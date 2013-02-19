Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Money Trap’

I’m on vacation this week, but I got to see tonight’s “Justified” early, and have a few quick thoughts on it coming up just as soon as I don’t use the diphthong…
“Money Trap” wasn’t as busy as last week’s episode, yet parts of it – particularly on the Raylan vs. Jody end of things – still felt more rushed than they needed to be. I liked Chris Chalk’s simmering performance as Jody, was glad to see Michael Gladis away from “Mad Men” yet still wearing a ’60s hat, and quite liked Shelley Hennig as the very Elmore Leonard-y Jackie Nevada (whom I imagine we haven’t seen the last of), but a lot of the story’s movement didn’t quite make sense. Notably, a week after Raylan says it’s been a while since he shot someone, he pumps a whole lot of bullets into Jody, the first person he’s killed in a long time (depending on what you think happened to Icepick Nix and/or Dickie Bennett).
Boyd and Ava at the swingers’ party hung together better, but I’m not sure how I feel about the idea that a cabal of rich guys from two towns over have been allowing the Crowders and Bennetts to run crime in Harlan all these years. The way Harlan has been drawn until now, it’s a place non-locals don’t understand, can’t navigate and aren’t welcome in (which is why Raylan has proven so useful to the Lexington field office, even with his many deficits as an employee). These people at Napier’s party aren’t exactly outsiders, but they’re also not people who spend much time in hollers. We’ll see how this plays out, but I’m intrigued by the idea of Sam Anderson (Bernard from “Lost”) being Drew Thompson.
Also, I love just how much absolute venom can be contained in such a brief Raylan/Arlo scene as what we got at episode’s end. Olyphant + Goggins is the show’s most powerful combination, but Olyphant + Barry is awfully good, too.
What did everybody else think?
Sam Anderson from “Angel,” dammit.
Sam Anderson from Angel, Lost, and many other shows. I like this season but please bring back DICKIE BENNETT!
Wait did I miss the Bernard being drew Thompson reveal?
I think alan slipped up there and i’m guessing may have spoiled something.
They definitely didn’t reveal who drew was in this episode
I dont think Alan was spoiling anything. I think, he was just speculating on the idea that Holland Manners may be Drew Thompson
They didn’t reveal anything, but just implied the possibility when he mentioned Boyd’s father. Then Boyd shot him a look like how do you know my father? Thats how I took it.
He could just be speculating. That does seem a little daring though because I don’t feel the episode hinted anything towards drew being in that room or gave any hint at all at who drew was. Boyd thought that drew might be at that party but the show never gave any indication that he was getting close and seemed to indicate that he was getting sidetracked by what they discussed. I think the only hint in the episode is that we’re close because raylan is going to talk to the imprisoned sheriff next week and the show has all but said that the sheriff knows who drew is.
Maybe I am intreprating Alan’s word’s incorrectly and he is speculating. Obviously during the episode you’re looking at people and wondering “is that drew?” but I never felt like the show intimated at who drew might be, or showed drew on screen, until I read mr. Sepinwall’s sentence.
that’s an interesting theory mnfan. certainly plausible.
I intrepeted that scene as those big wigs through their connections allow the crowder’s to exist because they could ruin them if they wanted to. I would think that a local kentucky big wig who runs the show would know who bo crowder was because of that and boyd’s reaction was that of a snake reacting to being threatened. But you’re right that the way they shot the scene could indicate what you’re suggesting
The dynamic wouldn’t fit, would it? If Arlo and Old Man Crowder traded Drew’s life for Drew’s coke, how would Drew possibly have the juice to tell the Crowders when to jump?
One phone call to Detroit and that’s the end of Drew. No, if Drew turns out to be sitting by the fire – particularly if h’s Principal DeWitt – that’s another major continuity/logic hole.
Alan’s tone implies that he intrigued by the possibility of Bernard being Drew Thompson, not that he actually is Drew Thompson.
Would someone that is really enjoying the Drew Thompson storyline explain to me what you find so interesting about it? I just don’t care about it…
When he is finally revealed, will it be that big of a deal?
Well just FYI – when Boyd told Ava he was going to stick around for a meeting with the old guys he did speculate that Bernard could be Thompson.
