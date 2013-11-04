Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Lighthouse’

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” – and many thoughts on why this will be the last regular “HIMYM” review by me as of now – coming up just as soon as I go stag to Coin-Con…
Kids, let me tell you the story of a TV comedy I love called “How I Met Your Mother.”
“How I Met Your Mother” is the story of a young architect named Ted Mosby, who wants nothing more in life than to meet the woman of his dreams, settle down and start a family. And it’s the story of his best friend Marshall, and Marshall’s fiancée, then wife, Lily, who are a goofy, lovable, open-hearted pair who were made for each other. And it’s the story of their friend Barney, a sleazy lothario with a catchphrase for every occasion, who’s just amusing enough that the others keep him around, even as he annoys and/or disgusts them. And it’s the story of Robin, who seems like she could be the woman of Ted’s dreams, but who’s destined to end up with someone else.
And kids, it’s also the story of a Ted Mosby decades in the future, telling the story of his lonely wanderings as a single man to the two kids he’ll create with the greatest woman he ever was lucky enough to meet. And that Ted Mosby tends to get distracted, or confused, so that he presents very skewed and personal versions of events, most of which have virtually nothing to do with how he met his wife.
And because of that crazy, time-bending structure, because the show features four exceedingly likable characters and one extremely funny one, because there is a creativity and energy and palpable sense of romance to the proceedings, “How I Met Your Mother” is one of my favorite comedies on television. It looks like an old-fashioned sitcom, shot on a stage, but it’s a retro sitcom that’s been reinvented from the ground up. It features so many scenes per episode, often set in many different eras (requiring both costume changes and, in Alyson Hannigan’s case, wig changes), that it can’t even be filmed in front of a live studio audience to capture their laughter. (What you hear is artificially provided later.)
Let me give you an example. The fifth episode ever of “How I Met Your Mother” – or, as we all started to call it after a while, “HIMYM” – was called “Okay Awesome,” and it’s just bursting with ideas and strange energy: Barney and Ted go to a club that’s so loud that most of the dialogue is presented with subtitles, Marshall and Lily each somehow leap out their apartment window without sustaining injuries, Marshall takes drugs in the club bathroom to deal with a tooth injury and emerges doing an elaborate dance number, etc. And it does all of this while telling a sincere and thoughtful story about how much Lily and Marshall don’t want to be the boring couple who don’t go to the club for adventures, even as Ted aspires to be just as boring and happy as they are. Some comedies go through their entire runs without demonstrating this much clarity and wit; “HIMYM” did it in week five.
Or here’s another: the first season ends with Ted the hopeless romantic literally making it rain in New York just to convince Robin to give him a shot. It’s a big moment, and one that shouldn’t work – especially since we know by now that Ted and Robin won’t end up together – but it’s exactly as grand and emotional as intended.
Or another: in the third season, long after Ted and Robin have broken up, Ted tries to seduce single mom dermatologist Stella, who claims she has no time to date. So he decides to give her an entire elaborate dating experience – including a cab ride, dinner and a movie, of sorts – all in the space of the two minutes she claims she can spare each day. It’s another inventive, joyful sequence – scored beautifully (few sitcoms have ever used music as well as this one) to Big Star’s “Thirteen” – that made me really root for Ted to find happiness, whether with Stella (nope) or someone else.
Or let me tell you about the time “HIMYM” submitted a no-questions-asked entry into the sitcom hall of fame with season 2’s “Slap Bet.” Ted tries to figure out why Robin freaks out at the very thought of going to a shopping mall; meanwhile, Barney and Marshall wager over Robin’s secret (Barney thinks she appeared in the kinds of movies I can’t tell you kids about), with the winner getting to slap the loser across the face as hard as he can. There are multiple slaps, an elaborate music video from Robin’s secret Canadian teen pop star days, and a perfect distillation of every unique, smart, sweet element of the “HIMYM” formula. When the history of the sitcom is written, “Slap Bet” will be a part of that history.
Kids, I love Marshall and Lily as a stable sitcom couple whose happiness only makes them funnier. I love the verve and humanity that Neil Patrick Harris gives to Barney, who’d be pretty despicable in lesser hands. I love the iconoclastic Canadian spirit of Robin Scherbatzky, and how she doesn’t feel like any sitcom heroine I’ve seen before. And I even love dippy, sometimes-douchey, doomed Ted Mosby, who for all his flaws can really sell a moment when he has to.
