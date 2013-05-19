Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Crash’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I experience 24-to-72 hours of uninterrupted creative focus, energy and confidence…
“Where’d you learn that?” -Don
“My mother. No! My first girlfriend!” -Ken
Okay, I’ve got it. I want you to listen closely, because this is important. There’s a man, and he was born and raised in a whorehouse, and he has complicated feelings about women and mothers and whores and wives and freedom and his own identity, and he’s aloof and cold and hard but also empty and vulnerable and childlike, and he waits for the next idea to come and fill him up so that he can look in command – seem in command – for a few moments, so that nobody knows how scared and lost he truly is, right? And this man keeps looking for something to make him happy, and nothing ever does for long, because as the wisest woman he ever slept with once told him, he only likes the beginning of things, and beginnings only last for so long, and so he married another woman and was happy for a little while until he wasn’t and then couldn’t get out of it and decided to have another impulse marriage with his ad agency and his nearest rival, and that made him happy for all of five minutes until he realized he actually had to work with these people, and some of them were better than he is at this thing that doesn’t even satisfy him, anyway. And the closest thing he has to a friend has cast him aside for someone else, and besides she’s busy bandaging up X-acto knife wounds and fending off kisses but accepting compliments about her behind and is also the only one who can see through the garbage he’s spewing out this weekend because of the shot he got in his own impressive rear end, and why why why why won’t Sylvia talk to him, and who is this black woman in his apartment claiming to be his mother scaring his kids, and if they knew anything about him, would this have happened in the first place, and why did it take him so long to love them, anyway? And why are there Kia ads with that one junior copywriter from Cutler Gleason & Chaough along with Joan pitching Johnnie Walker and the seven different modes of 21st century transportation that Jon Hamm is selling you at once?
And how can I explain all of this to you properly if the available technology doesn’t allow me to come into each and every one of your homes or offices to do it while I tap dance? Failing that, just picture this entire review being read aloud by our man Ken Cosgrove:
Look, I can attempt to write this entire review as if I just got an injection from Jim Cutler’s doctor’s magic elixir, I can try to analyze the many maternal themes of the episode, or I can simply discuss whether the trippy style of “The Crash” worked. And while all the speed-enhanced shenanigans at the office, the large and loud performances and the elliptical editing made for an interesting episode of “Mad Men,” I don’t know that it was an especially good one.
One of my favorite episodes of last season was “Far Away Places,” which used Roger’s LSD trip as the inspiration for a time-twisting structure that deliberately blurred the passage and sequence of time. It tackled a familiar late ’60s trope in a way that felt honest, natural and not especially gimmicky. The structure and style of the episode called attention to itself, but it also very clearly spoke to what the episode was trying to say about the state of Don, Roger and Peggy’s lives at that moment in time, and how their pasts were knotted up with their presents. It was an episode where nearly every scene felt like it could be part of an acid trip, and yet most could also function as a straightforward “Mad Men” scene.
“The Crash,” meanwhile, was so loopy that I began wondering if every single character – and possibly those of us in the audience – had been given an injection by Dr. Hecht. Everything was off: characters speaking louder and faster than normal, multiple footraces through the office, Ken tap-dancing while offering his freestyle poem entitled “It’s My Job,” Don losing time(*), Sally waking up to discover a rumpled black woman going through her father’s things and claiming to be her grandmother, Betty being thin and blonde again without comment, and the usual Don Draper brainstorming method leading to absolute gibberish that ultimately wasn’t even about the product, but about Sylvia Rosen.
(*) The show has played with Don losing time in the past, notably during his drunken abyss in season 4, which simultaneously made it feel like a thing that happens when Don is under the influence and yet not different enough to speak to the effects of the wonder drug.
Now, much of this was memorable, and a lot of it was funny – even before Ken started tapping and rapping, we got Don shouting about the timbre of his voice and being uncertain about whether he would be “forceful or submissive” (clearly still having last week’s games with Sylvia on his mind) – but a lot of it played like parody: This is “Mad Men.” Now this is “Mad Men” on drugs. Any questions? I appreciated the way Matt Weiner and co-writer Jason Grote used the drugs to hang a lamp on the lunacy of Don’s creative process – it’s great if it leads to “It’s a time machine,” less so if he’s fixating on an oatmeal ad that reminds him of the hooker who deflowered him, and that he mistakenly believes is the secret to winning Sylvia back – but it’s the sort of game that’s very hard for a show this serious of purpose (even if it often has room for humor) to pull off without undercutting itself for the whole hour. When I watched “Far Away Places,” I was absorbed in all three stories, even as I was impressed (and, at times, amused) by the technique; as I watched “The Crash,” I was extremely conscious that I was watching A Very Special (or Weird) “Mad Men,” all the way up through Don spelling out the moral of the episode with his closing line to Cutler and Chaough.
And the thing is, I can see where Weiner, Grote and company were going with this. “The Crash” is a series of stories about what happens when parents neglect their children or are altogether absent, and the damage done as a result. Don never met his mother, and has had to rely on a series of ill-suited substitutes – what’s one more impostor, even if she’s really just looking to steal his jewelry? – to become the man that he is, and the entire drug fiasco at the agency comes about because one parental figure (Ted) is absent while another (Cutler) shows poor judgment in caring for his charges, in much the same way Don’s kids are jeopardized because he and Megan aren’t around. (Even Peggy, who can function as something of a maternal figure for all the manchildren she has to work with, only does so much to prevent the wreckage going on around her, and doesn’t stop Frank Gleason’s daughter from having sex with Stan while coping with her father’s death.)
In that context, and with a main character like Don – whose damaged psyche is defined by the circumstances of his birth and the emotional abuse that followed it – I can appreciate the idea of an episode where most of the characters are reduced to the state of hyperactive children, and our hero is locked up in flashbacks to the overlap between maternal affection and sex that he’s always struggled with. (Aimee the hooker serves as a stand-in for the mother Dick Whitman never knew, then services him in a way he assumes his mother did for so many other sad and lonely men.)
My problem is that the execution was too self-conscious, and ultimately so strange that it distracted from anything the episode had to say about Don, mothers, fathers, Chevy or the way, as Don puts it in one of the more coherent parts of his pitch to Peggy and Ginsberg, history holds us all together. This was a memorably weird episode of “Mad Men,” but one where I imagine I’m only going to remember the weirdness – the style and not the substance. As much fun as it is to watch Ken tap dance, or Ginsberg almost maim Stan, or Bobby try to make sense of Grandma Ida, those should be the garnishes on a “Mad Men” episode; they shouldn’t leave a bigger impression than the main course.
It also doesn’t help that so much of the episode leaned on another Adventure of Young Dick Whitman, which has never been an area where the show has excelled. The scenes at the whorehouse feel more leaden with meaning than the show usually does, and confused by the fact that they’ve used the same actor to play young Dick each time – even though the flashbacks this season seemingly take place not long after Archie died, as seen in an episode four years ago.
The advantage of “Mad Men” moving deeper into the more celebrated half of the 1960s is that Weiner and friends have a bigger canvas to work on, and a wider and brighter array of colors on the palette. The disadvantages include the greater familiarity of the era (it’s harder to tell stories that don’t feel cliché) and the way that those flashy colors call attention to themselves. For the most part, the show has done a really impressive job of transitioning from the more muted era of Sterling Cooper to this period where Joan’s hanging out at The Electric Circus and Don’s bending over to get an injection from a fictionalized version of The Beatles’ Doctor Robert. Even as the music and fashions become louder and more familiar, “Mad Men” still manages to feel like “Mad Men.” But it’s harder to pull off than it was in 1962, and “The Crash” was an illustration of what can happen when the the show has a big idea and doesn’t execute it perfectly.
Two episodes in, the impulse marriage between SCDP and CGC isn’t working out the way either Don or Ted imagined it at that Detroit bar. As the episode closed with Don announcing that he would no longer actively work on the Chevy campaign, I imagine the expression I had on my face wasn’t too different from what I was seeing on Jim and Ted’s: one that asked, plainly, What in the world just happened?
Sometimes with a TV drama – this one included – that can be a marvelous feeling to have at the close of the hour. Sometimes, though, it’s just a signal that the episode didn’t land the way it was meant to.
Some other thoughts:
* The parent/child idea at the heart of all the Chevy pitches could have turned into something if most of the creative team wasn’t high. But Ken’s earlier presentation of Chevy’s timetable begins to hint at the problems the agency will have in trying to sell the car that will become the Vega.
* Stan’s dead sailor cousin previously attended Don’s and Megan’s party in last season’s premiere, and was on the receiving end of an anti-war rant by Abe that eventually led to a “Johnny Got His Gun” reference, to which the cousin replied, “I thought there were going to be girls here.” His death prompts the second time this season where one of Peggy’s co-workers has kissed her in the office, even though her relationship with Stan had evolved into, as she notes, more of a sibling one than the sexual tension they briefly had after her hotel striptease in season 4. That scene was one of the episode’s simplest – and, not coincidentally, strongest. Stan is under the influence, but Peggy’s only mildly tipsy, if that, so it’s just a genuine conversation between two characters with a shared history.
* RIP, Frank Gleason. Though he appeared in twice as many episodes as Stan’s cousin, he only made a slightly larger impression. The scene where Peggy and Mathis argued over whether Gleason was a nice guy or a jerk would have been more interesting if we had more than a couple of scenes with the guy to draw our own conclusions from.
* I don’t know if we’ll ever see Sylvia after tonight’s episode, but Linda Cardellini played that final elevator scene with enough ambiguity that it could have either been relief that Don didn’t try to plead his case or intrigue because he played it so cool. Either way, it was a much more successful approach than if he’d actually made it to her apartment the night before.
* Still no new name for the agency, as the doctor asks Don about the alphabet soup problem of simply merging the two sets of names.
* I didn’t catch any date references, but “Mad Men” episodes tend to take place about a month after the previous one. That would put this episode at roughly three months since we last saw Betty (in “The Flood”), during which time she’s gone back to her familiar blonde hair and dropped most of the recent weight gain. She’s not back to her “Souvenir” weight, but clearly she’s been making a more concerted effort (perhaps with some shots of her own from a doctor?) to shed the pounds now that Henry’s campaign will put her back in the spotlight. I imagine January Jones is relieved to be rid of most of the prosthetics, but I feel for the writer of the @FatBettyFrancis feed.
* Christina Hendricks gets the week off – as she would have to, for Joan wouldn’t allow this level of nonsense – while Vincent Kartheiser gets his annual appearance where he’s on screen for less than a minute.
* Poems quoted during the early brainstorming session in the creative lounge: Poe’s “Annabel Lee” (“I was a child and she was a child”) and Wordsworth’s “My Heart Leaps Up” (“child is father of the man”).
* Popular ’60s fiction on display: Sally reading “Rosemary’s Baby.”
* Not only did the episode feature Trevor Enihorn in that KIA ad from the Super Bowl, but the hour was sponsored by Lincoln; no Chevy ads that I noticed. (Matt Weiner often uses brands the show has no product integration deal with, like Jaguar last year.)
* Among the songs in the episode: “Going Out of My Head” by Sergio Mendes as Don leans against the service entrance to the Rosen apartment, “Dream a Little Dream” on the radio in the whorehouse right before Aimee deflowers Dick, and The Mamas & The Papas’ “Words of Love” over the closing credits.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I actually really enjoyed this episode as a stand alone. It was one of those Mad Men episodes that are funny and strange that break up the often hyper depressing ones.
I agree. I loved it. I think the show needs the occasional crazy episodes that shocks your system and brings back a little anticipation. I was getting really tired of Don and his same old tricks. He was a nut in this one. I’ll always remember this episode like I always remember the lawnmower one.
It started off weird, but, by the end, turned out great!
