Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Christmas Waltz’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as you find a way to define those pronouns…
“Tell him the truth. That always works.” -Mother Lakshmi
An old friend returns to “Mad Men” this week. Paul Kinsey turns up having been through a major transformation in the three years of story time since we last saw him as one of the poor fools left behind when Don, Roger and company hijacked the old agency. He’s been on a downward slide through the alphabet soup of Madison Avenue before finding himself, as many lost men and women of the period did, with Hare Krishna.
Paul’s new persona is yet another sign of the rapidly-changing times in a season that’s been full of them. But his quest for spiritual fulfillment and universal truth fits well into an episode where characters are being confronted with convenient lies and awkward truths, and where the ones who manage to make it through to something better are the ones with some kind of guru to help them separate one from the other.
For poor Paul, his guru winds up not being the Prabhupada, or even his love goddess Mother Lakshmi, but Harry freakin’ Crane. For once, Harry’s not just the butt of jokes about what a d-bag he’s become (not entirely, anyway), as it turns out he’s genuinely concerned for his former partner in crime. Harry reads Paul’s terrible “Star Trek” spec script(*) to try to help him out, and when Lakshmi shows up to seduce him, Harry’s concern isn’t about betraying his wife, but Paul. His concern isn’t so great that he doesn’t take the first vaguely-reassuring explanation, but once he finds out the true purpose of her visit – and that her main interest in Paul is due to his gifts as a recruiter – he decides this is one instance where a lie will be far kinder than the truth. He may be sending Paul off to LA for years of rejection and professional heartache, but he’s at least getting him away from this woman who’s been so nakedly exploiting his romantic and spiritual feelings for her.
(*) The latest sci-fi reference in a season that’s been brimming with them, including Ken’s writing under the name Ben Hargrove and Ginsberg’s Martian fantasies.
So Harry lets Paul keep living in denial, which is what Lane – the one major figure of the episode who doesn’t trust anyone enough to let them play the guru role – keeps doing with his tax problem. I can’t speak to the state of Lane’s personal finances and why he wouldn’t have taken out a personal loan from a U.S. bank – or even from Don (the one partner he views vaguely as a friend) – to try to pay the tax bill he has back in the U.K., but Lane has chosen to keep this problem entirely to himself, to the point where he’s willing to mess with the agency’s books, which he had previously treated as sacrosanct. Not only does he lie to the other partners that their latest $50,000 loan is a budget surplus, but when Don insists on stalling on the “bonus” he hoped to scam out of it, Lane simply steals a page from Joan’s check ledger and forging Don’s name on it. This will get vastly worse before it gets better, and all because Lane won’t talk to anyone – not Rebecca, not Don, not anyone on this side of the pond – about it.
The Lane plot was the sketchiest of the week, in the same way that his infatuation with the woman in the wallet was the one misstep in the season premiere. Lane is, by design, so far removed from the other characters at the office that whenever we get one of his spotlight episodes, it feels like we’re just learning about a major set of facts he’s been dealing with for months, whether it’s the tax debt here or his chocolate bunny from last season’s “Hands and Knees.” And because he so rarely opens up to others, we can only guess at the motivations of a man we don’t see nearly as much of as, say, Don, who also plays his cards close to the vest but whom we get to witness in action often enough to understand.
And speaking of Don, he’s both the giver and receiver of wisdom in this one. Megan’s career shift continues to cause problems both at work (where Don has lost all enthusiasm for the job, to the dismay of attaboy-seeking Pete) and at home (where he and Megan have a fight after she takes him to an avant-garde play that includes an attack on the advertising business she just quit). But it’s Megan – who angrily reminds him that he loved the job long before he met her – who is able to remind him of his professional passion (if not to heal everything in their marriage) and get him to give an inspirational rallying of the troops in the agency’s quest to land Jaguar. We’ve been waiting a while both to see Don get his fastball back and to see the firm land the white whale to replace Lucky Strike; it’s entirely possible that they’ll blow the Jaguar pitch, and that Don being irrelevant and past his prime is the new normal for the series, but how satisfying was it to hear him tell the staff to “Prepare to swim the English Channel and then drown in Champagne”?
Even more satisfying? That fantastic sequence in the middle of the episode where Don takes Joan along to pose as his wife(**) on a Jaguar scouting trip, then to a bar where they can console each other over their recent difficulties. Matt Weiner has been incredibly stingy with Don/Joan scenes – though they’ve interacted plenty of times, this episode and “Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency” are the only ones I can think of where a significant amount of time is devoted to just letting them talk to each other about their lives – and it feels like he does so because the chemistry between Jon Hamm and Christina Hendricks is so explosive that if he did it more regularly, we wouldn’t care about any other relationship on the show.
(**) Note that Joan, gifted at everything, responds without hesitation to the salesman’s question about kids by saying they have 4, which is technically true.
They were scorching together once again, and this time both characters were in a place – tipsy, depressed, Don feeling estranged from his wife, Joan resenting her soon-to-be-ex-husband – where the possibility of them acting on it seemed palpable. Joans shut it down the second Don suggested dancing, but Don seems just drunk enough, and lonely enough, to have tried something. But the only thing that happens is Joan admitting that she tried to use her success at work to be in denial about the end of her marriage, and then Don reassuring her that whatever Greg did to her, she’ll be better off in the long run without him.
Of course, it’s easier in the mid-’60s for a Don Draper to start over than it is for a Joan Holloway, or even for a Paul Kinsey. But no matter who you are, moving forward is easier when you have someone to help guide you along, and, when necessary, force you to be honest with yourself.
Some other thoughts:
* John Slattery talked around Roger’s knowledge of Kevin’s parentage when I interviewed him after the season premiere, but this episode makes it clear he knows exactly who the baby daddy is, even as Joan rebuffs all his attempts to support the kid, financially or otherwise.
* If you’re Bryan Batt, did watching Michael Gladis in this episode make you even more frustrated you haven’t appeared since Don fired Sal late in season 3, or are you fearful of what Sal will be up to (and how he might be wearing his hair) if we ever see him again?
* At first I was puzzled by the reference to meeting in “Cooper’s office,” since it’s well-established that Bert doesn’t have one, and lounges wherever he feels like. Then the procession stopped outside the men’s room, and I got the joke. Also, does this mean that Cooper has other things in common with Arthur Fonzarelli? If he had been at the bar with Don and Joan, could he have started the jukebox for her with just a well-placed strike of his fist?
* “America Hurrah,” the play Megan took Don to, was real. Also, speaking of the theater of the period, Megan hurling the spaghetti against the wall reminded me of the big moment towards the end of “The Odd Couple” (which hit Broadway the year before) where Oscar and Felix are arguing over whether a dish is spaghetti or linguini, until Oscar pulls a Megan and declares, “Now it’s garbage!” (Here’s the film version.)
* Was the big twist of Paul’s “Star Trek” screenplay – that the Negrons were white – that heavy-handed? After all, the final season of “Trek” featured an episode, “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield,” about a race war between two groups of people: one where their faces were white on the right side and black on the left, the others where the color scheme was reversed. Gene Roddenberry wasn’t much for the subtlety.
* In Don and Joan’s trip down memory lane, I liked the references to former Sterling Cooper employees like Burt Peterson, the former accounts man who was fired by the Brits in the season 3 premiere. Between that, Paul’s return and Don referencing Bobbie Barrett (she’s the one who told him, “I like being bad, and going home and being good.”), it was practically a “Mad Men” history lesson this week, on top of Roger’s own history lesson about Pearl Harbor. (Which was, itself, an allusion to last season’s “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword.”)
* Speaking of the Brits, I kept being distracted by the resemblance between the actor playing Lane’s tax man and the one who played St. John Powell’s right-hand man in season three.
* Oh, and one more resemblance, as pointed out by Dave Itzkoff on Twitter: Hare Krishna Paul and Varys from “Game of Thrones.”
What did everybody else think?
Who else thought Paul looked like Pvt. Pyle from Full Metal Jacket>
“”like””
looked like Varys.
Yeah, in the moments where I couldn’t see the hideous rat tail thing on the back of his head I fully thought he looked exactly like a skinnier Varys.
I thought the same thing…first time I noticed the resemblance.
My husband said that, too!
I thought Varys right away!
To me he looked totally Private Pyle (Vincent D’Onofrio).
I too thought he looked like Private Pyle!
Who sent Joan the flowers? I was completely confused by that
I originally thought it was Don, but now I’m not sure if it was him or the other guy at the bar…
Don sent them.
The flowers are from Don. The card references multiple points in their conversation, including the line about how her mom raised her, and his line about how when he saw the first bouquet of flowers show up for her at reception, he assumed she was dating Ali Khan.
The Aly Khan signature, um, nailed it — Don referred to him as one of Joan’s supposed suitors.
Don.
It was Don, as the quote on the card alluded to something Don said to Joan in the Jaguar dealership.
Who’s Ali Khan?
[en.wikipedia.org]
Prince Aly Khan (the press spelling) was married to Rita Hayworth (her 3rd husband; don’t say you don’t know who she was) and known for extravagant displays of flowers, caviar, champagne and lavish parties. Wikipedia can tell you more.
useless trivia – Christina Hendrick’s husband is half Pakistani.
It was Don. The man at the bar is also listed in the screen credits just as “Man”, not Aly Khan.
When Allan clarifies why do people feel the need to reiterate? 8 hours after he identified the sender of the flowers, people are still echoing nothing new. What gives?
noteveryonecanbesmartest -it is often the case that HITFIX isn’t the smartest – sometimes the previous comments don’t show.
notewveryonecancesmaetest – just to be sure, it was Don, right?
I don’t know, Matt Leisen – jury’s still out. ;)
Percy – After reading all these, you know the “man” at the bar wasn’t Aly Khan, right? Just makin’ sure :-)
Joan, at the bar: “My mother raised me to be admired.”
The card from Don: “Your mother did a good job.”
I liked that episode a lot, if only because we got so much Don and Joan, which was completely awesome.
Also, have we seen Megan cook anything other than spaghetti? (I liked how it was just spaghetti and cheese if Don wanted some for dinner).
Finally, I thought that it was interesting that Don wouldn’t open up to Megan about why exactly he was out so late with Joan (even though he is mostly open with her) when Megan accused him of only thinking of himself. Was it a coincidence that he got back into work just as someone is accusing him of being completely selfish?
She was cooking beef bourguignon the other week.
It’s comments like Morahan’s that make me LOVE this blog. On point and polite. People pay attention.