Of course, the “HIMYM” I’ve just spent several hundred words describing to you doesn’t really exist anymore. The faces are the same, as is the style of jokes, but it’s been on too long. The writers decided early on that they didn’t want Ted to meet the Mother until the very end of the series, so they had to drag out his romantic misery long past the point of usefulness. As the show moved into middle age, then old age, the jokes got broader and the characters more cartoonish and/or mean. (Somewhere along the way, for instance, Barney went from someone the gang disapproved of to someone they celebrated.) This happens on a lot of comedies successful enough to last this long – when the kinds of jokes you’ve been telling for years with your characters get old, you start exaggerating certain traits for effect, then exaggerating some more, until they only faintly resemble who and what they started out as – and “HIMYM” wasn’t immune.
Then we came to the end of last season, and we finally got to meet – at least for a few seconds – the Mother, played by theater actress Cristin Milioti. Ted’s future wife had a face, and they had a time and place for their meeting – at Robin and Barney’s wedding – and Milioti was joining the cast for the final season. After years of forced stasis, “HIMYM” was going to finally move forward again. The creators announced that the season would take place largely at Robin and Barney’s wedding weekend, but also promised that this would just be a framing device for many glimpses of the gang, and the Mother, in the past and future. And Milioti appeared at length in the final season’s first episode, and in a memorable scene in the second, and her presence immediately livened up everything around her. After a few bumpy years, “HIMYM” was going to pull a “Cheers” or a “Frasier” and end on a good note.
But you know what’s happened so far. The Mother disappeared after those first two episodes, absent for five straight episodes before reappearing briefly at the end of tonight’s show. The characters have only gotten broader and meaner, and for the most part we’ve been stuck at the Farhampton Inn, which has rendered a sameness to the episodes. Last week, I even came up with a checklist to see how that episode matched up with the rest of the season, and it was awfully close.
Of course, when you’re coming up with checklists and struggling to differentiate one episode from the next, it’s probably time to stop writing about a show every week, which is why this is the end of my regular “HIMYM” coverage. I’ve stuck with shows I haven’t liked in the past, but usually because I found different things to say about them every week. With this one – which debuted only a few weeks before I started my first blog (here’s the first time I discussed the show online) – I have run out of words. If they do an extraordinary episode – or, knock wood, a run of them – closer to the end of the series, I will happily write about it, but these reviews had turned into a repetitive weekly exercise in misery, and it’s time to stop them.
And I feel good doing that after “The Lighthouse,” which was actually one of the better season 9 episodes. It had the Mother only briefly, but the flashforward gave us a major moment in Ted and the Mother’s future together, as he proposes marriage to her (and she says yes before he can get all the words out). It had Robin acting obnoxious and confrontational as usual, but it also had a couple of sincere moments between her and Barney (in flashback) and her and Lorettea (in present). As usual, I can’t defend most of the Marshall/Daphne road trip – and the fact that they’re still in Ohio at episode’s end means that it will be a really long time, episode-wise, before he gets to Farhampton – but I did chuckle for “HIMYM” nostalgia’s sake when he put The Proclaimers on after angrily taking control of the road trip music. There was even a vintage “HIMYM” running gag in the running tally of things the gang knows about Robin’s mom.
I’ve been thinking of stopping this for a while, and almost did it after last week’s show, but I’m happier to walk away on a slightly more positive note. I’m going to keep watching, and like the show’s sappy hero, I’m going to keep hoping for the best, even as reality keeps giving me something else. But it’s healthier at this point if I’m not writing the same damn screed every week.
What happens now? Plans are still in flux. We may have another writer cover the show for the remainder of the season, or I may simply present a short talkback post on the blog each week for everyone to discuss the episode. I’ll have a post like that here next week, either linking to the new reviewer’s take, or explaining that this is it. And like I said, if the show should happen to recapture the old magic for a half hour or more, I’ll have something longer to say. I still want to be writing about “How I Met Your Mother,” but I need it to be “How I Met Your Mother” more consistently for that to happen.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Wow, they finally broke you. I can’t blame you, man.
Cristin Milloti is just a terrific addition and has great chemistry with Josh Radnor, but can’t they give her character some agency? I’d like to know who she is other than some magically perfect girl who happens to be “The Mother.” It’s borderline Manic Pixie Dream Girl, and I’ve long been ready for that term to be retired.
I took a look at the episode titles on Wikipedia. There is one that is titled “How Your Mother Met Me.” So I think we’ll be getting a little bit of that at least. Though that’s not really saying much.
