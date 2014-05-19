Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Elevator Part 2 & 3’

A review of tonight's “Louie” episodes coming up just as soon as my hydrogen collection is awesome…
“But there's gotta be a way to decide which one's going to make me happy.” -Louie
As we get further into the six-part saga that is “Elevator,” it's now clear that the Jane prologue from Part 1 last week wasn't an isolated sketch, but part of this larger story of Louie struggling, as usual, to relate to all of the women in his life – where he's so screwed up that the one woman he can come close to understanding is the one with whom he doesn't share a common language.
Once upon a time, his daughters seemed immune from this failing of his, but they're getting older and more complicated. Jane has turned out to be a square peg at a public school that only offers round holes, and she's too smart and inquisitive and also lacking in some basic self-control to function happily there – and Louie's too hung up on his own issues to see that Janet's probably right about putting her into a private school. When Louie and Janet argue, you can see that she's just as much at a loss to reason with this crazy man as Louie was when Jane insisted she was still dreaming on the subway. Later, when the school principal all but orders the exes to talk about a plan for Jane, they instead take out their phones, because Louie is less capable of communicating with a woman with whom he was married and had children than he is with a woman whom he's known for only a few days, and with whom he requires either an interpreter or extensive pantomime to convey the simplest bits of information.
We see that Louie has an easy rapport with both Ivanka, who came from a family of performers in Hungary, and with Amia (played so warmly by Eszter Balint, whose expressive face has made her a camera subject of many of C.K.'s kindred filmmaking spirits like Jim Jarmusch and Woody Allen), who doesn't speak the same lingo as Louie but can get her point across in time. And the amount of time it takes them to get an idea across turns into part of the fun, like when she performs an intimate yet fully clothed pantomime of taking a shower so he'll understand that she's looking for a hair dryer.
It's not love at first sight, but it's a connection, and something happy and unexpected in Louie's predictably miserable life – so of course it's the perfect moment for Pamela to reappear and literally kick him in the ass. C.K. and Pamela Adlon have such a natural rapport that it's easy to forget just how terrible Pamela is to Louie, and how toxic and all-consuming his infatuation with her can get. In their time apart, Louie has grown enough – or simply been hurt enough by other people – that he can recognize the cycle of self-destruction she's inviting, even if he responds to it in the irrational Louie way of putting all his hopes, dreams and fears into this scrap of a fraction of a scintilla of a relationship with Amia. And that puts him in the vulnerable position where the very first hint of trouble from Ivanka and Amia sends him storming off to do bodily harm to his piano.
In the end, the miscommunication is cleared up – even though, were I Amia, I might be very wary of spending more time with such a clearly volatile individual – and Amia and Jane even get to share a moment, performing a lovely violin duet in the hallway while Louie looks on, pleased as punch to be in their presence at this moment, even if it seems only a temporary reprieve from his confusion, self-loathing and difficulty articulating his feelings.
Dr. Bigelow returns to offer more cryptic wisdom, but Louie can't appreciate it, because he gets caught up in worrying about all of the things that Bigelow dismisses as unimportant in the grand scheme of things. By Bigelow's standards, Louie's life has plenty of leg; by Louie's own standards, he's disabled and struggling just to keep on moving.
Though these are middle chapters of a bigger story (one that will be the length of a feature film when it's done), there is such emotion and care in these beats – and the way that C.K. films so many of the scenes in a single fluid take, which inserts you right into the scene so you can feel the awkwardness or anger or joy that Louie himself is feeling – that I'm more excited than ever to see where this is going.
Some other thoughts:
* It appears C.K. didn't bring Bobby back into continuity just for the sake of introducing the world to bang-bang – And hands up, everyone who at least thought of trying a bang-bang in the last week. We won't judge. – as he appears briefly in the teaser of Part 3 (another instance this season of Louie getting upset at someone invading his personal space), and then in the tag, where the two brothers laugh uproariously at a video we never get to see.
