us how the mother is not the idealized woman that Ted wanted, but rather the wonderful, unique woman that Ted never knew he needed.
“the writers should have taken this season to show us how the mother is not the idealized woman that Ted wanted, but rather the wonderful, unique woman that Ted never knew he needed.”
I agree, but since we’re not seeing how they get to become a couple, I guess this is the best they could do. Hard to show that she was what he never knew he needed without them getting to interact on that level.
I agree, jesus, that made me so mad. He gets to save her from the grieving, mend her broken heart, while she declines even a dinner because she will only ever have one love, and he screws his way around the city. ughhh show. why do you do this. I love the mother (theoretically at least) and her actress so much but jesus fucking christ, the 50s called and would like to have their gender stereotypes back.
This will forever be the episode in which Bays/Thomas prove how massively talented they are and how horribly they dropped the ball over the past few seasons. Couldn’t agree with Alan more.
Lori Loughlin. You use the Grammy spell-checker?
That, and I misplaced your phone number. Stay fabulous, Old Proofreader.
Yes to everything you said, but man I just loved this episode so much. SO MUCH. Milioti was amazing.
Yes, Millioti was amazing! Superb job on casting her for the mother!
So this episode was sooo good that sepinwell have to take it back his promise and make reviews of HIMYM again? Incredible!
I said at the time I would review any episodes that were good and/or noteworthy enough to merit it. This qualified.
This episode ultimately made me angry that we had to slog through so much crap to get here. It was really well done and just pisses me off thoroughly that Bay and Thomas were so slavishly devoted to the titular moment happening at the end of the series. This was one of the best shows on television early in its run and it clearly could have continued to be so if the creators weren’t so damn stubborn. Ultimately, I’m sad for them and I’m sad for us.
Yep. This episode just proved what a charming actress and character they have and could have been using all season. If Ted had encountered the mother on the balcony (another irritating contrivance) in the first handful of episodes, the show could have finished the wedding and concentrated on their relationship and maybe building up to the lighthouse proposal for a finale.
But oh no, we have to suffer the worst extended concept episode in television history.
That was a delightful episode but I hate them for making us wade through so much shout just to get here.
Both, like you. I always liked the choice of Milioti, but we never got to know her until now, and I was utterly charmed by her and wish I had spent this season watching her and not the overly broad antics of the others. Her La Vie En Rose actually made me cry it was so sweet and sad, not a reaction I ever expected this show to elicit. I wish they hadn’t left her out of so much of the season and I want more with her.
This should have at least been a two part (or hour long) episode. I wanted more…
Obligatory Nitpick: The Naked man seemed a lot more together when talking to the Mother than when talking to Robin.
Lives do not always proceed in linear fashion from worse to better, from flailing to having your crap together. Not even in sitcoms.
I liked the way we got to know the mother. Milioti was FANTASTIC in ONCE. I saw it in the Village before it went to Broadway.
Here she is:
[www.cbs.com]
I agree. I earnestly do not understand why some of these folks watch the show. I don’t have time to watch television I don’t like.
Thought it was incredibly telling that the best episode of the season was the one that featured the least of the regular cast members. The writers are to blame for the overall state of the show, but the subtle as a sledgehammer hammy performances over the last couple of years haven’t helped much.
To be fair to the actors, I do not think that they’ve been handed a script with an ounce of nuance in at least a few years.
I was really frustrated and annoyed by most of this episode, and Milioti still nearly got me to tears at the end. Thats how good she was. Which in turn kinda upset me more with this season.
I know im basically repeating Alan here, I just thought her performance deserved mention.
I am an evil blackhearted bitch and I rarely cry, maybe tear up a bit if someone’s mommy dies.
I was sobbing hysterically for the last half of the show. The Mother is THAT GOOD. OMG.
This season is totally confused. Every moment with The Mother has been awesome, the rest has been questionable to bad most of the time. It really does prove that they should have given up the “BY GOD, THE SERIES ENDS WHEN WE MEET HER, PERIOD” thing, though.
