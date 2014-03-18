Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Weight’

A review of tonight's “Justified” coming up just as soon as I have a pleather attaché…
Early in “Weight,” Ava tells a visiting Boyd that she sees no end in sight to her ever-worsening miseries. While I doubt this was intended as a meta comment about the prison storyline – or the Crowe family troubles, or any of this season's other weak spots – it unfortunately played out that way.
And the thing is, “Weight” really didn't do anything to improve the many problematic areas of season 5 – other than killing off Danny Crowe, in one of the season's best (and, not coincidentally, most Elmore Leonard-esque) scenes – but the parts around the parts that aren't working were kind of terrific.
I still don't care about the status of Boyd's heroin shipment, about Ava's struggle to open up a new drug pipeline into the prison, or about the petty squabbles and stupid loyalties of the Crowe clan.(*) But on the other hand, this episode gave us Raylan outfoxing a bitter Dickie Bennett (who was apparently wounded but not killed back in season 3). It gave us the introduction of the great Mary Steenburgen as Wynn Duffy's special consultant Katherine Hale. And it gave us Danny's 21-Foot Rule demonstration fatally backfiring due to the hole Daryl ordered Kendall to dig for Chelsea the dog.
(*) And in hindsight, the murder of Dilly makes no sense given everything we've seen since of this bunch. They are loyal and family-obsessed to a fault – they make the Bravermans on “Parenthood” look like strangers who wound up in an elevator together – and yet Daryl would that easily decide that one dumb brother had to die, while the equally stupid brother would live?
Those were three fantastic scenes that each played up the show's biggest strength: showing smart people being smart. Dickie once again thinks he's the most clever cat around, and Raylan just outthinks him and figures out Dewey's whereabouts on his own. (Raylan dismissing Dickie's earlier rant with a cool, “Proud of that one, aren't ya?” was a beautiful thing, as well.) Realizing that he has perhaps placed himself in a very bad position working with Boyd, Wynn finally calls in an expert who appears to be even colder and more ruthless than he is (and someone who harbors a grudge against him but will gladly take his 50 grand and provide excellent advice and company). Raylan's showdown with Danny wasn't exactly a victory of brains over brawn, since Raylan didn't see the pit, either – and assuredly is fast enough on the draw to take Danny even at that distance and speed – but it neatly echoed both the disarming of Robert Quarles and the accidental death of White Boy in Leonard's “Out of Sight,” where bravado is no match for bad luck and/or a sharp blade.
And the shame of it is, I think Daryl Crowe probably could have been a good villain with a few tweaks. He was introduced as a clever guy who had learned a lot from the classes he took in prison, and if he'd been presented in later episodes as someone genuinely capable of outthinking Boyd and/or Raylan, the season could have been a lot of fun. Instead, he's become this bumbling con man who can scrape by for a little while on sheer nerve before he and/or his stupid relatives screw things up in the end. The closing scenes where he beats up Wendy and forces Kendall to take a blood oath are meant to make him seem far more dangerous than before, but instead he remains a weak retread of Mags Bennett: more physically capable and far more lacking in every other way.
I could go into more detail about Ava being put in position to kill Judith, or Boyd feeling so distant from Ava that he would let Albert go free without forcing him to recant, or why Allison the social worker seems to miss the abundant warning signs that Kendall is in a bad situation that he should be removed from, but I'm just waiting for most of this season's story threads to be finished with, and hopefully with some more humor along the way. And I'm also worried that Art's decision to play bodyguard for Allison is going to eliminate Raylan's current work problem for him, and I would miss Art terribly in the final season.
But as for “Weight,” what did everybody else think? Did the good parts outweigh the bad? Were you happy that Dickie returned, or annoyed that Raylan “I always shoot to kill” Givens only wounded him? Does Wynn's old friend intrigue you, or is he an idiot for even thinking of staying in business with Boyd? Do you care at all about what will happen next to poor Ava?
If anyone makes a Charles Manson biopic, Jeremy Davies had better be their first call.
Already been done:
[www.imdb.com]
Beyond the “Helter Skelter” adaptation he starred in in 2004?
-Daniel
Davies actually created his Manson character back in 2000 for an indie movie that never happened. He worked on the performance for months, studying Manson in minute detail, and ended up using it in Solaris, the Helter Skelter movie, and later Rescue Dawn. He’s been playing variations of it on shows like Lost and Justified ever since.