Agreed. I thought is was a thoroughly entertaining episode. I was either laughing, cringing, or watching with mouth agape throughout the hour.
I loved this episode…such a strange trip. and the tap dancing stole the show!
I agree!
Well, Sepinwall did not like it. What a polarizing episode. Many loved it (including I, many hated it. Essentially, Mad Men is a dramadey, and tonight featured the perfect mix. Don going down the rabbit hole, fused with the antics of the agency. I think the reaction will be like Breaking Bad ‘Fly’ Episode.
Fly is a slow burn and a great episode of BB. This, on the other hand, was probably the worst MM episode ever. Which is still better than most of what’s on TV. I almost want to forgive it entirely for that amazing Ken Cosgrove but… No. It was too heavy-handed, too manic and too erratic to be successful.
@Chuck – Your reaction appears to perfectly support Marc’s point.
This episode is basically a further explanation as to why Don is the way don is, but specifically why Don is infatuated with Sylvia and women in general. It gives new light as why Don treated Sylvia as a sex slave. His first sexual experience-which may have bee a rape strictly speaking-was with Aimee the hooker who asked if he liked her beauty make (I don’t but I hate moles and warts and skin tags. Ick.) So with that experience he has since being trying to take command and Sylvia with the mole was the perfect trigger to try to turn Sylvia into a sex toy. He was one once. Maybe his being beaten with a big wooden spoon was a further thing that warped him especially if anything that could be classified as bad happened it was with Dick the victim. I really don’t get what Dick’s adopted mom thought what would happen in a whorehouse.
The episode was indeed a multilayered example of bad parenting from the obvious with Megan leaving the kids alone, which is so bad coming from her since it was one of the reasons Don married her in the first place (although I do think Sally was old enough to stay home by herself but not old enough to take care of herself *and* her younger
Brothers). At fist I thought Megan or Don or perhaps Betty got a last minute nanny for them but it was not the case (maybe it would’ve been nice if Betty some how made up with her old housekeeper and asked her for a favor).
To me felt a lot like the American’s episode in which the Phillips were busy being tortured by the KBG on their mole hunt for someone to get the kids from the mall and had to hitch hike with disturbed person. It gave Sally and Bobby an adventure of sorts in which there was the menace of danger in the background with Henry of The Americans smashing a bottle over the jerk’s head and Sally calling the operator so she could call the cops to escape danger.
After all that I do hope Sylvia wasn’t just playing hard to get and accept Don’s insipidness in the elevator as a sign that he, perhaps a little head of his time, realizes “no means no”. She wanted him out of her life he is, now move on Sylvia with your ugly mole (my opinion of course).
My own Other things:
I think that was an ideal scene between Stan and Peggy of what I think a pass should be handled in the office. A little comment about her ass is harmless as was his pass but he took no for an answer and I doubt there will be anything weird between them. I wish real life was like that.
I would NEVER “drop trou” and let someone stab me in the ass with some sort of substance without knowing exactly, or at least to the best understanding a non medical layman could have, what the hell was in that syringe. It could’ve been Pasteur welding the needle I still would want to know. Indeed a more innocent time in which we trusted Doctors implicitly. Don’t get me wrong, I am not a doctor hater but I’ll want to know what was going into by butt.
Peggy was indeed high because if she was herself she would NEVER allow anyone throw an x-xacto knife at anyone I really feared that as dark as this show could be all the fun and games would end with a “The Walking Dead” type knife in the eye. If you laughed and pooh poohed that worry of mine then you have forgotten the ride on lawn mower episode. Fun and games until someone lost a foot. If that wasn’t a clear sign that Peggy got it in the rear to by Dr. Feel Good (JFK reference IIRC) I don’t know what is.
Yes it is about a month between episodes with each episode lasting one to seven days. No surprise since there are 13 episodes per season. In this case there was a time hint in the episode. It has been less than a month that has gone by since the killing of JFK due to Stan referencing when his cousin died three months before on March 4th, which would make it about the middle of June taking into account people estimating time (as opposed to “Star Trek”s’ Spock and Data saying “three months, one week, two days, five hours, eight minutes and 10 seconds ago) so it is still June maybe about to turn to July. Surprisingly we didn’t see any ill effects on Peggy about the JFK assassination as I thought there would be.
If anyone noticed Sally had to call the operator by dialing “0” to have her get the police to their apartment because of the intruder. The “911” emergency number would begin on July 1, 1968 but only for the police.
Would it made a difference to Betty about her feelings to Megan if she knew that Don was trying to guilt trip Megan over her career like he did her attempt to start modeling again and so wouldn’t have made that casting couch” comment? I think she is rooting for Don. I would guess that is one daytime soap Betty isn’t watching.
Anybody notices that the kids were watching “The Prisoner”. I was Gene’s age at the time and when I saw the giant white ball that retrieved escaping prisoners used to scare the HELL out of me with the prisoner’s face molding the inside of the ball when he was caught!!!
And I close with:
I referenced “The Americans” earlier so if you all will indulge me a bit since its season is over by a few weeks and so the audience is gone for the year. I hope a lot of “Mad Men” fans are also fans of “The Americans” so I will ask has everyone heard by now of the American Embassy official in Moscow who allegedly tried to recruit a Russian FSB officer in Moscow and part of his alleged “spy kit” two wigs including a blond one? After that is anyone going to laugh at Phillip’s wigs again?
Look in the upper left courner:
[i.telegraph.co.uk]
The full story:
[www.telegraph.co.uk]
Did anyone else think that Don’s “adopted mother” in the whorehouse bears more than a passing resemblance to Sylvia?
Also, Hunter 2012: The Americans doesn’t belong in the same discussion as Mad Men. That show lost me when they had an FBI agent pull a switchblade on a suspect he was trying to arrest. When I was watching it, I spent half the hour each week rolling my eyes at some ridiculous plot point. It’s just not in the same league, imo…
Hunter2012, Peggy was not given the same shot as Don and everyone else. Peggy was drunk after she attended Gleason’s funeral. At some point, during the x acto knife fiasco, someone in the room comments on it. she says something back like, “im tipsy” she was not high like the others. its why she was able to see through the gibberish don was spewing and ask him if he actually thought of an idea for Chevy. She later went into his office and saw the papers and archived ads everywhere and asked him what he had been doing all weekend.
I really liked Wendy in this episode.
“Does anyone love me?”
Really felt that hit home with Don.
Agree. It kind of rocked him.
This episode was the psychological profile of Don Draper.
For anybody that also watches “Bates Motel” was the Wendy actress the same girl that plays Emma?
Was it just me, or did anyone else hear Wendy say “does anyone love Aimee,” as in, the prostitute from Don’s flashbacks? Obviously when she says that’s the question everyone asks, she means “does anyone love me,” but I thought I heard her say Aimee, and Don’s reaction led me to believe maybe we were hearing it as he did.
Josephine, I heard that too.
John: I completely agree. I liked it. A LOT, for that reason as well as for the fact that his psyche was revealed through his agonized reaction to Sylvia making a clean break. He’s so emotionally fragile when he is rejected by a woman. It happened before with Rachel Menken in season 1, but he wasn’t actually in love with Rachel as he is with Sylvia.
I also think that doctor was a allusion to the infamous Max Jacobson.
Absolutely agreed.
Dr. Feelgood.
The doctor who got Eddie Fisher hooked on speed, I mean Vitamins. Also, I think that he used to stick a needle in JFK’s tush, as well
Exactly. There are a lot of NYC writers who went to versions of Dr. Feelgood around that era.
The Beatles referred to another such doctor in their song “Dr. Robert” on their REVOLVER album [and didn’t one of the guys who led Cosgrove to crash his car have a pistol/revolver?]. Said doctor is conjectured to be Dr. Robert Freymann. See [www.spinner.com]
Ahaha Jesus I can’t believe Dr Feelgood actually existed. That’s just amazing.
Great review Alan. I feel like this was a hard episode to review and yet you found a way to capture its tone and your feelings on it. I didn’t like the break-in occurring on a the very random night that the kids are actually at Don’s and Megan or Don isn’t home. I know the show established this sometimes happens, but still incredibly unlikely. Don often escapes unpunished for his poor behavior, but this felt like him being punished almost randomly and coincidentally.
Huge night for my Bob Benson as Dick’s Son Theory! I wrote this on April 22nd:
“It is my belief that Bob Benson is the bastard son of Dick Whitman and a prostitute that took Don’s virginity. He has tracked Dick down and inserted himself intro Don Draper’s world…It explains the utility of the flashbacks we saw last week and any future flashbacks we see of teenage Don living in the brothel. Much like how we were gradually introduced to the idea of Anna Draper, these flashbacks likely will have some sort of plot ramifications eventually. This season seems a lot about Don as a lover/man and where better to learn about that see him lose his virginity. If we go back to the brothel at any point, it means this might actually be in play.”
If this happens, I might have to retire from comment sections because I’ll never be this dead on ever again.
Your theory is trash.
On top of the show having already told us who Bob Bensons parents are:
The whorehouse scene takes place in the 30s, which would have to make Bob Benson in his late 30s if he was sired by Don, and Bob Benson is supposed to be in his early 20s.
If that actually happens I will lick Patrick Ewing’s armpit. 1) How in the world would Bob, or anyone, track down Dick? He’s supposedly dead. And it’s the 1960s, there’s no Googling or Facebook stalking Dick Whitman. 2) To what end? So what if he’s Don’s son? It adds nothing. “Hey Don, I’m your long-lost, super annoying suck up of a son!” “I don’t care.” 2.5) Mad Men would never (I hope) do anything so hokey. It’s one of the best shows in television history, not a daytime soap opera.
The flashbacks are there to show how Don got so F’ed up, not so we can see the origin of Boring Bob Benson.
After those two replies I wouldn’t be surprised if you retired from commenting.
That said I’ll be rooting for you to be right just so you can stick it to these two.
Butimalawyer, thanks for your “constructive” criticism.
Dick Whitman was born in 1926. He lived with his dad until he was at least 10. Let’s say the whorehouse scene is in 1937 (I think it’s even later than that) and a baby is born 9 months later in 1938. This season started in 1968, meaning any kid born out of Dick losing his virginity would be 30, not even close to late 30s.
And where is your proof that Bob Benson is supposed to be in his early 20s? Pretty dumb to hire someone who is 28 then. And Bob has told us who his parents are, but people have been known to lie on the show.
Love that the oldest a Dick Whitman kid could be from this situation is 30. Good to know 30 is late 30s. Your math and observational skills are clearly trash.
Meanwhile, Jon Hamm and Dick Whitman are both 42. If Dick had a kid at 14, he’d be 28. James Wolk? 28. My theory might be dumb, but ButImALawyer’s dismissiveness of it is actually factually wrong.
headinbetweenjoansbreasts, not going to retire when there are people in the world who proudly display their ignorance by believing that 30 years-old = late thirties.
Meanwhile, I’m the guy who called us getting the scenes we got tonight a month ago based off of almost nothing. At least I am having fun and provoking discussion while demonstrating knowledge of the show.
Oh man, now I’m really hoping you’re wrong, after the smug ‘I actually know this show, unlike you dweebs’ type comment.
But I also personally like the theory and kinda want that to be true.
How conflicting
I don’t think it takes any sort of grand clairvoyance to predict that Don lost his virginity to a hooker after we already knew that he grew up in a whorehouse.
How could anyone looking for Dick Whitman find Don Draper?
Forget it, he’s rolling.
Someone looking for Dick Whitman has found Don Draper before – remember Dick/Don’s little brother Adam from season 1?
Yes, but Adam knew what his brother looked like and recognized him when he saw Don’s picture in the paper.
