Review: NBC’s ‘Awake’ walks carefully between two worlds

LA cop Mike Britten, the hero of NBC’s new drama “Awake” (premiering tomorrow night at 10), survives a car crash and enters a strange new world where it’s not clear what’s real and what isn’t. He begins splitting time between two separate realities: one where wife Hannah survived the crash while son Rex died, and another where the opposite is true.
At least, it’s not clear to the two therapists Britten is seeing in the two realities what’s real and what isn’t. As far as Mike Britten is concerned, nothing is a dream and everything is real. When one asks if he’s not sure whether he’s awake or asleep, he replies, “Of course I’m awake. I’m awake with my wife, I close my eyes, and I’m awake with my son.”
In this way, Mike Britten gets to have it all – or as close as any man can in the aftermath of such a horrible event – by keeping his wife and his son alive, if not together, for as long as possible. (And because he views events that way, “Awake” is surprisingly not depressing, given that it’s a series about how we deal with grief.)
And from the moment I first watched the “Awake” premiere – far and away the best pilot episode I saw for any network series this season (and up there with the debut of Showtime’s “Homeland,” which shares producer Howard Gordon, for best drama pilot anywhere this season) – I’ve been wondering exactly what’s real and what isn’t about the show itself, and whether it can manage to have it all in the way that Britten does for now.
Here is what I know to be real about this show: The first episode is a tremendous piece of television, which takes what could be a very convoluted scenario and makes it both clear and emotionally engaging. Jason Isaacs is compelling and moving as Britten, as are Laura Allen as Hannah and Dylan Minnette as Rex. The pilot looks beautiful, thanks to director David Slade and the decision to color-code the two worlds so that the Hannah scenes have a reddish tint while any scene in Rex’s world look green. There are also good supporting performances by B.D. Wong and Cherry Jones as Britten’s two therapists and Wilmer Valderama and Steve Harris as his two partners. (Wong and Valderama are in the red world, Jones and Harris in the green one.) The pilot practically works as a standalone short film, and I’d recommend it to anyone regardless of what would happen in future weeks.
Here’s what I wasn’t sure was real after seeing just the pilot: whether Gordon and creator Kyle Killen (who was responsible for another great pilot about a man living two lives with last season’s “Lone Star”) could maintain the quality, coherence and style of the pilot on a weekly basis.
After seeing three additional episodes, I’m confident in the reality of certain things, less so in others. If Killen and Gordon don’t exactly maintain the quality of the pilot each week – subsequent episodes don’t look as rich nor pack as big an emotional whallop – they come close enough, particularly in dealing with Britten’s work and family lives. Among the smartest moves Killen made was starting the series some time after the accident, so that Britten has already adjusted to this fantastic situation, and even attempted to discuss it with Hannah. (Unsurprisingly, just hearing about what sounds like a fantasy about the son she’ll never see again, she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore.) Too many high-concept shows like this (NBC’s “Journeyman” comes to mind) waste too many episodes on the hero learning about his new gift and struggling to accept what it means, rather than telling interesting stories that make use of the gift. “Awake” skips past most of the boring exposition (though the two shrinks help Britten make sense of why cases in one world offer clues to cases in the other) and dives deep into things.
So all of that is very good. I’m just not sure which interpretation of “Awake” is the real one. Is it a mythology-driven sci-fi show about a man living in a fantastic circumstance where the explanation will be of paramount importance? Or is it a character-driven police procedural with a fantastic twist that’s better left unexamined as anything but a source of plot twists and heartwarming moments?
I want to believe it’s the latter – mainly because it works much better at the latter.
The parts of the later “Awake” episodes that just show Britten working cases (using knowledge gleaned in one world to help him out in the other) and trying to heal his grieving wife and son remain very strong. If the show aimed to be a darker kind of “Early Edition” where Britten just goes with things and no one really questions what’s causing this, I think it could be very effective for a long time.
I just don’t know if there’s room for that kind of show in this current TV landscape. Starting with “The X-Files” – where, not coincidentally, Howard Gordon got his big break – audiences have slowly been conditioned to look for clues and deeper meanings about anything with even the faintest whiff of science fiction. There’s a major (and very “X-Files”-ish) revelation near the end of the second episode designed to play to that way of thinking, but A)it doesn’t seem very interesting, and B)isn’t really followed up on in the next two episodes. It’s a no-win approach: fans who want to know what the “Lost” Numbers mean, what the “Battlestar Galactica” opera house dreams were about, and why “The X-Files” bad guys were so obsessed with bees are going to be irked that this stuff only comes up occasionally, and many viewers who might be more drawn to the police work and family scenes won’t want to think very deeply about parallel universes and conspiracy theories.
