‘Mad Men’ – ‘Lady Lazarus’: Tomorrow never knows

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I make eye contact with hobos…
“Why do they get to decide what’s going to happen?” -Pete
“They just do.” -Harry
Early in “Lady Lazarus,” Don complains to Megan that he has no idea what’s happening in pop culture anymore. She reassures him that “No one can keep up; it’s always changing.” Culturally, it feels like we’ve seen more change in this season than the four previous, and that rate is only accelerating. The Beatles are starting to move into psychedelia, as evidenced by “Tomorrow Never Knows,” the final track on “Revolver” that Don listens to(*) at Megan’s urging. In 1960, no one had the first clue that Sal was gay despite his obvious affectations; now, it’s understood and accepted (and a source of jokes by Stan and the others) that one of their new clients from Chevalier Blanc plays for the other team. NASA photographs have given the people of Earth their first glimpse of what their planet looks like from space: beautiful and yet fragile and alone in the vast blackness of space. The world is changing constantly, up to and including everyone’s image of it.
(*) I had to laugh when I realized Don was actually going to play an actual Beatles song, given that we got an earlier scene about how difficult/expensive it could be to use their music. Times have changed in some ways, but the Fab Four’s catalog still doesn’t come cheap, and Matt Weiner made sure to let us know in advance what a big deal – and big budgetary sacrifice – it was for the show to bring us this moment.
And perhaps reflecting that accelerated pace, it feels like certain stories are unfolding more briskly than they might have earlier in the series. It took the first Mrs. Draper three seasons to realize she wanted Don out of her house for good; it took her successor only eight episodes to decide she wanted out of Don’s office. And Don, having seen what happened when Betty’s dreams all withered and died, is smart enough to quickly agree to let her quit.
The problem is that Megan has somehow built up all the power in their relationship, at work and at home. Megan is the one who keeps Don current, and she’s the one who keeps him even vaguely engaged at the office. Joan suggests to Peggy that Megan is just another woman like Betty, but Peggy knows that she’s more than that to Don. Megan is everything Don has dreamed of: the glamor and easy charm of Betty, the gift and (seeming) passion for creative work of Peggy, and the independent streak of Don’s various mistresses. But fulfilling Don’s dreams has put her own on hold, and letting her return to them has Don facing a very literal abyss: the very first thing that happens after Megan leaves the office for good is Don nearly stepping into an empty elevator shaft. Peggy tries to resume her role as Don’s work wife – literally in the Cool Whip pitch – but the chemistry’s not the same, Don is distracted, Peggy forgets the tagline, and the Head of Desserts wanders off shaking his head. After that awkward pitch, Don goes home and listens to “Tomorrow Never Knows” on Megan’s recommendation, but that song – with its backwards guitar solo, Indian influences and lyrics advising you to “Lay down all thoughts, surrender to the void” – may as well have been crafted on Michael Ginsberg’s home planet, for all that it speaks to him. He picks the record needle up and walks sadly towards the empty bedroom, adrift at work again and now at risk of losing his wife to another world he knows little of. Don Draper, master of the universe, is now utterly dependent on a woman he can’t control (and doesn’t want to) and can’t entirely understand.
Pete Campbell, meanwhile, has aspired to be Don Draper in many ways, and has usually failed. But here he also finds himself in a relationship with a woman who resembles his first wife on a superficial level, and where the woman has all the power. Pete thought he was taking advantage of Howard’s cheated-upon wife Beth, but it turns out she was taking advantage of him. She knows her husband’s sleeping around, and she’s feeling some existential despair in the wake of seeing those Earth photos, and sex with another man – particularly a man who rides the train with Howard every day – seems vaguely reassuring to her. But that’s all she wants, where Pete wants to turn it into an affair of his own. And just as Pete had trouble understanding or controlling Peggy back in the day, he learns here that he’s powerless to hold onto Beth, who’s able to make their relationship disappear as easily as rolling down the window erases the heart she drew in the fogged-up window.
The episode takes its title from a Sylvia Plath poem rife with Holocaust imagery, about a woman who specializes in dying but keeps being brought back to life to suffer. She doesn’t get to escape. On “Mad Men” this week, Megan is allowed to leave Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, and Beth avoids becoming Pete Campbell’s mistress, but their escapes in turn leave the men in question feeling trapped and confused and alone.
Some other thoughts:
* Alexis Bledel (who played Beth) hasn’t done much in the way of high-profile work since “Gilmore Girls” ended – the last thing I saw her in was the “ER” finale – and her stiff performance here (the only thing keeping “Lady Lazarus” from being at quite the level of the last few episodes) was a reminder of why. The less dialogue she has to deliver, the better – which makes it remarkable that she wasn’t more problematic for “Gilmore Girls.” (That, or it makes Lauren Graham even more impressive in comparison.)
* I have to admit to not even recognizing Dennis Haskins – Principal Belding from “Saved by the Bell,” and here the Head of Desserts – until someone pointed it out to me on Twitter.
* It’s interesting to see that even as they’ve become something resembling friends, Peggy and Joan still see the world in a different way. Peggy looks at Megan and feels hopeful about the world and the prospects for women (or, at least, for women like Megan who are good at everything). Joan (whom we know is also good at everything she does) looks at Megan in the same deeply cynical way she looks at almost everyone else.
* Is Roger now trying to play head games with Pete to get back at him for the Mohawk stunt? Or has the clarity he achieved with the LSD made him also recognize that he’s perfectly happy doing no work if the agency is going to succeed anyway?
* Just as Megan isn’t exactly Betty, or Peggy, the song Ken and Stan pick for the Cheavlier Blanc ad isn’t exactly a Beatles song, though it’s one they recorded for their legendary audition for Decca Records. It’s “September in the Rain,” and Shazam tells me this is a version recorded by The Wedgewoods. Note that out-of-touch Don immediately assumes it is The Beatles, while younger man of the moment Ginsberg is horrified by the old-fashioned nature of the song (first published in 1937).
What did everybody else think?
I loved the line where Pete and Harry are talking about viewing the Earth from Space, and when Pete asks Harry if it makes him feel small and insignificant, Harry says “No, Jennifer does that.”
Great Episode.
Not that I’m small…I don’t know what you might have heard..
Save it for your convention whores.
they shared a lot of good moments this episode. The “you walked over” but “you opened the door” run-in at the payphone was hilarious.
I love love love me some Harry. How I wish we got to spend more time with him, go home with him. Rich S. is terrific in the role.
Alan, just have to say that your reviews have been incredible. Amazing how quickly you can get them posted without sacrificing quality.
Best episode of the season and Roger was barely in it. Did anyone else notice Pete dropping the line about his work’s life insurance covering “suicide” after two years? How long has he been a partner now? I say he doesn’t end the season alive…
Yeah, that was . . . dark.
I actually took this line as a way for Weiner to throw us all off scent. I don’t think he would include that line if he’s REALLY planning on having Pete kill himself. He wouldn’t be that obvious, especially when he knows about all the Pete suicide theories with the fans.
Just hoping someone doesn’t fall down the elevator shaft.
I saw the suicide reference as a period specific reference. I can’t think of any life insurance policies today that pay out for suicide!
@Lindy After Don saw that I was just waiting for someone else to stumble into it. Kind of irresponsible not to report something like that to the building manager.
Otherwise, as imagery it was a bit on the nose.
Good point, Jerseyrudy. If you think about it, why would she even need to lock the car door in the first place? I strongly doubt she was eagerly awaiting her husband on the platform.
Semi-related: My father-in-law is about Pete’s age, and my mother-in-law has told several stories about him falling asleep (i.e. passing out) on the train and missing his stop. She’d have to drive a few stations up the line to get him.
@ Remy
Every single life insurance policy has a suicide provision and it is still generally 2 years after the date of the policy. Standard Operating Procedure.
@Freddy. It’s called exposition. No one wants to watch Don calling the super from his office.
Good catch on the manipulation angle, yes she was arranging it (to pick up a guy who rides the train with her husband). I didn’t think the elevator door opening on the empty shaft was “real”. Why did he push the down button in the first place?
@Mark in Omaha: I think he pushed the down button because he had an impulse to try to talk Megan out of quitting. He dreads not having her in the office with him every day.
@DMK I noticed it and then I replayed it – Mad Men has a way of previewing things that are going to happen through dialogue – I definitely think he is going to try to commit suicide but not succeed
@MARIELLE529 That would be SO Pete to fail at a suicide attempt. I like that idea.
having worked at John Hancock a million years ago, yes – 2 years for suicide. I didn’t realize his company policy paid the company, though. I wasn’t a big wig, just a JH employee – when cafeteria plans started, we still had to have life insurance, for the obvious reason.
I just always assumed the opening credits were foreshadowing.
@FREDDY and @STIFFORALICE: i figured it was a dreamlike event…didn’t actually happen, just in don’s head and used to give the viewer some “abyss” imagery.
Pete has “partnership” insurance. SCDP is the beneficiary of the life insurance policy so they can buy out his shares of the company from his widow or other heirs
Think Pete will get drunk, ponder suicide, decide no, then fall down the elevator shaft? I actually see him driving out to a field and shooting himself
In the car ride from the train station, Beth casually criticizes what a bad driver Pete is after he has passed by a stop sign. That and the violent driver’s ed videos from an earlier episode lead me to think Pete won’t make it past this season.
I was hoping Megan would end up like Roz from LA Law in the elevator shaft. Wish she would leave Don to pursue fame. He seems so smitten, he is so boring with her.
I remembered that too! Or more specifically I remember that right at that moment I had looked down at my bowl of pasta with tomoto sugo and therefore missed it! Long before one could simply rewind ‘live’ tv. I often think of that scene even now, 20 years later, when I eat that dish.
I think I liked the whole episode except Megan telling Don to listen to “Tomorrow Never Knows” first. Just… Why?
When Revolver came out (and I’m basing this off what I’ve read, I’m not so old to be speaking from experience, so maybe someone else can give a better account) it was a pretty big departure from The Beatles previous record Rubber Soul, and it has since come to be seen as one of the albums that really ushered in the psychedelic era.
Don had been worry that he didn’t know what was “going on”. Megan, who really has proven to be the biggest tastemaker on the show, is quick to recognize that “Tomorrow Never Knows” is exactly what will be “going on”.
And probably some licensing stuff too, but who knows about that. Anyway, I’m guessing that “Taxman” wouldn’t have had the same effect in montage.
She told him to listen to it first because it’s the only album she owns. Her best friend from high school gave her that album as a wedding gift. She’s planning on going to the mall the following weekend to buy the rest of their records so Don can hear them.
I thought she wanted him to play “For No One” which would have been appropriate although a little bit ham fisted.
Don went to see the Beatles with Sally.
Christian, I think she actually should have started him with For No One. Would have been a little on-the-nose for the montage, but in the reality of the show, if she starts him there, he thinks “ok I can get a handle on this” then Dr. Robert keeps him interested. So when he gets to Tomorrow Never Knows he understands it in context.
Whereas jumping straight into it he’s probably going to bed thinking “OK so it’s discordant crap. Good to know.”