I wanna be friends with The Mother already. (Though darn it, she’s not the one who picked up Lily. Must be Ranjit.)
When I watched the earlier seasons, I would always be intrigued and excited by the small hints about the mother. I was convinced that the ‘bump girl’ would turn out to be the mother, for example. I was looking forward to actually seeing one of the students in Ted’s course turn out to be the mother.
However, now that the writers have essentially figured out ways to shoehorn this mother into all of those puzzle pieces, it feels cheap. There was a sense of importance to those scenes, and really it wasn’t important at all. Those hints cannot mean anything if the mother wasn’t actually there. I almost wish the writers would have left those clues out and told a more straightforward story.
That would’ve taken an insane amount of planning to cast an actress as an extra in at least one episode and then have her come back in the last season. And she had to be an actress good enough to play the Mother but not well-known enough to be suspicious as a background extra. The contract would’ve probably been impossible, considering they didn’t know when they would get to the Mother storylines. It would’ve been a logistical nightmare.
Kevin is right about the logistics, but that doesn’t take from the broader point Eli is making, and that I total agreed with. A whole series worth of loose ends tied up in a single episode felt unfulfilling. I think it speaks to Alan’s point: Why so late and why so tight? Weaving the mother’s back story through the whole last season would have made it much more pleasurable. As it was, it was an excellent episode. That’s for sure.
changing the format of the show to take an entire season to cover only 2 days is a terrible decision in my opinion. The frustration of waiting to meet the mother has always been an issue with this show, but now it feels like we have run a marathon, and when finally in sight of the finish line we have to slow down to walking only a step every 5 minutes. The only saving grace have been the appearances of the mother, who is amazingly well acted. More specifically, the future scenes where she and Ted celebrate their anniversaries at the Farhampton.
I had the same feeling during this episode that I did watching Chuck versus the Tic Tac and Phase Three. You have amazing characters who are great actors and you have creators who drop the ball by only giving them the odd episode to flesh them out…..ugh.
But to be fair Casey and Sarah were always better and fully formed characters then the ones on HIMYM, but a show should always strive to do more.
A great episode, I loved how they integrated her story, bravo Milloti, bravo.
This shows just how much Bays and Thomas have been yes men for so long. They could have done this incredible work, they are talented enough, they just did not know how to stand up to CBS and fight for it.
Oh well.
Are we calling CBS the villain here? Bays and Thomas took the MASSIVE paychecks CBS offered them to drag the show out because they realized its always better to ride a sitcom out financially for a network than stop early. Bays, Thomas and the five regulars will probably be able to live very well for the rest of their lives and do whatever they want creatively for the next 20-40 years on their own dime if they so choose by taking a 4-5 season show to 9 seasons with heavy syndication. This show was never going to be a pantheon level comedy.
It’s not CBS’ fault that Bays and Thomas didn’t introduce the mother, say, 3 seasons ago and just keep going after that. Clearly would have worked as a show, and significantly better than what they actually did.
There is a great subtle Field of Dreams reference when Milioti asks for permission from the dead boyfriend, who is probably “playing catch with his father,” which is of course a reference to Ted’s thing for Field of Dreams. That got an A+ from me.
Isn’t it also a reference to every man’s obsession with “Field of Dreams”?
No. Every man does not have an obsession with “Field Of Dreams”. I loathe that film and every time I hear some sap say it makes him cry, I want to put cigarettes out on him and beat him with a rubber hose.
There’s a very short list of films men are allowed to cry about. They’re all about war.
Not sure any reference to playing catch with a father is a field of dreams reference. Seems like a little bit of a stretch to me.
You are history’s greatest monster.
I’m one of those who thinks the mother might be dead in 2030. And this idea is based completely on the episode “The Time Travelers” — where Ted wants to go back and spend an extra 45 days with the mother. Obviously, Ted is a romantic, and this is not out of character. But there was something weird about the tone. There was a desperation to his longing. Like he wants to spend every possible day with her because he knows those days are limited, not in a philosophical way, but in a very literal way.
I hope I’m wrong.