Are you watching the same show? The final season is boring, not funny and Cristin Milloti has ruined the show.
If you seriously think Cristin Milloti is ruining this show, I have absolutely no respect for your TV taste. This show was essentially dead entering it’s final season. Milloti at least put it on life support. She’s has literally the only redeeming part of this season.
Well, as much as I’ve loved these reviews, I respect your wanting to give them up, even if it’s only for now. I hope you’ll at least pop back after the series finale, and maybe after the 200th episode (which has the somewhat alluring title “How Your Mother Met Me” which seems set to both infuriate and intoxicate me) to tell us what you think of those.
As for me, I laughed at this episode more often than I have at most of the others this season, and the final scene between Ted and the Mother was really great. If Bays and Thomas would just utilize this amazing actress they hired, and show more scenes with this great character they’re building around her, maybe this season would be better. Perhaps they’re worried that if they show too much of her we won’t think she’s the perfect woman for Ted, but after her few appearances thus far, I’m sold. This is the woman Ted’s been telling his kids about, the one he’s been looking for all these years. She clearly complements him, I’d just like to learn more about HER, more than just how she reacts and works as someone for Ted.
Hey, you stuck it out longer than anyone could have expected you to do so out of loyalty. This was, I agree, the best of a bad lot this year. The only thing I can hope is that there is something different/better coming up, and that Bays & Thomas are just treading water until they get further along. Maybe they didn’t want to go to the Mother well too often and too early, but plan to use her a lot as the season progresses.
I felt they wasted the Mother’s appearance here by doing pretty much the exact same thing they did last time, and they blew the proposal by showing it too early and in the totally wrong episode. We don’t know her at all, so why would we be invested in her getting such a nice proposal? We know that at some point beyond the run of the show, she and Ted are going to get married and stay married long enough to conceive two kids, so it’s not there is any drama or surprise to the moment, or doubt that she’d accept.
The only payoff in that scene is that the smug, self-absorbed, least likable character is going to get to have his cake and eat it too. I’d think a more interesting future for Ted would be one where he doesn’t get his big Romantic moments, but doesn’t care because he realizes that’s not as important. They got that message about the right person being more important than the right location across in the most awkward way by having the top-of-the-lighthouse moment “ruined” by the presence of the girl he had only wanted to exploit for selfish casual sex and to maintain the appearance of his desirability for the weekend (because it’s always the woman’s fault if she’s not right for Ted…he’s the God of Romance, how dare any woman not match up with his checklist).
And then there is the title making me think of a similarly titled episode in the final season of Lost, which mostly featured the main character being an unlikable jerk, and wasting time asking the wrong questions and pitching temper fits at the lighthouse in question. And then we get the reveal that this whole trip has just been a big waste of our time, because the demigod responsible for protecting the Island and thus the world, finds Jack to be just as insufferably, obnoxiously contrary as the audience does, so he tricked him into getting safely away from an impeding threat, because if he had warned him, Jack would have refused to leave the Temple out of spite. The upside is, that show saved its unlikable protagonist and made him sympathetic again by the end, and brought the characters to a satisfactory conclusion in a church setting. Any hope that HIMYM can do that too? Or did they just waste another episode by having Ted muse over wanting a movie-type romantic experience with just the perfect person?
I also thought there was some kind of meta-commentary about Ted in Barney’s remark to Loretta about being interested in Robin for herself, not as an accessory or milestone to his dream life, but the rest of the episode doesn’t seem to be aware of that. They seem to be saying that Ted’s problem all these years has been that he hasn’t learned the lesson Barney articulates to his mother (and, BTW, doesn’t she have a couple of grandkids already? Why the “no grandchildren” remark? ), but then they undermine that idea by giving Ted his perfect dream courtship/partner/baby momma anyway.
Also, the Stinsons’ arc felt really contrived, like they made Loretta and Robin extra unreasonable and unlikeable just to gin up a fake conflict to give Meaning to their reconciliation and climactic hug. And spending so much time concentrating on the wedding weekend is blowing up in their faces, logistically speaking, IMO, because of all the family members and so forth involved in a wedding, which it is impossible to accomodate for a half-hour sitcom’s presumed budget, and just looks bad on a show like this one, that has set such a bar for themselves vis a vis continuity. Where was Wayne Brady during the face-off about Loretta’s eggs? What about Ray Wise showing up to defend Robin’s mom’s eggs, and backhandedly make her feel worse about her inability to domestically measure up?