I assume that you are speaking for Don and not yourself when you say “dischordant crap.” Cuz you know that song is anything but, right?
I mean, I kinda felt like she told him to listen to it first FOR the montage. Oh well. I really liked it all, just not how he started with listening to that one.
@Dan, yes of course. It’s a really good song. Don is never going to think that just listening to it cold. It’s going to sound like a jumbled mess to him.
I thought the song was supposed to be a juxtaposition to Don’s line to the client that “We know what the Beatles sound like.” As Megan says, everything keeps changing, and even the Beatles don’t sound the same anymore.
They wouldn’t be able to play Dr. Robert, as it was not on the US release of Revolver (nor were I’m Only Sleeping and And Your Bird Can Sing).
Ah, OK then. /shakes fist at Wikipedia
Probably because that’s the song Matt Weiner wanted to use, and he had to have justification for why Don would listen to the last song on an album first.
I loved how the song worked so well with Peggy smoking a joint, Megan doing an acting exercise, but for Don, it was just, to his ears, just some kind of noise that you shut off. He’s too old for it, it’s passed him by, and he knows it.
I thought it was because Tomorrow Never Knows sounds the most different from their earlier stuff. Don said earlier that he knows what The Beatles sound like, but actually he doesn’t.
…Don had just stared down into the void [the elevator shaft], but he’s not ready to surrender to it yet, if ever. Loved the elevator shaft stuff…what world is Don finding himself in?
Because of the context – Megan trying to help Don see ‘Tomorrowland’ – it had to be the one song on the album that points to the near future – and that future is ‘Sgt. Pepper’ (and all of psychedelia) – which will be released just 7 months after this episode’s date.
You went to Wikipedia, I found my original vinyl copy (on my girl friends side of the records). Tommorrow Never Knows is the last song on the second side. He dropped the needle at the beginning of the record (just saying).
@Mark in Omaha – Who went to Wikipedia? Anyone who’s owned the album knows it’s the last song on the album – and anyone who’s lived through the period knows the timeline of the psychedelic era.
BTW, you’re wrong – I just re-watched and they show Don drop the needle somewhere closer to the center of the album.
I made the comments to my wife that it looked like Megan pointed to “She Said, She Said” in the track listing, and once Tomorrow Never Knows started (really, how did I not see that coming? Probably because I figured it would bankrupt AMC) I complained that he started the needle in the wrong place.
The sad life of a Beatles geek…
Could it be that that’s the song Megan’s instructor plays while they’re doing their acting exercises; and it was used for the entire montage, ending with the acting exercise?
How old is Don at this point in the series? Do we know exactly? I’m guessing he’s at least in his mid 40’s: he’s a WWII veteran; grew up in the 1930s, etc.
For a 40-something year old man in 1966, listening to Lennon’s “Tomorrow Never Knows” and having any interest in or comprehension of that song would have been exceptionally unusual – even someone in the advertising field like Don. And – I love that fact. Another great observation by Weiner. My impression of that scene is that Don walked away from that song and kind of gave up – at least insofar as trying to understand the youth culture of ’66.
It’s been my hunch (observationally based, in part, through reading old magazines that were saved by my parents and grandparents during that era) that the vast majority of advertising in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s had a really difficult time incorporating “youth” culture (music, etc.) into their product. Most attempts really came off as very false and self-conscious – like trying to use an old song that the Beatles of ’62 used in a demo (that they hated). The passage of 4 years in that era was an eternity. And, they’re going to use that song in a commercial in 1966? Suicide. And, yet, that sort of thing happened – quite a lot.
Watching Don cope, or at least try to cope, with this change is going to be fun. I also love the fact that most of the “younger” members of the firm have no better grasp on the changing culture than Don does.
I think I was out of the beatles maybe, by this point – maybe I was into the Monkees? What month is it? Remember when some primetime showed aired twice a week? I think the Monkees did, I know that Batman did – okay Idol and DWTS… it’s not gone. (yes I did hear Peyton Place did and I recently read that either Ben Casey or Dr Kildare did)
Speaking of… does Don watch TV? You don’t see it often. (not that it would keep him “with it”)
>Could it be that that’s the song Megan’s instructor plays while they’re doing their acting exercises; and it was used for the entire montage,
that reminds me – I watching something recently (and can’t remember what it was so you can’t help, I guess) but realized I could not tell whether the song was playing “in” the scene or… just for us viewers.
Printin’ Mike, Don is 40 years old, and a vet of the Korean War, not WWII. But the rest of your post is certainly apt, though it isn’t just the 60s that saw embarrassing attempts by advertisers to cash in on the pop culture of its time. Pop culture tends, as Megan noted, to change much too fast, leaving many of the advertisers who try to cash in on it looking like yesterday’s men and women.
from Printin Mike
> The passage of 4 years in that era was an eternity.
culturally? other ways? I don’t disagree at all and have felt that way since… I forget when, but you might also say that of this… century. Facebook and Twitter did exist 4 years ago, yes. I was watching Children’s Hospital and they parodied one character being a cop on 9/11 and looking at his cellphone. Granted at time of air it was maybe 8 years (ago) not for but technology is flying now. And yes, they were inventing things to put man on the moon, but it didn’t seem that things in consumertech changed that fast back then. and consumertech really changes… well, more than just tech.
but back to culturally, I heard this story about Nixon going to a protest on the mall and asking where students were from and then trying to engage them in discussion… of their (football?) team.
Dan Jardine: you’re absolutely correct – it was the Korean War. Sorry ’bout that.
@PAMELAJAYE
It’s interesting. I’m in my 30s and feel like, compared to the 60s, things seem to change more slowly today. 1970 seems like a completely different world than 1960. Even with our rapidly changing technology, in terms of clothing, music, entertainment, culture I don’t feel like things are earth shatteringly different they were in 2002. Maybe it’s a matter of perspective and that’s one thing Mad Men gets right. These changes are occur gradually for most people in real time, and only seem dramatic in hindsight.
@PAMELAJAYE
Yes, Nixon once actually snuck out of the White House in the middle of the night and just showed up at the Lincoln Memorial to discuss the war with a bunch of protesters who were camped out there!
All the rationalization as to why Tomorrow Never Knows is absurd. Why did she play Tomorrow Never Knows? ‘Cause that is the most appropriate song to play.
A) In the logic of the show universe, Megan is giving Don that song as she wants Don to know where music is going. In 1966? Tomorrow Never Knows is where music is going. Megan is always the most forward thinking hipster in the room. Her handing that to Don as an example of “here is what is going to happen with music” is perfectly sensible.
B) The name of the fraking song is *Tomorrow Never Knows*. In a show that is all about people with uncertain futures trying to grapple with the change that is going on around them.
The show is taking place in 1966. There is no other Beatles song that was more appropriate for that particular moment in the show.
@Lopez – yeah, dude, this was already pointed out with much more brevity way up the thread.
The use of the song reportedly cost $250,000 – and Weiner said he was told it was the only time a Beatles song has been in a television show, other than the band’s live performances. The full story about what Weiner went through with Apple Corps is here:
An American TV show anyway. I’ve heard them several times watching TV in Japan.
@Weebeysplasticfish – Ah, so according to you, apparently everything the article states about McCartney, Starr, Ono, Harrison, and Apple Corps reluctance to license master Beatle recordings for television and film doesn’t apply to Japan? No offense, but I think I’ll believe what the article says – and assume you heard cover versions.
@Christian, I thought for sure he’d play “For No One” as well!
>> yeah, dude, this was already pointed out with much more brevity way up the thread.>>
And yet the discussion kept going on anyway…
@Weebeysplasticfish
My apologies – I stand corrected. I thought when you mentioned hearing it on Japanese TV, it was just cover versions (like the use of “Do You Want To Know A Secret” in Mad Men) – but that is a straight-out Beatles recording.
I wonder if Apple Corps treats Japanese media different – as such an isolated market that it’s irrelevant to US and European media (the same way A-list western movie stars will do advertisements there).
Robert Hilburn is reporting that Mad Men spent $250,000 to use the song.
In keeping with the “death” themes in this episode, “Tomorrow Never Knows” has lyrics based on a Timothy Leary version of the Tibetan Book of the Dead.
Man, this season has been home run after home run after home run. I am in love with the evolution of Don Draper.
For some reason this was my least favorite episode of the season. It just felt odd and I thought both Don and Pete looked strange. Pete’s hairline moved back 3 inches seemingly over night and Jon Hamm, who I think is gorgeous usually, had moments where he looked like Tom Hanks. Just a strange episode visually.
It was my least favorite episode since the Betty episode. The Megan/Don/Peggy stuff was good, but I feel like we’ve gone down this territory before with Pete. And there wasn’t enough Roger (can there ever be?).
There were plenty of solid moments throughout the episode though, so all in all this was still a worthwhile hour.
I’ve liked Jessica Pare (Megan) in previous episodes, but much of her acting tonight, especially in the early scenes, lacked subtlety and was unconvincing.
I also thought Don, in particular, looked much older than he usually does. I think this illustrates his advancing age and lack of connection with current times. Megan is there as a contrast to Don. He might have thought he was getting a bit of youth in marrying her, but instead he just feels (and looks) older as she moves into the world outside of Sterling Cooper, a world he is losing connection with.
@Brocktune “there wasn’t enough Roger (can there ever be?)”
No. The answer is no. BTW, Roger would have listened to Tomorrow Never Knows, having done the LSD, and being the open guy he is. Which makes me think Don. On LSD. Whoa. Bad trip for the whore’s son.
Look, we’re not going to see Don Draper simply dwindle away to some kind of irrelevant anachronism. He has to make the jump to modernity, and I’m very excited to see how he is going to do it. I LOVE that Meagan holds the power to be the one who helps him, and that she’ll do it without sacrificing her soul. I love the way Don’s depending on her, trusting her, needing her. Screw the squirmy macho discomfort coming from the Meagan-haters who would like to see Don become the disconnected soulless prick he used to be. This is a time where a man of the ’50’s like Don needs help. Perfect that the help will come from a woman of that time.
So that’s me.
Yeah, not my favorite episode either. I agree, we’ve gone down this road with Pete too many times…or does it just feel that way?
and does anyone else find the way Megan talks to be annoying?
Lack of Roger was def disappointing. Hr needs an emmy.
And where has Lane been? Not that I particularly care though.
Is Betty being permanently relegated to a peripheral character?
Mad Men is on a roll. S4 was great and the last three episodes of S5 were some of the best Mad Men filmed yet. And I mean to say filmed, as the cinematography really begs that you watch seasons as multi-part cinema.
That said, I also found several parts of this episode laugh out loud funny, so I’m happy as a clam and wish to declare this season the best yet. Emmy-to subito!
I thought it was one of the season’s slower episodes. Aside from the Don/Megan stuff the rest of it seemed like more of the same regarding Peggy and especially Pete.
That said, I did have to chuckle a little at the world these characters live in. The dumpy loser Pete rides the train with is bored with his suburban wife to the point that he’s cheating on her and it’s…Alexis Bledel? Along with January Jones and Alison Brie, this show sure does paint a pretty picture of suburban alienation.
