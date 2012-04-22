‘Mad Men’ – ‘Far Away Places’: The HoJo code

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I buy you a backscratcher…
“Every time we fight, it just diminishes this.” -Megan
Only one of the three stories in “Far Away Places” features characters who have taken LSD, and yet the entire episode feels structured like an acid trip. It keeps cycling back and forth through the events of the same day to show it from the perspectives of Peggy, Roger and Don, but that’s a pretty familiar narrative trick in our post-“Pulp Fiction” world. What makes the episode feel so trippy is the way that time feels so fluid even within the context of each story.
Obviously, Roger loses all track of time while under the influence of the acid, but the time edits in the Peggy and Don stories feel nearly as elliptical. Time is clearly passing as Peggy goes through a lousy day at work, or as Don panics in the aftermath of a fight with Megan, but that time feels like it’s collapsing and expanding at random. Peggy lies down on Don’s couch in the day and is immediately greeted by darkness; Don’s search through the Howard Johnson’s for Megan simultaneously feels like it’s going on forever and for two minutes. (When the cop asks Don exactly how long Megan’s been missing, it takes him a moment to remember.) One second, Don is driving in his car, miserable and alone in the present; the next, he’s back in that idyllic moment last fall at the end of his “Tomorrowland” vacation with Megan and the kids.
A few episodes ago, Raymond from Heinz and Megan bantered back and forth about the title of The Rolling Stones’ “Time Is On My Side,” and this was an episode where it felt like time was on its side – and upside down, and backwards and forwards all at once.
The non-linear nature of the episode suggests that we’re seeing versions of the same story, over and over, just unstuck in time. Peggy is trying to become the Don of 1960, only it’s not working out so well for her because a woman can’t get away with the work and home life that Don Draper led back in the day. Don has become the Roger of 1963, only the dissolution of his marriage seems to be going faster and uglier because Don is more volatile than the easy-going, charming Roger.
And Roger? Roger’s at the end of this particular story. Peggy and Don’s relationships are in trouble, but they haven’t faced that truth yet. They’re still playing with what’s true and false, what’s possibly true, necessarily true, etc. Roger, though, has taken LSD, and rather than some clichéd cartoon about the middle-aged square having a bad trip(*), we see the drug accomplish exactly what its users intended: it shows them the clear, unvarnished truth of their lives. And the sad but obvious truth is that even if Roger loved Jane once – which he insists he did, in a beautiful line reading from John Slattery – he doesn’t anymore. And she doesn’t love him, and they shouldn’t be together. And even though Roger’s supposed to be the man who, like Brian Wilson in the Beach Boys song playing during the acid trip, just wasn’t made for these times, he reacts to the trip and its revelations not with anger, confusion or regret, but peace. He hasn’t been happy – we’ve seen that for a good long while now – and even though it’s going to halve his fortune for a second time, he’s okay with letting go of this depressing lie.
(*) I did love the few baroque details we got from Roger’s perspective, particularly the bottle of Stoli playing thunderous Russian music whenever the cap was removed. I feel like that’s going to be a selling point in the next round of those ads where Michael Imperioli asks what your tequila can do for you.
Peggy spends part of the episode under the influence of a less potent drug, but it doesn’t tell her much of anything about herself, save that she’s amenable to giving a hand job to a total stranger in a darkened theater if the mood is right. Don has left her stranded all season – a situation that only Peggy and Bert Cooper seem to recognize – and forced to essentially do Don’s job for him, she responds by acting very much like Don in the Heinz meeting. We’ve already seen that she can do a Draper-style pitch, dating all the way back to the Popsicle account in season two, but here we got not only the Draper pitch, but the classic Draper guilt trip that follows whenever the client acts too hesitant. But Don Draper can pull that off, where all it does is raise the hackles of the old-fashioned, paternalistic Raymond. So she takes another page out of the vintage Draper playbook with a mid-day movie, which turns into an anonymous sexual encounter, before she’s finally shocked back into reality by hearing the tragic origin story of Michael Ginsberg.
Michael’s a character unstuck in time as well, trapped in memories of his past that he’s tried to erase by wrapping them in a science-fiction story about refugees from Mars. Just as the guests at Roger and Jane’s party talk about whether the truth is the same on different planets, we know that Michael’s truth is the same no matter where you are in time and space, and it sucks, and it no doubt plays a huge role in his behavioral difficulties. But there’s a glimmer of hope, perhaps, in the exchange he has with Peggy, where she asks (playing along with the Mars story) if there are others like him, and he says, sadly, “I haven’t been able to find any.” Peggy’s history isn’t tragic on such a grand scale, but she’s more like Michael than he realizes, and maybe they can connect, either as colleagues or as more whenever Peggy recognizes that she and Abe are done as anything but sex buddies.
During the Heinz pitch, Peggy manages to suck Raymond back into the past for a time, but Raymond rejects the concept under the mistaken belief that young people don’t have the same affinity for the past that his generation does. Peggy argues that they do, and maybe with Don there, she could have convinced him; on her own, it’s a disaster that gets her booted from the account. But when Don tries to take Megan on a time trip with the orange sherbet, it’s his own nostalgia he’s focused on, and not any experience of hers, and it’s the breaking point in what started out as an uncomfortable day for them and ends as a very ugly one.
They start playing out every old argument they’ve ever had, and then Megan says, without realizing what she’s saying, “Why don’t you call your mother?” And then Don’s tumbling even further into the past, back to being little Dick Whitman, whore-son, growing up in a home with a drunk and a woman who resented him, and Megan’s words have stung him as badly as any said to him over the course of the series, and the only response Don is capable of is the trick the hobo taught him: to run away as quickly as possible. And by the time he recognizes that this kind of behavior won’t stand anymore and runs back, Megan’s vanished from the Howard Johnson’s, leaving only her sunglasses as a clue to fill him with worry, and anxiety and – when Don returns to the apartment to find her alive and well and not answering his panicked calls – anger. And suddenly we’re unstuck in time yet again, cycling in between the angry but consensual sex play of the season premiere and the horror movie nightmare of the Richard Speck episode. This isn’t a dream, though. This is Don Draper, awake and (mostly) functional chasing his wife through their apartment like he’s the villain in a slasher movie.
This is far more unnerving than anything we see during Roger’s acid trip. This is real. This is happening. This is our hero (more or less) and for a few moments, he is a monster.
Megan forgives him, for now, when she sees the pain and fear in his eyes. But after last week suggested that Don might have finally found some contentment in his marriage, here we see the truth – not the possibly true, not the necessarily true, but the true – and it’s that this marriage is built on a wobbly foundation, that the fights are going to keep coming and keep getting worse, and that Don is letting his work life atrophy as badly as Roger did during his own mid-life crisis marriage.
We end with another blast from the past, as Bert Cooper reminds us he’s not there just for name value and an open checkbook. He confronts Don with the truth of what’s going on in that place, and Don looks backwards and forwards, not sure if any of what he thought was real actually is. Don thought he had his present, his future and even his past figured out, and maybe none of that’s true.
I came to the end of “Far Away Places” not instantly sure how I felt about it – or, in some ways, what it was about. (And with an episode this idiosyncratic, I imagine I may be way off the mark on a whole lot of it.) But the more I’ve thought about it, and written about it over these last few hours, the more impressed I am with it. It seems such an obvious thing for the show to do an LSD episode at this point of the calendar, and yet they pulled it off in a way I never would have expected, with an episode that gave the feel of dropping acid even when everyone on camera was stone sober. Matt Weiner, co-writer Semi Chellas, director Scott Hornbacher and the actors combined to give us some of the most memorable moments the show has ever done involving Peggy (the explosion at the end of the Heinz pitch), Roger (the sad conversation while lying on the rug at the end of the acid trip) and Don (the chase through the apartment).
This season feels more formally experimental than the previous ones, with the nightmare atmosphere of the Richard Speck episode, the unexpected mix of comedy and violence in last week’s boxing match, and now… this. At 1:41 a.m. in the morning after it aired, I’m still not sure I understood 100% of it. But I know I liked it. A lot.
Some other thoughts:
* This week’s headline comes courtesy of my friend (and Chicago Tribune business columnist) Phil Rosenthal. The runner-up headline, by the way, came courtesy of Fienberg: “Two For the Road,” the title of the great 1967 film with Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney about the gradual crumbling
dissolution of a marriage that was once idyllic, also told out-of-sequence.
* Credit to those of you who, after the Richard Speck episode aired, suggested that Michael’s discomfort with the crime scene photos came because he was the son of a Holocaust survivor. I dismissed the idea, figuring that he was too old (at least 25 in 1966) for him to have been born in America and have the accent that he has. But given the truth of things, I could see a five-year-old Michael shedding any trace of what he learned in the camp, or in the Swedish orphanage, and building an accent and a personality out of what he was exposed to in New York.