Thanks. My friends and I talked the whole next commercial break trying to figure out what else she had cooked.
She was also serving sole when her parents visited. The whole reason she cooked spaghetti for the kids is because Sally doesn’t like fish.
see what I mean.
First, she punished him (which we know arouses Don) and then she gave him a meal her mother served her as a treat or reward. Like all details in MM, I believe this one is important.
Write a comment…I’ve been waiting for Don Draper and Joan Holloway to get together for five years now. God, that scene was satisfying. The chemistry between those two is spectacular. And personally, I think it was *their* interaction that inspired Don’s rallying the troops speech.
Fingers crossed the Bryan Batt gets a call. Sal was always a favorite.
I agree! They cut many times to Joan during his speech, and she was beaming too.
Ye gads, I hope so! At the end of last season I was so pissed off about the Megan mess that I didn’t want to tune in this season unless someone could verify Sal’s return. What kind of world is it when we get back Paul (whom I hadn’t missed one whit, as well as he played tonight’s visit) but still no Sal? LS is gone, so let’s look in on Salvatore already!
I want Sal back SO BADLY! In answer to Alan’s question about how I’d feel if I were Brian Batt, It would be the latter: fearful of what the writers would do to Sal.
Re: Sal, it’s December 1966 now. How many episodes do you think it will take until June 1969? That will have to be in the final season, right?
I’ll never actually want Don and Joan to sleep together or be a couple, but holy cow what we got last night was perfect.
Also, remember in the premier when all the guys got so worked up by Zou Bizou that they went home and attacked their wives? Megan Draper just got Zou Bizou’d by Joan.
I actually thought it was a combination of his conversation with Megan and Joan that inspired the speech. Particularly Megan saying: You cared about your work long before I worked there. I thought that gave Don some perspective on how he’d been acting lately.
LJA and TJ; Completely agree that what we got between Don and Joan last night was perfection! So great to learn of Don’s initial take on Joan when he first started, and see Joan open up to him as well. I too would never want to see them actually sleep together, but that scene for them was nearly up to the same level as Don and Peggy’s Suitcase night last season.
And that Don sent her flowers afterwards was the icing on the cake; and SO the Don Draper I’ve been missing this season. Our Don would be that observant and that thoughtful with someone he truly respects and cares about. [Ala taking his hat off for an elderly woman in the elevator and making younger men do the same in an ep from S1 or2]
That interaction felt so much deeper and more authentic than any interaction we’ve ever seen him have with Megan (in which even where there is supposed honest intimacy it feels somehow shallow or fake) soaring up to near Don and Peggy levels. Here’s hoping this is the final return of the highly skilled interpersonal and creative guy we’ve been missing most of the season!
I couldn’t agree more that the chemistry between Draper and Joan is off the charts. It simply does not get any better. For that reason alone this was one of the best episodes of all time, despite the crazy Lane stuff.
The Don/Joan bar scene is a reminder of how powerfully intimate good conversation between a man and a woman can be. It reminded me of the films “Before Sunrise” and its sequel “Before Sunset” which starred Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. In these films, the couple spent most of the time talking; probably the most sexiest films I’ve ever seen even though hardly a stitch of clothing was removed. And that is what happened between Don and Joan.
Great analogy Sharmayne. Love those films, which are in my top 5 films of all time. I didn’t get quite the same romantic vibe here; and wouldn’t want to see Joan and Don end up together, but your point about about the intimacy potential of good conversation is well taken. Another things that could be said about Don and Peggy’s night last season as well.
Don’s connection to Joan reminded me of his love and trust in Anna. Their affection was palpable but not physical. Their intimacy was profound and not complicated by a sexual component. I think that for Don, this is important. He seems to be a man who uses sex for a lot of things, but showing affection isn’t among them. His emotional damage is connected to being the son of a prostitute who was raised by a stepmother who knew he was her husband’s son. He can be open and fairly honest with women who keep him at arm’s length. Joan’s instincts about men are so good that she knows this better than most. Maybe she and Don are too much alike; they’ve both used their attractiveness to lure and manipulate others. They understand and like each other too much to risk their friendship and admiration by sleeping with each other. I think.
Don/Dick and Anna’s relationship was always more familial. I never for one second thought there was anything there physically, particularly from him toward her. And she knew she was a fraud, so the air of confidence that puts him over the top with women (Bobbie Barrett?), the game, was gone with Anna.
What makes Joan and Don click is how compatible they are, ESPECIALLY physically. Other men are handsome, but Don’s the guy who stops the room down when he walks in. Other women are pretty Betty), but they’re not the ideal of womanly perfection that is Joan. They are the opposite sex versions of themselves. That they haven’t had sex, and that we get to see them dance around it, while staring straight into it, is what makes it go. They are physically and world-weariness equals. It’s just amazing to watch them together. I’m pretty sure either one of them would wreck the deal in a weak moment if they’re both there, which is why this is as close as we’ve seen them come. But it doesn’t take much when one or the other resists for them to re-establish the status quo. MAN, I love Don and Joan. More Joan, but just because I respect someone who carries a pen at all times.
I see Don and Joan’s rapport as generational than romantic. Neither needs to explain anything to the other; they just get it. A sharp contrast to the disconnect between Don and Megan.
@Velocityknown I think you hit the nail on the head. I think Joan more than megan kicked Don into “high gear” (har).
Don changes gears in his little red jaguar, after Red (Joan) makes him realize he’s happy and complacent and moves him (I think?) to the boardroom rallying cry.
on a scale of 10 to 10, how beautiful would christina and hendricks and jon hamms babies be?
I, for one, would welcome our beautiful new overlords.
11
slightly less beautiful than any babies Jon would have with his girlfriend Jennifer (she’s SO beautiful – will their movie come out on DVD?)
Why did *none* of the staff realize they were getting bonuses until they were told flat out?
Why is Lane a junior partner, as I’m guessing Pete is too, but he’s Named and Pete isn’t?
Should I have been able to read Joan’s note on an analog TV or in standard def? Lots of that going on lately…
Re: Lane’s Junior Partner status, I seem to remember there being a conversation about that during the planning. Something about him getting credit for being integral to the scheme? I don’t remember and it’s entirely possible I’m just making it up.
Speaking of logistics, I’ve long wondered why Sterling’s name comes first. Shouldn’t it have been Cooper, Sterling, et al?
Sterling is first because SC originated with Roger’s father, not Roger himself.
Speking of Roger…is anyone else curious to learn just how much money he has as well as Don? Especially Roger who can leave two wifes, pay alimony and buy apartments while still ‘fronting’ the agency. How about Don writing a $6k check?
The Sterling name that comes first is Roger’s father, who founded the firm (as senior) with Bert Cooper. Roger just inherited it, as we’ve been told often.
Firstly, sorry for the typos! I know how he got the money, but a. Surprised at how he could possibly still have so much after his reckless behavior.
Firstly, sorry for the typos! I know how he got the money, but am surprised at how he could possibly still have so much after his reckless behavior.
When Pete was recruited for the new firm, he said he wanted “his name in the lobby.” Don told him “There’s not going to be a lobby” and he was gonna keep Campbell’s name off to give him something to work for (he said he knew that kind of thing worked with Pete.) Don made half a million dollars on the sale of SC to PPL; Roger and Bert made much more. Roger also likely inherited a lot of money from his father. He can well afford lots of ex wives and apartments. (Manhattan apartments weren’t nearly as expensive back then and women didn’t automatically get big paydays when they were divorced.)
Lane does’t have that kind of money. He was an upper middle manager at a British firm and before coming to the states, at least, he was paying the very hefty British income taxes of that era.
Before Harry created the tv position for himself, was he an accounts guy or a copywriter? Can’t seem to recall.
I think he was always involved somehow in media buys like magazines and radio time. It is a bit confusing to remember since he inserted himself in everything, especially casting.
Yep, he was a media buyer at Sterling Cooper.
I didn’t realize how much I was starving for some Don and Joan interaction until tonight.
At the beginning of their conversation, Don was all “The car does nothing for me.” But after he left Joan…and was wanting, he drove the heck out of it all over the city.
Agreed– I think he was working out some tension he didn’t get to relieve another way w/ Joan….
Also I have always been a firm believer that Don and Joan never gave into temptation to each other in the past. There has been talk to the contrary, but I think these scenes confirm my belief – too much trust, respect, admiration and intimacy between them… however screwed up their lives are – I don’t think they would ever want to change their relationship.
Yep. Wasn’t there a line from Joan about how he’s not into the Jaguar because “he’s happy”? I think he definitely WANTED to something with Joan, but I heavily doubt that that will be a coupling ever actually explored on MM.
@LEAHBLIZZ They’re so good I *almost* wish this were a more trashy show just so we could see them get together. However, the fact that I know it can never happen is what makes the show so great.
Their relationship is so well written and so well played. Their mutual respect and fondness for each other defines their relationship. We’ve always known that Joan has a bit of a crush on Don. She’s made several comments about how attractive he is, etc. But this is the first time we’ve seen that he is not unaware of Joan’s sexuality. It was exciting to see the erotic tension between them, and also Don’s restraint in not seducing her. Not just because of Megan, but because he knows that Joan is too good a person to have a seedy affair with. He won’t use her. She brings out the best in Don, as no other woman in this series has.
I think the car was too flashy and youthful for Don, much like the Beatles were of a different (and younger) generation. So I believe him. I just believe it provided an outlet. He is having problems at home and yes, driving fast & aggressively is a way to get that out even if it wasn’t his type of car. There’s a reason guys buy fast cars.
As for Don & Joan, I think there is and will always be some sexual tension however I do not believe they want to be together. If they did they probably would have already done so. Plus, I think they are close enough that Don would not want to ruin it with a fling, which is all it could be since he is in love with his wife. In a state of flux and frustration, but still in love with her. Plus, Don seems to be coming to realize sex is a coping mechanism. Which is not to say that when drunk, dissatisfied at home, and having a true connection with a beautiful woman (or a handsome man from Joan’s perspective) that something would never happen, because of course it could. Their relationship seems somewhat more wholesome and more like what he had with Anna Draper. Don does not have many people like that in his life who seem to truly get him. Those relationships are rare and I believe at heart they want to keep it at that level.
In a strange way, when we seen Don have a relationship or moment with a woman where he does not have sex (be it Joan, especially Anna, or even after consoling Megan or the few heart-to-hearts with Betty), it seems somehow more personal and intimate. Not that Don cannot have sex in an intimate and healthy manner, however he seems to use that as a barrier or defense mechanism. It is nice to see him let his guard down sometimes.