I guess whatever lady a man has at home is not as fascinating to him as what’s out there. SIGH!!!!!!!!
Yes, this episode was slow and weird; but REALLY good.
For me, it’s all about the elevator shaft, and whether or not that really happened isn’t important…
And while I have to “admire” that Beatles song for being at the front of the curve, all the love here is typical ‘The Emporer’s New Clothes’ Beatles forced adulation, because if you say anything negative about them, you get attacked.
Not EVERY Beatles song was great, IMHO.
something i mentioned in a comment a couple episodes ago, but again i saw references to megan’s impending demise in this latest of many episodes rife with them. the doors to the empty elevator shaft could have opened first, for example. also, in the closing sequence of shots, megan’s in an acting class but dressed all in black and lying as still as a corpse.
I think you are on to something…come to think of it I dont think she makes it to the end of the season…things are too good for Don..the death of Megan would spiral him back out of control
I would be sad if they resorted to such extremes. I like the quotidian. The tragedies are in who they are and in the little moments. That’s the more honest idea. This show doesn’t need soap opera tricks.
But that’s a common enough acting exercise – I recognized it from high school theater. And actors wearing black isn’t exactly startling.
@ JAE, I do not think Megan’s going to die. I think the elevator symbolically worked in that Don let her go then (literally, and figuratively) could not go after her. That option was no longer there, both in that the elevator shaft was empty and in that this represents a split of sorts. So he cannot bring her back or hold her back like he did with Betty. That might mean they grow apart, or it could mean that things just change and while scary they could both adapt and be stronger for it.
@ LIB4, in some ways I think Megan dying would be less crushing (and less likely) than him losing Megan by them growing apart and him being unable to control things. If Megan dies, he’d be very sad. However that is fate and not him failing in a relationship, so he could grieve and move on. If she leaves him, that opens up all sorts of dilemmas for him. Is he not good enough, if it did not work with Megan who could it work with, the differences between him as a dated and cynical man and her as a lively young lady with a finger on the pulse of society and good at most everything she touches. Her dying has some finality for him, her growing distant from him leaves all sorts of questions and lingering doubts.
-Cheers
i don’t think they’re going to put don through the death of megan – we just saw him grieve for anna, what, a season ago?
Yikes! Death of Megan! I didn’t see that coming. Would be dark indeed.
@DAVE I: fair points, but it’s still my intuition that megan will meet an unfortunate end before long. i’m not disagreeing with your (and alan’s) interpretation of the elevator shaft, but i submit that it’s possible that it can represent two things at once. some other signs i picked up along the way: 1. general sense of death permeating the office including mentioning of sordid mass murders (charles whitman / richard speck) 2. don doodling a noose on his legal pad during a meeting 3. don strangling a woman to death in his dream 4. the insinuation of something terrible happening to megan while she was missing in the davy johnson’s episode.
clearly i could be wrong, but with don’s recent malaise around the office while being on love-leave (heinz notwithstanding), i feel like one simple way to put work again at the center and focus of his life, and create drama, would be to take away megan from him — tragically.
*howard johnson’s
i blame my love of the ’86 mets
Ha! no worries. The 86 Mets actually had a Howard Johnson on their roster too.
I love that people are trying to put together clues as to whether someone is going to die while discussing the Beatles intensely.
How old is Paul now?
(oh dear! could some commenters be too old/young to remember this?)
@Pamelajaye; and wasn’t Megan barefoot in that scene!
Wow, I thought Megan was chasing the dragon in that final montage, but I guess it was just acting school?
When Don was chasing Megan through the apartment during their fight scene earlier this year, I felt like the editing was suggesting Megan might go over the balcony.
also worth mentioning that the sylvia plath poem used as the episodes title speaks of how the main subject is good at everything… including death
I am on the edge every episode, thinking something bad is going to happen to Megan.
Oh Pete… I remember back in the earlier seasons, i would hold my breath for whatever exchange he would have with Peggy…but now–zilch…they really have moved on from each other.
Interesting! I actually thought there was some symbolism in the cut from Beth (in her chartreuse and white outfit and chestnut 60’s bob) to Peggy in the office, in virtually the same outfit and hairdo…Beth looks like Trudy, acts like Betty, and has the independence of Peggy (and we know what happened with Peggy and Pete.)
@Beth Glad to see somebody else was reminded of Betty with Beth. She gave off the same vibes as Betty to me…unsatisfied housewife, no clear passions/ambitions (which was very noticeable in an episode about passions and ambitions).
I know what you mean about Megan. Every time something seems to be going wrong, I think, “Oh god…is this it? IS THIS IT???”
And I have Matt Weiner’s words in my head; in an earlier interview, he said something like, “You already know what’s wrong with [Don and Megan’s] relationship. You’ve been told already.”
Yes! Like when Don told her you’re not supposed to cook barefoot. I thought, here we go, she’s gonna get electrocuted right in front of him! (Or something bad–don’t know whether she was cooking on gas or electric, ok?)
Alan, it’s funny that you’d point out Bledel’s acting style, because throughout the episode I kept thinking how much it reminded me of January Jones’ similarly restrained (putting it nicely) acting style.
Another interesting parallel between Pete and Don, certainly, and another example of how Pete just can’t get the whole “Draper” thing right. Don cheated ON a frosty, emotionally distant, bad-acting woman, not WITH one.
totally agree…she was like a brunette Betty in her flirtation style.
totally agree…she was like a brunette Betty in her flirtation style.
Oh, thank you!! I was thinking that about Alexis Bledel while watching it, and I meant to write that here, but I couldn’t remember it. Yeah, they both are restrained and have that I’m-being-oh-so-seductive-and-naughty-but-I’m-not-going-to-let-you-know-that-I-know delivery, and they both blink a lot and tighten their smiles. Ew. I’m not a fan at all of either actress.
I thought Alexis Bledel was fine–good enough for that character, who yeah, is basically Betty Draper in the random-sex-in-a-bar episode.
I think Matt likes this “style” of acting. He frequently references it in interviews…calling it subdued. And I’m sorry but Jessica Pare was downright embarrassing in that scene where she was crying to Peggy, Stan and Ginzberg. She’s isn’t exactly giving Elisabeth Moss a run for her money–which is a shame since she has been elevated to the main leading actress of the show.
@B I think this was always, from Season 1, Peggy and Don’s show. Her arc has been just as important to the overall integrity of story. Anima/Animus.
I agree that Bledel was a little stiff, but still worlds better than she was most of the time on GG. I was actually moderately impressed with her ability to make me forget Rory Gilmore for several minutes at a time. It wasn’t brilliant by any stretch, or up to the levels of subtlety that usually mark the acting on this show, but I thought it was a big improvement for her.
When she and Pete started going at it I found myself saying, “Finally! Bledel has learned how to kiss credibly on camera!” That was always one of her weakest abilities on GG. (Maybe Kartheiser taught her?)
who cares about Alexis’s acting….she’s hot. Id stare into those ice blue eyes any day if she was stiffly reading the dictionary much less on Mad Men.
I think it’s interesting that so many people dislike January Jones, or at least her character, Betty. I personally find her one of the more fascinating characters. She hasn’t been in many episodes this season, but in previous seasons I think she has shown to be a rather complex, interesting individual. Her treatment of her children, of Don, of Henry and of her friends, neighbours and Carla, said a lot about her. How insecure she was despite her beauty, how unhappy she was in her marriage (which she thought was because of Don) but is still seemingly unhappy in her marriage to Henry. I do hope we get to see more Betty this season.
I don’t get it either. I quite like January Jones. The only thing I’d say about her is that she seemed kind of awkward when she smoked but that may have been on purpose.
I thought the acting of the teenager Pete crushed on a few episodes back was similar to January Jones’ style, and now the same with Alexis Bledel. Is there a Betty Draper School of Acting?
Alexis Bledel was a bad choice for this series. No matter how much she’s “grown up” since Gilmore Girls, she has this childish way of talking that seems out of place in this era.
I liked this episode (especially because of “Tomorrow Never Knows” – a great choice) but I thought the elevator symbolism was a little too heavy handed. Do these women have real power? Megan’s insecurity and fear of telling Don about her dream, as well as the reference to Plath’s poem (it’s the woman who suffers) seems to contradict this idea.
What I really love about Mad Men is that moments like that elevator shaft can be so glaringly obvious and still feel organic. It’s a by-product of 4+ seasons of similar metaphor that moments like that, or Sally hiding under the couch, can be carried off so effortlessly. It was a haunting image, and I say bravo for putting it in there. Some people are going to dislike it, but it was really an awesome shot.
Well the end of the poem is basically all about how the suffering woman is reborn, and will no longer be the one doing the suffering. The women in this episode – especially Megan – seemed like that final rebirth.
@Clint
“Well the end of the poem is…”
Ummmm, SPOILER ALERT!!!
j/k
“Well the end of the poem is basically all about how the suffering woman is reborn, and will no longer be the one doing the suffering.”
Somebody should ask Ms. Plath how that worked for her in the end.
I bought Alexis Bledel as a repressed and clever-enough housewife. I don’t know that they made any attempt to sell why that couple’s marriage is breaking down over a side-piece in the city–which makes no sense, as she’s too good for him–but her acting out and their failed attempt to control it were believable. As was Peter finally having his way (without feeling tawdry and billable about it), which explains his attempt to Don off all things in the office to continue getting some. He’s more overboard than Don ever was, which is saying something. I can only imagine what Trudy is trying to do about this–she’s certainly savvy enough to see through Pete, much less Don.
I think she had done this before and picked up men at the train station the nights she knew her husband was staying in the city. I believe she is a serial one night stand girl and it’s why she was such a pro at getting rid of Pete.
“Do they explode or something?” I understand why Pete would be leery of Roger’s kindness, but Roger probably is beyond caring at this point.”Well, at least I got to see that.”
This whole episode was full of head games, as Alan suggests: HEAD skis, Head of desserts, Don (almost)taking a header down the elevator shaft, Sylvia Plath, who put her head in an oven and even the song “I Want To Tell You” from Reveolver album:
“My head is filled with things to say
When you’re here
All those words they seem to slip away”.
Honestly, my favorite moment of the episode.
Would someone from that era — even someone over 30 — be so out of touch with the Beatles’ music? I assume they were all over pop radio, from their “moptop” days to the psychedelic era.
Also, I was one of the people wondering if the open elevator shaft was really there, or a figment of Don’s fear of a future without Megan. (Was that a common occurrence in ’60s elevators?) If it was real, it seems like a dangerous enough situation for someone to have remarked on it. (As we know from “L.A. Law,” falling down an elevator shaft is also a nasty way for a TV character to go.)
I agree. I lived through that era and Don’s total obliviousness to anything Beatle doesn’t ring true. Especially being in advertising.
My parents were 40/41 when the Beatles became popular in the mid-’60s (I was 10 when they made their TV debut) and they were pretty out-of-touch with their music. Someone in advertising – it’s possible. At that time, companies were just beginning to heavily cater to the youth demographic and Don’s character had no reason up until then to keep in touch with the music preferences of teenagers.