And speaking of the wedding weekend structure, they’re taking the death of the officiating party pretty calm so far, aren’t they? Or maybe that’s where James is – off fetching his minister father to come fill in?
Finally, the bit about Ted and the Mother always vomiting together made me want to a little.
I actually thought the part about Barney being interested Robin for her, not for his dream life is why Barney and Robin works and why Ted and Robin doesn’t. Robin isn’t looking for the dream life either, and hopefully the more we learn about the mother, we’ll learn that her path is similar to Ted’s.
Yes- Barney’s brother had a child. So the “no grandchildren@ remark made no sense.
She didn’t say “I’LL have no grandkids.” She said “No grandkids” in response to her and Barney’s conversation. It’s implied that she’s talking specifically about grandkids in relation to Barney and Robin only.
It’s a shame she didn’t say “Well, I’ll have no grandkids from you, Barney, but I’ll still have James’ kids” so that you could follow it better. Damn you, Carter/Bays and your sloppy writing!
No need to be rude.
Great comment. Especially about how Ted expecting one girl is going to check everything off of his list is insane.
This season every episode feels the same without stand-outs like in previous seasons. There is so little continuity with the past here. And, who ever thought it would be a good idea to not have Marshall with the group.
One could argue though that Ted needed this past to get him to the point where he meets the Mother, so that’s why he is telling the story.
@THISISNOTHERE – Haha. Jerk.
I hate to read it, Alan, but I certainly understand. I’ll miss reading the weekly reviews as they’ve been as much a part of my viewing of this show as actually viewing this show has been. This show has meant a great deal to me — I mentioned in a thread last week that some of our engagement pictures were done with my wife holding a yellow umbrella, but we also had the theme song played acoustically as we walked away from the altar — and I’ve appreciated your championing it.
But this has become such a bad show. Tonight’s episode was fine at times (the show can still nail an emotional moment), but it was atrocious as other times — scrambled eggs, Clint. It’s a shame, too, because I want to like these characters but honestly, aside from Ted, I feel no real connection to anyone. (I’ve always been a Ted fan even at his most pretentious, and I think given the way the other characters have either devolved or gotten stuck on a road trip, I think he’s the major reason to still watch.) The jokes are rarely funny, and this season’s framing device, ripe with potential, has completely fallen apart.
Milloti is a terrific addition to the cast, and underutilizing her is almost criminal. She was the perfect shot in the arm for the show, but they’ve seemed scared. And I understand it, I guess, since I was always in the camp of not introducing the mother for fear of ruining the mystique. But honestly, this girl is IT. They cast her exactly right, and I think it’d be fun to see more of her. Without her, the show is just what the show has been since Victoria showed up and left at the beginning of season seven — tired, loud, and unfunny.
I’m not prepared to write off the show yet, and I actually hold out hope they’ll succeed in this finale. I think there’s still time to make the framing device work. But that time is running out, obviously. Here’s to hoping they’ll make it work at soon.
Alan,
Can’t say that I blame you, but was hoping you’d keep watching and reviewing for those of us who used to love this show and only watch now when you tell us it is worth it.
I have also been skipping episodes that Alan doesn’t recommend. I suppose I’ll have to find someone new to tell me when to watch.
I’ve been doing that too – there are a couple of shows that I’ll only watch after reading Alan’s review first. I want to watch HIMYM, but on the other hand…
Congrats. You’ve fallen on the sword for 5+ seasons now and I’m so happy you quit this wretched piece of garbage show.
All your points and observations have been salient, as well as much appreciated by this reader. At times your reviews offered support and solace for us other watchers (formerly fans) who have been getting consistently burned by this show.
You deserve better and far better shows deserve you. (I’d also put in a request that if you’re going to replace this recap with another show, I’d love a weekly Alan recap of The Good Wife.)
Now, if there’s another writer who’s willing I endure the torture that is HIMYM, can it please please please be Dan Fienberg? A weekly screed from him would be the only thing that could justify my continued watching of this abhorrent program.
Sounds like I did it right in bailing out of this show early in Season 3. I thought it was really great the first two seasons, but then seemed to be going dramatically downhill so I was out.
totally agree with this comment, Alan. Drop HIMYM and pick up Good Wife in the weekly reviews!
(Stopped watching HIMYM few seasons ago because it was too painful to see something I once so loved and admired get progressively worse.)
SLACKERINC,
You so made the right call. If I could travel back in time, I would tell myself to stop right then.
The moment everything went downhill: Barney and Robin hooked up.
