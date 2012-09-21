Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Late Show (Part 3)’

A review of last night’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I tune in every night for “The Crying Cleaning Lady Show”…
“Daddy’s Girlfriend” aside, this season of “Louie” has been more interesting than dazzling, but the conclusion of this “Late Show” trilogy earned every second the show had spent building up to it. Just an incredibly powerful, funny, heartbreaking, inspiring episode.
I am, frankly, disappointed in myself for not recognizing sooner that “Louie” had modeled this whole story on the first “Rocky” movie. You’ve got your aging, coulda-shoulda-woulda contender who never quite maximized his abilities, a fluky opportunity to turn around that wasted potential and take a shot at the championship, a crotchety old-time trainer with inscrutable methods, our hero struggling to decide whether he wants the title, etc.
“Late Show (Part 3)” added in our hero running through the streets(*), putting on a surprisingly good fight, and celebrating his moral victory in the end by crying, “I did it!” (“Yo, Adrian!” is replaced by “Yo, Letterman!”)
(*) In a “Rocky II” touch, he’s followed by a group of kids. I wonder if that was planned, or if the kids saw a camera crew, joined in, and C.K. realized the parallel was too good to chase them away.
But what made this episode great wasn’t the movie homage, but the way Louis C.K. used the structure to tell a universal story about striving to be more than you are, and how the fear of failure and of success can be equally crippling. Louie wants this job. He wants it, as badly as he’s wanted anything. But if he goes for it and loses, then he assumes he’s doomed to the fate Lars Tardigan told him about in the first part. And if he succeeds, he’s signing up for a new lifestyle that’s going to take him away from his kids.
How great was C.K.’s performance in the scene where Lilly and Jane bring him the good luck card? In talking about the Emmys this week (which could honor “Louie” season 2), I’ve heard some people say that C.K. shouldn’t get too much credit for essentially playing himself. Well, there’s playing yourself and then there’s playing yourself showing that much emotion – that mix of pride in his girls, and himself for making them this great, but also recognition that he’ll lose moments like this if he gets the gig. A gorgeous, devastating moment.
And how perfect was the moment where Jack Dall’s third piece of advice becomes real thanks to Jerry Seinfeld? I had assumed the “If someone asks you to keep a secret, their secret is a lie” to be referring to the initial meeting with Lars Tardigan – and I guess ultimately it was, since Tardigan was using Louie to drop Letterman’s price. But Louie’s realization that Jerry was also lying(**) and the way it pumped him up to do a great job with the test show(***) was splendid.
(**) Here’s a question: was Jerry also being played by Tardigan? Is there a chance the entire thing was an elaborate game that Jerry was in on? That seems too David Mamet for this show, but we can at least have some fun arguing it.
(***) And, as Louie suspected, there was a “Pelican Brief” character (Julia Roberts’, to be specific) named Darby.
It was such a pleasure to watch David Lynch push and prod and bully Louie over these last two episodes, particularly when it inspired that hilariously awful attempt to make Dall laugh in the office. (Seriously, what was that?) And it says something about C.K.’s place in the industry right now that he could so easily get Susan Sarandon (yet another Oscar-winning guest this season) and Paul Rudd to play themselves for the show-within-the-show.
This has been a more continuity-heavy season than the previous ones, so I’ll be curious to see if the finale – or any episodes next season – acknowledge Louie’s brush with greatness, or if we’re done dealing with career questions for now. But Louie, like Rocky, got in the ring, gave it all he had and showed he was as good as the champ. And while that’s not the job itself, the knowledge that he was good enough to get it is something.
What did everybody else think?
I thought this was the shows finest episode to date. The Stanhope one from last season had been my personal favorite but this topped it. And it wasn’t even very close.
Just an incredible episode of television, the best Louie has done since ‘Tickets’.
