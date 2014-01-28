Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Over the Mountain’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as something comes between me and my Calvins…
Well, that was some fun, wasn’t it?
“Over the Mountain” isn’t exactly the “Justified” equivalent of “Pine Barrens” from “The Sopranos,” in that all of Dewey Crowe’s misfortunes happen on his own turf, where the whole point of “Pine Barrens” was putting suburban gangsters in the wilderness. But when you put a criminal in the woods and have him suffer one humiliation after another in black comic fashion, it’s going to evoke one of the most famous TV hours ever. And it was the “Justified”-specific elements of it that made “Over the Mountain” work as more than just a rehash of a classic.
It’s pretty remarkable how consistently the show is able to make us sympathize with Dewey Crowe. On the one hand, he’s a violent neo-Nazi criminal. On the other, he’s an idiot who is constantly manipulated, bullied, and taken advantage of by those who are smarter and/or stronger than him, whether his cousin Daryl, Boyd, the two hustlers who told him they had stolen his kidneys, or Raylan Givens himself. Dewey invites almost all the abuse thrown his way, but dammit of the writers and Damon Herriman haven’t turned him into a sad clown over the years. So here, Dewey winds up killing ex-Webelo and government informant (and onetime Raylan Givens) Wade Messer to satisfy Daryl, but in a way that only wraps him tighter in his cousin’s web. Dewey seems destined to always be someone else’s victim, even when he’s murdering a third party, though wouldn’t it be something if this season climaxes with Dewey somehow getting over on his many tormentors?
“Over the Mountain” was also the first episode where I really started to appreciate Michael Rapaport’s performance as Daryl, and not just because he’s dialed back the accent into something more manageable. There are some elements of the Bennett clan in how the Crowes close ranks around one another – and in the introduction of Jacob Lofland(*) as teenage brother Kendall (not exactly Loretta 2.0, but with some commonalities) – but there’s a level of caginess to Daryl that’s intriguing. He doesn’t ever hide who he is, but you can see him thinking through scenarios – as Raylan puts it, “What happens after what happens next” – even as he’s making threats, and that final confrontation between Raylan and the Crowes was the season’s most electric moment so far.
(*) When I first saw Lofland in the fine indie film “Mud” (playing the awesomely-named Neckbone), I immediately thought that he’d make a perfect “Justified” actor. Glad I wasn’t the only one to think so.
Raylan taking Kendall away from his brothers also tied in nicely to the previous scene between him and Allison, where she tells him about her latest lousy day and he offers her comfort. This has now gone from a sexy fling into something more serious, and as he goes back to Harlan, Raylan is essentially playing social worker in removing Kendall from an unhealthy situation. His motives are less pure than Allison’s – he’s doing it to stick it to Daryl and Danny as much as he is to help Kendall – but I wonder if he would have even thought to do it without that earlier conversation.
Raylan and Tim’s travels through Harlan, meanwhile, not only gave us their hilarious reaction to Danny’s dog, but our first Raylan/Boyd encounter of the season. “Justified” always takes on an added charge when those two are in a room together. Yet even before David Vasquez commented on Raylan and Boyd’s relationship, I couldn’t help noticing that Raylan had very easy grounds to violate Boyd’s parole and chose not to. Yes, Boyd leads him a step closer to Wade, but Raylan’s spiteful enough that he could have sent him back to prison, anyway, but instead lets him run off to what he knew would be more criminal activity. The two of them are more tangled together than Raylan would want to admit, and things should be awfully interesting whenever the plot finally pits them directly against each other again.
Some other thoughts:
* The end scene with Boyd and the corpses felt both abrupt and out of left field, until somebody reminded me that last week, near the end of the tattoo scene, Mara asked Boyd if he could get access to multiple dead bodies. We don’t know what she needs them for, but presumably that scene was part of her plan.
* Cousin Johnny is working with Hot Rod Dunham, which means the chance of a return appearance by the Harris brothers is very high. Excellent.
* Emmy-winning writer and sometime actor Danny Strong pops up as power-drunk prison guard Albert, who tries to molest Ava before learning what happens when you harass someone who’s “protected.” The only question is whether Boyd himself has enough juice to receive said protection, or whether someone else (Johnny? Raylan?) has put in the order.