I’m surprised you lasted this long. These episodes are unwatchable. I just use the show as back round noise, but keep it on in case the mother comes on or time actually moves forward.
It’s interesting to read how long-time viewers are hating this season. I’ve watched HIMYM only sporadically over the years, but this season has been featured among the TV shows available “on demand” at my gym, so I’ve been watching the recent episodes while using the elliptical machine. I’ve found them very funny and clever. Sorry to hear they’re actually repetitious and lame to you more faithful viewers.
Very, very disappointed in you. Finally a good episode, and after years, you quit. Just disappointed.
Milloti is so similar looking to Lily that it’s hard to notice anything else. Also I don’t like the implication that this storybook perfect love thing is the end game. I’d prefer a more natural, more imperfect ending…. too bad Anna Camp’s character can’t be the mother, she’d be a more realistic choice.
I kind of think she looks like what you’d get if Lily & Robin got into the same teleportation device.
Radnor/Milioti are wonderful together. They really sold that final scene and I can only hope there’s more of that as the series reaches its end.
Also love the two hugs that Robin got in the episode.
Thanks for all of the reviews! Hope you’ll be back.
Tonight, Ted Mosby proposed to the mother. On Memorial Day Weekend 2015. A month in time after a married Ted was holding his already born daughter in Marshall and Lily’s living room in April 2015 (see “Trilogy Time”). That’s a continuity error I can’t forgive. Honestly, it just makes me sad.
Maybe Ted knocked her up, they had a kid, and then he proposed.
But this takes place last year, which is 2012, right? So two years later is 2014, leaving (not much) time for baby-makin’ after the proposal, though maybe not before the wedding?
I thought that, too. The wedding is May 2013 and he says “Not two years later”, so even if you assume that it’s the start of 2015 there’s no way it works.
Unfortunate, because it was a beautiful moment ruined by the continuity error (and the terrible green screening).
The wedding is set in May 2012.
The wedding is definitely in 2013. May of 2012 is the season 7 finale, when Ted and Victoria run off. May of 2013 was the season 8 finale and the wedding.
And Ted has a wedding ring in Trilogy Time, so they’re definitely married, though the only thing we actually know is that Trilogy Time takes place some time in 2015, not necessarily in April.
So it’s possible he meets the mother in May 2013, She gets pregnant Jan/Feb-ish in 2015, they get engaged May 2015, married some time after that, the baby is born in Sept/Oct-ish and Trilogy Time takes place Nov/Dec.
Or the writers just stopped caring about continuity, which is probably the more likely explanation.
I came here specifically for this conversation. There has never been a worse continuity error in this show. They are usually so careful about time, even down to hairstyles in the past and future. I don’t know how this was missed. Ted would never propose after a baby, he would do it the second he heard she was pregnant, he is Ted Mosby for god’s sake. I hope this is somehow explained, but I can’t come up with anything.
I should have realized what you were going to say. The beginning of this felt like a goodbye. Will you at least cover the finale next May?
I’m hoping the show is a dick to you and will start being good again once you stop covering it.
Oh, please, can Dan do it? His ability to simultaneously recognize HIMYM’s latter year utter failures and inability to stop watching a show make him the perfect candidate. Please!
This absolutely needs to happen. With video blogs, every week.
Why else did you start that new complex if not to have Dan do weekly HIMYM diatribes. Regular video segments combined with an end series memoriam Iceberg/Firewall segment will be sufficient.
Dan is already busy with Amazing Race, X Factor and Survivor recaps plus exit interviews of those people among other stuff he writes, give him a rest. ;)
Nobody wants me to be HAPPY!
-Daniel
Fienberg! Fienberg! Fienberg!
See my comment above. Dan has to do these recaps. The show is so bad, so lost and so unwatchable, that the only payoff can be a vitriolic and pointed weekly diatribe from the man who hates this show as much as we all should (and I do). Truthfully, Dan is the most representative viewer. He has hated this show for years, has previously mentioned all its flaws, has not found it funny in years and has kept watching throughout. He’s the voice of this generation.
Fienberg! Fienberg! Fienberg!
No rest for Dan!! Dan must do the recaps! I will accept no other! Get busy, Dan!! :-)
The episode I hate the most is “The Ducky Tie” because I wasthisclose to giving up on this show and that episode made me believe these guys could turn things around and make the show great again. If it weren’t for that false hope, I would have been spared a lot of misery.
