Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Emergency Response’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I help a child perform a tracheotomy on his elderly uncle…
The scheduling gods were not entirely kind to “Parks and Rec” this month. “Emergency Response” and next week’s “Ben and Leslie” were the conclusion of the original 13-episode order the show got for the fifth season, and they were written (like “L’il Sebastian” and “Win, Lose or Draw” before them) as a potential series finale.(*) Without saying too much about “Ben and Leslie,” it functions so well as a series-ender that it’s going to feel odd to have it immediately followed by another, more regular episode. In an ideal world, tonight would have been the double-feature, with both halves of this two-parter put together, and then there would be a one-week gap before “Correspondent’s Lunch.”
(*) Given recent developments elsewhere at NBC, while “Parks” keeps chugging along at a modest but consistent rate, I would now be shocked if NBC didn’t renew the show.
That said, “Emergency Response” functions very well as the climax to the Leslie vs. Jamm war over the future of Lot 48, and another example of the fun “Parks” can have when all hands (well, except Jerry) are on deck to help Leslie through a crisis.
Matt Walsh from “Veep” was amusingly deadpan (“Doesn’t matter; prepare for the diarreha”) as the state emergency preparedness evaluator, and I liked the idea that for Leslie to win this war, she had to go against her instinct to do the best possible job of everything and completely tank the emergency drill. Plus, that story gave a nice payoff to Chris’ recent stint in therapy, as he was able smile his way through his own hypothetical death.
We got to see Tom again be clever in dealing with local businesses, and as the episode’s comic highlight, we got Ron taking over Joan Calamezzo’s show and kicking so much ass that within a few segments, the chyrons were identifying him as “Ron Swanson, Host, ‘You’re On With Ron.'” I would now like “Nick Offerman’s Call-In Advice Show” (“any dog under 50 pounds is a cat, and cats are pointless”) to be its own spin-off, airing immediately after “Chris Pratt Describes the Plots of ’80s and ’90s Movies.” Thank you, NBC. Also, I liked that Ron wound up there as a callback to Ben’s own difficulties being on-camera back in “Media Blitz.”
Andy’s season-long quest to become a cop seems to come to a bad, but funny, end after he completely bombs the personality test. (“First, I would be like, ‘Dad, you’re alive? What the hell?'”) But it was a nice touch to have him ace the written exam – we’ve seen in the past (like Ron teaching him about systems of government in “Flu Season”) that he can memorize things – and April’s sick inverse rabbit’s foot lucky charm felt exactly like something she would do.
All of this leads to the main event, which is a party going off so well that Leslie wins the right to finally turn Lot 48 into a park, and in a lovely full-circle moment for the series, Mouserat plays a rewritten version of “Pit” featuring lyrics about a park.
And because the mood is so understandably bright for all – so communal and happy and all the things that Leslie Knope loves – you can understand Ben’s impulse to stage the wedding right at this very moment, which sets things up to be resolved in “Ben and Leslie” next week.
Speaking of which, I’m going to be on vacation next week, but will be publishing a few posts written in advance, including short talkbacks on shows I’ve already seen – which includes that “Parks” double-feature – plus a few other stories, one of which is a long conversation with Mike Schur about the many faux-finales he’s had to write for “Parks” and how he wants to approach the real end, whenever it is.
What did everybody else think?
Er, Parks’ episode order went from 13 to 22 in about a four minute period on the day the decision was made. They were never producing the season under the assumption of 13 episodes.
That’s incorrect. That was what was publicly said, but privately, there was an order for 13 episodes, and then a quiet back-9 pickup later. Schur discusses it at length in the interview I’ll be posting next week.
Sepinwall dropping knowledge all over the place.
Ooh, somebody just got Sepinwalled.
No, that still doesn’t make sense. Next week’s episodes will be 14 and 15 of the fifth season. How could next week’s episode have been written as possible series finale if it would have been the first episode of any back-9 pick up?
“Women in Garbage” was shot as part of the back 9, but set before the events of these recent episodes. “Emergency Response” was the 12th episode of the original order, and next week’s “Ben and Leslie” was the 13th.
Wait, they publicly said they renewed the show for 22, but really only did for 13? What a douchey move, NBC! Between this, the stepchild treatment of Hannibal and the whole Up All Night mess, what the hell is going on at NBC?