I disagree with the entire ‘Bob Benson as Don’s son begotten by a whore’ because it’s so soap opera-ish, for one thing and for another, it’s too deus ex machina for Weiner & co.
to betty, yes, his brother did, but he also saw Don on the train when they brought back “Dick” to his family, so he at least strongly expected he was alive. Anna Draper was Don’s wife and Don did not think ahead to that part of his identity theft, so that was also plausible she tracked the guy claiming he was Don down.
Its a fun theory to play with, but I also think it would be rather impossible for anyone to track down Don Draper as Dick Whitman from his past. Not only would “Bob” have to know about the name change, but would also have to know what Dick looked like when his mother knew him and Don was that guy. Its highly implausible but a fun idea. I doubt it is true.
My Benson theory: He’s writing an book on all this.
NOHOGREG: Humility is something I appreciate more you’ve lost my support.
Betty: his little brother found him thanks to a picture not thru his name, doubt his illegitimate son would know what his dad looks like
Yeah, but Adam knew what Dick looked like and had reason to believe he was still alive after seeing him in the train station. He saw his picture in the paper and recognized him. I can’t imagine anyone but Adam could have given Bob the information he needed, and Adam would have been sure to bring that up when he spoke to Dick/Don.
I don’t believe the dick Whitman is Bob Benson’s father theory either even if the ages more or less fit although if one will say Whitman had sex in 1937 then he would’ve been 11 years old. I say it is 1939 (were kids still wearing knickerbockers in ’39?) and he is 13-and I believe the 1926 date-because I am assuming that we are seeing time past as the actor who plays kid Whitman grows and not having “Walt syndrome” in which the actor who played Walt on “Lost” clearly grew a lot even tough in the show timeline only a month or so had past after he disappeared). Nothing so far to suggest that Dick Whitman hasn’t spent a few years in the whorehouse after first getting there. And there is much less of an “ick” factor since even a prostitute who wanted to make a man out of Dick would have sex with an 11 year old.
@Athabasca
That said I think it would be a misuse of the term Deux ex machina since I don’t think it would be such a miracle that would happen.
If you think about it “Mad Men” IS a soap opera. A superior one but one none the less even if people look upon the term as a derogatory term. We are deeply involved in the personal lives of the characters, even if it isn’t as melodramatic as a regular Soap.
And ironically, Megan is a character that is on a day time soap opera. Wink wink by Weiner?
I actually prefer the Bob Benson is an homage to J. Pierpont Finch (from How to Succeed in Business…) theory. But even though I don’t think your father/son theory holds up, I still find it entertaining. Run with it, man!
I don’t buy this theory, but I suppose if Bob Benson was looking for Dick Whitman, he could track him to his military service, then maybe find out that he died in service? This could lead him to the man who commanded Dick when he died, or Don Draper.
Not saying at all that this is what happened, but I can definitely buy that explanation.
I think the theory has a darn good chance of being true. The clues are really adding up, especially in the last two episodes.
I like your theory – in all its out-there-ness it doesn’t fail to entertain.
@Hunter, ‘
If you think about it “Mad Men” IS a soap opera. A superior one but one none the less even if people look upon the term as a derogatory term. We are deeply involved in the personal lives of the characters, even if it isn’t as melodramatic as a regular Soap’
MM is not a soap, I would submit, even though it does have some elements that current and past soaps have – such as disguised identities, questionable/unknown parentages. But wait, so did HOmer’s Odyssey, and Shakespeare’s tragedies and comedies were littered with disguises and such. I think your statement ‘we are deeply involved in the personal lives…’ is what qualifies MM as not being a soap. This is what elevates MM beyond the soap-y and puts it squarely into the realm of a tragedy. Maybe not a Shakespearean one, not yet, at least not until Don Draper kills himself (maybe) and the story becomes a true tragedy. But sure, I can get invested in soaps where I am heavily interested in the personal lives of the
characters but typically, soap-y characters are slaves to the plot of the soap. Homer and Shakespeare wrote character-driven material, and I believe Weiner does too.
NoHoGreg I love this idea! I think we’ve all been trying to figure out Bob Benson too.
I happen to like these theories:
1) Megan is cheating on Don, possibly with Arnie.
2) Sylvia is pregnant, possibly by Don.
3) Don will have a heart attack at season end which will incorporate the scene from the beginning of ep 1
4) Don will be “fired” from his own agency
5) The heart attack will coincide with the dark side of the moon Apollo mission.
6) He ends up on the West Coast.
7) BB takes over when Ken Cosgrove quits.
8) The agency loses Chevy.
9) Aimee might have gotten pregnant.
I do not like this theory:
1) BB is Don’s kid. If so, why hasn’t he said anything yet? This theory really doesn’t make much sense in my mind, and I hope it is not in store for us. It represents really bad writing.
I like to think Ken’s little routine was a hallucination Don was experiencing, and that if he tried to get Ken to dance again in public, he’d just sit there and do nothing, like The Michigan Frog (he has been hanging out in Detroit a lot lately).
Don’s final line where he explicitly compares the agency to a whorehouse made me throw my hands up in the air, because even with all the nutso business before it, that was when I knew Matt Weiner was f*cking with us. “If you keep complaining about the show’s metaphors and themes becoming too obvious, then i’ll just make the text and subtext completely indistinguishable. Deal with it.”
It hadn’t actually occurred to me that Ken’s routine could have been a hallucination until I read your comment, but
(“Where did you learn that?”)
“My mother… no, my first girlfriend”
definitely sounds more like a line from Don’s imagination than from Ken!!
But did Don imagine poor Dawn’s reaction?
I thought for a moment that the black lady looking for Don Draper might be the real Don Draper’s childhood nanny.
I thought for a moment that was samuel l. jackson
Samuel L Jackson – ROFL
@Jojo–Since Don/Dick grew up in a whorehouse,he wouldn’t have had a nanny,just whores looking after him. I thought she was exactly what she turned out to be,a theif. In fact,I figured that Don,in his drug enduced lunacy, dropped his wallet along the street somewhere,where the theif picked it up,saw his address on his license and decided to rob the place.
@JOJO92, I thought the same thing for a minute. @Jamie–not Dick: the REAL Don Draper–the one Dick replaced.
I think the poster meant the real Don Draper.
@Jojo–sorry,I missed the word “real” in your original post.
My first thought was that Megan or Don or Betty got in contact with a nanny service and sent over one to watch the kids.
When she was telling her story I also considered that she was telling the truth, after a fashion. It is plausible it could’ve been telling the truth because some whorehouses were integrated during that time (although it is true in this case I don’t recall seeing one in Don’s flashbacks). You know, some of the most virulent racist by day were customers looking for something “different” by night; so when she said she was their “grandma” I was willing to entertain it.
My first thought was that Megan or Don or Betty got in contact with a nanny service and sent over one to watch the kids.
When she was telling her story I also considered that she was telling the truth, after a fashion. It is plausible it could’ve been telling the truth because some whorehouses were integrated during that time (although it is true in this case I don’t recall seeing one in Don’s flashbacks). You know, some of the most virulent racist by day were customers looking for something “different” by night; so when she said she was their “grandma” I was willing to entertain it.
@Michal: LOL!!!
Sally watching The Prisoner certainly seems appropriate given the surreal atmosphere of the episode.
Yes! That was very apt.
This may give us a clue as to the episode’s date. The US broadcast of The Prisoner started on CBS on Saturdays, June 1968, so it’s either June or July. Someone with a more encyclopedic memory of The Prisoner may recognize the scene, and from there the specific episode.
I saw actor Eric Portman in the scene, which would mean it was the episode titled “Free For All”. Originally aired Oct 20, 1967. I can’t find the subsequent US airdate though.
Fake Name – According to Stan, it’s “3 months” after March 4 (when his cousin died).
Not sure exactly how accurate that is, given his state of mind during that conversation though!
Haha whoops, I just realised the timeline is covered in much better detail a few posts down. Sorry!
Well that was a bloody mess, wasn’t it?
Also, the woman said she was Don’s grandma, not his mother. Whatever.
Nope. She said she was Sally’s grandmother, Don’s mother. Whatever.
This was the worst Man Men episode yet in the six seasons the series has been on the air. Maybe the show has run out of gas. It’s starting to feel like it. And the flashbacks of Dick Whitman’s childhood are the absolute worst aspect of the series. They are contrived and corny!! Matt Weiner is not John Steinbeck, and he should stop trying to be.
“The Crash” felt like an episode of Community.
One of the good episodes of Community, or one of the lame-o ones that were quite prevalent in the past season?
With no Alison Brie, interestingly enough.
Sounds like this week’s podcast is going to be Alan whining about the episode and Dan acting like Alan is crazy for not liking it.
Stan said that his cousin died 3 months ago, March 4th (?? I think that was the date), which puts this episode roughly at the beginning of June.
It must be much later than that because last episode RFK was assassinated and that was June 6th, so it is probably July.
Yes, in an incredibly clumsy piece of exposition –
Peggy: What happened?
Stan: They don’t tell you that. They just tell you when it happened. March fourth. Three months ago.
You’re right, but so is DWolff, so I don’t really know what happened to the timeline there.
Stan might’ve been off on his math (he was high, remember) because he also mentioned 16 letters his aunt had written that his cousin never got. Assume one letter per week, and you’re looking at closer to four months.
I remember Peggy asked Stan how his cousin died, and Stan said ‘they don’t tell you how just when’ and then quoted a date in March and said it was 3 months ago. So if I have that right, it’s less than the customarily assumed month from last episode to this one.
Look on a 1968 calendar. The Chevy deal happened at the end of the week on Friday May 17 on an episode that began on Mother’s Day May 12. We’re told that they’ve submitted seven ideas to Chevy in six weeks, so the date at the beginning of this episode is Friday June 28. We know it is Friday because it is stated that they will now work through the weekend, which they do, and ends on Monday July 1 when Don returns to the office and makes his car account/whorehouse proclamation.
“They just tell you when it happened. March fourth. Three months ago. ”
Yes, but when did they tell his family (when did he die)? That could have been a few weeks to a month earlier. And I too wondered about the quick calculation (“must have been 16”, not that he knew the actual letters) implying 1 per week before the family was told. Either way, it’s got to be July.
It’s amazing that this show is so forthright about time and history that people could discern all of these relative details. Doing continuity for this series must be a hard job.
All that said, Stan was high, and therefore probably wrong. Everything else adds up: it’s late June or early July. You people are amazing.
Bobby Kennedy was assassinated on June 6th (the end of last week’s episode). This episode is certainly set several weeks after that…
Keep in mind that people aren’t so exact so “three months ago” may have a week wiggle room.
My thinking is that is about a week from July.
Why did Aimee mention five dollars for “popping his cherry”? Did the owner put her up to it? If it was just her pitying Dick, why the mention of money?
In and episode or 2 ago, that guy told Dick that he was “The Rooster” and the girls were his hens and no one else’s, basically telling Dick to not try anything with the girls. I think the girl just wanted him to know she was doing what and who she wanted.
Because the owner was throwing her out and in desperation/defiance she used Little Don as a reason for demanding $5 before she went (for working on premises).
YoungDonDraper
@PARKER – This.
Now that I’m looking back at the comments, Don’s whole “Don’t leave me” thing seems to come from Aimee getting thrown out of the house…the first person to do something kind and caring to him (and no, I am not talking about rape. I am talking about nursing him back to health). His own “mother” wanted to chuck him in the basement.
I loved this episode and its chaotic nature. Agree that the scene with Peggy and Stan was the best. It was nice to have a break from all the Don heaviness of recent past episodes.
I have been WAITING for Stan and Peggy to get something started. Get outta here, Abe.
Really like Abe though, I don’t necessarily want them to break up.
Definitely feels like a love-it-or-hate-it episode. I personally loved it. I think after this many seasons, Matt Weiner and company should get a pass on doing something out of the ordinary. Maybe not all the elements worked completely, but I’m glad they went all out and did this, as opposed to toning it down.