* Will Sasso returns (albeit, sadly, without Dave Foley) and gives Art another big clue about Raylan’s involvement in Nicky Augustine’s murder. At the rate this side investigation is progressing, we might not have to wait for the final season for the inevitable Raylan/Art confrontation.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That’s Tye Sheridan’s co-star in Mud, Jacob Lofland.
That it is. I hope Alan reads this and corrects it.
I have, indeed. Mixed the two up, but thought both would fit in very well here.
He was great in Mud. I hope the writers can find room in the narrative to utilize him the way they did Kaitlyn Dever in season 2.
With next season being the final one, could totally imagine this year climaxing with Art throwing Raylan off the force, and then season 6 is him struggling with his lawman instincts once he doesn’t have the badge.
Great episode, and the first one this year to actually *feel* like JUSTIFIED.
Art is going to need a witness to put Raylan at the site of Nicky Augustine’s murder, and I suspect it will be somebody other than Picker.
Shirley there must be surveillance cameras at an airport, right?
Picker, Raylan, or even Nicky would have been smart enough to have those turned off. And don’t call me Shirley.
We knew Warren was a rapist from back in the day.
Who?
Danny Strong played Jonathan, not Warren.
The guy who didn’t quite get his turn to rape the roofied woman when they accidentally killed her, despite being a willing co-conspirator in acquiring the means to commit said rape, and was disputing which victim they would choose, is just as much of a rapist in my book.
IDK why the little shit got so much sympathy on that show.
I think Graham Yost’s next FX project need to be a Prequel of the Canadian Drug Dealers.
I’m assuming that when Kendall told Daryl “you know what to do” it meant that Daryl was going to reach out to his lawyer sister from the first episode, who made Daryl’s deal, to get Kendall out of protective custody and to, ultimately, bring another Crowe to Kentucky.
Oh and this was the first episode were I wasn’t bothered by Michael Rapaport’s accent. Your right he’s definitely getting better with his delivery which I’m happy to see. I like the actor and I was hoping that his casting wasn’t a mistake.
But she’s not really a lawyer, is she?
She seemed to be.
She’s a paralegal, if I remember correctly. If she can’t do it, she knows people who can.
Yep, you do remember correctly. Given that they cast a fairly well-known actor in that part, I’d also assume she’ll be back in a fairly prominent capacity (same goes for the Harisses).
I thought Rapaport’s accent was as bad as ever.
Technically she was a paralegal who is trying to become a lawyer. But she is basically the lawyer for the Crowe’s. She made the agreement in the first episode that got Daryl off parole and able to leave the state in exchange for his cooperation, setting this whole season into motion.
I definitely feel like Rapaport’s accent was better in this episode. Still I’m not sure if its his character or his performance but he just doesn’t carry the weight that the previous villains in the show have carried. Granted, there are still 9 more episodes in the season to go but Daryl doesn’t seem like a real threat to Raylan.
I agree re Daryl. I mean, he did have one of his brothers murder another, which is about as cold as it gets. But compared to Robert Quarles, the frosty-eyed killer with the sleeve gun who tortured one poor bastard to death in the back room of the oxy clinic and was in the midst of doing it to another when things fell apart, Daryl’s kind of a lightweight. Mags Bennett was far scarier than Daryl has so far shown himself to be.
Why did Raylan and Tim openly talk about Messer’s involvement as an informant at Audrey’s? I didn’t get that part.
Seemed like everyone pretty much knew Messer was an informant already, so it didn’t matter.
my thought was he wanted a reaction – the Haitian gave him a look when he said it.
I enjoyed the mom’s choice of words when specifying how urgently they needed to get Dewey out of there. ‘Pronto.’
Alan, you think Rappaport’s accent is “dialed back?” It’s BRUTAL! Completely forced and distracting.
Also, he’s overdoing it, which is the worse thing.
I’m still waiting for Raylan and Boyd to cement an inevitable bond. Raylon is so far past the boundaries of the law, he’s not very different than the criminals he runs up against. Takes one to know one, as they say. And Raylan and Art, this could be how Art gets written out of the show this season. But this situation is just one more incident in which Raylan was way beyond his legal, official, and ethical boundaries.
