Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Bailout’

Jerry Gergich provides a moral to this week’s “Parks and Recreation,” explaining to Chris that when you’re a parent, the small victories are the ones you have to rely on for positive reinforcement. That seems an apt lesson for an episode that’s very small and simple in scope, but still very effective at what it sets out to do.
The eponymous story about Leslie’s attempt to rescue a Pawnee video store is another example of the show applying a story from national politics to the local government of Pawnee, and another case of big government advocate Leslie clashing with hardcore libertarian Ron. What’s interesting about this one is that the show allows Ron to be completely right, even though its philosophy on the whole is much more aligned with Leslie’s. It’s important that Ron sometimes get to win these arguments about government, or else stories like this lose all bite. (Ron is, of course, frequently right about non-work-related matters.) The video store’s shift into an unapologetic porn emporium was a huge (and funny) embarrassment for Leslie, including the latest incident of Brandi Maxxxx modeling herself after Leslie to star in “Too Big to Nail.” Plus, Ron’s giggling talking head after discovering what had become of the store was so good that the remainder of the episode could have been a test pattern and I’d have still loved it. Jason Schwartzman didn’t get a ton to do as Dennis the video store owner, but I enjoyed his early faith in the power of depressing cinema.(*)
(*) Speaking of cinema, Perd Hapley, film critic, gives “E.T.” 1 1/2 stars for being “not believable.” His ideas intrigue me, and I wish to see more of his archives.
The Ann/April story, meanwhile, paid off years of April being mean to Ann with an extended ode to the power of niceness – and of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” (Donna’s entrance to complete the song was the second-best thing in the episode after Ron giggling) – which felt very in character for both Ann and this show. Of course, Ann making April be nice to her and do girlfriend-y things was on one level something she knew would torture April, but it paid off in some genuine non-hate between the two of them. Like Tom slowly growing up, it’s the sort of character note you have to have after five seasons of the show, especially because it’s clear April will still mock and complain about Ann, even though she no longer hates her, because it’s simply who she is and what she does.
And speaking of Tom, I quite enjoyed Jenny Slate(**) as his horrible new love interest Mona Lisa Saperstein, and not just because Jean-Ralphio got to make a brief cameo to sing of his sister’s terribleness. (Ben Schwartz’s falsetto always makes me laugh; I’m easy.) Chris playing dad to Tom – with Tom being puzzled by the hair-ruffling and bicycle lesson offers – was amusing but also sweet, and nicely set up the decision we knew was inevitable, as Chris decides to join Ann in making a baby.(***)
(**) Slate briefly played Schwartzman’s love interest on “Bored to Death.” If this episode had somehow included Ted Danson or Zach Galifianakis, we’d have a trend!
(***) One question on this: Ann seemed to be suggesting a few episodes ago that she just wanted a sperm donor, but doesn’t seem fazed here by Chris talking as if he intends to be an active parent. I suppose it’s easier to say yes to that if it’s a nice guy like Chris, as opposed to someone like Sewage Joe making the same offer.
Overall, a light, simple episode, but a very entertaining one.
Did anyone else notice that the episode ended with a long segment instead of the usual 30 second ending set piece?
The Office did the same thing tonight. Coincidence? Planned? Were the episodes originally supposed to be “super-sized?”
I thought that was a great episode, but mainly because of a few parts that I thought were hysterical. Ron giggling, Mona talking about waxing w/ Chris spit take, and the girls singing were perfect.
I’m also confused about the co-parenting aspect of the Ann / Chris situation.
I enjoyed this more than the more acclaimed wedding episode. Best episode of the season.
This was a perfect example of what I watch Parks for, too many good things to list them out. One highlight: Jerry’s babbling from not being used to talk that long.
did not like this episode, thought the time after time bit was cringeworthy
The bailout storyline of this episode is the best political commentary they’ve ever done, simply because it’s the only time I’ve ever caught that they were doing political commentary. Way to be obvious, Parks! (No, seriously, I now have a way to get all my super conservative friends into this show!)
Other than that, all the character bits in the final scene made me very happy. And Ann and April. And Jerry. I’m easy to please.