I will agree about the flashbacks, though. The depictions of Don’s back story has never been that interesting to me, overall, aside from Anna Draper and the hobo. I hope they’re leading up to something this season.
Disagree. Maybe this is partly due to the fact I am a history buff but I think the backstory reveals why Don is the way he is. In fact the scene when Aimee the prostitute broke his cherry in which she asked if he liked her mole gives mee insight ast to why he was so infaturated wityh Sylvia, his mistrise with the mole he wanted to command sex from. He ws reinacting what happened to him in the whorehouse, but in reverse in which he thought he had the power.
Another thought: Maybe this is part of the reason he never made a real play for Joan (besides her being the boss’s girl) Her boobs are too big given what Aimee asked about hers. Just a thought, and I don’t share that trama. :-)
The only thing I don’t like about the flashbacks is how much the actor playing young Dick does NOT look like Jon Hamm. I think the transitions from present to past are very well done.
Aimee and the hobo from NY were two figures whom Dick bonded with before they hightailed it out of his life (after being run off by Dick’s father figure). Both Aimee and the hobo taught Dick something that indelibly shaped his outlook and behavior, showed him kindness, were low-status people who lived on society’s fringes, and earned their keep (i.e., demonstrated a work ethic) but felt money was owed them when they left.
Dick-as-Don demonstrated generosity to multiple people in need, but he usually let them at least partially earn the money, e.g., Midge (painting), Pete ($50,000 junior partner’s contribution). Occasionally, though, he just gave it away, e.g., the teacher’s bipolar brother and Sylvia, but in those instances the associated romantic relationships soon ended. He seemed very demanding and cranky with those who worked for him, sometimes to the point of being demoralizing or overbearing, e.g., his maids (but not Carla), and his creativve team.
Well, that was definitely the worst episode since “Far Away Places.” Mad Men is the new Battlestar Galactica–a great show that makes a couple of bad episodes each season. Tonight’s was one of them. It happens. Thankfully, Veep and Game of Thrones were both good, so it was still a good night.
I enjoyed this one a lot, although I agree with many of Alan’s complaints. My main issue is that (as another poster noted) too much of the subtext was text. But overall, I’d equate this one with some of the late-season-3 COMMUNITY episodes: It tried to do something crazy, it succeeded maybe 70% of the time…which is low by MAD MEN standards, but I’m still incredibly glad they did it.
The frenzied craziness depicted didn’t seem that far out to me. You get half an office pumped up on speed and who knows what and stuff like that happens.
Subtext becoming text is something that happens when you’re amped on speed. I enjoyed seeing how the episode gave the audience the subjective experience of an amphetamine jag. Well done.
Agree totally on the subtext becoming the text while speeding your head off. And uber-text at that. It’s why folks do it — while it’s happening, it just feels great! Everything is an “Of Course! and I Must Share Moment!” And it definitely would have felt fantastic in 1968-1969. Clearly, the people who wrote this one had done some in-depth personal research. Brilliantly done and that hardest of things: really, really funny.
Your review is a work of a art. *bows*
Grr. Sorry about the typo. It’s late. I’m tired. D:
Yeah, great review, Alan.
This was a fantastic episode, one that took Mad Men away from the banal soap opera story telling we’ve grown accustomed to and took us to the best elements of 60s European New Wave cinema which has always been a subtle but yet profound influence on the show. Nothing made sense but everything did. Weiner made us, the audience, do the work and think for ourselves. I appreciate the courage and balls that took for him.
So many great moments, all of Sally’s scenes, everyone’s reaction to the drug, Stan & Peggy, Ken tap dancing, the use of the Sergio Mendes song, the long no dialogue take of Sylvia & Don going down in the elevator. Eiverse emotions evoking polarizing reaction culminating with Don passing out which was as a stand in for us, a stand in for how life sometimes can be for all of us on this earth
I understand that this kind of style isn’t for everyone, some might even find it infuriating but for me this will go down as the show’s most memorable episode, one I can watch over and over again to find new things to laugh at or contemplate. Mad Men’s version of the Sopranos Pine Barrens episodes. I’ve been hard on Weiner this season but bravo for this one, bravo.
Glad I’m not the only one who liked the way he made us work for it. Bravo!
Best comment on this thread. Yes, crazy Euro cinema of the era was for sure one of the inspirations for this episode’s style.
thanks KM… glad to see they’re at least a few other people who loved this episode as much as I did
I like your Euro cinema take on the episode; it certainly felt foreign. Remember, the last time Don Draper passed out was when he skipped out on Pete in LA and went to the desert with the Euro trash.
Great review, as well, Alan!
The Harry Hamlin character has his quack doctor come in and inject his “proprietary” vitamin mix in everyone’s arses … and they’re all wacked out on speed babbling about brilliant ideas that weren’t there … just like a coke or LSD trip … I absolutely LOVED it.
Weird, funny, creepy ( the nanna burgler ), sweet ( peggy and the bearded guy ) , woodstock hippy ( the fortune teller who tries to seduce Don ) stunningly depressing childhood flashbacks … all thrown wrecklessly into an hour episode … BRILLIANT
Don’s correct: when they get an automobile acct, EVERYBODY freaks out.
I’ve been thinking of this season, covering the year 1968, as one of disintegration — in society, in Don Draper — and I thought this episode was a high point in that, which previous ones have been building up to. The style was erratic, and meant to be. From the time Dr. Feelgood appeared (and yes, he was based on some Park Ave. “doctor” who gave JFK booster shots up through ’63), my jaw dropped and I sat agape through all the rest. Ken’s fantastic dance captured the frenetic theme perfectly (and recalled Pete and Trudy’s Charleston in season 3 — wonderful).
My expectation has been that this season, beginning at Christmas ’67, may end at Christmas ’68, when humans first left the earth’s gravitational pull and journeyed around the far side of the moon and back, and when astronaut Frank Borman read from Genesis on Christmas Eve. I can see someone, likely Don, listening to that while recuperating from a heart attack (we’ve been given signals all the way along, including last night), and from the upheavals of all the year, his current marriage in tatters, and the question will be whether in MM’s final season Don can create a new world for himself, or will descend even deeper.
Easily the best episode this season.
Agree to all above, this was a high point in the season for me. I really loved the “creatives” doing their thing.
Lovved this episode! And speaking of The Crash, here’s Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Men on the way to the client: [lnkd.in]
I also loved it. It had its weirdness, but it gave a great insight into Don’s character with the flashbacks. Alan, I especially was struck by your insight into the fact that the first woman to show him any maternal love also turned out to “service” him (although it was against his will) in the same way his own mother would do for others — for money. No wonder he doesn’t have any sense of self-worth.
It went off the rails for me the minute Ida walked in the room, because she wasn’t a character, she was a symbol of the large “Negro” hordes threatening the monoracial sanctity of Don Draper’s home (that apartment, NYC, America, take your pick). Other than that the episode was funny and interesting in some places. I actually liked the time jumps, they were interesting. And Ginsberg’s line “Wasting my Saturday with lunatics” was hysterical.
I’m pretty sure we’ll see Sylvia again – I can’t imagine that she’s not pregnant after all the hints they’ve dropped this season.
Generally, I hate race being used as symbolism,but in this case I’m glad Weiner decided to go with a matronly female thief instead of a male ( of any color) because at least we weren’t worried about the possibility of Sally being raped,which would have totally changed the mood of the episode,IMO.
I agree if the robber had been male, it would have suggested the possibility of rape and the writers didn’t want that. But if it had been a white female, we’d have been more confused whether she really knew Don. If an older white female for example, we might have assumed it was Aimee based on the flashback scenes. That’s not to wholly exclude the racial symbolism aspect, but there were other reasons. I grew up in NY in this period (same age as Bobby Draper) and it was true IME that many white adults thought the city was being overrun by minority, particularly black, crime. Indeed crime rates were rising in NY at that time, compared to the most recent 20 years’ sharp declines, and then as now a disproportionate percentage of perpetrators were non-white.
That’s how you chose to interpret her. But speak only for yourself. Some of us can view her as a thief without caring about her race.
All, remember that Sally was partly raised by Carla, so it would have been believable to her at first that Don was partly raised by the intruder. She only became suspicious as things progressed, and was thwarted when she tried to call for help.
I was born in 1960 and after last night, I’m thinking Sally is the same age … anybody ?
@Larry C:
I agree; yes she was the symbol of white fears about the whole urban landscape changing just like back in the very early 60s we just saw blacks as elevator operators, waiters delivery men, porters, maids and housekeepers/nannies. All blending in the background, no need to be paid attention to-unless something goes missing in the office and one of them is fired unjustly.
Then Dawn and her equivalent at CGC (Peggy’s secretary) came as a symbol of things at least at a low level opening up (although I am still waiting for the first black ad man to arrive on the show, something I thought would happen in 1967 season if only like Peggy as a copy writer). Now with the riots she is a symbol of white fears voiced perfectly by Betty, who always had a layer of hostile racism below the surface (remember her anti Semitic outburst against the Don Rickles like insult comedian?) I think it is keeping it grounded in reality and the reality of the late 1960s was race, especially after MLK was shot.
And now an immediate manifestation of what they were afraid of during the riots of two and a half months before. She was no Dawn.
@Kathy:
I also agree that Sally and Bobby would indeed find it plausible that Don like them had a black “mother” to take care of them, just like they did with Carla. But yes Sally did catch on eventually.
That Sally was seven-eight years old in 1968 like you were? Hell no! She is as she said 14. We saw her first in the first season-1960-when she was all of six years old.
BTW I was Gene Draper’s age in 1968; five.
John – if you think Ida’s casting wasn’t a deliberate choice, you’re kidding yourself. Weiner didn’t want you to just view her as a thief or he’d have cast a white woman so that her race wasn’t a concern at all. There are no accidents on this show.
Hunter – I’m Baby Gene’s age too! He was born in June 1963, and I was born three months before that.
I too was a bit put off by the intruder being black thus playing into a stereotype. I thought perhaps she was able to break into people apartments by using the rouse of being a cleaning lady for whatever door she was attempting to enter. If the intruder had been a white woman, that would have created a layer of suspicion that she was Aimee or one of the women in the whorehouse.
We’re repeatedly shown the Draper kids, their parents, and Megan don’t fear black people, and in fact have warm relationships with them. Megan has black friends (one was a guest at Don’s b’day party; some others were in her backup band); Betty, like her kids, was partially raised by a Carla – whose name I forget (we met her when Betty visited her father’s house); and Don was subordinate to the black sergeant who delivered him to the real Lt. Draper in Korea. We also see Don’s ease talking with black people in season 1, when he picks the black waiter’s brains about cigarettes in season 1, episode 1 at the bar, and Bobby’s similar ease when talking with the black usher who was sweeping up between movies in a recent episode.
Side note: Pete talks to diverse people to, but has a harder time making a connection (e.g,. Hollis – whom he talked to about televisions, and the takeout guy who seemed (pretended?) not to know what Pete was talking about the night MLK was assassinated.
I agree with LAURA64 that Ida (same first name as Ida Blankenship!) probably found it easy to navigate around upscale apartment buildings because she was mistaken for a cleaning lady, while a white woman might have been mistaken for a hooker.
Interesting messes trump safe successes, and I like it when an accomplished show as thoroughly realized and comfortably inhabited as this one goes and gets fevered and baldly disorienting. No, it wasn’t as successful as the LSD ep, and no, its mechanics weren’t as craftily integrated the way its usual time skips are, but I enjoyed sampling the juice.
I agree that it was pretty scattershot and weak overall, though there were some nice/funny moments.
But please tell me, how can you show Roger Sterling lining up for his shot of “energy serum” and then have him vanish for the rest of the episode?
I was sure Roger was going to die in this episode. The writers must have had a purpose in letting that line hang for us.