* It’s funny: as I watched the HoJo’s scenes, I became convinced it was the same set, slightly redressed, they had used for the “Tomorrowland” scene where the kids spill the milkshake and Megan’s okay with it. Then I cued up that scene on Netflix, and the two don’t look remotely alike.
* For most of this season, each episode has opened with an extremely long opening act before the first ad break (last week’s was close to 20 minutes, I think), followed by much shorter acts after that. I don’t know if there’s now a set formula for how long the first act should run, but the structure of the episode made it feel like the commercial should have come sooner, either right after we saw Peggy waiting alone in her apartment for Abe, or else after the Don/Roger scene established the time-loop structure of the episode.
* I’ve resisted the idea that Jane was Jewish, despite the mounting evidence – her name, Danny Strong playing her cousin, Harry mocking Danny by saying “You’re such a Jew!” – because it seemed like the show would have made a much bigger deal out of this circa 1962/63. In what may be her final appearance, we got one last piece of evidence I couldn’t ignore, with the bit about Jane speaking Yiddish while quoting her father. Oh, well. I still think that should’ve been dealt with back in season 2 or 3.
* Because I’ve only ever watched “Justified” – a show with a reputation for having terrible-looking green screen work whenever a scene involves characters talking while driving – on unfinished DVD screeners, I can’t speak to whether the Don/Megan scenes looked any worse than what “Justified” does. That says, they didn’t look any worse than many actual green screen driving scenes of the mid-’60s, and I’ll let it go for that reason.
* Great to see Bess Armstrong (Patty Chase from “My So-Called Life,” among many other roles) as Jane’s LSD-dropping shrink.
* My father’s half of the family is from Montreal, and we’d drive up there a couple of times a year when I was a kid. Same route every time, and every time we’d make one last stop for food, bathrooms, etc., at the McDonald’s in Plattsburgh. Never noticed the Howard Johnson’s in town. Apparently, it’s closed. I’d feel sad, but no one in my family has much of a taste for orange sherbet.
What did everybody else think?
So have you just given up all pretenses of waiting until Monday mornings to do these? (I’m not complaining).
1.41am *is* Monday morning.
Pretty sure the HoJo diner was the same as the diner in Pulp Fiction(non-linear story telling connect!). It’s somewhere in the Valley.
Torrance.
Nope. The diner in this episode was Rod’s Grill in Arcadia, CA. Also where they filmed recent scenes for “Luck.”
It definately was the same diner from Pulp Fiction. And it was planned, on Weiner’s behalf. That’s what makes the writing of this episode incredibly great – it was about three stories woven into one, just like Tarantino’s movie – it was not a coincidence.
Brilliant episode.
The diner in Pulp Fiction was demolished in the mid 90’s.
Thought I’d read that the diner shown in Tomorrowland is the same one from Pulp Fiction…
The Hawthorne Grill was the filming site for “Pulp Fiction” and it was demolished some time ago. Some things from the restaurant were moved to Pann’s Restaurant in the Crenshaw neighborhood.
Another excellent tagline, Alan.
Interesting to see HoJo as something of a classy upscale novelty restaurant. Don and Meagan seemed so excited to be there (well, at first). It definitely clashes with my childhood memories of Hojo as a chain of shady dives during it’s twilight years. In fact, I’m pretty sure as a child I saw Don Draper sleeping in a HoJo restaurant in New Jersey – except he was 35 years older, drooling and wearing a ripped cardigan covered in hashbrown crumbs.
Thinking back, there was always a certain nostalgia surrounding Howard Johnson’s that I never quite understood. Actually, for a while I thought the place was owned by the the old Mets third basemen (it was even orange!).
I do recall a sadness in NYC when the one in Times Square finally closed in the late 90s (??).
Yup, after further research, it wasn’t the Pulp Fiction diner…but damn, sure as hell looked like it.
The diner from “Tomorrowland” is actually Mel’s Diner on Sunset Blvd. in W. Hollywood.
Sharp observation by Megan that HoJo’s aren’t a destination but are places you eat/stay at when you’re on your way elsewhere. (Maybe that’s a metaphor for their marriage.) One of my favorite HoJo’s was located at an airport hotel. I loved the fried clams.
The Tomorrowland diner was actually Bob’s Big Boy Broiler in Downey. [la.curbed.com]
Amazing how some people can be so sure about something that’s totally untrue..maybe think before you speak?
Wow! How can so many people be so sure about so many locations? What transpired above is amazing…
There you are, immature man-baby Don! I’ve missed you so much!
This episode definitely reminded me of Jon Hamm’s surprise that many fans actually consider Don Draper to be a “good guy”.
I always thought of Don as an empty man, not bad or good but sometimes doing good and sometimes doing bad just because circumstances led that way.
Hes rotten to the core and im looking forward to his inevitable killing spree that has been foreshadowed all series long
I loved the shot of the darkness creeping over Peggy; it was a nice reversal from the pilot episode of the light creeping over Don as he takes his nap.
Great catch.
I loved the time loop. Interesting episode. I didn’t realize the “Peggy is 1960 Don, and Don is 1963 Roger” angle till now.
I’d like to think that this episode will give Don a chance to see that the path he has been following in the months after the marriage will fail, but that he has a chance to fix it. He’s now heard from Megan that she takes her work seriously and doesn’t want to keep leaving it at his whim, and from Cooper that other people are now noticing the lack of his presence at work. Having both of these happen at the same time may be able to snap him out of whatever stupor he has been in and fix things.
I don’t know if Don & Megan are meant to work. I think, similar to Roger and Jane in a strange way, Don wanted on some level Megan however maybe that is not what he really desire, or simply maybe she is not what he needs. They want it to work, and it is possible that they could make it work, I am simply unsure if they are entirely compatible. I am unsure if Don is done evolving for that matter. Looking at Megan, I think she wants the illusion. She loves Don, yet does not understand him.
I think it could go either way. In Don’s fever-dream episode, I found it interesting that Don succumbed to his sex addiction in his dream, yet also viewed Megan as his salvation complete with the majestic halo of light as he woke up and saw her there. I also thought it poignant that after their argument in last night’s episode, they did NOT have sex (which seems almost more compulsory with Don than necessarily something done out of love) and had a conversation. For Don, that is both unexpected and perhaps meaningful for somebody who uses sex the way an alcoholic uses the bottle. However, as Megan said, every fight diminishes what they have. I am not sure that is true as an absolute (I’m married and arguments will happen). If we take a look at what they are fighting about, why, and how, there seems to be a fundamental lack of understanding about the other. Maybe Megan was trying to hurt Don with the comment about his mom, maybe she just does not understand him enough to pull back. Which is worse? Don regressed a bit in his maturation yet turned the car around after ditching his wife and showed she really means a lot to him. Is that enough? Is he so desperate for Megan or for what their marriage represents, as for what their failed marriage might mean? How much can (or should) Don change, and will it be soon enough or even a change that is closer or further from what Megan thought she married when she said yes?
Overall, I am curious to see what corrective actions Don takes, both personally, with his marriage, and at work.
-Cheers
Please please please let the Bert Cooper scene be a lead-in to him taking a more active role in the plot.
Totally agree. I also loved that scene because it is a reminder that Bert sees more than he is seen.
The not-so-subtle reminder that Bert’s face on the money in Roger’s pocket coupled with the brilliance of that one liner – ‘this *is* my business’ – before he walks out on Don makes me believe that we’re going to see a lot more of Mr Cooper before the season’s up…
Except for last season, when they literally emasculated him, Coop’s purpose seems to be there to come in at least once a season to smack Don upside the head.
I literally applauded when Bert said, “This IS my business.” I thought the delivery had the perfect balance of despair and honesty.
Indeed! I’ve loved seeing 3 of the older guys — Lane, Roger, and Bert — somehow able to navigate the 60s better than the younger set. A subtle and effective reminder of the wisdom that comes with age.
The Bert scene was worth the whole hour. I was struck by the aftermath with Don alone in the conference room watching integral members of his professional and personal life pass by.
Yes, me too… Wonder if any meaning to Peggy walking in one direction and the others walking the other way?
How much fun would it be to trip with Roger?
Phenomenal episode. It kind of came out of nowhere, and I hope they continue to mess with our expectations a little bit this season.
This episode left me feeling very disoriented…not just the various timelines, but also what I think I know and expect from these characters.
I am a bit worried about Peggy…is Don like downward spiral in her cards? Will she be punching male partners for gratification?
I think I could watch Don Draper kick in doors all day long. I hope we get a third before the end of the series.
memories of Rhett Butler in GWTW!………….
The interior at HoJo’s was a vintage coffee shop in Arcadia called Rod’s Grill. I was in there late last year and was surprised to see the turquoise booths. I wonder if the show reupholstered them for this episode.
I was wondering where on earth they would find a HoJo in such mint condition.