For me, Louie isn’t a great show because every episode is terrific from beginning to end but rather because of the great moments within every episode but also because of the great pay-offs. No matter how slow or clunky the show’s structure might be at times, I’ll keep watching because I have so much faith in the show’s ability to deliver either a great moment or a terrific pay-off at the end. As Alan pointed out, this episode had both. Of course we all knew that Louie’s not going to get the Late Show gig, the question was going to be how they got there. And the pay-off in this case was tremendous. In the end, Louie was just a pawn in the network’s game and while this shouldn’t have been surprising to anyone who knows anything about network television and the Late Night wars in particular, the way the ending was framed was still jarring. Seinfeld’s appearance was just wonderful. It’s obvious from the mere multitude of guest appearances how much respect Louis CK has in the industry but the scene with Jerry and Louie was reminiscent of the scene in Comedian where Seinfeld meets backstage with Bill Cosby. There’s almost an unspoken passing of the baton here, whether it’s intended or not, but the way Jerry plays off of Louie in this scene was great. Overall, it was a great episode and the payoff was one of the 3-4 best payoffs in the entire run of the show.
Brilliant episode. I cried twice–once, howling with laughter during Louie’s attempt to make Dall laugh, and a few minutes later when Louie was crying with his kids. Love the onion-peel layers of lies, too. I suspect Dall tells the truth and Seinfeld was never considered.
Can’t be the only one wishing Louie was on Late Night now.
I can’t recall when I’ve hated and loved a single piece of media as much as that 22 (or so) minutes of LOUIE. I could feel his desperation, the weight of his decision regarding what would be the reality of seeing his daughters, the fear of putting yourself out there (what if you find out you really don’t have what it takes?), all of it. It was so unbelievably heavy, almost oppressive, that the success of the show came as a beautiful, an much needed, turn. Just…wow.
Louis was on a podcast with Bill Simmons (Grantland.com) after S2, and I remember him saying something to the effect of wanting to do something interesting, to tell stories he thought were good, rather than being bound to some genre, and that FX allowed him to do that. And I’m glad they (and specifically John Landgraf) did. He’s created something I have to watch, as much as I hate it sometimes for being too true a mirror. Just beautiful.
Everything you said: me too. I wasn’t sure about the program at the beginning, but I think it’s gotten better and better as time goes on. Now it’s one of my favorites, and when I first saw it, I wasn’t sure I would continue to watch.
The opening scene with his daughter’s and the final scene outside Late Show just about killed me. When his daughters ask how the job will affect his time with them and you can see Louie dying inside, and then his oldest gives him the reassurance to go for it. Wow.
And I don’t think Jerry was in on it. I think he thought Letterman was retiring and he wanted a shot at it (just as Chris Rock played it.) Even in a fictional universe I can’t imagine Jerry Seinfeld taking the time to do a favor for a network exec just to screw over Letterman and mess with a fellow comedian. Even if he is heartless, what’s in it for him?
And what does it say about Louie CK that he can get Leno, Rock, and Seinfeld on the show to play versions of themselves that are unlike anything we’ve seen from them before (and in some cases really not flattering) as well as kind of tell the world what a jerk Letterman can be (if you didn’t already know it)? I can’t imagine Letterman kicking Louie off his show in real life, but I wonder what he thought about that last scene in the bar?
After part 1 I was fairly confident Louie used Seinfeld as the go-to not because he was the most realistic choice, but because he was plausible enough AND would be willing to appear in the trilogy, being a friend of CK’s IRL.
Superb, from the Woody Allen-esque titles to that last shot of Louie screaming triumphantly (and a little crazily) outside the Ed Sullivan Theatre.
And even though apparently no one knows who he is anymore, Lynch was so great, both in lending further Lynchian strangeness to the episode, as well has what Mel Brooks once called his “Jimmy Stewart from hell” persona.
The only other people in television I admire and respect more than CK are Tina Fey and the team of Mark Gatiss and Stephen Moffat. But Louie should get all the awards.
I thought this part hit some of the same beats of part 2 for almost a little too long but the ending and everything else more than made up for it.
Regarding the kids running, Louis strikes me as a director who doesn’t let anything appear on screen that isn’t planned.