-Cheers
DAVE I is so incredibly insightful! If this were today, Don would go to Pine Grove rehab. Don does use sex as a coping mechanism, but not with someone he truly respects. When “Dick Whitman” comes out in him, he has tawdry sex, because of his childhood humiliations, etc.
I too love Don and Joan, together or apart. I also think Don and Joan would never sleep together because I do not think Joan would put herself in the position of explaining that action to either Don or Roger. Joan knows Don would be disappointed about Roger fathering her son, and also knows that Roger would be hurt. Christina Hendricks is superb. Stunning in all ways. She projects a certain sadness, a certain knowledge of the limitations of her times on the life of a woman like Joan that is literally devastating to watch.
See, I saw the angsty Don driving scene very separate from any Joan-related sexual tension. He was driving as a bad boy, going home to be good, but not from Joan–from not knowing what he wants.
Don wouldn’t go there with Joan. He’s still scared.
Mr. S., I was prepared for Harry to advise Paul, ‘hmmm… why not submit a Space Hippie episode, with seductive female cultists inciting the crew to disaffect, as the cult leader takes over the ship?’ Then I thought of all those legal hassles again….
“Heading out to Eden, yea, brother…”
(SFX: start of 5-hour Vulcan lyre jam)
They should get that group that films their own Star Trek episodes to perform Kinsey’s episode.
I loved the line when he tells him LA will make him feel like his NY life happened to someone else. Poetry.
‘Spock’s Brain’ anyone? All he had to do was wait eighteen months and pitch it against the stinkers that made it into the third series.
“Brain, brain, what is brain?” Ah the stuff that was 3rd year Star Trek…..good times….
I Reach
Herbert!
I’m afraid I’m in the minority, but as great the chemistry is between Hamm and Hendricks, I’m disappointed that Don is neglecting Megan and that Joan is rejecting Roger.
I thought it was super-duper dumb that Joan won’t let Roger help, but feel Don’s been wonderful to Megan. I finally saw her as the brat everyone is complaining about for the first time.
Joan is about to be going through a divorce. There are probably financial disclosures required if you want alimony and child support.
Also, pretty sure she does not want Roger Sterling feeling he’s owed something, which, no matter what he says now, would end up happening.
Good point TJ, but can’t Joan absolutely control Roger in any situation an she could certainly take his cash?
I suppose she could. Also, though, she’s trying to convince herself she has the moral high ground over Dr. Captain Greg, which probably precludes taking baby-daddy money from Roger. Still, I suspect you’re right and she should take cash from Roger now while she can, before Dr. Greg lawyers her over and Roger is no longer willing.
@TJ I think Roger will always be willing if he is able. He’s not stingy, he knows his responsibility, he likes Joan. He’s a better man than the rapist Greg.
@TJ Yeah, Roger always ends up wanting something (and ALWAYS gets what he wants. Unlike what the Rolling Stones say)
@TJ Joan will never not have the moral high ground over Dr. Captain Greg. He raped her.
I bet if it comes down to Joan getting hurt by Captain Creep, Roger will be on his white charger with a lance aimed right at his heart. By any means necessary.
I believe Joan rejected Roger’s involvement in her and her son’s life because she sees him as an insecure little boy. He’s been thru her and 2 wifes since they me.Note: when she showed him the door, she acknowledged their past relationship and stated he could now get on the the “Next.”
@ Detie’s COmments: Sorry. Comments should read: “since they met.” and “get on the the “Next.””
I think there was some great levels of empathy from Don that we never saw before this consistently. I mean some of the empathy was obvious like with Joan but did anyone notice that Don stopped Pete from going too far with Lane? Or that as frustrated as Don is with Pete (look at the sigh he gives when his secretary wars him of Pete being outside) he still understands and respects Pete and knows that he is on the ball and doing whatever he can to make sure Don’s business survives. I mean Pete kept ringing Jagar and watching and waiting for an opportunity to strike and get SCDP in the door. Pete may be an ass but I think Don does have a soft spot at times for him. When will Pete be a named partner?
Oh and how is Lane a named partner but a junior one like Pete?
“Oh and how is Lane a named partner but a junior one like Pete?”
Because that’s the deal he agreed to. SC&D were all partners at the old firm. Lane was middle management, and wouldn’t have been included at all except they needed him to fire them.
Lane being a named partner was part of the deal in him “firing” the others in season 3.
Yes. I was trying to rationalize why Lane is currently a JUNIOR partner. I think it’s because the three senior partners were ALREADY partners at the old firm. Lane wasn’t, so he gets brought in as a junior (even though he gets his name in the title, unlike Pete).
Yea, but it’s been 3 freakin years and Pete is clearly the hustler amongst the partners. I like Pete and he is an awesome accounts man so he’s due. He is a prat, but loves his job and works hard. Why don”t they just give it him already.
I think that Don has shown great empathy throughout the MM series (as well as being heartless and a cad) but I agree that perhaps his lack of focus on the business side of things has allowed him to take a more empathetic view to others in the office.
The core reason Lane is a partner came from Bert Cooper’s lips: “Can you do what he (Lane) does?” directly to Roger and Don when they were planning the new firm — in last episode of third season.
Ok putting aside Lanes status did it not seem wired that as a junior partner he took 7500 dollars out of 50000 dollars? So Pete should get 7500 and as senior partners Don, Roger and Burt would get probably 10,000 so that leaves, lol, 5000 for the rest of the agency. I think lane gave himself too much money.
@Amrit, I do not think Don LIKES Pete, however I think he is growing some sort of feelings toward him. I think he recognizes how much Pete brings to the company, he is just too distracted by his home life to be as excited about it. I also think he sees his old self in Pete. There is perhaps a bit of sadness and loathing in that since Pete seems to be striving to make what Don has to feel are mistakes, the same ones Don made as a matter of course. So something is growing out of all of that. As Chris said, I think Don is empathetic to Pete, however also perhaps repelled by somebody so clearly eager to be the person Don is seemingly trying to move himself further and further away from.
-Cheers
@Al, good point. In short: Pete . . . is an awesome accounts man so he’s due. He is a prat, but loves his job and works hard. Why don”t they just give it him already.
I think it is probably, at least in large part, because he is unlikeable. Not that you have to be, however he has tried to undermine Roger (a 2nd generation partner dating back to the old agency), got into a fist fight with Lane (another partner), and lost said fist fight, tried to blackmail Don with his knowledge of his history as Dick Whitman, lacks the charm to be as successful as Roger or Don, and is not polished enough. Sure, he is probably qualified and successful enough to warrant it (or at least merit consideration among the partners). However, that is not always enough especially when he has built up significant resentment over the years by people who would be in power to make those sorts of moves. Pete is a great character, incredibly well acted and I have always found him somewhat empathetic (just less handsome and charming than Don), however he has presented himself as a weasel at times, perfectly capable of being sincere and nice yet also willing to try and extort his coworkers, cheat on his wife, and otherwise act out when he feels he is not getting what he rightfully deserves.
-Cheers
I did not say Don likes Pete. I said he understands and respects Pete and he has a sort of soft spot for Pete.
Yes Dave, but it bothers me so because these are smart people an surely they know the agency would be at a loss if Pete accepted an offer from a rival. I don’t think Ken gives a damn and Peggy isn’t really an account manager. They need that leachy squirming rat hiding behind a sincere smile and should recognize his efforts are selfish, but totally keeping them above water,
@Al, I can see that. And yes, they DO need Pete. However, I think people can still be petty (if you want to call it that) so weighing their dislike of Pete with the fact they already made him junior partner they probably feel fine doing so. Plus, maybe they know Pete’s worth. Both to them AND on the open market. Sure Pete’s vital to them. However he’s also not charismatic. As far as I recall he has not made a pitch to be a full partner, or threatened to go elsewhere, and they might be banking (rightly or wrongly) on him not being able to go somewhere else and do better. Plus, their company is still small so his successes will still be viewed as happening in a company that is just a blip in some regards. It could be due to any of that, or simply that it has not come up yet. All I remember so far is Pete asking for Roger’s office, and getting Harry’s instead.
As for these people being smart? True. They are also flawed and calculating. Roger hates Pete. Don probably (and perhaps rightfully so) thinks he can control Pete and inspire him to stay, not to mention giving much less of a crap about work as of late. Lane just punched him out and is busy worrying about his own problems. Bert Cooper seems on top of things yet is more worried about keeping Pete inline and keeping the old guard relevant. I’m really keen to see what Bert’s got planned for the future. So they all seem to have divided attention that would make such a move unlikely until/unless Pete forces the issue.
I also think at times Pete is less of a rat. He can be. However, he is a rat for essentially trying to be like Don or Roger. We love those characters even though we admit their flaws. Pete is a shadow of them, yet he is doing a pretty good imitation. He is just less suave about it. Which probably means you are right and he deserves more than he is getting from SCDP. I just think he either might not have QUITE gotten to that point and is about due, or is sabotaging it with some of his self-serving and backstabbing ways.
-Cheers
@Amrit, I can see that. I think you might be right. Honestly, I’m not quite sure WHAT Don thinks of Pete. It’s like he understands Pete because he’s basically looking at Don from the first three or four seasons, and has a soft-spot at times. Others, he seems repulsed by him and just tolerates him because he brings clients into the agency. I’m just not quite sure what to make of it, so count me undecided how Don feels about Pete or his contribution.
-Cheers
Some Don-Pete history not brought up yet in this thread: Pete was chasing some account (I forget what exactly) that required the partnered to get background checks. This would have resulted in Don’s secret being outed and him likely facing charges. Pete pulled the account for Don’s sake.
Shortly afterward, IIRC, the firm was doing badly and they issued a cash call from the partners; Pete’s share was $50K. Pete did not have that kind of money and Don covered it for him (without Pete asking or knowing, he found out after the fact).
No one’s mentioned yet the combination to dread, every season: Don, drunk, behind the wheel.
Say what you will about Pete’s lack of manly drivin’ skillz, at least he has less chance to kill someone than when Don’s feeling his oats.
The red Jag (midlife crisis management tool), more than hanging out with the red Joan, is a sign that Don’s got his mojo back. Sad that it took him discovering it after consoling Joan, after losing all her shit in front of the lowest employee she could.
Also, if that girl behaved incorrectly, that was doe to a lack of training, not just incompetence. It doesn’t take much to get a person’s full name, report that name in the announcement call, hold him there until the employee can take a peek, and learn the basics about process servers and their tricks. Joan dropped the ball on that one, and she should have slunk to a bar, to drink down her shame. Still, she deserved her night out, to reassess her life after her smelly husband galosh had dropped.
