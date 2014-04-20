Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘A Day’s Work’

A review of tonight's “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I'm interrogated by the Hooterville telephone operator…
“Our fortunes are in other people's hands.” -Bonnie
We open “A Day's Work” on a scene representing anything but: Don Draper, his alarm clock set to buzz at 7:30 as if he still had an office to go to and responsibilities to fulfill, snoozing all the way until 12:34 in the afternoon, then idly watching TV, browsing through magazine ads, even marking his liquor bottle to keep track of his drinking. He's trying to keep up appearances even within the sad confines of that apartment, but he can't even stand being suited up as master of the universe Don Draper for more than a few minutes with Dawn before he has to undo his tie and start shedding the costume.
The characters who still have active jobs do no better when we visit them the next day. For the partners, secretaries and everyone in between at SC&P, Valentine's Day 1969 isn't a day where anything of value is accomplished, save for shuttling assignments from one desk to another (or from one office to another). Some characters wind up in a better position by the end of the day than where they began it – Joan moving upstairs to be with the other account men, Dawn in turn becoming the new head of personnel(*) – but both those who fall and those who rise do so largely at the whims of more powerful, inscrutable people.
(*) And among the saddest things about the show's usual monthly leap between episodes is that we will likely never see Bert Cooper's initial reaction to a woman of color being placed in such a powerful – if not as prominent – position within the agency.
Despite – or perhaps because of – how little gets accomplished professionally, this is a marvelous episode of “Mad Men,” so loaded with fine emotional moments both big and small, with intrigue at work and at home that resonates besides having almost nothing to do with who anyone is sleeping with (other than the problem that starts because Shirley has a fiancé), and with a sense of hope mixed in with all the existential despair being suffered by Don, Pete and others.
Don begins this Valentine's Day looking for love from other agencies, even though, as he admits to his lunch date, he's in no position to go elsewhere. (Earlier, Jim Cutler bitterly calls Don “our collective ex-wife who still receives alimony.”) He's still getting paid, but every week that passes without him working, and with rumors of his Hershey implosion spreading around town, renders him damaged goods to other agencies. He explains to Sally that he's stayed in New York to try to fix things – though Sally, who understands her father better than he sometimes understands himself, can also tell that he doesn't especially want to move to California, Megan or no Megan – but admits he has no idea how to get out of this mess of his own creation. And the irony is that he screwed himself by being honest in the exact way that Sally wants him to be for much of the episode – he just picked the absolute wrong time, place and people for that level of honesty(**). Yet candor does the trick with Sally, ending the silent treatment and even inspiring a sweet, casual “I love you” at the end of their trip that winds up flooring Don. (Again, I've made peace with the thought that Jon Hamm will probably never win an Emmy for this role, but watch the number of emotions and intensity of them that he conveys with just a slight furrowing of the eyebrows in that scene. Lord, that's great acting.) He joked about wanting love, but in part because Don Draper at this point isn't sure that he's someone that anyone – let alone the one woman in his life he doesn't want to ever lose – could actually love. He's blown up everything in his life, but in the process he may have made this one relationship stronger.
(**) When Sally asks him exactly what he was honest about, he replies, “Nothing you don't know.” Does this mean he told her more about the old whorehouse beyond the fact that he grew up there?
In their conversation at the diner, Sally notes, “I'm so many people,” a sentiment that sounds about right coming from the daughter of Dick Whitman, and that fits in with an episode where so many characters are juggling multiple responsibilities and identities. Joan has two jobs, and Jim Cutler suggests she focus on the new one in accounts. Dawn has to play secretary to both Lou (who remains the worst) and Don, even as she and Shirley privately call each other by the opposite names, acknowledging how often they are confused for each other simply by being SC&P's only black employees. Lou is now in Don's office, to the confusion of Sally, and Joan loses her cool as she's forced by Lou, then Bert, then Peggy, to shuffle various secretaries from one desk to the next to the next.
There are a few moments early on where the matter of Peggy mistaking Shirley's flowers for ones that Ted must have sent her threaten to turn this into (to paraphrase Chandler Bing watching “Three's Company”) the episode of “Mad Men” where there's some kind of misunderstanding, and this is certainly not Peggy's proudest hour. (Though, again, so long as Lou Avery works there, Peggy cannot be the worst.) But then Sally walks into the office looking for her father, and things get more complicated and emotionally resonant. It isn't just that we have a history of Sally experiencing bad things when she's visiting Don's work world, but that we know by now that he's keeping his pathetic new standing to himself, and that Sally has major trust issues with her dad ever since she walked in on him and Sylvia. There's enormous tension between father and daughter for much of the episode, but also ripples at the office.
We've already seen Pete feel marginalized and powerless over in the West Coast office (and also, Pete-like, conceited enough to not recognize the similarities between Bonnie's story and his own), just as Roger keeps being outmaneuvered by Cutler in New York. And then Joan gets dragged into the Dawn mess, and the secretarial shuffle that follows, as Christina Hendricks does a wonderful slow burn, because why does Joan still have to suffer these fools after all this time?
The episode's final moves are happier ones, but also suggest more chaos to come. Shirley didn't seem to much like Peggy, so maybe she'll love Lou and all his horribleness, but Joan still has a lot to learn in accounts, there will be a learning curve for Dawn, on top of whatever racial tensions may now surface among both the secretarial pool and some of the partners.
And for all the relief and happiness and guilt that Don feels at realizing his little girl still loves him, he is still, like Pete, in limbo. People feel his existence in the way they don't seem to feel Pete's – his absence wreaks havoc on the agency, even as other shops are trying to figure out if he can work for them – but after another day where no work gets done, he may as well go back to chomping on Ritz crackers in his robe and enjoying the adventures of Darla, Spanky and Alfalfa.
Though if he gets to do that next time with Sally, maybe that's not such a bad thing.
Some other thoughts:
* I'm sure Tom & Lorenzo will go into much deeper detail on this in their weekly Mad Style analysis of the episode, but note how the color red (or, on a few occasions, pink) is prominent in every scene. Spirit of the season.
* Also, just as Peggy thinks she's being taunted all day by a reminder of a lover who ran away, we get glimpses of accounts the agency failed to land, whether Lou telling Roger that Ogilvy signed Hershey after Don blew the meeting or Sally pouring a healthy supply of Heinz ketchup onto her diner fries.
* When Don finally rousts himself from bed, he puts on a “Little Rascals” episode, repackaging an “Our Gang” short from Don's childhood in the Depression. Later, before Dawn arrives, he's watching Marlo Thomas in “That Girl” (a hugely progressive show for the period about a woman trying to make it on her own in the big city), and the snippet of conversation between Ann and her father definitely seems to fit the description for the episode that actually aired the night before Valentine's Day, 1969: “There Was a Time Ann Met a Pie Man,” in which Ann becomes temporarily famous for appearing in a TV skit where she gets a pie in the face.
* When Don and Sally are driving back to school, the car radio is playing “Elenore” by The Turtles; after she tells her daddy she loves him, we hear “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies. (Not to be confused with the stars of another popular AMC drama.)
* Though Cutler does Joan a solid by getting her out of personnel hell, it could be read as just the latest move in his Machiavellian campaign to nudge Roger (and Bert) out of power, which first came up shortly after the merger last year. Allies are very useful, especially when you are bracing for others to become adversaries.
* Two episodes into the season and still no Betty or Harry, though the latter has been mentioned in both weeks so far. Ken and Megan are absent this week, while Bob Benson remains a bogeyman off in Detroit, causing agita for both Ken and Pete even while he can't appear because he's busy acting on a CBS sitcom.
* Meanwhile, Ginsberg appears only briefly, but he makes it count with his crack about Peggy's Valentine's Day plans.
* That was “JAG” star David James Elliott as Don's lunch date Ed. Which face of '90s TV will we be getting next week?