I thought there were a few clues in this episode that she might be dead too: one is what Alan mentioned – why wouldn’t she be narrating this episode? The second is subtle: Ted says he “must have heard” her sing that song a million times over the years. Past tense. It may just be a script quirk, but why wouldn’t he say “I HAVE heard her…” Or maybe I am over analyzing :)
I have watched this show from the beginning but have never really paid that much attention to the details and all the theories out there. With that being said I’m pretty sure I assumed the mother was dead after the first couple of episodes. Why would Ted be telling this long detailed story without the mothers help? I’ve heard how my parents met a thousand different times but it never took longer than 15 seconds! These kids probably grew up most of their lives without their mother and Ted is telling this long winded story so when the reveal comes at the end it will be super emotional and warranted. Oh and I’m so hoping there are no more duds among the few remaining episodes!
The content of the Mother’s story here also points to the ultra-sad ending, since it’s entire point is to reject the idea that there’s only one person out there for you and implicitly saying that the mother would be entirely in favor of Ted moving on, at least after 8 years or so.
I really hope, though, that the person Ted moves on to is literally anyone other than Robin.
I guess I’m in the minority here, but I don’t think she’s dead for a few reasons. First, the practical: This is CBS. Also, it’s a sitcom. Despite the fact that the writers have brought emotional depth to many episodes, there’s no way they’re killing off the mother.
As to the Time Traveler theory, I genuinely think the context of the episode makes that theory implausible (maybe not the right word). Ted is at a LOW point. His friends have moved on and he’s reliving conversations and events that not only happened years ago, but didn’t happen together. Basically, Ted is sad and lonely. When Ted looks back on it now, it’s an opportunity to skip 45 days of BS and get on with the rest of his life. Ted goes through some pretty rough stuff before he meets the mother. Major life event stuff: being unable to deal with his feelings for Robin, watching Robin marry his best friend, deciding to leave a city that he loves (NYC), etc. Plus, he’s still sad and lonely. To me, it’s not “I want the extra 45 days with you because you’re dead now.” It’s “I want the extra 45 days because I would have left my own life sooner, I would have avoided some heartache, and it’s that much more time that we would have been together.” The good news is, one of us will be right. :)
As for the past tense, I think that’s just casual dialogue. If I were telling a story in the present, I might as easily say “I had heard her play that a thousand times, but…” just as easily as “I have heard her play that a thousand times, but…” That’s just me, though.
I’m not saying I think she is dead, just that I can see that as a possibility. And I don’t buy the “it’s a sitcom” as an argument against her being dead. It makes it less likely, but short of the creators or network saying that won’t happen, nothing is impossible.
I would in no way be disappointed if I was wrong about this! I’m not rooting for anyone to die on tv or in reality I was just saying despite any evidence or theories that are out there I’ve always felt the whole premise of this show and him telling his kids this story was because she had passed.
People like to promote the idea that the mother is dead using the fact Ted is telling the story as evidence. But really, you don’t tell your kids about their dead mother by telling a story that she is not in for 95% of.
Ray, I disagree. I think that the underlying logic behind telling such a long story with so little mother is to give the children a deeper understanding of his four best friends. He dwells on misadventures of the gang because now that their mother is gone, these people are going to take on a more prominent role in their lives. Especially Robin, whom at the end he’s about to ask if it’s okay if he dates her?
Further support for the mom is dead theory and pointing to a choice of phrasing in that same closing scene, Ted says “Like when she tucked you in at night.” He doesn’t say “when she used to tuck you in” or “when she tucks you in.”
I hope its not the case, but ever since I read the theory (recently), I’m starting to notice this things.
But Slip, the kids are also significantly older and (likely) not being tucked in any longer.
I get that JB. I’m pointing out that, if she was alive, the more likely way of referencing the past would have been to say “when she used to tuck you in.” He didn’t say that. He said “when she tucked you in.” Its subtle, but it has a slightly different and, at least to me, important connotation.
Fantastic episode, but television malpractice that it was only one episode.