As for the question regarding why the Drew Thompson thing is so interesting, its that basically the entire season is built around this mystery. Yes, there are other storylines that go with it, but like previous seasons where there was a “Big Bad” this seasons overarching storyline is this mystery of who is Drew Thompson and why are people like Arlo so deadset on keeping his identity hidden.
People other than Alan are suggesting/stating that Bernard is Thompson.
I find the Thompson story interesting only because Raylan, Boyd, and Art do. Anything that gets those guys going is entertaining. And I think they find it interesting simply because it’s a cool, crazy, DB Cooper style story.
Given that Alan has probably (?) seen screeners for at least the next ep or two, it seems unlikely that he would mention Bernard as Thompson if it was anyone else. Ya feel me? Not that it seems all that intriguing me — one thing the season hasn’t done well is to make me interested in Thompson as anything but a plot device.
Alan here. I was just speculating like Boyd was. I haven’t seen any episodes past this one.
Ah, Shelley Hennig was her name. Good to know. Creep factor fulfilled…
This season just seems odd….I look back now and think about the preachers with snakes and the fighting ring and just feel like this season is jumping all over the place. I still enjoy the show but I wish it didn’t seem to randomly jump all over the place with short storylines that seem to have little to no relevance later.
Couldn’t agree more. I think seasons 1-3 of this show match up against almost any other great shows peak. This season seems to have jumped the shark a bit. I thought the preachers were going to be a major story line, and I liked them, but now we have finding Thompson, who I don’t really care about, these rich dudes controlling Harlan and Walker from Homeland coming back out of the blue. It just seems they are trying to go in too many directions and can’t make up their mind.
I still enjoy the dialogue and some of the shorter stories, and am more than willing to give this a chance to see how it plays out, but it’s going to be tough for the writers to make this mess interesting.
Not every story has to have “relevance” later on. Every season had meandering stories in the early episodes before the main plot went into full gear. Think about the coal mine robbery that dragged out over a couple of episodes early in season two,or the big Dewey/Dickey prison breakout last year, or even the AUSA investigation of the Tommy bucks shooting in the first season.
This show isn’t about just one story. There is always other stuff going on. It’s what makes this world interesting.
Why is it that when people do not like an episode that other people think they need to lecture those on the principles of storytelling? This happens all the time on this website and it drives me crazy.
I agree with Brian and Brett…this season just isn’t as good as the previous seasons. Every show has goes through spells like this. It’s ok to not like the direction of the show.
I don’t need someone telling me what is important and what isn’t important about a show that I am watching.
Also…I really don’t like the direction of Boyd’s character for this season. It’s probably the biggest disappointment for me. He just seems more like a moron than anything. And the rich swingers? That was somewhat laughable. I agree…a little jump the shark potential going on here.
I think this has been a very strong season, but this episode was a letdown. I think instead of introducing the Secret Cabal storyline, they should have used Boyd to push the Thompson mystery forward, especially since Raylan’s story was a self contained “baddie of the week” affair.
I don’t think there’s any reason to take an opposing opinion as an attempt to invaldate your own. Neither is there any reason to interpret a preface to an opinion as a lecture.
I’m afraid I have to disagree Kro Lin – I’m more bored by people on this website calling ‘jump the shark’ at the vaguest opportunity than anyone ‘lecturing those on the principles of storytelling’.
Katelin: I haven’t seen anyone accuse this show of jumping the shark, with the exception of this particular episode having a little potential for it. But often people apologize for the show by attempting to tell disgruntled fans how a show is supposed to be written. I feel like there are a bunch of wannabe screen writers that come onto these review websites. It annoys me.
Jumping the shark used to mean something more specific to TV writing than just “I don’t like the last episode of the show.” If Raylan had to avert a terrorist attack on Harlan County by disarming a nuclear bomb or was forced to take on a precocious 10 year old girl as a ward, that would be jumping the shark.
It’s become so watered down and abused that it’s just a meaningless application of subjective taste and opinion these days.
yeah, “shark jumping” isn’t contained to an episode, it’s that specific moment when the show you love goes off the deep end and is lost and gone forever.
KRO LIN: Whenever I read, watch or view anything, I always try to read it from the inside-out–as in what is the artist who made it thinking, what does he want to express, and how does he express it. I view it analytically, I guess, instead of “I feel like this was rushed” or something. Good artists don’t arbitrarily put things on the screen/in the page. Every thing you see/hear/read is a choice, done on purpose, and it may have a larger meaning–it may have ideas that can be talked about in length in a critical journal or Norton Critical Edition–or it just maybe entertainment, designed to make you immediately feel something or be pleasured. Or, I believe in the case of Justified, it be both.
