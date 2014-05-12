Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘So Did the Fat Lady/Elevator Part 1’

A review of tonight's two “Louie” episodes coming up just as soon as we choose between Mexican/Italian or Sushi/Pizza…
With “Elevator,” Louis C.K. is going even further with multi-episode storytelling than he did last season, since this one's apparently set to cover five more episodes after this one. And most of the section of Part 1 that actually deals with the elevator and Louie meeting his Eastern European neighbors felt entirely like a preamble to whatever's coming next. (As of now, I haven't seen any additional episodes in advance.) So the most memorable part of that episode involved Louie's subway misadventure with Jane, who, convinced she was still dreaming, hopped off the car to see what would happen. Having something genuinely bad happen to Jane doesn't feel like something even a show as elastic as “Louie” would do – Louie's daughters are the only real constant the series has other than the man himself, and they're based on C.K.'s own daughters – but even though everyone made it to Louie's ex-wife's apartment physically unscathed, that was an emotionally harrowing sequence. And the interaction between Louie and his ex said so much about the shared love and fears they have for these kids, even with their other differences. They just seemed so utterly lost for an answer in the moment, but at least lost together, while the girls were momentarily watched by their stepdad.
Mainly, though, I want to talk about “So Did the Fat Lady.” If this is going to be the last standalone episode for a while (and I believe it's multi-episode stories for the rest of the season, even after “Elevator” concludes), it was an awfully good one, as both an education of Louie piece and a showcase for guest star Sarah Baker.
Though “Louie” makes fun of its hero's appearance early and often, it's also tended to pair him off with women who are significantly thinner (and usually more conventionally attractive) than him, from Chelsea Peretti in the pilot all the way through to Yvonne Strahovski last week. These relationships inevitably fail for reasons other than aesthetic incompatibility, but it's only even sometimes mentioned that Louie's punching out of his weight class. Some of it is that there's a tradition of this in TV comedy – just look at the parade of babes that Jerry and George (George!) dated on “Seinfeld” – and some is that society unfairly places different standards of appearance on men and women, and is more accepting of an uglier and/or older guy dating a prettier woman than vice versa. When Hannah Horvath has sex with a guy who looks like Patrick Wilson, it is worthy of commentary and angry debate; when Louie has sex with Agent Sarah Walker from “Chuck,” nobody raises a fuss.(*)
(*) I'm really not looking to prematurely start “Girls” argument season back up again, by the way, and I'm aware there are differences between “Model” and “One Man's Trash,” since “Louie” can be so tonally different (often verging on fantasy), and since the whole idea of “Model” was that Louie felt he had no business with this woman, and disaster ensued as a result. But even if it's apples-to-oranges, it still says something about our attitudes on this that none of the people who wrote pieces about how Lena Dunham could never land somebody like Wilson followed up with a similar piece decrying the brief C.K./Strahovski tryst as unrealistic.
So even though “Model” and “So Did the Fat Lady” aired a week apart, the latter plays as something of an answer to the former. Louie spends years trying to get Pamela to sleep with him despite her complete lack of interest, but he won't give Vanessa the time of day even though she's incredibly charming and funny, and she is, for whatever reason, into Louie. And to drive home the point of just how hypocritical he's being in dismissing her for being overweight, the episode gives Louie's brother Robbie the reverse Chuck Cunningham treatment, rescuing him from continuity limbo and pretending like he's been around all this time, all so he and Louie can enjoy a gluttonous pair of meals together(**) before going on a health kick that we know they're actually never going to do. If Louie were to learn of a woman doing this, he'd be just as grossed-out as the waitress is, but he doesn't even for a moment consider Vanessa as a romantic prospect even after she gives him play hockey tickets. (My notes for the episode feature many variations on the phrase “Ask her out, you moron!”)
(**) If I've done this right, there should be a poll embedded at the bottom of this review, because I'm awfully curious to find out whether the idea of bang-bang will put you all of food forever, or if it's going to become the new dining craze sweeping the nation.