I love. ..the Mother (good grief – we finally found out these kids’ names … last episode?), she’s great and it’s fulfilling to see her and getting mad about having not seen her will only make me mad… but Seriously – much as I love her (and I do) did they really have to pick someone who looks so much like Alyson? I know it’s been noticed but I just *kept* noticing it tonight. Aside from that, i’m good (if I don’t think of the season wasteage, it doesn’t hurt. (and she’d better not be dead).)
I agree — she can be very reminiscent of Alyson at times.
The fact that they could put out an episode like NOW after we had to slog through the terrible episode of the “Slapsgiving 3: the slappening” and the other duds this season infuriates me.
After seeing this, we know that the writers and creators could have gone for a final season that included and incorporated the mother more than the occasional mention and/or appearance.
It’s crazy that after they put one of the best episodes of the season that I’m actually madder than the terrible episodes they put out, if only because it displays the wasted opportunity.
What an emotionally honest and well put together episode…. something that hasn’t been able to be said about HIMYM consistently for about 5 years.
Aside: It looked like the mother was wearing one of the ID necklaces at several points in the episode… something starting with the letter L. So maybe it’s Laura/Lorie/Leah (Teddy Westside would love to be able to think about doing it with a Leah).
It might also explain why he only got to name Luke. It’s hard to imagine her bucking him on Leia, given what a nerd this makes her out to be. But if it was already HER name…
Oh god, that’d be great if it was Leah, for that reason.
The necklace says, “Love.”
A damn shame they’ve waited this long to use the mother. Milioti was wonderful.
Like many others, I’m fulling expecting her to have passed in 2030 and Carter and Bays were so married to that ending and narration style that they refused to adapt their plans.
Also, I was disappointed that I missed her run on “Once.” I saw it late last year and was surprised to see that she was the original female lead.
So I guess based on Max’s note that came with the ukulele, the English Muffin song may have been a revival of a previous tradition?
This is the How I Met Your Mother that I remember. This is the How I Met Your Mother that I miss.
You know what would have been ballzy? If this entire season had been about how the Mother met Ted and we don’t even see Ted till the last episode. That would have taken some guts and in my opinion would have reinvigorated a series that has been running on fumes for more than 3 seasons. And if it was executed as well as Season 1 or 2, it honestly might have catapulted How I Met Your Mother into the pantheon of Great Sitcoms just by sheer force of how innovative and cool it would have been. Alas, Bays and Carter have shown that, even when it is clear that something is no longer working, they are unwilling to change the way they approach their show.
This episode was so good, it gave me goosebumps. And like Alan said, it also made me angry.
It’s a great idea, but this is not something you can fault the Bays and Carter on.
Doing something like that is not possible in today’s broadcast TV environment. Stuff like actors contracts, current reporting, TV execs and TV advertisements make such an endeavor impossible.
I think you’re partly right, but I wasn’t saying this had to be a surprise to viewers (because you’re definitely right about that; in this day and age that would be totally impossible). Regarding the actors’ contracts, that would probably be the biggest problem, but I think it would depend on what years exactly the actors’ contracts are up for renewal because if it was right before this season, it might have been workable (especially since its well known that Segal didn’t even want to do a ninth season). It also could have worked if Bays and Carter came up with this idea at the beginning or even halfway through the series. As for “TV execs and TV advertisements,” I’m honestly not sure what you mean by that. Do you just mean that execs and sponsors just wouldn’t allow it? Can you be more specific?
By TV execs and TV advertisements I meant that TV execs are especially hard to please. And when they get something that has a solid foundation (such as HIMYM, which despite the drop in quality the past couple years still draws huge numbers), they don’t want to mess with that in fear of scaring away advertising money. Basically, I don’t think a TV exec at a broadcast network (I think it could happen on a cable network) would sign off of drastically changing the show when it is as close to a sure thing at drawing the numbers it does and bringing in the advertising money it does.
Loved the episode, and so glad they’re redeeming the season from earlier garbage like the rhyming and slap episodes. This episode and last week’s were golden. Cristin Milioti is an awesome actress, played the emotions just right. Teared up when she asked Max for his blessing to move on, and her singing was beautiful.