* Jane is apparently 10, but as he's describing his kids to Amia, he refers to her as 8. As a dad who has occasionally aged his kids up or down without meaning to, I will give him the benefit of the doubt that it's not a continuity error.
* Louie's shopping trip to make a gift basket for Ivanka and Amia was another reminder that C.K. shoots food very, very well, and evoked the sequence last season where Liz took Louie to Russ & Daughters – a location he now pays forward by bringing Amia there on their day together. Unfortunately, she seems less enthusiastic about eating the whole fish than he was. More for the rest of us, Amia!
* Ivanka tries to convince Louie that she was very pretty as a young girl, but C.K. frames the scene with Ellen Burstyn in a tight close-up so that we have no doubt on that question, given what a beauty she remains even in her 80s.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Are Louie’s kids supposed to be adopted or mixed or something else? Has this ever been explained? I’m so confused and it’s distracting.
No, they’re his and Janet’s biological kids. CK cast an African American actress in the role of his ex-wife because it was something he felt was right for the show; he said in one interview that he knew that a real marriage of a Louis CK and a Susan Kelechi Watson wouldn’t produce kids who look like Lily and Jane, and that he didn’t care if it was realistic or not. IIRC, CK’s real life ex-wife is Caucasian and named Alix.
Thanks for clearing that up, Ben. It really doesn’t matter in the scheme of things, but for some reason it was bugging me.. like I missed a punchline along the way.
I heard that the mother of the children in real life is a racist and he put up with it while they were married. Then after showing her as white woman in one of the first episodes, that he changed the actress to a black woman just as a big F you to the ex-wife.
Just what I heard, don’t know if it’s true or urban legend.
I’m not sure we’d ever gotten any clear view of Louie’s ex-wife pre-Season 3. In S1’s “Poker/Divorce”, there might have been a glimpse of her hand holding the pen she and Louie used to sign the divorce papers (and FTR, said hand was that of a white person) but the scene doesn’t make it completely clear who was giving the pen to Louie. And in S2’s “Oh Louie/Tickets”, CK somehow framed a very pissed-off Mrs. CK handing off baby Lily without showing her at all.
That said, I had never heard that story about his ex-wife, but it certainly sounds very “Life of Louis CK” whether applied to reality or this series.
I am feeling very uneasy about Jane. Using the Elevator arc as a way to explore her character is clever on CK the Writer’s part, but I hope she comes out the other end unharmed.
It was beautiful to see her bond with Amia during the violin duet. But she might be more crushed than Louie when Amia goes back to Hungary. I worry about her.
When I had heard he was doing a five part story, I had wondered if it would be an actual multi part tale or just thematically connected. I would not have thought this would work but I am really interested in seeing where this goes.
Also, I really enjoyed the musical piece they played and once again I find myself saying, “This time, for real, I’m going to take a trip over to Russ & Daughters.”
I really hope this isn’t the last we see of Pamela Adlon.
Supposedly there is a three-part “Pamela” arc coming up later this season.
I absolutely adored this episode. Less for the plot, which frankly wasn’t that clever and had a few troubling cliches (sadsack has instant rapport with a non-English-speaking beauty), but for the incredible, unbelievably brilliant scenes, dialogue and performances.
The scene with Louie and Jane on the park bench deserves to win a Emmy, and Tony, and a Hugo it was so good, and the moment where Jane and Amia play the Game of Thrones theme together (Twitter-caliber joke, sorry) was haunting yet joyous, an immeasurably beautiful moment.
Agree, the scene on the park bench with Jane and Louie was just brilliant. Jane actually acts it out perfectly and the writing was also great there.
Also Louie’s facial expressions during the shower pantomime was brilliant, as was his figurative hiding her panties in his pocket.
Bobby feels more like a subconscious/alter-ego of Louie’s this season than he does a brother. I am calling a Sixth Sense-style twist where it is revealed that he is just in Louie’s head.