There’s overlap between those two groups – I fall into the center of that particular Venn diagram – but my attention here definitely leaned more towards the day-to-day of Britten’s strange but largely positive dual lives.
Some of the scenes with the shrinks begin to feel repetitive, but every now and then, one or the other pushes an interesting button. When Jones’ Dr. Evans suggests Britten needs to let one reality go so he can survive in the other, he barks, “This thing works because I make it work. And nothing’s gonna change that. I won’t let it.”
Leave aside whatever problems “Awake” faces as a show with a complicated premise and format, airing on a network that’s struggled for years to launch new dramas, in a timeslot that was once fertile and now feels like the earth has been salted. If it gets an initial tune-in, can a version of this show where Mike Britten gets to maintain the strange new status quo for a long time work? Does the show need to evolve to survive, or will trying to analyze and adapt the magic just ruin the trick?
Again, I don’t know. But like Detective Britten, when I open my eyes and see what “Awake” has put in front of me, I’m happy. If it falls apart later, it does. But I’m going to enjoy it until then.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: Because NBC made the pilot episode so widely-available in the last few weeks, I’m saying it’s okay to discuss it in detail in the comments. If you haven’t seen it, read at your own risk. I’ll do a separate talkback post tomorrow night for people who see it for the first time on NBC.
I generally hate police procedurals, but I’ll give this show a try on your recommendation.
me too. for both. Actually I don’t think I read this before I watched it. I remember that Joan of Arcadia was sort of weird like that, having a police story in most eps, though they may not have been mysteries. And all the police plot scenes seemed to have a blue tint.
What would you say the split is between character drama/police procedural? 50/50? 60/40? 30/70? Because I’m far more interested in the former, and while I didn’t necessarily mind the latter in the pilot, I could see it wearing down on me if they focus on it too much.
Like you, I really enjoyed the pilot. And having heard Kyle Killen in interviews, he seems like the kind of guy who likes to take risks and I think that’s what you need for this show. I’d rather watch someone try in a big way and fail than someone succeed and be boring.
But on the other side of things, I worry about Killen’s ability to think long term. He’s the graduate of USC’s Screenwriting program and both of his TV shows have had more of a feature film feel than a TV series feel and maybe that’s not a good thing.
Either way, seeing as this show is on NBC, I simply hope it finds an audience long enough to get more episodes. Because after the pilot, I want a good deal more.
I saw the primiere online and thought it was a clever plot with solid acting. I just don’t know if they can keep it up over a season. Reminded me a lot of Desmond from Lost jumping back and forth between worlds in the last season. Got me thinking, how much better would this show be if Desmond Hume was the star and and this was set a few years after getting off the island. Jumping between a world where either Penny or Little Charlie were not alive would be much more compelling to me than the characters on the show now. Heck they already have Jack’s fake kid from lost on the show, but I would rather watch a lost spinoff instead of a lost rip-off.
That would be a Lost good fan fiction plot. However, I don’t think that’s what they’re going for here.
I watched this online and really enjoyed it. It is somber but not depressing as you point out. And the idea of two parallel worlds with Jason Isaacs’ acting chops could never be a bad thing. But I also wonder how long he can be in therapy with each shrink urging him to get over this “delusion”. Won’t one or both of them say he isn’t fit for duty over time? Unless they are really incompetent – that should happen. I would definitely prefer the scifi element to remain vague because watching how he navigates each world is more than interesting enough for me. So far, that part of the story line seems a given – unlike the X-Files conspiracy stuff. I’ll watch this for as long as they can keep it on the air.
PS – thank you for supporting Community. I look forward to it’s return on 3/15 and the Paleyfest feeds.
PS – thank you for supporting Community. I look forward to it's return on 3/15 and the Paleyfest feeds.
Really liked the pilot, but I couldn’t be more pessimistic about the chances that this show lasts more than a couple of episodes. A midseason replacement high-concept drama on NBC? Will even 5 million watch the premier?
Seems like a much better fit for something like AMC, where the more limited number of episodes would also probably help the show creatively. Oh well, I’m glad I get to see any at all I suppose.
Hello Jason Isaacs – I look forward to hearing your ukulele
Seconded, mate.