“Louis strikes me as a director who doesn’t let anything appear on screen that isn’t planned.”
The show’s opening credits would like to have a word with you.
I thought the entire trilogy was excellent, but this one had the best individual moment of the whole thing: Louie with his kids. The repetition of Louie being torn down and built back up again, sometimes by the same person in the same scene, got a little repetitive over the three episodes but it works as a whole. But the thing I loved about it is that ultimately Louie is used by forces he can’t control but he sees the accomplishment in it anyway and revels in that moment. It’s small in its own way and huge in another. Very Rocky.
Brilliant episode, while the hugging may have been too much he somehow made that not bother me. The David Lynch character was grown from a caricature to a living breathing titan of the past this week. And the talk show scenes were amazingly good, better than I would have thought Louie could do. This guy has surpassing talent, and I didn’t see it for all of the shows this season, but it was evident here. I think the Afghanistan ducks episode remains my favorite, but this is way up there.
I should add that Louie has talked about Woody Allen as an influence. Woody has struggled to do serious work, it is usually the comedy that works best. Louie seems to have found the dramedy that Woody has strained for so many times. I think he could do a film of classic quality given the time and money.
Ronozer, that is frankly a bizarre take on Woody Allen’s oeuvre. Allen’s serious work (“Hannah and Her Sisters”, “Crimes and Misdemeanours”, etc.) stands head and shoulders over his comedy, not just in my opinon but in that of countless critics.
“You’re not a big guy, Daddy; you’re fat.”
That’s too funny to be made up. I wonder if he’s heard that line before from his kids.
I also liked when Jane said, “Don’t change, Daddy.”
His kids like him fat.
Just phenomenal. C.K. is astoundingly talented. So interesting and satisfying to watch a show that plays by no rules. It isn’t a comedy or a drama. It’s just a art but without feeling as if it strives to be artistic. I was initially worried when I heard about the three episode arc given how amazing the show had been under its normal structure. I doubt no more.
I wasn’t really taken with the build up over the past 3 episodes, but, my god, the pay off was fantastic. Seeing Louie feel triumphant for nothing more than a job well done was a beautiful and touching moment. From the second Jerry tells him to keep it a secret (which was telegraphed, but still) through the end of the episode, that was some of the best television I’ve ever seen.
I absolutely loved this episode.
The pathos, the pain, the sheer awkwardness of Louie trying to do what his mind wants. Loved it all. He is not playing himself, he is playing another character, a more nuance character than none of us ever imagined that Louis CK was capable of.
If I had to gripe about one thing, it was Jerry Seinfeld secret. Daal just told Louie that if it’s a secret, it’s a lie. Why have him and his kid agent have to spell it out again to the audience. I think we get it. So very good.
I really hope Louis CK is invited on Dave’s show IRL soon so I can see Dave’s reaction to this episode.
I think you missed the joke; Louis and his agent pointing it out in such an obvious way was funny. Louis gives his audience more credit than that.
That was my complaint, too. No need to point out # 3 again, even if done for comic effect.
My biggest issue is the total fallacy of “if someone tells you a secret, it’s a lie”. That is absolutely not the case.
Andrew Y: that wasn’t quite what Jack said. He was talking specifically about showbusiness, and said “if someone asks you to keep a secret, the secret is a lie.” It’s the asking, not the telling, that’s the giveaway in a world where people are always playing advantages.
Best episode of the series, bar none. I actually jumped with giddiness at Louie’s delivery of “God…dammit.
The last 3 eps of Louis were brilliant. It’s the one show that makes it difficult for me to separate the character from the real person.
The music on this show is always great, but it was especially wonderful in this arc. Alan, if you happen to interview Louis about this season, could you ask him about the musical theme introduced for this arc?
I 100% agree…I don’t normally actually notice the music, but throughout the arc I kept thinking “wow this is really good music”. Just another great piece of the three epsidoes
Loved it. We needed a win so badly, and this was as close as Louie could get, and it was just enough.