* At that lunch, Don references almost having worked for McCann Erickson twice. The first was in season 1's “Shoot,” where Jim Hobart (the guy who tries to crash the lunch with Ed) offered Betty a modeling job to try to entice Don (it backfired); the second was at the end of season 3, when the Brits are on the verge of selling Sterling Cooper to McCann.
What did everybody else think?
The best part was no Megan! ;)
Now please bring back Betty next episode.
Amen@no Megan.
And I really wish this show had more of a plot like earlier seasons. It feels like a well written soap opera at this point. Just treading water until we get to the final few episodes.
Funny. My favorite part was when Sally said she’d stay at that awful school until 1978 if it would get Betty in the ground.
@BrettPoker
I think a well written soap opera is what this show has always been. The very first season ended with blackmails, a secret love child, affairs, and secret identities. The show was never really plot driven. And with this season I at least think they’ve set up a clear central conflict for Don and Peggy respectively that will play out at least for the first half of the season.
Someone’s going to have to explain to me what’s wrong with Megan. Do we have to go through this same thing with every wife of an anti-hero?
BrettPoker: You are misremembering the show. It never had much plot in the early episodes and then would build up steam as the season went along. Season 1, Don’s not even called Dick until about episode 4. Season 2, the overarching plotline in the early going is the Barrett’s. Season 3, there’s a lot about Betty’s father in the early episodes, only hints of the Betty – Don explosion and the unhappiness of the firm working under the British firm.
@JJ & Other Scott: Something is definitely off about the show since Don married Megan. I am not alone in my opinion. It’s not mass hypnosis. If you have a theory, I’m open to hearing it.
But whatever you do… don’t take my and others’ displeasure as a personal insult to your tastes. If you enjoy it, I’m happy for you. :)
The show has always been character based more than plot driven. That’s why its one of the best shows ever.
Plus people hate Megan and Betty because he’s married. Full stop. Don and Dick are better people, only when’s he’s single.
PS – Alan you misspelt Betty above as “Better”.
I miss the old days when comments were comments.
Hodor
Betty does show up in a cryptic way. The Turtles song “Elenore” that plays in the car with Don and Sally is the same song that introduces her arriving at the pirate radio ship in “The Boat that Rocked.”
You know what is way more annoying that Megan? All the incessant complaining about Megan,
Its like a bunch of five year olds or something. Yeah, she isn’t the most compelling character and her whining is pretty grating. But this is it, she’s in the show, deal with it or just stop watching. Honestly, I find Don’s self-reflection about their relationship pretty compelling and I wouldn’t lose that just to be less annoyed for the literally five minutes she is on-screen in most episodes.
Lighten up people, it’s been kind of a running joke for me to complain on here about Megan. I don’t understand some of you who are all or nothing, you can criticize a show but still enjoy it.
@Mary — Determined to have your Megan hate top the comments every week this season, hmmm?
OOPS, I think I replied by accident on the last page. That’s what I get for being a smart ass while at work. :)
@MBG – can’t blame me for trying!
Megan is more famous for being terrible than for being a decent character on Mad Men. The sentiments are shared across multiple internet forums. LOL!
Count me as one who doesn’t like Megan.
She and Don had this brief intense physical attraction. And she watched his kids at Disneyland because Don was busy not watching his kids ( women do that ). She’s too young for him, she has no gravitas, she’s a little late to the party about Don’s emotional unavailability, so now when we see her, she’s just whining.
The only good thing about Megan is her mom; SHE’S hilarious.
Doesn’t mean I’m right, just putting my opinion out there (here)
Sorry – the Don Draper furrow eyebrow now I’m Dick thing did it for me like ten years ago, but not any more. If I would have seen this episode ten years ago I would have thought it’s the pigs tits, but after six seasons -> am I the only one who’s bored? And I feel really bad for being bored and not caring any more. What’s wrong with me?! This is good television! God I’m so uninterested.
You are not alone. This show is extremely boring at this point. This used to be one of my favorite shows. :(
Yea, its you. This show is still great. Sorry if your sick of it, but we are not.
It’s too bad you guys are clueless as to what qualifies as great acting, but Hamm killed it in all of those scenes with Sally. They haven’t cancelled Big Bang Theory yet, so enjoy.
The ad hominem Big Bang Theory insult. This guy means business!
I am a super fan but I agree, this was a little boring for me too.
I wonder if the Game of Thrones/Breaking Bad/Walking Dead type shows are part of why people are having these reactions lately.
When you have shows where every episode is high octane action and suspense and betrayals and sex, you get conditioned to it and shows that do a slow burn just feel slow to people.
That said, I don’t get how any super fan of the show could watch that episode and go, “BORING!” but whatever.
@Fast Eddie: Breaking Bad is the best reviewed television show of all time. Google it. Game of Thrones has heavy character development but equal amounts of plot. TWD should not even be mentioned. That show is terrible.
This show is currently boring to a number of people who were fans of the first 4 1/2 seasons. Get over it and move on. I have no problem with you loving the current shenanigans. You should be able to accept people who have differing opinions. I have no idea why a segment of you take criticisms so personally.
@Brettpoker Breaking Bad is a much easier show to shower with praise because it’s primarily a plot-driven thriller, with some excellent character work on the side. Mad Men has never had a plot in the traditional sense of the word, one’s enjoyment of the show relies entirely upon their appreciation of the characters, dialogue, and style, which are variables that sway heavily from person to person. Shows that have a driving plot such as “a high-school teacher cooks meth” are always going to have a leg up on shows that have essentially no plot and are basically pure atmosphere and character pieces. I think Mad Men and Breaking Bad are easily the two best shows of this new generation of television, but they’re not judged on the same level.
And I’m not sure why you think the show had more plot in it’s first 4 seasons, it’s being written in the exact same way, the only difference is that the exposition factor of the early seasons is gone now that we know who all the characters are and how their advertising world operates.
I could never understand people who dislike the show to rant about disliking the show on a thread about the show.
If you didn’t like the episode, why are you here?!
Sublty and nuance are lost on many people which may be the reasons why MM is so polarizing. You either get it or you dont.
I agree with Jackson—the Jon Hamm “furrowed brow” routine is not getting it done anymore. During the scene with Sally at the end of the episode, I was thinking, “This guy is not a great actor, he’s at best just an aging mediocrity.” He’s been using the same gimmicky sthick now for too long, and it’s really getting old. There’s almost nothing going on behind that chiseled face. Go back to doing voice-overs for Mercedes ads, Mr. Hamm.
I caught all the “subtlety and nuance”. It just wasn’t very entertaining. Sorry some of you are taking it personally. I’d ask that you superfans rewatch the first 3 seasons again (like I did) before you continue crying because there are opinions that differ from yours.
@Dave: I’m embarrassed for you that I have to explain this, but this is a message board to discuss the pros and cons of a show. This isn’t Happy Happy Funland where we listen to R.E.M.;s “Shiny Happy People”, hold hands and dance in a circle. If you can’t take criticism regarding shows that you aren’t even a part of, perhaps it is you who should not be here.
“I could never understand people who dislike the show to rant about disliking the show on a thread about the show.
If you didn’t like the episode, why are you here?!”
Okay, I am actually a huge fan of this show, arguably what one may call a superfan, and I am currently loving this season so far two episodes in.
HOWEVER, I HATE comments like Dave’s which I just quoted. Comments are for discussion, not cheerleading. I may love the show currently, but the idea that only people who have positive opinions may express them is terrible, and is smarm to the worst degree.
As long as people aren’t outright trolling with their negativity, and are being constructive, they should be free to express contrary opinion’s to their heart’s content. If you truly enjoy the show currently, why would you act like you’re too fragile to be exposed to opinions you disagree with. We’re adults here, part of being an adult is dealing with people who disagree with you. We’re not entitled to safe spaces where no one says things we disagree with. That type of expectation is infantile, although it is strangely becoming more and more common online.
I don’t know why people bother to compare shows that are totally different. BB was a great show, but had cartoonish elements. That is not a shot at the show. but I’d say it’s much better than Dexter or The Shield, shows that also contain unrealistic action and plot twists.