I was anxious the whole episode wondering what was happening to/with Roger!
Yeah I noticed they never showed him again after he mentioned his heart condition but went ahead with the shot. That definitely amped up the tension in my house!
Didn’t they say that Roger take somebody to the hospital who (I presume) had taken the injection?
Perhaps the fallout from all of the inexperienced amphetamine use will reveal itself in the coming episodes.
Though I always love seeing Roger Sterling do just about anything, I thought that Weiner probably figured they’d already given us enough of high-Roger in the past, so left him out of the fun…
Roger: “I have a heart condition.” Dr. Feelgood: “Don’t worry about it.”
I remain somewhat amazed that Megan hasn’t chokeslammed Betty through a table yet, especially after that “casting couch” remark, amidst all the other stuff.
Megan’s the one who left Betty’s children alone all night.
I think 14 is old enough to babysit. Sally did the right thing. She called the cops.
Megan was right about one thing, Sally is not mature enough to babysit. A strange person appears in your house and Sally talked to her and ate scrambled eggs? No, Sally she have locked herself and her siblings in her parents bedroom and called the police from there. (Ida had already suggested that she go to sleep.) If Sally couldn’t figure that out, she is not old enough to babysit.
Otherwise, I suspect that Megan was too embarrassed by the debacle to focus on Betty’s remark. I don’t usually side with Betty, but she had every reason to be angry.
I don’t know…I thought Megan looked a bit sheepish after her remark. Do you think it was because she was just feeling bad about not being there?
@Stephaniee: Megan did apologize to Don in bed towards the end of the episode.
Betty’s remark was pretty-much spot on. If the police had been called to such an incident today Megan would have found herself in court.
For some reason Megan came off more trying to blame Sally than for apologizing, but maybe I just read it wrong. And I did wonder if Megan was up to more than just being “at a play.” It seemed like it was the middle of the night when Ida showed up. How long did Megan leave the kids alone?
I feel obligated to note that it wasn’t Megan who left Betty’s kids alone, it was Don who left his & Betty’s kids alone. He explicitly begged off when Megan told him she had to leave.
While I understand Betty’s ire, I also understand any inclination of Megan’s to throttle her.
“Stan”- Exactly. How long did Megan leave the kids alone ? When Don walked in to find everyone in his apartment, Megan was still dressed as she was then night before…. Casting Couch may have hit a little too close to home. Betty looked good though.
In the aftermath of the Ida incident, Don calls Sally from the office to reassure her. Sally tells Don that she doesn’t really know him. I waited for Don to tell Sally she could ask him whatever she needed to know. Of course he did not. Don admits to Sally that he left the back door/service entrance of the apartment unlocked. That was a lingering reminder of Don’s catting around the back stairway for his assignations with Sylvia or his creepy peeping/listening Tom cigarette breaks at her back door.
@PA: I understand any inclination Megan has to throttle Don.
Did anyone else get suspicious of why Megan was out so late anyways? Is she now having her own affair?
@Jared: I don’t remember seeing a clock when “Grandma Ida” was discovered in the apartment,so we don’t really know what time it was. It could have been 11:00p.m., in which case the play Megan was seeing would have just ended and she might have been on her way home. I think people are assuming it was 3 or 4 in the morning,but there’s no indication that it was.
Megan and Don were both acting irresponsibly the whole night. Megan was out making “connections” in her industry (I’m actually rooting for her to cheat that this point honestly) and Don was off trying to get into his mistress’ good graces again. Neither had the decency to so much as call the house to make sure the kids were okay and either of them had anything to say in their defense when Betty justifiably kicked their asses for leaving the kids alone at night.
Seriously — what’s Megan going to say in her defense? “I thought the flaky alcoholic who’s never around his kids was going to come home and take care of them”? She knows she’s as responsible as anyone else for what happened, especially given that she couldn’t even be bothered to make dinner or check up on the kids via a phone call later.
When Betty starts pissing and maoning about Don and his child bride, everyone stops listening. Betty is like the High School football coach who yells so much, nobody hears him.
Betty has every right to expect that when she sends her children to their father’s for the weekend, that there is some supervision, esp. at night. I thought Henry was being very reasonable as well. Clearly Megan has had Sally “babysit” before, as she is buying her own clothes with the money she earns.
My own little prediction is that Megan is screwing around to get ahead in her career, its the late 60’s and she is hanging out with a lot of men. I think that would be bitter irony that Don is finally the one that is left by his trophy wife for her to marry someone in her business that will get her roles. I also thought she was conspicuously silent when Betty said that. I know Megan might have felt bad about the incident, but a that’s not true would have been expected there.
People, relent. They all can’t be hour long slices of Bergman perfection.
Time to vote-
A. I need you to turn around and drop your pants.
B. Peggy, virginity is only a virtue in China.
C. YOU like my bosom.
D. Where did you learn that?
E. I’ve got 666 ideas!
F. Do you want to get it on?
G. Come on, the thing’s twice the size of a regular apple.
H. Come over here and give me some sugar.
Winner gets to drop a tab with Roger.
I. “He’s obviously in a better place.”
J. Chile, Im’a make you some scrambled eggs.
“Are we Negroes?”
L. You just flushed a toilet in my head.
I’ve got 666 ideas, cracked me up. And yes, I want a date with Roger!
Worst episode of the series.
Although it did bring back memories of that Star Trek episode, “The Naked Time” where the crew goes wild and Sulu starts fencing.
And unless they kept taking the drug how did it work for 72 hours?
Also, I still think Linda Cardelini’s character might be back as they made such a big deal of her being against abortion that I think we might soon find out she’s pregnant.
It depends on the drug and how long it lasts in the system. What I found amazing is how many people turned around and got shot up. I guess times are really different.
Speed can typically last 2-3 days, in the right dosage. I had a room mate in college that would get high on Friday night and disappear into his room for the entire weekend. We wouldn’t even know he was in there, and then he’d magically appear Sunday afternoon, and have painted like nine new canvases in the interim. It was creepy to say the least.
First, the title: The Crash. Opens with a crazy crash scene (a decoy) but the real crash was Don coming “down, down, down” (as Freddie King would sing) from Dr. Feelgood’s shot in the keester. Timber!!
“Silvia, How do you call your loverboy?”
“Come ‘ere loverboy!!”
No more calls from Silvia, that’s for sure, and Don realizes if he can survive losing her he can survive losing Chevy. Hell, at least he’d get rid of CGC and the need for new letterhead.
Personally, I thought the best thing about this episode was Alexa Nikolas’ Wendy listening to Don’s heart, saying it’s broken. The look on Don’s face, the girl IS clairvoyant?! Nope, the stethoscope is broken. A screwball moment to go with the speedball momentum.
Mad Men is a lot like pizza: when it’s good, it’s good, and when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good.
I thought The Crash was scrumptious.
Oops. Typed on my iPhone “Sylvia” but was auto(in)corrected to Silvia. Sorry, gang.
…Yes, the car crash (surreal)!
…The collision of the two agencies – not a smooth transition.
…The souring of the hopes for synergy. One star member of each agency’s now off the case: Don (who offered no actionable ideas the entire weekend and is now pulling back to merely supervise others’ work) and Gleason (who Ted emphasized was a key success factor, which I think signals dire results for Gleason’s productivity)
…Don’s collapse, which crashed him to the floor.
…Gleason’s crash (death).
…The crash everyone who got high will experience when they come down from their highs.
…The crash Stan and Wendy will each feel when they stop self-medicating their respective losses.
…The crashing down of Ida’s scam, now that she’s been nabbed. (I ROFL when she set down her green bag and heard the clank of all the silver inside.)
…The flooding (crashing in) of Don’s various memories and realization of how they related to his choices/behaviors/relationships.
Using office couches as crash pads (Harry, Ginz, oftentimes Don).
The Stock Market Crash of 1929 ushered in the Great Depression, shaped numerous salient aspects of Dick Whitman’s childhood, and likely forced the New York hobo who taught him the Hobo Code into the hobo lifestyle.
You say “deflowering,” Alan, I say “rape.”
I found that scene to be incredibly disturbing.
I didn’t see any evidence that it was rape, unless you mean statutory. I can’t remember if they said how old she was. (In truth, I didn’t even realize that was Gleason’s daughter until I read Alan’s review. I assumed Stan was banging some random secretary, and that the reference to Gleason’s daughter was funny because we – like Don – had no idea who Cutler was talking about).
I think he was referring to Aimee and Dick Whitman.
The rape comment was about young Dick being raped by the prostitute not free spirit Wendy with Stan, and I agree, I wouldn’t call it deflowering it was disturbing and it was rape.
Yes, that was very clearly rape and certainly did the young Dick Whitman no good whatsoever. I was more angered at the reaction of his step-mother, though.
I’m not sure that was rape. Why didn’t he get out of bed at all? At one point, as she got into bed, I thought he would get out, but he just pulled the covers around him.
I didn’t see coercion at all, which seems to be an element of rape.
I wanted to edit my previous comment to indicate that I don’t rule this out as abuse. I just think it was more ambiguous.
It was rape because he said no and she did it anyway.
I think it was pretty much rape, too. He was near paralyzed with differing emotions – lust, shame, anticipation, horror – he was an ignorant young an and just didn’t know what to do. Loudly objecting to her would have ‘looked bad’ – for him. The thing is, she was previously acting motherly toward him! Taking his temperature, feeding him soup. And then his ‘mother’ does a complete turnaround and comes on to him? Poor kid, no wonder he was the way he was.
Thank you! I was starting to think I was the only one who was very disturbed by that scene. First of all, how old was Dick supposed to be? He came off very young, seemed uncomfortable (but not just in a nervous way), and said “No” very clearly. It was definitely a violation.
@RCADE: I see your point.
Aimee: You wanna know what all the fuss is about?
Dick Whitman: No
Aimee: That’s OK, we’ll do everything.
I agree. I was similarly disturbed.
Though as an explanatory storyline about Don’s women-related troubles and trauma’s it all felt more than a bit too literal for my tastes.
Totally rape.
Also the brief shot from Don’s point of view of his “mother” beating him was scary. That actress got mean, disgusted, angry, and deranged across pretty fluently.
@Kenya, I heard it as “That’s ok, I’LL do everything.”
@Jinjee, you’re correct. She said I’ll not we’ll.
You are all nuts … that kid was lucky :)
Y’all: give some sugar. Are you aware that 95% of all males (and 99% of females) not into North American political correctness will not say “rape” but something more like “tender mercy”?
Yours truly included.
Of course he was uncomfortable and scared. That’s the normal.
It was a relatively gentle intro to sex for a guy who must have had wild and crazy ideas from what’s he’s been seeing.
@Sandrina, we know Don’s been looking through keyholes already, and so does Aimee. And been seeing some seriously sick stuff. So is he curious? That’s probably mild. I think Aimee came on to him, he was probably afraid of Uncle Ed more than anything else.
oops. Meant to say Dick.
@ Uncle Ed – I think you mean “Uncle” Mac(k).
Got interrupted while composing my reply to this discussion yesterday, then when I resumed I posted it instead to another discussion of rape v. consensual. As it’s elsewhere in the comments (at present it’s on p2 of the comments and this thread is on p1), I’ll avoid rehashing it other than to say that I make a case that the better word is “molestation” even though Dick/Don in his own time would not have recognized that.
Lassie: I completely agree. First she shows him the only maternal care he’s ever known, then she forces herself on him, when he clearly said no. Dick/Don is probably as traumatized as a girl raped by her father or father-figure. Very, very sad story. I really understand Don and his behavior more now than ever. I think the flashbacks are excellent.
Write a comment…”Grandma Ida” said she helped Donald Draper. From that moment it became clear she was a fraud seeing as she would have therefore know him as Dick Whitman. Loved this week’s attempt, baffled by the execution or at least very very confused.