I’m not sure about that. Last week, the waitress at the diner was talking to both of them, not just Louie (she addressed them as “you guys”).
Alan, no 24 review?
I was out. Haven’t seen it yet. May not get to it this week.
Can’t let the reviewer’s (and the character Janet’s) comments about public v. private school go without criticism. I think Louie is spot on about public school reflecting a more diverse society, i.e. “real life” as most of us know it. Even square pegs have to develop a few curves. Her father is right not to bail her out of this. Sad that the notion of public school as a dumping ground for the inferior is now reality in so many parts of the country and in so many people’s minds. We allowed this to happen as a society, and it has only served to further divide us.
I have to strenuously disagree with this for several reasons. First, I will preface this by saying that I am NY public school teacher, and my child attends public school.
What public schools do NOT do well is handle the very gifted, or divergent thinkers. I do my best to nurture them, but there are no longer any gifted and talented programs, like the one I attended in the late 70s and early 80s. A super bright girl with a stodgy, self-righteous teacher might well find herself in lots of trouble. If it were my child, I would consider how much of her soul was going to get crushed by being forced through a large, institutional education system. Some very bright kids can handle it, and some cannot. Jane may also have some psychological/emotional issues– another area that public schools do not handle well.
If I were the parents, I would have Jane see a counselor for a while. I’d see if that outlet helped her cope with the vagaries of school. If not, I would seriously consider spending the money on private school. It’s not that public school is an inferior dumping ground (no one said that in the show either). It’s that sometimes people can’t cope with it, and it has a deleterious effect on them.
Lastly, it is absolutely true to life that people with money can buy themselves a better environment, better opportunities, and more chances. If Jane has parents who can afford to give her a happier educational experience, they should. I would. Better that than an alienated child acting out and being turned off on school altogether, which happens more than I like to think about.
Yeah, I winced at Alan’s comment, though it was hardly a shock–it’s par for the course among the journalist class.
I liked what Louie had to say, and I’m a huge fan of this op-ed:
[www.slate.com]
With so many elements of past episodes appearing in this episode (Louie’s back, Jane’s subway misadventures, etc,) what are the chances of Louie’s ongoing debt to Yvonne Strahovski reappearing in the future?
I’d say almost nil.
When Janet told him he couldn’t afford private school now and she could, that could have been a reference to his new financial situation.
Louie’s kids were 5 and 9 when the series started, and Lily turned 10 during season 2, in 2011, so the ages should be right (or close to it) although Jane should be on the cusp of her 9th birthday around now.
Also some mixed feelings of Jane losing her speech impediment. It was adorable before, but a sign of her growing up now that she can say “r’s” properly.
It deeply bothered me in the opening of the first episode when, after purchasing cheese from the cheese man, Louie reached up and shook the gloved hand of the cheese man in appreciate. Dude, he has a glove on his hand for a reason! Now he’s either getting Louie-hand all over everyone else’s cheese, or you just made the guy throw out some gloves and get a new pair. You can just say Thanks! Louie is truly one of history’s greatest monsters.
Where I get my deli meat, they change gloves for every customer.
I watch this show to laugh, not interested in these type of episodes.
I feel just the opposite. I enjoy good story telling more than just good jokes.
I feel just the opposite. I enjoy good story telling more than just good jokes.
Well, there’s always “The Big Bang Theory”.
It should be obvious by now that CK IS interested in episodes like this, and in transcending episodic comedy in general. The show is really unlike anything else on TV these days; wouldn’t hold one’s breath for a return to hyucks-a-minute comedy.
The show used to be funny, like his stand-up, now I’m inundated with his daughters and lame love life. If it’s wallowing in his failings and it’s cringe worthy and funny then fine, but dramatic Louie is not what got him here. I liked the first 2 episodes of this season. And at least Pamela is funny, the Hungarian’s pantomime only goes so far.
And The Big Bang Theory can kiss my ass.