Not only is Mad Men realistic, it’s realistic to the point of it being a boring to many. I happen to appreciate it (not saying it’s better) because I believe it’s harder to tell a story that didn’t happen, but could have.
Great show. Interesting, depressing, tough, sad, and occasionally fun. But always great in my opinion.
I completely agree there’s no way to directly compare a show which depicts reality pretty exclusively, Mad Men, to shows which set fantastic, impossible stories in a somewhat-reality like universe. I loved BB, am just watching Dexter now and like it a lot though not quite as much, though the Shield got to be too ridiculous for me and I stopped watching. But you can’t compare them directly to Mad Med except to say you strictly like one of those genres, the other or both. I like both.
Almost all shows weaken as they go though, because they typically finish exploring what’s really new about the key character or set up before the network stops contracting new seasons. Good shows often don’t ‘pace themselves’ in that respect, Dexter being IMO a good example. In BB for whatever reason (how commercial and artistic forces worked out) there was a somewhat continuous journey of the characters from beginning to end, not as much repetition of the same conflicts in later seasons (though still some), and in that respect I might agree BB was actually a slightly better apple than MM is an orange.
But this new season of MM is excellent MM so far, IMO, better than recently, seems a crisper pace to me, not boring at all.
Dexter is a flat out terrible show. That is all.
Doing my best to ignore haters’ comments, which always seem to pollute the top of these. If you don’t like the show, why bother coming here telling us, and on such a great reviewer like Alan’s site? We don’t care.
To clarify, I am a fan, but I also do not think comments on a reviewers site should only be for cheerleaders. If it is a Mad Men fan site, maybe the commenters can say people with negative feelings about the show are trolls. But this is a review, not a fan site.
However, the original comment was that Jon Hamm’s acting and subtle portrayal is not doing it for the commenter any more. The subtle acting and character work is the show. If you are tired of it, and you think the show said all there is to say, then you really should not watch it.
However, if you actually do not like a plot development (like many did with last season repeating itself), I think that is fair game.
interesting, someone got to TWD rebuttal, what an absolute POS that show is, how an something like that even get on TV? Oh, that’s right, mediocrity of viewers! And Dexter, I was all in on that show, but there is something about it that just doesn’t sit right, almost coasting, and unfortunately I heard about the ending which is not good at all. But I did like The Shield, maybe a bit unrealistic, but I don’t put anything past the popo to try and get away with, best said in Deadwood, to be police, gotta be a criminal…
Why watch if you’re bored? So you can post your ennui on the internet? Ooh, you’re so cool – bored by Mad Men! No one cares, watch something else. There’s plenty of good TV out there.
HA! That’s amazing to see all the replies.
First off, the first two seasons of Mad Men are the best television experiences I’ve ever had. The complexity, the style, the themes … and I loved that it was all ridiculously over my head. So that’s when I started coming here – Alan’s reviews are really wonderful for comprehending this show.
The first two seasons! OMG. How did they make me feel that thing? That thing when Tony or Walter do something violently gorgeous – but Mad Men was able to deliver the goods with structure and dialog.
But last season and into this season I just don’t feel that thing. I can see all the great acting, style, themes are still there… but they haven’t gone any where. Maybe it’s impossible to create a moment like Betty finding out Don’s been eavesdropping… or the moment when Pete confronts Don over the box. OMG – wait a minute! Does it have something to do with the freakin truth? Am I bored because Don is acting … more … moral? Or maybe it’s all just old hat at this point.
But my boredom certainly does not come from any Walter White Game of Thrones thing. I was equally bored by having to watch Sam and Gilly last night.
Oh I don’t know. I feel like I’m just along to see how it will all round out. Fun to see all the comments!
At the risk of being told to go watch The Big Bang Theory, I’ll stick my nose in here to agree with the people who, like me, are longtime fans (“superfans”, if you will) of this show, but find something intangibly less VITAL about last season and this season. As a random example, last week I was very intrigued by “West Coast Pete Campbell”, who seemingly left his uptight ways behind and was embracing the laid-back lifestyle in L.A. That was as close to a “twist” as Mad Men does, and it was great. I was looking forward to breaking new ground for the rest of these 7 episodes, but then tonight he’s back to being uptight and feeling unappreciated. I did like how his idea of starting his own agency (which would have been yet another retread of ground we’ve already covered on this show) was shrugged off by Ted, to Pete’s enragement.
Breaking Bad is so much better than Mad Men.
Signed,
The Idiot who compares salsa to coffee ice cream
From all the comments I’ve read complaining about Mad Men over the last couple of seasons, the crux of the matter appears to be the following:
If your main enjoyment of Mad Men stems from either seeing new plot developments in the world of ’60s advertising – or new triumphs from Don Draper, former MOTU – I can imagine the last season (or two) might have bored you – and it’s quite likely this final season will disappoint you as well.
On the other hand, if your main enjoyment is derived from the overall, large-arc plotting of Don’s continual and remorseless decline (a clever mirror of the self-image of the US as a whole during that decade) – and his upcoming redemption or destruction (both of which might be achieved simultaneously if Don leaves advertising), every season of the show has likely been fascinating,
Bored people are boring.
What was Pete’s plan in his late-night, signature-forging tryst with the realtor all about? I was very confused by what he was suggesting he needed to do re the account.
Pete wants to prepare a contract and have it at the hotel of his client with a ‘You said you’d sign this’ note – client was drunk that night, so Pete is hoping, I guess, that he will wake up, not remember, assume Pete is right about his having said that, and sign it.
Thanks for clarifying that, Anni, I was a little confused by that also. And that’s how Don got Roger to hire him in the very beginning – Roger was drunk when he told Don to just “show up for work”. Even when Mr. Wiener recycles bits (or maybe Pete was privey to that tactic, so he used it), it’s pure gold.
I agree w/ Anna and Gigi7; even posted a comment to the same effect way above, before reading down to this conversation thread.
Fantastic episode, this was the most I’ve enjoyed this show in a long time.
I agree with this except for the Peggy subplot (how was that not Three’s Company?).
The rest was just brilliant.
Looking forward to the culmination of the Jim Cutler plan. That should be fun.
Peggy’s subplot was not Three’s Company because she was so horrible. She is mirroring Lou. When Don was in that office, she mirrored Don. We are learning things about Peggy and Leadership and Peggy As a Leader.
Plus, and I’ll also allude to Tom & Lorenzo’s Mad Style analysis… I haven’t gone back and checked but I think Peggy and Lou were dressed alike. Dark bottoms, white shirt, tie I bet in the same colors, no jacket, unhinged for no good reason and demanding the exact same actions from Joan.
There are lessons to learn!
Thanks for the reply, and I get that it’s more character based than plot based, BUT at a certain point, I just wanted the flowers to go away and never come back.
And the scene with “Why don’t you just tell her?” “I would have, but…” is straight out of every Three’s Company episode.
Let me state this a different way.
I understand that the point was to show an important change in Peggy (i.e., character development).
But why did they choose to do it with the laziest of writer’s crutches, the “big misunderstanding”? It cheapens the whole thing.
last week i complained about paginated views, and this week we get a “single page” button. Progress!
It’$ $till two pageview$
I got “Single Page” as well! Woo Hoo!
Bob Benson is just gonna phone it in this season. Waaaaa.
Yeah why not have Bob Benson on that phone call with them, by himself in Detroit, also having phone issues for added hilarity? Seems like they could film enough “Bob in a room by himself on the phone” scenes for an entire season even if they only could get James Wolk for one day.
At least it’s not Treme. Thank god.
Actually, Sally says “There were so many people.” As in, “There were so many people at my roommate’s mother’s funeral.”
Sorry, but I just watched the episode again and Sally’s mouth (and the captioning) clearly said “I’m so many people”, reflecting that she realizes she must wear different personae depending on who she is with. It was a moment of sad, teen angst from a girl who’s had all too many moments like that, long before she was old enough to.