A few other thoughts: the St. Patrick’s day in April made no sense. I say it was the Captain who picked up Lily, and I’m firmly in the camp that the mother dies and Robin and Ted are a couple.
9 years of this show. Will miss it when it’s gone!
Any other L.A. area HIMYM nerds going to the PaleyFest panel?
The meeting with Louis apparently happens at the end of Season 7 (Ted in green dress, pregnant Lily), which WOULD be 2012. But why the Save the Arcadian flyer, which would suggest Season 6? And why “a couple of years?” Unless they are trying to subtly shift the wedding weekend to 2014 to avoid confusing the newbies, but that would be phenomenally stupid…
I generally liked this episode, but did anyone else think it’s a little morbid that Ted’s happiness is reliant on a 20-something-year-old’s death?
“I thought you forgot about me.”
“Your balls are on my couch”
“Besides, what”re the odds that We BOTH SERIAL killers”
The singing English muffin.
Her sweet and supportive response to her room mate’s kiss.
I feel sorry for whomever Milotti is romantically involved with, that poor sap cannot possibly win any fights when those big eyes tear up.
Yes, I teared up when she was speaking to Max about the proposal.
She effortlessly took that show and made it her own in this episode, I chose to ignore any frustration I’ve had this season because a lesser actress would not have delivered with such pathos.
Having her nurse a broken heart all these years until Ted comes along and heals it… Brilliant.
This chick needs her own show.
I never, ever gave any serious thought to the speculation that The Mother is dead and Ted eventually marries Robin. I thought it was just mindless fanwanking from rabid shippers.
Until tonight.
The way Bob Saget delivered Future Ted’s closing narration…there was a sadness to it and for some reason I suddenly saw Widower Ted as a real possibility. YMMV if Max is potentially some kind of parallel there.
You’re right that the narration did lend credence to that theory.
I just have trouble getting beyond the opening lines of the series, when the boy’s response to Ted saying he’s going to tell them how he met their mother was “are we being punished?”
If the mother were dead, that would be pretty crass.
(Plus, so many fan-theories have been proven wrong.)
“…Yes, she’s still in mourning for Max, blah blah blah, but it’s been a while at this point…”
That`s the depth of your understanding towards a grieving process that isn`t considered “normal” nowadays, because of this fast-running modern life? blah blah blah?
No wonder you (and others) dump on the idea, Ted couldn`t let go of his one true love (if it exists). There is just a lack of emotional understanding in you, that overshadows your every critic. You are a great imposter with intellectual astuteness and a massive knowledge of the tv business, but an imposter nonetheless.
You could have spared yourself the ad hominem attacks, but you do have a point about it being a bit… callous, maybe, to suggest that there exists a common standard for how long someone’s allowed to grieve for.
“Blah blah blah” was a reference to the emotional shorthand the episode had to use because so many events were compressed into 20-odd minutes. Everyone grieves at their own rate, but there was a suggestion after The Naked Man’s pep talk that the Mother had started emerging from the shell Max’s death put her in, to the point where a guy being that into her would have at least led to a discussion. But there wasn’t time for that.
But thanks for the judgment!
“she’s still in mourning for Max, blah blah blah,” This sentence is my favorite thing about this review and the episode, Alan. You nailed the episode perfectly in that line.
Any idea who played Kelly? I can’t place that actress but she looks so familiar!
Ahna O’Reilly. Based on her IMDB page, the thing I remember her from is “The Help” as Viola Davis’s boss.
This was really good! I’d watch that show. Is it wrong that I now think the mother is too good for Ted?
I truly loved the episode and didn’t have any quibbles with it… until I read this review. But I do acknowledge your point, for sure, about why it was necessary to cram it all into one episode.
My takeaway was that the episode reinforced that Ted and the Mother are certainly meant to be… soul mates… the “one” for each other, and I loved that. Completely didn’t expect that she would have had the heartbreak of her boyfriend dying — wow! That was bittersweet and surprising. But it made you feel emotion for her right off the bat, which was probably the point.
At any rate… I did love the episode.
