Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘In the Woods’

A review of tonight's “Louie” coming up just as soon as I fart for science…
“In the Woods” puts the various arcs of season 4 on hold for an epic-length (without commercials, the “episode” runs 66-plus minutes) flashback to Louie's adolescence, as catching Lily smoking pot reminds him of one of the dumbest episodes of his life.
Louis C.K. grew up in the era of the “After School Special,” well-meaning but often unintentionally hilarious stories trying to warn kids away from drugs, drinking and all the other tomfoolery teenagers get up to. (Here's an excerpt from “Stoned,” produced the year before “In the Woods” is set, starring Scott Baio as a straight-laced student whose life falls apart after he experiments with the marijuana.) And though C.K. has much greater command of tone – and respect for his audience's intelligence – than the makers of those specials did, there's always a danger with this kind of subject matter that it could trend too much towards melodrama.
But even though dramatic things happen in the span of “In the Woods” – Louie curses out his father, his mother screams that she doesn't like him anymore, a friend gets arrested and a drug dealer gets physical with Louie – it's ultimately a small story, where the stakes are more about Louie getting into emotional danger rather than the physical or legal kind, and is more powerful as a result. Whether or not the story is autobiographical, it feels like something that could have happened to the real Louis C.K. at that age, and it also feels like something that is a part of the show, in the same way “Louie” has managed to do episodes about suicide, Afghanistan and replacing David Letterman and have them all be “Louie.”
We open our trip back to 1981 showing Louie as a bright, mostly happy kid who gets along well with his mom and has a great rapport with his wonderful science teacher Mr. Hoffman (played, tremendously, by “Third Watch” alum Skipp Sudduth). He gets bullied by Danny (in one of the episode's lighter moments, Danny schedule's Louie's future beating like he's a doctor arranging a follow-up visit) and is no better at talking to women than he will be as an adult, but he's doing okay.
Then he and his best friend and Danny smoke one joint together, and his life takes a turn – not in a way that destroys his future forever, but simply in a way that lets him know how weak he can be and how much he can hurt people who believe in him like his mother and Mr. Hoffman.
Amy Landecker returns as Louie's mom, having last appeared late in season 1's “God” after previously playing Louie's date in “Bully,” and “In the Woods” really goes to town with the double-dipped casting. F. Murray Abraham returns not as Uncle Ex (nor as the creepy husband who wanted to watch Louie have sex with his wife), but as Louie's father, while the social worker Louie visits is played by Josh Hamilton, who was Louie's stoner neighbor Jeff back in season 1's “Dogpound.”
After that first season, C.K. said he used Landecker in those two different roles simply because he liked her, not because he was trying to make any kind of commentary about Louie being attracted to a woman like his mother. Abraham, meanwhile, returned as Uncle Ex mainly because C.K. felt the Oscar winner didn't have a role worthy of his talents the first time around. But whether or not Abraham and Hamilton are here specifically to evoke the last roles they played on the show, “In the Woods” does that, anyway. Louie's dad doesn't seem quite as cultured as Uncle Ex, but there's a certain old-world haughtiness to both men that explains why Louie would be so uncomfortable around one because he reminds him of the other. And while Louie here has a very strong memory of his time smoking pot and the misery he and others experienced as a result, in “Dogpound,” he tells Hamilton's character simply that, “I guess I just grew up, stopped.” Still, both this episode and “Dogpound” suggest that C.K. takes a view of heavy marijuana use not unlike the one espoused in the classic “Freaks and Geeks” episode “Chokin' and Tokin'”: pot's not going to kill you, but it's going to waste much too much of your time that could be better spent doing almost anything else. If Louie's friend Brad is even 30 seconds later, Louie's perhaps deep in conversation with Mr. Hoffman's daughter Danielle, he never goes into the woods, never befriends Danny, never finds out that Jeff Davis(*) needs new scales, etc.
(*) Played by Jeremy Renner, who co-starred with C.K. in “American Hustle,” even though I don't recall them sharing any scenes together. It's a nice character turn for Renner, whom I think has been miscast as an action movie hero, but can slide into a genial dirtbag like Jeff with ease.