Nope. The closed captioning clearly said “I’m so many people.”
Is captioning always correct? Because I thought she said, ” there were so many people” too. Saying, “I am so many people” makes no sense at all in context of the conversation.
Watched for the third time (I loved this episode) and it’s exactly as I said previously. After describing how awful the funeral was and Don telling her that he hated that she had to see that, Sally told her father that she only came into the city for the shopping and he said that he doubted that and “Life goes on”, to which she replied The Line. She was relating that she was one person to the girls at school (who really did only come to shop, planning it in advance when they were in their room) and that her father knew her well enough, in spite of their estrangement, to see the sensitive girl for whom the funeral was upsetting. They were having an honest moment & she opened up to him about how she felt about herself: I’m so many people. Teenagers are many different people while they’re figuring out who they eventually want to be. It makes perfect sense.
DVRs are handy for verifying these instances.
Watched for the third time (I loved this episode) and it’s exactly as I said previously. After describing how awful the funeral was and Don telling her that he hated that she had to see that, Sally told her father that she only came into the city for the shopping and he said that he doubted that and “Life goes on”, to which she replied The Line. She was relating that she was one person to the girls at school (who really did only come to shop, planning it in advance when they were in their room) and that her father knew her well enough, in spite of their estrangement, to see the sensitive girl for whom the funeral was upsetting. They were having an honest moment & she opened up to him about how she felt about herself: I’m so many people. Teenagers are many different people while they’re figuring out who they eventually want to be. It makes perfect sense.
DVRs are handy for verifying these instances.
was there a subtext that Don always has to offer women money, to let his hair down as Dick – even if it were his own daughter, with the phonecall change? no?
@JUSTCURIOUS: I think not with Sally. She had no money because she lost her purse. Dads take their daughters to dinner & give pocket change for incidentals (gum, pay phone, etc.). It’s their job and their pleasure. :o)
I heard her say “There were so many people”, which makes more sense.
She positively says “I’m so many people”
Furthermore, Don’s reaction to the comment would make no sense if she said “There were so many people” why would that cause him to take notice?
First viewing I thought for sure she said There were so many people. I thought Don’s reaction was reflecting on who would be at his funeral. Second viewing, it did sound like it could be I’m so many people, which I think, although literate and “deep” as people used to say back then, seems incongruous for the character.
I knew that Don’s lunch date looked familiar. I am really looking forward to this season. The ad agency has long been Don’s only identity. Now that it’s gone, even he doesn’t know what or who he is.
I actually considered that it was JAG but thought “Nah, he’s too old”. Whoops.
Interesting and sad how Don’s contract, with its non-compete clause, keeps him “wed” to SG&P, unable to work for any other firm or practice his craft except in that Cyrano de Bergerac way w/ Freddy. That clause provides a second reason why the firm has to keep paying Don; the other is SG&P would have to buy out Don’s share of the partnership if they outright “divorced” him.
I liked Don’s staying in the mix by lunching with the guy from Wells Rich Greene; maybe somehow he’ll be a bridge to get Peggy over there, where she’s likely to be better appreciated. The fact that the promos keep showing characters disembarking from a TWA jet – and the fact that Wells Rich Greene serviced TWA – further emphasizes that thought.
I also liked Don’s telling the McCann Erickson guy he was just looking for some love. Underscores the whole “Summer of Love” theme and again calls back to TWA, since in 1961 TWA was the first airline to show movies aboard its aircraft; its premiere film, “By Love Possessed”, was shown in the first-class section of a New York to Los Angeles flight.
Just rewatched the episode, and caught Pete’s telling Bonnie his contact at the California Car Dealers Association had to have the SG&P contract to sign when he had his morning coffee, so Pete could remind the guy he’d agreed to sign when he was really drunk the night before. This echoes Don’s getting Roger drunk and then telling the hung over Roger early the next morning that Roger had offered him a job. Wonder if the partners’ forcing Pete to defer to Bob Benson on that deal will drive Pete to another firm.
1) SO much SALLY!!! The getting Betty in the ground comment…hawhawhawhawhaw!
2) Don’s Gold Star Day face at the end when he gets some love…a little positive reinforcement Scooby Snack for taking Sally into his confidence and not treating her like another chump. Maybe this being honest shit will have an upside for Don?
3) Betty, please.
I feel like I am missing something every time I read your and Greenwald’s reviews of this season. I think the scenes with Sally and Don were great, but I think the storyline with Peggy was ridiculous. We’ve been beat over the head how much Peggy loves Ted since last season. There were more subtle and less childish ways to show her sadness. Why turn her into this moping, teenager who lashes out at everyone? And it would be nice to know how Lou got where he did. Without knowing his credentials he’s just an asshole for asshole sakes. I know tv critics will say we, the audience don’t get the show and how it’s deliberate pacing and deep dive into the characters make the show special. However to me the show hasn’t recovered from the God awful travesty of last season . Now instead of reaching greater heights as it nears it end like Breaking Bad it’s instead headed for a slow descent into mediocrity.
I kind of agree with you.
Greenwald doesn’t write reviews of Mad Men…
I dunno, I can easily see how Lou got to where he did. He’s an asshole to us, the outside viewer, and he’s an asshole to people below him… but he is a boring, low-drama guy who gets his work done competently (if not as flashily as a guy like Don) and doesn’t make waves for the bosses.
I can definitely see where that would be something the partners would be looking for after a few years of Don drama.
Agree 100 percent. The Peggy storyline was horrific tonight. Like something out of a college sophomore’s spec.
It was the type of writing/acting you would expect in the worst of TV shows. “Ground Floor” and “Episodes” probably would have passed on it.
To see such an iconic show sink so low was troubling. You know it is bad when even Sepinwall gives it a tepid line of criticism.
Gregor: That’s a little bit of a stretch. I didn’t like the storyline either, but I like the way it was able to tie Peggy’s inability to get over Teddy with all the secretary shuffling that was going on.
Peggy’s behavior did seem childish but I think it was meant to be a reflection of her anger and disappoint in her job and life in general. Sometimes people are just looking for an excuse to lash out at everyone in their path. She clearly wasn’t thinking rationally and she knew it, and her embarrassment at her actions made her even more angry.
I took it as Peggy, being unhappy and frustrated, feels she has play the part of the Boss, no matter how in the wrong she is, and she recognises it herself.
If she were to show weakness, she would lose respect. This way her “girl” may hate her but at least she’ll fear/respect her.
maybe the thin plotline with Peggy was simply there just to get the secretaries to play musical chairs.
I wasnt too bothered by the plotline… because I got to see Joanie move upstairs!
I agree with you. Peggy is dwelling WAY too much on a crush than she ever did on a baby she gave up for adoption. Not only does it not make sense, it’s a little insulting.
Because that’s what being brutally rejected, late 20’s, and lonely will do to you. Bitter and lashing out. I found it 100% realistic. Peggy is having a ridiculously hard time and it’s reality that she’s being far from a saint.
I agree with Rwlander. A jerk like Lou is so typical in fairly high levels of so many organizations I don’t think it takes any explaining why he’d be where he is. He’s a terrible boss but he gets the job done well enough, in the eyes of mediocre superiors for whom somebody like Don is a trade off even if they’re completely under control: their brilliance is threatening. And though there were rational reasons to can Don, the latter is a subtext in the movement against him, especially from the Ted/Harry Hamlin side of the firm.
It’s funny how people give Peggy a pass (or blame it on the writers or Lou) for her ridic behavior, but never Megan or Betty. Just sayin’
And just one week I wish there were no Breaking Bad references or comparisons. You don’t talk Stones on a Beatles board.
After all of the times Peggy has had to hold it together while Don browbeat her and made her feel like scum, it’s surprising and upsetting to see her turn around and do it to someone else.
And I’m always amused at Sally’s hatred of Betty, because she’s even bitchier, lol.
Reminds me of Roger breaking down in tears when his shoe shine guy dies at the end of the episode about his mother’s death. Peggy has been trying hard to keep moving, buck up, let it go, keep your head up, don’t let it stop you… A breakdown has been in her future for some time.