And Baker, who played the creepy cat lady from the support group on “Go On,” absolutely belonged on the pedestal where the episode placed her. She was charming, she was likable, she was human, and she was someone you would believe Ed Burns would enjoy chatting with. And the script managed to make her both wonderful and interested in Louie, despite his lack of interest in her – and in a way that played as colder than how Pamela has treated him over the years – without also making her seem pathetic. She's into Louie, even though he's being a superficial idiot about her looks, and she's going to keep pushing not because she's some sex-starved lonelyhearts – as she tells him, she can have sex anytime she wants – but because she just wants a nice guy to hold hands with. On the one hand, it's a sad commentary that it takes such a rudimentary request for Louie to finally make his big show of solidarity. On the other, “Louie” is generally not a show about grand romantic gestures – when Louie has made them (first with Pamela, then with Liz), it's ultimately blown up in his face – and it felt more honest that this is the most that happens on their “date.” Maybe Vanessa returns (and I'd sure be happy to see her), and maybe she doesn't, but for the purposes of the story being told in “So Did the Fat Lady,” it's enough. Louie learns something about himself, but he also learns that this awesome woman is right in front of him, and maybe he should pay more attention.
I need to run out and hit a couple of restaurants in a row, but what did everybody else think?
Fantastic episodes. This is the first season I’ve watched live and I’m really enjoying it.
How long was that take with Louie and Vanessa? It felt like 5 minutes but I was so mesmerised I couldn’t keep track.
Also, I don’t think I will ever be able to have children after the subway scene tonight.
“So Did the Fat Lady” was beautiful, but I felt weird that it was written by Louis. Hearing a woman say it sucks to be fat while knowing it’s coming from Louis seems off somehow. I think he hit the wrong notes and likely was accurate to a degree, but not being a fat lady, I can’t be sure.
Crap, I meant I think he hit the right notes, but can’t be sure.
Fat girl here to say -he did hit the right notes. He hit them right on the head, and also let the charming woman delivering the message retain emotional composure and dignity as well.
Take it from a woman who’s never been – and never will be – thin (after losing 40+ lbs., I only went from a 16 to 14 – you bet I’m a big-boned gal!): Spot-on, especially as one who lived the first 35 years of her life in California. Many well-meaning friends of both sexes drove it home that no man would date a woman who was a double-digit dress size. Fairly recently, a female friend (an HR executive) said to my face that not only will men not date (let alone marry!) overweight women, they can’t even survive a job interview. So, in response to your post, there’s still an awful lot of fat-shaming going around. Personally, now that I’m well into middle-age, I’ve learned that it says far more about them than me, but I’ve also remained single my entire life. In fact, towards the end of my one fairly significant relationship, he told me that “no decent man would be seen in public with a woman that looked like me.”
“Louie” is most definitely not written like traditional sitcoms, but I’m positive that Louie doesn’t do every bit of writing himself, and the named writer of any sitcom is not the only input. So while he may very well have written that whole speech by himself, it’s not impossible that he had either help or had someone else more … qualified write that whole monologue.
What a great episode The Fat Lady was – incredibly real. Two things; Bang-Bang sounds awesome and was that the first “fuck” uttered on a regular FX show?
Did you notice that it was said on “So Did the Fat Lady” but bleeped out on “Elevator.”
I didn’t watch Elevator until after I posted that but did notice
Great ep… Was that the first time FX let f**k go unedited?
Great episodes. I think I’m in love with Vanessa. Funny, sweet but feisty. And frankly I thought she was pretty.
Re: Bang Bang. If I had thought of that in my 20s I would probably be dead now. Dead but full.
She was pretty, that’s what made it all the more interesting to me. Yes, she’s fat, but she’s not *enormous* or anything. And she is pretty and sweet and funny and you could tell Louie liked her, so it made the whole thing very compelling, because you keep waiting for him to get over himself.
I just watched “So Did The Fat Lady” for a second time. It’s a masterpiece. One of the best episodes he has ever done. I also realized the second time that I was so sucked in to the story that it didn’t even phase me that she said “The F Word” (not sure if cursing is allowed on here). The writing and her performance felt so real that the thought didn’t cross my mind that they cursed on FX. That is truly a testament of great writing.
I didn’t notice either and usually notice stuff like that. When exactly was it said?
“no, no, no… I didn’t say, ‘Have you ever fucked a fat girl?’…”
Until I read comments here, the use of “fucked” completely went past me, but I remember the line exactly. Sarah Baker (Vanessa) did an interview with Slate where she said she auditioned with that final scene, and it basically was intact through filming. I thought it seemed so natural, so great performance and great writing.