And no, people weren’t routinely plunging down elevator shafts in the 60’s ;).
My take on Don is that he’s pretty much riding on past glory and is not actually that great anymore. He can pull out his tricks and still wow certain clients, but he’s not the face of the future, as Ken’s FIL pretty much made clear to him last ep. He’s starting to look like a fuddy-duddy.
Disagree about the “universality” of Beatles music. My mom was at her prime in that era — 21 in 1966. Beyond “She loves you yeah yeah yeah yeah…” (her words!), she doesn’t really know the Beatles. She certainly doesn’t know a single song of theirs post-Rubber Soul. She’s more of a Johnny Mathis/Nat King Cole type. Blargh.
You have to remember, the 60s were before big media domination had been perfected; “everyone” was a much smaller percentage of the population. The 80s was really the “high point” in terms of the top music, movies, and tv shows being so universally known as to be a common language.
Even today, unless you’re actively seeking out new music, it’s easy to not be in touch with what’s popular among the youth. As a kid in high school or college everyone is playing new music, talking about it, etc. In adult places – like the office, the train, your friend’s mother-in-law, the midtown bordello (without a television) – not so much talk about The Beatles or Stones.
Heck, look at TV. As a kid I somehow knew every crappy show on TV. 20 years later I STILL know all the lyrics to theme songs of shows I hated. Now, I’m commenting on a TV website, but I hardly know anything about popular shows aside from the few I choose to follow. Do you think someone who was 32 in 1993 would have any idea who Principal Belding was?
Do you think you could be married to someone, live in the same house, work at the same office and still not know just a little bit of what they know? Doesn’t seem like it could be possible Megan could have all of this “savant” youth knowledge and not rub off just a scosh on Don
It’s still unusual then to follow popular culture. That was something that was promoted to you, you didn’t “follow it” as you did classics or the pure entertainer who made the environment comfortable for you. It’s hard to compare to today as also, “back then” you were lucky if you heard radio stations that played anything outside of the top twenty singles off of albums. That’s maybe a few songs off of the Revolver album. Albums were predominantly songs gathered and put on vinyl, not concepts (the Beatles would do that soon enough). So where would you hear it as a working adult? Albums weren’t cheap, 45s were.
What stands out in this episode is that it would be odd that Don doesn’t keep up with the growth of the music market dominance, just as an ad man, and then follow what the Beatles do, especially as leaders in their field. But what just rings false is listening to Tomorrow Never Knows and that’s it. People would pick the needle up and look for a different track on the album, not reject it totally, as this was the Beatles after all. It would not have been hard to simply tap your toes to “Good Day Sunshine” or “Taxman” on the album.
@STEPHANIE Good point. They do spend so much time together, and if Meagan is keeping up with new music it’s not like she’d be listening on her Walkman.
@Arthur Also good points. I’ll add that especially after his experience at The Stones show he’d be boning up on the emerging culture.
@Huell Thank you. I was 30 in 1993 and I have no idea who Principal Belding is/was. I just put it down to one of Alan’s references that I sometimes do not get.
@HOOSONFIRST Are you serious??? Mr. Belding was a remarkably fascinating character on the groundbreaking 90s comedy/drama Saved By the Bell. If you haven’t see it, go out and BUY the DVD collection NOW! It’s better than Arrested Development, Community and The Wire Combined!!! Sadly, the bastards at NBC cut it down in its prime after 17 seasons.
Sorry, I can’t keep this up…I’m joking.
You didn’t miss anything. Saved by the Bell was literally one of the worst shows in television history. I place it slightly above Small Wonder only because it had hot chicks…and, yeah, Mr. Belding.
A 40-year old in 1966 is far different than a 40-year old of today. Totally believable that Don would not be a fan or even really aware of their material. And he only went the the concert to please his daughter and assuage his ever-present guilt.
two words – Generation Gap. @Stifforalexis is so right, 40 year old back then is very different from now. Adults wanted to be Adults, not overgrown children. They didn’t want to hang with the kids. And up until that era, kids aspired to be like the adults — not the other way around.
My parents were in their early 30s in 1966. My dad controlled the stereo and music in the household. He bought Revolver and then the rest of the Beatles albums that followed it. I think he was aware of their music because he was a pediatrician and had his teenage patients talking about current music. I keep current by listening to MY kids’ music. IN 1966 Revolver would have only been played on FM stations, not so much on Top 40. The Beatles were no longer bubblegum.
I don’t think “Tomorrow Never Knows” was ever played on a Top 40-type radio station at that time. The Revolver cuts that got radio airplay were the more accessible “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yellow Submarine,” maybe “Good Day Sunshine.” Keep in mind that the 1966 Grammy for Record of the Year went to Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night.”
Don’s unfamiliarity with the mid-60s Beatles rings true to me. Everyone knew the early Beatles–She Loves You, Please Please Me, I Want to Hold Your Hand, etc., but by the time Revolver came out, the Beatles were not the phenomenon they were at first. That is not to say that they weren’t still popular–they were, on the pop charts. Taxman was a big hit. But Beatlemania was over. I lived through that era as a young teen and never bought Revolver (or Rubber Soul) and know the song Tomorrow Never Knows only by osmosis–I thought it was called, “In the Beginning!”–LOL!
There are people Don’s age today who don’t know who Micael Jackson is/was so it’s quite possible, Frank Sinatra is still alive in 1968, along with the Ratpack so why would an “adult” listen to the Beatles.
I agree with those who’ve pointed out that a 40-something year old adult in 1966 was a very, very different breed than that of a 40 year old today. Certainly, the former would have been familiar with the Beatles – but, the Beatles of the mop-top 1963/4. Not, the Beatles of Revolver and Lennon’s “Tommorrow Never Knows”. More importantly, they wouldn’t have wanted to.
Life expectancy for a male born in 1926 (like Don) was 55.5 years. So in 1966, being 40 was equivalent (in modern life expectancy terms) to about 55 now.
@MILES ARCHER… by “Don’s age today” do you mean 40 years old now? Because I doubt that there are any 40 year olds who don’t know who Michael Jackson is/was. Frank Sinatra was not only still alive in 1968, but lived another 30 years! :) As a 40-something, I really don’t know who the “kids” are listening to, other than what my kids are listening to, and I try not to listen to it… lol
I doubt if life expectancy in the 60s was that short. Certainly it wasn’t the way most people looked at it! My parents were in their 40s during that era and I can assure you, they planned to live a lot older than 55. And they did. One is still alive.
Another thought about the elevator shaft — the door opening to an empty shaft could never have happened at the ritzier old Sterling Cooper offices, because they had elevator operators. (Who were there, in large part, to make a point about the era’s racial attitudes.) So you could say this is also a warning about what happens when automation begins to replace employees.
@Annabellee – Life expectancy is based on the year you’re born in – not the years you live through. Don was born in 1926 – the data is readily available online.
Don is the equivalent of 55 years old (by modern standards) based on the data.
I was 25 in 1993 and have no idea who Principal Belding was.
My dad was 36 in 1966 and definitely did not listen tot he Beatles. He might have known they existed, but he couldn’t tell you a single Beatles song, even today.
I was born in ’68 and never heard the Beatles until I got hold of my brother’s Sgt. Pepper album in the 70’s. Listening to my parents’ music meant watching Lawrence Welk or the Grand Ole Opry. My parents had some Sinatra, Perry Como, and Bing Crosby Christmas music.
Could anyone imagine Don Draper going home and playing video games?
And I love that Principal Belding has become a generational marker. I never expected Saved by the Bell to come up on a thread about Mad Men.
I think its totally possible for Don at 40 do not be aware of whats new in music. My dad was Don’s age in ’66 and he could care less about what was popular. On the other hand my friends and brother and sister knew it all! (I was Sallys age in ’66)
Thats why the called it “a generation gap”, it was a huge gaping gap…unlike today, different generations all can and do listen to the same stuff.
Here’s a test. Jack White, Gotye, The Black Keys, Alabama Shakes, fun., Of Monsters and Men, Deuce, Eve 6. These are the alternative groups holding the top 10 songs on the Billboard Charts today. Even with all of the social media, satelite radio, 2000 cable channels, etc…I’ve only heard of ONE because they were on SNL and the video went viral on Facebook.
who was Principal Belding?
my parents…. didn’t have a stereo. Until around 73. I had a series of crappy broken record players. until 75.
I heard Little Richard and said to mu Mum, “Oh, that’s your music” and she was, like, indignant. She liked Billy Eckstine and my father liked Sarah Vaughn. They were into big bands and those stupid depressing songs about being in the autumn of your life (heard one on Smash last night) and then elevator music. My father was Don’s age, my mother 5 years younger, but they were not in advertising. They weren’t in NY either. My mother would try to decipher Beatles lyrics for me (“give me moo”), my father was at either of his two jobs.
The only time I thought of elevatorrs in the 60s was during the blackout and I’m just now noticing that was totally skipped! Wah!!
thought process
Jack White > Whir Stripes? > argument as to whether they were married or siblings – on Joan of Arcadia > cancelled after two seasons despite good ratings because > the viewers were too old > even for CBS. Chance of catering to the 18 – 34s in Don’s day?
btw, I have the 45s of Eleanor Rigby and Yellow Submarine, but didn’t hear even Good Day Sunshine till years later. *3* years later Revolution and Hey Jude were top 40 when I was listening to WRKO like everyone else around me. And watching Dark Shadows.
Who are the Beatles?
I was exactly 32 in 1993, and I watched every episode of “Saved By The Bell” so I know Mr. Belding very well. And Zack, and Kelly, and Slater… Of course, I had two kids by then, so it was on all the time in my house! It’s also the stage of your life, not just your age, that dictates your pop culture exposure. I’m a little surprised that Don hasn’t heard Megan listening to stuff like that. My parents were in their 30’s in the 60’s, and truly NOT Beatles fans. Honestly, I’ll bet my mom couldn’t name anything beyond “I Wanna Hold Your Hand”! So to me it’s totally believable that Don would think of that era of their music, rather than that “new age” type stuff, but he’s got that young wife to have exposed him to more! He’d better get “with it” soon…
From experience must weigh in: in 1966 I graduated HS, and from 1st Beatles release knew all their songs, all lyrics, was a dancing maniac along w/ all my friends. Beatles were on the main airwaves kids were listening to and albums played when FM started; music was a serious force in the 60’s amonst the kids. Mainstream trying to co-opt it was viewed w/ hilarity & skepticism. Haircuts, clothes & music broadcast your views to all–$$ was not a part of this that I knew of, but my mother was dead-ringer for BettyDraper in so many ways. She hated ‘that rock n roll noise’ but could hear what came out of my hi-fi until I left home. We rarely watched TV except Father Knows Best, it wasn’t an omnipresent force. Until JFK assassination. Betty & Don would likely hear music from Sally’s room but not much know it. And Don is looking older & his hair less slicked back and more into older man parted style that would have labelled him instantly w/ younger kids. Ginsberg is on target but seems to have Asberger’s unfortunately. Roger may show most actual inner growth after his LSD than anyone on the show. So exciting to have Tomorrow Never Knows playing at end of show–really summed up that year–felt like I was back there. Fread episonde
LOL @ Aspergers. You might be right.
