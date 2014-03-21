Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘The Offer’

A review of last night's “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I come in over asking…
I've gotten out of the weekly “Parenthood” reviewing business because the show had reached a point where I was spending much more time critiquing the behavior of the characters than the show itself. But when the show does something special like the Max/Kristina/Adam car scene from “The Offer,” I feel it deserves notice.
Stories like Max's field trip gone horribly awry, or like the yearbook incident from earlier this season, only make bigger arcs like Kristina's mayoral campaign or the charter school seem sillier and more contrived. “Parenthood” does the small stuff exceptionally well – though to Max, the feeling that he will never fit in with or be accepted by his peers would feel infinitely larger than the question of whether his mom will become mayor of Berkeley – but often struggles when it tries to do bigger things. But when it's just these two parents and their kid in a car, and Max confessing how hurt and alone he feels, and Kristina climbing into the backseat (over Max's objection about hugs and proper behavior in a moving vehicle) and Adam seething at the thought of a kid peeing in Max's canteen, the show can be incredibly powerful. There have been times this season – including last week's episode – where both the show and Adam and Kristina have tried to treat some of Max's more obnoxious behavior as something that just has to be accepted, but this was a very effective reminder (beautifully played by all three actors) of just how vulnerable he is.
The rest of the episode was more mixed, and another example of how the full-season order has led the writing staff to drag out certain storylines – whether the sale of the house, Hank's unrequited attraction to Sarah, or Drew's love triangle – out past the point of usefulness. Joel and Julia's separation is a different case than the others, because there's so much to deal with there for both them and the kids – especially if the show means for it to be permanent, as opposed to be something that will end happily by the season finale. But even if Miles Heizer was the world's greatest songwriter, I don't know that I needed multiple scenes of Drew singing for Amber (the second one with them behaving in a non-sibling kind of way for a few moments).
But when “Parenthood” is really hitting it – as it was in the scene in the car – it goes to an emotional place few TV shows can match. You just have to sit through a lot of less interesting things to get there sometimes.
What did everybody else think?
Alan, so glad you thought Drew and Amber were acting in a non-sibling way too. I thought it was just me.
Ok, glad I’m not alone. I was kind of creeped out last week by the vibes in their scenes together last week.
Ok, glad I’m not alone. I was kind of creeped out last week by the vibes in their scenes together last week.
Same here, I cannot imagine practically spooning my brother from behind while he played the guitar…ick!
I didn’t think it was creepy. They are a huggy family.
Maybe it’s because I didn’t grow up with sisters, but even still, the past two weeks with Drew and Amber have made me quite uneasy as well. I mean, if Parenthood turns out to be a prequel series to Game of Thrones, ok. Something tells me the Bravermans always pay their debts, so…
That scene reminded me of an old SNL sketch where Donnie and Marie Osmand (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfous) were singing to each other innocently, but then started making out before the song was over.
My brother and I are about the same age difference as Amber and Drew, and not TOO much older (both still in our 20’s) and we would never act this affectionate. Or anything close to it. And sometimes Amber and Drew remind me of my own sibling relationship, so needless to say I was horrified when last week I actually thought that they were really going to kiss. I though Parenthood was honestly going with an incest storyline. They didn’t, but then I was totally getting that vibe again this week. I don’t think they realize how it’s coming across, which means they are pretty tone deaf. It’s as bad as those Folgers commercials (remember that?)
I’m so excited, it’s like Dexter and Deb all over again
The scene in the car was absolutely riveting, I agree, and it was needed, as you pointed out, because most of the Max stuff this season has been about his parents enabling unacceptable behavior.
I disagree with you about the Joel-Julia storyline. I’m way past ready for this to be over, but in the next episode preview, they showed the writers doubling down on it. Unbelievable. Every week, Joel is faced with more evidence of how his moving out is hurting his family, and his response is to bleat that his feelings are still hurt, or that he doesn’t know what he wants. Jesus.
And the sale of the house, we all know is never going to happen, it being the touchstone of the show.