I thought it was kind of too overt, kind of like the time King of the Hill did an episode involving banning trans fats, an episode written by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, who wrote this episode. I get the point they were trying to make, but usually the show is much more subtle and not as…one-sided?
Hilarious episode, for all the reasons Alan noted. Loved the Time after Time singalong (I need a GIF of Donna bursting in the door and joining in), Brandi Maxxx and “Too Big to Nail,” and of course Jean Ralphio and his skanky twin. But that random guy who kept showing up to say “you can get that for free on the Internet” just SLAYED me. Love those Pawnee citizen cameos…
That was episode writer / comedian Joe Mande aka Morris! So funny
Joe Mande also toured with Aziz Ansari on his dangerously delicous tour, and he’s hilarious, best opening act I’ve ever seen.
I found Mona Lisa to be a complete misfire in otherwise solid episode. Part of Jean-Ralphio’s charm is that he’s actually completely harmless, and deep down he kind of knows what a douche he is (so I just go out the same way I came in?). Bringing in a more obnoxious, less funny version of him is just a bad idea.
I agree. I really disliked Mona Lisa and that entire storyline.
Yeah, agreed. Mona Lisa was a little too broad. It would have been a lot funnier if the reason JR didn’t like her was because she was like him, but instead he’s totally correct–she’s an awful, dangerous person.
Is there a connection between Ben Schwartz and Jenny Slate? Because she was on House of Lies a few weeks ago, too.
I was sure Ann was going to tell Chris she wasn’t looking for him to be a father….
Get the feeling that is still to come.
I kept saying the whole episode “but that’s not what she asked him to do” so was surprised be ending too.
Exactly what I thought as well. I’m wondering if they’ll get to that later with Ann avoiding it now to not ruin the moment. Maybe it will end being a test of Chris’s ability to deal with pain/rejection or maybe a springboard to him proving that he wants to be with Ann and not just be a dad.
Yeah, that really confused me. Ann was specifically not looking for a father, just a donor.
That was EXACTLY what I was thinking!
One amusing little gracenote that you would only have known about if you had the subtitles on, but Jean-Ralphio’s sister’s name is spelled Mona-Lisa.
Bail out Sewage Joe!
Have to admit I’m a sucker for any episode with Donna, Jean-Ralphio, and just a little taste of the sewage department.
Exactly. Same. Donna can do no wrong, Jean-Ralphio always kills and Sewage Joe may somehow be my favourite character. *Every* line he says slays me.
thought it was pretty hilarious, but like you, the Chris becoming an active parent had me a little confused. Hopefully they’ll clear it up a little more next ep…
Jenny slate was also just on House of Lies with Ben Schwartz
I would have felt it would have been much stronger had Ron acknowledged something like bail outs possibly working but setting people up for irresponsible behavior, because that’s the stronger argument and I think more in line with the middle ground this show straddles, but whatever.
Here are some broad questions: for how many more seasons can this show run, and might a spin off be a good idea? Its future on NBC seems secure, but for how long? Creatively, it’s worth renewing, and perhaps NBC might have a much stronger schedule next season so that more viewers sample the show, especially when it goes into syndication. But I’m not sure I see the show going on for, say, five more seasons without some major changes–Pawnee and Eagleton becoming one city, for instance–which is why I asked about a spinoff. I could see a spin off where Leslie becomes a congresswoman or a state legislator, even if the tone is altered slightly so that it becomes less goofy, and this might be easier to market and make commercially successful, since it would be an entirely new show.
Are you serious? Do you know anything about Ron-f’ing-Swanson?
Yea, under no circumstances would Ron be in favor of any sort of government bailout. I think the way it worked out (with the business actually thriving but becoming a porn shop) was illustrating the middle ground.
Whoa, who said Ron would be in favor of a government bail out? Not me! He’d be against them for ideological reasons even if they did work–basically for the same reason that he likes and supports Leslie, because he knows she can do good and make things work, even if his natural reaction is to want government to be really small and for the parks department to be run by the corporations.
I’m reluctant to say anything more specific so I don’t avoid the no politics rule, but I will simply say that there were plenty of good reasons to favor a bail out just as there were plenty to be against it. The show did a good job of hitting on the hypocrisy involving this stuff*, but overall, I thought it was kind of one-sided. That’s hardly the worst thing in the world, but I felt like it could have been stronger, because there aren’t just ideological issues involved.