I actually thought the moment at the end where Beth draws the heart in the fog was the best scene of the Beatles sequence. I thought she and Pete had real chemistry in that moment. Megan’s leggings and the scene of her doing something yoga/meditation-like at her acting class was also a profound implication of the sea-change that is/has taken place. Combined with Peggy and Stan sharing pot during a late night at the office. Matt Weiner was definitely giving us one final “all right folks, the world this show has been in for the last 4, 4.5 seasons is over, and this is the new on these characters have to figure out.” Sad to see Don so totally disconnected from the rest; but definitely the first thing that’s felt ‘in character’ about him to me for a while. All the constant smiling and kissing and I love You’s between Don and Megan were half creepy-stepford-wifey, and half two-people-in-a-very-problematic-relationship-trying-WAY-too-hard.
But Megan and Peggy and even Pete are easy and obvious. I’m eager to see Betty and Sally figuring out how to navigate this new psychedelic world, and Don having to accept it more and more to stay relevant creatively. I’m very ready to get back to some solid pitches from him putting all these new developments to work, at work.
Hells, yeah — and we wouldn’t have gotten this far if Don and Betty were still married.
Betty’s dreams were crushed so thoroughly, than showing Don moving forward in the world, however, awkwardly, would have made us want to lynch him — thus, Betty had to be ground down as the most conservative character in the series, the past he needed to leave behind, even though he’s still so blind to his own flaws that once Megan had her late night confession, I was lighting mental candles he wouldn’t go ballistic, either immediately or on a delayed fuse.
And I’m still wondering whether Don imagined the elevator shaft. Why in heaven’s name would he need to anywhere, after saying goodbye to her? I had the dread suspicion he was going after that broad he dream-killed….
AMC paid Half a Million for the Beatles copyright?
WORTH EVERY DAM SECOND!!!!
That sequence reminded me of something outta Goodfellas.
Brilliant!
The Beatles scene was perfect. After becoming so connected to this world over 5 years seeing these characters juxtaposed with a song like “Float Down Stream” was actually quite jarring.
As for Meagan, does Don realize that an evening acting class may be the last place an out-of-touch older man wants his energetic young wife to be? I just picture Meagan falling for some d-bag like Diane Keaton’s actor ex-boyfriend from Annie Hall.
Huell, was thinking the same thing…I wonder how many nights Don will put up with of Megan not being there when he comes home from work. Probably not many.
AMG, good observation on the sea change ahead for these characters. A lot conveyed in just a few minutes of television.
“I had the dread suspicion he was going after that broad he dream-killed…. ”
– Sleep Crime!
I loved Don’s comment: “when did music become so important?”- shows just how out of touch he really is…
re: Megan at acting class
Yes, what will Don do when Megan gets a part in some crappy play and had to rehearse every night. He won’t have nurse-maid Megan to escort him to and from work anymore.
aren’t there daytime acting classes? Now that Megan is no longer working days…
I was thinking about the casting of Bledel, and I suspect that the idea was that the woman Pete falls for should be very beautiful, but entirely unlovable. There’s really nothing about her that should make Pete fall head-over-heels the way he did, but his desperation drove him to pine for her, anyway. It’s as if Weiner wanted to make very clear that this woman doesn’t hold a candle to Pete’s wife.
You also could argue that what seemed like wooden acting from Bledel was meant to portray a boring woman who is numbed by her life in the suburbs.
Beth is Brunette Betty!
… kinda sorta like Betty, upon whom Don projected so much that she was incapable of being, unable to be a superhuman wife and mom.
But we have to wonder why a woman who knew how to use a payphone couldn’t have called a locksmith (or a neighbor) to help her out with her car, instead of asking a stranger to help her — and for someone so paranoid about NYC bums, talking to that stranger that she’s alone, with an unlocked door, seems kinda thrill-seeking. She knows her husband’s staying in the city…. after the episodes pounding home the increasing danger for women, her behavior seems MarySue-tailored for Pete to respond.
Yes, Bleidel was actually a great foil to Lauren Graham in Gilmore Girls–very snappy, endearing, and enthusiastic. Here the acting was wooden–but I agree it was purposeful. The character was an empty shell of a woman and there was something decidedly creepy about her (especially her comment that men has started to notice her before it was appropriate). I found the Peter storyline to be a tad boring because MM has already overplayed the theme of the alienating suburbs and the monotony of these men’s lives as they commute into NYC and dream of something more exciting.
Loved the scene of Peggy telling Don to shut up! Think how far she has come from the timid secretary in the first few episodes.
Megan’s outfits are just amazing–they capture the changing 60s so well. I assume she was engaged in some Method Acting technique with her class–prone on the floor with her eyes closed trying to get in touch with her emotions.
I suspect Alan wasn’t a regular viewer of the “Gilmore Girls”. Bledel’s acting was never “stiff”; she was quite warm and engaging in the role and was very adept at the rapid-fire dialogue on that show.
I didn’t find Bledel’s performance ‘stiff’ here, and I thought the expression on her face when she saw Howard bring Pete home was fantastic and heartbreaking…
I have always been smitten with her, though… as she had a line acknowledging the attention she’d received from men back before it was ‘appropriate’… thoughts of early Gilmore Girls… mmmm, Rory…
I loved Pete’s barely contained self righteousness indignation towards his cheating train buddy – as if he were on the verge of scold *him* for neglecting a beautiful wife.
And that Pete ended up eating cold pot roast and talking about insurance with some obnoxious guy from the train (literally the cosmic opposite of sex) was better just desserts than Cool Whip.
Maybe the insurance man has a teen daughter for Pete to stalk. But seriously, the recent Pete storylines sound like the kind of pathetic anecdotes you hear about some nut after they go on a killing spree.
I was surprised by the way that scene ended, with Pete making an offer to Beth to come meet him. After his exchange in the office with Harry, I thought it was going to be kind of a revenge moment…getting his power back. Not a desperate plea. Can’t believe this is happening to Trudy.
@Remy: RE Peggy telling Don to shut up. Brilliant moment when Peggy momentarily regrets telling her boss to shut up, and Don momentarily considering a comeback, then remaining silent as if to say, “Damn, she’s right!”
“I suspect Alan wasn’t a regular viewer of the “Gilmore Girls”.”
I watched every episode. Some of them twice.
I thought she was perfect! I don’t know her from anything else, so she was fresh for me, and I just thought the casting of her character was perfect. Era perfect, well done all the way around.
Dax: Don’t feel too bad. Season 1 Rory was 16 but Alexis was 18 at the time, so it’s not too creepy.
I think Lauren Graham is such a good actress she makes everyone around her better.
You had the feeling Peggy had that building up inside of her about Don for several months when she finally erupted in the test kitchen. Quite telling that Don had no response to her, and how much both characters have changed in the last five years, just as society and gender roles began changing that decade.
Bledel’s acting was never “stiff”; maybe not….but she sure makes me “stiff”
The look on Don’s face when he’s told that he’s not alowed to smoke was almost as good as Pizza House!
That was a brilliant moment.
I also loved how he was stopped by a stern Germanic woman in a white coat. A metaphor for the encroaching nanny state?
Well, they were only a few feet away from an edible petroleum product. Mighty blowed them all up, real good.
I’ve worked with some of these food lab people and they have absolutely no humor about the process. They’re like scientists crossed with FBI.
Wait, wait, wait…WHAT IS GOING ON HERE IN MY TEST KITCHEN?
Which episode was it where we heard Satisfaction by the Stones? That’s why I love this series… each week is another compelling chapter in the lives of people who can’t get no satisfaction… hitting that nail on the head every time. Reminds me of Cities on the Plain by Cormac:
–Anyway, some men get what they want.
–No man. Or perhaps only briefly so as to lose it. Or perhaps only to prove to the dreamer that the world of his longing made real is no longer that world at all.
God, whenever they master a song for film or TV it sounds so so good on my stereo. Out of the thousands of times I’ve heard Revolver, that’s probably the best Tomorrow Never Knows has ever sounded — and I was sober too ;)
Oh and now I understand why the writers couldn’t let Don go off with Faye — cause that would’ve worked out — and working out isn’t drama ;)
Not sure that would’ve worked out, as she never would’ve been able to handle Don’s kids when they came over.
JMCG, It was last season’s “The Summer Man” when Don was leaving the NY Athletic Club after swimming, the episode that had a voiceover all throughout.
Write aAlan, I felt one of the reasons that Don felt the sadness of Megan leaving the office is that he fears he is going to revert to old behaviors. While she may be everything he seeks in a woman, he has shown that left alone to his own devices he cannot even trust himself. He may love her, but this is a man that cannot be left alone. He knows that. The difference between he and Roger is that this isn’t a midlife crisis love affair for him, he genuinely loves this woman and knows that he is about to lose her, because of that age difference. He can’t fit in to the new world, she seems to revel in, because he’s spent so much time trying to escape from it. comment…
This is going to be a disaster for Don. Not only is he alone at the office, but Meagan’s classes are at night.
The only question is who cheats first.
Yep. Megan is his madonna, and keeping her at work with him keeps him on track and his demons at bay.
I’ve commented every week this season that Megan’s gonna cheat on Don, so might as well keep rolling with it. Like a broken clock, I’ll (eventually) be right.
Don met both his wives at the office, and all his significant girlfriends. He thought Megan would be his work wife, home wife, and mistress all in one, so Megan leaving the office must really be threatening to him.
I’ve commented before that Megan is Don’s warden. He wanted it that way, married someone in the office for that reason. She escorts him to and from work, checks on him frequently throughout the day in his office. What will he do now, with her not there, and when she gets a part in a play and has to rehearse every night.
Write aAlan, I felt one of the reasons that Don felt the sadness of Megan leaving the office is that he fears he is going to revert to old behaviors. While she may be everything he seeks in a woman, he has shown that left alone to his own devices he cannot even trust himself. He may love her, but this is a man that cannot be left alone. He knows that. The difference between he and Roger is that this isn’t a midlife crisis love affair for him, he genuinely loves this woman and knows that he is about to lose her, because of that age difference. He can’t fit in to the new world, she seems to revel in, because he’s spent so much time trying to escape from it.
Opening should have been…
“A review coming up… just as soon as Richard Belding gains a buck-fifty and kills part of my childhood.”
I honestly couldn’t absorb much else after that (and neither can Haskins, from the look of things).
One question… when Pete’s new lover closed her car window back up, didn’t it seem like it was going up as an automatic would? She didn’t seem to be doing anything to crank it, either. Slight technical gaffe?
Excellent point. It was automatic for sure.
that bothered me too! she clearly cranked the window down to get rid of the heart, but then it slid up like a modern-day car window.
That caught my eye, too — as if she cranked it up, but the hubs ‘cranked’ it down, which is impossible….