If Joan loses her religion of office perfection, are Midtown riots far behind?
I don’t think Joan trained the receptionist. I believe she joined SCDP while Joan was on maternity leave.
I find it surprising how quickly we forget what MM has already done. I think we all cringed as Don shifted to a higher gear, but we’ve already had a car wreck.
Is jaguar :: SCDP as Hilton :: Sterling Cooper? It’s never the obvious solution in the world of MM. I see the Lane line getting worse and a finale that involves a shake up along the lines of Sterling Cooper Draper Cambell. We’ve already been told at the codfish ball that SCDP will never get the “big fish”. Change the conversation once again, change the name.
I still think the Joan/Roger interactions were the gem of the show. Rogers tries once again to use his “experience” to change his relationship with a lover, which is immediately discredited with Joan’s “I know” response.
… what’s the point of avoiding a process server, or blaming the person for calling you, when someone asked for you. Just putting off the inevitable.
How does Joan getting served first change the divorce proceedings? Won’t the same issues come up in court regardless of who was served when? Isn’t it better for Joan to just get the divorce over with so she can get on with her life? For example, if she were to start dating someone in the office couldn’t it be used against her?
Anyone care to enlighten us on divorce law from the 60s?
Carpet, I think it has more to do with the culture than with the law. As Joan said, being the one who initiates the proceeding indicates that he has the moral high ground–he’s the one “with cause.” Even in couple divorcing amicably, one partner (usually the man) would let the other partner be the one to file. The husband filing first probably implied that she had been a poor wife or unfaithful.
I think the legal connection is that the action had to include “cause”–this was before “no-fault” divorce came into vogue.
But given that he doesn’t know about Roger and the baby what cause does he have? Would it play against him that he basically abandoned his wife and child, or would his status in the army give him an advantage?
And if the first spouse to file was so important why didn’t Joan just file first? She’s a single working mother with a new baby, if the divorce goes through she’ll get something, although I don’t think Greg has much.
I just don’t get why it was such a big deal.
We’ve seen how a lot of the story line is played off screen: I wonder if Greg has done the math and figured out that Kevin is not his child. Hadn’t he been away for six weeks when Joan and Roger had that moment in the alley?
I think the main problem with being served by Dr. Captain first was that he sent the papers to the office. She said something like that was one area of her life that he couldn’t control, or that she completely controlled, or something like that, and he had to take that away from her.
If she had been served at home, she wouldn’t have lost her cool like that. And “cool” is very important to Joan…
It’s like being called a whore.
He’s saying the divorce is HER fault AND purposely humiliating her at work.
He’s taking the “high ground” when they both know he’s the low life.
They actually probably don’t both know that. I doubt that he’d acknowledge that he did anything wrong. Serving his country and saving lives gives him plenty of cover (both publicly and in his own head) for the marital neglect, and date rape wasn’t treated remotely the same way culturally. (E.g., in two years the novel MASH will include a character whose wacky date-rape antics will be immortalized in his nickname, without the slightest hint of condemnation.) Since she wasn’t a virgin, and he married her anyway, he probably figures he’s been entirely admirable about the whole thing, if the incident stands out for him at all. (He may even have been confused about just what she was getting at in their last conversation, especially if she never brought it up after it happened.)
It wouldn’t surprise me if his seizure of the high ground was entirely self-righteous and entitled. And certainly his getting wind of who actually fathered Joan’s child would reinforce that– not to mention letting him wipe the floor with her in the divorce settlement.
I, too, worried that Don was going to wreck another car when he got into that Jaguar after his quality time with Joan, and was relieved that no time was wasted on such an idea (although it allowed Don, once again, to face no consequences for dangerous actions).
As for Dr. Smith serving Joan with divorce papers, his claim could be that Joan abandoned him by not supporting his decision to remain on active duty in Vietnam. A family court judge, presumably older and perhaps very “establishment,” could sympathize with that. I am sure that the good doctor hasn’t figured out he’s not the baby daddy yet, but I wouldn’t count it out at some point, either by him doing the math (using his fingers, no doubt) or the truth spilling out in some other way.
oops, brain fart. Joan could be accused of abandonment, I assume, since she refuses to go along with McRapey’s decision to re-up. But more practically, there’s no doubt that these are bad optics for Joan, getting served at work, and will surely lead to lots of tongue-wagging about more lurid causes for the divorce.
Megan waiting for Don with a glass of wine just like Betty used to. Don has so much chemistry with Joan but he couldn’t be with a woman who can see through him so well and is just as savvy as he is.
In short, he couldn’t be with a woman he sees as a fully-capable and sexually-independent adult. Even Megan maintains her tyranny of temper tantrums — instead of coolly reminding Don that when she came home late, he was right to ask questions and get honest answers. But, as we know, the first time a wife of Don’s takes the mature road, she becomes a Mom, and he starts sniffing around for fresh game. Pity.
And, Joan had her lesbian, and treated her shamefully. If there’s an act she’ll rot in hell for, I think her leading her roommate’s declaration of love into, at the very least, a shove back into the closet (and, at the most, tolerated date rape), will send her there the swiftest.
It’s interesting to think now about Joan’s handling of her roommate’s confession in light of people at the office had been joking about her being a lesbian. We know the roommate used to drop by, because we saw her drop by.
Don and Joan are both phonies and pretenders. That’s why they can’t spend too much time together. Charm only works in short interactions, then it wears off.
Anyone else think that when Don and Joan were talking about that lonely man across the bar that they were actually symbolizing Don or maybe even Roger?
I have very little doubt that they were talking about each other.
Interesting that in recent weeks we’ve seen Don play husband to both Peggy and Joan.
Sorry about that! I took the guy across the bar as a detective hired by Greg. Back in the day people had to “prove” infidelity. How awful will it be if Don is dragged into Joan’s divorce proceedings because someone takes him for her consort? Whoops. Good thing he left separately.
@irieagogo It crossed my mind too, though I doubted Greg would be able to afford hiring a private detective. If the guy at the bar was keeping tabs on Joan, it seems more plausible that Greg could have asked a fellow [returning] soldier from Nam to do it as a favor for a buddy.
@Huell – excellent point. And he played husband on paper and in many personal ways to Anna. As Joan said last week or week before, Don marries a “type.” Dr Faye said the same thing to him. Interesting how Don’s most honest and healthy relationships with women are from 3 women he never slept with and never will (Anna died, and Peggy and Joan, like Anna, are more family like to him, chemistry between Don and Joan aside). The “type” he marries and the women he sleeps with are so different from those three. He has a comfort level with them that he never attains with his wives or mistresses.
Also thought Don telling Joan to look at her watch in the car dealership was a reference to his past job as a car salesman.
Yes! Good catch. It was such an inside move.
can you please enlighten me what that signifies? Is it like an inpatient move?
Megan waiting for Don with a glass of wine just like Betty used to. Don has so much chemistry with Joan but he couldn’t be with a woman who can see through him so well and is just as savvy as he is.a comment…
The combination of Krishna and Star Trek felt like two more boxes being checked on Weiner’s “stuff people expect to see in 1966” scorecard. I sorta miss the subtlety of earlier seasons, where a subplot would be built around an obscure episode of The Defenders, or imitating Bye Bye Birdie. It felt more like people living their lives, interacting with pop culture in realtime: Not just the aspects of it that we all think of today as “quintessentially ’60s.” The show has been great all season, but the frequency of these “box checking” moments is pulling me out of their reality.
On the other side of the coin, both aspects DID feel in character for Paul…especially Star Trek. Remember back in episode 102, when Paul is gushing about The Twilight Zone? We all KNEW he had to get into Star Trek. (Interesting that Peggy, who in season 1 said “I don’t like science fiction,” now seems to genuinely enjoy Ken’s stories). Also, how wild is it that Paul, who was singing “Cony Island Baby” barber-shop-style in his college days, now is worshipping Krisna?!
I think Lane’s character is being mismanaged. Jared Harris is so great at anything they ask him to do, but the character is ALL over the place. What was the point of the “flirting with infidelity” storyline? All of these men cheat on their wives constantly. It’s not fun or interesting watching Lane THINK about cheating on his wife. And now it seems he’s being used as a plot device to damage the firm financially. I hope this doesn’t lead to his firing. He’s too good a character to go out on such a boring, generic storyline. If they can’t develop him in a meaningful way, they should just leave him in the background (like Paul for most of his run).
Was he just fliting with the Playboy bunny?
Nope. I found that story a lot more interesting, though. Wish they’d continued it. (I also wouldn’t mind seeing Morgan Sheppard as his dad again).
I think Lane’s action on the Suicide Toteboard has just heated up, above Pete’s == embezzlement, for a man of his dignity, rates far above Pete’s general malaise, which accounts success can relieve a bit.
I agree about the box checking moments and before-things just being around people’s lives.
Mod apartment with the white shag rug, check
Dropping acid , check (Jane who we haven’t seen forever suddenly appears and just happens to be into this group to bring this moment out.)
Can’t wait for the “summer of love” , hippies, flower children, woodstock, check check check moments. I get your going to show moments from the year, but how it is shown /introduced to fit naturally into these particular characters lives, seems way to heavy handed.
Will Megan the actress gets a part in the musical HAIR when it opens next year? Ultimate 60’s moment there. Will she get naked on stage? How will Don react-Betty in the bikini was a whore. What will Megan be.
I wanna see Roger in a Nehru jacket before it’s over.
Herb P.: You made me laugh out loud.
@Herb P I bet we WILL see a Nehru jacket… and have no doubt that the one wearing it WILL be Roger! [no one else could really pull it off]
Nehru jacket on Roger??? Please, don’t do that to Roger. Please, don’t do that to me!!!
Call me crazy, but I kind of want to see Pete in a Nehru jacket, as a total misstep in an attempt at relevancy. It can’t happen, I know, but I would love to see it.
I don’t dislike these “checked boxes” of cultural references. It’s the beginning of cultural revolution and it would have impacted everyone on a more day-to-day basis than prior to the advent and then explosion of a television culture – which has taken place during the MM years we’ve seen. When we watch a show in 40 years about these years, you can bet we’ll see 9/11, facebook, tsunami, hurricane references and they won’t be gratuitous – they’ll be relevant to what has determined the lives lived in these times.
And yes, everyone cheats on their wives and Lane can only think about it. Is that a throw-away narrative, or a nuanced detailing of Lane’s general lack of what these other mad men have – and why Lane will ultimately go in a different direction (he’s already going down a thorny path with his theft & forgery on this week’s episode.)