I haven’t laughed that hard watching Justified when Danny fell in the hole since Dewey thought he had four kidneys. The season’s been uneven, but it has still had plenty of great moments. More than most shows.
Our entire household laughed like we had four kidneys.
I haven’t laughed that hard watching television since I can’t remember when. And that includes all the shows that are intentional comedies!
I thought Raylan would beat the rule by simply walking backwards, but the hole gag was much funnier.
Dewey unhitching the car on a slope was pretty damn funny too.
Oh, Dewey, you lovably stupid Nazi. What are you gonna do with you?
I also liked that Raylan apologized for not noticing the hole.
Better than the last few weeks.
But Ava not only murdered Delroy, she is killing this show as well. The whole storyline is a disaster, including the scene between Boyd and the guard, which should’ve been a lot better.
And I think the Crowe killed in the premiere was a cousin, not a brother, which would explain the different treatment. But still.
Dilly was Daryl’s brother, not his cousin. It was mentioned at least a couple of times in the premiere.
Wait a minute, people actually thought Dickie was dead? I never thought the show even tried to imply that.
All we knew was that Raylan shot him the last time we saw him, in season 3. There was no followup of any kind until now.
It seems like Graham Yost often tries to avoid showing explicitly that a villain has getting killed. (Mags would be an exception, obviously.) He’s acknowledged that he likes to leave it open, so that the writers can decide later if the character died.
So with Dickie, we really had no idea one way or the other.
That approach has its drawbacks. It’s often anticlimactic to learn that a character who seemed dead at the end of the episode, like Eric Roberts’ lawman, is actually alive off-screen.
I thought the previous episode’s ending was much stronger if Roberts’ character was dead.
I wonder what prison Quarles is in.
Joking aside, I’ve been waiting for a one-armed Robert Quarles to reemerge.
Loved this episode. Love the characters. Love the storylines. Love this storyline. Love Justified.
I do think this has been their weakest season since the first, but the overall “Justified has lost it” bandwagon is a little mystifying to me. It’s still the same show it’s always been with all the same strengths. I watch to see 1) Raylan being a badass while wisecracking; 2) Boyd being terrifying; 3) clever-dumb villains double-crossing each other; 4) colorful, funny and well-cast side characters on both sides of the law; and 5) that general feeling that at any moment things could get horribly violent, or just resolve in a guy getting arrested or outsmarted by the marshals. “Justified” still gives me all those things. While this season has weaknesses (Rapaport is a bit of a miscast, the Crowe storyline in general feels like a weaker retread of season 2, and the prison stuff is very dour), the main reasons I’m watching are all still there. It’s a bummer to see Alan and many others focusing much more on the negatives, maybe because they’ve grown to take all the positives for granted.
For sake of argument, Guns n’ Roses “Spaghetti Incident” album still had Axl wailing, Slash shredding, hard rockin’ riffs and dirty lyrics……and yet somehow fell flat due to lackluster writing. Same thing here – all those elements are still fun to watch, so the show is still GOOD, but this year fell short of GREAT due to the lackluster writing (plot-wise, anyways).
I agree with all your points, Alan. This episode didn’t shake off the problems of this season because those problems–the plots that never meet, the new cast of characters that ought to be guest stars but have actually swallowed up more screen time than half of the original cast has seen in the entire run of the show–because those problems are ingrained to the DNA of the season. In short, this season was a handful of bad ideas and none of them have grabbed me as a fan of the show.
I also agree that there were some genuinely good parts to this episode–but they were few and far between. I remember being *consumed* by the show in season 4. I watched those episodes several times over. There isn’t a single episode this season that I’ll watch again–or that won’t take longer than 10 minutes to get through, given all the fast-forwarding I’ll do through the Ava, heroin, and Crowe plots.
I don’t care at all about Ava. I don’t care about *Raylan* at this point, because he has no goals, no drive this season except to wait out Art’s ire and get his transfer. Sure, the promo for next week promises something new on that front, but it’s too little too late.
Forever bitter that the other Marshals have been totally wasted this season–Art included. He had that one boss scene with Alan Tudyk and the rest of his dialogue has been sighs and “Raylan”s. Finally? Tim and Rachel. TIM AND RACHEL. Enough said.