*Did anyone else notice the seeming slam against Craig T. Nelson for his comment from months ago?
Well you did say you wanted them to have “Ron acknowledged something like bail outs possibly working…” I think thats we were reacting to. To me, that would have seemed so incredibly out of character for him to do. Government bailouts are literally the antithesis of everything Ron believes in.
@BRIAN:
Yeah, I could see how you would think that’s what I am suggesting, but that’s not what I meant. Instead, what I meant was, they could have had Ron acknowledge the possibility that, even by dumb luck, the government might get something right, but that it would still be a really, really bad idea for reasons XYZ. Properly phrased, I don’t think it would have been out of character, and I think it would have been less…well, maybe not preachy, but less overtly political.
What Craig T. Nelson comment and slam against him? (IOW, didn’t notice because I didn’t know about it.)
@DEZBOT:
This: [www.youtube.com]
Nelson took a lot of mockery for his comments, because they seemed so silly. To be fair to him, though, he’s far from the only one who thinks like that, but unless I am not remembering the script, it seems like this part of Parks was a direct reference to him.
@bjssp Yep, I noticed the Craig T. Nelson jab immediately.
I really enjoyed the episode and found it very funny. Was thrilled to see Jason Schwartzman on my TV, I loved the April/Ann bonding and thought Jenny Slate was a great choice to play Jean Ralphio’s sister.
There was just one thing that bugged me a little bit. Although I’m interested to see where this Ann/Chris storyline is headed, I can’t help but wonder how this doesn’t violate any of Pawnee government’s ethical rules. During the second half of season 3 and the early part of season 4, a lot of attention was focused on how Leslie couldn’t date Ben because she was in his direct line of reporting. As a city employee, Ann presumably reports up to City Manager Chris, so why is it wrong for two employees to be in a romantic relationship, but perfectly ok for two other employees to have a baby together? Seems a little inconsistent to me.
Good point, I hope they address that relationship as well as Chris wanting to be a part of the baby’s life.
Leslie and Ben did spy on Ann’s date with Tom because they thought she was going to see Chris, so I would think the writers are aware of both points of contention.
Brilliant episode! Best of the season so far. I laughed throughout the entire thing.
I thought for sure it’d be “just as soon as I punch a police horse in the face.”
And I thought it was going to be “as soon as I delete my browser history.”
leslie’s slam poetry critique had me rollin!
i’ve been saying it for years!
i want more perd!
I love that they always get the details just right, down to the porn reenactment of Leslie and Ron disagreeing about saving the video store, and “Rob Swanson” struts in to the room wearing a red polo shirt, and Brandi Maxx is sitting in front of the “City of Pornee” seal.
And the harmonies during “Time After Time.” Oh, God. I lost it.
Um. That would be “Dong Swanson”.
LOL! I didn’t say that I get the details right, just that they do!
God, not *another* network sitcom working Tarkovsky into its punchlines.
On the whole, mostly pleasant. I’m cold on Schwartzman, but he was nicely restrained here. The “everything on the internet is free” guy was perfectly cast; I know at least five of that guy. Chris’ enthusiastic put-down of Jerry literally made my night.
I would pay xtra cable dollars for a channel that aired nothing but Ron Swanson’s morning show, Perd Hapley’s movie reviews, and a porn version of ‘Andrei Rublev.’
I would love to know how many other Perd movie reviews the writers tossed around before going with the ET getting 1.5 stars because its not believable.
‘The “everything on the internet is free” guy was perfectly cast’
That was the writer of the episode, Joe Mande.
(cf Harris from Animal Control disrupting a town meeting several weeks ago.)
I know someone who actually said that SPEED was not a good movie because a bus could never do what the things the bus does in that movie. People like Perd exist out there.
Knowing what a big baseball fan Mike Schur is, I was surprised the “baseball is a worthless sport” crack made it to air.
There was more to that joke than what you wrote. Something about them keeping up the illusion or some such.