Yet the fact that Mr. Hoffman is named after Philip Seymour Hoffman, whom the episode is dedicated to (because he was apparently supposed to appear in it), and who died from his own problems with drugs, casts the episode in an even darker light. Young Louie gets out of his bad period – though who's to say what path he might have been on had he not arrived in high school carrying the scars and reputation from the previous year? – but as adult Louie hugs Lily, the look on his face seems equal parts sadness for the end of his daughter's childhood and fear for what other kind of trouble she might get into as she grows up. But his approach with her once the initial anger subsides – recognizing that the only words that will have value to Lily in this situation are “I love you and I'm here” – suggests that, if nothing else, that stupid time when he was 13 at least helped him become a better parent, even if he understands that he may one day feel about Lily the way that his mom felt about him during this period.
Did this story need to be 66 minutes, plus ads? I imagine some of the beats could have been tightened up, but the loose atmosphere, and all the '70s/'80s soundalike rock on the score helped convey what Louie was (and wasn't) feeling during this hazy, stupid period of his life. I'm more curious to see next week's closing chapters of both “Pamela” and season 4 as a whole, to get a sense of why C.K. decided now was the time to interrupt the present-day arc for so long, rather than concluding the season with the incredibly moving “In the Woods.”
What did everybody else think?
Sort of surprised that you kind of brush this one off. Might be my favorite thing Louie’s done on his show to date. Possibly because I relate to a bunch of what happened, but also because the performances are by and large as good as I’ve seen on any television show in a while.
Agree. It was a very interesting episode. The way it resolved itself was unlike anything I have ever seen on TV. Instead of trying to provide a lesson or an answer it merely offered some hope mingled with sadness.
The final scene with Mr. Hoffman (I wish Phil had been around to play that part) was also refreshingly offbeat. No forgiveness. No words at all. Just shock and disappointment.
The Jeremy Renner scenes were all fantastic. Each with its own tone. Good stuff.
Agreed. I think this is one of the top two or three episodes of the entire series. While this season has had fewer laughs than previous seasons (by choice), and the stories have felt more haphazard (in spite of six of the episodes being directly connected), I think it’s been the best one by far. “Louie” is the most honest show on TV right now, and maybe ever. While I never had a drugs or alcohol stage of my life, I totally related to every moment of this episode, as I’ve definitely made my share of mistakes and had to face up to them, and emotionally, this episode nailed it. There’s no easy sitcom answers in life, and definitely no easy answers on “Louie”.
While I do not think Alan brushed this one aside, I was also a bit surprised he did not seem quite as impressed and as moved by it as I was. This episode, like a few others on this show, really touched a nerve with me. I have never had a drug or alcohol problem, yet was close enough to that narrative that I could relate, especially now as a parent.
The reason I think now was a good time for this is because troubled times do not come at opportune moments. Perhaps because Louie is an unconventional show, this works. But Louie just got out of one relationship, is starting another relationship of sorts with its own baggage, and everything has to come to a bit of a halt because stuff happens and he has to be a father. That also seems like a pattern that repeated whenever Louie had to take time out to save his family from a hurricane. Looking at it that way, it fits that right in the middle of Pamela, this happens. Well of course some relatively big drama would happen to him at this point. Narratively, it follows how sometimes in life things happen at inconvenient times and things get messy.
As for why he did not end the season on this note? It seems a little too bleak. It may have worked perfectly. God knows this episode hit like a gut punch, and Louie handled the ending with a lovely understated touch that would have fit. However, whether in his love life or the issues with Jane and Lilly (Jane’s “dreams” and school issues, Lilly smoking pot and growing up), it seems like this may be leading up to something in the season finale. Not complete resolution, but something. We kind of got that, but look at the episode “New Year’s Eve.” To me, it ultimately ended with him taking a tragedy and a the time in his life when things were pretty much shit, and turning that into some course of action. It did not end like he expected, per se, yet it showed his very real micro steps of growth. I am hoping all of this builds to his next step. It may be a small step, it may not fundamentally change who he is. I do kind of wonder if Louis C.K. just placed “In The Woods” here because it provides material making whatever happens in the final two episodes more meaningful, or if the patterns shown are reflected in the present. Rather than dwelling on his past or Lilly’s present reflecting that past, we get to see how Louie’s awareness impacts what happens with him and Pamela or whatever else happens next week.