MBG – You do realize that every time you make a reference to a Breaking Bad reference, you are yourself making a Breaking Bad reference, right?
I too found Peggy’s behavior hard to watch. I agree that it’s explained in part by the fact that she has no role models for how to “be” except for Don and the other men around her. The one positive role model as boss was Ted, but that got mixed up with a romance that just undermined her further. A lot of women of the era became bitter and brittle in response to constantly being told their only options were to be pretty and nice but not independent, or seek professional success at the price of having to act like a man and be viewed as unattractive. It’s how the tag “feminist” became synonymous with ugly bra burner and other negative stereotypes. And, it is why the “attractive” Gloria Steinem got so much attention.
As the millennial women are learning, vestiges of that dilemma remain today.
Does anyone else think Megan is going to get offed as in Charles Manson? Living in the canyon and all.
really?! people still going with that theory?!
I think Megan living in the canyon is an allusion to the Manson murders, just to take our focus back to the year. So many devices are so skillfully used to put us in the time being portrayed. For younger viewers who did not live the 60’s these visual and audio devices often motivate them to research the era; for us older fans who experienced the time, it re-opens wounds or crystallizes good memories. I hope the Manson murder does not end up being the “defining moment” of this incredible series; that would be a terrible letdown IMO.
Susan-
August 1969 & more specifically the Manson Murders, is often pointed to as “the end” of the 1960s era so it wouldn’t be all that surprising for the end of a show about the. 60s to be tied up in the Manson Murders.
Don: “That’s horrible ! Hey …. could you bury her for me, I gotta get back to my job in New York”
This episode might have been titled the Tower of Babel.
Hilarious the execs are unable to have their partners’ meeting without the secretaries hooking them up. Notice I did not say “communicate”; that would imply a talk/listen relationship, glaringly absent in so many of the interactions in this episode.
Even Peggy, usually a pretty fair communicator, goaded by her betrayal wound, becomes a dictator. Jealousy begets rash behavior.
In reality, support staff was always disrespected by management back in the day, but it is disappointing to see Peggy take this approach. It made Joan’s coup all the sweeter. But who hired that twit who was supposed to replace Dawn? Joan? What were you thinking?
And where the devil is Betty ???
Meredith? No, she was hired while Joan was on maternity leave. Joan was most unhappy to be met by her when she returned to work.
@Alan – “Shirley […] maybe she’ll love Lou and all his horribleness”
You’re kidding, right?
lulz
I thought Pete was bad, but Lou has officially taken the crown of Office Douchebag
Even at his worst, Pete was not incompetent as Lou is. Lou as creative director? That makes me shudder. The man has no finesse, no class. He conquers and divides his art department and the copywriters. The man is just icky. If his name weren’t Lou I would wonder if he was the first incarnation of the Peter Principle, where individuals rise to their level of incompetence.
Lou is just awful.
Every Company has a Lou; coldly efficient, zero passion or creativity, more concerned with meeting deadlines than cranking out a good product. Post-Don Draper, I think the partners are delighted.
there has to be another coup!
Cutler, Lou and Cooper will be on one side. Everyone else will be in another.
Thank you for your insightful reviews. I read a few other sites’ before yours was posted and yuck.
Dawn is a treasure and glad to see there are a few who want Don back in the office (me included!).
I felt Don was finally showing some growth as a character in the way he treated his daughter. It seems like he’s been stuck in limbo for the length of the series. Being honest about his past hasn’t worked out too well for him so far but it might be the only way to achieve salvation from his personal hell. Don is clearly not a happy man.
I enjoyed watching ‘That Girl’ as a young teenager but I think it’s being overly generous to call it a hugely progressive show. Marlo Thomas’s character was a ditz whose very protective boyfriend and father were always close at hand. She was also as sexually liberated as Doris Day. IMO “Our Miss Brooks” (’52 – ’56) gave a much better representation of an intelligent, witty single professional woman.
As I recall (I’m the same age as Bobby Draper), ‘That Girl’ was as you say until the last season or so when Ann Marie (Marlo Thomas’ character) became suddenly a lot more modern and feminist, it was suggested she and Donald were sleeping together (wow really? but in contrast to years before) etc. But maybe that’s why it was the last season! Anyway, refreshing my memory with Google, 1969 was only around midway through the show’s run, before that happened.
I loved ‘That Girl!’ For its time it was progressive!!! Ann was the only thing close to a young attractive single woman role model. Yes, she was a ditz and yes Danny Thomas patronized her. But she was the only hope for a young teen of the time.
Dawn took over as Office Manager, not this “Head of Personnel” job you’re talking about.
@FEEDBACK – Cutler specifically described the Head of Personnel job when he said Joan was wearing two hats and suggested she should relinquish one of them and move upstairs to take an office in Accounts. [In actuality, Joan was wearing four hats – Partner, Head of Personnel, Office Manager, and “Accounts Man”.] Joan took him up on it and moved on up to the “Accounts Man” office, took away Dawn’s keys to Lou’s office (as he requested), and gave Dawn the keys to the Head of Personnel/Office Manager kingdom.
I took Cutlers’ “head of personnel” comment as humor, since he made it after she said she had been dealing with personnel problems. I don’t think that was her actual job title…
I agree it’s Joan’s original Season 1 job, though Dawn will have to earn the actual respect (fear?) Joan had amassed even by Season 1, a decade later but adding race to sex as a barrier against which she’ll have to push.
She’s ‘head of personnel’ only as it related to secretaries, and then mainly just following orders from those who can’ t stand their secretaries. It’s not Joan’s job as de facto company treasurer, Joan’s really had at least three jobs.
um, no one noticed how Don let a bit of Dick Whitman slip, in pretending to conspire with Sally to dine n’ dash? The fact that both of them saw it as a joke, in the end, means that Sally’s taken the place of the first Mrs. Draper, in seeing Don for what he was and is.
The Don of two years ago wouldn’t have asked Sally , “why did you let me lie to you?”, even though he was brewing a setup to compare her to Betty. He would have stuck with the lie until death, and blamed her for starting an argument. But this time, they get to a real place, and he actually says, “i’m sorry”, and means it. Progress.
That indicates to me that, yes, they have had those conversations about how hard his life was — and, possibly, his real name.
I saw that as a joke about he’s out of a job and he can’t afford to pay. And then she realized it was all a joke, there was moment I read as, “See honey, I’ll be ok. I have money.”
IMO, you both described the scene correctly – most scenes in this show have multiple layers of meaning; for me that is what makes it one of the best things I’ve ever been privileged to watch. Mr. W. assumes his audience is intelligent, witty and curious – a daring tact for a TV show. It makes me hopeful, grateful and relieved.
Not one of my favourite episodes of the show, though everything Alan says about the little moments the show does is absolutely right. And I don’t buy the Mad Men is going downhill narrative. I just wasn’t big on this episode, and only in comparison to what I normally expect from the show.
I fundamentally don’t like plot lines that get their juice from misunderstandings, so the Peggy plot line was not great.
Lou may be the most mustache twirling villian Mad Men has ever had. They need to rein him in the next couple of episodes to keep him from being too over the top. If the show’s trying to say, “Look how much better everyone would be if Don were still around!” making his replacement the worst is not a great way to do it.
And like plotlines based on misunderstandings, contrivances like “Pete learns important information because of a phone mixup” bugs me even more. Mad Men’s usually one of the best shows on TV at staying away from those. Rest of the storyline was pretty good, though.
I felt the same way, especially about Peggy’s “misunderstanding sitcom” plotline, but as a vehicle to get Dawn and Shirley’s stories screen time I forgave it pretty quickly.
Lou is terrible, but there really are terrible bosses in positions of authority everywhere, and as a viewer I needed reminding of why Don Draper is such a superstar that anyone would want him around. If Lou is the alternative, you’d take Don no matter what he does wrong.