Great episode, but so rushed. How great would it have been if every other episode of this season was in this format – with the Mother’s backstory. It would really put the regulars on the back burner, but we could have gotten rid of so many of the filler episodes they did at the Farhampton Inn.
I think Bays and Thomas told us in season 4’s the Possimpable(?) that they would screw up the mother and her importance. When Barney said during the viewing of his interview video that Corporate America loves big ideas and the idea of people doing these big and amazing things….they also like no follow through…..basically…..HIMYM in a nutshell.
Bays and Thomas needed a Let Bartlet be Bartlet kind of moment that Leo and Bartlet had. Where Leo basically says that the president has lead them to safety at every turn and it is time to actually start getting shit done (yeah a total fantasy, but!).
Now you need some cajones to do that, some guts and gumption, never to be found with Bays and Thomas.
Given that they were at MacLaren’s at the time, wouldn’t the “Puzzles” reference be to the first time Ted and Barney opened Puzzles–in “3 Days of Snow” when Carl left them the keys. Maybe Louis was in the marching band.
I’ve generally found this season enjoyabl1 (especially compared to the last 2), but your criticism is well placed. Tonight’s episode was probably the best one this season (if not the past 2), there’s no reason they couldn’t have been cutting in more of her back story throughout.
Having said all that, I thought it was a really good episode, and I hope it’s the start to more mother from here on out. They have set themselves up with some decent plotlines going forward, with Barney wondering off and Marshall and Lily’s fight; hopefully it can sustain them (along with more mother) for a couple of episodes going into the actual ceremony.
Not sure if this was broadcast for everyone, but at the end there was a “Next week on How I Met Your Mother” promo and they showed a clip of that dumb-looking Robin Williams show! Frustrating!
Forgot to clarify that they showed the Robin Williams clip instead of the HIMYM clip for next week.
I was mad about that too. I thought they were for sure going to put it after the dumb Robin Williams clip so that everyone had to watch it but NO!
Was anyone else reminded of Scrubs when the mother started playing a really good sad sounding song on a ukulele in one of the final few episodes?
“Why would someone name a bar puzzles?…unless that’s the puzzle!”
Favorite line of the season.
I never bought the “Mother’s dead” stuff but there was definitely something melancholy in the way Ted talked about the mother’s signing. Seems like an stupid way to end a comedy series but it does seem like a possibility now
Cristin Milioti is too good for that show
I agree with everyone who thought this episode should have been an hour. Instead, they rushed their way through a checklist of “things they needed to explain” (econ class, St. Patrick’s Day, yellow umbrella, Cindy…)
Definitely my favorite episode of the season, even if I was getting a “Lost” vibe from the whole thing. I am liking Cristin Milioti more and more, I don’t understand why she is not a huge star by now. I recently watched her appearance on “30 Rock”, she was hilarious and sexy! I recommend her movie “Year of the Carnivore”.
I think what’s driving me so insane about this season are the missed opportunities. And not just what they aren’t doing – it’s what they’re doing instead. Carter and Bays seem to have it in their heads that EVERY SINGLE MOMENT from the series must be revisited. Would anyone really have been upset if the Naked Man didn’t return? And in feeling the need to revisit everything, they’re missing chances to build up the Mother more or to explore what her life with Ted is going to look like. After this episode, they can’t (ok, they will, but still) just dismiss what Ted’s likely going to have to do to convince the Mother to truly move on. How does she reach the point from where she was in this episode to being able to say “Yes” to his proposal before he even finishes? I’d love to see that story, but I’m afraid we won’t. After all, I’m sure Sandy Rivers needs to crash the wedding soon.
Just saw an interview with Cristin and Josh. Wouldn’t it be a saving grace to this horrible season if John and Cristin fell in love and gave a box set of the series to their children…wouldn’t it then truly be How I Met Your Mother (or if Josh is currently married, How I divorced your Father)
LOVED this episode. Yes, minor quibbles and it sucks that an episode this good is by the same people who’ve made episodes so bad this year/the past few years, but I loved it. Very emotional and unexpected.