I agree with Vicdigital that this episode nailed it. However, it just seems too pessimistic or ends on too much of a down note that looks to the past for me to really want that as the last episode of Louie going into the end of the season. There should not be a neat and easy outcome to this, yet I would rather end seeing how Louie responds to this than end on this note.
-Cheers
He describes the episode as “incredible moving” so I’m surprised that you don’t think he was incredibly moved by the episode…
No one said Alan didn’t like it at all, just that he brushed it off as merely an okay episode. I’ve read all of his Louie reviews, and his enthusiasm about this episode is clearly in the middle range by comparison. Based on what we know about Alan from his body of work, I’d have thought that this would have been his favorite episode of the season, if not the series. He, I, and Louie are the same age, and on top of it being just a great episode, the 80s-ness of the episode would theoretically have been another factor in its favor.
What I loved most about this episode from a pure cleverness standard, is the very fact that it was an Afterschool Special story. Just looking at that aspect of it, maybe the episode is nothing special. But because of the framing sequence, and the context we have for Louie ruminating on this part of his life, for the first time EVER, an Afterschool Special has actual stakes. Yeah, pot is bad and leads to all sorts of dumb mistakes you might make, but the REAL consequences will come later in your life when a lifetime of dumb choices that stem from that first dumb choice creates serious chaos in your life and that of your children. And even though the deck is stacked against Louie when it comes to dealing with his daughter’s experimentation, Louie somehow manages to make the right choice. MAYBE, Lilly is going to come through this okay because at the key moment, Louie dropped everything else and simply showed her unconditional love. That moment was earned because of everything we’ve seen Louie do throughout the series, this season especially, and this episode specifically.
For me, it was the perfect Louie episode.
@Drew, yes Alan said it was moving. While that acknowledges the emotional angle, he still did not come across as overly impressed in the tone of his review overall.
Not that he has to be, that is just an observation not a criticism.
-Cheers
I’m with Drew–I think some of you misread Alan’s review. He was saying not only that he found it not just moving but “incredibly” moving; and that as such he is wondering why Louie didn’t use it as a season finale.
This one episode makes up for an entire uneventful, uneven season. Bravo.
One of the best movies I’ve seen this year.
Mr. Hoffman is instantly one of my one-off favorite TV characters. The whole time I was thinking, “No, Louie! Don’t get Mr. Hoffman in trouble!”
Spot on. My recording ended prematurely. Louis and his smiling mum had just turned up to some appointment. What happened next?
Anyone else feel like Louie just wrote himself in to an episode of Freaks and Geeks?
right down to Louie’s green army jacket
Yes, that’s exactly what I thought. It was really good, but at times, it felt a lot like a less-funny (and generally less-fun) episode of F&G.
Yes, but goes to show how well both captures the respective creators’ vision of that era… right down to the green army jacket.
I thought this was amazing. Characters all perfectly drawn. Real tension and pathos but not heavy handed.
I was also struck by the whole “road not taken” aspect. If he had just talked to the teacher’s daughter…
It seemed to me that Louie made a terrific t.v. movie explaining family systems theory/drug abuse. This season has focused on the impact his divorce has had on his life and his daughters’ lives. This t.v. movie was the pay off for the build up. Louis CK was not kidding when he talked about therapy and the impact it has had on his life.
When has he talked about therapy and what has it done for him? I’ve read interviews and don’t recall it being mentioned.
The story is at least semi-autobiographical. Louis has done a couple of interviews in the past discussing the year where he stole 14 classroom balances for his pot dealer, and having several teachers stand up to the principal on his behalf for attempting to get him to confess to it.
Source? Would be fascinating to read if he discusses it further.