Just wanted to add: even if whatever is in the art is not the artist’s intention, it can still have meaning, ideas, and value. The author doesn’t have to have consciously put it in for it to be there. There are many critical schools of Shakespeare studies–psychoanalyst, feminist, colonial, Marxist, etc.–that view the plays in different ways. As long as the study is based on the evidence of the text, then these are insightful and valuable readings, even if the man himself would have no idea what we were talking about. In lit crit terms, I believe, this is called The Death of the Author.
This is exactly what I’m talking about. I can’t do these reviews’ comments sections anymore. It’s just dick measuring.
@MUH: Are you talking to me or KRO LIN? If me, let me state that this is just my method of watching things and I’m not telling others how to do it.People can watch any way they want to. Forgive me for adding, an approach like Alan’s when he revisits complex and deep shows like the Wire and Deadwood might be useful to get more out of them, if the shows are rich.
@KRO LIN: Forgive me–I didn’t mean to tell you how to watch things. This was just how I saw them. I still go by my English class methods I was taught. You know, study the character and the text to find themes and ideas and beauty of language, a reflection of reality, and an artistic point. I do believe you can apply this method not just to books but to TV shows as well–and movies of course. If the show is ambitious and has them. Some shows are just all surface or bad. But let me stress again that this is the way I do things and I’m not saying everyone should do it. And I get more enjoyment from it.
BOB7 You seem like a nice guy, so let me assure you, you were in not in the wrong. Someone is an incredibly antagonistic ppster who takes this way too seriously. That certain someone can be found in numerous forums going back years picking fights and taking umbrage from percieved insults. He loves to attack others for not respecting his opinion by posting their own. He did it to me in the review for last week’s episode of Justified.
Not as weird as it could have been. I think in the “Rayland” book, Jody showed up at the bar in drag.
I was waiting to see if they would have him in drag. It’s been really interesting seeing different pieces of that book used in different contexts in the last few seasons.
Gladis’ accent was all over the place.
Count me as one who is thuroughly enjoying this season. Yes – it has a completely different feel than the previous three, but that doesn’t mean every episode isn’t just fun to watch. Seeing Rayland and Nevada interact all episode, Art’s convo with Raylan about just talking to Arlo, even Jonny completely calling out Colt.
I am under the assumption that this season will eventually get where its going, so I am just going to enjoy the ride.
Also – completely agree that the Arlo-Raylan stand off at the end was brilliant. Their first interaction of this season wasn’t that intense on Raylans part, but this just goes to show how much he hates Arlo for trying to shoot him and how much he will never forgive him.
This site doesn’t have a “like” function, so I’ll just tell you I agree.
Justified is a funny one for me. I feel like I bring to watching it the same level of scrutiny I do other shows, but until it shows me I shouldn’t give it the benefit of the doubt, I’m gonna let stuff play out.
I love the show, but the introduction of the Rich Pervs Club was a MAJOR misstep. We’ve established that People like Boyd and Mags and Limehouse run Harlan. You’re telling me that in all the years of drug-running, election-fixing, mine-thwarting, whoring, and tent revivals, Boyd NEVER ONCE even heard an allusion to the Hillbilly Illuminati? (Aka Harlan Stonecutters)
Do they give orders to, or take orders from the Dixie Mafia (who, it’s been established as recently as last week, control the statewide drug trade)?
It’s an incredibly off-brand move, both in terms of this tv show and Elmore Leonard’s fiction.
Look at a map of Kentucky. Harlan county is a big place. And Boyd has only been an organized criminal for a year or so. Before that he left it to his father and brother while he was blowing stuff up with Crowders commandos.
The impression I got was that it was a laissez faire arrangement where they allowed the Harlan power brokers to believe they were in charge. If that’s the case, there’s no reason Boyd or anybody in the Harlan underworld would know about them. I’m not crazy about this new plot either.
Why would the rich would agree among themselves to allow the Crowders, et al to run the dope operations in the county. What do they gain from that?
Yeah, I have to agree. That is totally contrived. And the whole “swingers thing” doesnt seem relevant at all.