When the opening chords started to play, I thought “The Pit!” — then when Andy started singing the new lyrics, it was great! I’m not sure I heard correctly — was that the fire chief telling the tale of Andy’s exam, and if so, will Andy be courted by the fire department? The scenario video with Leslie playing everyone for some reason reminded me of Amy Poehler’s SNL roots — maybe the slightly cheesy production values? Another great episode from the Parks and Recreation team!
It was the police chief. Andy aced the written test and tanked the interview. He won’t be a cop.
I was thinking that another city department might hear of his acing the written test and try to hire him… For someone who felt like a one-joke character at the start, Andy has gone through tremendous character development.
Yeah, I’m really not ready for that to be the end of Andy’s dream. Then again, the citizens of Pawnee are probably not ready for Andy to carry a gun either.
Yes, they seemed to hint that Andy will land on his feet. The Chief said something about how Andy can be useful because of his mind (forgot the exact quote, but how about that), followed by Chris glowingly observing Andy/April.
Thought Chris would try to pull some strings with the Chief or find employment for Andy in some other capacity.
There are probably other ways to work for the police department that don’t let Andy have a gun.
Ron’s line about dogs under 50 lbs. was priceless! I also loved Chris’ enthusiastic participation as a victim of the avian flu. And the return of Mouserat is always a good thing…although, whatever happened to Fleetwood Mac Sex Pants?
CRISIS ALERT! Pawnee has been overrun with avian flu!
nice!
Wait, I don’t get it…
April–Garrett Lambert is a character on Community who appeared in an episode [Geography of Global Conflict] about a model UN duel-off, in which he hilariously shrieked “Crisis Alert!!!” before each fake-scenario.
This episode was fantastic! Loved every storyline and especially the ending. Very interested in seeing what they do with Andy now. Rob Lowe killed it this episode. The Ron Swanson/Joan Callamezzo stuff was hilarious. And the tag with Amy Poehler was the best. God I love this show. This had the season 2/3 vibe that I’ve been missing.
That. Was. EPIC! Well done, P&R team, well done!!! [claps hands over head ala Ron Swanson seeing L’il Sebasitan in the office]
lovely. just lovely. please be renewed soon because i can’t imagine my world without pawnee. and i would bid good money if schur and co ever auctioned off a chance to be a walk on!
i’m keeping my fingers crossed that “whoomp, there it is!” will be played if there is a wedding.
No review of tonight’s The Office? Apologies in advance for threadjacking, but doing so surely is warranted by the acknowledgment that Bob Odenkirk as “Michael Scott” was truly inspired! Why they didn’t bring Odenkirk in before now is beyond me!
He’s actually done reviews of the last two episodes. But both times they haven’t come until the next morning. So you might still get it.
Poehler playing all members of the entire news team was gold.
It was gold, especially since she was incredibly accomplished women. So Leslie.
The other throwaway bit of comedy was Jerry running away and falling down. Jim O’Heir is a good sport, and that bit of physical comedy was hysterical.
But for my belief that the farce that is Jamm prevents any episode from being truly great, this was a pretty great one.
Alan- No mention of Ron re-caning an old chair on-air in “Telethon” (which was so boring it actually caused them to lose donations)?
Anyway, great episode- pity it wasn’t aired as a two-parter.
Its a shame this show is under this kind of pressure of being renewed or not. The best comedy on TV, people should be watching THIS.
I really don’t think it’s under pressure now. It was at the time these episodes were made, though.
Could it be that this kind of pressure has actually contributed to PnR’s quality? Under the threat of cancellation, the creators take more risks to move the story along instead of dragging plotlines over several seasons.
Seasons 2-4 have had an air of finality over them, but it has led to some pretty satisfying payoffs.
I find it weird that NBC, in their state, would even consider not renewing this show, given how consistent its ratings are. Did they really think Animal Practice, Guys With Kids and 1600 Penn would do so extraordinarily well that they could get rid of such a reliable and critically acclaimed ratings performer?
Only problem I had — it seems quite un-Knopeish for Leslie to willingly fail the drill; I think her response would be to pull out all the stops to ace it in record time and still make it to the benefit.
Minor quibble, though, because the show was very funny, as always. It’s weird that this feels like an “improvement” over last season–which was strong, but not perfect like the two before. But this has been as consistent as Parks and Rec has ever been.
And yes–please give us a Ron Swanson call-in show. “I’ve only seen three movies in my life–Bridge on the River Kwai, Patton and Herbie Fully Loaded . . . it was quite funny.”