The HoJo was also a good site for highlighting the generation (and perhaps class) difference between Don and Megan. Don takes it as axiomatic that Megan would love the Hojo — as well he might: for all Don’s sophistication, he also deeply sympathizes with the mass culture kitsch of mid-century America, as much of it is about wiping the slate clean. His generation wanted to forget about the war(s), and begin again on a sparkling new Formica table.
But for Megan, who is not only younger but grew up in Montreal, there’s the possibility that the HoJo would be hopelessly middlebrow, with the Day-Glo sherbert (which I loved as a kid, by the way) striking her as tacky and unsubtle.
I recognize that the HoJo was also the idealized site of the Tomorrowland for Don, and that he hoped that they would both look at it that way. But that episode was largely seen through Don’s eyes, and all he could see was the Hojo as the site of his own happiness: perhaps Megan, at the time, saw the HoJo as little more than a practical place to take the kids for milkshakes.
Recall Don’s distaste for antiquing, revealed at the breakfast nook in some episode from season 3.
So, in other words: Don went to HoJo to forget Tojo, but instead he lost his Mojo?
Ha! Just, so, Jackie. Nicely done.
Touché, Jackie!
Don’s war was Korea…
I don’t buy that Megan is culturally snobbish toward the HoJo; if so, why would she slurp up distasteful orange sherbet like a hungry cow, only to spit it out in a paper napkin? No, she was showing Don that she was not a puppet and he can’t make her like his life. It was a statement of equality, which he rejected by driving off.
Two for the Road is not about the dissolution of a marriage. It ends with a reconcilation and bemused, slighly angry, acceptance.
But they make things work in the past, too, and then things get bad again. Admittedly, it’s been years since I watched it, but my recollection is that it’s a movie about why these two are wrong for each other, keep being drawn back together, but are ultimately doomed.
Not doomed. They stay together. Brilliant, brilliant, film.
I agree that Audrey and Albert don’t end up doomed in Two for the Road. They each have affairs after a period of unhappiness and drifting apart but her affair in particular, with a dashing European, brings them both round to one another. One of my favorite films back in the day — have seen it many, many times. Hepburn was never more beautiful. And Finney was outstanding in the role.
Never seen Two For The Road, but the fact that Don and Megan end up on the carpet, on their backs, and talking to eachother but looking off into the distance – well, it was exactly like Jane and Roger’s final chitchat earlier in the episode. Is it over for Don and Megan but no one wants to say it?
Maybe Alan meant Shoot the Moon.
Completely agree about not knowing what to think about the episode. All I know is I literally exclaimed during the episode “This Is Trippy!” So I think the writers got the reaction they wanted out of me. I’m also interested in seeing what everyone thought about the very end where Peggy walked one way and then the other three copywriters walked past her in the opposite direction. I saw it as Peggy losing her fire for this job, but I could be completely wrong. I may need to re-watch this episode.
Interesting observation to think about. I don’t think Peggy’s “losing her fire” though. I agree with Mr. Sepinwall that she does a good job because she’s basically taking over for Don, and she just decided to disagree with the client as Don has done. It’s just that she’s seen as “a little girl”, as Cooper called her, and the Heinz guy compared her to his daughter, so she had less of an impact as, say, Don would have made.
I have no clue how to interpret her walking against everyone else though… I am intrigued to read others’ thoughts.
Kimberly, I thought “the little girl” Coop was referring to was Megan.
God, I felt bad for Peggy in that presentation!
Cooper did mean Peggy…I was taken aback by his comment. I thought Peggy would have earned more respect by this point, even from an oldtimer like Bert. I guess however much headway Peggy’s made at the firm, a reminder that it’s still a boy’s club, and will be for many years to come.
Peggy has always been going back and forth between insecurity and over-confidence at work. There are bona-fide flashes in the pan, but she’s never been as good at “the pitch” like Don or even Ginsburg is and I think she knows it. I think that’s why she blew up at Raymond. Her Heinz campaign is really good, and Raymond’s ideas are bad. But since she’s a woman, she can’t sell her best work, even while imitating the men she works with.
Is it possible Cooper could have been referring to both Peggy and Megan and kept it intentionally ambiguous?
The thing I thought when I saw Peggy going one way and the younger three going the other way was the great age divide, Peggy still trying to fit into Don’s shoes but the others grasping for the change from photography taking over drawing to Megan knowing all things young and Ginsburg wanting to fit into a world that is not Mars. I also thought of the opposite saying of when a door opens another one closes when Roger announces It’s a beautiful Day. Why did I get the feeling it was opening for Roger and closing for Don.
I don’t think anybody would refer to Megan as a “little girl.” And, Peggy has been running Don’s department. Even the ancient Bert Cooper wouldn’t think of Megan as a “little girl.” And, Peggy gives off a “little girl” vibe physically…right down to that goofy little laugh she has when she’s drinking or getting high…
Anyone notice how much more drinking Peggy is doing on the job?
My thought as Peggy walked past the conference room the opposite way from the 3 male copywriters was that it represented Peggy’s struggle against the tide to succeed in a “man’s world” at SCD. She asked Dawn last week if she was acting too much like a man, then punches Gabe in bed when she is supposed to act like a woman, then succumbs as a woman to a stranger in a movie theater, tries to absorb Don’s persona on his couch and finally walks in the opposite direction from the others in front of Don after the “little girl” comment. This show is SO much fun to analyze!
I took it as Coop clearly restating what the Heinz man called Peggy i.e. the “little girl”, when the Heinz man demanded Peggy be removed from the project. In no way did I see Coop as personally calling Peggy a little girl.
I thought this scene was more about Don. He is in the conference room, alone, and he sees the others walking by because he has excluded himself from the SCDP world and now he realizes it. I am not sure this is about Peggy, I might be wrong, but I remember Megan walks by with the guys, isn’t she? in that case it can’t be about Peggy being a woman.
a few episodes ago, when she invited Dawn at her place, she said she didn’t want to act like a man, but in this episode she did act exactly as one and it didn’t work out. I think she is going to realize that and we are going to see a whole new Peggy from now on (I hope so!)
This was a really weird episode. Ifelt creepy scared during the Don chases Megan around the house scene. I thought something really terrible was going to happen to her. Don doesn’t realize he cannot treat her the same ways he did Betty. She argues back, wants more respect and demands it. I really won’t be able to handle it if they go into a domestic abuse cycle. Him weeping on his knees was so typical of the begging for forgiveness phase, then the nothing-is- wrong-with-us walk through the office and the smiles of the hearts and flowers making up phase felt so ominous.
Agree on all accounts. It was a horrible, violent scene and I hope they will not let Don go there again.
Also, I like Megan and the way she expects more from Don and stands up to him. However, twice now she’s said horrible things to Don about his past — once, during the birthday episode she said, “Nobody loves Dick Whitman,” and then tonight the truly over-the-line remark about his mother. I don’t think she said it without thinking, as Alan does. She said it because she wanted to lash out. There are just some things you don’t say to people you love, no matter how angry you are.
I honestly thought two times during that scene he was going to hit her: when she started hitting him because he grabbed her and when he finally grabbed her after chasing her. I found the ending so disturbing. Don has NEVER felt this desperate before where he actually has to physically control someone! He could always do it mentally- with manipulation and intellect. This shows me how out of control he feels in this love. Dick/Don being in love for the first time is scary.
I got the feeling this was purposefully done to resemble the tumultuous experience of an acid trip. From the bright lights of the diner to the darker, more ominous lighting when Megan is lost to Don. Their apartment was also dimly lit when things spiralled so rapidly out of control and then finally back to the brightly lit office where Megan forgives him with a tearful nod. The cinematography in this episode was excellent to say the least.
Didn’t know what to make of the very last scene though. Anyone else feel it was reminiscent of the title sequence?
Why do people think Betty was such a doormat? When she was finally confronted with proof of his infidelity, she kicked him out. She showed she was not afraid of him when he seemed ready to hit her and he backed down. And in the end, she left Don and the other way around, against his wishes. Megan has apparently forgiven him for abandoning her in the middle of nowhere and then chasing her around the apartment like a runaway dog. Don never treated Betty that badly, at least not to her face.
Evie, look at Megan’s face after she made the mother comment. She realizes her mistake right after it comes out and is immediately apologetic. Everything is too close to the surface with Megan. While Don was unhappy that Betty was frosty and distant, it did keep the cap on Don. In their heated moments, he did push Betty and call her a whore, but he never lost control like this.
After the fever dream, the idea that Don is capable of real violence towards women makes these physical fights with Megan all the more frightening.