I find Louie and BBT to be entertaining.
I like the dramatic episodes the best; but I can understand why some have felt they got bait-and-switched in the past. But aren’t we past the sell-by date on this complaint? This is the third season at least that the show has been like this.
The Louie-style take on the Titanic scene. And she whispers: “Staten Island”. Louie CK is just the most knowing and self-aware person. Plus pretty!
Sorry but I’ve tried to get into these recent episodes and it just requires too much brain power. It reminds me of “The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd” and I’m just not a big fan of dramedy. I need to be in the right frame of mind for it and haven’t been yet for Louie.
The only thing missing from the homage to Molly Dodd is David Strathairn showing up for a sketch about losing his glasses.
I love the idea of this woman he is so into being Hungarian (which is part of Louis CK’s ancestry). It added a nice subtext and flavor to the foreign-ness of Amia.
It’s very clear that these episodes are about language and communication and the problems everyone has. And the stuff that Jane spouts, however brilliant and interesting, is clearly a fake-out to the real issue of little kids on the playground.
New York is like a playground for Louis. The shots at Fairway, on the Staten Island Ferry, the drugstore where you can buy everything you need…. It’s magical and distinct and like many Woody Allen movies — which Louis CK invokes in homage and feel so much — gives us a flavor and enjoyment that is without parallel.
In contrast to the destruction of the piano (ouch!) the violin duet was wonderful, just pure enjoyment. It hits a sweet spot for me personally — really nothing better.
This season of LOUIS is so different I don’t quite know what to make of it. It’s wonderful and odd and difficult — not super funny (like the cannibal joke how Louis would eat an old black woman’s breasts?!?) but the moment in the hallway of violins and daughters and potential lovers and Louis eating the fish at Russ & Daughters are moments of joy and beauty that carry across the sad sack routine, the difficult hostile ex-wife, the naked brother on the couch in a tiny towel.
So, continuing to watch but not sure what we are in for this season. But I suspect it’ll be okay, if we get these moments.
Erika
re: Charles Grodin’s guest spot
I wish it was more fleshed out and crazy the way Charles Grodin can be. I’ve loved Grodin for years. He’s such a specific talent and really, I am not sure that he’s being fully served here — especially cf. David Lynch’s work on LOUIE that people liked so much.
Maybe Louis CK and Charles Grodin are on such similar, parallel paths there’s just not enough friction for it to jibe? I don’t know. I wanted more than a 3-legged dog story a/k/a stop feeling sorry for yourself Louis.
Erika
I love it too. I had a language barrier, nonverbal relationship like Louie’s once upon a time, and it still brings back great memories.
The 3 legged dog. How many legs does he have? Enough. How is Louie’s life now? Fine. What is better than a 3 legged dog? A 4 legged dog. How can Louie’s life be better? With a 4th leg. Louie needs to convince the Hungarian girl to stay. He daughters need it. He needs it. His 4th leg. The wisdom of Dr. Bigelow cannot be overlooked.
Not only is Louie’s relationship with Janet toxic, but Janet is toxic. I literally cringed when she yelled at the couple on the way in to the restaurant to make way for Louie. I don’t see much chemistry between them, and hope Louie (on the show and in real life) dumps this hateful woman for good.
Sorry, I guess I meant to say Pamela, not Janet.
I was sure the story from Ellen Burstyn about her family was leading to The Aristocrats.
LOL…I did to.
Does anyone else think Amia can speak English? The first time Ivanka said, “Why don’t you tell her?” to Louis I had the impression she was saying this because Amia doesn’t need a translator. Amia spoke to Ivanka at length after this comment. Just a thought.
Hi, she doesn’t speak English. When she and Ivanka go up to Louie’s apartment to give him the full story and he tells Ivanka that he has 2 daughters, Amia says “Mit mond?” (or “mit mondott”) which means “What did he say?” in Hungarian.
Hope this helps!