I never got the impression that this was supposed to be the real Harlan County. For example, it’s a good 3 hour drive from Lexington, to get anywhere back into the county. Yet Raylan can get down there on a few minutes notice, it seems.
Second, the city of Harlan has a population of around 2,000, about 1,600 adults. The county is only around 29,000, including kids.
I think it’s safe to say that the show has taken numerous liberties in creating its version of Eastern Kentucky. That doesn’t bother me one bit. The problem is that the swinger’s club and rich guy cabal don’t fit into that world. At all.
Like Jonas said, its a backscratching arrangement. The rich folks control the Harlan sherrifs dept. So long as the Crowders kept the violence down and the drugs away from the classy neighborhoods, the law let them be. (and Bo had to do the occasional dirty favor for them.) I doubt they have any connection with The Dixie Mafia or Miami or Detroit. Thinkof them more in cahoots with the mining corps. They just want to keep their property values up.
Except that it was made VERY clear that Boyd and/or Limehouse and/or Quarles controlled the Harlan sheriff’s race. Quarles wanted to boot Napier out of his own office, as I recall.
This was a world run by backwoods sharps. Not mysteriously wealthy and powerful funeral home directors.
I think the idea is not that they ever directly exercised power in Harlan, but that they could have and chose not to bother.
I like your idea of the Harlan Stonecutters.
The big reveal could be that Drew Thompson is played by Steve Guttenberg.
Put me in the “don’t buy the rich guys run things” club. If sheriffs had so much control of the drug trade then we would have won the war on drugs years ago. Also, the idea that it keeps the poor quiet doesn’t really seem like much of a payoff and certainly not one you can count on.
I don’t love this new development either, but I don’t get the logic that “f sheriffs had so much control of the drug trade then we would have won the war on drugs years ago.” If the authorities are in cahoots on the drug trade, they’re probably profiting from it, so they have no incentive to shut it down. They’d have every incentive to encourage it, within reason.
Saying it doesn’t make it true. The rich guys are making a play, trying to convince Boyd to do their dirty work for them. Who’s to say they aren’t just puffing their own chests in furtherance of that play? Boyd is clearly a bit in awe of them, and may just buy into their bluff.
@Joel But the implication is that if the rich guys decide they want to shut down the drug trade, all they would have to do is unleash the sheriff. So either every sheriff in this country is profiting off the drug trade and so allows it to continue or the drug trade operates independently of some sort of rich guy/sheriff cabal. I tend to believe that latter.
Does if really surprise you that even in Harlan county, a couple of rich white dudes drinking bourbon in a mansion are secretly running everything?
Most places it isn’t even a secret.
The thing I still can’t come to terms with is that the whole of the season thus far has happened in six days. Did I miss something? The transfer of Jody to the Bounty Hunter happened right after the end of the first episode, correct? And now all the other stuff, the hunt for Waldo Truth and Drew Thompson, Preacher Billy, the “killing” of Ellen May, and Lindsey-Raylan-Randall, all happened in six days. Hard to believe.
Totally thinking teh same thing. Put up “As seen previously” or some such. Not a chance that the season has taken place over a weeks time.
I don’t think Jody thought that plan all the way through.
This was a solid episode, but not a great one. My biggest problem is that Raylan’s triumph over Jody felt like too much of a sure thing. A lot of villains on this show get a trick, a secret, some kind of edge that Raylan doesn’t know about. Even though we know he won’t lose, that secret creates tension. Quarles’s Taxi Driver gun is the best example. Jody makes an impressively cold blooded escape in the opening scene, but then he’s injured, constantly high, and he blows any element of surprise he might have had by recording that video. Seeing Raylan use his wits to get himself out of a desperate situation is a lot of fun. Seeing him a step ahead all episode long is not very engaging. Sure he has great lines as always and Chris Chalk gave a great performance, but the drama just wasn’t there.
On the Boyd side of things…Not all that engaging either. I’ll keep an open mind, but I’m not sure this season needed another subplot, especially for Boyd who already has Shelby’s crusade, Johnny’s mutiny, Wynn Duffy’s treachery, Colton’s meltdown, and Arlo to deal with. Plus Tonin’s men are probably going to show up, eventually. And he’s got a wedding to plan. Let the man catch his breath.
Well done on “…and he’s got a wedding to plan…”. Thanks for the laugh. Now all I can picture is Boyd, with the help of the ghost of Lemansky, registering for a china pattern at the Lexington Dillard’s. Funny.