So braindead Meredith went back to Reception, Shirley went to Lou, Dawn went to Head of Personnel and Joan went upstairs?
New girl for Peggy
RE: the which Face of the 90’s TV will we be getting next week question and this weeks face, kind of surprised Catherine Bell has never guested on Mad Men. She’d have made a solid Don conquest or somebody’s wife at a business dinner.
For the first time in 80 episodes, I totally related to Donald Francis Draper!
The “Mary” mentioned during lunch is Madison Avenue legend and pioneer Mary Wells Lawrence. [en.wikipedia.org]
“WRG” was Wells, Rich, Greene. If you remember “I Love New York” and the Alka-Seltzer commercial “I Can’t Believe I Ate The Whole Thing”, you know WRG.
Yeah, I Googled her, too.
I think that both Megan and Betty are becoming increasingly irrelevant to the main action of the series, which is a good thing because the character of Megan has not developed at all, and Betty is just so boring after watching Joan and Peggy doing their thing. Definitely need to see more of Harry and Ginsberg, though. And I really hope that Pete gets some sort of vindication for all of his hard effort on behalf of the firm.If there is one character in Mad Men who has been terminally misunderstood for the last seven years, it’s Pete Campbell.
yeah, it is Pete who has grown the most.
I never wouldve said that circa 2008.
I loved this episode. I was glued. It’s slow-paced and if you boil the plot down, it’s soapy melodrama… but that’s kind of what the whole series has been like. The texture of the time, the acting, and the machinations of each person wanting something from someone else and all the pieces sliding around like a number puzzle (or like secretaries)… it’s things like that.
1. Why didn’t Ginsberg get the elevator doors for Peggy? It was pretty hilarious and subtle. Is it just a measure of how she’s annoying everyone at this point?
2. I also thought the flowers mixup was too broad, but I loved what it allowed: it helped get Dawn an office, it allowed us to see that reversed-name chat in the kitchen which I liked on several levels, and above all I really appreciated how they painted the mixup, with cues just clear enough that we get it, but then we also get that Peggy not only doesn’t get it, but we know what conclusions she jumps to. I loved how that was done in a way where if you don’t know the situation, you probably wouldn’t understand any of it. But from there, it gets all broad and dumb. Thanks for invoking Mr. Bong’s apropos remark.
3. Along similar lines to the flowers thing, I love that this episode felt particularly good at telegraphing ideas without being too on-the-nose. I loved that there’s a like-father-like-daughter complicated thing between them, but neither character ever says it. And I really thought she said “There were so many people,” which made me think she was wondering who would be at her own parents’ funerals, or her own. Makes you reevaluate what kind of person you are, and all. Makes you value your flawed relatives. Makes you regret saying you’d like to see your mother buried. But I guess the subtitles say nope. “I’m so many people” is a pretty apt thing for someone around her age to realize and unguardedly declare, as if it were the most remarkable thought.
4. Along the lines of being haunted by Hershey’s and Heinz, we were haunted by Betty references and, in the “That Girl” dialogue, the idea of a pretty brunette being recognized everywhere felt like the ghost of Megan to me. Surely he would have been thinking it.
I also want to give props to the audio post people on this one. The usual overbearing office noises and such felt a lot more reasonable. And I love that this season has featured fine detail work like the horizontal TV interference lines last week when the vacuum is on, the high pitched whine of the TV (which my poor ears can barely hear, but I appreciated it anyway), and the ker-ching of the dimes being swallowed by the pay phone after Sally hung up. (And yes, that seems a believable price for a Zone 2 call during evening hours, or whatever that would have been. Points for not assuming a single dime (local call) would cover that distance. <3)
I think Ginsburg missed getting the elevator door because he’s probably on the autism spectrum, not because he hates Peggy…
Have to watch again, but they looked like two quarters to me.
I would agree that the audio team deserves props if not for the fact that we need subtitles to know what the actors are saying.
Ha! I assumed that was a different department.
I just double-checked, and they’re totally dimes. But the shot is so close up, they do loom large.
On thinking about it, the flowers mix-up could have worked better if it had had a better resolution. The way it was cleared up seemed a whimper, more than the bang that could have justified it. True greatness would have been either something absolutely horrific coming of it (so it went past awkward and into entertainingly horrifying, like a foot run over with a lawnmower) or something terribly sad coming of it, like watching her send one last message to Ted, whom we would get to see just devastated, out of nowhere. That would be payoff.
I love that HitFix’s new design has fewer interruptions. Thank you, HitFix.
definitely dimes
This show really needs a “straight-man” in a prominent role in the worst way. It’s really taxing to see everyone on the show who is just so damaged (don Peggy Betty roger pete). Would a person, for lack of a better term, has their sh1t together be such a bad thing ? Joan I suppose is the closest thing we have but sometimes she seems to have much to do. Am I alone on this ?
But that’s why I watch the show!
No one has their “sh1t together”! They’re all brilliantly flawed characters.
The straight man would have to be Lou … and he’s a dick.
The “straight man” is Ken Cosgrove, who was perfectly happy just doing his job and going home.
If you’re wondering why Cosgrove isn’t a “prominent” character, it’s because he’s totally boring as a television character. He works, he goes home, he has a normal dinner with his normal wife, etc.
I have a basic question: who does the company logo represent: SC&P? Is the P still for Pryce?
Sterling Cooper & Partners. It was renamed in “A Tale of Two Cities,”
Sterling Cooper and Partners
I thought SC&P stood for “Sterling, Cooper/Cutler/Chaough & Partners”.
The other C is Campbell.
Rewatch “A Tale of Two Cities.” It’s very clear that Cutler proposed Sterling Cooper & Partners, and that Bert and Roger took this as flattery, while Pete understood that the CGC guys were maneuvering for power. Do any of you watch this show? :-)
So, in short, what Another Guest and Stan wrote.
Sterling Cooper & Partners.
The P is for “partners”
I must not be paying close enough attention. Would have thought that Don would have pushed for a D in the agency name.
Peggy assuming flowers on another woman’s desk were sent to her was horridly racist. How could she not even consider for a moment that the flowers were a gift to her secretary?
Would she have paused to consider if her secretary was a Caucasian woman?
It wasn’t racism. It was narcissism.
It wasn’t racist; it was self-centered – something totally in-line with Peggy’s personality.
Oy vey
Why on earth would that be racist? As Froide said, it was narcissistic, though not as unreasonable as it may seem.
When I worked as a secretary, flowers and other things that were delivered while the boss was away from his office were routinely left on the secretary’s desk. You would never go into the boss’ office to put them there; they would be handed to him when he got in.
So it was probably a 50-50 shot that they’d be for Peggy under any other circumstances; the fact the Shirley has a fiancée, and Peggy doesn’t have anyone, should have tipped her off that they weren’t hers!
My favorite line was when Stan said something about not thinking Peggy’s cat had that kind of money… ;D
That’s pretty close to a parody of bringing ‘racist’ out of left field when it has no rational connection to the point.
Johno, re-reading MM’s original post again, with a mock-outrage tone, makes perfect sense… thanks for clearing that up for me!
MM, sorry I didn’t catch the satire…
Maybe it is just me, but I really disliked the Peggy storyline this week. I think more highly of Peggy, I had not thought she was racist in the past, and all of this nonsense about the roses and her childish behavior surrounding the confusion made no sense to me. She is usually far from dumb, and I do not have a clue why she would assume that they were for her?? And why in the world would she call Ted’s assistant in Cali with cryptic messages for him about them…that would be very embarrassing for her I would think?
Both Peggy and Joan have proven themselves to be racist time and time again. Along with many others on staff. Not a big shocker there. Doesn’t mean it’s not unpleasant to watch.
It’s certainly going to much more difficult to bring complaints of the kind Cooper brought to Joan now that Dawn is Office Manager! Brilliant roundabout revenge.
Peggy has many likable qualities and it’s easy to want good things for her but she’s far from perfect — and is saddled with just as many prejudices as the rest of them.