I agree with Max, this episode is a little gem, partly for the writing and in part because of Sarah Baker’s outstanding performance. I came to “Louie” late in the game, about 3 seasons in, after a friend vigorously recommended I watch it. This episode affirms the concept of Louis C.K. as a fine filmmaker residing in the body of a comic. To me, this was as honest a piece of drama as I’ve seen in a very long time.
I assume that the reason the use of the word was allowed uncensored was because it wasn’t used as an expletive – and it was in the middle of a heartfelt and serious exploration of a type of societal injustice. But I imagine that was a lot of discussion about it – and I’d be curious to know the full story (I don’t see anything online about it).
@Alan Sepinwall: any chance you can find out the scoop?
Obviously there is no rule about using the F word on “normal” cables shows, but they should do it very judiciously.
In this case it most certainly was. So much so that it didn’t really register to me until I came here and read the comments. ‘BEEPS’ don’t really bother me, but I am so glad they didn’t spoil the poignancy during that wonderful segment.
One other case where I think the word definitely should have gone through was in the Breaking Bad episode “IFT”….for obvious reasons.
“I assume that the reason the use of the word was allowed uncensored was because it wasn’t used as an expletive…”
That’s funny, because I would assume the opposite: that if a character yells out “FUCK!” when they cut their finger while chopping onions, that’s less “dirty” than their saying to a bedmate “fuck me, harder” or telling a friend “yeah, we fucked for hours”.
I do agree with your other point though about social justice coming into play.
Bang Bang was so great, ahhhhhhh!!!!! I wish I had the metabolism to do that. Indian – pizza would be great but I would die, lol. Wonderful episode.
As for Louis getting luck with Mrs Bartowski? Watching her for 5 years being someone below her league (Chuck) I am just immune to the issue, but is get your point. Maybe laughter is what works? Who knows?
Ok I just finished the episode again….wow. I am such a shallow ass, just a shallow ass. I am so scared of being big that I swim a mile a day and do gym cardio 5 times a week and just listening that girl (a beautiful human being) and I realise just how much I am missing out by …..just wow.
I always agreed with you Alan when you questioned why Hurley could never be the leader in early episodes of Lost. We get so consumed by being sticks that we forget that there is more to life. I know I can throw out all these health articles that scare us saying if you 2 pounds over weight you are obese and try and hide but just wow. That hurt a little…it really did.
You do know that Mr Bartowski has been voted in real life as twice one of the sexiest 25 men in the world? Lol. I agree she is hot but she was not slumming it.
Probably what drove everyone crazy in season 3, lol.
Wow, “So Did the Fat Lady” is one of my favorite episodes of TV in a loooooong time. It was really funny in the beginning, but the date between the two was just…amazing.
And during the episode I texted a friend that we needed to do a bang-bang ASAP, I think it’s definitely the next great food craze
I think it’s important to remember that the show is about Louie and no one else when talking about how other characters act on the show. What they’re saying isn’t as important as how it affects Louie. What Vanessa says isn’t as important as how much it takes for Louie just to give in and go get coffee with her or hold her hand. So Did The Fat Lady is ultimately about Louie believing he needs to date someone young and traditionally attractive to make him happy, when it’s clear he really enjoys Vanessa’s company. And does he need to make himself more attractive to seek these women out? No, of course not, because he’s a man.
In Elevator, I got the feeling that there was a commentary on Louie not being as good a parent as his ex-wife, as he was unable/unwilling to get her to snap out of her dream state to avoid the problem, and now she’s the bad guy. It also seemed like she was frustrated with Louie in the hall way, but held back from saying anything because it’s not worth it.
I don’t think she was frustrated with Louie, but frustrated about what to do with Jane and her very active imagination. What Jane did with Louie could have easily happened with her, too; it’s a scary issue they both need to solve (though I doubt the show will revisit it any time soon).
I thought it was ambiguous whether she was just frustrated with Jane, or also with Louie. And she made a very strange expression for just a moment in the hallway, which I didn’t know how to interpret.