I’ve been sitting on the fence this season, as I did not feel as engaged with the characters, storylines, etc., but this episode changed all that. Mad Men was back to its old brilliance and I find myself mulling over the details the way I used to. Kelevra, great observations about the cinematography resembling an acid trip. Also, as someone who has worked with abused women, the scenes with Don and Megan were very authentic and well done and set the stage for the inevitable decline of their relationship. I was very worried for Megan’s character and it added another note of the surreal in that one of their neighbour’s didn’t call the police given the violence of their encounter. In real life, abused women are most vulnerable when their partners feel abandoned by them. Even though Don was the one who initially abandoned Megan, the fact that she wasn’t passively waiting for him to return to the restaurant shook up his sense of reality and led to the extreme rage we saw in the later scenes. Megan’s comment about their relationship being “diminished” was very poignant and served to set the dynamic between them as being something destructive. A pattern is being set: they each target one another’s vulnerabilities in times of stress. I am very interested to see where the writers will take this.
Kelevra, I also thought the final scenes were deliberately echoing the title sequence. Beautifully done.
I thought the exact same thing about the last scene: the reflection of the building on the door as Don settles into his seat. Watched it three times to make sure. Glad I wasn’t the only one, and may even get to win an argument with my wife on this one. Maybe.
I think this is the beginning of more violoence on Don’s part toward the women in his life. Shoving Betty infront of the baby, the dream/fantasy of choking out a lover, chasing Megan around the apartment (what if he had caught her)…it’s getting more intense every time. I didn’t know who Richard Speck was until I read the Wikipedia article on him. Interesting Bill Curtis interview information there, along with a psychological profile of Speck, including a diagnosis of “madonna-prostitute” syndrome. Shockingly like Don Draper.
So both Peggy and Pete and trying to be “the new Don”, and both are failing in their own ways. Very interesting.
ARE trying to be “the new Don”. Ugh.
What an interesting observation!
Peggy only fails because she’s a woman in 1965, 1966. She has the talent and the drive and the instinct. Pete’s failing because he lacks all those things.
Agreed T Sill. It’s not Peggy’s fault that she’s failing–she’s merely failing because of her gender and how people expect her to act because of it. Pete possesses none of the qualities necessary to “become Don”.
I’d say the larger point here is that while both P’s are trying to be the New Don, the show’s view is that that is a reprehensible goal. Failure is thus a good thing.
First, I kept thinking that this was like an episode of Community (Remedial Chaos Theory specifically, and this weeks as well) because of how they played with time and perception of time. Second, I thought that Jane sounded like Tina from “Bob’s Burgers” when she and Roger we’re laying on the floor.
I wasn’t sure if the scene of Don and Megan and the kids driving back was a flashback (because of the Mickey Mouse hats) or a hallucination.
Totally agree, I’ve thought this entire season has been like Community, with every episode trying to achieve something thematically, and stylistically, almost evoking a certain movie from the past. This episode was by fart the most Community-like of the bunch.
As interesting a route they’ve been taking, I much prefer the old Mad Men that wowed us with the truth of human experience, rather than making sure to provide a weekly homage to pop culture.
I didn’t mean so much that they were doing homages, but this episode really seemed to be getting at (as really the whole series does) how people view themselves. And because of recent Community eps, I was reminded of them.
It was also just a really trippy 5 days of television.
i think playing with the time line is not something Community invented, it is done since (at least) Pulp fiction, maybe it’s just the proximity of the two episodes that made everyone do the connection.
Levi Benjamin: you sound like Roger wanting things to go back the way it was before! (don’t take this the wrong way, I’m just kidding). every episodes of mad men have been talking about a specific theme since the very first season. but mostly, every season has a very different construction. that’s, from my point of view, the whole point of Mad Men. Nothing is ever going to “go back to normal”, everything is evolving, both the story and the structure of the episodes. and that’s precisely because the characters can’t evolve with their time that they are falling again and again. I am not sure this is an homage to pop culture.
so far i have NEVER guessed right what was going to happened next on Mad Men, so I wander how the 7th season is going to end!
Alan,
Longtime reader, first time poster. Thanks yet again for staying up to post your Mad Men review!
Every time I think Bert Cooper should be put out to pasture, he surprises me. Whenever he does surface, he usually impresses, as he did tonight. I can’t imagine anyone else at SCDP who could have pulled off delivering that message to Don (and be taken seriously). It was a deft and succinct maneuver. Despite his initial protestations, Don knew that Bert was right. I can only hope he brings back his A-game…
Loved Roger’s trip. At first, I really did think he was somehow immune to the acid until he opened the vodka bottle. The Silver Fox is about to be re-released into the wild!
Released into the wild or finally being with Joan?
Does Cooper know about Dick Whitman? I seem to remember that he does. In other words Don has to listen to him for reasons beyond just his stature in the company.
Coop does know. Pete ratted Don out. Coop’s response? “Who Cares?”
Cooper hasn’t often raised the Dick Whitman issue to hang over Don (like Pete Campbell tried to), but I believe he did reference it obliquely to compel Don to sign the employment contract before Sterling Cooper was acquired by the British agency.
I agree with the commenter who posted that Cooper sees more than he is see. He appears out of touch and irrelevant, but he is right on the money when he does act, usually at the opportune moment. I would love to have seen him in his prime!
Quentincold – You’re right about Cooper using his Dick Whitman knowledge to get Don to sign his contract. He said something like, “Do you agree that I know things about you? So who’s really signing this contract anyway?”
I like how Bert can control a situation with just a few words — that he’s not nearly as unnecessary as it would appear at times.
I just wish that Bert still had an office. He looks so pathetic rattling around in the conference room, his copy of the Wall Street Journal in hand. I also miss the artwork, which I believe Lane once referred to as “remarkable.”
You’re right, no one else but Bert could have gotten away with rejecting Don’s work and calling him out like that. Don’s(John’s) reaction and facial expression was perfect. I can’t wait to see next week’s Don Draper.
Just to clarify: Don was pressured to sign the contract because of the Hilton business, not when PPL acquired Sterling Cooper. The fact that Don did not have a contract is what got Duck Phillips bounced from the company when he tried to bully Don in the initial meeting of the newly formed company. It was Conrad Hilton’s lawyers who insisted that all the company’s principals be tied to a contract.
Beverly C, you are correct!
[www.amctv.com]
I wonder if Matt Weiner tried to get Denis Leary to play his father? That would have been a trip, pun intended.
ZacharyTF, Denis Leary is of no relation to Timothy Leary. Also, I don’t think that Jane’s doctor’s husband was actually supposed to be Timothy Leary. He was commenting on Leary’s “product” rhetorically.
That was not intended to be Leary. At the time Dr. Leary was at Harvard doing experiments with graduate students.
According to Wikipedia, Leary was fired from Harvard in 1963 and in 1966 he was hosting “turn on” parties at an estate in Poughkeepsie, which is not too far from Manhattan. I think that’s too much of a coincidence for Weiner to reference Dr. Leary rhetorically.
Perhaps not, but it’s very un-Weiner-like to have his characters directly involved with major historical and cultural figures a la Boardwalk Empire. Seems a little too in-your face for his writing style. Hard to say either way, as I don’t think he was ever mentioned by name.
The closed captioning referred to the doctor as “Leary.”
At first I didn’t think of the doctor being Timothy Leary, but how interesting if he was! I’ll have to watch the scene again. @Tandoori, Mad Men did have Don directly interacting with Conrad Hilton… not a major historical figure I suppose, but a real person who had an impact on society (and celeb culture via his great granddaughters)
Since Roger’s being edged out of the business, then out of his marriage, I think the man falling in the opening credits is Roger, who no longer fits in this world, and he’s had enough of it.
(and by “had enough of it,” I mean he jumps off a building)
that’s an interesting theory, but I think Roger was glad to get out of his marriage with Jane. He was clearly unhappy with her. Oh, and also, BOTH ROGER AND JOAN ARE SINGLE NOW OMG.
I agree with Leahblizz. Roger doesn’t strike me as depressed or despondent enough to kill himself. He’s happy to be out of the marriage–“relieved” is the word he used when he and Jane were talking–and even though he’s struggling to figure out a role at work, he doesn’t seem like he feels threatened to his core the way Pete does.
Roger’s not *self-aware* enough to go that route, either. Every time he’s confronted with his own shortcomings, he finds a way to deflect them, or blame them on someone else.
One thing that struck me last week, during the subplot about Lane’s failed efforts as an account man, was how good Roger’s advice was to Lane: it was the mark of someone who does have a skill set, and who’s rather good at it, when push comes to shove.
Though there’s a possibility that that skill set — knowing how to pace the drinks, knowing how to probe the client for weaknesses — works less well with the younger clients that SCDP is soon going to be trying to pursue.
You know…in 1965, 1966…people who felt marginalized didn’t rush to therapy, then head for the nearest open window. Roger was miserable in his desire to stay young, be with younger women and throw his money around. He’s quite aware now that the lust for younger, hotter women is pointless. Money only helps to a certain extent. He does actually enjoy the memory of when he was a vital part of the business and, despite what younger viewers might think, Roger is far from too old to contribute to the firm now. He actually CARES about Joan…she has his baby…she’s on her own…he tried LSD and, actually, it did open many minds in that generation. So…I feel like Roger’s positioned for better things…with Joan.