Silly me: I didn’t recognize Jason Isaacs as having played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, but I did recognize him form the recent PBS/Brit detective series Case Histories, wherein he played Scottish former cop Jackson Brodie, now a P.I. Excellent. I look forward to seeing this show and hope that it stays in the middle between the procedurals and the fantastic (there is NO sci-fi here because there’s no scientific theory here to hang the premise on; this is speculative fiction, but of an erudite sort so far, not unlike P.D. James when she veers from mysteries). What I really hope doesn’t happen is some kind of idiotic “Lost’-type back story/mythology here. Ugh! That would just ruin it for me. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem headed in that direction. Yet. We’ll see if the writers can resist the temptation to ruin it that way. But I love the first installment.
The premise sounds like a cross between “Fringe” and “Life on Mars.” I’m glad you’re praising it so highly, Alan, because otherwise I probably wouldn’t have given it a chance.
I was thinking of Life on Mars too – and how much better it was in the first season than the second, when it tried to explain too much (especially at the end). If you don’t promise answers and the story rolls along without them, the viewers don’t need them!
The premise seems to me almost directly lifted from a little-seen Demi Moore movie called “Passion of Mind.” Take out the police procedural part, and it’s the same thing. In the movie, Demi plays a woman who goes to sleep and she’s in one world, goes to sleep again and she’s in another, and she doesn’t know which is a dream. In one life, she’s a single career woman in New York City. In the other, she’s a widowed mother of two living in France. The movie does resolve at the end which life is real.
Oh yeah, the dreaded “story arc”. Everybody demands it, many people think that having one automatically makes a show better, but by the end of the day, it mostly means convolution,confusion, no satisfying conclusion or even no conclusion at all, especially not in case of a sudden cancellation.
And people wonder why procedurals are still the most popular kind of series on TV. The last 1 1/2 decades burnt a lot of goodwill among audiences, who invested so much time in stories, that got dumber with every episode, only to end without a real ending.
This been said, I still look forward to AWAKE. It just sounds too good to ignore it.
Write a comment…I really enjoyed the therapist scenes in the pilot (both actors are terrific), but thought the rest was dreadful. I really had no interest in the procedural elements, which seemed to mostly function as time-filling tension generators totally removed from the central story. I think there might be interesting ways to merge the premise and the police work (consider how the procedural elements of early Twin Peaks managed to be extremely fun and entertaining in their own right, while building character and atmosphere at the same time), but at this point the police plot wasn’t entertaining and added very little to the most compelling parts of the show.
I came out of the pilot basically wishing that the creators had chosen to give the main character a different job, just because it seems like this will be a crutch they can lean on without actually developing the dramatic story. (I also wouldn’t mind having a less traditionally gruff, masculine lead in general.)
Of course, if you found the procedural plot(s) engaging, as I gather many did, then I guess this shouldn’t be an issue at all.
I loved “Awake,” and may even say it’s my favorite pilot since “Pushing Daisies.” It could have been a depressing wallow in grief, but I think it’s oddly beautiful. And that’s a heck of a cast.
I just hope the last episode doesn’t end with us finding out he was the one who died in the accident and each timeline is a way of his family coping without him.
Watched the pilot on Hulu a few days ago. It’s gorgeous, curious to see what they do with it as a series.
My biggest concern in reading the concept for this show was just how dark and depressing it would be – given real life circumstances, at this point in time, I really can’t deal with the terrible, dark stuff but thanks to you actually emphasizing that is not the case here, I will definitely give this a shot as I adore Jason Isaacs work. Probably too much to hope he is able to use his own accent here, but I am now more interested in giving it a whirl.
Thanks for that!
Did you see him in Case Histories? Because – wow.
YES — he was wonderful in that series.
I totally believe everyone who says this has a fantastic pilot, but I can’t help but be super squeamish about shows based around a central mystery or mythology. I just feel like I’ve been burned so many times in the past. I can’t help it!
I hate generalizations like this, but I’m going to do it anyway: Personally, shows like this work better for me in the British TV model. Short seasons, short runs.
I was totally blown away by the pilot, and I have a lot of faith in Howard Gordan from his excellent work on Homeland that any problems with the first four episodes will be ironed out by the end of the season. It’s a real shame that NBC totally screwed this show over with the timeslot, but I’m a bit foolishly optimistic that this show will get some better ratings than its predecessors due to its rave reviews and its captivating premier.
“Is it a mythology-driven sci-fi show about a man living in a fantastic circumstance where the explanation will be of paramount importance?”