I can’t agree with everyone saying that the monologue was great. All it seemed to be was a fat girl whining that men don’t have any romantic interest in her. News flash – you are not owed romantic interest from ANYONE. People don’t have to like you if they don’t want to. And if they don’t like you because you’re fat – guess what? That’s that. Learn to live with it. Because life is, contrary to what the fat chick wanted, completely unfair, and you have to deal with that. If Louie doesn’t like you because you’re fat, fat lady, that’s his prerogative. And you can just move on. Now quit whining.
so you realize that almost every episode of louie is whining observation, a story , a continuous dialogue of the tired notion that life isn’t fair.
louie can go up on stage and talk about how he’s fat and can’t get a girl, he can actually have a multiple season celebrated television show mainly pertaining to that subject but give a girl a five minute monologue and, like she said in the first thirty seconds, people are calling hot lines, or ‘quit the whining move on’.
i would agree with the idiom if it wasn’t related to a show that we both jointly enjoy week after week, year after year that echoes the same issues, only from a person with a more valid compelling voice.
Wilvick, I think you misunderstood what her point was. It wasn’t that she was whining because she didn’t get romantic attention, it was the fact that she’s treated almost like a leper because she’s fat. That’s what the whole, “guys like you are afraid to be seen with me” was about.
Lamenting and elucidating the many ways in which life continues to be (or is becoming) unfair – in unique and original ways – is the basis of vast swaths of the world’s greatest literature and film.
It was coming, someone was going to say if you do not like how you look then do something about it. Go and hit the gym. Ughhh.
As I said above, I understand the notion to be fit and all that but some times not everyone can be perfect and sometimes they have to live in the not so societal deemed perfection. It does not mean we should just tell them to shut up and go and lose weight or stop moaning.
How about angry people stop being angry! Selfish stop being selfish! Shallow people stop being shallow! Violent stop being violent! How can people except all kinds of attitudes from people all the time but when it comes to someone big it is so easy for people to say go and lose weight! Ugh.
Look at how much bs we and the characters on Mad Men accepted from Don Draper? The alcoholism, masogyny, lies, two people hanging themselves because Don is a coward, terrible father….and not many people really bat an eye.
I may not be big but I think big people get a bad rap.
I am a fat girl, and as a happily married one who never really had much trouble finding dates (duh, you just have to find guys who don’t mind fat girls–they exist!) I was kind of annoyed by her big speech, in that I felt it went on just a little too long and seemed fairly self pitying.
I mean, yes, not ALL guys are going to want to date fat girls. There were many MANY times when I developed feelings for someone who didn’t return them, and I suspected that might not have been the case if I were thin. But yeah, you just kind of get over it and find someone who will want you for you.
BUT–I still think this was an excellent episode of Louie overall and I love that a famous male comedian is the one who wrote all those words, and is recognizing the absurd double standard that exists.
I kind of agree with Meg. I thought that the episode was quite powerful at times, but maybe a little NYC/showbiz-centric. Outside of that orbit, overweight people getting married and living happy lives is not exactly out of the ordinary. In some areas of the country, it’s kind of the default.
Also, I was traveling last week and actually watched the Strahovski episode immediately before this one. It was certainly an interesting contrast, with two very different takes on the manic pixie dream girl.
You sound like a friendly person.
I understand the pointlessness of posting comments so long after an episode airs, but I just watched it so what the hell.
I thought that monologue was embarrassingly bad, in that clearly the viewer was supposed to accept it at face-value, as opposed to the self-serving tripe it was. It sucks to be a fat girl, because they don’t get the same attention as thin girls. Wow. Really? That’s not society, that’s life. And it’s not just girls, and it’s not just weight. Ask the fat guy with the thin wallet how his love life’s going. And why stop there? Why not have a long monologue about how it sucks to be a dumb girl? And you can do a hell of a lot more about your weight than your IQ. Since when did self-pity become something we’re supposed to be moved and inspired by? Mercy.
And I suppose this is as good opportunity as any to say that while I think Louis CK is funny, and mostly enjoy the show, it’s really very flawed. Lack of continuity isn’t clever, it’s lazy. Wildly shifting tone isn’t a sign of ideas and vitality, it shows a lack of craft. At a certain point, shaggy dogs should really be groomed.
“I understand the pointlessness of posting comments so long after an episode airs, but I just watched it so what the hell.”
I read this and initially thought “hey, here’s another cord-cutter watching on Netflix now that S4 just launched there”…but then I saw the comment was just nine days after everyone else’s. “So long after”, you say?!? LOL
I found “So Did the Fat Lady” to be problematic. Great work by Sarah Baker throughout, and especially with the long soliloquy at the end, to be sure. However the episode never really sold that Louie rejected her because of her weight, and his statement that she’s not fat was socially conventional, so the whole speech felt unearned.