On the other hand, “is your mother still a piece of work” was pretty brilliant.
To the uninitiated, Ida’s con was very good. The shining moment was Sally’s call to the police, as Ida scampers to the Draper bedroom to retrieve the gold watch(es) she gave to Don years ago. Actually, Sally had her doubts about Ida all along but, as she later mentions to Don on the phone, Sally didn’t have enough info about Don’s past to completely doubt Ida’s scam. Little brother’s observation about not being black was funny.
I have a legit question here – when Ida said she was going out to get some air, I assume she went out to the balcony. Then I saw Sally follow her and I thought she was locking the door to the balcony, thereby preventing her from coming back in so she could have called the police (again) or even Don at the office. Anyone else confused by this?
I thought she went out the kitchen door, the one that Don had left unlocked. She said “get some air” but she actually meant make a clean getaway. Sally had the good sense to run lock the door behind her so she couldn’t get back in.
If that was the case Cabo, then what was she able to steal? It seemed at that point she hadn’t lifted anything, so if Sally then locked Ida out as you say then I don’t see how she was able to steal anything.
@Sharmanye, TJ:
Ida remark about Don being “a piece of work” was a cleverly crafted statement that would appealed to any teenager since they almost always think of their parents as “pieces of work”. If Ida said the same thing about Betty, Sally probably would’ve rolled her eyes to the ceiling and exhaled sharply.
@Cabo, Oliver:
Ida went into the bedroom following the instructions Bobby thoughtfully provided as to where his daddy’s four watchers were. After she heard Sally make the phone call to operator so she could call the police, Ida made a hasty retreat out the door to escape with the watches.
Ida asked Sally if her father was still handsome and if her mother was still a piece of work. Sally responded with a knowing smile and maybe a little eye roll.
Ida was going through the kitchen cupboards when Sally came in, and it sounded like she had something in her bag, maybe sterling silver tea set? That would be something you could fence pretty easy.
When all is said, I will always cherish this episode if only for Bobby Draper asking Sally, “Are we negroes?”
Agreed. Bobby Draper is killing it this season.
Best line of the episode, no question.
I think there is more to that…. Than we know. Remember there is a whole part of Don/Dick we do not know. That Black Grandma that rolled up into their lives like a thief will steal all they ever known of themselves. Don might be mixed– his denial of his identity is what makes blacks so invisible on this show.
Kagee – not a chance.
@Kagee–sorry,I’m with Sandrina on this one. “Grandma Ida” didn’t know Don from a can of paint. She has been using that “I’m your Daddy’s(or Mommy’s) old nanny” line to rob apartments all over the Upper East Side. The cop said as much. Don’s parentage is (and I’m not being racist,just putting it as someone in the show might) pure white trash.
I don’t really love the fact that they made her a black woman, but the negroes line is great. I do love the idea of a stranger using “Donald Draper” as the means to insinuate herself into their family, and then she steals bits of Don’s identity (watches), and she gets away with it because Sally realizes she knows nothing about her father, who is an imposter as well. It’s not subtle, but I like it.
Kagee:
Not a chance that Don/Dick is part black. No evidence of it. The reason up until last season blacks were largely invisible is because they were invisible to the upper class (not rich but well off) suburban white society that they occupy and discriminated against blacks as a class. Remember last season when it was such a big thing to get a black secretary? I don’t think it was because there weren’t any qualified black secretaries around before then. Hell, go to your local library get the microfilm and read the want ads in the newspapers of big cities at the time, The New York City papers to be relevant [assuming you can’t find ancient want ads on line at a history/nostalgia site of some kind] You would be shocked. (In general always thought it was strange that many upper-class whites would be so resistant to having a black secretary but not a maid or cook in their own home). “Negroes need not apply” and things like that. Elevator operators sure but secretaries?
“Mad Men represented the white upper-class world Don and his peers occupied. In away both Dawn and Ida represented a breaking down of those barriers, from a White’s pov, both reassuring and frightening respectively.
Maybe they made her black to create a plausible reason she could be snooping around the service hallways? Knowing his name is Don Draper could have come from her looking through his trash…or even coming across some mail before Sally found her. Do you think Matt Weiner is trying to say something so complex about race relations with this story? Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, right?
The episode was set in June, since Stan mentions something about March being, “three months ago.”
Dick Whitman junior’s aunt/caregiver is a real piece of work.
– “Where’s Ed?”
– “Ed’s heart stopped and Roger took him to the hospital”
– “But they were both laughing”
LoL
“I have a heart condition.”
“Don’t worry abut it.”
Haha
Cutler, the voyeur!
(Roger would’ve done the same thing)
Hell, he’d have probably joined in.
I thought it was creepy that not only was her a voyeur, but that he brought this young woman (teenager?) directly from her father’s funeral and not only allowed but watched a drugged up much older (than her) co-worker have sex with her. Not sure Roger would actually have gone that far, but perhaps. At least Don didn’t take her up on her offer. (Geesh, an example of decency in this episode was Don)
Jon Hamm’s Emmy submission?
I would say so! He was pretty amazing throughout.
Your review is almost longer than the script for the episode.
“the usual Don Draper brainstorming method leading to absolute gibberish that ultimately wasn’t even about the product, but about Sylvia Rosen”
I think if you look back you’ll see that ALL Don’s great ad ideas have been about his unending quest to find the perfect mother/whore. The Carousel ad was dressed up as a paean to nostalgia, but it was about Don’s attempt to locate his yearnings in a past that never was. A great ad needs to plug the product right into the viewer’s deepest needs, and Don is good at it simply because his needs are so deeply unfulfilled.
Whether you liked it or not, “The Crash” seems a fairly central episode in unravelling the mystery of Dick and Don. Being mothered leads to sexual and then physical abuse. His need to be cared for is matched only by his abiding fear of it.
I used to like Megan, but my opinion of her dropped to sub-zero with this episode. Yes, it’s annoying that Don dumped his work commitment on her so suddenly, but she leaves the kids alone so she can go and meet some producers? Double-you-tee-eff. And this is obviously not the first time she’s done that. Betty’s outrage was, for once, perfectly justified.
A little harsh there. Megan has to know something is very wrong with her fairy tale marriage and those are not her children. I baby sat a lot when I was 14 years old. Things happen but this one was on Don, not Megan.
I was 14 in the early 70s, and I babysat a lot as well. Overnights, for infants, for four kids at a time, getting them supper. That wouldn’t have been unusual at all (and I did it all for a dollar an hour!).
When my daughter was 14 (a few years ago), she never babysat. Maybe because there are so many more working moms, so there’s already a caregiver network in place?
Interesting how different the attitudes toward this are; is it a generational thing?
Andy why are Don’s “work commitments” more important than Megan’s? It wasn’t even that he was working so hard he couldn’t leave – he was out of it for most of the time, and therefore couldn’t even call or let her know.
Don digs Sylvia’s beauty mark!
And I thought Aimee resembled a young Betty.
I thought it was Aimee’s beauty mark.
No, Don’s ‘work commitments’ aren’t more important, but Megan’s the one who walked out on the kids knowing they’d be left on their own. Sure there are big problems in their marriage and Don’s exploiting her, but from the point-of-view of the children’s welfare that’s irrelevant: she’s the one who abandoned them.
Abandoned them? I have to agree with the other comments that this is absurd given the time period. I stopped having babysitters before I was Sally’s age now. My step-brother (a year older) watched me repeatedly when my Dad and step-mother were out for the evening or afternoon. That was in the 70’s. I had so much freedom and respect as a child, it amazes me fully-grown adults are even capable of moving out of the their parent’s house nowadays.
People really over-protect/over-parent their kids these days. Applying the absurd standards of today to a show set in the late 60’s is silly.
“A great ad needs to plug the product right into the viewer’s deepest needs, and Don is good at it simply because his needs are so deeply unfulfilled.”
Yes! Perfect.
I have to disagree about Megan, though. 14 is plenty old enough to be a babysitter, and having a grifter hold you and your siblings hostage is an extreme circumstance that no one could have seen coming.
Don’s alcohol-and-nicotine-induced brainstorming often results in brilliant ad copy; but on speed, it’s frantic, rambling gibberish. Interesting.
Why is everyone having a hard time understanding that a 14 year old girl is a qualified babysitter? I babysat for an infant when I was 12! And they are in a doorman building. Megan treats her like the teenager she is.
Hey, maybe one of you New Yorkers can explain this, but how did this mysterious woman get into their building anyway? They have a door man, right? In 1960’s New York, that’s essentially a secure building, isn’t it? I know the doorman isn’t there 24/7, but in the off-hours the door would be locked (right?) and some large black woman in 1968 NYC isn’t going to just sneak in behind another tenant that late night. What, she’s a temp maid who works the swing shift? Or did she come in through a back auxilary door, like for deliveries and the trashman?
This absolutely deserves a second watching.
I’m still crunching on all the kids left unsupervised, including Don himself who’s totally at sea, Wendy whose dad was a jerk, etc. And how in all cases, the unsupervised does something stupid that shouldn’t have been allowed, and pandemonium ensues.
I counted four crashes: the car, the drugs, and the telephone post-Sylvia… and little Dick crashing with the hooker.
Interesting Joan was absent in an ep that so clearly recalled her. The agency becomes a whorehouse, I gather, because it sold Joan to Jaguar, and now it’s willing to do anything to please Chevy. How that’s different from the rest of advertising, I’m not sure.
I liked that the 1958 ad already showed Don exorcising the same demons and facing the same issues as today. Like a leftover piece of the recent message that Don is stuck on repeat. Ten years, and he still thinks these issues are profound! It also reminded me of the award-winning ad for the floor polish. A kid and his caregiver. Broken record much?
I’ve seen in more than one place (including the video description on the current Inside Mad Men) that speed brought back Don’s childhood memories, but I think he had the same fever again and that was at least as responsible. Megan said something about when she brought the same thing home and how sick she had been. That and the drug are a potent combination, I’ll say that.
Two things I thought worth mentioning:
1. “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” was a big hit right then in 1968, but by the Mamas & The Papas. But they didn’t use that version. They saved the Mamas & The Papas for “Words of Love” at the end, which had already been out for two years. I like to think the band was chosen so it could participate in the “parents” theme.
2. Don’s feverish conflation of an advertising pitch with his relationship with Sylvia – you have to get a foot in the door, you have to have your words chosen so you can say it quick – is also known as one’s elevator pitch. The quick version of something you can use when stuck in an elevator with the person you want to influence.
After all the carefully timed elevator dialogues so far this season, it was darkly hilarious to have this pre-planned, typed, obsessed over elevator pitch turned into the full-duration ride in silence. I bet they have it timed so that empty ride was the same length as all the others.
I love all the thematic conflations of bitter-awful and sweet-wonderful in Mad Men.
I love that he asks Peggy to do clerical things like check the old ads, not just because she’s a woman and an underling and former secretary, but because he trusts her and believes in her… and because he always asks the people he cares about to do too much, like a dare to desert him.
I love that he thinks she was there in 1958, not just as a sign that he doesn’t pay attention and is too narcissistic to know that’s wrong, and not just because he’s on drugs, but also because he feels like she knows all and has always been there with him.
I love that he lost his virginity to a mother figure of whom he was clearly very fond, who raped him in what I assume was a strategy move regarding rent, but what was probably also some kind of messed up affection. And he thinks of her fondly now.
I’m going to have to watch this episode again.
Five crashes: When Dick is knocked to the floor.
Also I thought it was nicely thematic that the black con artist pretended to be a mother to Don (but was really an abuser [of trust]), and that Dawn mothered Don here, offering him water and cleaning up after him.