Lane has been unfaithful to his wife, first with the Playboy bunny and later, with a call girl Don hired for him after their rowdy, bonding night on the town.
I’m betting it’s Harry in the nehru jacket…
I’ll take the cultural check boxes being ticked way over the lame AMC ‘Mad Men yourself’ lameness. So lame. ugh. AMC, make it stop.
Wasn’t Lane’s wife in England when he last cheating. Bit easier to do when you don’t have to face the consequences every single day, or to fabricate a schedule for a wife waiting at home. Not saying cheating is any less of a breach of ethics if she was in England, but it certainly takes less imagination and recklessness.
another episode that began with an early morning phone call
A little light on Peggy content this episode but I assume she and Ginsberg will be competing pretty heavily over something in connection with the Jaguar account ad pitch.
This was sort of a classic ‘arranging things before the last few episodes of the season’ array. Don regaining his workplace mojo was a crowd-pleaser as was the Don-Joan-rolling pin Megan mini-movie.
Don as Sinatra and Megan as psychedelic Beatles tracks makes sense, as does Don’s “People buy things b/c it makes them feel better” (prescient much?) vs. Megan’s ‘consumerism is empty’ thing (her dad’s Marxism much?).
Harry Crane’s tightrope walk of dickishness and legitimate concern for a friend along with his understandable free-love-era enjoyment of what Ms. Jong will before long call the “zipless f*ck” (her first novel doesn’t come out until the early 70s but I believe she studied at Columbia during the Mad Men era) makes for a good mini-movie of its own as well.
A setting-the-stage episode with some nice moments. Overall not a stand-alone classic but depending on what comes next this episode may gain resonance over time.
Sean H
Agree with you Sean on your point that this was a set-up, bridge episode.
I’m probably the only person on Planet MM who feels the chemistry between Don and Joan is forced. I think he has better chemistry with Peggy.
I personally think Joan & Don are two sides to the same coin: one uber-male and the other uber-female. Both make references to finding the other incredibly attractive (which is obviously an accurate assessment), both have never had trouble attracting the attention of the opposite sex, both like old-fashioned music (Joan’s juke box selection sounds’retro’ rather than The Stones or The Beatles, or whatever current music she could have chosen), they both are survivors of failed marriages, wondering whether tomorrow will be better than yesterday. Both are firmly entrenched in their gender roles, and very successful/competent in their careers (Don’s most recent efforts/lack thereof not withstanding) I think their chemistry comes from an acknowledged equality/compatibility than any possible romantic intentions.
So why does Don seem so unhappy when he drives home?
(Loved Don unveiling Joan from beneathe his coat in the car showroom – even if he was objectifying Joan in doing so….I kind of forgive him that since he knows Joan is much more than just a knock-out body.)
Sallysgirl, exactly. You put it well. The best description I could come up with is that they’re both THE Alphas. They both get this primal scent thing from the other, saying “Nod respectively and don’t touch.” It seems like the rest of the office picks up on their mutual respect too. It’d be natural for everyone to assume they have a thing, but I don’t remember seeing that assumption, just the occasional gossipy rumor or speculation. But maybe I’m misremembering that.
1) Don and Joan make too much sense. Will Don get both red jaguars?
2) Jessica Pare is not a very good actress, but she tried and I appreciate her character. It would have been easy for Weiner to make Megan just the secretary that Don married, but in many ways Don does not deserve her. When he blows this its all on him.
Yes, I realize some are seeing Mary Sue, but I think the show is writing the character well enough that its a Mary Sue that is viable and makes sense as a kind of new woman
3) Playing with the balance better come back to matter. That is big.
I think Jessica Pare is a really good actress. I thought her look after Don’s “no one has made a stronger stand against advertising than you” was a really great piece of acting.
And I agree with you about the writing for the character–I think she’s very well-written, which is especially impressive since we had, what, all of about 20 minutes to get to know her last season?
I agree that the Mary Sue aspects make sense, and I think Joan’s “You found someone perfect” was a nod to that. Whatever Megan is, Joan’s caught on. I need a rewatch to figure out what Joan thinks of that, though.
I know that for the fans, both Megan and Jessica are divisive, but I can’t make up my mind on either. Since we’ve been told that Megan’s not a great actress, and since I suspect she’s done a lot of acting around Don (particularly in the beginning of their arc, but ongoing as well), I can’t decide if Jessica’s a bad actress playing a poorly written character, or a great actress in a very layered role: playing a bad actress, who’s playing her own role to a man who wants to believe. Whew, that was a mouthful.
I disagree, however, that if Don and Megan flop, it’s all on him. Megan’s slippery, and she wasn’t up front with Don about a lot of things until she landed him. It’s not cheating, but it’s very destructive in its own way.
Reply to TIJDE “Megan’s very slippery, and she wasn’t up front with Don about a lot of things until she landed him. Its not cheating but its very destructive in its own way.”
Are you kidding me? You must be a man. Megan is all of very-early-twenty-something and Don is a huge man-whore, man-slut of advanced age…and…excuse me…”she wasn’t up front with him about a lot of things”? Dude, she’s not even old enough yet to have even come close to the “things” Don has done and not divulged to her. Then you say, “its not cheating but its very destructive in its own way” NOTE TO ALL FEMALES….this is why American men LOVE Asian women…because they want everything to be all about them all the time. They (American men) can’t handle American women who have minds of their own, and care about their own quality of life. Megan is just a babe, as in..baby compared to the big ol’ man-slut, Don. Don does not even have a CLUE about how to handle a woman who is Megan’s age!!
One other aspect to Lane’s dealing in this episode is that the loan from the bank was fraudulent. He misrepresented projected payments as collateral by claiming the projections were actually financial commitments from their clients. That Mohawk strike will probably lead to those projections being off and possibly lead to the bank discovering the lie. The other frauds were stuff that could theoretically be handled in house if discovered, but defrauding a bank could cause a much bigger problem.
In short, Lane procured a loan illegally, misrepresented the loan as revenue, and then embezzled from it. It’s going to blow up real good.
If I had not read your explanation and what Alan said about Lane’s Xmas bonus scheme, I would not have gleaned any of this (beyond the forged check) from the show. Sounds like Lane is doing accounting dot-bomb style.
I know…things do not look good for Lane and SCDP… I really hoping that the suicide clause in the company’s insurance plan doesn’t come into play…but after tonight…it doesn’t look good. But I feel like Joan will be the one to discover his crimes…MW has been pairing their arcs together a lot lately.
… and please to be noting that Lane in no way wanted Joan around when his financial bubble was being launched. The only reason he wasn’t caught immediately was that he took over her accounting duties. Nothing but complete SCDP success will save his ass — and, unlike Roger, his downfall will in no way be entertaining. He’s been too slapped around by life for us to feel that devil-may-care glee, as we do through Roger.
And, the hardest bop: Is Lane paying the insurance brokers, for both corporate life and directors’ policies? If not, then they won’t hit bottom until bankruptcy, even if Lane confesses in time.
Damn. Lane should have just gone to Roger like everyone else. The timing would have been perfect with Roger stumbling around drunk for Pearl Harbor day.
On the other hand, Lane told his fish stories to the bank guy rather informally over drinks. I don’t know what the guy made him commit to on paper, but maybe there’s a chance Lane could pull the “I never said it like that” trick?
@TJ, Lane is not smooth. I do not think he could pull off a lie like that. If/when he is found out, I think he is more prone to panic and that things will end very, very poorly for him in that scenario.
-Cheers
Thanks for that, alynch. I caught what Alan described on my own but did not get the projection thing at all. And good point about the insurance, cgeye.
QED, Lane is going to kill himself. Possibly in the office with Pete’s rifle. The man has tragedy written all over him.
Don knows how to change gears; Pete does not. Pete is not satisfied with his life. He is jealous of what others have. But something as seemingly insignificant as not knowing how to drive stick instantly precludes him from experiencing what Don was able to experience with Joan tonight.
Earlier this season we saw Pete could not even fix a leaky faucet. Who came to the rescue? The man who was well-equipped – Don. Pete is not well-equipped. No matter how hard he tries to be what he is not (and what others are), he will just fall flat. All the time. The truly sad thing is, we see it, they see it, but Pete does not. What a shame.
Don is well equipped? Maybe in business and faucets and how to survive . But in relationships and emotionally, the man is wreck, doesn’t seem to know who he is or what he wants. He just seems all over the place to me. He seems empty to me.
I agree with Enzo. When you are comparing Don and Pete, Pete is always going to be lacking. Even in the relationship and emotional level.
Did Don say to Joan that he thinks Megan is missed at the office, or that she is NOT missed? I couldn’t quite hear it. Nor do I know why he would say anything like that either way or how he would know if she’s missed or not, since he’s the boss he wouldn’t hear conversations like that.
Anyone notice the sound was off-sync early in the show?
I’m pretty sure he said missed. But I thought the implication was that he misses her there, but no one else really does. He’s been bored at work for a long time and having her there was a good distraction. But now that she’s gone he’s been more bored than ever.
Until he has his conversion later in the episode. Which comes from his fight with Megan where she tells him the truth — in a way Harry doesn’t do for Kinsey — that he was bored with the job before she even showed up. And hearing this, he realized she was right and changes course.
(My interpretation anyway.)
He said he thinks she is missed, which I took as Don being unable to express outright that HE misses her.
Don said “I feel like the office misses her.”
The sound on MM is one of its weak spots. We always have to crank up the volume when we watch the show, and we still can’t hear everything. On the other hand, maybe I’m getting old!
Closed captions are a godsend. (Though I think they may have bobbled that particular line.) I started with them because my wife is hard of hearing, but these days I turn them on whether she’s watching or not.
(Though one downside to the transition to internet TV– and one obstacle to cord-cutting for us– is that most network sites, Amazon, etc. don’t bother with them.)
rcade’s right. The wording of that line is telling. He could be referring to the people at the office–in which case, he’s pretty much dead wrong. Or he could be referring to the office space itself, which would really mean he misses her presence there. I think he was trying to say the former, but of course the latter is the real problem. And I’m pretty sure Joan picked up on that, which is why she didn’t respond with a smooth sidestepping reassurance like she might have in another situation.
If they actually have a character kill themselves at the end of this season, doesn’t Lane Pryce make the most sense at this point?