We got plenty of Tim last season facing off against Ron Eldard and helping screwed-up fellow vets. It was only a step better than what we’re getting this season.
I think some fans of the show have an excessively high opinion of what Tim offers as a character at this point.
RCade, I think you’re exactly right about some fans having a bigger appreciation for Tim and Rachel than may be warranted–and I am often guilty of that–but mostly, I think their presence helps even out Raylan. Keeping the Marshals in the loop helps ground whatever Raylan’s story is at the time, and makes his little solo-side adventures all the more interesting because we know he has no one to curb his behaviour (Rachel, in giving him a beanbag gun to deal with Lindsey’s chicken-fighting boyfriend in season 4).
I agree! Tim and Rachel AND Constable BOB! :) I think the reasoning for not using Patton Oswald this season was pretty lame…if that is even the real reason.
Alan,
I have to say about one of your final questions: Yes, there have been missteps this season, but the good stuff in Justified always outweighs the bad for me. This season isn’t the greatest, but it’s still fun even if you have to look harder than usual. And it’s far from doing something terrible like Raylan dumping Art in the ocean (should he pass HEAVEN FORBID), and disappearing to become a lumberjack.
Hey man, that’s not fair. Dexter did some next level shark jumping. It jumped a blue whale. It jumped Antarctica. You can’t compare anything to it without sounding crazy. It’s like comparing your boss to Hitler. It’s hyperbole, man.
I thought, for sure, you’d say, “A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I wash out used condoms for this green whorehouse.”
Yet another episode with a plot that turns on a hijacked drug shipment. How many times has that happened so far?
These Crowes are boring and shallow. The reason Seasons 2 and 4 are critically acclaimed is because they explored rich corners of Harlan county culture, industry and history. Those episodes were populated with a broad spectrum of Kentucky characters. It wasn’t all just ragged-arsed, hairy drug dealers ripping each other off.
Like most of this season I was pretty “meh” about the whole thing. I was happy to finally see an end to Danny, but I still feel like this entire season is just a set up for the final season. Kendall is the ghost of Christmas past for Raylon, the 2 marshalls (Eric Roberts & David Koechner) were the ghost of Christmas future. Everything else feels like filler. Over complicated filler at that. I miss Rachel & Tim. Either Ava or Art will likely die by seasons end. I love this show, but this season just isn’t my favorite.
Some good scenes, but overall I found the episode … like the season as a whole … to be a complete nonsensical mess. Can’t wait to put this terrible set of storylines to rest.
Couldn’t they have found a female dog to play Chelsea?
They established earlier in the season that Chelsea is male – Raylan commented on the size of her junk.
The makers of the show were intending to use a female dog, but they ended up with a male one – so rather than change the dog’s name, they decided that Danny is a weirdo who thinks all dogs are girls.
Amateur critics have one thing in common: don’t get the big picture – too invested in micro perspectives. Think bigger. Justified has appealed primarily to a niche whose intellect is way above average, by TV standards, that is. This season is intentionally dumbed down to appeal to a broader audience. The loss of Elmore Leonard and laying the ground work for a final season are two very big obstacles to tackle. Be patient . . season 6 will provide the momentum spoiled viewers lust after.
Dude, it’s not like Elmore was writing any of the episodes of this series. He died, but he didn’t take a great season of episodes to his grave. When tehre is only one season after this, that is the big picture, that they have completely wasted one of the two precious seasons the show had left.
Who is the amateur critic in this equation, bullfrog?
I think you guys just tripped over a troll hole.
I’m just glad that Tim and Rachel are not alive to see this.
A solid, entertaining episode, and one that sees the show with one less Crowe. That’s definitely a step in the right direction. If only Wendy had crept up on Daryl during his blood brother bullshit and put a bullet in his back. She and Kendall could have ridden off into the sunset, and Justified would have been left gloriously free of the Florida Crowes.
I did like the twist of Danny’s idiotic death. His cocky belief in the 21 foot rule had been so built up that it was a foregone conclusion that it would get him shot by Raylan, so subverting it was a good call. Having him trip and fall on his knife in perhaps the worst way possible was an oddly satisfying piece of physical comedy. The only way his death could have been more fitting is if he had gotten himself impaled on a dunce cap.