SPEED TURNS YOU INTO YOUR PARENTS — FRANK ZAPPA
Peggy always remains sober; always Don’s designated driver, as she was with a previous Don crash-up with Bobby Barrett. Peggy aptly notes that throughout Don’s speed/booze haze he’s produced literally nothing decipherable on behalf of Chevy.
Good catches, all. Except the “unsupervised” bit; in my universe, 13 was the age when a responsible teen could begin babysitting. I made lotsa pin money babysitting once I turned 13, and never had a mishap. I got the impression that Betty had Sally babysit her siblings gratis.
@SHARMAYNE – Don’s idea was bigger than Chevy. Bigger than oatmeal. It’s the answer to everything.
Episode represente Hell. Rosemarys baby….stan : 666 creative ideas….wendy as a demon angel
I thought it was very funny throughout. Jon Hamm and the “fight the darkness” speech was hilarious and Peggy had many droll moments. All the wild running around the office I loved. Instant classic. Good Stan stuff and a Cosgrove that no one will forget.
Sally and Bobby and the intruder bit was truly frightening. Uncomfortable to watch–kept reaching for the remote to fast forward as it was going on in real time.
Betty appears to be back which is kind of nice. And I was heartened to see Don, in his whacked out speeding his head off state, start to make some real connections between his sad upbringing, and the abuse he suffered at the hands of that horrid step-mother, and his current imbroglios. I gather we were meant to note the striking physical resemblance between his step-mother and Sylvia.
I loved this chapter for making me laugh out loud and for being so bold. And Hamm was brilliant. It was so much fun to see him give us a Diver-Draper capable of making us really laugh. His supreme confidence in all the dreck he was coming up with and his Patton-like speechmaking had me in stitches.
The car account equals whorehouse line was absolutely wonderful. But then I have always loved Don and have rooted for him every single time.
The fact that Damien Lewis (Homeland) won the Emmy for Best Actor is such a crock of shit. He coudn’t carry Don Drapers martini olive. Jon Hamm is unbelievably great.
One of the longest write ups for one on the worst episodes of the entire series. Not sure if the review made sense of the episode since I stopped reading somewhere in the middle of the extremely long paragraph that my guess was a joke of how everyone in the office was acting after the shot.
69 minutes (64 on the episode + 2 on starting to read the review + 3 writing my own comment) that I’ll never get back .
Awwwww… that’s a pity. Well here’s a few seconds more you’ll lose as well.
Agree about the episode. Total waste of time. The tap dance was excruciating to watch. The worst part though was how Jon Hamm’s inner dork was the only thing that came through during the high-on-speed scenes. Alan’s review,as usual, just brilliant: “This is ‘Mad Men.’ This is ‘Mad Men’ on drugs.” Perfect.
I was impressed with the Cosgrove soft-shoe coming as it did after his horrific, but hilarious, car crash.
The flashback scenes are always so ridiculously on the nose, I find myself rolling my eyes at them.
Bob and Joan was like the most interesting story of the season, and of course they are nowhere to be found.
I feel like this review is lacking analysis of a very important fact from last night’s episode. Don was essentially raped by a woman when he lost his virginity, and then beaten by his mother for it. Make no mistake – this is sexual abuse or assault. Just imagine if he had been a young girl being taken advantage of by a male prostitute and this conversation would be rather different
We’re supposed to talk about the show and not each other. We’re supposed to talk about the show and not each other.
That. Was. NOT. Rape.
Please, let’s not go down that long dark tunnel of rape debates AGAIN!
– MBG
Most reasonable men wouldn’t consider what happened to young Dick rape. The real reason that what happened to Dick is traumatic is because his parental figure beats him afterwards. If Dick had a father figure that gave him a pat on the back and a follow up talk about responsibility and respect, he would have been a lot better off.
Most reasonable men know that when someone says no, it means no. He told her not to do it and she did it anyway. That makes it rape.
If he’d wanted sex, even a little, he wouldn’t have been pulling the covers tightly around himself.
Not only was he a *very* young teenager (if that) and was too young to consent, he clearly said no. It was not ambiguous.
I agree: it was rape. There was no consent. But we all watched it happen and we don’t all agree/we’re confused – imagine what living through something like that would do!……and clearly, *part* of young Dick (no pun intended, I swear!) wanted it to happen. All this ambiguity would certainly haunt Don, too: wanted it/he didn’t; he liked Aimee/she abused him; he was violated/he was punished for being violated — no wonder the man is sooooo dysfunctional!
If an older man had a young girl in his bed, crawled in beside her saying “I’ll do all the work/you don’t have to do anything” it would not be ambiguous at all. How anyone could consider Dick not to have been raped is beyond me.
@Chromeweasel Then again, the same was said about Joan, that she or others wouldn’t have regarded it rape at the time. In the same vein I don’t think Don would consider it rape, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t rape.
If that had been a girl of Dick’s age under the sheets, there would be no “long tunnel of rape debate.” If that had been a girl of Dick’s age, everyone would be unanimously calling the encounter for what it was: sexual abuse, statutory rape, whatever word you want to use to describe what happened. Either way, it was sexual abuse of a minor.
Just because people would not call it rape does not mean its not rape. Some cultures think its okay to force your wife to have sex with you. Do you think it makes those wives feel any less violated??
The comment about how confusing it must have been for Don is spot on. It wasn’t considered rape but it was. He’s supposed to enjoy it but he didn’t want it. Interestingly enough this scene made me understand don draper and empathize with him more than anything else I’ve seen on the show.
What that boy wanted was some love – and it would have been wonderful if the prostitute had just nursed him through his illness and then left him alone. But we could see she had her own sad problems (that baby on the mirror wasn’t an old picture of her, but a picture of her child, who she presumably could not be with) and she took advantage of a very lonely and sad boy. Whether or not he experienced pleasure in the encounter doesn’t matter and no, she wasn’t violent toward him but no matter what you call it, young Dick Whitman didn’t want what happened to him and it hurt him.
Aimee also unfortunately knew that his step mother would find out, that the horrible man who owned the place would find out and what would happen after that.
Whether or not Dick wanted to have sex is very debatable. Clearly he was aroused. Clearly he was physically interested. Clearly he has been sexually attracted to that woman beforehand. All that adds up to Dick wanting to have sex with her.
On the other side you have the fact that’s Dick is rather young and very confused. He doesn’t really know what’s going on and his mental reaction is contrary to his physical one. He says he’s not interested, which is true to some extent. He’s not sure if he wants to find out what sex is all about yet, even though he’s physically ready to go.
Calling what happened to Dick rape is nice and easy for an Excel spreadsheet of morals. ‘He’s under 18 and she’s over 20, so he was raped. Case closed.’ But real life isn’t a spreadsheet. It’s a real shame that the definition of rape has gone from a term that should define a gruesome invasion, where one person is forcefully violated by another. The definition people now use has taken most of the clout away from the term. Rape is so broadly defined now that it’s LITERALLY quite possible for two people to be enjoying sex for years and one of them is being raped and abused the whole time. That’s a sad case for the spreadsheet definition of rape.
This whole debate reminds me of the one that took place regarding Joan’s ex husband.Any time a person says “no” to a sexual encounter and is forced to have sex anyway,it is rape. How it is viewed hoever is different depending upon the era in which the rape takes place or the prevailing culture of the participants. I think that in the 1930’s a young teenager having sex with a prostitute,whether she forced him or not wouldn’t have been considered a rape victim. Also,if you watch the scene again,she “coerces” him more than actually forces him,meaning she slides into bed and starts to tenderly kiss and caress him,she didn’t hold a gun to his head or tie him up and then jump on him. I’m not saying what took place isn’t “rape” but it wasn’t a violent taking of young Dick’s virginity,that’s all.
If we’re wondering whether the writers intended it to be a rape, here’s what Matt W had to say:
[youtu.be]
I love that it was not an after-school special rape. I love that it was confusing and layered. That’s totally like real life, for anyone who’s lived it.
Any time an adult has sex with a child it is rape, regardless of the child’s attitude toward it. If “most reasonable men” see it differently, then God help us all, and I’m aligning with the unreasonable ones.
@JW2S Can you tell us what MW had to say? The video is geo restricted.
He describes the flashback’s relevance as: “He’s having a realization about his relationship to sex and molestation.” He says it in a really feeling way, too. As if to imply “This is why Don rapes people, because he was molested, and it’s been a long journey to bring this out for you, I hope you can forgive me for all the darkness that you’ve seen come from Don because of this.”
But maybe I’m reading too much into it. :)
Just for the record, I did check the videotape & MW does not say, or imply, anything about Don raping anybody. (Which he doesn’t.)
@YEAHYEAH: You need to look up the definition of child. Accusations about adults having sex with children is not relevant to this situation. There’s an enormous difference between a sexually active adolescent getting turned on enough to have confusing sex, and a pre-adolescent CHILD being forced to have sex.
Check my quotation marks. I said “As if to imply.”
The first part of my post is verbatim; I was being fanciful and a little over the top, but I believe he was saying that this was meant to explain Don’s messed up, dark sense of sex.
Also, I am pleased to imagine youtube running off a massive, almost steampunk, latticework of robotically choreographed videotape. Rad!
Oh actually I’m sorry I included “Don rapes people” in my fanciful interpretation. I actually don’t think he ever did. That was sloppy quick typing/some kind of slip. I meant Don is abusive to people. Which he is. Sometimes in a very welcome way. Sorry, I didn’t even realize that’s how I wrote it until now.
I don’t think we know how old Dick was in the flashback (In real life, Brandon Killham is 15). In the late thirties/early 40s, you could legally be married at that age.
And he didn’t “tell her no and she did it anyway”. She asked if he was curious about it, and he said no. He never told her to stop, or even said another word.
They aimed high on this one. You could tell it would be polarizing about halfway through. I give them credit purely for taking the show to the place it went last night. Thats the sign of bold writing. On a personal level I enjoyed it but regardless of that, you have to feel good about seeing this writing team and knowing they could take you anywhere each week (if you didnt know that already).
I went to sleep last night thinking that if Mad Men episodes were Rolling Stones albums, this one was clearly ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’. And as much as I loved the Stones (until they got way too old), that record never resonated with me, as much as I tried to find the virtue of it.
And like many of my friends who have revisited that album and try to tell me I just didn’t get it, I see from these comments that history has repeated itself. That episode last night was just not good. It had a few moments, but was really a big miss.
Yes. A big mess.
Does anyone have an interpretation/prediction for the scene where Don stares at Ted’s secretary and asks if they have met before?
Paging Dr. Freud, Dr. Freud to the stairwwell, please.
I’d have to watch again… does she have a beauty mark on her right cheek? Because that’s a common thread among the women who mothered him in the episode. Amy (not Aimee, people!), Sylvia, even the mother in the oatmeal ad.
@Boudica–Don gravitates toward brunettes. With the exception of Faye,all of his extramarital affairs have been with dark haiered women. I’m not counting the one-night stands with stewardesses and waitresses,or the swingers he met in California that time. Sylvia,Sally’s teacher,Rachel,the artist girlfriend we met in season 1 and even his current wife,all brunettes.Betty was an anomalie because Don was trying to live the American Dream complete with the perfect blonde wife.
Point taken on brunies — point of clarification, I believe he was schtupping Dr. Faye when he was divorced/single.
@MBG–you are correct in that. I had forgotten he was between “Mrs.Drapers” at that point.
@Jamie. Don’t buy it. Faye was a blonde.
Post a comment…
“i’m sure she’s fooled plenty of adults, too. Does Don feel fooled? They way that young Dick Whitman spins around when he realizes that Aimee perceives him as just another trick makes me wonder. Maybe, his problem with women is that he thinks they love him, but realizes they are just using him as Aimee did.