In fairness and while acknowledging Raylan’s legal, official and ethical boundaries…Nicky Augustine did have Raylan’s pregnant wife strapped to a chair loaded with explosives and promised to kill her moving forward. So … given that Augustine was established as a ruthless killer then intending to kill Raylan and his ex-wife and his unborn baby, I don’t agree that Raylan was criminal in not working the legal system to stop Augustine. Is it possible for us to put ourselves in the position of the officer who can end that type threat to his family in that manner?
Raylan often pushes the boundaries of what is legal and not, but he also does the right thing in most every situation. He has bent the definition of “right” in the past when his loved ones are in jeopardy, but ultimately he’s not corrupt nor does he abuse his powers as a Marshall. As Tsill said, the situation was Augustine was specifically weighted against Raylan had he tried to use the law to protect his family. I’m not a fan of that season or the portrayal of Augustine, but anyone who’s willing to openly go after Federal agents isn’t going to stop in trying to exact revenge against one of them. The Marshall service was barely able to protect a heavily-guarded Federal witness, afterall.
I think when Art finds out what the stakes were, he will be less willing to burn Raylan at the stake.
Janie- Nick S tweeted that Art’s not going anywhere. Hope he’s right – time will tell! I’d love to see more of Art.
PS, I am counting on Tim and Rachel to help Raylan wriggle out of his mess.
I find Michael Rapaport’s accent distracting when he’s speaking naturally, let alone when he’s going for Florida redneck. He has dialed it back, but I’m still having a hard time with him as a Crowe.
I was really worried that Ava was going to be raped (shades of Sons of Anarchy!) and Boyd was going to have to whack a jail guard. I still suspect we haven’t seen the last of that little creep.
I can’t wait to see where the Nicky Augustine thread goes. I don’t see a conviction in Raylan’s future for a variety of reasons (the writers wouldn’t do that to Raylan, the key witnesses are dead or likely soon to die, etc.), but his life is bound to get a lot more complicated.
I miss Constable Bob Sweeney. Patton Oswalt was brilliant. I hope we see him again. Aaaaaand on that note . . . .
What’s the line on Raylan becoming Harlan County Sheriff after he loses his marshal’s badge, and subsequently making Bob a deputy?
I have a feeling Boyd is the only thing protecting Ava from that prison guard. Now that he’s “dead” I expect things to get a lot worse for her. And there’s nothing Boyd’s going to be able to do about it without revealing he’s alive to Lee Paxton.
The key witness against Raylan is the man who actually drove him to the airfield. I suspect by the end of the season, Raylan’s career will be in Boyd’s hands.
My memory is a little hazy here, but what did Boyd really see at the airport? I believe he dropped Raylan off and drove away before anything exciting happened. Right? Of course Boyd could lie, but that’s probably not enough for a conviction. And it may be a little Pollyannaish of me, but I don’t think Boyd would do that to Raylan. I think Boyd would kill Raylan in the right circumstances, but I don’t think he’d perjure himself to send Raylan to prison. That’s not his style. With that said, even his truthful testimony, if believed, would be enough to get Raylan fired.
Boyd’s completely truthful testimony would be that he set up a meeting between Raylan and Augustine, and that he drove Raylan to said meeting.
Raylan himself would have to come up with an explanation for what happened next.
I was trying to think where I’d seen Albert before. This Danny Strong was a regular on a season of Mad Men, yes?
He played Jane’s cousin Danny, and I think they mostly kept him on for all the short jokes. I think technically he was a guest star, but he was a pretty frequently recurring one.
He’s also best known to the Internet as Jonathan from Buffy.
Yeah. He was the terrible writer who was a cousin to Roger Sterling’s wife. He ended up landing a job because Draper inadvertently used one of the ideas from his interview during a client pitch.
He was also on Buffy the Vampire Slayer way back when….
Danny Strong also wrote “Recount,” the terrific HBO movie about the 2000 presidential election.
IDK, if he’s also the guy who wrote “The Butler” I have a hard time believing that he’s that good. Or maybe everyone else is an idiot and all those British dramas about domestic servants and their standards of professionalism completely overlooked the fact that those standards are actually racism at work.