I do not get the HIMYM hate. I feel this season is like a drawing room play of manners with characters that i know and love. They have shaken things up a bit – There have done that is something rare for a show that is 9 years old . I honestly do not know how this season is going to play out.
the callbacks tonight in this episode were amazing when Marshall played “500 Miles” I fell to the floor laughing
Why is a callback amazing? It’s not a joke. It’s just “hey, here’s a thing you’ve already seen”. Same thing applies to having Billy Zabka on the show and quoting Last Crusade. It’s just lazy pandering to the audience so the writers don’t actually have to continue being creative.
I wouldn’t say it was amazing, but it was very, very funny. Plus, Daphne deserves it.
carter & bays have made the Office last season look good. how they can stray so far from what they did so well at one point is unfathomable.
Now you’re just trolling. Nothing is as bad as The Office’s last couple of seasons.
What C&B has done throughout the show’s run is play with the expected narrative structure of the sitcom, so this final season, structured in this insane way, isn’t so out of the blue.
The Office Season 8 til the a good chunk of Season 9 were so terrible and I vastly prefer HIMYM. However, the last 3 episodes of The Office were top notch so I hope HIMYM can surpass that
This is like debating if God can make a rock so heavy he can’t move it.
I actually think the Office final 2 seasons has been better than what we hvae gotten from HIMYM’s last 1+ seasons. HIMYM is utterly cringe worthy most of the time.
Dammit, it’s Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. People have to stop saying “Carter & Bays,” because they’re the same people.
Good for you, Alan.
I quit after that episode where Ted and Barney held hands on the beach while rehashing Ted’s fixation on Robin for the billionth time, while Marshall’s face appeared via tablet. I wasn’t aware I was quitting, but I have not watched since that episode, and I don’t miss it. I’ll be back for the finale, but not before then. I thought I could slog out this season, but it’s gotten so bad and it’s making me hate a thing I used to really like.
One of my favorite all time TV ‘What If?’s that I’ll take to the grave is “What if HIMYM was cancelled after Season 2, mid sentence?”
Honestly, through two seasons, this was a great sitcom. Maybe not an All-Time one. But definitely a great sitcom, and one as traditional and modern as you can expect in todays Network TV environment.
I think the show went on far longer than even C&C imagined, and they painted themselves into a cornner by introducing this wedding (I believe at the premier of Season 6). It ended some of the randomness of S4-5, but never really let the show grow again.
I’ll try to remember HIMYM for what it was, not what it became. I can just imagine that the show ended after S2 (or even after S4, as the show was still good, in my mind, through seasons 3-4, and I’ll just imagine Stella was ‘The Mother’).
It’s sad this happened, but in a way, I can use HIMYM as the example to remember when another one of my favorite shows is cancelled after two or three great seasons. “At least”, I’ll tell myself, “the show didn’t go on too long and become HIMYM”.
I love this! Or at least your initial version. As I noted upthread, I quit the show early in S3. I had loved it so much the first two seasons, and was psyched to come back for the end of that sentence. But it just didn’t seem the same at all, and I’m really glad to see confirmation from someone else that this was the point of dropoff.
Although then you kind of seem to change your mind and say that S3 and S4 were good too? Were they just a tier down, and then it went way down lower after that, then?
I think S3-4 are still good, but a step down from S1-2.
I used the end of S2 as the point of my What If because I remember there being serious doubts if the show would continue. It was such a perfect ending, in the middle of a sentence, for effs sake.
The crazy thing is that there was actually discussion about it being cancelled at that time. It’s weird to think about it now with 9 seasons, Segel being a movie star, Smulders on her way to being one, and NPH’s general awesomeness, but at that time the show wasn’t really that successful by CBS standards.
I gave up somewhere is season 5, I didn’t totally hate but there were just too many other good shows that took priority. When I finally tried again last summer the magic was gone. Oh well, we’ll always have Slap Bet.
I vote that you just put out a space here for each new ep for Talkback since I’ve already used to seeing HIMYM on Sepinwall’s page, please don’t ruin the tradition now that we’re nearing the end. For better or for worse, this blog has been good place to read insights about the show and even if you don’t give your review just give the space to talk about it. I don’t think you should have a new reviewer for it since it really won’t be the same and comparison to your reviews will be unavoidable so that would be unfair to the would-be new reviewer
I think they may win the award for most pointless Cleveland references crammed into an episode. Just lazy writing.
I’ve been consistently impressed with their writing of the mother, even in these brief moments. “When you vomit, I vomit- you know that” somehow sounds like *exactly* what I’d imagine Ted’s mate saying: the kind of strange pseudoromantic sentiment Lily and Marshall might have shared in season 1.