Moreover, it felt tonally off for me from what makes Louie so great. In classic Louie, the episode would have shown Louie being awkwardly unable to respond to a nice woman directly asking him out, or it would have shone a light on the discomfort of being offered an obscenely expensive gift by a relative stranger, or perhaps on how a woman dumps all her frustrations onto an unsuspecting Louie all because he made a small gesture of politeness and that’s just his luck. Instead, we breeze past all we know of Louie the character, and of some legitimately unusual circumstances, just to set up a verbal essay which, while astute and well written, feels more like Nora Ephron or 80s Woody Allen than Louis CK.
As an isolated sample of writing or of guest acting, it excels, but in the context of the show and plotline it’s meant to inhabit, it just didn’t work for me. There are several directions the premise could have been taken along the show’s usual thematic bent that would have been richer and far funnier.
Agreed. I was waiting for Louie to say “yeah, ya caught me, but hey, I shouldn’t have to feel bad for awkwardly tiptoeing around a sensitive subject, even if you’re right that it’s a dumb thing that people probably shouldn’t say.”
I enjoyed much of the episode, and I liked that Louie didn’t really even acknowledge that he was being superficial, but it was all over his face. Well written/directed… but that speech at the end could have used another pass or two. It was *almost* brilliant.
I agree with you, Scott.
The way they are double-teaming these episodes is very confusing because everything is jumbling together — the pie, the guy in the dark club going yuck about Sarah, the wiping gorging mouth with Indian bread, the super angry ex-wife…. It’s just all melding together in a very unwelcome mess.
That said, I read the New York Times featurette on Sarah Baker ([www.nytimes.com]) and reading what other actors who work on this show say, Louis CK is very tightly controlling the dialog and how things are said. So some of Sarah’s soliloquy / monologue was very spot on and some of it seemed awkward and didn’t fit the character very well — very definitely sounded like a man’s perspective. And the actor doesn’t have much improvisation / looseness to work from.
In a way I wish it had been more about Louie just being an oblivious man not interested in a woman. I think that was definitely part of it. But it was also as Scott points out, Louie being passive and creepy in how he approaches women — Just ask my name!!! — than him not being interested in the fat girl.
And let’s get real — even after a date where the fat girl is seriously charming and wonderful and they have a great day, if any woman started that kind of rant the date would be over and there would be no follow-up. The rant was way too intense for a first date, and it’s probably the exact conversation a woman could have with a man to drive him off completely.
I appreciate Louis CK making an attempt at portraying this but he’s also the same comic who said that if you’re over 40 and live alone as a woman you should just give up (or something to that effect).
I enjoyed Sarah Baker on GOON a lot — and am glad she got this high profile guest spot on Louie. Tammy will be a hoot I’m sure. I guess I wish there had been a bit more leeway on the actor bringing stuff to the role, some flexibility to the words and some carefree input into the actions and stuff. I wish that a lot when I watch Louie — that it’s very controlled and precisely executed. But then by its nature the show becomes sort of flattened and less interesting and deep.
I don’t know. A lot to think about.
Erika
I think some of the best acting in the episode was when Jim Norton (PERFECT choice to play the creep) sneers “Yuck!” at Vanessa as she walks away, and Louie looks so conflicted. Like, he wants to defend her, but can’t bring himself to, because deep down he knows he feels just like Norton. He just is too “nice” to express that feeling. It’s not that he necessarily finds her “gross”, but that it IS her “yuck” appearance that is keeping him from dating her, because it is made quite clear throughout the rest of the episode how much he likes her.
Louis CK doesn’t miss a thing on any aspect of his show, and having Jim Norton appear to deliver that line in that way was absolutely perfect. For one thing…well, I’m trying to be nice, but Jim Norton is a hideously ugly guy (and it’s not like he has a pleasant or appealing personality either); for another, he seems to get who and what he is and can deal with it just as surely as Sarah can (not in the same way, but just as Sarah has more confidence that people would assume if they just stared stupidly at her, so does Norton). If someone like Todd Barry says “Yuck!” it’s a completely different moment and not as good an episode. Which is why, for this and a million other reasons, CK is a genius.
