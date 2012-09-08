Review: NBC’s ‘The New Normal’ is another schizophrenic Ryan Murphy series

Every showrunner in the TV business can make a good pitch for his or her show. That’s part of the development process where an idea becomes a script, and then a pilot, and then a series. If you can’t sell your show verbally, chances are it won’t exist, and I’ve sat through press conferences and interviews listening to producers enthusiastically, unapologetically sing the praises of absolute trash.
I’m not sure there’s a wider gap between pitch and reality than the one I continually find with Ryan Murphy, co-creator of “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and now “The New Normal,” an NBC sitcom debuting Monday night at 10 before moving to a regular Tuesday at 9:30 timeslot the next night.
It’s not even so much a matter of quality as it is philosophy. I’ve heard complimentary descriptions of shows far worse than anything Murphy’s ever been associated with. But whenever I listen to Murphy discuss one of his series for the first time, he speaks in such a smart, nuanced manner that each one sounds like it should instantly become one of my favorites. And then when I watch each show for the first time, I’m reminded that Murphy the writer suffers from a kind of creative ADD where the only possible explanation for many of his show’s storytelling decisions is “Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time.”
“The New Normal,” which Murphy created with Ali Adler from “Chuck” and “Glee,” tells the story of Bryan (Andrew Rannells from “The Book of Mormon”) and David (Justin Bartha from “The Hangover”), a well-to-do gay couple looking to have a baby with the help of single mom surrogate Goldie (Georgia King). At the show’s inaugural press conference, Murphy thoughtfully discussed Norman Lear – the all-time king of smart, button-pushing, socially-aware TV comedy – the emotional realities of each of his new characters, and even his own thoughts on surrogacy.
For a few moments, I began to wonder if I had been too dismissive of “The New Normal” as another Murphy show that goes for cheap laughs and shock value whenever possible in a naked (and, based on his last three shows, successful) bid for attention. But when I watched it again, it was exactly what I thought it was: a mix of broad jokes and big ideas desperately in search of a consistent tone. Certain individual moments work – individual moments have never been Murphy’s problem, and are the reason some of my friends still watch “Glee” even though they confess to hating 95% of the show by this point – but overall it’s a mess. If someone else had created this show – or if Murphy were going to step away and leave Adler in full control – I might ponder waiting for “The New Normal” to find itself. But Murphy shows are what they are, and only tend to get more schizophrenic, not less, as times goes by.
“The New Normal” opens with Bryan recording a video diary for their unborn baby, getting choked up as he ponders the idea that he or she might one day call him “daddy.” Rannells’ face is in tight close-up, the emotion on display very raw and genuine, and it’s a smart move to get viewers on his side as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, the pilot then goes out of its way to undermine that feeling early and often in service of one ill-conceived joke after another. In the worst of these, we see Bryan shopping for pants when his attention is captured by something else in the men’s department.
“Ohmigod, that is the cutest thing I have ever seen!” he exclaims. “I must have it!”
He is, of course, looking at a baby in a stroller, and though Rannells’ face again melts, it means nothing, because the earlier line – not to mention a later one where he tells David, “I want us to have baby clothes – and a baby to wear them” – fits a whole bunch of homophobic assumptions about how gay men would only want children as some kind of stylish accessory.
And that’s unfortunately how “The New Normal” keeps operating: two parts Check Out How Daring We Can Be for every one part Please Emotionally Invest In What Is Happening. Mixing humor and sincerity is far from an impossibility – Lear did it regularly, and Adler did it with her “Chuck” scripts – but here they’re constantly at odds.
We’re asked to care about Goldie as she tries to break her family cycle of “babies having babies” so daughter Shania (Bebe Wood) can have a better future, but her scenes mainly play like a delivery system for Ellen Barkin to strut on-screen and do her best Sue Sylvester impression as Goldie’s racist, homophobic grandmother Jane, who in the pilot alone crudely insults both gay men and lesbians, Jews, Asians, African-Americans and even the disabled. To go back to Lear, even Archie Bunker was more subtle than this – and that was 40 years ago. Barkin’s there to stir up controversy and attention, little more.
I don’t think Murphy is being dishonest when he hypes up his shows. I think he genuinely believes that “Glee” is consistently about all the things he says it’s about, and that “The New Normal” really has a lot to say about the atypical state of the modern American family. But the execution in this case is too shrill and scattered to get any of his points – or jokes – across.
Without the grandmother character, I would probably regularly watch this show. With the grandmother character, I am likely to not watch another minute.
I am fine with offensive humor, but when a character’s entire existence on the show is wrapped up in saying offensive things…well, that’s just a weak, awful character.
Anyway I was just going to say I’m sure the grandmother character is the Sue Sylvester of this show, based on your description above.
Why is Barkin the grandmother, not the mother? She isn’t that old. Maybe they think a racist grannie will get a pass moreso than a middleaged one?
It’s a babies-having-babies family, Patti, where each woman got pregnant as a teenager.
I haven’t seen 1 episode of any of the previous series mentioned other than Chuck, so I have no point of reference regarding Murphy’s work but I really enjoyed the pilot. I’m extra hard on sitcoms but definitely found myself laughing out loud a couple times.
Also, I don’t mind the bigoted grandmother at all. To me it’s refreshing to see people on TV that are racist. I’d rather make fun of them and their views than keep shows so sanitized like they are these days.
That’s what made Archie Bunker so awesome, we laughed AT his racism and small mindedness and it brought us closer because we realized we weren’t like that.
