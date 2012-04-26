‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Debate’: Pain don’t hurt

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I love it when you’re needlessly disgusting…
When actors write episodes of the shows they’re on, it can be a dicey proposition. Some “M*A*S*H” fans feel the show got too preachy in the final seasons when Alan Alda was so heavily involved in the writing of it, and most “Sopranos” fans shudder at the memory of the Columbus Day episode Michael Imperioli wrote. (His other episodes were better, but still felt a bit tonally off from the rest of the series.)
In two previous outings – season two’s “Telethon” and season three’s “The Fight” – Amy Poehler hasn’t given “Parks and Rec” fans any reason to feel concerned about her annual script. If anything, her command of the show and its characters – not least of all the one she plays – has given us a reason to be excited, and that excitement is completely justified by “The Debate,” where Poehler actually pulls triple duty as star, writer and director. It’s an episode that glorifies Leslie Knope, by letting her deliver a brilliant closing argument at the debate, but also embodies her, in terms of how smart and generous and warm it is. Leslie gets the big emotional moment, but everyone else gets a chance to shine, from the cast regulars to recurring characters like Perd and Joan to minor figures like gun-loving fringe candidate Fester Trim.
Trim was played by “Friday Night Lights” alum Brad Leland, and his presence and the “Hoosiers” gag when Leslie and Ben arrive at the debate site (Ben measures the height of the podium, just like Norman Dale made his players measure the championship game court) makes plain that this entire campaign story has been structured somewhat like an underdog sports movie. As smart and talented and decent as Leslie Knope is, she has no business competing with the Bobby Newports of this world in our dysfunctional political system, but she’s plugged away and plugged away to this moment on a big stage. And though the debate doesn’t start out as the slaughter Ben and Leslie were anticipating(*), it finishes that way when Jen Barkley makes one move too many, perfectly setting up Leslie(**) to simultaneously attack Bobby and proclaim her deep and unswerving love of Pawnee. A great, Capra-esque moment.
(*) Following up on last week’s “West Wing” discussion, Leslie and Ben’s overconfidence reminded me of how the Barlet staffers felt leading up to the Ritchie debate. Difference is that where that debate went predictably, with Barlet kicking Ritchie up and down and the stage with his erudition – and somehow not turning off any voters with anti-intellectual leanings – in this one, Leslie was nearly hoist by her own petard because she came off as the bully.
(**) Leslie’s insistence on going off-script at the end almost seemed like a bookend to the earlier “Hoosiers” moment: it’s her equivalent of Jimmy Chitwood shaking off Coach Dale’s play and promising, “I’ll make it.”
And before Leslie’s speech, the debate playfully lampooned not only the endless string of Republican presidential debates over the last 57 years (give or take 55 1/2 years), but political silliness in general: the way fringe candidates like Fester Trim and Brandi Maxxxxxxx are briefly elevated to the same status as the real players (and, in Brandi’s case, the way they keep trying to attach themselves to the big boys and girls), the moderators inserting themselves too much into the discussion, the pathetic attempts to seem relevant by asking Twitter questions and other fluff(***), etc.
(***) Though I have to give credit to Bobby for picking Timothy Dalton as his favorite Bond. As I said during Dalton’s stint on “Chuck,” he gets a bad rap because his movies – especially the second one – were terrible, but you stick Dalton in some of the better films of the series and he’d be remembered as a terrific 007, IMO.
Beyond that, there were so many strong jokes spinning around all the players and all the parts of the debate: Chris Traeger as a superhuman spinmaster (asked what he would say if Leslie simultaneously farted and threw up, he responds, “Leslie Knope is literally overflowing with ideas for this town!”), Ron giving another vintage Swanson speech at the donors’ party and then singing “Wichita Lineman” while (temporarily) stealing cable, and, in one of the funniest things “Parks and Rec” has ever done, Andy acting out the plots of “Roadhouse,” “Babe” and “Rambo” while the cable’s out.