He mentions it in his stand up act:
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks for that! That’s brilliant, shows how much CK works on how to tell a story, and keeps developing them.
Just got done watching it and WOW. I have seen other episodes and they don’t even come close to this one. This could have been a movie on a prime network. The way the story was put together was brilliant. Very touching, and raw with emotions. Absolutely no candy coating here. He needs to win some sort of award for this one.
Pretty surprised this fell short with you, Alan. I have to agree this is one of the best things Louis CK has done in his show to date. His original stand up set about the scales for pot that he based the flashback off of is a lot more lighter toned but it has almost the exact same plot, which just goes to show you how much Louis CK is able to pivot between Comedy and Drama and be able to masterfully spin a tale either way.
Not to mention, probably the strongest acting performances, strongest writing, best delivery, and thematic pacing of any Louie storyline.
Where is everyone getting this? Alan said it was “incredibly moving” and would make a good season finale.
I’m guessing this one is where it is because he wants to end the season with the Pamela arc since it’s more about present-day Louie, and he didn’t want to split this one up over 2 weeks but instead wanted it to run all in one night/sitting. Which means he ended up having to interrupt the Pamela storyline the way he did.
Oddly enough, I read an interview earlier today that touched upon his youth…he did do drugs as a kid, and grew up with a single mom, with little money, so these episodes are semi-autobiographical.
Phenomenal!
My DVR always cuts off 1 min before the end of his show which doesn’t matter for most programming but Louie seems to have dialog even through the ending credits, can someone tell me what happened after “young Louie” exits Mr. Hoffman’s kitchen?
2 scenes
1) One he talks a bit more with the conselor who tells basically you were reacting to your parents divorce (louis doesnt agree) and just stop doing drugs and make better choices and you will be ok. Your parents are part of the problem, so it’s all you now.
2) In the kitchen with his daughter. She says: so now you are gonna give me the big speech about drugs.. and he says, all i wanna say is i am here for you and i love you.
I assume that you know that on most DVRs, you can end the recording late or start it early, by 1, 2, 3 mins. Just FYI. (I also wish you could start it late or end it early, but that’s not an option on most of them.)
loved the episode. very interesting how much of a sharp contrast in tone this is from his stand-up bit telling the same story, which is one of the funniest stand-up bits ove ever listened to. very excited for the finale next week. also here’s a link to that stand-up bit, i’d definetely recommend checking it out. [www.youtube.com]
Who plays Allison, the dealer’s blonde friend? She looks so familiar?
Answering my own question. Was able to capture screen shot of full cast list. Learned Alison was played by Meredith Hagner. I did indeed recognize her; she had a leading role in the final years of the soap, AS THE WORLD TURNS.
And that kid who played young Louie, Devin D? Unbelievable acting. I cried.
There was tons of great acting here. Louie, his friends, the bully friend’s brother, Mr. Hoffman of course. Surprisingly, one of the biggest “name” actors, who played his mom, was not as great by comparison (though not bad).
my favourite episode of any tv show now, maybe because it hit so close to home it was like being 14 again , i can relate so heavily to how he feels , goddam louie
Wow, comments like this are so interesting to me, as I’ve seen every episode of Louie and this was easily my LEAST favorite! I’m thinking personal relatability may have been important for this one. You can, and I can’t. It just didn’t do anything for me, which is unusual because I always love him and the show.
Great episode. Just wondering how he got the rights to the Led Zeppelin song. There weren’t any lyrics, and in fact it was probably a cover, but – still – it was obviously a Zep song.
Any copyright lawyers here?
Fair use? How long was the snippet?
It wasn’t a Led Zeppelin song. It just sounded a lot like “No Quarter”, but not close enough to be considered a cover. I thought I also heard Van Halen and a couple of other hit songs from the 70s.
Something also sounded like Pink Floyd
Like I said in the review, it was all soundalike score to resemble Hendrix, Zeppelin, the Cars, Van Halen, etc.
When I was a kid my mother would buy me albums done by “groups” as The Sound-Alikes named something like, “Today’s Hits”, and would be cover songs that only cost a buck an album whereas the 45s would have run you over $10. Saved Mom a lot of money.