“So some of Sarah’s soliloquy / monologue was very spot on and some of it seemed awkward and didn’t fit the character very well — very definitely sounded like a man’s perspective. ”
@Erika – your opinion doesn’t seem to be shared by some other women posting here (and other sites), so perhaps it’s more that the ideas/concepts being expressed don’t mesh with your particular life experience or personality.
Having just finished reading Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel, ‘The Goldfinch’ (told in the first-person narrative of a boy/man), I had the same feeling about some of the passages she wrote (i.e. sounding very much like a woman’s perspective). But after having spoken to other male readers, it appears that not all men felt the same as I.
@Madmeme No two people have the same life experience, so it is unfair to lump all overweight dating women into the same pot. The monologue was written by Louis CK and from his state of mind. Some women in that position are bound to have felt the same way; others are bound to have a different perspective. We as third parties are equally vulnerable to inserting our own biases into the validity or invalidity of the writing, but it’s really neither true nor false.
For me the different components of the episode meditate on the differences between overweight men and women. For me they make a valid point and were well constructed, but failed to bring it down to an overt level in the narrative so as to make it track properly as a story, while also dodging several opportunities to impute a conventional “Louie” sentiment when the opportunities arose.
@Scott – Your first paragraph reiterates exactly what I was trying to state (although I wasn’t referring to overweight women specifically but women in general) – but one small point: saying that Louis CK was writing from ‘his state of mind’ seems to slightly suggest that there was no possibility that he had in-depth discussions with overweight (or otherwise) female friend(s) about their experiences while writing the piece.
As far as your second paragraph, I understand that the piece didn’t work for you – and while there’s nothing I can write which can change that for you – I would just argue that one of the main reasons I think this show is so special is for the exact antithesis of part of your argument: that within the bounds of the show, there doesn’t exist – and should NOT exist – any ‘classic’ or ‘conventional’ Louie sentiments.
I’ve done the bang-bang but fast food, not proper restaurants. And usually because the first meal disappointed. And then I asked myself why in God’s name I did that. You don’t feel good afterwards.
Did the show make TV history by not bleeping the F-word? I was kind of shocked. Incredible episode. Even if CK gets backlash on how real women don’t actually think like that, I am glad he wrote about an experience he can never have. Shows empathy.
This is how you do a subway suspense scene, 24.
“And then I asked myself why in God’s name I did that. You don’t feel good afterwards.”
“The meal is over when I hate myself.”
classic Louie!
“when Louie has sex with Agent Sarah Walker from ‘Chuck,’ nobody raises a fuss”
I have to disagree somewhat with Alan’s point here, because it seems like the TV trend of schlubby sitcom men with significantly more attractive wives / girlfriends has been discussed by critics going back at least to the late ’90’s (“King of Queens”, among other examples). As for the particular case of the “Louie” episode with Yvonne Strahovski, I doubt that anyone saw the need to write about it because the episode made it so clear that Louie regarded her as out of his league from a looks perspective.
I’d also prefer if Alan avoided throwing in amateur sociology comments like “society unfairly places different standards of appearance on men and women, and is more accepting of an uglier and/or older guy dating a prettier woman than vice versa.” That’s a complicated topic because these trends in part reflect biological differences between the sexes that evolved for very logical reasons. Yes, there is a societal component, but there’s also a biological component and people aren’t infinitely malleable.
All of that said, I thought that the episode itself was well-written and very well-acted. In future episodes, though, do we think that we’ll see Louie behave differently because Vanessa’s monologue set off a light bulb? Or, will Louie keep being the same guy as before because, while her arguments are eminently reasonable and logical, human attraction ultimately is what it is?
To me, the biggest difference between the Louie ep. and the Girls ep. is that Yvonne Strahovski was beautiful, but slightly nuts. In Girls, Hannah looks like Lena Dunham and is nuts.
I’ve never tried Indian food, but god damn that entire setup looked delicious!
I think she was kinda twisting words at the end there. We’ve seen Louie being rejected by the rest of the waitresses at the club previously. I think that puts Louie/her in the same situation, but that shouldn’t imply they should be right for each other.
The difference is that Louie got rejected by a woman who was, depending on your standards, much better looking than him. Vanessa was arguing (correctly, in my opinion) that she and Louie are in the same league, it’s not like she was asking out Ed Burns (I wondered if he was thrown in there in a nonverbal cameo to illustrate the difference between her flirting with a guy who looks like him vs. a guy who looks like Louie).