Yes he wrote the butler. He has a short cameo in the butler as on of the guys on the freedom bus. Kevin Pollak chat show has a good long interview on how he switched from acting to writing.
Thank you. I wondered where I had seen him before.
Great episode. And while I agree that the Crowe crew’s standoff with Raylen was electric, the Raylan/Boyd scene was the highlight of the episode for me. Their dialogue was razor sharp, even with the sesquipedalian loquaciousness of Boyd’s vocabulary.
Had the odd realisation after reading this that I’ve stopped seeing Raylan as anything other than a gun thug with a badge to hide behind.
Watching the ep it had genuinely never occurred to me that taking the kid away from his family had anything to with Kendall’s well being. I’d just pegged it as another move that would provoke a confrontation Raylan could use to kill or arrest someone who was going to be a problem.
Now I’m left wondering when my opinion of the character (who I still enjoy watching) had dropped so low and if I’m being completely unfair.
Not unfair. I agree. I kept thinking “what is Raylan’s angle here?” Never crossed my mind that it might actually be to help the boy.
I don’t know if it’s that simple – yes, he wants to mess with the Crowes, but before that happened I definitely got a vibe that Raylan was concerned about the boy when he saw him in the bar. Perhaps saw himself in him. His motives are mixed, I would say.
@EZ trouble I have with that is he’s heard his girlfriend say “he’d have tried to kill me if the police weren’t there” and then proceeded to use that exact situation as a trap for the Crowes.
Raylan is a lot of things but not stupid, he knows how they will react and if he had any real concern for the boy he wouldn’t have started something that could well have ended with Kendell watching his family be gunned down in front of him.
I think he’s just a bit jaded, and his unconcern for Kendall has to do with his assumption that a kid in his situation is already past the point of no return. The best outcomes for kids in those situations in the Justified universe are Raylan himself, and Loretta, neither of whom has any real interest in using their extraordinary abilities to stay on the straight and narrow and avoid self-destructive behavior.
I think Raylan’s always been a gun thug at heart, the difference being that the badge is not his excuse or source of his power, but the standard that keeps him from succumbing to the destiny his upbringing mapped out for him. He’s chosen the greater good as his excuse to channel his violent urges and impulses.
As far as the behavior in his personal life goes, I am acquainted with over a dozen cops, and Raylan would rank among the top five in adhering acceptable or polite moral standards. He’s something of a sexually-repressed prude and a teetotaler by LEO standards. Maybe the cops on CBS would recoil from him in disgust, but not so much the ones in real life. He’s a lot better than Jimmy McNulty, for example, who was inspired by his creators’ real life personal experiences with cops.
Interesting trival bit for the day: the actors who play both McNulty and Givens appeared in the fourth film released in a popular movie franchise. Each of those films was produced more than a decade after the prior three, and is generally considered to have been a new low for the franchise. Pretty cool, huh?
@Darkdoug Oh I’m not casting any stones at his personal life (such as it is) as you say he’s hardly raising any eyebrows in that regard. Sipowicz laughs in the face of Raylan’s occasional slips.
As I said it just surprised me when I read Alan’s review that I’d stopped attributing nearly any positive motives the character. To the point where I’m not sure I’d even go along with the idea he’s using the greater good to channel his instincts anymore. It feels more like someone who craves violence and power and has found a job that lets him indulge with impunity.
Needs a rewatch of old seasons I think. Only really thought about this today so I’m not sure I’m giving him a fair shake.
Raylan has a temper, but he has a better hold on his trigger finger than most tv lawmen. Most of the time he makes a pretty sincere effort to talk people down from violence, and let’s them off with little more than a “and don’t come back to Kentucky!”
The worst he’s done, maneuvering Augustine and Sammy Tonin against each other last season, is just the same sort of gambit Michael Westen used to play every other week on Burn Notice. Nobody ever called him “anti hero”.
So the little brother is named Kendall. Does that make the Crowes the redneck equivalent of the Kardashians? Cuz I’d watch a “Keeping Up With the Crowes” spinoff…
I love Dewey. I particularly enjoyed his prayer to God- get me out of here alive, and as soon I commit murder I will be good and go to church everyday- Oh Dewey, you so crazy.