I didn’t think the bailout analogy worked very well. There was no good argument for bailing out this business. It’s not like hundreds of Pawneeans would lose their jobs in a ripple effect from a video store going out of business. And having said that, if Leslie just called it a bailout instead of tying the store to culture and civic pride, the deal would have great for Pawnee! Dennis clearly had a solid business plan and would have paid back the city’s loan quickly while boosting the local economy. It’s only becasue of she got the historical society involved that pawnee is forever linked to this store.
Really the only part of the episode I did not enjoy was Jenny Slate. Part of the reason Patricia Clarkson worked well as Tammy One is because she was her own person and not just Tammy Two in different skin.
Jenny Slate is just doing her best Ben Schwartz as Jean Ralphio impression and it’s really kind of awkward.
On the upside, I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard in a while as I did at the few minutes we saw of Too Big to Nail. Dong Swanson. That would’ve made the episode alone.
Whoa, Alan. I’m not a fan of people who complain about their comments being removed. But, here I go.
What the heck? I said that the tea party political commentary, specifically the gag about the tea party member asking for a bailout (how ironic!), was tame and dated, on par with the broader comedies on the networks (i.e., big bang, modern family, lots of others). Why does that deserve to be deleted?
I seriously can’t ask smart people to defend a show they say is smart, but I am having trouble seeing why? The COMMENTS section, at least how I understand it, is a place for people to talk about the show. Not just a place for people to gush about how funny Abrey Plaza’s smirk into the camera was this week.
Can’t it be both?
The comments section is also a place with a very specific set of rules when it comes to the discussion of politics, and that entire thread — of which yours was not the only comment deleted — was veering too close to the wrong side of the line.
Did no one else notice that Leslie’s bailout actually worked?
Sure, it was a political embarrassment, but it saved the business in question and thus improved the local economy via the stimulus multiplier effect.
Ron should have been embarrassed, too.
Except it didn’t work, because it wasn’t a bailout. Leslie actually believed in keeping the place open for historical reasons, which didn’t work out remotely how she wanted.
I know it wasn’t a bailout, but that’s what Ron said it was, and it’s for that reason that he argued against it.
By his standards, it was a bailout and it worked.
My point was that *both* Ron and Leslie were proven wrong.
I just wish Mona Lisa was more like Liz, “the pretty one” from PubLIZity.
Was anyone else thrown off the guy saying the Craig T. Nelson quote (the “I’ve been on welfare and food stamps and no one ever helped me out”)? I thought it was a little weird that they used an actual, real-life quote there.
The episode was funny, but they lifted the porn “homage” film joke whole from 30 Rock (including the end tag). Still, as Fey and Poehler are besties and united in their mild, puzzled contempt for Taylor Swift, it felt organic and not at all annoying. They just love the same sorts of jokes.
Was I the only one a little put off by a business owner threatening to fire an employee and it immediately turning into a sexual relationship?
I was actually surprised how the scene where Chris accepted to be Ann’s sperm donor went. He was talking about raising the kid with her… maybe I’m not remembering correctly how she asked him for that, but being a sperm donor is usually just that. Wouldn’t Ann raise the kid just by herself? Maybe with Chris seeing the kid now and then… I don’t know.
I expected Ann to correct Chris rather than say, “Really? That’s great!”
Yep, I had the same reaction.
It was indeed confusing how Chris just assumed his role would be more than the sperm donor in this baby making situation. I would think more stories and explanations will come as it goes? Definitely agree this is a very funny episode (probably the funniest in this season so far.) Ron’s giggling and the girls singing were hilarious, but i always love every scene that involves in Ron as an extreme meat lover. It was sso funny when Leslie suggested the waiter to stay and watch Ron consume the party size dish in four minutes.
“I know what I’m about, son.” Best Swanson line since “Give me all the bacon and eggs you have.”
Loved the “Time After Time” sing-a-long…I saw it as the women’s answer to Ben, Jerry, and Tom’s “Bobby Newport” growl-fest in the last season.
Also, “Paths of Glory” is an excellent movie.
Paths of Glory is indeed a good movie. I watched it because I read it influenced The Wire.
Interesting to note that Jenny Slate appeared earlier this season on “House of Lies,” where she was hit on by Ben Schwartz, so a little creepy to now see them as brother and sister.