AND – Just because he has not sold an account since Lucky Strike doesn’t mean he can’t. He may wake up on the morning and go to work!!
I think Roger has fell a few seasons ago, and it is precisely (according to me) because he has accepted the fact that he is no longer an account man, and that he is no longer in love with Jane, that he is happy. so if the opening credits were about him it would be a man crashed down the street ( and quite fine about it!)
I thought Megan said, “Every time we fight it just diminishes US.”
I thought that as well. But I’m likely not helpful to your version as I thought she said in the HoJo to Don “what do you call your mother” rather than “why don’t you call your mother”. Those lead to very different conclusions, I’m going to have to watch again.
AHA! We were right, Hwah. I have captions on my TV, and I rewatched the episode. She indeed says, “…it diminishes us a little.” I think saying “us” makes it a lot more personal and implies that the fighting diminishes them as a couple and both of them as persons.
I’m not using captions, but I have in the past with other shows, and just be aware, they sometimes make mistakes… not saying that they did, you just don’t want to bet the farm on them.
Don’t know what the captions say, but Megan definitely says “…diminishes this a little bit.” I prefer the slight abstraction of ‘this’ – Megan’s a very articulate, smart cookie and a close aware observer of things, and I buy that she’d say that and be thinking things slightly more abstractly.
I like Megan a lot. Don physically damaging her would be unforgivable. I’m praying that the show doesn’t go there.
I checked with AMC. It’s “diminishes this.”
“…it diminishes THIS” was referring to their marriage…not the act of having rough, make-up sex.
Well I suppose I stand corrected. Mea culpa.
Still kinda wish she had said “us”, not for the sake of being right, but I just felt it made more sense, and, as I said, encompassed more than just their failing marriage.
Don and Megan’s relationship has got to be the weirdest Mad Men marriage. I feel like sometimes they truly think they’re happy, like when Don proudly said he’d rather take Megan on the trip. But he’s still quite lost, unlike Roger who finally came to the realization of his mid-life crisis and how unhappy he was with Jane.
And Megan breaking down crying broke my heart. What a transformation her character underwent from just some secretary (remember when Roger didn’t even know who she was?) to now this broken woman.
This felt like middle-year Sopranos episodes where Tony would hallucinate or have episode-long dreams. Interesting but it feels like the plot is stalling this season. Character development is there but are the storylines?
Exactly my feelings. I think people are mistaking great character development – which there has been this season – for great storylines, of which there have been almost none. There’s just no true plot or proactive narrative this season. And I get that that’s the point, to a extent, I just wish something story-wise was more integral to the theme of the season. Then again, we still have eight episodes left…
I agree. The New York Times critic wrote before the season that Mad Men has become a soap opera. I can’t get that out of my head now, but to be fair, more plot happens on a soap opera.
This was a fantastic episode and great review this time Alan. I know the focus is on the acid trip and the dissolution of marriage(s) but I think this episode was about changing gender relations too (although I think this is always a subtext in the show). Peggy has been struggling with people’s reactions to her more “masculine behavior” and growing assertiveness as her career progresses. I couldn’t help but think that maybe the Heinz guy would have bought her pitch if she had been a man, since she got a bit aggressive. Megan wants to be treated like a professional/ creative worker and not just the trophy wife and plaything for Don. In some ways, Don doesn’t seem to know how to relate to her–Betty was so child-like and he could just issue commands. Megan chafes against this, calling him “my master” in the best sarcastic MM line ever. She represents the new generation of young upstart women who have professional goals and want to be taken seriously.
And wasn’t it obvious from the start that Roger would enjoy tripping the most!?
Now that he’s discovered LSD, maybe Roger will have a late career shift and become the new start of SDCP’s creative team.
Also, while sexism played an obvious role in Heinz’ response, I think Peggy was in way over her head to think she could pull a Draper and lecture a major client. I don’t think anyone else at the firm, regardless of sex, could pull that off. That’s one of the reasons why Don is indispensable, and as high as his regard is for Peggy, it was inexcusable for him not to be at that meeting.
Also, in an uncomfortable way, Mr. Heinz’ sexism probably saved SCDP from losing the account. If a male had berated him like that he would have been out the door, but instead the “problem” is easily corrected by replacing the uppity woman with a man.
Peggy’s fall is going to become Ginsberg’s big break. Ginsberg is the type of young temperamental genius that Heinz is looking for – someone willing to tell the client what they want.
“..the Heinz guy would have bought her pitch if she were a man…” Yes, he was ultra aware that this was nothing but a mere woman trying to sell him something. He says, “it’s lucky for you I have a daughter.” Why? Is he trying to say that because he feels a fondness for his daughter he can be less unkind to female salesperson? Ugh.
Thank you, Mr. Sepinwall, for not keeping your word about waiting until the morning after to post reviews. I thoroughly enjoy coming to this site straight after watching the episode on TV.
I really like how, as you’ve said, this season has been so experimental with their storytelling. I think it fits right into the more radical times of the later 1960s.
I admit that I’m really sensitive to any kind of violence and hard drug use, so I was particularly on edge tonight. Especially when Don was chasing Megan around the apartment, I felt my heart pounding like no other. It’s a side of Don (there I go again accidentally writing “Dong” and having to go back and correct myself…) that we know is there and we’ve seen creep through at times, but just to see it play out like that is terrifying. Not unlike his fever dream from “Mystery Date”.
And, yeah, I thought about you when Jane mentioned her Yiddish-speaking father. Ho hum.
I must say, I was with Alan on the Jane being Jewish thing. I just thought it would’ve been clearly stated in that era with those people.
I was NOT with Alan on the Michael Ginzburg thing, and I thought the revelation of that information was pure poetry. Even though it was off-beat and eccentric, finding a way to talk about it that brings all of the horror and sadness and loneliness to life is such a challenge. It was a beautifully acted, beautifully crafted scene, from the writing to the lighting as they say.
Both the Mars tale and the expression “unstuck in time” are pretty much Slaughterhouse-Five.
Well Ken is a science fiction writer. Maybe in a very Forrest Gump-like scene, Ken will introduce Ginzberg to Vonnegut.
Would that be the worst Mad Men ever, and that is why I am not an author :-)
I like how the shots of Michael when he was talking about his life wasn’t focused on his actual body but rather his reflection. Showed how disconnected he is from himself.
That was the best Twin Peaks episode I’ve ever seen.
All it needed was a dwarf talking backwards.
Well, they have used Ray Wise and Madchen Amick in recent episodes. Maybe Cooper’s son is ‘FBI Special Agent Dale’!
Naw — that’s Alice Cooper’s kid….
I thought the same thing! Surprised to see the episode wasn’t directed by David Lynch.
Thanks for staying up late to post these, Alan – I watched the episode late on TiVo (East Coast) and stayed up a little extra for your post. Seriously.
Personally, I found it to be an exhilarating episode, though also feel the need to watch it again to really organize my thoughts/sentiments. I think that’s a compliment to all involved.
Not much to add to your write-up, though I do think it’s worth noting the nice parallelism in the set-ups of Roger/Jane, laying on the carpet, shot from above, discovering the truth about their relationship toward the end of their “trip,” and Don/Megan at the end of theirs, also shot from above, laying on the carpet … but incapable of acknowledging the truth.
This episode also brought into high relief for me how bloated the show sometimes feels with Lane’s plotlines. Re-watched a few Season 1 episodes today, and after tonight’s episode realize that I’m much happier when the core characters/issues from the early days (including Cooper) are front and center.
WOW, nice job pointing out the parallels in Roger and Don’s scenes with their wives! That makes me feel even more like Don and Megan’s relationship is doomed.
I’m not sure about that kind of direct internal referencing – circularity or parallelism eventually can act as shortcuts to profundity. Seeing how Don & Megan tear around the apartment & don’t have sex to resolve their problems works because it’s a culmination of other behavior of theirs we’ve seen in the premiere, two weeks ago, etc. But to physically compare Don & Megan to Roger & Jane is metaphoric (and unnecessary at that, since we’ve been able to watch the similarities & differences between Roger & Don for years, in much more probable vehicles like dialogue & scenes at work, etc.).
Faux profundity, that is.
Regarding Don being a monster, I read that as part of their game. I thought that’s what Megan meant by “Every time we fight, it diminishes this. “
Loved the episode. If Roger’s acid trip doesn’t earn Slattery a “Best Supporting Actor” nom, then there’s no justice in awards shows.
Wait, what? We already knew that? Damn.
When Megan is yelling at Don “Take off your dress! Yes, Master!” with her arms folded, she looks just like the mannequin in the promo poster.