@Virginia: “Peggy […] is saddled with just as many prejudices as the rest of them. ”
Peggy to Shirley: Take these flowers. They make my office smell like an Italian funeral.
loved how Dawn’s accent changed when she was in the cafeteria with Shirley LoL #whitepeople
Alan…….you might also note when Don was watching “Our Gang”/”Little Rascal” that was indeed Robert Blake, not Spanky in that scene…..although Spanky might have been off to the side…..just thought you would want to know!
Go Joanie!
Go Dawn!
Go Sally!
How ’bout Bonnie?
I also loved the multiple mentions of Mary Wells, the head of Wells, Rich, Greene, I believe the first woman to head a major ad agency in the US. Go girls!
Loved that too. Mary Wells was a trailblazer.
And typical that Don’s lunch partner (a colleague of Wells’) would be making sexist comments like “You can have her.” Wells could probably have eaten HIM for lunch.
This episode had some great and funny moments. But the show itself is basically running — walking — in place. The main characters get a little more miserable each week, and Don is left contemplating his sorry life. Gee, that’s new.
And the miserable commenters get miserabler every week. They should find another show to hate.
Yes, of course, because anything short of awestruck fanboy gushing constitutes “hate.” It’s not possible to be disappointed with the direction of a show and still like it. What a dope.
Sign, another violator of Alan’s Golden Rule. Used to be a great comment board. #SMH
And the miserable posters get miserabler every week. They should find another thread to troll.
1969 was a great year for music at least.
Bored by everyone by now. Certain shows (most it seems) really do have a shelf life for me (just speaking for myself here!) – 4 years tops, usually just 3 then I’m far too familiar with the characters to find them of much interest given the redundant behavior; get that enough in real life.
Well, I tried to watch this season. Can’t believe it’s been so many years now since the first season with which I was so smitten that I returned for two satisfied years after and then, well…bored.
Rats. I do love being reminded though of the great music.
I’m sure there are comment boards for Sixties music. Enjoy.
So, I am supposed to only comment on what you think I should because I don’t care for the show any longer? I don’t think the sole purpose of the comments section is to sing a show’s praises; different opinions are actually allowed….
A few quick comments:
Love the new font and layout. Really easy to read and looks crisp and clean.
Who is ‘Better’ that you mentioned not appearing so far?
I may be in the minority, but I thought the first 40 some odd minutes of this episode were dreadfully boring, but the last 1/3 of the show really redeemed it.
Betty
I can’t dive as deep as Sepinwall, but my recap is here:
[scarylawyerguy.blogspot.com]
I can see how people think the Peggy flowers plotline was melodramatic, BUT… isn’t that the sort of thing Don would do? Take the narcissistic position and then play God with other people’s lives to avoid being called out on their BS?
It’s pretty clear to me that we’re meant to see Peggy/Don parallels. Except that Peggy doesn’t have the personal charm to get what Don got. She doesn’t get the spouse and she doesn’t get the respect. I know it’s a cliched expectation to think that the series will end with Peggy starting her own agency, but I’m not entirely sure that’s not going to happen. But with Cutler moving to oust the old guard, who knows? She might fall into the position of Creative Director simply by being the most deserving person in the room.
I’d definitely like it if Don simply never returned to work. Does he need to? Not likely. And it seems that he has the most chance of happiness outside of that office, which just fueled his ego and allowed him to destroy his life.
Sorry for the blank post! New account – was posting as guest “Susan”.
Excellent post – you said it all without having to give everyone a flow chart!
I always thought the fans who thought Peggy would somehow be running the place were unrealistic. Look at who is running the place..Roger, Bert and Cutler, not exactly the types who would put their entire creative department in the lap of an under 30 woman in 1969. I think she will end up working for Don again and may be in charge of creative in 1989 or so. (if we get a flash forward in the end)
Plus they are showing her flaws. She has to many personal issues to be a leader or sell clients. She is my way or the highway and needs way more experience in dealing with clients before she would ever be successful on her own.
That is why they brought in Lou in the first place. To everyone not named Don and Ted, I do not think Peggy barely exists in their eyes. Roger paid her to write some slogans and she asked for the office way back when, and that was about it. Its not like they ever saw her creative brilliance.
Heck, even today, if a company was considering spending millions on an ad campaign, giving it to an under 30 man or woman with less than 10 years experience would be a gamble most sane companies would not take. Plus until she gets a lot more experience dealing with clients and managing expectations with them and her coworkers and bosses, she is a behind the scenes type, not the face of an ad agency.
The scenes with Don and Sally, particularly in the dinner, are as good as any acting you will ever see. The have an emotional depth you usually see only in the best cinema. Some of the other stuff I can take or leave, although I did enjoy Peggy utterly mortifying herself.
I think that at the end when Sally told Don happy valentines day he just realized he completely forgot to call Megan or send her anything. #fail
I wish I could be there when Stan finds out about the flowers!
MBM99, Dawn sent Megan flowers; she told Don when she went to his apartment.
Don’s reaction was to Sally.
As a father of 3 teenage girls, scenes with Don and Sally are the best. He gets honest with his daughter, and great things happen ( she opens up and tells him she loves him on Valentine’s Day ).
Pete Campbell having a hissy fit over perceived slights at work ? BOOORRING.
I need Betty. She’s the best.
As a former teenage daughter, I have to agree. I dearly wish I could still have moments with my Dad (RIP, Daddy of 3 daughters.)
Pete has always been the King of Hissy Fits. Probably how he got attention at home as a kid. Remember his pompous family dynamic?
Wouldn’t it be a gas if Betty appears with a baby bump?
No. Think of the children.
I was really hoping for an intro of “…just as soon as I finish masturbating gloomily.” I think that was the first non-Roger LOL moment of the show.
I was laughing pretty hard at that line, I thought for sure that would be Alan’s intro.
This episode was money. So, so good. Most enjoyable episode (to me) from the past two seasons, easily. Amazing how the show seems to be at its best when it focuses more on seemingly small moments, to reflect its larger themes of the era in which it is set. Fantastic storytelling this week. Kudos to Mr. Weiner and his writing staff.
We’re in the minority, but easily the tops of the last two seasons, and one of my favorite of the series.
It might be being a father, but the scenes with Sally and Don are the best. My favorite episode since Sally wanted to come live with Don, while he was dating the work shrink. What was her name again?
I think both episodes so far this season have been excellent. Even if it’s ‘just a high class soap opera’ it’s done *so* well, and the pacing has been excellent too. It hasn’t dragged for me at all, as it has a times in some recent seasons. And while the Don/Sally scenes were so superb they could carry an otherwise weak episode, I thought the other story lines were good also. I know some people want Peggy (or sometimes Joan) to be their pure heroines fighting for women’s equality ahead of their time, but the Peggy story was to me totally real. Men and women ‘mature enough to know better’ get all wound up like that over failed romance and act like jerks at the office.
I agree! I loved this episode. For me it evoked the MLK episode from last season where Don has the moment with Bobby after going to the movies. I thought about Don’s monologue about his kids & saw growth in him by his reaction here.
@Steve Stone – We’re not the minority, this has just been overrun by trolls, haters & boring boarders. MM is still a great show & its writers kick ass, check out the many other good reviews out there. Some of us LOVE it! (And miss the *actual* conversation about the *episodes* that used to be stellar in here every week.)
What’s cool is that there really was a New York Times article on February 14, 1969 about Ogilvy & Mather getting the Hershey account. This show is so amazing in its accuracy sometimes. [timesmachine.nytimes.com]
Yep. & I’m sure that NYT Lou was holding was an actual issue from that day, or an especially recreated remake.
Dawn is an excellent secretary! Glad Joan saw that in her and gave her the promotion to her old job.
Theoretically should Moira not have gotten the job? Was she not CGC Joan equivalant?
Not being racist just asking.