The one tiny let down for me was the absence of Chris Rock — I was hoping for a confrontation between Louie and him. But if you asked me what they should’ve taken out to make room for that, I’d be at a loss. And I can see how it’s not relevant in the end: the point is that you can’t trust anyone in show business (except for David Lynch) and that comes across without a need for Rock to return.
“Look them in the eyes and speak from the heart. You have to go away in order to come back. And if anyone asks you to keep a secret, their secret is a lie”.
That was awesome.
Alan,
Was the kids bringing over the good luck card the equivalent of Adrian waking up from the coma and telling Rocky to win?
The good luck card was FANTASTIC.
Any chance FX will submit this 3-episode arc in the Emmy mini-series category?
I want to see him walk away with a boatload of emmys for this brilliance.
So was Letterman in on the episode? I know Louie used to write for Late Show; there was some bad blood for awhile but he guested last year. Was anyone else expecting a pan up to him in his office at the end?
I absolutely loved this episode. I was so happy when he finally did “Late Show with Louis CK” and he was genuinely funny. The joke in the monologue, the cards (esp “Jews” laughed out loud for that), the interviews, were all great. It kind of made me want him to maybe guest host Letterman’s show in real life some day. And was finally glad that he showed everyone that he actually IS funny, when not being bullied by Dall. (Although, the pathetic-ness of “pencil penis” was hilarious in its own weird sort of way).
Anyways, it ended great too. The “I made it” and “F you” was absolutely fantastic. Loved this episode.
I thought your synopsis was spot on. Louie is one of the best shows on television today. I just wonder if Louis CK holds any animosity towards Letterman in real life, or did the storyline for the ”Late Show” episodes inspired by actual events.
I liked Lynch’s appearances, but I’m glad not to have to look at his scary chiclets anymore.
One of the best episodes of television I’ve seen. Louis can tell a story! Totally agree with your review, although I think *I* could get Paul Rudd.
Is Lars Tardigan’s name a 30 Rock “Les Moonvest” reference?
…and pleasepleaseplease give David Lynch his own Latenightshow! Something around the line but not necessarily “The crying cleaning women talkshow” :-)
This show can be so unpredictable that I was half expecting Dave to show up in the window at the end.
Kind of made me wish Louie would have a late night show after many years of Louie.
I just hope the real host whisperer, Peter Lassally, didn’t die laughing at this!
Wait. Are you telling me that wasn’t the finale? Because how he tops that, I can’t begin to guess.
It seemed to me that in fact Seinfeld was never being considered for the Late Show, that was a lie told by Lars Tardigan (“If someone asks you to keep a secret…”).
Jerry got wind of this story through Louie’s many leaks, and tried to torpedo Louie’s performance at the last minute to help out his friend Dave. Lars Tardigan said after seeing the test show “I got an option” but we now know he was talking about an alternative to keeping Dave, not an alternative to Jerry.
I disagree. After NBC’s disastrous handling of Jay Leno (moving his show to prime time, five nights a week, and installing Conan as Jay’s replacement, only to backtrack and endure months of bad publicity), any competent network executive faced with the possibility of a popular late night host’s departure will have not one, or even two, but at least three plausible options for the host’s replacement. To have only one legitimate possibility courts disaster if that option falls through.
In the Louie plot line, Jerry Seinfeld was clearly the “A” option, since everyone knows him through a sitcom that remains in heavy syndication. Plus, he used to be Carson’s “go-to” guest host, so he knows the terrain very well. The downside? He’s 58, although he looks maybe a decade younger, and might not want to devote the time and energy that building a late-night audience demands. He also wouldn’t come cheaply; here’s a guy who reportedly turned down NBC’s offer of roughly $100 million to do one more season of “Seinfeld” in 1998. I don’t know what Letterman actually makes in salary from CBS (as opposed to profit participation from Worldwide Pants), but I doubt Seinfeld would take half of that. It’s not so much about the money as about the power to demand it. To paraphrase Linda Evangelista, I bet Jerry doesn’t get dressed in the morning for less than $10 million.