Louie did something similar. There was one song that surely could have been a “Cars” hit and another one that played tribute to “Driver’s Seat” by whoever was the one hit wonder of that tune.
So Mom saved money like Louie. Lower copyright fees.
I loved this episode. One of my favorite parts was near the end where young Louie is speaking with the drug counselor and he says something goofy like, well, your parents got divorced so you’re self-medicating. And young Louie says no, I don’t think that’s it. And we see through the episode what kind of total BS that kind of talk is and it was clearly Louis CK the writer of the show sending that up. Young Louie smoked pot because it was fun, it made him kind of popular, and when about to go do the difficult but worthwhile task of talking to a girl at an 8th grade dance, his goofy friend offered him a joint.
Not saying I do not enjoy Louie anymore, because I very much do. But this show is about as far from a “comedy” as a show can be. Surprised it still submits its emmy categories as such.
I mostly thought of this episode as something to be endured for a hoped-for payoff at the end. I don’t mind longer-form stories as long as they entertain me…the Afghanistan tour was terrific…but this mostly bored me. Then, at the final credits, when I saw the dedication to Phil Hoffman, it all became clear to me and I received the payoff I sought. That alone justified the episode in my mind. And Jeremy Renner does play sleazy very well.
You add 20 minutes and you got a great full length movie that would have cleaned up at any movie festival you can imagine.
These were the best Louie episodes of the season and probably of the whole run.
I really felt like all the secondary characters were 3 dimensional, well defined, and that the entire thing was flawlessly presented.
I have a 13 year old who did pot recently and I guess I am happy that I didn’t freak out and was able to deal with it positively.
Awesome episodes
I set my DVR to record this episode, as I missed taping so many good Louie episodes this season, and about 15 minutes in I was like, nooooo! Boy was I wrong. This was one of the best yet. It began with a totally different setup than so many of the other episodes. It sort of settled you into a time capsule back to the awkward adolescent years of Louie’s past. I loved the scenes with Jeremy Renner, because we all probably knew guys like that. So glad I decided to record this!
I thought that was incredible. Maybe because it mirrored a part of my childhood (including stealing scales and betraying a favorite teacher). Or, because I’m now a social worker and it hit on a lot of things I deal with every day. Loved seeing Jeremy Renner take on a small role like this. Bravo Louie.
Loved the episode but had a little quibble: Would Louie/his mother have been able to afford a Walkman in 1981? I was in high school that year and remember them being something the wealthy kids had.
A Walkman would have been about $200 (hugely expensive) , but a knock-off would have been about half that.
A pocket FM radio, however, was in reach of any budget. Maybe little Louie was listening to the radio (cue up Steely Dan’s “FM”)
This is yet another amazing piece of work by Louie C.K., in what has turned out to be one of the most beautiful seasons of television that I’ve ever watched.
This episode is just so spot on. You sit there watching it and it all feels so perfectly right, so inevitable. It just comes pouring off the screen. It seems hard to believe that this is NOT personal to Louie, but who knows. This has to be considered one of the very best episodes done on the show yet.
Personally, I LOVE what he’s doing with the multiple actors portraying multiple characters; he’s putting his own personal spin on the world he’s creating. I’m not even sure if it means anything more than that, but it’s fun to see a performer have multiple characters bounce off each other, it adds just a little something more to an already whirling dervish of a series.
The actor who portrayed the teacher: Masterfully done. Beautiful work. The acting and writing are beyond reproach here, be it a star like Renner, or the unknowns. Universally superb.
I can’t say enough good things about this episode, or this show at this point. it’s completely off the hook for me. And I have to say, this year, we’ve gotten:
Breaking Bad Conclusion
True Detective
Game of Thrones
Fargo
Louie
Also, very good seasons of Mad Men, The Americans and Justified. It’s cliche, but wow, what an embarrassment of riches.