The link to the play in the episode (“America Hurrah”) that Alan includes above is yet another tasty morsel for those playing the “Paul is Dead” game this season (predicting there’s lots of foreshadowing that somebody’s gonna die). Apparently, one of the major moments in “America Hurrah” is a woman wailing about somebody being unexpectedly killed on a street corner. So if anybody’s into the “somebody bites the dust” game, there’s that.
On another subject, as to Paul Kinsey turning up, the nicest thing I can say about that subplot is I’m sure they’ll do a better job if and when we ever see Sal again, ’cause that whole Paul thing from Hare Krishna to Star Trek felt uncharacteristically flat, gimmicky and underwhelming– even a little sitcom-y.
Geo , it did seem sitcom-y. I was reminded of the Three’s Company episode with Chrissy and the Hare Krishna -“peace and love be with you”
However I did like the friendship play with Harry and Paul. And also Harry realizing and saying to Peggy “you know how lucky we are”. Just brought a lot to the character of Harry.
Yeah, an off hand mention that Harry was avoiding Kinsey’s calls because he had become a crazy Hare Krishna would have been enough. There’s enough going on this season with the main characters that a wacky Harry Crane adventure doesn’t seem necessary.
Huell, respectfully disagree. Harry is often portrayed in a terrible light and I found his concern for Paul quite touching. Though he never should have had sex with that woman! But it was still kind of him to help Paul.
Completely agree that the whole Hare Krishna scene felt like a gimmick, and someone earlier mentioned “checking off boxes” of things associated with the 60’s. What the show used to do so well is keep the characters several years behind the times (as average folks would be), now they are experiencing all the quintessentially late 60’s things in 66?
More so though, its frustrating that Weiner is finding a way to incorporate all these cultural 60’s changes and not the political elements of change in he 60’s. He used to do better on gender, never has done as much with race as would be equally interesting. Yes, I know, its a show about white people. But it doesn’t have to ONLY be that (we could have had glimpses of Carla’s home life, or now Dawn’s home life, just as we get glimpses of Joans, or now Ginsberg’s). And at the least, I would much rather have seen Peggy attend a Gloria Steinem led women’s meeting with her activisty-friends, than watch Harry supposedly have a “vision” at Hare Krishna. I’ll be hoping, again, that S5 will finally turn that corner, but it seemed like this season would, and then it didn’t, so I’m not betting on it.
Those who say Weiner is checking off the boxes I think are forgetting how fast and furiously the changes were coming during this period. MW is having to pick and choose what he thinks will entertain us and enrich the show. So we may not get some of the plot lines we’d like to see. Plus the boxes argument doesn’t really make sense in a way. This is how things were happening back then. The show is true to the time.
I thought the revelation about Paul was fantastic. Being of a certain age, I knew several people in that era who fell into trendy religions and cults as a life raft. One of them, a Harvard grad (which isn’t the resume we associate with cultists) is still in the cult as I type this. These things happened to people. No reason they can’t happen on Mad Men… Also, I agree with Mimsy about checking boxes. To me, something like Krishna is just part of a natural flow of cultural references. If that translates into checked boxes, then the first few seasons, about the early 60s, had them too. Allusion to book popular with housewives (“The Group”)? Check. Allusion to popular t.v. show (“People Are Funny”)? Check. Bob Newhart reference? Check. It goes on and on. I think that the mid- and late-60s are more familiar to more people than the first few years of the decade. Also, the changes in the mid- to late-decade came fast and were radical. Maybe that’s why viewers notice them more and feel like they’re too obvious. To me, MW has actually shown fantastic restraint in not going after more of them.
So glad I’m not the only who thought OMG VARYS the second I laid eyes on Kinsey.
I know “Star Trek: The Next Generation” famously had a policy that they would read scripts by fans and consider them. Did the original one not have this?
In any case, it did seem the perfect show for Kinsey to be into. Even if part of that storyline, seemed more a comment on TV writing than anything else — especially Peggy’s line that if he had to work so hard on the script and it still wasn’t good he shouldn’t be pursuing television writing. (Which seemed harsh. As if his first script attempt would be amazing? Reminded me of the also harsh line, “That’s what the money’s for!” from Don to Peggy when she asked why he never complimented her work last season. Which also seemed a message from Weiner to his writing staff — but maybe I’m reading too much into it.
I really don’t think TV execs had that much of a good relationship with their fans in the 60s enough to let them in on how stories were created.
Interesting about ST Next Generation. I’ve never heard of a TV show doing that. Frankly, it sounds like a horrible policy.
As for the quality of the script: sure, a writer’s early work might be bad – but if someone has talent there are usually glimmers of potential. I think Peggy’s advice was dead on, presuming the script was as bad as Harry said it was. As Alan pointed out, some of the actual Star Trek episodes were pretty hackneyed. I wonder why Harry didn’t show it to Cosgrove. Wouldn’t he have been the obvious choice?
Star Trek, like every other show of the period, did not read unsolicited scripts or outline, UNLESS they were submitted by an accredited agent. David Gerrold (a fan of the show who sold THE TROUBLE WITH TRIBBLES while still in college) covered this in his book on the episode.
Paul would not have been able to get the script read without getting an agent. Although it wouldn’t have been all that hard back then. You could get a free directory from the Writers’ Guild; Gerrold cold-called them in alphabetical order and said he had an agent before he got to the letter B.
I might also point out that STAR TREK was groundbreaking on racial issues. They had the first scripted black-white kiss on US television. The first occurred on the BBC in 1964. The scond was a MAN FROM UNCLE episode with David McCallum and an asian actress. #3 was a STAR TREK episode (“Mirror, Mirror”) where WIlliam Shatner kisses a multi-racial actress) and the fourth took place on a variety show where Sammy Davis Jr kissed Nancy SInatra on the cheek after a song.
“Plato’s Stepchildren” was a hideous episode (another super-powered alien who makes the Enterprise his plaything– between that and evil computer, the show barely had time for Klingons). And they DID cheat a bit by having the evil alien force Shatner to kiss Nichelle Nichols. (The only way NBC was going to let that air.).
However it WAS a kiss, and it made the wingnut viewers pretty unhappy. In an episode that felt like a cross between ZELIG and FORREST GUMP, it was the one accurate component. They did do scripts on race (there were 2-3 others, including the one Alan mentioned) and they were arguably (I SPY and JULIA) the best of the shows in that regard.
I thought Peggy’s comment was sensible, not harsh. If he had to work so hard on the script and it still was not very good, perhaps he shouldn’t be pursuing television writing. That seems sensible. Ht can still try, however it seems like something that he is not naturally talented at and his best effort is apparently not very good. Peggy did a much more matter-of-fact version of what (from what little I’ve seen) Simon Cowell did on American Idol. It is nothing more than the truth.
-Cheers
“I wonder why Harry didn’t show it to Cosgrove. Wouldn’t he have been the obvious choice?”
Paul was very jealous of Ken’s success as a writer, as Paul fancied himself the one who would become a big-time author/poet. I think Paul would sooner forgive Harry for having sex with Lakshmi than he would for Harry showing Ken his script!
Though it would have been great if Harry did so, and a couple years from now we learned in passing that Ken had written “The Ultimate Computer”. Presumably in the same episode we find out that Kinsey is doing ads in suburban LA shopping circulars.
(“I guess came out okay. But they completely took out the scenes where I explained the M-5’s motivation for destroying those ships.”)
“* Speaking of the Brits, I kept being distracted by the resemblance between the actor playing Lane’s tax man and the one who played St. John Powell’s right-hand man in season three.”
You mean Neil Dickson aka Captain James “Biggles” Bigglesworth?
Are we sure it’s NOT SJP’s right hand man? What if Lane’s tax troubles were all a hoax perpetrated by the old British owners? The lawyer immediately asking for more money to cover his fees right after Lane had supposedly settled with the Crown reek of a scam play. Real lawyers would just quietly invoice their clients initially. The Brits would know Lane’s weaknesses better than anyone and would probably love nothing more than to have Lane destroy SCDP from within.
Also, unrelated: Henry Francis,5 Hour Energy Cowboy:
[www.5hourenergy.com]
“you’ll find someone better” -Don. “surprise there’s an airplane here to see you!” -Joan. Killer lines this episode. It’s obvious Don gets his mojo pretending to be something else. Don was his old self as soon as they stepped into the dealership. Joan/Roger/Don triangle is as adolescent as Dawson and Pacy I hope it never comes up. Personally I think a Faye callback at this point is more appealing than Sal.
Is Megan worried about Don, or worried about his fidelity? The later would make more sense with her reaction. Just because Don is completely open with Megan (so far) does not make their marriage any better than the first. Even worse Megan’s insecurity is not reflective of Dons actions. Betty always had a reason even before she knew. Don was also never faithful before he met Megan.
The stars are finally aligned for Roger and Joan. The second interaction happened after she was served yet she didn’t tell roger.
hilarious to see our views of Hare Krishna hasn’t changed over 45 years.
(Does anyone know if British Ex Pat Taxes have come down since the 60’s?)
I didn’t understand…can someone please explain what kind of bind Lane was in and why?
Alan explains it above. back taxes.
As a British expat living abroad I only have to pay for taxes in the country I work in (and living in the middle east it is 0% tax) so I do not know how long Lane has owed these taxes. They must be from before season 3 but maybe we are over thinking this and it is just a plot to drive the drama.
Furthering Armit’s comment, right now the only country that taxes its non-resident citizens abroad is America. Maybe this wasn’t the case in the 60s, and I’m curious about that line about ‘giving up her HMG’s taxes to a foreign power’ or whatever line in the episode, but I’d love to hear more detail about Lane’s tax problem because it’s not at all clear from what we’ve seen.
When Don puts his hat on for Joan, Joan tells him he looks like Jimmy Durante. Did anyone catch who Don thought he looked like instead? Did’nt catch it. Oscar who?
He said Sinatra, she replied Durante.
That was a nice symbolic moment about where Don Draper’s kind of cool is going as 1967 approaches. What once looked to the world like Frank Sinatra cool now seems like Jimmy Durante.
Sigh.
Sideburns are coming. It won’t be pretty.
What a bummer, because I’m pretty sure few people in history have ever been as cool as Joan and Don are in that bar. I mean… holy crap.
I thought the Sinatra reference and hat tip were admissions by Don that he and Joan know they’re on the “mature” side of the generation gap. By 1966, even Sinatra had entered the September of his years.
It was total Frank Sinatra. Look at some of his old album
covers.
Boy can Don turn on the charm when he wants to – but
here it was genuine – he’s a good and trusted friend when
Joan or Peggy needs him.