I thought the same thing. Or that Pawnee would have failed the past 12 years in a row with Leslie involved. It seems like the stakes should have been higher. Like, Pawnee is the only city to pass 12-years-in-a-row because of Leslie and she was proud of the record, but had to decide between keeping the streak going or save the park.
But that’s a minor detail. Overall a good ep.
It could also be that she only became the emergency czar after being elected to the city council.
The point was, I think, that it was supposed to be an un-Leslie like thing to do. She couldn’t win the disaster scenario, because Jamm had stacked too many things against her. So she had a choice: go against her natural instincts and tank the drill, or not make the benefit and lose the park. It was Leslie’s Kobayashi Maru situation, if you’ll pardon the Trek reference.
Stan: I think the reason Pawnee failed the last 12 years is because Leslie *wasn’t* involved. She’s only involved now because she’s on the city council; previously, as the deputy director of the Parks Department, she probably wouldn’t have a role in the drills (note that Ron, as the actual director of the Parks Department, wasn’t there).
I guess my point was, they didn’t really establish the stakes of failing the drill. Besides Leslie wanting to succeed, it didn’t seem like a big deal to throw the drill and fail. The city had failed the past 12 years, and there didn’t seem to be anything on the line if they failed again.
Again, just a little thing.
I thought the drill resolution was done quite well. Like in “Live Ammo”, the show will make the occasional point that in politics, you can’t make everyone happy or come out on top on every single aspect. It’s a nice little development for Leslie to accept one priority over another.
As a small consolation, it was Ann that brought the emergency guy to the gala to show him the reason why the drill was tanked, and the emergency guy mentioned that he might come back for a do-over. So while Leslie didn’t pull out the miracle herself, it’s her influence and personality that created loyal friends that have her back.
Well, Leslie’s personal stakes would mean that she’d desperately want to win to prove Pawnee’s not a bunch of losers.
That said, I enjoyed the switch and hope she gets another try later.
Now I’m off to give birds CPR and destroy all the vaccine samples.
Really hope something happens and Andy does become a cop… The thought of him being a cop on this show is way too funny for it not to happen.
I really hope they turn “You’re On with Ron” into a recurring thing. Ron hosting his own TV show is comedy gold.
I thought the look on Chris’s face after the conversation with the chief said he had an idea for something Andy could do.
@AMYC I was thinking the same thing when the camera paused on Lowe for those 3 seconds. He’s got something in store for Andy. (I hope).
God, that’d be great. I really enjoyed the Hulu Director’s Cut of this one.
Especially the moving around of Joan, to the point of PLANKING. I’d love it if Joan was out of a job because they handed it to Ron…
“any dog under 50 pounds is a cat, and cats are pointless”
I so want to see Diane get the girls a cat and Ron have to deal with it now. I bet the first time it brings Ron a present (i.e., dead mouse or the like), it wins him over.
Great, great ep. I rewound that You’re On With Ron segment a few times to catch everything because I was laughing so hard, I kept missing things.
The Ben/Leslie decision to marry is so classically them (funny, but sweet), it shames other sitcoms.
And yes, Ron absolutely need his own call in show
Did anyone else pick up on Jerry looking a lot more fed up about how eveyone treats him? I’m surprised no one’s mentioned this yet. I think they’re setting up something significant confrontation with him and the rest of the Parks Dept.
Nah. I think you might be looking too hard into it. Him legitimately being bothered by their poor treatment would make the show take a much darker turn.
if he becomes the Pawnee Strangler i’m quitting the show.
(this is an Office reference)
It was a good, but not great. Sadly, I think Parks has fallen off the podium as my favorite current sitcom. It has been there for over two years, but I think New Girl has overcome it over the last month. Still a great show that I love though.
Agreed that it was enjoyable but not great. Like the previous episode, it was mostly a string of gimmees. I was glad to see Ron enjoying being on TV, but I was totally unsurprised by it, and most of the things he said while there. I saw most of the episode coming, similarly. The fact that Jamm was responsible was also remarkably obvious; he shouldn’t have been [revealed as] in the room until then.
But I enjoyed it, because I love these people. Could’ve blown my mind more.
Loved watching Leslie nuke the town. I can’t believe she doesn’t occasionally fantasize same. This was kind of a naughty wish fulfillment, on some level, I’d say. I almost wish they’d shown her getting really into it more.
Can’t wait to see the Schur conversation. Always enjoy reading him talking about P&R.
Which show has had more faux-finales now: this or Chuck?