There have been a lot of throwing of the word rape around. I’m still ambivalent about whether that’s what we saw. I noticed that when Aimee was clearly coming on to him, that rather than young Whitman get out of the bed, he pulled the covers tightly around him. After rewatching the episode, I noticed that Aimee raises the covers, looks in the general area of his groin and makes a comment that suggests that young Whitman has an erection. Is this rape? Is this sexual abuse? Has Aimee been “grooming” him as a victim from that first wink when he stood with his step-mother on the doorstep?
People crying rape are looking at this episode through a 2013 filter. Face it, in the thirties, he wouldn’t be a rape victim, he’d be a lucky bastard. His first sexual experience, with a pro, for free?
@Elained: At the least, I think Aimee took advantage of him. I’m also disinclined to think of him as lucky as he seems to have developed a real inability to sustain relationships, generally, not just romantically. I suspect that this incident contributed to that problem.
I think it is genuinely relevant that Dick Had no power the first time he had sex. He was still childlike-barely into puberty. He experienced a sexual response, but that’s just biology. his mind was not ready. So how does that affect anyone? It is totally relevant. Did we all assume the dashing Don Draper was a rooster in a hen house of his own and scored big time with the ladies of the whore house? That is so easy to assume. But no…this choice of his character’s development is key. He was a boy with no power who basically was coerced, forced, told to submit to Aimee. That is big.
Sex without consent was rape in past decades too, whether or not they were enlightened about it.
Dick was traumatized enough by the experience to be recalling it decades later as a torment that still haunts him. He was by no stretch of the imagination a lucky bastard because it happened to him.
Looking at something through at 2013 filter is something we’re supposed to/entitled to do – no writer produces anything without being conscious of his audience’s “filters” and I’m sure Weiner didn’t forget this episode was airing in 2013 and not in the 1930s. Like so much of what goes on in that show, that rape of young Dick was an example of the gross ignorance of earlier times. Think of all the women on the show who have drank and smoked while pregnant, all the drunk driving, the kids playing with laundromat bags over their heads, the post-picnic littering, the unprotected sex….. Context does not eliminate culpability – just because something was “condoned” in a previous era does not mean it was “right”. Just because Dick would have been told he was a lucky boy in the ’30s for what happened to him does not really make him one, or make what happened to him any less confusing and criminal. I’m sorry ElaineD, I think your off-base in your analysis.
We all see the drama through our own ‘filter’. Thing is though, society of 2013 is more divided in worldview than pre-’60’s’ society. Around the late 60’s was when that chasm was really opening and it hasn’t closed since.
And people people today who differ from the ‘standard’ 2013 TV worldview (a ‘liberal’ view, for lack of a better term) might see it as strange that the standard view would bend over backwards not to be ‘judgmental’ about Aimee’s job as a prostitute but then call her a ‘rapist’ for giving a teenage boy a freebie. And was the person who said ‘gross ignorance of the past’ serious? I do believe in human progress in general and wearing seat belts is good, but a lot of social history is ebb and flow and each era just having its own conceits. Some elements of standard ‘enlightened’ opinion of now is going to be ridiculed in the future, you can bet on it. The focal point of such criticism is more likely IMO to be about self-destructive refusal to accept certain human realities, rather than the ‘ignorant’ or ‘hypocritical’ barbs usually thrown at ‘the ignorant past’ nowadays, but still.
Anyway, we (then and now) view sexual relations between adults and teenagers as at least relatively less heinous than sex between adults and prepubescent children for a good reason. Not to debate Aimee’s morality, but if the idea is that Don is so messed up because of stuff than happened to him when he was already a teenager, I don’t buy it. Traumatic events earlier in childhood are a lot more important AFAIK (of course Dick had bad experiences all along).
This episode had lots of funny scenes and great lines, but the Don/Dick flashbacks were a relative low point, as usual when they appear.
Ew, ew, ew! “Crying” rape? The only time I ever hear that phrase used, it’s by rape apologists. Very disturbing. What happened to young Dick was clearly, unequivocally rape. He said no. She persisted. Likely neither one of them thought of it that way, but that’s what it was. The “haw haw, lucky guy!” mentality is disgusting–men and boys have the right to say no as well.
Are you people serious? Just because he was “aroused,” that made it OK? What, was that an indication that he was “asking for it”? Come on. She took advantage of a minor, *and* he said no. Yes, it was rape. Pretending that it wasn’t doesn’t do anyone any favors.
Maybe Brandon Killham’s age (15) is throwing me off. If I’m not mistaken (and I’m sure someone will tell me if I am!) the age of consent wasn’t legally established for boys, and was 12 or 14 for girls, in the 30s. I know it wasn’t set at 16 until much later.
A quick Google found a source saying AOC’s were typically 12-14 by 1920 in foreign countries, but already 16 in most US states including PA where I believe Dick Whitman lived. But it’s hard to imagine this particular incident would have been taken seriously as a rape at the time.
And I find it difficult to believe that people now are so non-self aware as to think that particular social conventions of defining rape now are time independent absolutes people of previous generations were just too ‘ignorant’ to realize.
-age of consent is obviously a convention
-absolute adherence to any mumbling of the word ‘no’ to establish rape is a convention, albeit a potentially defensible one IMO
-the pretense that the sexes (or ‘genders’ are we commonly incorrectly say now) of the participants don’t matter is a convention, and a much harder one to rationally justify IMO.
If defining this scene as rape hangs solely on Dick’s age, that’s a quite thin thread, the coercion is pretty muddled, and making believe it would be 100% the same ‘if it was a male prostitute and a teenage girl living in the house’ (somebody said that above with an apparently straight face) is showing oneself pretty extremely wrapped up in the nonsensical extremes of today’s social conventions.
As others have said… he said no, she carried on. He clearly wasn’t ready or prepared for what was about to happen… She literally said “It’s ok, I’ll do everything” – that doesn’t appear like rape to you?
I wish we had Likes. This is a big thumbs-up for Rosemary above.
Also, I posted this in a different thread, but I think it’s clear they intended it to be a layered rape:
[youtu.be]
So, since people in the 1930’s wouldn’t have considered it rape, it wasn’t rape and we shouldn’t be looking at it through 2013 eyes. Really? In 1962, what Greg did to Joan was just considered a “bad date”, so we are wrong to call it rape now. Really?
@ROSEMARY – LIKE.
Plus…
We saw Ginsberg’s dad pull the covers up over his head, too, when he couldn’t deal with something.
BTW, Ginsberg’s an outsider like Don was (until Don reinvented himself), both are motherless and were raised by dominant men, both have found ways to distance themselves from difficult beginnings (though in each case a family member has tracked him down and reunited him with his blood ties), and both are formidable creatives. But otherwise, they’re so different: father relationships-wise, sexual experience-wise, fashion-wise, social status-wise, and knowing what/what not to say-wise.
We’re supposed to make these Don/Ginsberg connections/comparisons. For example, Don asks Peggy about their having soup; on his forced blind date, Ginsberg orders soup! Don takes on products that hurt, kill, or otherwise don’t help people and finds ways to make them appealing – unless they fire him and he flips the script (looking at you, Lucky Strike and Big Tobacco); Ginsberg has those powers, but states upfront what the real deal is, e.g., “Everybody hates [margarine].” Don’s a loose cannon but to date, he and the firm have always landed on their feet (we’ll see what happens with Chevy); Ginsberg’s a loose cannon, too.
I’m anxious to see where this all takes us.
Another option is to call Aimee’s behavior “molestation.” We’ve learned, in the years since the topic came out of hiding, that part of the trap of molestation is the mixed feelings of the individual who is molested. Often s/he yearns for closeness and when there is any physical reaction other than revulsion, s/he feels confusion, shame, and an uncertainty the adult has done wrong. We’ve heard it from Maya Angelou, we’ve heard it from Oprah Winfrey, but we’ve also heard it from John Irving ([www.bit.ly] ), molested a couple years younger than Dick Whitman by a grown woman. Dick/Don certainly wouldn’t see it that way, and might even have bought into the standard view of “lucky guy,” but that wouldn’t change the underlying damage.
+! Andrea in Dallas. I think you are spot on about the mixture of feelings of confusion, shame and such and that this is often turned inward.
Thought Cosgrove’s initial crash scene was just someone’s dream – until Ken hobbled into the office a ‘cripple’. His subsequent tap number was great!
Many of the scenes seemed to be dreamlike or drug-induced surrealism – like Don working feverishly on what we think may actually be the ad campaign only to find out it’s all about Don once again (and Sylvia in this case) – à la the Jack Torrance (Nicholson) ‘reveal’ in The Shining with reams of his work saying nothing but “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy” in various patterns. But then, after all that brilliant work, he rides down the elevator with Sylvia in awkward silence, only saying he’s been ‘busy’.
Interesting how Ginsberg ‘gets’ Don (“getting your foot in the door”) and has to explain to his new CGC colleagues.
What was up with Don almost blanking out on the office steps (almost induced vertigo – everything went blank) and also thinking he’d met Ted’s secretary somewhere else (including a close-up of her lips)?
I assume that Ted’s secretary is Don’s new obsession. He seemed to be over Sylvia at that point. In episodes to come we will see Don focusing on the new girl.
Weasel: the entire episode was about “speedy” Don being very much not over Sylvia. The robbery scene could have helped shaking him out of it.
I think Ginsberg can run with what Don gave him: get your foot in the door, quickly convince the audience you’ve got what they need, and show them the solution’s a Chevy.
I wasn’t sure how to interpret the elevator interaction with Sylvia, on either character’s end. On Don’s end: was he over her, or was he giving her the same Ayn Rand/ATLAS SHRUGGED “individuals of mind” business he gave Belle Jolie in season 1: “If you don’t appreciate my hard work, then I will take it away and we’ll see how you do.”
It was nice to see skinny Betty back with all her bitchy quips…she read the f*ck out of everyone last night! Sally’s street corner comment, Don’s whoring ways, and Megan’s casting couch adventures. Damn!
yes! i also loved when sally just called the boys to come along. she’s growing up and handling her mom’s quips like a a champ.
That was a great exchange. Nice to see Betty back in form. I have a feeling before too long Megan is going to see Betty was right all along.
The opening scene, with Ken in the crazy car, brought to mind the exploitation flicks of Russ Meyer and the movie “Bonnie and Clyde.” Frenzy–even a pistol flashing, correct?
Just to put in a plug for flashback/stories often “being on the nose” — sometimes life just does that to you. I do think that Don is trying to make sense of things — it’s hard for him because he’s, well, Dick-Don, but the look on his face–so well done by Hamm–when he comes to in the dark in his bedroom and seems to finally be piecing things together gave me a glimmer of hope for him. For once, I thought that maybe HE had gotten it. I kinda thought that the audience was being asked to put our reservations aside and pull for HIM to comprehend because he’s the only person who can turn it around for himself. Which of course brings it back to each of us because that’s all we can really do for ourselves. In that way, the chapter totally worked for me. It was indeed a collective drug experience. I enjoyed being off the booze with these folks for 50 minutes and getting into another kind of high.
His silence in the elevator with Sylvia and his demeanor in making clear at the office that he’d had enough — along with his attempt to communicate something to his daughter — and to take some responsibility — It ended on a hard won positive note for him. He needs to understand what makes him tick if he’s going to survive and if the facile and obvious epiphanies of amphetamines took him there, good. Sometimes life really does feel just exactly like that.
We’re now heading into 1969, right? Sure feels that way.
I think the 1969 point is important. The surreal, over-heated nature of the episode could be a creative way to signal what that year did to the fabric of society and the individuals who were there.
the time frame would have been sometime in the summer of ’68 based on the Draper kids watching “The Prisoner”. CBS first began airing that show in June 1968. I believe based on the brief clip it’s either episode 4 (“Free For All”) or episode 10 (“It’s Your Funeral”)
Gotta watch those. Posting the Hulu.com link here: [www.hulu.com]