Ah, good old Lem… Maybe Kenny Johnson will show up on Justified so FX can blow him up a third time.
Thanks for invoking Lem, poor loyal friend. R.I.P. It was a burrito bomb, wasn’t it ?
This season is a real mess. Outside of very few things (Boyd, Arlo, Shelby), there just isn’t much here and the lack of is showing. I’m beginning to think the show will never top or even equal or ever come close to its peak of Season 2.
I think they erred by not picking up Dickie after season 2 and turning him into an increasingly potent force. If the show had written it so he inherited Mags money they could have done something interesting with that over time.
This season feels like a mess and its thinness shows. I am starting to feel like it will never top, equal or come close to being as great as it was in S2.
Please tell me again why we’re looking for Drew Thomson. The reason has escaped me completely at this point.
I actually like the Drew Thompson subplot *because* the personal stakes aren’t high for the Marshalls. Al and Raylan just think it’s a cool case to solve, and secondarily, could help them professionally. It gives them marshall wood.
Bernardo63: I totally agree. Now, I do understand the plot as it has been laid out (in regards to Drew), but it just feels…empty. I don’t care about it.
This season is a real drop off from 2 and 3.
The Drew Thompson case has become somewhat personal for Raylan, in that Arlo is trying to use what he knows about Thompson to try and work a deal to get him out of jail.
I’m supposed to believe that someone was *allowing* Mags Bennett to run her empire? I’m going to forget that absurd assertion and try to enjoy this story arc. They *thought* they were allowing Mags to run it, and Mags generously refrained from feeding them apple pie moonshine on the ground that unnecessary killing is bad for business. I have a feeling Boyd is going to teach these guys the error of their ways.
Mags isn’t running much of anything nowadays. And back when she was alive, she was eager to cash in her pot kingdom for dreams of real estate, a percentage of Blackpike coal, and probably an invite to one of these fancy sex parties too.
The only thing more smokin’ than Raylan’s first shootout in ages is that UK student girl. I had a ‘Musberger Moment.’
A little marshall stiffy.
At the end of the episode when the Clover Hill Gang is threatening to shut down the Crowder businesses, I got the sense Boyd looked overwhelmed and intimidated. But the more I think about it, no way. Boyd has made a living off of people underestimating him, thinking he’s less than he is, and regardless what these guys say, he KNOWS where the power in the hills lies. Regardless, it seems I’m in the minority with liking this storyline for Boyd. He’s always the smartest guy in the room, or AT LEAST the ballsiest, and I love watching Boyd match wits with his betters. And I think he saw it coming when he offered to take Ava home.
And yeah, Bernard is clearly Drew Thompson. The mystery isn’t so much who he is, but what happens to him, who gets him, and what the ramifications are going forward. I mean, I think. Hell, I don’t know. There’s a damn swingers club full of rich people in Harlan County, USA, where it seems like Bear Costume Guy could more than find a lady into fucking a furry rather than having to go to Ellen May’s beaten down trailer. I can’t think too much about the logic this show’s (or any other, for that matter) feeding me, or my fun goes away. But like I said, it’s Bernard. Or, Shelby. Definitely not the bald guy who played a J. Peterman writer with PTSD. Hate that guy.
Mighty noble for Raylan to sleep on the couch while protecting the UK grad student/card shark (?). Yeah…and DAMN.
Other than that, this season is all over the place (snake handlin’, fightin’ rings, chickens), but it’s fun. Not nearly as tidy or consistent, but still a fun watch.
Oh, and as a lover of all things bourbon, LOVE seeing Art has a safe for the good stuff, but of course he would when he’s pouring Pappy (20 y/o) and Blanton’s. God bless this show.
Its offensive to suggest a group of wholesome swingers would lower themselves to the level of a furry.
Can anyone tell me why Raylan was still taking Jackie to the hotel when the danger was over? Jody had already been killed, so why wouldn’t he just take her home? This has been driving me crazy.
RGRIER Because Raylan knew she had Jody’s money. And because DID YOU SEE HER?
Boyd does know where the power in the hills lies. It lies with the people who were happily going to drop him down a mindshaft a few days ago.
Boyd is smart, but let’s not overestimate him. He can’t trust his henchmen. He can’t control his whores. Even his sheriff and his lawyer are double crossing him.