“I Dream of Jeannie” reference
It made me think of “I Dream of Jeanie”, especially the “Yes, Master” part. Was IDOJ on TV in 1966?
Yes
That is funny because I thought Jane was actually dressed like I dream of Jeanie
Yes, there was a lot of I dream of Jeannie in this one.
Alan, Thanks for staying up to do these every week. It’s always hard to get this show out of my head after a new episode. But especially with the increasingly funky ones we’ve been getting this season, I find it hard to get to sleep until I’ve read a well-reasoned analysis. Your recaps provide a weird sense of closure.
While I liked the episode a lot, the LSD thing came from nowhere. Jane’s “You agreed to drop LSD with us…remember?” felt like the way a sitcom might introduce a forced plotline; there’s been no prior hint that Jane is interested in drug culture (or seeing a shrink, that I can recall). I guess you could argue that this was meant to make the audience empathise with the way Roger is coasting through this marriage without paying attention to his wife, but to me it just felt lazy. That being said, the payoff was of course phenomenal.
I also sort of wish the show wouldn’t play games with chronology unless there’s REALLY a strong reason to do so. I watch MAD MEN to enjoy the characters, and to follow their progression from minute to minute, season to season. Seeing Don in the phone booth early on sort of ruined the later Don-Megan argument for me, because instead of focusing on the character nuances, I was preoccupied with “Crap! Something awful is gonna happen! Something awful is gonna happen!” It seems like Weiner really wants us to constantly be fearing the worst this season, and it’s getting a tiny bit distracting. At the same time, I’m really intrigued to see where it’s going.
The phone booth scene also highlights how disconnected Peggy and Don are right now, so far removed from the Peggy and Don of “The Suitcase.”
I suppose we get a very slight hint at Jane’s new direction at the very close of season 3, when in the aftermath of the JFK assasination, Roger is on the phone, trying to talk her down from a variety of conspiracy theories. The seeds of marital discord were planted in the JFK episode, and the form it seems to have taken is her interest in an alternative intellectual sphere at a remove from Roger’s conventional executive lifestyle. Speculating about the number of shooters in Dallas in Nov. 1963 is one form that this takes; hanging with Upper West Side psychoanalysts is perhaps another.
The 1966 Wikipedia calendar — which the show has followed in recent episodes with Speck, UT shooter, etc. — has a Timothy Leary reference on Sept. 19, and this episode was in September. So the acid was dropped right on time.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Sorry to overpost, but another point here is interesting: Weiner’s take on the late 1960s is in some ways even darker than some of the conventional cultural imaginary surrounding it. The late 1960s is often presented in terms of its public catastrophes: the assassinations, the Watts uprisings, the Chicago DNC convention, etc. But this season is reminding us that in NYC, the late 1960s would often be experienced as a claustrophobic encroachment of crime and social decay, experienced at the most visceral personal level. We seem to be seeing Don Draper through the backwards historical gaze of Travis Bickle.
And, not to overly link real life to fiction, but a prominent May/December couple to trip was Dyan Cannon and Cary Grant. Before the summer of love and covert hijinx, doctors used LSD therapeutically, as they are attempting to do, today, under informed consent and strict controls.
Not quite sure Roger would half to halve his fortune a second time in his divorce from Jane. After all- she did admit to cheating on him (even if it was just a kiss), which should give Roger (or his attorney) the ability to play hardball with her, no?
Well, seeing how the divorce is mutual, Roger and Jane (and their attorneys) could possibly collude to meet the necessary grounds for divorce.
That scene is why we have pre-nups now.
Admitting to having kissed someone once and “stopped it” does not make Jane vulnerable to a round of hardball from Roger Sterling no matter who’s paying the lawyers.
Plus, they’ve also only been married a couple of years, and there are no children. How much money did he make while he was married to her? Not very much. I don’t think he’s halving his fortune at all.
I totally called Ginsberg being a product of the Holocaust. That scene where he tells his story(ies) to Peggy was amazing, and of course, a little trippy.
I don’t know if Don and Megan’s marriage is doomed or not, but it’ll certainly be interesting to watch things unfold.
I liked the mirroring of the overhead shots of Don/Megan and Roger/Jane lying on the floor, heads together.
The problem with Don is that he’s treating Megan like Megan.
She is not Betty. She is not Don’s Megan.
For Don to be happy Megan has to be a function of Don’s needs and imagination. The second she breaks from that the marriage seems to collapse.
Don is in for a rude spiral; this will not end well. With Betty he could blame her; with Megan its going to be failure when he’s genuinely at his best. The problem is that Don at his best, Don happy, requires too much sacrifice from others.
So very true- he is an emotional leech.
You notice he referred to her as Betty at the beginning of the episode??
It was “Meggie”
Well, I’m glad Alan (and a lot of the other people leaving comments) liked it. To me, this was Mad Men’s “Test Dream” (easily the worst episode The Sopranos ever did–it’s almost incomprehensible that such a great show did such a terrible episode). None of it worked for me on any level. The LSD scene was just weird and went on for far too long. I’ve never used drugs, so maybe I can’t relate, but I’ve seen other drug use scenes (Jesse using meth and/or heroin on Breaking Bad/Tony using peyote on The Sopranos) that worked a lot better. And the out-of-sequence structure was just weird. Leave that to Quentin Terantino. Seriously, this was the worst episode the show did since it’s first couple of episodes of the first season when there was a lot of really terrible unfunny sexual double entendres (“Can I interest you in a 46 long? He’s not talking about his suit size. Ah. Ah. Ah.”). Honestly, I think this was worse, which makes it the worst episode the show has ever done. Ugh. At least Game of Thrones, The Good Wife, and Veep were good.
Amen! Worse of the series. In the end, we got nothing from it. Other than Jane is a lot hotter than I remember.
I agree, the LSD stuff was laaazzzzy writing. Also we already had Don’s dream sequence due to fever. They could break up w/o shoe horning in LSD because ya know it’s THE 60’s! I dont think the writers needed to remind us of that.
I’m with you, John. I’ve never had the nerve to try LSD, but the way it was written didn’t sound like anything that users have told me about. a singing vodka bottle? I agree it went on WAAAY too long. I guess the out-of-sequence structure made some kind of sense, but felt awfully forced and “arty.” Not feeling the love for this ep.
The sad beauty of the Roger/Jane scene and the fear I felt for Megan made for uncomfortable viewing, and the jarring realization of the time loop made the Megan disappearance so much more ominous (I was seriously surprised/relieved she made it through the episode alive). Stunning episode.
I need a Mad Men “Far Away Places”/Simpsons “Trilogy of Error” tumblr like, yesterday.
I think that was the worst episodes of the series. Boring and predictable.
What is this episode and this show ultimately telling us? That to be a great ad man or ad woman you have to be totally miserable? That if you are happy like Don sort of was than you become useless? There is no middle ground?
It is like any explanation for the way these characters are is an explanation that is dialed upto 10 on the horror scale?
Michael Ginzberge is weird and so he has to be born in a concentration camp? He cannot be weird because he is a curse of nurture not nature and his behaviour is his fathers?
Cooper is single and the reason he is is because he lost his balls? Lol. Mad Men’s characters are becoming contrived cartoons and not having just one simple character with a tiny flaw (Kenny does not care) is really starting to make this show too bleak and not only that they are falling into the trap that shows are not interesting without drama or angst.
I have no issues with conflict but seriously is there no light? Alan whenever I read your reviews I get the sense that you care about the well beings of the characters….I remember how upset you got when Fedak and Schwartz screwed around with your Chuck and Sarah…how do you feel about this current projectory of character arcs?
I think you’re reading too much into how these events are intertwined. I don’t think they wrote a weird character and thus he HAD to be from a concentration camp. I think they wrote the character from a concentration camp and exploring how that might impact his life. Nobody is saying there’s no other reason he can be weird, but I highly doubt they conceived of him as “weird” before “holocaust survivor.”
And when did anybody say the only reason Cooper is single is because he lost his balls? You do know he was married, do you not?
Correlation does not equal causation, nor does it really apply when you’re not even getting the facts right on the character.
Amrit, I think what they may be saying (in part) is that if you live your life solely around your job, or ambitions, your life may prove to be a bit hollow.
I would also argue that a lot of this is simply the correlation to Don. Don is in some ways very successful, however he is VERY damaged. That has nothing to do with him being an ad man. His success and his image rub off on others. Pete and Peggy in particular. However, he is an inherently damaged and searching as a character. Is it any surprise that these characters who are following his example end up any different?
Michael as a concentration camp baby . . . It is a piece of his history. I have no problem with it. If there were babies born in the concentration camps, why can’t they use that piece of actual history in a show set in that time frame? Plus, maybe Michael is just socially awkward for other reasons? It could be from just being awkward, or growing up in an orphanage, or all of the above.