My problem with her is that it seems like we’re meant to laugh at her jokes, but then politely call her a racist homophobe, etc. It’s as though the show wants it both ways, but it doesn’t work
I didn’t think it was that bad. Obviously I agree about Rannells and Barkin, but I thought the relationship between the mother and daughter was surprisingly low key (this is a Ryan Murphy show we’re talking about and 99% of the time his characters are loud and exaggerated if they’re meant to be funny or drama queens in their emotional/dramatic moments) and adorable, which counterbalanced a bit of the awfulness of those two.
Not that I’ll watch this show again, but I was expecting a lot worse.
It’s the end of an era at NBC. Chuck’s done. 30 Rock, Community, Office, and probably (but hopefully not) Parks are coming to a close. And absolutely nothing I’m seeing gives me confidence that I’ll be giving much time to the peacock in the near future.
I agree the pilot was all over the place tonally. And it seemed to be cramming about 2 hours worth of plot into 20 minutes. Also, I don’t mind edgy or offensive humor, but the whole show seemed to have this air of “oh my god, can you believe we’re actually saying this on TV?” That *might* be okay if the jokes were actually funny, but for the most part they really weren’t.
As a disclaimer, I haven’t seen this pilot yet, but I know EXACTLY what you’re talking about, M. That’s what bothered me about “The B in Apartment 23” and other shows that always think they’re being edgy and make it clear to the viewer they think they’re super cool because they’re so edgy: after one has watched shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League, South Park, Family Guy, etc., it’s very hard for writers to put something on TV that would legitimately shock me. It’s probably best for sitcom writers to go in another direction than the “OH MY GOD, CAN YOU BELIEVE WE’RE SAYING THIS ON TV????” route.
Apt 23 and Happy Endings shocked me with what they got away with as network shows last season. Apt 23 was a bit lacking beside the occasional bit of edgy material.
That said, Community has shocked me more than any other show simply through its ability to go in unexpected directions plot-wise, although the second half of S3 was a bit too weird and wacky for its own good.
I thought it was an interesting premise and I enjoyed the episode for what it was.
I just wouldn’t qualify it as “comedy”. I wouldn’t even know when I was supposed to laugh about anything (and no, I don’t refer to the non-existing laugh track).
For me it’s just another show where people of different strokes come together because of an event. Not unlike “Switched at Birth” and that’s running on ABC Family.
I can’t really speak to the show itself, but I certainly saw plenty of promotion during the Olympics, and the way they were selling the grandmother seemed like a cheap knockoff of Lucille Bluth.
Every single promo I’ve seen for this has made me want to punch Andrew Rannells in the face. He’s just constantly wearing this expression that looks like he’s practically daring me to do it. Maybe I’m crazy, but scroll up to his picture up at the top of this article and tell me you disagree with me.
Nope, you’re not crazy, you’re 100% right. I’m a straight guy so I can’t claim to have a personal knowledge of this, but also isn’t it offensive to gay men that you have to act overly flamboyant and overly expressive in order to portray a gay man on TV? Yes, I know gay men who behave in that way in real life, but I also know gay men who have a broad variety of personalities and just happen to be gay at the same time. To me, painting all gay men with the same personality stroke is pretty frickin’ offensive. But, again, I’m not a gay man so perhaps I have no real reason to be offended.
My concern is that the show will go to either one extreme or the other, or both simultaneously, as Ryan Murphy shows tend to do: it’ll either be wildly absurd to the point of unbelievability, or obnoxiously preachy about whatever social injustice Murphy is obsessed with at the time. The latter is what killed my interest in Glee; not because I’m against attention paid towards issues-driven plotlines, but because it felt like he and his writers would get onto the soapbox every week and then try to beat audience to death with it. And it made the show horribly over-dramatic and unfunny, ironically in a time where it was trying to win Emmys as a comedy series.
If I’m going to get past gay stereotypes, contrived situations and a character existing only for attempted shock value, the show had better damn well be at least consistently funny. I’m not sure this one fits the bill.
The worst part of Glee was when the absurdity and obsession with social justice collided and resulted in the show treating serious issues in an utterly offensive and ham-fisted way.
The Santana lesbian plotline, for example.
my issue with the show — i saw the pilot — is the tone. the whole wealthy gay married couple that are impossibly perfect, twee, perfectly groomed and goodhearted, well it’s such a fantasyland bizarre premise it just made me shake my head.
i just don’t see this going well. i used to like GLEE but it became unwatchable very quickly. i tried “catching up” with NIP/TUCK and the same thing happened. i’ve seen other stuff he’s done and have liked it a lot (POPULAR) but something is really just lacking now.
Ryan Murphy has great taste and aesthetics, but i need more than that to watch this show.
Is it just me or does Andrew Rannells look taller in this than he did in Girls?
Alan, really like your use of “schizophrenic” to describe Ryan Murphy’s shows. I’ve had the same reactions to both “Glee” and “American Horror Story” – I absolutely love parts of each show and others are so bad I can’t believe they come from the same creative source. To me, putting up with the bad to enjoy the good isn’t always worth it, which is probably why I stopped watching AHS and last season’s “Glee” finale is still on my DVR unwatched.
I watched the pilot and it was horrible. I watch TV shows to be entertained, not to have strong political/social/ethical messages shoved down my throat. Those issues are getting plenty of attention in more proper settings at this time so it’s not like the show is boldly taking on a new idea. Speaking of lack of new ideas, I thought we’d dropped the idea of the perfect good guy(s) and the completely evil villain(s) decades ago. It’s really showing a childish view of the world and how to perceive people based on whether or not they agree with us. I would encourage people to watch the pilot so they know they’re not missing out on anything but eyecandy (3 main actors).