As well as being a great comedian, Louie’s a wonderfully talented filmmaker. You can definitely see the European influences on his work. And this episode was so well shot and directed as well as being beautifully written. I had no idea it was a long ep, I recorded it (I record everything to skip the ads), didn’t pay attention to the run time and was so pleasantly surprised when it just kept going. I am also pleasantly surprised that the comment section here is not full of “he’s just not funny anymore, I hardly laughed.” Louie obviously isn’t interested in JUST being funny anymore, he has other things to say and do. And we are the richer for it. And the details in this ep were amazing. The locations, the clothes, the props, were so terrifically spot on.
Unfortunately, this was my least favorite episode of Louie. I wonder if it’s because I don’t have kids or a history of drug use. Maybe that has something to do with it, although I’m capable of enjoying stories about other things that aren’t personally relevant. I understand what he was doing with the storytelling, but I just didn’t find it entertaining. Louie is one of my all time favorite shows, just not this week.
so Renner is listed at 5’10” on IMDB. 13 year old Louie is taller than Renner. this means Renner is actually 5’6 (like every other actor), right?
Louie is a genuine 6-footer. I passed him in the subway a couple of months ago. If that helps your calculations.
yeah, but is the actor who plays Louie at age 13 six feet tall? that’s who i was referring to, sorry. I definitely believe in Louie’s height.
Devin Druid (young Louie) just hit 5’10”. ;)
I was so bored. Actually I couldn’t watch the whole thing. I don’t think Louie is the big genius he is made out to be. I did enjoy, in the previous episode, how that woman scrunched up her face and tried to shrink into a ball when he kissed her. That would be exactly my reaction too.
Good to see you back complaining again. It doesn’t feel quite like a ‘Louie’ episode if you’re not here.
I’ve “complained” –or as I like to call it, commented– about twice before. But thanks for the warm welcome.
Anyone know the name of the actor who played Danny? Having grown up outside Boston I thought he was spot on perfect.
Oscar Wahlberg….of the same Wahlberg family. Nephew of Donny and Mark. He is born and raised in the Boston area.
I’m in the minority, in terms of comments. I really didn’t like these episodes. I kept thinking “worst. Afterschool Special. Ever.
So Louis had an 80 year old father – F. Murray Abraham?
Did people say “you’re ‘self medicating'” in the early 80s?
Drugs bad, m’kay?
What a great episode! Great direction and casting!
My favorite line was Louie telling Lily “Well, it’s the end of your childhood”. Really astute observation that could scare the shit out of her.
The kid who played young Louie also has a future playing younger versions of all Edward Norton characters. Really reminded me of him, in looks and intensity.
guuuys I rally need to know what song this is in the scene where they enter “The Dance” and Louie sees his crush kissing another guy, or get kissed. I know that it’s probably not a “real” song, but any ideas who could it be ??
This is a true story. Here is the link to his stand-up about it:
[www.youtube.com]
I really enjoy what Louis CK is doing with the show. In a sense, it is like the casting of Bryan Cranston as Walter White. That worked so well because you printed a rich comedy background on him (the actor). The dramatic reality hit so much harder because of his affability, and you rooted for him even as he was doing terrible things.
“Louie” began as a bunch of shorts, mildly if at all connected, building that sense of him and his world. Now, he’s pile-driving home real emotion and storytelling because you expect the lightness and humor and the “good dad, bad date” stuff, but get VERY well acted and written and shot dramatic pieces layered on that base. It’s fantastic.
Surprised though, I don’t think I’ve seen Alan’s opinion of the actresses playing his kids. They are both much more Kiernan Shipka than Bobby-of-the-week. They bring something to the table when on screen.
“pot’s not going to kill you, but it’s going to waste much too much of your time that could be better spent doing almost anything else.”
Not a fun thing to read while high.
Isn’t it Uncle X, short for Xavier? I’m pretty sure it is.
Just saw Part 1, loved it, especially with Renner’s cameo. Anyone catch if it’s a real vinyl record the kids use to break up weed on? Looks like it says NEBULA on it; I should just rewatch it but I fear my question will remain unanswerable. Thought maybe it was a Toto album but dubious…