Exactly! It is painfully obvious that the writers have not done their research on what it really means to separate. Last season they adopted a young boy who has already been rejected by his biological parents. All that work to gain this kid’s trust, and Joel leaves because his wife kissed a guy? Unrealistic. They’ve been struggling financially since Julia quit her job and Joel was just getting his business going. Meanwhile they are still living in a really expensive house, along with paying lawyers and adoption fees for Victor. But now Joel has some spare change to get another apartment, buy a big screen TV, entertainment center, game consoles, and now a new phone for Victor, yet they haven’t even touched on the subject of child support and divorce attorneys. Again, unrealistic. Anyone who is in the unfortunate situation to be a divorced non-custodial dad knows that if you have a beautiful home with beautiful kids, then you want to go home. And if you also have a beautiful wife who repeatedly begs you to come home and to fight for them, well, let’s just say she wouldn’t have to ask me twice.
ATeam – Have to say that I don’t think the situation is as unrealistic as you think it is. I work with troubled children/families. I have had several sets of parents adopt a child (not just start fostering and then decide to adopt) when the marriage was already on the rocks, only to divorce shortly after. Likewise, many adults will take in foster children only to “send them back” quickly because the situation is tougher than they imagined it would be and the child was not as loving, cooperative, etc. as expected.
I think you are giving parents and adults too much credit here. Many parents make decisions that are selfish or not in the best interests of their children. Being a parent does not automatically make one a selfless, better person.
Appreciate the feedback Lemon. But my point wasn’t so much that there was tension in the marriage, or whether adopting a troubled child added fuel to the fire. Of course there was. My point is that they have always portrayed Joel as such an intelligent, strong, stand-up guy who has always put his family first. And he’s the one that decides to leave? He doesn’t put more of an effort into therapy? No, I don’t buy it. It would have made more sense for Julia to have him move out. She’s been the one making selfish and erratic decisions lately – quitting her job, barging in on Joel’s meeting, and then her little fling with Ed. When you consider the burden that separated/divorced men face when they leave their home, that in itself is tragic. You’re separated not just from your wife, but also your children and your home. Then your kids only stay with you every other weekend – and they don’t want to. And you have to pay a mortgage AND rent, and utilities at two homes – which Joel and Julia clearly can’t afford. It’s just unrealistic to me that any man would volunteer for it, especially when your wife is begging you not to. I don’t buy it, not for a second. Sorry, we disagree.
Yeah this show is so mixed for me, I want to throw bricks at some of the stuff and then they go throw that Max car scene in and I remember why I love it.
I’ve been looking for this review since last night – I needed some serious comfort after that car scene with Max. Just devastating. I don’t think I have ever cried that hard over during a TV show. I seriously lost it.
Post a comment…
Don’t tell me to post a comment, Amy. Jeez. You’re as pushy as the hot-and-cold girl Drew is mooning over.
It’s weird how little Max Burkholder’s acting is discussed in reviews and comments about the show. Episodes like this show what a terrific job he’s doing of portraying a kid with Asperger’s. Max in the car was the highlight of the season.
He’s so good, I think people would be shocked if they met him and he was just (what he is) an average teenager.
Maybe if he went on some talk shows or acted in something else as a totally different type of character it would be more obvious how amazing he is in this role.
Spoiler Alert: Joel and Julia get very happily, tearfully, melodramatically back together.
If you are unsure about this, you were likely similarly unsure about whether or not Kristina would beat cancer, or whether Sarah would be able to write a Pulitzer-worthy play, or whether Adam and Kristina would be able to magically not only afford an Ivy League education, but also have enough spare change left over to run a mayoral campaign and open the Braverman Charter School on the family compound in the span of a few weeks.
I wish there had been subtitles for Drew’s song. I didn’t have my mumbling-stoner-to-English dictionary handy, and I have no idea what it was about. Nor why he was wearing Amber like a neckerchief.
My favorite character this week was the gossipy Asian woman who demands that if one 6th grader has a cell phone, then it makes her automatically obligated to buy her own 6th grader a cell phone. For a show called Parenthood, horrible parenting sure runs rampant. Just wait until next year when she has to give that kid $7.50 a day in quarters to feed that “healthy” Skittles machine.
Am I the only one feeling a little worried about the Headmaster title of the Braverman Charter School being granted to a guy who couldn’t get the only special needs kid in his charge to get up off the floor of the hotel lobby for two hours? So far his qualifications for the job consist of assessing “most kids” as jackasses, a firm belief that nobody should have to sit in chairs, and the assertion that Max is a cool dude. Hired.
My dog started howling when he began singing. Are they trying to turn him into a teen idol? At least someone finally fixed his hair.