I think, on some level, Joan recognizes that Dawn is the best secretary there, and maybe the most like herself. I don’t get the feeling that she knows her personally, or even that she cares to, but I think Joan instinctually “feels” the people around her. Who’s weak, who’s stupid, who’s trustworthy, who can help her, who she has to watch out for. When she gave the Dawn the keys to the sign in/out sheets as a “punishment” Dawn’s reaction was probably just what a very young, just starting out Joan would’ve thought in that situation.
Along the lines of the old saying, It’s called Show Business, not Show Friends.
Joan promoted Dawn to piss off Lou; nothing more. “You told me to move her” ( Joan smirk)
I found the layering in the writing of this episode to be superb in this episode about the rewards & danger of the truth.
Dawn – cautions Shirley not to telli the truth after yhe opportunity had passed. That the consequences of that may not be worth it. Her character was established in the earlier scene with Don. I also noted that even though she was familiar enough with Coffeemate & when the maid shows up, SHE wasn’t going to end up skirtless on the sofa with Don.
Joan – warns Dawn “you may not want to” tell Lou.the truth about why HE was forgetting his own part in the mix-ups.
Don – lost his job because he told the truth at the wrong time but regains hisdaughter when he retracts a lie.
Sally – uncovers the lies Don has been telling them about his lack of a job and lies he’s been telling himself about his bi-coastal marriage.
Peggy – the shit stirrer who creates a fantasy (lie) and sets the musical chairs/desks in motion as a consequence.
Poor Lou – gets no love for not wanting to be part of the Don Draper lie that vis-a-vis Sally & Dawn. What has he done that earns HIM the douche bag tag? Did he come in drunk, or cheat on his wives, or hit on his secretaries? He just mows the lawn on weekends shows up on time for an HONEST day’s work.
No mention, Alan, about Roger throwing Mr Jaguar in Joans face – twice?.
Lou is a douchebag for yelling at his secretary for being out when she was getting his wife a present at his request.
Lou is a douchebag for forgetting to get his wife a present.
Lou is a douchebag for saying to Joan in front of Dawn “I know you can’t fire her,” implying that Dawn is a token black hire.
Lou is a douchebag for the way he treated Peggy when she was doing her job by fighting for the best ideas.
Lou is a douchebag for being a tired old hack who doesn’t care whether the work is any good.
WHY IS THE TEXT SO ENORMOUS? ARE WE BEING PUNISHED?
Hey, the show’s about the 60’s and some of us here actually lived then – maybe its a nod to our diminishing eyesight LOL
Comment coming as soon as I move into my new office…
• What a FANTASTIC ending. Sally rocks!
• Peggy was ass (yes, ass) annoying and obnoxious this week as any female character in MM history — wonder if the Megan/Betty haters will give her a pass?
• We’re not chanting Looouuuuuu — we’re booing!
• Funny that this year (2014) has the same day/date matches as 1969. (As did last year, except the Leap Year.)
• Great scene with Pete & his Gal Pal — very strong female, in “That Girl” vein.
• Excellent transition/turmoil — everything seems wide open to many possibilities. This is a good thing!
– MBG
We’re not chanting Looouuuuuu — we’re booing!
Literally ROLF!
Another sterling ep of Mad Men – but the one thing I didn’t understand – Dawn just became Office Manager just because there were no other people for her to be the secretary for and Joan moved up to Accounts? Whaaaa?
No one seems to remember that Joan bought Dawn’s loyalty when she “punished” her by giving her the liquor cabinet keys a while back after Dawn was caught clocking one of her colleagues out late. Joan trusts Dawn in more ways than one (note also that Pete did the same thing with Bob last season – it’s almost like HoC!). Another thing is that the new job is a big FU to Lou and Bert.
Exactly the latter. I think the joke is, you don’t want her in the dumb front desk job? OK, I’ll make you have to deal with her at the very nerve center of the whole company – and I know she’ll rock it, and she deserves it, too.
It’s also rich because she’ll now be in the Joan position of knowing everything that’s going on. The perfect snitch for Don.
It also shines a big spotlight on the contrast between Joan’s and Peggy’s status as women in the workplace, Joan finally being able to exert some authority in contrast to Peggy’s loss of esteem (self- and co-worker). Joan’s experience with the power dynamic is a language men understand; Peggy envies power, whether it be in the form of man/woman relationships or company politics.
Joan’s move upstairs was Harry Hamlin f^&*ing with Roger; even as he said “I would hate to think of us as adversaries”; what a phony.
And Joan promotes Dawn to f^&* with Bert and Lou; CLASSIC !!!
Actually I really think Harry’s more sincere than that. I think he’s doing what he thinks is best. I think he likes Roger, but he sees him and his foibles pretty clearly, and he’s doing what the business needs done. I really believe that he meant it when he said he didn’t like being adversarial. (But he’s going to go ahead and ruin his day anyway.)
I think the Harry Hamlin character is actually pretty purely Machiavellian. He wants to decrease the power of the former SC heavies at every turn, or just get them out of there. You can be bet he was all over getting rid of Don and envisions the same for Roger. His action with Joan is trying to co-opt the more junior originally SC players for when he’s in charge. The fact that Don was out of control, and the fact that Joan might make more money for the firm as an accounts person than as factotum doesn’t change his motive. Lou also is part of the same plan: mediocre, not bad enough to really damage the firm, but not an ex-SC guy and not good enough to form another challenge to CGC, and particularly ‘Harry’, taking over the merged firm.
Is it just me, or are the comments on Alan’s reviews the most miserable on the internet? No one seems to enjoy the shows he writes about, in contrast to for example AV Club or Vulture, where opinion is also often divided, but where you can encounter actual fans who are positively inclined toward the shows and who love taking the episodes apart and putting them together again.
This year the negative energy has been most evident in the Community, True Detective and Mad Men reviews, but even when Breaking Bad was on I remember that the feeling here would be utterly dour compared to other sites. I have tried to find positive comment threads as a counterpart, and at least I found The Americans, which has been a joy to read. I assume people would be positive towards Game of Thrones if it had a comment section.
As someone who’s not perceptive enough to write great analysis – bravo to everyone who does, even in this thread – but enjoys reading what other people are saying, it’s actually become a bit of a downer to come here, and I don’t think it has always been this way? Alan’s reviews are fantastic, but it used to be that they were just the beginning of the discussion.
Chanter, have you read the comments on reviews of The Walking Dead? Every single commenter takes great pains to shout about how it is the worst show in the history of television. Why they all watch and read about it and discuss it every week is a complete mystery to me. This is like a gushing fanboard compared to that one.
@Chanter. Interesting comment. I think part of that might be that people like my myself who enjoy the show, just read Alan and the comments without commenting themselves. Thus, the comments are skewed toward the negative.
Personally, I generally find the negative comments boring and repetitive with very little insight. There are a few exceptions, but those come from people who care about the show, not who hate it.
If you read carefully, you will find some pretty staunch defenders, however.
I also think that over time people like the show less because they can’t appreciate the nuances and have limited attention spans for anything other than wild plot twists or exploding cars.
NOT GOOD, BOB!
It used to be nice here.
I noticed one anachronism last night. Pete said, “He rules the SoCal dealerships with an iron fist.” I grew up in a suburb of Los Angeles (I’m Baby Gene’s age), and SoCal is a relatively new term for Southern California. No one said “SoCal” in 1969.
It felt unusual to me, too, but it could have been a demographic term before it was a popular one.
[books.google.com]
Thanks, JW2S, for the link to the ngram viewer. I had never seen that before!
Very interesting link JW2S. Thanks!
Anyone notice that this and the previous episode had references to cigarettes causing fires in LA?
Yup. You’ve foreseen a long way, Baby.
I’ve always thought about Mad Men as being part examination of identity and part changing culture of the 60’s. Last night was a great example. Don tries yet again to portray one identity to Sally and Dawn while concealing another. Likewise, we see Dawn and women in general moving up the ladder while kind-but-racist Bert looks on befuddled by the changes. Amazing tv.
The only better pairing than Sally with Don is Peggy, so I hope to see that again soon.