@RGRIER, I think it was the money, too, giving her a way out and him a clean-ish conscience that he convinced her to give it back. He stayed in the room for more, uh, base reasons. Again…DAMN!
@PRETTOK– I hear what you’re saying, and it made me realize something. The power is greatly lessened for anybody when they’re their fish is out of their water. The guys in the Hills had power because you play by Hills rules. Same in the Holler, same on Clover Hill. Those rich dudes would be cowering all over the place if they wandered into Boyd’s bar, his fishbowl. That said, and while I agree Boyd has some labor issues currently, leaving him less insulated and protected than normal (which i think will lead to the uneasy union of him and Raylan working together), but he doesn’t make the mistake of underestimating his opponent. And he’s at least as cunning as these guys, especially when it comes to doing dirt.
@JONAS.LEFT–Appreciate your work on this site. You’re a volume shooter (ala Antoine Walker), but you score a lot.
TIMM S Thanks. That’s a sports reference, so I don’t understand it, but I appreciate it.
May have squealed when Anderson showed up (Bernard!). Last night’s episode was fun and diverting, though it certainly won’t help the claims of fans who want more from the Drew Thompson mystery.
Jody was amusing, though and it should be fun to Boyd smack down the rich white men who think they can order him around.
Our take: [wp.me]
The only thing more smokin’ than the first Raylan shootout in ages is that UK student girl. I had a “Musberger Moment.”
Sorry if this has been mentioned already, but the Jackie Nevada storyline was taken almost word for word from the Raylan novel Elmore Leonard released last year. The biggest difference being that in the novel, the guy shows up at the bar in ridiculous drag. (Alan, I hope I haven’t crossed the line by discussing the book… I know that’s a no-no for GoT and Walking Dead, but I’m hoping its ok here)
More Winona please…
I wouldn’t object. However, Jackie Nevada’s not bad to look at either.
Wasn’t Raylan’s last kill the evil nurse last season? Also didn’t he kill one of the Quarles’ oxy dealers in that big truck crash?
THE WRONG KID DIED!
I think that Theo Tonin was supposed to be this seasons big bad. But I think the lack of availability of Adam Arkin (very busy man directing the Americans and other shows) they have had to resort to this storyline. Unless they are saving Theo Tonin and the Dixie Mafia storyline for season 6.
As for this season, I am told that Elmore’s writing style has always been 200 pages of set up of 10 different stories and then it ends in a thud or gunfight. So we may just be seeing different sets of people in Harlan and then a gun fight. There may not necessarily be this seasonal arc that everything comes together, some stuff may not matter.
As for what that guy said to Boyd, could they be lying and just pulling a fast one? I mean why not? They want Boyd to kill some dude, they could be pulling a fast one and duping him. But then again why not just hire a pro? I heard from Saul Goodman that you can get a soldier of fortune or wack job malia man to do it…or go to craigs list, hehehe.
This isn’t Buffy, with the big bads every year. If you want to see a blueprint for a season of Justified, look at how a typical Leonard novel is plotted.
Was anyone else bothered by Raylan’s comment to Jackie Nevada about how the murdered female bounty hunter was someone he “slept with once ,a year or two ago”? Seemed like kind of a dismissive and disrespectful summation of a woman who seemed pretty decent. My husband thought it was bad writing ( he’s been complaining about that all season ), but at the very least, it makes Raylan come off as a creep. Raylan may have his flaws, but initially written into his character was sort of a courtly gentleman code thing that, I imagine , would forbid this telling tales out of bed, or at the very least, curtail him from speaking so dismissively of the dead.
This was a perfect episode of “Justified.” Perfect.
The pacing was great, the acting was wonderful (if you can call a half-nekkid woman ‘acting’) and the dialogue was smooth and smoky like so much Tennessee whiskey.
The current season suffers by making it seem as if the characters have to rush to catch up to the story, whereas in the past, the story moved ahead on the basis of the characters. The proof is found in the persistent electricity generated by the one-on-one conversations even in this too fast moving (jump cutting without the jump cuts) season. Raylan & Art, Boyd & Napier, Raylan & Ms. Nevada. It is clear, there is still a lot to like.
So Jody is in a trunk. He’s transferred to a bounty hunter van. When did he have time to conspire with his buddy to puncture the van tire and pick him up?
fyi….suspend some disbelief