I hated the Hare Krishna stuff and like someone said earlier, it felt like another box-checking moment. I did like seeing a more complex version of Harry, though.
I feel unspeakably sad about Lane’s fraud and embezzlement. He’s obviously done by the end of this season, though I’m not sure if it’ll be a death. I also highly doubt Weiner will take the opening literally and have someone jump out a high rise. It’s too obvious — and too raw with 9/11 still so present.
The actress who plays Lane’s wife is such a chameleon. She looks positively matronly here, yet she was relatively young and sophisticated in a great season of In-Treatment, and was young and snobbish as Colin Firth’s GF in Bridget Jones’s Diary.
I know! I was screaming ‘DON’T DO IT LANE’ at the tv. Incredibly dumb and selfish considering all they wen’t thru to get to the point they’re at. How could he possibly stoop so low!
I think I liked the Krishna stuff so much because the chanting scene basically happened to a friend of mine in college.
The Don/Joan scenes felt like fan pandering to me. Have we ever been led to believe before that they feel close to each other? It was like Weiner just read some blogs and found out that fans wanted to see Don and Joan together so he wrote it into the show.
I also don’t get Joan being upset about the divorce papers since she’s the one who threw Greg out.
As the season has moved on I’ve become more and more impressed with the season premier. Particularly with how it planted a lot of seeds that have become more important in later episodes, but do it in a more or less natural way in the premier. A great example is Joan – Don. When she brings Kevin to the office, she and Don have a brief interaction, and there’s an insane amount of chemistry between them. So when they share their moment this episode, we’ve been reminded of their chemistry already this season and it isn’t a total “oh yeah remember THAT” surprise. Well done.
also, working at the office was her way to escape all of that pain. and the papers being physically delivered to the office sent her over the edge.
Anyone else feel that the seeds of the Jaguar campaign was in the speech Don made at the end to rally the troups? Something along the lines of “when you have a Jaguar you know you have arrived.”
Excellent observation. I didn’t catch it myself, and will have to listen for when I watch episode again.
I liked that Don’s speech was basically his first successful pitch in forever: to the staff who will have to forego Christmas and New Year with family and friends as a result of the enthusiasm engendered by said speech/pitch. Yay, Don!!!
agreed. Great to see Don and Joan together.
I loved this episode. A step up from the last couple back near the level of the Lane/Pete and HoJo episodes.
I thought what we heard of Paul’s Star Trek episode was plenty heavy-handed. More in line with the “Yangs and Kohms” episode (the heaviest-handed and one of the worse they ever did) than the one Alan mentioned.
One question I have about it, though: that “Negrons = Negroes” naming system, was Star Trek even using that yet in 1966? At that point 12 or 13 episodes would have aired. I remember the more obvious uses of that sort of thing “Elaan of Troyius,” “Yangs and Kohms,” even the Romulans, to have come in later episodes.
A small thing, but it felt more like a satire by the Mad Men writers of the kind of scripts Star Trek would end up making, instead of Paul churning out a knock-off script based on episodes he’s already scene.
Still, I loved it and scared my wife a little laughing so hard when he ID’d the script–OF COURSE Paul Kinsey is trying to write Star Trek.
They were dealing with race in the first shot of the first episode. They had an interracial cast, for heaven’s sake. The crewmember had an Afircan name (Uhura)– which was not long after the “Cassius Clay = Muhammad Ali” thing.
Also, the first episode to air, “The Man Trap” had a scene where Nichelle Nichols flirts with what she thinks is a black crewman (It’s actually a monster pretending to be a black).
STAR TREK had fights with the networks about Mr. Spock maybe looking like the devil. They had George Takei putting the moves on people in the fourth aired episode (“The Naked Time”), and another scene in season two (“Mirror, Mirror”). When they added Chekov in season two, people got upset that the ship had a Commie. The network– and some vieweres– didn’t like having women officers who sometimes gave orders to men.
And, clumsy as “The Omega Glory” (the episode you’re calling “Yangs and Kohms”) was, the message of hat episode (“Your political disputes are stupid– you should all live together in peace”) was a pretty subversive, given that the US was in Vietnam. You’re correct that it did not air this soon (it was delayed until late in the second season)… but it was one of the three scripts submitted to NBC for consideration as the second pilot (the others were “Mudds Women” and “Where No Man Has Gone Before”).
I did not care for this episode very much (especially the “I’ll have sex with you so you wion’t come back around me while I am busy keeping Paul whipped”), but that was one of the things (the play being the other and the reference to the awful electrical probvlems with Jaguars) that was dead-on perfect.
After the Don/Joan bar scene, I thought we might see a dramatic change in Don’s fortunes when they showed him driving the Jaguar home (or back to the dealership I guess). I was certain there was going to be a bad accident that totaled the car and possibly injured Don. He hasn’t appeared too healthy this season in general and I wondered if a stress and smoking-induced heart attack was in his future. Instead, Megan tells him to find his “inner advertising mojo” and at the end of the episode we see that this season’s final shows will deal with the pursuit of the Jaguar account.
Is it only me, or does Don look old and tired this season? He is asleep on either the couch or in his bed so often, he has literally laid down on the job, and seems to find comfort in his bed at home. He lost his virility and sex appeal from previous seasons.
You’re right Rachel…he has been laying around a lot… not a whole lot of energy emanating from him in any way. Even if he wanted to, I think he’d be too tired to have an affair!
One more thing – Roger having to give a one-sentence synopsis of Lane’s speech to the staff so they knew that they were getting bonuses … those are the comedic touches that make me love this show.
loved that! You’re getting bonuses and we’re not. Yea!
hysterical. the look of disappointment on lane’s face after he stole his thunder!
“Speaking of the Brits, I kept being distracted by the resemblance between the actor playing Lane’s tax man and the one who played St. John Powell’s right-hand man in season three.” I missed that, but was distracted by his resemblance to Christopher Guest. Makes sense; it was Nicholas Guest.
The Playboy Club, Pan Am, and now Mad Men. That little red E-type sure is having a busy year.
If Megan is a Mary Sue, what does that make Jane? She went from the typing pool to becoming Anne Bancroft.
Also, so did Don buy that car?
No, he told Megan he returned it.
Another call back to earlier episodes is when Harry told Paul to go to California and that when he’s there, his life in NY will seem like it happened to someone else. Very similar to when Don told Peggy to get out of the hospital and move on after having her baby and that it will seem like never happened.
Well, Don did tell Joan to move forward too. He’s consistent.
Don knew Joan would have none of his sugar. He knows she has his number yet he couldn’t resist dancing close to the fire. Joan was very responsible and kept her head and Don knew she would. He would not have dared flirting with anyone else except Joan because he knew she would stop it. It was brilliant. He had fun and didn’t break a rule.
Couldn’t find this asked before in the comments, if it has I apologize.
Have we previously established that Lane has tax problems? I know financially he’s always been closer to Pete’s position than the other partner’s, but I must of missed something because I don’t remember there being any indication that this was a problem before. Thanks guys.
I don’t recall it being mentioned before either. Most of Lane’s grousing about money has been regarding the company’s budget and expenditures (for example, the no-spouses rule at the Christmas party).
Nope– it was a MacGuffin invented specifically for this episode. I’m sure Weiner would say he has alluded to it before (Lane telling his wife it doesn’t matter when their son’s private school gets the check), but they’d never mentioned any legal cases. (Trust me on this– my pointed ears perk up every time they mention law or lawyers.)
I found it rather unrealistic. The UK was taking 95%, but the top federal tax rate in the US was 70% and Don (who’s being paid the same amount as Lane) has money to buy a Park Avenue apartment AND white a $6,000 check for a car. Even though he isn’t paying alimony to Betty (and Lane is getting double taxation), that is still a stretch.
@Josh, That is the part of the episode that I found bothersome. That just came out of nowhere. Even if they had alluded to it, and I suppose them not paying (and presumably not being able to afford) for Lane’s son’s private school early kinda does that, it is a far stretch from Lane stretching out the private school payment and suddenly owing thousands of dollars in back taxes and needing to pay it off now to not go to jail. They really should have built that up a long time ago, mentioned something about taxes or him having problems, sat on it for a few seasons, and let it grow to this problem. As for now, we see so little of Lane and really had no tip he had these problems that to suddenly drop this on is seems too heavy handed.
-Cheers
@Woodrow, I found the part with Don writing the $6K check for the car fine. Not because I think he had $6k just to drop on a car, but because of the ILLUSION he had $6k to drop on the car. I think it was all about the act (which Don is very good at by now) and since he knew he was bringing the car back was fine writing the check that would never get cashed so he could have an extended test drive.
-Cheers
I seem to remember that Don one Million dollars when the company was sold to the Brits.
@Really ??; well, maybe he CAN afford it. I just think it was unimportant since he was not planning on keeping it regardless. Unless he went out with it, got drunk, and crashed it or something. Still, that was a decent amount of money to just write a check for. I’ve heard of people with a lot more ending up destitute, so his accruing one million bucks might not mean he could still afford to throw down $6K with reckless abandon. Or maybe he can. I’m not positive one way or the other. He is helping support his kids and living in a pretty ritzy looking apartment.
-Cheers
@ DAVE I: Before I’ll say anything else, I’ll admit that we’re now deep into minutiae. But, 50 years ago, if someone wrote a check for a sizable amount, the merchant could call the branch, ask to speak to the account holder’s banker (everyone had a bank official assigned to their account), give the name, the numbers on the check and verify that the person had a sufficient balance.
It’s likely that a Jaguar dealer wouldn’t question a check from someone whoas address in Park Avenue and 73rd… but it could be done and it would be (especially after Don and Joan don’t come back for hours). So generally people did not write checks that they could not cover..
This is one reason why credit cards caught on. Buyers liked it because they could finance purchase and not have to carry a checkbook or worry about their balance. Merchants liked it because you could verify the transaction immediately and there was no chance of a firged check.
Also, Really?? is incorrect. Don wasn’t a partner when PPL bought Sterling Cooper, so he didn’t get any money. He did have the $30,000 bonus for his employment agreement and he has the money from the home sale.
But it’s always looked to me like Don spends money about as fast as he makes it. He paid for Pete’s share of the capital call last season. And if the firm hasn’t given Christmas bonuses in either of the first two years, there probably weren’t raises.
MAD MEN is much better about these sorts of details than BREAKING BAD is, but I still think this is fishy.