I just looked it up. Cadillac Fleetwood had power windows in the 1960s.
Belding was frightening. Was it possible that was a fat suit? Ken and Don sort of joked around about his “King of Desserts” title. Maybe they needed him to be bigger? Tell me they needed him to be bigger…
That was traumatizing.
FYI I totally noticed the automatic window as well. That was strange. It almost seems like that would be *too* obvious to screw up, so I’m curious what was up. Is Bledel as good at rolling up windows, as she is bad at acting?
No he’s actually that size. Seen him in a few commercials & the guy is a house.
Most mid-range and luxury cars back then had power windows. The first ones showed up on Cadillacs in the 1950’s.
Okay that explains the window going up automatically…but why’d she roll it down then? I’m nitpicking, obviously, but the juxtaposition of her rolling it down vs. powering it up just seemed weird and almost lent itself to people thinking it was a gaffe.
Some cars only had power controls for the driver. So perhaps Bledel’s character cranked the window down and her husband noticed and rolled it back up.
Wow…just gotta say: this conversation about the window mechanics would have gone to a VERY different place over at AV Club.
just an observation, I love both sites.
I noticed the inconsistency in the car window as well. I figured a 1966 Mercury Colony Park (power windows optional) may not operate as new by now and the window motor is tired. I’m surprised it slipped through; I think editing could have manipulated for consistency. As for the power windows, the driver would have a master control for all four windows and each door would have a control for its window. No car I know of had a power window control for the driver and cranks for all the other windows. All this car talk reminds me, what was Pete (badly) driving? It looked like a Buick Wildcat, but I’m not sure.
“I honestly couldn’t absorb much else after that (and neither can Haskins, from the look of things).”
Three words…Celebrity Biggest Loser!
@ HARRY THE HAT
I like both sites also, but the comments here are way better. In that they actually bear relevance to the topic.
@Albatross: both sites are great but you are right the comments here are always better. Hitfix draws in a more intellectual crowd. AV Club often descends into frat boy territory! However, this time around I think the AV Club reviews of the show are much deeper and more thoughtful. Perhaps waiting a night to let things marinate produces a better review.
Coming late to the party here, I know – probably one will read this – but I just watched the rest of the episode (long story), and she clearly didn’t put the window down OR up. She drew the heart, then fidgeted in her seat. The insurance guy put it down, then up (to get rid of the condensation so he could pull out) from his side. If you watch it go down, and watch her movements, they’re absolutely unrelated – no cranking at all. Her wistful look is what gave him that tiny almost-smile — they’ll be together again, just wait and see.
Thanks, Elaine. We all shall see soon enough what happens. I never record shows so I only see them once at presented. I suspect that Pete got both what he wanted and more than he wanted… That being said, Weiner should have had post-production modulate the window speed.
Alan, I felt one of the reasons that Don felt the sadness of Megan leaving the office is that he fears he is going to revert to old behaviors. While she may be everything he seeks in a woman, he has shown that left alone to his own devices he cannot even trust himself. He may love her, but this is a man that cannot be left alone. He knows that. The difference between he and Roger is that this isn’t a midlife crisis love affair for him, he genuinely loves this woman and knows that he is about to lose her, because of that age difference. He can’t fit in to the new world, she seems to revel in, because he’s spent so much time trying to escape from it.
I disagree with your analysis of Don and Roger. These are men of the 60s. THey do not analyze their actions. The difference between Don and Roger at this point is Don is still in love, Roger isn’t. Either of them will hesitate to go after whatever they find desirable.
My only hope for Roger is that he truly cares for Joan. Maybe they can make a success of marriage.
It’s tough to understand Pete’s motivations. He seems to be a hollow man constantly in search of a mistress (beth, a teenage student driver, a german nanny) to fill the void. He’s not happy with Trudy, but you get the sense that nobody out there could feed the need.
I think Pete wants the fantasy. Well, I think a hot mistress and Don Draper’s old lifestyle is what he wants, however I think if Don is any universal indicator Pete might not be happy with that ultimately. I think his motivations are pretty clear in a way. He wants to be desired and respected, competent and loved. With that, he wants to be the guy who can fix his sink, be admired by ladies, bring in the clients and be the face of the franchise. I think part of the problem is that is not who Pete really is. He lacks the charm and charisma. He is good at his job, but not a visionary and not a leader. He has a beautiful wife yet sought not only a mistress, but seemed to want somebody to “fix.” Whereas Don in the past would have had the affair and moved on, Pete dwelled on it and seemed like he was starting a relationship.
I really think I understand Pete’s motivations, I just think he is largely incapable of being Don and I think ultimately even if he could they would not be fulfilling to him. Pete is just unable to see that. With more maturity and insight, I think he would really come to realize he has a great thing with Trudy if he would only work on building that relationship and not look for gratuitous acts of immediate rewards. Even at the firm, he is doing well and could simply work on building what he already has. His nature is to not enjoy what he has but to want more, I guess. If he loses what he has, I wonder how much more attractive his current situation will look since he has who is by all accounts a great person for a wife, a nice home and family, and a job he is successful at. Why does he NEED a mistress, or to try and top Roger, or seek the approval of Don who flat out told him that his current situation is great and that had he been more mature he would have come to the same realization with Betty before torpedoing that situation. I find scenes with Pete increasingly sad as he sets himself up for a massive failure.
-Cheers
Pete’s in heat — not biogically uncommon for males after their fe-mates have a kid.
Dave, I agree with you completely. Pete’s story is a very sad one. He is not really a bad person, just a very immature one.
Loved the part where Pete pauses his phone conversation to talk to Harry but they have nothing to say to each other. Those small details are the best.
i like how it totally watered down the drama of the situation
And Harry’s comment — “You opened the door!” — made me miss old phone booths!
That was a great scene. But I wondered why Harry wasn’t suspicious that Pete was using the pay phone.
The attention to detail in Mad Men is stunning. The phone booth that Megan used had about four telephone books hanging galley-like from a shelf. I had forgotten that phone booth feature.
Brilliant episode. I was astonished
Anyone loved Peggy’s fake to Don over the phone?
I was fascinated by Don’s reaction to Megan cooking….I do not know. Hamm played Don so damn mysteriously today; I was not sure what’s going on. Absolutely stunning work by Hamm in this episode.
The conflicting emotions were so palpable (except for the scene with Roger, which was the only weak part of the episode; I didn’t need to know Don is confusing, Jon’s Hamm was killing it)
“Pizza House” was hilarious.
But what was even greater was Peggy turning into Don with “Shut Up”
And just as good: Do you know where Abe is?
I just want to note, when Don lifted off the tone arm, the record was spinning on the last track of side 1 but Tomorrow Never knows is the last track on side 2. Though, at least they got the correct Capitol rainbow label correct.
How could you tell it was Side 1? She pointed to TNK, so he probably knew to go straight to it.
I saw a blurry 1 spinning during the close up when he turned it off.
I did not believe when I heard the beatles on TV, I had to rub my ears and do a double take.
You can tell which side it is because the label in the center is different on each side.
I think Don listened to the entire album, side two to side one.
THANK YOU for pointing out the lack of acting skills on the part of Alexis Bledel. I understand she has that ’50s look, but I cringed when I saw her as Beth.
I didn’t know that was Principal Belding! So he gained weight? Or was it a body suit?
I’m a little put off by Megan’s sudden insatiable passion for acting. In the early episodes, she seemed to be really into advertising, so it’s weird that the acting bug just came back to bite her with no real cause. On a side note, Jessica Pare is looking less and less attractive to me.
Poor Pete…
Jessica Pare’s acting seems to be getting worse and worse as the episodes stack up. She’s absolutely stunning, but her line delivery can be really awkward.
As far as getting bitten by the acting bug, I think the show definitely sold that in the last episode. If you remember Peggy told her: “I should be jealous, but I look at you and I feel like I’m getting to experience my first time again. This is as good as this job gets.” Megan had already achieved “as good as it gets” and still wasn’t truly happy. This, combined with the guilt trip her father gave her for giving up her dream, definitely paved the way for her taking up acting again.
It makes sense to me that she was acting all the while — watch the contrast between her bathroom scene with Peggy, where she openly discusses sabotaging her work to be fired — and her sprightly, charming image. I swore her dress even got brighter.
If we interpret her entire time at SCDP as her internal acting gig — be the girl everybody, but especially Don, needs — and that she’s tired of propping Don up and keeping everyone else’s resentment (Peggy: I defended her! Don: She said everyone’s so petty and negative!) at bay.
Her biggest mistake will be stepping away from the Charming Wife role, publically. If she fails to be his arm candy when he needs her, he’ll reconsider the freedom he’s given her PDQ. That’s what I’m still anxious about. A man who can drag her to the ground more than once might not stop before blows, the next time — and the type of 60s Off Broadway ‘happenings’ that sexually exposed actresses won’t the type of entertainment Don will stand Mrs. Draper in.
And, this passion sure as hell didn’t come from nowhere — it came directly from her father, last episode, when he condemned her for not following her dream, despite her proven talent to support her husband in the family business. After her dad’s cuckolding (from Megan’s perspective, with her mom’s flirting with Don), a lot of guilt was added to her regret — of all the older men she loves, Daddy comes first.
CGEye, I suppose… I’ve just always felt that everything about the character’s development is deliberate from the get-go, and I just kept thinking of all the times that Megan was so excited about copywriting and following in Peggy’s footsteps. Now, with all the the success she’s gotten, she want to go back to acting? But, eh, Mr. Weiner could have been planning it all along.
And, Rolf, I overlooked that scene… Jessica Pare’s acting isn’t bad, I don’t think. I just used to think she was absolutely stunning, and now she looks older than her age.
“I’m a little put off by Megan’s sudden insatiable passion for acting.”
This, exactly. In the last episode of last season, didn’t she tell Don that her wannabe friend said she (Megan) could never be an actress because of her teeth – and Megan said “stop picking on me, I’m not the one that wants to be an actress anyway.”
Her “passion” for acting came out of the blue and seems like an obvious way to end the relationship (with her classes at night, they’ll never see each other, he’ll cheat or she’ll meet someone, blah blah blah). I hate it when it looks like Mad Men will go all conventional television on me.
I don’t care if Beth can act. She is SMOKIN’, the affair was HEAT and MM remains the best aphrodisiac going.
Anne, well, I was thinking about that scene on the balcony… It very well could have been her jealousy/bitterness that made her say that. Like, she was just saying that because she wasn’t having any success as an actress, so dump the passion before it dumps you.
But, yeah, even with the talk with her father… That was forced. The purpose of her parents’ visit seemed to be solely to segue into Megan’s going back to acting.
I was a little confused by the heart in the window. What message was she trying to send Pete? Was she indicating that she loves her husband, so they can’t have an affair. Or was she indicating that she still thinks of Pete and longs to be with him, but she can’t do an affair? Or is she indicating that she is open to an affair in the future? I have no idea, and I suspect that Pete doesn’t either. I have to imagine that the heart in the window would frustrate Pete more than just about anything else she could do. Fantastic episode overall.