I agree that it’s time Joel made a decision about his marriage – fish or cut bait. However, his reluctance to forgive and forget (well, forgive anyway) should in no way lessen the inappropriateness of what Julia did. And of course, it wasn’t just about the kiss, but more the dishonesty surrounding it. It was the fact that she had lied to Joel about why Ed was calling and texting her so much. It was that she didn’t come clean right away about kissing Ed. it was about why she was over at his house in the first place (even Ed questioned her about that). It was about Julia telling Joel she didn’t tell him about the kiss when it happened because it meant nothing, which Joel, not being a complete idiot, knew was yet another lie. It was about him feeling that Julia was not supporting him building a career for himself in the same way he had supported her when she was working for the law firm. Although I have to also agree that Joel’s current behavior seems to be totally contrary to the type of person he has been portrayed as for the first few seasons of the show. Not sure if it’s just a case of not so good writing or what, but I think a lot of fans are tired of seeing both of these characters make some really dumb and selfish decisions.
Good episode. Poor Max. In previous episodes, his parents have been the jackasses, enabling him, not calling him out on his bad behavior, for example, the situation with Sarah, Kristina especially. And teaching him why he can’t behave that way. Tired of Sarah’s romantic triangles. How is it possible that this needy woman who changes careers and her mind every ten minutes has three suitors! It’s not realistic, and it’s boring. Don’t get posters here and elsewhere lamenting the possible sale of Zeke and Camille’s house. Where is it written that elders cannot have a fulfilling second or third act! Are they still indebted to their selfish adult children, and not permitted to change or move. Baloney!
How is it possible that Lauren Graham, who was so great as Lorelai Gilmore, is so awful as Sarah Braverman? The writing for her character is atrocious. And her character has had moments on this show that were so heartbreaking (end of first episode with her speech to Drew, when Amber was in the car accident, helping Seth get clean). Lauren can act when given good material. The writers have failed miserably to show any real and meaningful growth for Sarah. Just criminal.
Maura Tierney is a brilliant actress and I wonder if the writers would have done more service to her.
She is different in so many ways from from Lauren Graham.
I can’t stand lauren graham in this role and I was a big fan of her on GG as well. I blame the director of the show– they let them improvise way too much — which translates to mumbling, talking over each other, or in kristina’s case in particular- adding superfluous comments in conversations. Drives me crazy. And I can really not care less whether ray and sarah end up together. So beyond done with that storyline. So far this season has been pretty unmemorable.
But totally agree on that car scene.
I’m glad they finally had a scene about parenthood. Its been mostly relationships for a while now. Most of the Braverman grandkids are either in the background with maybe a two-liner, or not in the episodes at all now. And even when they have storylines, they have nothing to do with parenting (In Amber and Drew’s case.) The car scene really makes you remember that the show is called Parenthood.
Also Joel is being an idiot.
How is Joel begin an idiot? His wife has emotionally and physically cheated on him. He deserves time to consider his options. Everyone deserves to be happy.
I wish this show would improve its batting average of the storylines. Alan hit the nail on the head that this show gets the little things right, but the larger storylines not so much.
Eveybody is hitting the right notes about this show. I really feel like the Joel&Julia separation is forced and is being dragged out. I don’t feel there is enough gravitas to warrant a separation of this magnitude. For me to move out and leave my kids behind, cause them such grief and suffering, sign a lease on a new aparatment and furnish it like my new long term bachelor pad, something serious had to happen. More than some reluctant, silly kiss that lasted for about 3 seconds. But that’s just me.
And I can’t believe for a second that Zeke and Camille are going to sell Casa di Bravermen. First of all, it’s a major backdrop to the show, I can’t imagine them relocating to some over 55, cheesy modern condo. Braverman family dinners will never be the same.
I guess we’ll all find out soon enough.
For all the people hating on Joel, please don’t forget that it was Julia who created the situation. And it was just last week that she decided to swing by Ed’s place again and have dinner with him. Her playing the victim is a bit hypocritical.
The best part was Julia having to verbally assure herself it’s “just” dinner right in front of Ed.
Max Burkholder, who plays Max your acting last night was outstanding it brought tears to my eyes, hopefully your message gets across to the whole world, that autism isn’t something to be afraid of it’s something to be embraced and to learn that we are no different.
This scene was heartbreaking and an eye opener with both a potential scenario my son with could face as well as touched on my concerns with high school.