Is there no light? Sure. This show is mostly about Don and his evolution. He is further along than he was, however he will likely always have these issues as long as the show goes on. Considering where he started from, that should be no surprise. Largely, he seems to be trying to become a better person. Roger and Jane breaking up frees them from a loveless marriage and lets him actually have a potentially more fulfilling life, and relationship. I do not get your comment about Cooper being single because he lost his balls. In other news, Joan left her rapist husband. Don and Betty seem to have found some civility and it was telling that Don was the person Betty called for reassurance when she thought she was dying. I think Peggy suffered a setback this week yet I think ultimately it will lead to her dumping her douchebag boyfriend and truly going after something worthwhile, and professionally I think there is a lot of light in her future because she is incredibly talented and is struggling (as she discussed with Dawn) with always trying to be like a man in the marketing business. I think ultimately she will find her balance.
All I can say ultimately is that I like the show and it works for me. However, I really disagree with you on this.
-Cheers
But the fact is Joan had a rapist husband (extreme), Peggy gave away her baby for her own happiness (extreme), Roger has not only left his first wife but lost a lot of business and lost his second wife and had two heart stacks and has an illegitimate child (all extreme evens where one or two would be understandable but all of these? Yikes!), Lane is a child of physical abuse and does not love his wife and….
Asi said these characters could have just one fault or a simple fault but all their faults are many and severe and I have never seen in life a group of people this screwed in one place!
Sure it makes good dramatic sense but all the mysoginy and child abuse (poor Sally) and narcasim and sadism makes this show too bleak. I mean is there any hope that anyone of these guys will not be the falling person in the intro?
Well, all of that stuff happens. I tend to think of the characters having depth, even if their histories are extreme. I also think the show is a microcosm of reality in a sense. The people seem realistic to me in that they have a simple fault, or life-changing event, however the ripples make them do things or act in messed up ways. I agree, their timelines are more full of drama than your Average Joe. However, for a TV show full of driven individuals who encapsulate all that is going on, especially in the environment SCDP has built around itself, I think it works remarkably well.
As for the dark stuff? I think even though the characters are going through admittedly shocking and extreme things, I think it is done with a firm footing in reality and part of what makes me so optimistic is that they are working to get through these things. It can be bleak, and maybe it ends up more a tragedy than a comedy (like a Greek tale), however I am optimistic and willing to just enjoy the tale however it unfolds.
-Cheers
I think Amrit, by listing those extremes, you cover pretty well the soap opera element of the show. No wonder you had people clamouring for it to be revealed that Betty and Sarah were sexually abused by Gene. That would have added more to “drama” of the series.
I probably come across as a hater of the series. I am most definitely not and do think it is the second best drama on right now after BB, but I find it odd when people want to deny the soap opera nature of various characters on the show.
I love this show, seriously, and given the episodes of the past two weeks, I think season 5 may be the strongest. Weiner and co. are definitely experimenting with the way they’re telling the story, and I’m definitely into it. To me, MM does best when they focus on each character one at a time. Last week, we spent a LOT of time with Pete and Lane. This week, I feel like Peggy, Roger, and Don all got their own little mini-movies. I liked the time sequence shift because it allowed us to see each piece of the story all at once instead of having to cut back and forth to keep it chronological.
I was a bit worried about this season after the premiere, but last week and this week has assured me that Mad Men is still the best show on TV right now.
I really loved the episode.
Except for the music. In those dramatic scenes, the fight between Don and Megan, and his search for her, it just felt so over dramatic. And it really reminds me of music from the 1970s TV shows (Charlie’s Angels in particular.) Takes me right out of the scene every time they use it (similar melodramatic music popped up a few episodes back, too.)
I had the same reaction. Couldn’t decide if they were winking at 70’s TV or to “Far From Heaven” drama.
I noticed the music, too, but I thought it was interesting to make that kind of stylistic choice to score the episode consistent with the time being depicted.
The music went well with the 60s cop show green screen in the car.
Kidding aside, I liked that music and they’ve used similar music before. It nicely evokes the time period.
Jojo:
I thought the exact same thing only I thought it sounded like a “Mannix” soundtrack. I thought it cheezified the episode.
I thought this episode was great. Roger was not my guess for the first character to do LSD on this show, but I really enjoyed it and I liked how it was used to end his marriage.
Overall, I really didn’t think this episode was as bizarre as some people are saying, though it was an interesting choice to have the three separate storylines shown one after the other rather than having them intertwined in the regular ABC plot structure of an episode. I think it made the viewer focus more on each character individually and see the time frame from their perspective. In particular, with Peggy being first, we as viewers were only thinking of Peggy’s day and had no idea what was going on with Don, which was true of Peggy as well. None of the characters were thinking about anything but their own stuff, and I thought the structure highlighted that.
I was pretty annoyed with Bert calling Peggy a little girl. I don’t recall Bert being bothered by Don’s antics in the same way in the earlier seasons. I’m concerned that Peggy is also going to face worse consequences than Don ever had to, maybe at the hands of Don himself.
I agree–I would have had my money on Peggy as the first to drop acid.
This episode marked the first time that I truly felt sorry for Megan. Don wants Megan to play the roles of people who have either become less a part of his life or who were never a part of his life. The way he took Megan away on the day of the Heinz presentation caused her a great deal of embarrassment in front of her co workers. It was even more embarrassing to her when he insisted to the waitress at Howard Johnson’s that his wife would rather have orange sherbet instead of pie ( even though she asked for pie). Both of these are instances of Don using Megan to fill the void of not having his children with him on a regular basis (also his often childish ex wife Betty).
When Don chased Megan through their penthouse and finally tackled her in the living room, I saw this as his way of acting out like a motherless child. This became even more apparent when Megan stood back up and Don clung to her on his hands and knees while he begged for her forgiveness. This is why the comment that Megan made about Don’s mother was of such importance in this episode. Part of Don has been desperate throughout his life to find a real mother figure. Betty was never able to fill that role and Anna Draper is dead. Anna was the closest thing he ever had to a nurturing mother figure.
Leaving Megan in the Howard Johnson’s parking lot is Don Draper doing what Dick Wittman does when he wants to escape from a situation. He abandons people without regard for how it might hurt them in the long run ( like his brother). Those who abandon others will eventually become the abandoned themselves. This is a harsh reality that Don Draper has only begun to face.
Interesting… Thinking back, I do see how Don was acting like an abandoned child, which is ironic since he left Megan first.
i like your analysis. Makes a lot of sense! I like how much gumption Megan has especially.
Good analysis. When Don came back to the HoJo to find Megan gone, I actually yelled at the TV “See man, THIS is what that feels like!” Don has done that exact same thing so many times, and he’s only now getting to see what it is he does to people.
I agree on all counts. When Don ordered the sherbet for her, my boyfriend, who is not a fan of the show, and was only half paying attention said, “Why can’t she have pie?” It just shows how self-absorbed Don is. He also has surprisingly little self-awareness. His reading of her reaction to the sherbet as trying to embarrass him struck me as something Betty would do, not Megan. It is astonishing how little these two know each other, and how little Don knows himself. He is using Megan for escapism, and wants so badly to hold onto that memory of her on that trip to Disneyland. When in reality, that preserved image of her in his mind is not enough to sustain this marriage.
Megan is one of my least favorite characters. But now I have some respect for her for standing up to Don. Still don’t think it will work out between them, which is probably just as well for both of them.
you wrote:
“Michael’s discomfort with the crime scene photos came because he was the son of a Holocaust survivor.”
if Michael was in a camp / was a Jew in Europe during the war _he_ was a Holocaust survivor.
i’m hoping for more something with this Michael Ginsberg storyline that it has been so far. i am not sure if it’s too overplayed by the entirely too likable Ben Feldman or if Weiner just doesn’t know what to do / can’t do something like this without it being really heavy-handed but it’s just not really working for me.
Peggy seems to be the conduit through which we see blacks and jews — unfortunately her character is such a mess, is so petty and mean and unlikeable it’s just all sort of hard to watch.
Mad Men is a challenging show — to me this week was a mood piece. shocking as it seems to be so well respected and watched by a disproportionately high number of people given its non-traditional storytelling and characters. this is not easy watching by any means.
To me the best line of the night was the one delivered by Bert to Don–something like “It’s amazing things are going so well with you doing so little.” Perhaps the comment is an acknowledgment that Don’s personality has been AWOL this whole season.
The term “Love Leave” was great also.
Mad men is back. That’s what I was thinking during this episode. Season 5 has felt uneasy and strange to me (probably intentionally). Last week And the week before had glimmers of what I love about this show, but this episode finally clicked. Phew!
Alan, that is the best review you have ever written.
Agreed — luckily, HitFix doesn’t drug test.