Man, am I sick of Women in Prison. Just when it seems like it might stop being a drag it just gets more tedious. I haven’t written the character off, but I dread every time Ava shows up on screen. She deserves so much better. Justified is so good at marrying humor to even the darkest material, yet the prison storyline is so unrelentingly grim that it sucks the life out of the show whenever they cut to it.
Reply to comment…
“Man, am I sick of Women in Prison.”
I know what you mean.
It is such a drag that is dampening my excitement of the return of Orange Is The New Black….a show I like even better than Justified.
Regrettably, I have yet to see OITNB, but the impression I’ve gotten is that it actually bothers to be fun to watch, something Ava’s stint in prison never does. I mean, a show that can play an arm getting lopped off for laughs should not be having that trouble. Even as bleak a prison drama as Oz had a generous amount of comic relief. If anything, Ava’s storyline makes me want to see women in prison done right on Orange is the New Black even more.
Sorry for the double post. I don’t know why this keeps happening.
Over sensitive “reply to comment” button and no “your messeage has been sent” feedback.
Impaled on a duncecap. Brilliant, laugh out loud. Hate the whole Women in Prison gig; Ava does deserve so much better. And those women are damn scary looking. What have they done to Harlan’s Romeo and Juliet…two bad storylines.
HUNTER2912 – I switched my Hitfix usage to a different browser, and so far so good.
WOLSLAGEL@NETZERO.NET – Thanks. I wish the appropriately scary looking women (and the pretty ones, too) were interesting. They’re just boring. Julia came close, but I never cared about her despite the blatant manipulation of having her save Ava’s ass right before she was given the orders to kill her.
To paraphrase Milhouse Van Houten: How could this have happened? They started out like Romeo and Juliet, but instead it ended in tragedy. Except here it’s a tragic waste of two great characters in a repetitive, meandering plotline that could have been so much better. The first season had Boyd go from white supremacist drug dealer to straight edge preacher to righteous avenger. He evolves and adapts, but this year Boyd’s been stuck on the same gear all season. Last year Ava was a driving force in Boyd’s dealings, but now she’s just a passenger going wherever the show needs her so that her man has to keep chasing her. It’s like Super Mario Bros. Sorry, Boyd, your princess is in another castle. I’d rather be playing GTA.
I pulled into Nazareth, was feeling ’bout half past dead. I just need some place where I can lay my head. “Hey mister, can ya tell me where a man might find a bed?” He just grinned and shook my hand, “No” was all he said.
“He said I will fix your rack if you take Chelsea my dog”
No, Alan, I’dsay you’re spot on. There were moments this episode when I laughed out loud, and Katherine Hale seems like a promising character. Seeing Raylan outsmarting Dickie Bennett, just like the old days, was sort of heartwarming. Unfortunately, it also served as a reminder of how insipid the writing has been this season.
The Crowes are the weakest, least interesting season Big Bads we’ve ever had in Justified. When a Bennett died, it felt momentous. When a Crowe dies, meh. Good for a laugh. Every episode with Limehouse or Quarles or Mags kept me on the edge of my seat, wondering what they might do. (All the more brilliant that Limehouse turned out not to be so bad.) The Crowes? Not so much. Don’t give a crap about Ava at this point, and I barely recognize Boyd. The one new character this season who’s somewhat interesting is Kendall, who may turn out to go very bad in a way Loretta never did.
All-in-all, it seems as if the writers have lost their way this season. Justified used to be great. Now it’s merely a little above average. I hope they pull it together next season. I’d be very sad to see Justified go out like this.
White Boy Bob! Thank you Alan. I knew I’d seen it happen in a similar form, but couldn’t pinpoint it. (Which is odd, considering I watch “Out of Sight” every time I come across it on one of the cable channels.) That was a great scene, especially on the heels of Danny’s similar showdown with Miller the week prior. And when Raylan tells Danny he’d have said something about the hole, but he didn’t see it either, that was hysterical.
Was also glad to hear that Miller is injured, not dead. However, I too fear for Art.