If they get only one thing right in this last season (and they’ve gotten *so much wrong*), I’m glad it was this.
the producers of Dexter must be chuckling right about now.
I couldn’t agree more. My biggest let down – among all of them after relentlessly pushing through this season as we did the last saying we were in it for the long haul – was the end. We have waited for a few moments since the show’s beginning: Ted meeting the Mother, Ted successfully dating the Mother without blowing it, Ted realizing that she is the One, and finally, Ted proposing to the Mother. A show with 9 years of great music supervision completely dropped the ball with the poorly used (fantastic nonetheless, don’t get me wrong) Otis Redding “Try A Little Tenderness” that just never felt like it fit in the moment.
I am more than happy to embrace anything from Katy Perry to Coldplay being used when necessary. But a moment like this, it called for something more focused, more observant of the moment itself, more romantic. It simply didn’t fit. Maybe I’m wrong, I’ll rewatch it later. But any of the million sappy slow songs, from indie hipster to contemporary, hell, even The Fray could have done this moment far better justice.
I will push through it but I’m already feeling Dexter finale syndrome set in…
I thought the music choice was weird, too, but Ted mentions in season one that he loves Otis Redding, and I believe he includes it in his dating profile. I assume it was a call back, though not one that really worked as well as it could.
Interesting, I had forgot about that. If it’s a callback then I somewhat-more support it. But I still feel it was a bad choice of songs (I mean, Sittin On The Dock of the Bay…anything slower).
There needs to be nothing but flashbacks showing Ted’s encounter with the Mother when he didn’t know it was her: the classroom, Bilson’s apt, No Tomorrow St Patrick’s Day party, every little moment where Ted was probably being a huge douche and didn’t know she was in the room. That’s all I need.
Oh and Marshall shooting regularly with the cast like a normal TV series….
The Marshall/Daphne stuff would have gotten this show cancelled after four episodes during its first season. this show is not just shit, but it is *proudly* shit. They stopped trying to be good years ago. slap-bet was a hallucination.
During last night’s episode I actually thought to myself, “Well, this episode should make Alan happy.” And then this. To quote another famous Canadian singer, “Isn’t it ironic?” Will miss these Tuesday morning breakdowns, but certainly understand.
So guess you’ll fill this spot with “2 Broke Girls?” “Mike & Molly?” Whatever NBC is running? On second thought, maybe stick with “HIMYM?” The grass isn’t always greener you know… :)
I loved this show but managed to bail after season 6, it was just too painful. But I faithfully read every Alan blog about this show to keep up with it, find out what happened and see if it redeemed itself (yeah right). I guess I will not know how things end, because I refuse to even hate-watch it.
Alan, the previews for next week’s episode make it seem like they are returning to MacLaren’s. Perhaps a break in the Farhampton setting, if not for one episode? A glimmer of hope of good things to come, or the usual HIMYM tease that sucks you back in?
So it’s Saturday morning and Marshall’s still in Ohio? Cleveland is an 8-hour drive from Farhampton, so Marshall will be lucky to make it before nightfall.
Which means, for the home audience, that we’re in for at least another 5-6 episodes of Marshall driving.
Alan, sometimes you can really be a drama queen.
And you not only reading said “drama queen” but commenting on it is not even remotely pathetic.
It’s funny, while reading your post I realized that “Slap Bet” is what has kept me watching for all of the years. I keep watching waiting for that to happen again. And I am going to watch until the bitter end hoping they can have one more moment that comes close. If they do it will almost be all worth it.
This was the best the show’s been in almost a year (since Barney’s proposal).
That said, I totally respect your not wanting to write reviews if you don’t feel like you have anything interesting to say. We know that the show does nothing but piss you off at this point, and it is redundant to just write that week after week.
If it does something to change your mind, though, I’d love to read it.
“A repetitive weekly exercise in misery.”
Your description of reviewing the show matches mine in watching it. I’ve seen around a half-dozen episodes over the years primarily because you loved it so much. I never understood why it got so much praise here.
Use the time you’ve freed up to dive into “The Middle.” I think it’s the most underrated sitcom on TV. No show has a stronger grasp on its characters, and all five of the leads are terrific.
Double thumbs-up for The Middle. It is the best sitcom on TV, miles better than the campy Modern Family.
I certainly understand your general dissatisfaction with the show as a whole Alan.
What I find curious is why this was the episode that broke the camel’s back.