@Woodrow, no problem on the minutiae. It’s interesting. I just thought Don sold the illusion to the salesman more than anything else. Then, once Don was gone for hours I would presume they were waiting (maybe until the next day) to see if Don came back, in which case they rip up the check, or not in which case they call the bank. Then if not enough money was in the account, a call to the cops or a collection agency or whatever.
I agree, Don looks like he spends quite a bit, however maybe not haphazardly. I’m not sure he could afford $6K or not, I just sort of presumed he sold the salesman on his story and at that point it was a non-issue when he brought the car back a few hours later. It might be fishy. This show is very good about researching and getting the details down, but not perfect. I can also let it slide since it made for a great scene and I’ve swallowed bigger gaps in logic. Interesting conversation though and thanks for the reply.
-Cheers
Wait a minute: did you guys want to watch the scene where the car salesman called to have Don’s cheque cleared with his bank? I think it’s called dramatic license.
@Goode IV When PPL bought SC they were buying Don. Remember when Cooper insisted he sign a contract? Maybe SC gave him a signing bonus!!?
I am surprised to see that you did not expect Lane to have money problems as I had been expecting the big reveal for a few episodes now. First, there was the reference to his son’s private school fees. In the same episode (I think), Lane found the wallet in the cab and you could already wonder whether he kept the wallet to steal money from it (as was discussed in the blog back then). The only unknown really was what triggered such problems and we now know that the trigger was his UK tax.
Unfortunately (for me), I am not very keen on storylines involving Lane (such as his crush on the woman of the picture from the wallet) but I guess his tax problems will develop into the main storyline as far as season 5 SCDP is concerned.
I knew I had forgotten a few hints at Lane’s money troubles. One I now remember is a scene in which Lane gave some cash to his wife (for some shopping I believe). The whole thing was odd and would otherwise have been meaningless…
When Joan threw the plastic model plane at the front receptionist, what was the 666 in the background from?
666 5th Avenue, which is still visible from the window of the Time-Life Building
Loved the episode because it wasn’t so dark and any ep in which Don strikes real friendship. He’s been warm, caring, and consistently close to Peggy and Joan. That’s why the ick factor surfaces in any kind of hint of rmantics between Don and those two. I’ve always felt Don is a good guy and these scenes confirm that.
Of course I found Lane’s actions perfectly in character. Wasn’t he the one who thought of double crossing his Brit backers when they wanted to re-assign him to India? As Alan says, this will end terribly, and I’m afraid mostly for Don. Lane can always jump ship, literally, for Britain. I’m afraid this is our season’s cliffhanger.
Did anyone else think Megan showed a nasty streak with how she told Don to sit down and eat dinner, just like Betty might have, to one of the kids?
Yes, Megan kind of went off the deep end there. Even Don was shocked. I was surprised he sat down and started to eat, rather than escalating it into a full-scale fight.
It was an interesting day and evening for him. I thought his aggressive driving of the Jag after leaving the bar wasn’t because he wanted Joan, specifically (although he probably did feel that), but that he realized he misses that way of life–going to a bar with a beautiful, smart woman, flirting, etc. Maybe is starting to admit to himself that life with Megan isn’t quite enough for him. And that happened even before he gets home and Megan pitches a fit. So when he gave his pep talk to the troops the next day, that sounded to me like his declaration that he’s BACK–Megan doesn’t care for his work and is doing her own thing, so he’s going to go back to his hard-working ways. (That statement about spending every weekend and even Christmas there in the office.)
I thought Megan was so harsh with Don because she needed him to snap out of his funk. Given their back and forth at the dinner table, it would seem that Don will interpret an anger on Megan’s part as a challenge for Don to defuse sexually. She didn’t want that. Megan needed, actually Don needed, to really listen to what she was saying about him, his mood, and his job. He DOES love advertising. He IS good at it. And he has to get back into the groove.
How about this explanation: She knows he’s a horndog.
Don has pretty much adopted the old US Army credo (“If it moves, salute it– if it doesn’t, paint it green.). If it doesn’t have a Y chromosome, he’ll at leat think about nailing it.
I just assumed he isn’t allowed to have ANY time off the radar screen Pretty reasonable policy, since he might have come homw with dew on the lily if Joan had not given him a thorough stiff-arm at the bar.
Megan did the same snot toned command when she started tidying the apartment in her ill-fitting bra. “Don’t look at me! You don’t deserve this!” That’s why Don got all Pepe Le Pew on her, “Raaaawr raaaawr, you LIKE getting mad! It gets ya goin’!” And Megan had to quash it cause he’s drunk (yuck) and she’s actually pissed that he is TURNING HER INTO BETTY against her will! So if people assumed Don & Megan have some specially worked out role-playing cues, this just proves they are still working out the kinks, as it were. There were mixed sexual signals when Don chased Megan post Ho-Jos, if I correctly recall. Maybe the angry sex fixed it once and Don thought, YAY! Best way to quit fighting ever! I’m gonna do this every time!” Except, turns out it doesn’t work that way.
If your spouse doesn’t bother to call to say they will be HOURS later than expected, that is inconsiderate. Megan had made dinner, and was waiting, for hours. Of course this leads to worry, then wondering, then anger. Turns out Megan is not perfect, she’s human! And yes, finding out what being married to a “Don Draper” means, and who it turns you into. Though Don didn’t turn it into a fight, because he may have realized he was wrong (to not call.)
My wife confirmed that coming home drunk late after leaving work around noon without bothering to call and let her know what’s up is probably not a good idea.
Also, I disagree Don was mad he did not hook up with Joan. I think he is annoyed that his drive for work is/was gone and that Megan’s role has largely changed from what he thought it was (and enjoyed) to one that he is uncomfortable with. It also strikes me that Don Draper is (or can be) a bit like McNulty from the wherein he has a hard time balancing being happy with his personal life and driven at work at the same time. Different reasons, but both had some self-destructive results. Still, Don’s life is changing in ways that are uncomfortable for him, both professionally and at home. Even if he had wanted sex with Joan it would only be a coping measure for his other deeper problems.
-Cheers
Joan almost put the receptionists eye out by throwing a model airplane at her when she lost her sh.t at the office, but you think it’s MEGAN who showed a nasty streak???
I also noticed the “no one’s made a stronger stand against advertising than you” comment to Megan after the play. It once again shows how removed she is from any real financial concern–like the reading with the other girl also pointed out to her in a previous episode. All you had to do was look around at the apartment, not to mention her clothes, etc. That’s not to say that she couldn’t be concerned about those less fortunate, but she really hasn’t acted like she is. (And I loved the look on his face at the play. I thought it was not only because of the dig at advertising, but also because he found it incredibly pretentious and–once again–not at all what he would think a play should be: no scenery, people with masks, people falling down on the floor. Just like he didn’t consider the Beatles song as “music”; he would think of Sinatra as music.)
I also liked the comment Don made after he came home drunk about how her being angry was a turn-on for her, and her denying it. But in the past, we have seen that happen a lot. I thought it showed that things weren’t perfect. Also the scene was certainly parallel to an earlier one with Betty. And when Joan earlier says that he’s happy, he doesn’t seem that happy at all, but he’s putting on a pretty good front. Megan is behaving in ways he doesn’t understand or like, and he doesn’t know how to cope with it any more than he knows how to cope with the changes in advertising.
And as far as the other man at the bar goes: I wondered if perhaps he were a detective sent by Joan’s husband to get some dirt on her for the divorce. Don made it sound like he was a link-up possibility because he was showing interest in Joan, but there could have been other reasons for that than just her appeal.
Megan’s expression to Don’s “no one’s made a stronger stand against advertising than you” was interesting. I kind of saw it as a “….and THERE it is”, like she’s been waiting for the backlash to her decision. Like all this time Don’s been pretending he knows it was about M embracing her dreams rather than rejecting his profession – but in that sentence finally reveals how he truly feels about her decision to leave SCDP.
Great review Alan, thanks. Was wondering though–didn’t Roger (not Don)fire Sal at the behest of Lee Garner JR?
I think every fan and critic want Sal back because Bryan Batt is excellent, Sal is a great and heartbreaking character and when Don “You people(d)” Sal that was a low point in the series for Don and Wiener (along with Joan being raped and Sally being abused by Betty) and man did I hate don. Roger fired Sal and Don did nothing to stop it.
How is it a low point for Matthew Weiner that Don Draper pulled a “you people” on Sal? Would it have been better storytelling if Don was completely accepting of Sal’s sexuality and the situation created no problems?
I thought the scene between Meghan and Don when he returns from his drinking with Joan was fantastic. She’s upset, and we all are thinking its because she’s concerned about his fidelity. But what it comes down to is that she’s upset that he blew off work. Work that he used to love and be passionate about. I really think that between this and Don being able to resist making a pass at Joan, we’re seeing how much Don and Meghan really do love each other. I think this is a very strong relationship that they have in there way. At least until Matt Weiner decides to destroy them in some entertaining way or another.
This comment merely points out that Megan really doesn’t know Don well at all. She has no idea about his history of blowing off work and ditching his family, for days or weeks at a time, for chicks or drunken binges or movies or whatever. He’s good at his job when he applies himself, and he does so sporadically. I think he thought having Megan in the office was tying it all together into a complete package but really, that didn’t make work not “work,” complicated his home life and collapsed when Megan quit. Her line when she quit about Don being everything she dreamed he would be reiterates this. Her perception of him is a dream, she’s just beginning to piece it together.
Great point, Irieagogo, about how much Megan does not know; and about that line that Don is all she dreamed he’d be. Also a reminder that she was dreaming about being with Don before she ever had any substantive interaction with him at all; so much of their relationship is built on their fantasy perceptions of one another and not actual experience with one another.
Speaking of Game of Thrones/Mad Men look a likes-Aria could be Pete Campbell’s little sister & kick his ass…
Tell Me I’m not the only one who thought of this when Paul first appeared! [www.youtube.com]
I thought of the Three’s Company episode from the 70’s. But then I’m probably older than you.
[www.tvrage.com]
Alan, I’ve always loved your insightful reviews, going back to your NYPD Blue recaps, but as a die-hard original series Star Trek fan, I have to correct you for blaming Gene Roddenberry for “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield,” plus accusing him of a lack of subtlety. The blame for that episode and the heavy-handedness of the third season falls at the feet of a hack named Fred Freiberger. Roddenberry pretty much had left the show because NBC jerked him around on scheduling and buried the show on Fridays at 10 to kill it.
Ever since word that this MM season would be set in ’66, I’ve been waiting for a Trek reference. I knew Harry Crane would be involved, but leave it to Weiner for a twist nobody could have expected!