I don’t think she has any feelings of love for Pete, she’s just unhappy with her husband and teasing Pete along because she’s bored.
I know. We looked at eachother and said, “That girls nuts.”
I think Beth erased the heart to let Pete know she wouldn’t be repeating what had already happened between them. She’d already stood him up at the hotel.
@Cab Yeah, I suppose. But as you said, she already stood him at the hotel. Isn’t that message enough? Why wouldn’t she just ignore him? Instead, the heart thing would only confuse him more than he already was.
The heart on the window was confusing to me. However, given the rest of her actions, I think it was meant to be symbolic of her erasing what happened between them. The end. Will it be the end for good? Who knows. I think any “mixed signals” she might have been giving him were just her being sincere. She tried ignoring him, and that was obviously not enough. She told him it was a one-time thing and he shows up at her house with her husband under the pretense of a life insurance claim. She says no again, he gives her his hotel information. She stood him up at the hotel and he still gives her puppy dog eyes through the window. I think the heart was meant to be their fling or whatever, and erasing it means it’s done, just reconfirming what she has already said. When she said they could fantasize about it, that is what I mean about her just being honest. It was an escape for her. She has it as a memory, and so does he, and they are free to relive it. However, Pete is NOT free to turn it into something it is not. While JerseyRudy is right that it is a total green light for, well, just about any guy, in context it is just her laying out the whole situation and the rules in a very systematic sort of way.
I wonder if part of that is just by design of the writers (I mean, they had to have SOMETHING to give Pete the belief he could call her back, right?), and partly the acting. I thought the acting was fine for the character and what I THINK they were going for, however another actor or another sort of intent for the character might have made it more apparent that she was or was not stringing him along or that she really meant that it was a one-time escapist fling for her and for Pete to stay away. Still, at the end of the episode if she WANTED Pete to come back, there were about a million things she could have done to let him know. Consider her collective actions. She does not want Pete anymore. Maybe the presentation (acting or whatever) was just not good enough to portray that no, she really was not into a longer term affair. Or maybe she is just stupid to how men think or how to let a guy off lightly.
-Cheers
@Dave I–I think that’s some good analysis that makes a lot of sense. I think you’re right that she probably doesn’t want Pete anymore right now. The heart in the window may well be a message that it’s over (then again, she may have just erased it because she didn’t want her husband to see it), but nobody ever said that a man has never completely misinterpreted a signal sent by a woman. At the same time, I think she’s conflicted on some level (and as I said, the best way to get rid of Pete permanently would be to just completely ignore him, as the heart in the window is only going to encourage/frustrate him on some level), and I don’t think this is the last we’ve seen of her. I found the whole thing fascinating, and even though I will never understand why Pete isn’t happy with Trudy, I did think it was very realistic to see how he could become obsessed with a woman who doesn’t feel the same way about him.
The heart on the window meant ” I had feelings for you and … just like that … I don’t anymore “. And it left the door open a crack for another go around …
As a huge GG fan, I always thought the success of Alexis Bledel on that show was a bi-product of her acting style combined with ASP’s writing.
Her general acting style yields an uncalculated (and seemingly low energy) read on the otherwise highly calculated (and high energy) sentences and phrases that ASP wrote. The two just worked perfectly together.
Staying up late to read several late night reviews makes me appreciate this critique and recap of the show even more. Thank you for such a superb review, Mr. Sepinwall.
I really enjoyed this episode but wonder if anyone else is finding Pete’s transition to such a tragic figure a bit rushed. While we’ve seen hints of Pete’s darkness in past seasons (the rifle during the Cuban Missile Crisis, for example), I don’t think the writers have given us enough insight into why Pete is obviously so miserable with Trudy and his life in the suburbs. Okay, the suburbs, I get, but Trudy? It seems like they have skipped over something.
To me, Pete’s always been a mostly empty figure who doesn’t really have the slightest clue *what* he wants. I think that hole in his life isn’t so much a bi-product of his suburban life, as much it is just a fundamental flaw. The affairs, the promotions at work, and the “idyllic” family are all just false attempts to fill that hole.
Remember, Pete has been cheating on Trudy since the very first episode of the show when he hooked up with Peggy. That relationship has never exactly been sound.
In essence he’s basically running the Dick Whitman playbook.
Pete’s whole life has been about creating an image for himself so that other people can be impressed by him. I think in the first or second episode there’s a line where Pete’s on the phone with Trudy as says something along the lines of “of course I love you, I gave up my life to be with you.” So yeah, that relationship wasn’t founded on love.
His job (highlighted last ep in his exchange with Mr. Calvet) is all about being FAKE. He married Trudy because that was expected of him. He moved to the suburbs because that’s what successful people do, etc. etc. I don’t think Pete has ever stopped to think about what he really enjoys/his passion in life, and never figuring that out or pursuing it has left a huge void in his life IMO.
There is no transition – Pete is the same as he’s always been. When he’s feeling bad for whatever reason, he does something which the audience despises him for – e.g. screwing the model in the apartment with her old mother back in Season 2 – or a dozen other examples I could give you. When he’s feeling content, he exhibits traits that the audience coos about – such as loyalty and intimacy with Trudy.
This love/hate pattern of the audience repeats itself with every character on Mad Men. We are all deeply flawed – and if you could see the secrets of the people you interact with in real life (as we do on Mad Men), you’d likely have many of the same feelings.
It’s just that Pete’s behavior is more extreme between the poles because (like Don) he’s more heavily damaged than many of our other MM ‘friends’.
I agree that Pete has always been dissatisfied and clueless about what he wants but what bothers me is his notion this season that he “has nothing.” While he’s cheated on Trudy numerous times in the past, I’ve always gotten the impression that they are a good team and he at least appreciates what he has with her. His slipping into total darkness seems abrupt, not completely without (faulty) reasoning, but abrupt all the same.
@Runningpal – Pete clearly hates the suburbs and the life there. He warned Trudy about this at the end of season 4 before they bought the house – and it’s clear his feelings haven’t changed (he also wasn’t too keen on having a child). This change of circumstances has beaten him down over the last year – and eroded the gains that he and Trudy made in their relationship.
Mark- Pete definitely isn’t doing well with suburban life, but he certainly was keen on having a baby; he was over the moon about it (and it definitely seemed to challenge his manhood up until then that he wasn’t getting Trudy pregnant). Great point though about how if we knew as much about all the secrets of the people in our workplaces/neighborhoods, even our friends as we do about these folks, we would feel much the same way. So easy to see real life people as perfect and tv charachters as monsters when its all so much more shades of gray.
Runningpal, I’m with you on the abruptness of the disintegration of his relationship with Trudy. We saw them cover some significant ground in seasons 3 and 4, weird for that all to have vanished because of a move to the suburbs… tarnished, okay. But vanished is weird.
I loved the scene between Roger and Pete with the skis. Roger tells Pete to choose which skis he wants, or to take them both. In typical Campbell fashion, he wants everything, whether it’s 2 sets of skis he doesn’t need, 2 lovers, or a bigger office. And he carries it all the same clumsy way he carried those skis out the door.
Wow, cool observation.
And Roger loved watching it.
And Pete never says whether or not he can ski. It’s, as usual, all about appearance.
Pete is the hobo! He looked into Beth’s eyes and saw something that made him come back.
He totally bought the Damsel In Distress – not realizing that it was all an act. She even left the door open to allow him to follow her in to the house for their “confrontation”. Pete was totally set up by Beth to be used.
But I think the heart at the end was her acknowledging the hobo and then turning to look away.
I don’t think she’ll be back.
I do think Pete was attracted to her because he thought her another lonely and desperate soul like him. The hobo story got to his heart. He was trying to act responsibly and then Little Pete just seemed to take charge.
But boy, did he get slapped back into reality with her dumping him in 30 seconds.
Reminds me of Xander and Faith from Buffy the Vampire Slayer “That was great, now I gotta shower.”
Personally I thought Bledel did a pretty decent job tonight. Seemed like Beth was supposed to be stiff and standoffish, and that’s exactly how she was played.
Reading up on Tomorrow Never Knows and its relationship with the book “The Psychedelic Experience: A Manual Based on the Tibetan Book of the Dead” by Timothy Leary, Richard Alpert (no, the real one) and Ralph Metzner, I couldn’t help but wonder about the significance of that song choice in relation to the episode’s title and the poem it takes it’s name from. Definitely a theme of death and rebirth going on tonight, perhaps with some existentialism thrown in there with good measure. What a brilliant closing scene that was, too.
Pete was the hobo.
Beth gave him some attention and then he wouldn’t go away. She made a little heart and then stopped looking.
VERY SAD.
She also totally played him. Her dramatic exit from the car was a damsel in distress routine that Pete fell for hook line and sinker. And he was so sincere in his affection for her.
He’s no Don Draper because he actually was into this woman instead of just there for the moment.
And hey Alan, sexy is in the eye of the beholder. I thought Pete was pretty hot stuff w/ Beth during the nonverbals.
Someone brought this up; but why is Megan all of a sudden into acting like its a burning passion?
I feel her character has done some weird twists compared to when we met her.
Also, if her father is such a Marxist, I fail to see why he would be bothered by advertising but not acting; probably as bad a cultural fetishism, or at least not a high enough goal to warrant disapproval when she was doing advertising.
Weird; maybe too much Megan. Biedel is not a good actress, but come one Alan, Jessica Pare is not exactly killing it out there.
Because Marxists, who aren’t exactly known for intellectual consistency, see acting as culture (ever see anyone smear Hollywood millionaires as part of “The Evil 1%?”). Meanwhile, he would see advertising as by definition corporate propaganda meant to brainwash people into a capitalist lifestyle.
Also, I’m sure Papa Marx would have gladly accepted a lucrative advance from the publisher to whom he was shopping his Marxist book.
Also, I think her father legitimately loves his daughter and doesn’t want to see her give up her dream. He knows her dream is acting, not advertising. That was a large part of his disappointment.
I feel Mad Men is all about showing you who a character is at a certain point in time, sometimes in snapshots, sometimes in longer timeframes. So if they now show us that Megan always wanted to be an actress, I buy it. It fits.
Also, I think the fact that this comes up so prominently all of a sudden has everything to do with her father’s speech last episode. She had dreams. She stopped actively pursuing them. Now she’s back on that track. Though the question remains whether she can have it all.
Did no one else notice that Ginsberg dropped an f-bomb? The audio dropped out similar to when Breaking Bad uses their 2-3 per season.
When Stan and Ken were playing the record for Don, Ginsberg says… “Could you shut it off? I feel like it’s stabbing me in the f***ing heart.”
I wonder why Weiner decided to leave that there. Did anyone else notice this?
It was pretty hard not to notice it. They’ve done it before, haven’t they? I always think it’s pretty stupid and distracting when they leave it in, but to each his own…
I think this is the first instance on Mad Men. Not sure why… to further illustrate the changing times, I suppose.
The audio dropouts are a bit of a distraction, sure, but I’ve enjoyed the usage of every f-bomb on Breaking Bad, and if that’s the cost for broadcast… worth it.