Why are they so afraid to let Raylan be the badass he was in the first season? I would have rather seen Raylan pull and drop Danny after the first step or two, and seen Danny die with a puzzled look on his face. That’s how it would have played out in season one. When was the last time Raylan had to shoot somebody? I know it’s not very realistic, but it’s a TV show, not a documentarty. Sonny Crockett killed a couple of dudes every Friday night in the 80s. Bring back badass Raylan.
Agree generally, but that was the best scene of the season.
After season 1, Tim Olyphant pushed the writers to resolve problems in ways other than Raylan shooting people, because he thought it was excessive and too unrealistic. Personally I think the show benefited from the shift. While this is fiction and I can suspend my disbelief, it’s a little hard to think a guy would keep his job if he was just cold-bloodedly gunning down bad guys every other week. It also gives them an opportunity to show Raylan can be smart and badass in other ways – he can occasionally outsmart or arrest someone, or just talk them out of doing what they planned on doing, rather than always going right for his gun. And it makes the moments when he DOES go for his gun more memorable, too.
As for Danny’s death, like Alan pointed out that was quintessential Elmore Leonard. In fact that was an homage to the death of White Boy Bob in “Out of Sight,” who shot himself in the head when he tripped on some stairs with his gun out. I love those moments in Elmore Leonard, when a villain we know to be stupid proves himself EMPHATICALLY stupid, and the good guy just looks on with amusement. It’s also a much more surprising way to wrap a scene up than the one millionth time Raylan shoots somebody.
Alan,
I just have to disagree with you about this season. Alasdair Wilkins over at The A.V. Club’s TV section wrote an interesting review that better articulates what’s good about this season. He pointed out that Raylan and Boyd are good at dealing with top level professional criminals, but now they’re not and that’s messing up their games. Wilkins points out that there are a lot of people – Ava, the Crowes – who have nothing to lose and that’s what makes them dangerous and unpredictable.
See the review at [www.avclub.com]
I think it will give you food for thought. Or you could just not like this season that much.
Thanks for this link. It is a great argument for reconsidering this season as a whole. I, for one, have not disliked it, but I’d agree with Alan that there are missteps. Now I’ve eaten the food for thought, and almost everything (Ava in prison still leaves little to be desired to me) seems much more interesting.
I believe Danny’s death has been taken from a movie ‘Out of Sight’ written by Leonard in which one character accidently shoots himself in the neck
Isn’t the mythical “21 Foot Rule” supposed to be that you can draw and throw a knife at 21 feet faster than a person can draw and shoot a gun? I never thought it was that you can run 21 feet and stab someone faster than they can shoot you. And if my original thought was right, Danny did draw his knife faster than Raylan drew his gun. Theoretically, he could have thrown it at Raylan before Raylan could get off a shot.
The 21 foot rule is that a person armed with a knife only can cover 21 feet and attack an officer faster than the officer and draw his holstered weapon, aim, and fire it.
Raylan is a shoot from the hip fast draw. He doesn’t draw, step into stance, aim and shoot. This hillbilly idiot never had a chance, but the grave gag was far more entertaining than seeing Raylan shoot him.
Agreed Jack. The nice part too is that the scene played out long enough that we had a chance to see how relaxed Raylan was – he wasn’t remotely afraid of Danny and clearly WAS going to shoot him, if the grave thing hadn’t happened first.
I was actually cheering for Judith to knock off Ava, that’s how bored I am with that storyline. Shall we assume that Ava will get out, become some sort of heroin kingpin and Boyd will become her rival?
I thought this episode was great. I have enjoyed every episode this season and while I can see what some people are complaining about, it doesn’t bother me like it bothers them.
I like Ava’s storyline, it feels like a separate show because I think its supposed to be. That is how Ava feels, separated from everything else.
I like the Crowes. They are great. I think labeling them as “big bads” are wrong because people seem to get preconceived notions on how a “big bad” should be like and people compare villains where they clearly should not.
I like Boyd getting beat down week after week (what? you thought running a drug empire was going to be easy?).
I think reading these negative reviews and comments are kind of warping my perception of this season of Justified. I think after this season ends I’m gonna have to put some distance between myself and season five and revisit it sometime down the road and finally judge for myself how much I like it.