The “B” option is Chris Rock, who’s very funny and would do a good job, although he might chafe at network standards & practices. Unfortunately, even at this late stage, I doubt that any of the three major networks would choose him for their 11:35 late night show. The 12:35 show, maybe. But the prime late night real estate after local news? Any network would have to be concerned that if he didn’t work out (e.g., poor ratings), he would nonetheless be impossible to fire on racial grounds. Still, if he were willing to work for somewhere between $10-15 million a year, and if he were to agree to a stipulated buyout with generous severance if the whole thing didn’t work out, with a non-disclosure/non-disparagement clause, the violation of which causes Rock to forfeit the severance payment — then he might be worth the risk.
Finally, Louis C.K. is option “C.” Untested, but probably able to do the job given time. Plusses: will work more cheaply than the other contenders, and can be fired without recriminations. Minuses: a sizable portion of the 11:35 audience has no idea who he is. He’d need a much bigger promotional push than the others, and he’d have to be willing to do a lot of industry and affiliate gladhanding to make the transition smoother — that’s the part of the job that no one tells prospective late-night hosts about.
The wild card, and the real minus, from a network perspective (just to be meta about it): it’s well known that Louis C.K. makes a lot less from “Louie” the television show than he might otherwise get, in exchange for having substantially greater creative control over the show. That dynamic runs counter to the late-night talk show model, where hosts conform to the norm, and make tens of millions of dollars annually in return. Broadcast networks will always be wary of talent whom they can’t control with financial inducements. A guy who says, “I’d rather do it my way, and make AFTRA scale, than do it your way, and make a million dollars,” is dangerous: he’s always a threat to get up and walk away.
So Garry Marshall’s network executive wouldn’t have told Jerry Seinfeld or Louis C.K. about CBS’s negotiations with Letterman, because then they both would have known they were being used as stalking horses to drive Dave’s price down. For Marshall’s trick to work (i.e., reducing Letterman’s annual salary by $20 million), both Jerry and Louie had to believe they were truly in the running for the show. (I find it hard to believe that Jerry would allow Letterman to use him for the sole purpose of playing mind games with the other candidates.)
“he would nonetheless be impossible to fire on racial grounds.”
Completely uncalled for, and completely untrue.
@Dave, I believe Jerry thought he was legitimately going for the job, although we have no way of knowing for sure. It felt like Jerry Seinfeld and Louie were both bargaining chips to lower Letterman’s contract. Seinfeld was the lesser option for the studio since it would mean an expensive option, hence not much incentive for Letterman to take much of a cut. Louie was the better option since he would do it for much, MUCH less. However Louie was a wildcard, and if he fails they have nothing to fall back on if Jerry is not a viable option to present to Letterman as a negotiating tool. Of course, that’s a lot of hyperbole.
@Garyinfh, I disagree with Chris Rock being impossible to fire. First off, if they hired him they would want him to succeed. They would have gotten over any perceived race issue by hiring him in the first place. Plus, it is obviously largely numbers-driven. Your argument is no more valid than an argument that Conan would be impossible for NBC to fire based on it being an admission they made a mistake a/o were willing to backstab their current Tonight Show host to get back their old one. We all know how that turned out. I think it is wrong to declare a network would not fire a host because they were whatever ethnicity or group you want. If they are not making money, I believe they will change even if it means making an unpopular decision.
not loving this season at all. the three episode arc just dragged dragged dragged.
i really like the ideas behind what Louis CK is doing but the execution is just so clunky and i’m just not feeling invested. nothing feels organic. i want to care but there’s nothing to grab ahold of and care about.
I doesn’t really make sense that Seinfeld would be in on it because they needed Louie to do a good job in order to lower Letterman’s asking price. I mean I guess you could say that Seinfeld was trying to push him by using reverse psychology, but that seems like a lot of behavior to predict. Anyway, great episode. Between this and Wilfred it was a good night
The thing to remember is Rule #2: You have to go away before you can come back.