That makes sense.
But I still think Louie was trying to bang average or better looking waitresses, while Vanessa wanted something completely different.
Is Louie really a nice guy or is that the only thing going for him? I think this subject can get too deep.
But what are you to do if you’re just not attracted to someone ALTHOUGH they’re smart and funny and charming – no matter if you’re male or female???
Ellen Burstyn stuck in an elevator … and no one else mentioned it?!?!?!
I know! It’s a shame that the “Fat Girl” episode is eclipsing the other one. They are both worthy of discussion IMO. There’s a little talk about the subway incident, but nothing so far about the Elevator (which starts off a six episode thread, for chrissakes).
I was wondering what that sort of pie-ish thing was! Looked so good.
Did anyone notice the great juxtaposition in “So Does the Fat Lady”? Louie bats off advances and seconds later tries to hit on Sunshine, clearly a far less suitable person for him.
Did anyone notice the great juxtaposition in “So Does the Fat Lady”? Louie bats off advances and seconds later tries to hit on Sunshine, clearly a far less suitable person for him.
Yeah, So did the Fat Lady felt really sweet, but also in an incredibly sad way because it’s not really much of anything, someone dating a fat girl, and yet it’s partly such a sweet thing because of how seldom it is portrayed on tv, as if it’s a completely crazy notion, an average looking guy in his 40s dating a fat girl (who also happens to be charming and funny and likable and also cute looking).
I really hope Vanessa returns though, they have a really nice easy going chemistry.
I thought Sarah Baker’s performance was worthy enough to be considered for a Guest Actress/Comedy Emmy nod. She was fantastic. She might not have the recognizable name, but she did everything you want of an Emmy-caliber guest performer…she owned the role and stole the show. On a side/self bragging note, I tweeted my thoughts to her and the show’s Twitter handles, and both “favorited” the tweet; matter of fact, she personally replied with a “Thanks!” As a huge fan of the show, that was my geek-out moment.
I am so in love with this show. Wow.
This was a terrific episode and Sarah Baker was outstanding.
To address the Lena Dunham-Patrick Wilson vs Louie-Yvonne Strahovski debate. The differences between the eps are fairly striking. Dunham made her episode all about a deep physical connection and lots and lots of sex. Louie made his episode about a guy trying to figure out what the hell was going on and why a women like Yvonne would have any interest in him and then it all ends terribly. Those differences are why nobody wrote a followup piece because Louie is a lot of more self-depricating and doesn’t take himself nearly as seriously as Dunham. I don’t think Dunham has paired herself with a fat guy yet or at least one I can remember. Adam is strange but is tall with a six pack, Donald Glover is a good looking dude, I think she also slept with the downstairs neighbor once on the show but I don’t remember him being overweight.
As far as the fat guy/nerdy guy with hot girl comedy troupe. That was mostly a 90s thing, I don’t feel like it exists as much anymore unless its on a dated feeling show like Dan’s favorite “Mixology.” It also tends to be based on who the show is geared toward. If its a male skewing, the show will have the male protagonist with someone probably a little to a lot more attractive, while a female driven show is likely to pair its female star with a six pack, model looks and someone who also happens to be a doctor.
All that said “Another Man’s Trash” was just a more memorable episode of television than “Model” which was just an average Louie episode. I think AMT also aired like a month after the show and Lena Dunham winning Golden Globes so it was a lot more of an internet sensation than the second episode of Louie’s 4th season.
As for the fat/nerdy guy dating a hot girl theme, try “Maron” sometime for the latest version.
There are at least a half-dozen follow-up pieces today, most of them criticizing Louis CK for his interpretation of fat girl thinking. Just do a search with the episode title and you’ll find them.
Alan, on your twitter yesterday you mentioned that one should not be eating while watching the Louie episodes for this week. was this in reference to bang/bang?
I wasn’t eating during it, but the scenes seemed fine. is the indian restaurant they went to real, and are they going to get a Louie bump?
also i am appending “so did the fat lady” to the end of all the comments i’m reading.