Is it just me or is this season just not as “smart” as the past seasons? I like the episodes enough, but for me the show is no longer one where I just can’t wait for the next episode. In fact, I had to catch up with the last two, because I missed one week and didn’t even realize it. This never happens with my favorite shows. I am disappointed in so many ways, but I do understand it has to be hard to live up to previous seasons. And I still like the show enough to keep watching, of course. :)
Is this the “Knives are the New Guns” episode? Everybody got cut or stabbed but who got shot?
> Does Katherine Hale use Stevia?
> Danny Bennett needs Wynn Duffy’s barber… or a weed whacker.
Danny Bennet / Dickie Crowe…what’s the diff?
The Women in Prison stuff IS getting old, but I admit I have enjoyed seeing Patty the Daytime Hooker again. What a actress.
I agree that the Women In Prison stuff is getting old, but I have to admit that I’ve enjoyed seeing Patty the Daytime Hooker again. What an actress.
Sorry for double post, stupid lag time!
The really frustrating part about thinly-written woman characters is that viewers think watching women is boring, rather than realizing the writers did a terrible job. I wish the writers would step up their game – Ava could be so much more – all the women could. They’re basically props for the men as it is.
Yes.
If I hear Boyd call anyone “Son” one more time, I turning on Dancing With the Stars. And can’t he change his clothes just once?
And why does Daryl have to end every sentence with “man”? That drives me nuts.
My curiosity over the unevenness of the season stems from the unexpected departure of Edi Gathegi’s Jean-Baptiste.
I wonder what had been the anticipated story arc for that character, because he was smart, unflappable, and he had the trust of Darryl Crowe. He’s the one who suggests that Darryl & Co. return to Kentucky.
They hadn’t planned on Gathegi asking to leave, and I keep thinking that what they’ve written has (at times) been a casualty of the unexpected early departure.
Please kill Ava. Please kill Darryl Crowe. Please. Let’s just be done with them, and Wendy can either move back to Florida or marry Raylan, as the show seems to be setting that up as a possibility.
Danny was the poor man’s Coover.
Third paragraph, Alan, you begin, “I still don’t care…” But some of us do, and when you begin a critique with that sentiment, it becomes personally subjective and open to the exact opposite critique from another reviewer who could praise this episode with “I care very much.” See what I’m saying? Daryl has been written as a bumbling con man, as someone who isn’t a match for Boyd. He’s not meant to be Mags Bennett, and I think you’re expecting Justified to have a Big Bad structure when this season hasn’t been formed like that. These are matters of taste, not execution. The story is what the writers want it to be; if you wanted it to be something else and faulted it, that’s not the writers’ fault. How could they know? What we can critique is quality, not taste, because each viewer’s taste is different.
Most reviews are subjective. Are you expecting Alan to write wholly objective recaps with no critique of each episode? You’re free to care about something Alan doesn’t. I personally am tired of Boyd’s adventures in retrieving heroin and am glad that part of the story is over.
@Dezbot: I don’t like value judgement reviews, preferring instead interpretative where the critic talks about the psychology of the characters and how the film making and writing illuminate it and themes. But if the review is simply “I like this” and “I don’t like that” anyone could have written it, I could ask my friends and their take would be just as valid. That kind of review isn’t useful to the reader because it’s the reviewer’s own opinion no one else might share. Rather, I want explanatory criticism, based on the textual evidence of the show, pointing out things that I missed.
His point is that these story lines aren’t compelling and he’s not wrong.
Bob7, those kinds of reviews actually can be useful as a way to measure what you like vs. what a reviewer you read regularly likes. For instance, I could always tell if I would really like a film if Ebert liked it, but Siskel didn’t, as my tastes generally aligned more with Ebert and especially with Siskel’s dislikes :-)
Anyway, Alan’s never solely done what you’re talking about (just explicating the eps without value judgments), so maybe his reviews are not for you?
I laughed my head off at the Dewey/Dickie sitdown and how amused Dickie was by the very idea of guy named Parker Stevenson coming to see him.
I guess I’m in the minority, but I’m enjoying the Ava story. It gives her something to do on her own and it’s changed the dynamics between her and Boyd. I thought the shank scene was tense. Unfortunately, Boyd just letting the guard go was a letdown.
I also laughed loudly when Dewey said his name was Parker Stevenson. I wonder if Mr. Stevenson knows he was name-checked on Justified? :)
Another week, another guest star. Add Mary Steenburgen to the pile.