You might want to check out this Jason Isaacs interview:
[collider.com]
He gives a pretty definitive answer to the exact nature of Britten’s predicament.
I figure they both died. I sure did like the premier and like your comments as well. I like procedurals, I like shrinks, and I like weirdness.
Apologies in advance to stray off-topic, but I don’t know how else to get in anywhere here that this week’s “Unforgettable” suddenly found its legs and had a blockbuster episode, the first of the entire series. In no small part because of the performance of Clark Johnson, but every aspect, all the production values, were top-notch! I was impressed.
THIS COMMENT CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR LOST SEASON 6. (Two-year old spoilers, but I wouldn’t want to inadvertently ruin the show for anyone)
I noticed the actor playing Britten’s son is Dylan Minnette, who also played David Shepard in Season 6 of Lost. An interesting casting choice, considering that on LOST he played a character who only existed in a reality created by his “father”. He better be careful or he’ll be typecast as playing the “imaginary son” in future projects.
Oooooh, she was in Terriers. It was bugging me all episode.
Btw, I’m in. I hope it can fill the void Journeyman left me.
instant unfounded prediction: the real reality is one where his wife and son survived but he didn’t.
I guess I’m one of the few who didn’t like this at all, and I’m usually the one who doesn’t mind plodding episodes. This show reeks of someone who wants to be M. Night Shyamalan. So, BTW, he’s the one who’s dead.
I know that a lot of people are already predicting that Britten is in a coma and his wife and kid are both alive but that seems to obvious to me. The show will probably hint at that (much like Lost hinted at the idea that they were all dead) but I doubt that’s the real explanation.
I wish I could doubt it too! But what else should there be, simple enough to get squeezed in a procedural?
I guess I’m in the group that doesn’t want the show to be a Lost-like show about trying to figure out why they’re on the island, I mean figuring out why he’s living two lives. (I realize that most of the appeal of Lost was character-driven, but a large portion of the audience, if not a majority, was trying to figure out every last clue). I liked Early Edition and Quantum Leap, where Bellisario famously said, “Don’t examine this too closely,” and to me Alias was at it’s best when it was just a fun spy show and was ruined by the big Rambaldi mystery. I’d be happy to just watch this guy solve crimes and try to live his two lives.
I had pretty much made up my mind to watch this anyway but this review cinched it. I am glad to here the show is not depressing that was really my only reservation about it. The color coding sounds like a clever idea. I love your observation about how we have been “conditioned” since X-Files. Now I know what happened to me.
This show has great potential, and I’m rooting for it. Don’t care that much to have TOO MUCH explanation about why he inhabits two worlds…it just is. Also, when I realized Jason Isaacs was in it (didn’t reaize he was in Harry Potter at first, but immediately recognized hims from Case Histories– wow– I want him to keep doing both series for as long as he can, and Masterpiece sez more case histories are on the drawing board…he’s good.
So does he sleep for 12 hours in each “world”? Seems to me it’d be pretty easy to figure out which is real and which is the dreamworld: whichever “world” he’s in for 16 hours instead of 8 hours.
Think of it like dream timespan in Inception. Every night he dreams the time period of an entire day.
Well, not an entire day, sctually: assuming most people sleep for about 8 hours a night, he’s getting roughly 16-18 hours in daily in each ‘world’ — not 24. So the timeline is only for waking hours.
There’s a graphic novel called “Revolver” that came out a couple of years ago that tackled this exact same premise (man waking up in one world, going to sleep, waking up in another, wash rinse repeat), but those realities were starkly different, one normal, the other post-apocalyptic. That graphic novel recognized that this premise needs to be limited in its stretching out the story, and far more dramatic in the differences between the two worlds.
I really have no idea how they can prolong this story past a few episodes, much less multiple seasons. I’ve seen interviews where there will be some sort of mystery surrounding the accident, but how long will THAT be interesting? And what will take its place in future seasons?
While I really enjoyed the pilot, I think this is one of those shows where I will take a step back and not watch it until maybe after the season is over, and see what the general consensus is if it’s worth the investment.
The police procedural is beyond tired, but I loved the compelling premise and want to see where this goes.
I think it will be like “source code”. He’s really dead. Haha
Sadly I think this show IS the latter of the police procedural and unfortunately I have negative interest in those shows. I love the concept but unfortunately the characters are bland and undeveloped. Going to give it a pass unless I hear it gets amazingly better.