I think if the show was exactly the same but called “Steve”, complaints about C.K. “basically playing himself” would be far rarer (but not nonexistant).
I laughed, cried, was amazed at this episode. Louie has such great stories to tell.
Lynch again made this episode, i just love seeing him.
I want David Lynch on television. Now.
While the arc was brilliant, I found Lynch to be the stuff television dreams are made of, most especially in the vast wasteland that is current television.
Does anyone know the name of the song that played at the end when he’s standing outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater?
I’m late to the show, however . . .
I think Louie has sort of transcended its roots in a way. It is still a funny show, but in a more thoughtful and introspective way. It is smart. Louie is a very relatable character and show that seems to reflect a lot about, frankly, me. I suspect others see themselves in the character or in parts of the show. It is eerie how much Louie reflects that regret of things not achieved that might have been, that regret, those awkward moments, those small triumphs. My life is very different from Louie’s, however it seems like a slightly older, more overweight, balder, parallel version of what my life could be like. It is funny while being rooted in the life of somebody I identify with very strongly.
And it has earned it. The first season in particular seemed more straight-forward funny. It feels like it had to earn both the trust of the studio to be this smart, and the trust of fans to build up this character and his world. Watching the show, I feel like it has grown beyond the need to make us laugh in 3…2…1, and can make us laugh when appropriate and not just when there is a punchline, make us squirm, make us reminisce, and punch through and strike a pretty heartfelt chord about any number of personal topics.
Louie has become a truly great show. I am not sure I can say it is a comedy, although it is funny. There is just too much going on. It defies a lot of labeling and feels more like life than anything else. A quirky and skewed version of life, yet it is more nuanced than something set up as a vehicle for jokes.
As for anybody saying that Louis C.K. shouldn’t get too much credit for essentially playing himself, I reject that. For one I think that is untrue. This certainly feels like it draws from his life, however it is still an artistic creation. This is not a documentary. Additionally, you have to base your opinion on what is on-screen. Louie doing stand-up is funny even if it is based on his life. I do not see why we should withhold credit because it is just him being himself. Even though we’re laughing or moved or prodded by his wit and observations. How does that make it less effective? That’s almost like saying we should not really give The Wire too much credit since it was pretty much David Simon rehashing stories he got from the Baltimore PD. All art derives from the author’s experiences, thoughts, personality, etc. Besides, a lot of people just being themselves are boring. It still takes a gift to put something like that together and distill your personal experiences and observations into something special and moving.
This was a great episode and a very moving and complex arc. This show has become something truly special that manages to unbalance me pretty completely. I did not truly catch the Rocky parallel (boxing practice aside) until this episode either.
My take on the question of who was in on it: Everybody but Louie. Mr. CBS wanted an option and set up the whole thing with Dahl, and I mean the whole whole thing. Louie is predictably a disaster and Dahl, the master manipulator, figures out how to push his buttons. Louie doesn’t believe in himself enough to prevail on his own, but he can bring it when properly motivated, in this case to spite the transparent (and untrue) manipulation. Except that’s just a set-up, Dahl with the three rules of show business, Jerry Seinfeld with the secret/lie, and Louie conveniently falls for it. Was Jerry ever in the running? I don’t think so, he wasn’t interested. But Mr. CBS needed an option, and Mr. Dahl (Doll?) & Mr. CBS knew how to work it, and asked Seinfeld to help out. So Louie was manipulated with a transparent manipulation. Otherwise the whole secrets are lies thing is just too convenient. It would only make sense for Seinfeld to show up if (A) he were indeed telling the truth or (B) he were legitimately in the running. (A) is patently untrue, and (B) doesn’t make sense because Seinfeld is not a cheaper option than Letterman. Also we see Mr. CBS chuckling, “I got an option.” Not I got two options.
If anyone else liked the guitar theme that opened and closed the ‘Late Show’ episodes there is an arrangement on youtube. [www.youtube.com]