Does anyone else think Megan is pregnant? Maybe it’s me projecting at 38 weeks myself, but between her being tired, bothered by Don’s smoking, and likening orange sherbet to perfume, I think we’re in for an interesting “bump” in the road with the new Drapers.
I have the same suspicions! The orange sherbet thing set alarm bells off in my head!
Last week she told him she couldn’t get/be pregnant. She might be sick…
I too thought it however I don’t think she’s pregnant. I think her inner seething at Don is trickling out in these small ways at first…complaining about the smoke and pushing away the sherbet just to oppose him.
@Kelisha I don’t really think that’s what she meant last week by “that’s impossible.” Don wouldn’t have said “let’s make a baby . . . isn’t that how this works” if he knew she couldn’t have a baby–and if he didn’t know that’s not how she would have told him. I simply took that line last week as “wait, it’s impossible that seeing a BABY gets you going, weirdo.”
It’s entirely possible Megan is infertile and didn’t tell Don. Back then this would have been a shameful thing for a woman to admit. Or, of course, it could simply be that she was taking the Pill, which would also be historically relevant and accurate.
@ Coxlaw, the Pill was my assumption. Something tells me they didn’t have a meeting of the minds before they married on issues like babies and careers and whether Megan gets to order her own desserts. On that note: tv’s most uncomfortable sherbet-eating scene, ever. Gack.
“… and whether Megan gets to order her own desserts.” LOL!
Frankly, I wondered the same thing- but it was DON on his knees at the end, snuggling his head into her belly that made me think ‘preggggggo’
Safety vs. the primal. It’s all there in Peggy’s superstitious need to hold that pack of Violets candy. We see it Don kicking down the door of the sanctuary and the momentary abreaction of the ugliness of their fight and the desperation with which he hugs Megan. We see it in Ginsberg’s reflection ensconced in glass, protected, having to cloak his story in fiction to tell it to Peggy. We see it in Peggy’s pitch, the teenagers huddled around a fire.
I also liked Stan’s line about “Women usually want to please”, which so echoes Joan’s mother’s stand-by-your-man ethos of the period and the sexist Heinz guy. In many ways the greatest people-pleaser on the show is Don of course, but he’s a man and Peggy’s not, she’s seen as a girl (not a woman) – even a bit by Mr. Sepinwall himself maybe sometimes, in his reviews. People seem to like when Peggy is cute and adorable, ie: GIFs of her counting money she extorted from Sterling with glee. Will there be a cutesy internet meme of her giving a hand-massage in a theater while high and then rinsing the jizz off in the ladies’ room? Methinks not.
“Megan gets along with everybody” says Don, all but sealing his fate, at least for this trip. The fight at the HoJo was so well-written because both sides make really good points and both sides do really dumb, selfish, juvenile things. Fault is difficult to establish and blame could be heaped on either side. It’s like Revolutionary Road meets Blue Valentine.
Last note – The shot of Don and Megan on the floor paralleling the one of Roger and Jane: Is Weiner’s hidden message, “Marry someone your own age”?
Sean H
“A husband, a wife and some kids is not a family. It’s a terribly vulnerable survival unit.” – Kurt Vonnegut
“People seem to like when Peggy is cute and adorable, ie: GIFs of her counting money she extorted from Sterling with glee. Will there be a cutesy internet meme of her giving a hand-massage in a theater while high and then rinsing the jizz off in the ladies’ room? Methinks not.”
I see what you are saying. That said, I found it cute (yet strangely sad) that she extorted money from Roger, because it did not seem inherently self-destructive. I would have liked her to do something that would build the comradery with Roger rather than take advantage of him, and it did unsettle me to see her act that greedily, however it was a cute visual. Her getting high, turning around a stranger’s advances and then stroking him off followed by washing semen off her hands is less cute and seems much more inherently damaging to her as a person. It also comes in light of her discussion with Dawn about how she did not like playing the traditional role of a man in the business setting. Considering she became the aggressor of sorts in the Heinz meeting and her anonymous sexual encounter, as well as the taboo nature of that sort of thing in general by most, casts it in a much more sinister light. Maybe that is a bit too strong, however perhaps not. She just confessed a few episodes ago how she does not want to act pretty much like Don and this episode does essentially what makes her that much closer to becoming what she was afraid of in both her job and a casual meaningless sexual encounter (similar to Betty and the bathroom sex scene from I believe a couple of season ago). I think she will rebound, however it demonstrates her life going in what she has confessed is probably the wrong direction for her.
Interesting commentary though. I tend to think we (or at least I) like Peggy when she is more innocent. Not because she is a girl, but because she started out seeming decent. I dislike her being in situations like when she hooked up with Pete, or is acting in a manner that is less in line with her character. I love it from an artistic standpoint, however when I care for a character I hate seeing bad things happen to them (which I think her character degradation counts) on a personal level.
I do think somebody will make a gif of her giving a handjob then washing her hands though. It seems dirty and kind of sad though, however to me it would for any character.
-Cheers
“People seem to like when Peggy is cute and adorable, ie: GIFs of her counting money she extorted from Sterling with glee. Will there be a cutesy internet meme of her giving a hand-massage in a theater while high and then rinsing the jizz off in the ladies’ room? Methinks not.”
So you just accused anyone who found this scene amusing sexist. Way to go. I thought it was amusing because Peggy has taken untold tons of shit from everyone who worked at Sterling Cooper and it was immensely satisfying to see her enjoying a nice victory over Roger. I don’t see what’s sexist or ageist about that.
Unlike Alan, you apparently do not understand how the internet works…. [gif.mocksession.com]
About Ginsberg, Nazis routinely killed all children & pregnant women. A very few women managed to secretly give birth in late ”44/early ’45 just as the camps were being liberated by the Allies. However according to research only 2 children (infants) were found at Auschwitz; 1 at Buchenwald. The total # of infants found in camps was less than 10. Anyway this would make Ginsberg about 21 or 22 yrs old.
As for Don & Megan, I think he adores her and despite having acted badly, was beside himself panicking about where she was. Just because a couple fights doesn’t mean they don’t love each other very much. Only if fighting is constant or has “low blows” do I worry. I still see them as a very strong couple.
The whole reconciliation scene between Don and Megan played less like adoration and more like co-dependence to me. I think those two people could be happy together, but we’re slowing seeing that, as it exists right now, their relationship has a fairly emotionally abusive core.
I’m surprised that the show’s writer’s went this way. Claiming one of the very few children born in the camp is treading on very, very thin ice for survivors. It is not something to be dealt with lightly.
Hampshi: I agree, although it’s possible Ginsberg’s “Father” made this up, got the facts wrong, or was lied to about Ginsberg’s history. Whether we ever find that out is another matter.
So what if it’s a unique situation? There were likely more babies born in concentration camps than Korean War veterans who stole the identity of dead fellow soldiers. I find it fascinating to explore how a grown up Holocaust baby would deal with young adulthood. So long as the situation is historically plausible and well written I’m all for it.
The idea that a young person in the mid-sixies could meet a fellow young person who was in the camps is terrible reality you don’t see dealt with often. It’s odd to be reminded that to these characters The Holocaust was not that long ago. I loved Peggy’s distressed question of “Is that even possible?”
Isn’t the point of quality film and television to show us interesting characters in unique circumstances? There are also more Holocaust babies than cancer stricken science teachers who become meth kingpins or serial killers who kill serial killers, etc.
I loved it. I’ve wanted Mad Men to do a non-linear / Pulp Fiction / Boomtown / Rashomon kind of episode but I never thought they’d do it like *that*. Roger’s acid trip made it worth the whole thing.
I still can’t get into Ginsberg. His potential origins are fascinating but I’m so tired of Weiner and cronies channeling Neil Simon in every scene he’s written.
Whatever the location, I was really impressed: I remember Howard Johnson’s exactly like that growing up in the ’70s. It was really wild.
My sense is that Roger might be on the cusp of an interesting transformation. I don’t think he’s going to turn on, tune in and drop out permanently, but even before this he’s been struggling with a newfound place and maturity: the way he coached Lane, the way he’s spoken to Peggy like an actual equal. Maybe this is the moment where it all comes into place. (even, taken kindly, his move to spike Ken’s writing career is a move to try and get Ken to appreciate what the job has to offer). I’d be interested to see what the New Roger is like. I’m sure he’ll still be a smiling jackass, but maybe he might be the way forward for Sterling Cooper Draper Price.
Hey! You got some HIMYM in my Mad Men! The test for episodes that use an atypical structure is would they have worked as well if they hadn’t used it. In this case the structure helped. Knowing Don was going to make a panicked late night call cast an ominous shadow over that entire sequence. I honestly was wondering if Megan was ever going to be seen alive again given this season’s subtheme of crime and murder.
One question: was that supposed to literally be Timothy Leary or was Roger making a joke?
Not Leary. Definitely not Leary.
Definitely? Is that possibly true or necessarily true? On my planet it’s definitely false.