I could’ve swore that Roger dropped an f-Bomb in the episode where they were bringing in the Japanese clients. I watched it on DVD though, so maybe it was extra content or something.
Pete drops an f-bomb in the very first episode of the series.
Yes, Roger dropped an F-bomb in “Hands and Knees” last season (when he’s yelling at Pete, but hiding his own failure with Lucky Strike). On AMC the audio was dropped-out, but on DVD we actually hear Slattery swear.
In the pilot, Pete says “…ck you,” as Don walks away. It’s delivered the same way on the DVD, so I think in this case the crew intentionally had Pete swallow the word as a character moment (like, even as he’s muttering under his breath, he doesn’t have the balls to FULLY curse Don out).
Lost did something similar a couple of times (“Do No Harm,” when Kate is running through the jungle and breaks several vials of medicine, and mutters, “Fuh … Uck!” Subtle enough to escape the censors, but clearly there).
Comparing Mad Men to Lost is like comparing The Beatles to The Wedgewoods.
Don even commented on it… he told him there was no need to curse.
No, I think Don asked him why he was cursing?
@ MBG:
Come on man, don’t be so harsh on my beloved Lost.
An educated MM fan should catch the difference between Balzac and Jules Verne…two completely different universes.
I recall in an interview here with BB’s Vince Gilligan, he said that AMC allows that show to drop the f-bomb once per season, and each of the main characters has basically had a chance to use it. I guess that AMC’s policy, so we’ve heard the actual word once per year, then it’s blanked out for subsequent uses. Just my speculation based on what I read.
I enjoyed aspects of this episode, but I’m wondering if this is supposed to be some kind of “pilgrims progress” for Don, or is he just following the rules that men over 30 are out of touch? If you think of his California episodes, and the flashbacks to his epiphany talking to the guys making those hotrods from different parts of cars, he showed the ability to create what is necessary of himself to become this other person, not the one who was born in the brothel. So why now does he follow some culture generation rules? Pop-gurus and new cultural leaders were much older too, Mcluhan, B.Fuller, and so on. The parties in the suburbs from bored couples doing lsd, smoking pot, listening to pop music or “swinging” were not twenty-year olds either. So my point is, there was no reason to freeze Don into “your father” mold, he never was like that. He invented himself out of time, and would be, as an ad man, the most likely to keep up and re-invent himself, not suddenly talk about how it affects his daughter… Otherwise, still love the show. (But A. Beidel is a prop not an actress, with no emotional facial range and she just read lots of lines in a quick pace on Gilmore Girls, it wasn’t acting but a writer’s fantasy)
Anybody else notice when Harry first went into Pete’s office, he said “Jon” instead of “Don”? Interesting little flub in a usually perfect show…
He said “Joan”
he said Joan
Any guess as to how much buying rights to tomorrow never knows actually cost?
Sorry “Walking Dead”, but the budget got blown over the Beatles
but was worth EVERY PENNY!
Agreed, those 2 extra minutes of commercials paid off big time.
The appearance of Beth in this episode and the similarities between her, Betty, and Trudy reminded of how Hitchcock’s leading ladies, Tippie Hedren et al, had a certain constancy in look and manner. Is this Matt Weiner’s remembrance of the “Housewives of the 1960s?
Someone mentioned that it seemed unrealistic for someone of that era to be so out of touch with the Beatles, but it is definitely realistic. Don is the same age as my parents, and the people that age were all aware of the Beatles, but totally rejected them after their early rnr, especially after the “more popular than Jesus” remark. The generation gap of the 60’s was never wider than in the area of music.
Just like my Generation hate One Direction and Beiber.
In fact, one can watch the clips of American Bandstand when Dick Clark premieres the Beatles “Strawberry Fields Forever” filmclip, and as he talks to the kids in the audience afterwards, it wasn’t to THEIR liking, and at least one comments that they look like her father now… times were a changing.
Also worth remembering that Don was humming “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in a flashback scene. He definitely is of the generation that liked the Mop Top stuff but was baffled by the psychedelia.
And Revolver was a turning point for the Beatles. Side B of that album changed just about everything.
yes but don’t you remember Megan commenting to Don that he hated that song? it was an earworm for him. annoying but catchy
I’m a kid of the seventies, but I remember my parents being totally clueless even then. I imagine it was worse in the 60s.
What amazed me about the choice of song was how the episode really set the context for demonstrating how radical a departure it was at that time to hear where The Beatles were going.
ksw–good point. More accurate to say Don “understood” the early Beatles—irritating but catchy teen pop, the sort he’d heard for years. The Beatles of Revolver are out of his league, basically. (but also, it’s clever to hear “Tomorrow” in Don’s context—i.e., what the hell is this stuff? Reminds me of the reaction Radiohead got when they put out “Kid A”—why are you doing this avant-garde crap? Just make more pretty, moody songs.)
Why did September in the Rain stab Ginsberg in the heart? Is there a holocaust reference I’m missing?
I doubt it. That did seem like an overreaction, but I just chalked it up to him being the only one young and hip enough to discern the difference between comparing the real Beatles, to these fake Beatles. Why they chose to drop an f-bomb for THAT, is anybody’s guess.
Just like my Generation hate One Direction and Beiber.
I thought it was accurate. The first time I heard an “elevator music” cover of a Beatles song I nearly threw up. Horrible clash of generations.
Wondering if Weiner’s song choice of Tomorrow Never Knows is supposed to reference what could be considered the beginning of Don & Megan’s relationship in the episode Tomorrowland. If Tomorrowland represented the beginning of their relationship, this episode could very well represent the beginning of the end..
I thought so too, the song also worked quite well in general with the ending sequence but for me the title says it all
Surely this episode contains the biggest error that Mad Men has made, and by Matt Weiner himself, who receives the sole writing credit. I am old enough to have been there, and to remember. The first photos of the Earth looking, as the character Beth Dawes says, “tiny and unprotected surrounded by darkness” came from the Apollo 8 mission that circled around the moon (but did not land) in December 1968. They had not happened yet in 1966, the date of this episode.
Even the most simple, basic Google search of “first photos of Earth from space” turns up the information that the photo later called “Earthrise,” showing “our lonely planet’s splendid isolation and delicate fragility,” was taken during that Apollo mission on Christmas Eve 1968, and was published for the first time in January 1969.
It was, indeed, a startling image, and it still is. It made a huge impact at the time, and for years afterward the CBS Evening news with Walter Cronkite used it as a backdrop. I am not surprised that Weiner wanted to reference it somehow, somewhere in Mad Men. But surely he is wrong, wrong, wrong in the way he did it.
I would be perfectly happy to be contradicted by information about something else I may not be aware of, but in the absence of that, I cannot imagine what he was thinking.
August 23, 1966
[www.nasa.gov]
“On Aug. 23, 1966, the world received its first view of Earth taken by a spacecraft from the vicinity of the Moon. The photo was transmitted to Earth by the Lunar Orbiter I and received at the NASA tracking station at Robledo De Chavela near Madrid, Spain. The image was taken during the spacecraft’s 16th orbit.”
Thanks, Mark! But I still do question whether that image was widely known at the time. It was the Apollo 8 photos that had everybody talking. They came at the end of a year that had been incredibly turbulent – Tet offensive of the Vietnam war in January; stunning withdrawal of Lyndon Johnson from the presidential race in March, assassination of MLKing in April and then of Bobby Kennedy in June; riots at the Democratic convention in August — and then the utterly amazing first journey of Borman, Lovell, and Anders around the far side of the moon just at Christmas time. It was the first time humans had left the Earth’s orbit, the first time anyone literally had been “out of this world,” and the astronauts marked the occasion by reading from Genesis during a telecast from lunar orbit on Christmas Eve. Truly, THAT was the event that had everyone marveling about the fragile-looking Earth hanging out there in an enormous void, the one world we all live in.
when you say “everyone” do you mean people you knew? people in New York? people your age? people in advertising? people in the United States? people in college? That’s a big tent. And I was there too. The posters weren’t widely distributed until later, but I couldn’t say that no one saw that image in 1966.
The image Mark mentioned was prominently featured in a two-page spread in the September 9, 1966 Life Magazine, so I would say that the image was fairly well-known. Interestingly, given Roger’s recent experiences and the psychedelic-era Beatles, the cover of this issue is “LSD Art: New Experience that Bombards the Senses.”
The photo referenced by Mark would not have caused the Gilmore Girl to comment on Pete’s eyes.
Will has a point– NASA’s first full-disc color photo of Earth was made by the ATS-3 satellite in November of 1967. (The Air Force got an earlier one with one of its satellites, but still in 1967.)
(I don’t suppose someone published a hand-tinted version of the 1966 black&white image?)
“Note that out-of-touch Don immediately assumes it is The Beatles, while younger man of the moment Ginsberg is horrified by the old-fashioned nature of the song”
My read of the scene was that Don was stumped as to how he should react to the music, was looking around the room for subtle cues, saw Ginsberg’s negative reaction and immediately jumped in with a dismissive “Why am I listening to this?” so that he could seem in touch with the youth. Don’s skill is being guarded, reading people and tell them what they want to hear.
However, Don seems in genuine awe of Ginsberg’s spontaneity. You saw this in his reaction to Ginsberg’s animated performance at the pitch meeting. This takes on a deeper significance after Meagan’s later line about how she feels envy watching others on stage (also note how Meagan seems to show disgust at Ginsberg’s antics when she passes by that earlier scene).
Don has a perfect skill set to thrive in a culture that is predictable – a culture of simple ad jingles. He’s astute enough to be a step ahead of everyone else. For example, he can see that Ginsberg is the future, but Don can’t do what Ginsberg does. In a more dynamic and spontaneous time Don’s lost.
One other little moment of difference – when the copywriters and Ken entered Don’s office to discuss the song, Don said to help themselves to drinks. Ginsberg ignored this and looked at his watch (who drinks this early in the day?!) – different mindset.
Odds on Don growing his hair out by the end of season six? I’ll take 30:1.
The question is, does Don grow out his hair before Lyndon Johnson?
[25.media.tumblr.com]
When he does, it won’t be pretty:
[videogum.com]
He’s gone and done with advertising when this is all over.
Odds on Don growing his hair out by the end of season six? I’ll take 30:1
Have we EVER seen Don truly relate to music? We don’t have any evidence that he really listened to jazz, or doowop, or anything. We know he doesn’t like Perry Como (“Three Sundays”). He attends opera and musical theater (mostly for purposes of fitting in, I assume). I’d guess that there was no radio on the farm when he was raised, and music just didn’t play much of a role in his life. Therefore, this isn’t just a 40-year-old who can’t deal with new styles. It’s a guy who literally does not get the concept of “pop music.” (Note that, in this episode, his primary complaint is he doesn’t get why people want “specific songs”).
In the first season, I believe, early on, he was shown attending, by himself an avant-garde film in the cinema. And that is as striking in that period as listening to the music would be now.
I was dying to know the titles of the albums propped up by Don’s stereo.