Although I’ve enjoyed the first few eps immensely after last night I can get a sense of where things are going and it’s going to a really good place I think.
I agree about with Alan’s comments about Dewey too – he’s a slightly darker more sinister Ellen Mae.
With all the farce-ity of this show the realism always gets me. Raylin’s the hero and at this point in most shows we’d be all in with him but more importantly the other characters would be as well. But not this show – I’m always surprised when Tim, Rachael and especially Art see Raylin for the dangerous wild card he is. And I’ve not worked for the federal government but Art seems to me what would be the prototypical manager in this kind of situation. You can’t just go around getting rid of people willy-nilly like in the real world, you have to have proof and a track record.
I started reading tales of the Marshall Service after getting into Justified – interestingly many of the stories read like episodes of Justified – the men( early on) were hard core never back down types that would walk into a room of 5 gun toting badasses and come out with their man – ie Raylin Givens – I think Art respects Raylin and the machismo traditions of the Marshall Service but he has a feeling that Raylin may have something to do with a cold blooded killing – that is crossing the line.
So I think its less about managing Raylin – he can handle that and just the feeling that if what he sense is true Raylin has crossed a line and could cross the line again- and as a law man and Raylin’s boss he cannot let that happen again.
Slightly darker and more sinister than Ellen Mae? Other than uneducated I see no similarities.
Also, given the functions of the Marshall Service, they’re the most goon-like (for lack of a better term) in purpose than most LE agencies. They aren’t detectives so they don’t have to solve crimes or build a case while being careful not to violate their suspects’ rights. They are the guys who take care of stuff that has already been lawfully placed in government custody, like forfeitures and convicts. Most of the people he deals with are already condemned or a strong case has been made for their guilt. So a US marshall’s job is to keep bad guys in line and take people’s stuff. So you can see where there would be a little more leeway for a rogue type like Raylan. A detective or FBI or other crime solving/preventing officer would be in the spotlight when his rogue ways started getting cases thrown out, but there is not as much ooncern for the people/things Raylan handles, and he doesn’t do much of the Judge/Witness Security stuff, except for Reardon, who likes his style.
Not that I am saying the Marshall’s service is, or tolerates, rogues and thugs, but their function is closer to what such individuals would do for a criminal organization than say, the ostensible mission of Vick Mackey and the Strike Team, or the various OTT feds in Sons of Anarchy.
The Marshall service also protects court officers, protects and secures Federal courts, and serves Federal arrest warrants. They’re primarily known for hunting down fugitives, and being an arm of the Executive branch they have jurisdiction and powers that local and state LEOs don’t have. But realistically they’re not a bunch of cowboys running around abusing prisoners and shooting up small towns. This “rogue” thing is a fabrication of TV and the movies, mainly because hunting and arresting fugitives is far more dangerous than just arresting common criminals. A fugitive is much more prone to violence, and much more likely to be armed and dangerous. They are, after all, running from the law.
The incidents of abuse of power and outright illegal activity within local and state LEO’s is well documented and a persistent problem. Even the FBI has its share of scandals year after year. The Marshall service overall has a much better reputation and history.
It would have negated the stare down scene at the end but seemed like a big stretch for Raylan to guess/conclude that a member of the Florida crew would have killed Wade in that manner. They’ve got too much experience to leave a mess behind like that. Wouldn’t an idiot (a la Dewey) have been the first suspect on his list? Raylan didn’t even notice Dewey wasn’t there.
I think Raylan believes that The Hatian killed him at Daryl’s request. He does not think very highly of the Crowe’s, so I don’t think raylan believes they wouldn’t leave a mess like that behind, especially since they don’t have the Gators to fedd the body too.
Best part: When Dewey was praying to God to please let him kill Messer and then he’ll turn a new leaf. Hilarous.
This was definitely the first time this season that I enjoyed Michael Rappaport’s performance.
We need more work for the Haitian
How did I not know that Wood Harris and Steve Harris were brothers???
No mention of the fantastic “Star Wars” reference?
Can they have Edi Gathegi say “She’s Gone baby, Gone” already? Love the casting.
Quien es mas Stupido?
Dewey Crowe or Jethro Clampett? Quien es mas stupido…
Dewey wins by 2 extra kidneys! The densest TV character ever !