For me, the last three minutes, Marshall’s moment of madness and the call-back to his love of that song and then the flashforward to the lighthouse, those were the funniest and sweetest moments since the opening night.
It’s a shame you won’t be with us weekly until the bitter end, but I’m cautiously optimistic of some good, if not great moments still to come.
“What I find curious is why this was the episode that broke the camel’s back.”
It was not. I’d been planning to stop before I saw the episode. This was just an opportunity to say goodbye.
The devolution of Robin as a character pretty much lines up with how the quality of HIMYM has tanked. Even in this episode (and the far exaggerated universe HIMYM now resides in), the level of antagonism Robin has towards Loretta would probably cause the wedding to be called off, especially for a man like Barney, who is a giant mama’s boy under all the misogyny… and nobody around Robin pulls her aside to call her on her BS. (And anybody who doesn’t believe her mother won’t be at the wedding is kidding themselves, they probably hadn’t cast the role yet or are saving a bit of stunt casting for May sweeps).
On the other hand, the sheer amount of joy on Radnor’s face whenever he and Milotti are on screen together is like a shot of adrenaline. Radnor’s been the weakest link comedically on the show, but I never doubt for a second when he and the mother are together that his love for her is an absolute, maybe even deeper than the bond between Marshall and Lily, and they’ve managed to convey that in about 9 minutes of screen time together.
There are very few (if any) still running sitcoms better than HIMYM. I will be the first to admit this show isn’t as great as it once was, but it’s still got hilarious and heartwarming moments. I never was a huge fan of season 8, but everyone who “bailed in Season 3” missed some serious comedy gold. Season 5 was my second favorite after Season 2. Just hilarious. Season 9 has been good, and obviously had to have a different approach to it because of the timeline. To me, it still has some (I’d venture as far as to say “most”) of what made me love HIMYM in the first place. The callback to the Proclaimers, the use of Clint and Mrs. Mosby, and everything in between was great. Kudos, HIMYM.
You lasted a LOT longer than I would have Alan when it comes to reviewing this show. I started disconnecting with the show back in season 5 when it got mean-spirited, monotonous and repetitious. I still DVR it but sometimes I just delete the episodes thinking I can just turn in next week and it’ll be more of the same, ESPECIALLY THIS SEASON.
I believe Alan is just saving up his energy to review “How I Met Your Father.”
Damn, I wish I had a job that let me just stop taking care of my responsibilities when I got tired of them.
I saw Cristin Milioti in a Canadian indie comedy called “The Year of the Carnivore” on tv a couple of years ago, before “Once” and “HIMYM”. She’s really good in it .
Absolutely agree with this. I loved the show from the start and am trying to stick with it to the end, but I am SO disappointed by how the writers have made the final season so lame. All people want to see is the Mother. Ted meeting the Mother. The Mother with the other members of the gang. A little of her life with Ted. And what are the writers giving us? The same exact jokes, lame one-liners and tired scenarios we’ve seen for years. It is no longer amusing to watch Ted with “the wrong girl.” We’ve seen it too many times. I’m no longer interested in mother in law drama. I’m no longer interested in whether Ted is still in love with Robin. It’s been overdone. I wish they would give us what everyone wants to see, but instead they just keep repeating old tired stuff. Boring.
Agree with just about everything you said, Alan. This probably was one of the best episodes of the season…which says far more about how awful this season has been. TV shows that have been on for 8+ seasons often limp to the finish line, but Season 9 of HIMYM has been historically bad. The last show I remember being this bad in its final season was “That 70s Show”, when Aston Kutcher and Topher Grace both left (Kutcher in November of Season 8).
If there’s anything that gives me a faint glimmer of hope, it’s that it appears that Bays/Thomas will be writing a number of the episodes down the homestretch, and their episodes have been the strongest in the run. My (again, dim) hope is that they’ve been locked in a room somewhere trying to come up with an amazing story arc to give this show a good send-off.
All that being said, history isn’t on their side. It’s hard to suddenly turn the creative juices back on after a show has run its course. I agree with the commenters below who think that the show had a great phase in Seasons 1-2 and a decent phase in Seasons 3-4 (maybe 5). Sitcoms are difficult enough to sustain without a high end concept to manage; this show definitely should have been planned for a five season run; the last 3 1/2 years have really felt like they’re just marking time, and Season 9 has just been painful.
The end of this episode, with Ted at the top of the lighthouse with that woman, made me puke.
They have completely ruined the show.
The worst final season since Lost. Can these people not write a decent ending?
I really don’t like the ‘mother’.