I think Louis C.K.’s stand-up is hilarious, but “Louie” is something else entirely, a borderline work of genius. I hope C.K. knows when it’s time to quit and doesn’t try to push the show’s run past the point at which he runs out of ideas.
im pretty sure the reason he took a year off from the show was because he wanted to take time off to think of more ideas and ensure the show didn’t become stale. so i think he will know when it’s time to quit or maybe he’ll just take a break again.
As someone who struggles with binging the bang-bang just made me really uncomfortable.
I think there were some problems with the speech but the guys will sleep with a fat girl but don’t want to date her rang very true to my experiences. My weight yoyos a lot (I typically swing between size 10 and 16) and if I’m in the mood to just sleep with someone it has never been an issue finding a willing partner on either side of the spectrum but I’ve found it much harder to find someone willing to really date when I’m heavier. I’m a prickly and awkward person on the outset and it takes a while for me to be comfortable with people and when I’m smaller people find it to be worth the effort to get past that surface.
But while that’s all true the line that really got to me was this one; “How is that fair and why am I just supposed to accept it?”
You mean playoff hockey tickets, not play hockey tickets.
Interesting, too, that this is the first time we’ve seen Louie actually have a long, ongoing, easy conversation with a woman. Best line(s): when Vanessa pointed out that a couple looking at the two of them from a distance would think they’ll looked perfect together.
Getting past the Louis is a “genius” and “fat girl” discussion, isn’t this show supposed to be a comedy? The only times I laughed were during his stand up and Norton’s line. It seems to me Louis has become more interested in Emmys than jokes.
I found every discussion between him and Vanessa to be very funny. Well, except for the last one.
A good episode but not funny at all. I remember watching every episode of Louie’s HBO show that had almost no funny moments and wondering what was going on. Apparently he sells shows based on his comedy, and then does episodes that aren’t funny but are “things he wants to do” on TV. More power to him, but that HBO show died very quickly.
It amazes me that this complaint is still coming up in season 4. Didn’t you notice it only occasionally being comedic a couple seasons back?
Personally, I enjoy the non-comedic parts of the show more than things like the silly business with the garbagemen.
I’ve never done the bang-bang, but it has crossed my mind. Mainly, I find myself wondering if I could pull it off, but knowing full well that even if I did, I’d be sick afterwards.
As for Vanessa’s speech, no matter how truthful it was, it was too much to be totally realistic. It would have been a day killer immediately. It was telling that she knew she was using Louie as a stand-in for all of the men who shunned her. Also, if she knew (as she mentioned) that he wasn’t into her from the first time he said no, then why push it? There’s no good ending that can come from it. She got her answer on day one. Still, all that being said, I think just about everything she said was true and I’m glad it made to air because I doubt any show would feature such dialogue.
My experience has been that big girls give the best BJs and are typically a lot more fun in bed.
Go Louie !
As the underdog, they have to try harder.
I just watched the first of these episodes last night so a little late to the conversation, but I was floored by the fat girl’s soliloquy at the end. She, and the words, were awesome. I watched right before going to sleep and I actually fell asleep with a smile on my face. This show continues to be brilliant.
I liked this episode better than the first two, but it was basically Louis lecturing us through Vanessa as his mouthpiece. Probably a good 50% of us don’t need this lecture at all. (Ladies?)
As for why so many men do this, only hit on ladies outside of their league, I think it’s actually an unconscious relationship-avoidance strategy. It frees them up to keep doing bang-bangs instead of couples’ stuff.
As a fat woman, I think the character/Louie-as-writer was way overstating the case. I have a longstanding relationship with a guy who’s not fat; I see and know fat women in relationships and getting married and having kids all the time. Fat guys seem to be more into me than thin guys in general. It’s not particularly easy or pleasant being a fat person, but I felt the episode, while appearing to be “honest,” was really just perpetuating stereotypes. Just look around in the real world.
As a close friend of a fat woman who recently got married to a fat guy, I think you’re right. It’s just another reminder that the words coming out of Vanessa’s mouth were actually Louie CK’s and he’s presuming to speak for all the fat women by way of this character he wrote, saying the words he wrote.
Sure, her speech was pretty good and all… but in the end, every argument against “superficial people” fails, because after all, we see with our eyes first, and no one would ever go up to an unattractive person and ask them out because they just might be a cool person. Physical appearance is everything prior to knowing a person, so if you’re not interested in someone because they’re no attractive to you, then you’re not guilty of anything and you have no obligation to see them any further than you already have.