That last joke is clearly a favorite of Poehler’s, as she did a variation of it – Leslie summarizes the plot of a “Friends” episode when Detlef Schrempf is running late – in “Telethon,” but here the blend of joke, character and actor was just perfection, and demands an immediate reality spin-off where Chris Pratt does this on request. (I’m told that about 50% of the “Roadhouse” bit was improvised, and 100% of the other movies were.) Can’t decide which bit was better: Andy responding to the most infamous “Roadhouse” line of all by saying, “By the looks of this guy, that was not consensual sex!” or Andy misunderstanding the way in which Dalton’s throat-ripping move was lethal.
Even the supporting actor moments had time for sweetness, like April convincing Tom to drop his stupid swagger for a while by reluctantly listing the things she cares about: “I care about Andy and Champion, and I want Leslie to win, and I like sleeping.”
This episode is what “Parks and Rec” is all about, folks. Excellent stuff.
Some other thoughts:
* Only Leslie Knope would use Sarah MacLachlan for a pump-you-up mix.
* “You are here because you gave us money. Now we will give you ribs. Also, you will watch the debate. If you like the debate, you will give us more money. That is all. Ron Swanson.”
* Ann declines Chris’ offer to get back together, which leaves him ripe for the picking with Jen Barkley, assuming she meets his requirements. (“And is his penis normal?”)
What did everybody else think?
I always look forward to the Poehler-written episodes and this was just as excellent as her others. Chris Pratt was excellent tonight, especially since last week’s episode didn’t have much Andy moments. I’ve also loved every single appearance of Kathryn Hahn, she’s hilarious and such a great enemy to Leslie and Ben.
This episode felt a little too West Wing for me.
What a wonderful episode of television. Great call, Alan, on Leslie’s final speech being simultaneously Capra-esque and reminiscent of Hoosiers. Just a great heart-warming moment.
And Andy. Holy cow, Andy. I would watch, RIGHT NOW, Andy Dwyer do the entirety of Rambo. His Stallone… well I’ll just say I think he’s won himself a part in Expendables 3.
Guess any connection/reminision(?) to ‘Hoosiers’ would be logical and/or serve as an inspiration given that they’re in Indiana.
Gotta love Perd as co-moderator–his intelligence level is not much different from some of the real anchor/host-types who clutter our airwaves.
Andy and Ron were in top form last night – almost expected Ron to end his speech to the donators with ‘Swanson out’.
He covered *both* movies named Rambo as a matter of fact!
Such a tremendous Stallone inpersonation by Andy.
Also, love Perd. “You have 20 seconds remaining…a quick update on the amount of time you have remaning, that amount of time is almost up.”
Do the number of x’s change every time Brandi is on?
Awesome! Andy was fantastic just fantastic! I did not even need to be told that Chris Pratt was improvising most of it…I just know from Mike Schur and Greg Daniels interviews that they let him do that as much as he wants because they trust him. The flu episode in season 3.. The network connectivity line..chris Pratt totally improvised that.
Fantastic episode by poehler!
Do you think Andy takes requests? I’d love to see him do Hard to Kill and hear 1) his line reading of “I’m gonna take you to the bank, Senator Trent. . . to the blood bank.” and 2) his commentary on the line. I’m thinking something like “and he doesn’t mean the kind with nurses and Kool-aid.”
Excellent idea TJ. Andy + Hard to Kill would be effing incredible.
Perd was on fire!! I loved his cutting into Leslie’s time in her response. Another great episode. I can watch Pratt do Stallone all night lone (and he’s excellent in Five Year Engagement with Alison Brie).
I am having too much fun talking like Perd now.
“Rips out his esophagus! You can’t eat after that.” Loved it so much
He’ll starve to death!
Even better: they actually put up a Twitter feed for the debate’s Twitter questioner – it’s hilarious, and they’ve apparently been running it since February.
Ugh… forgot the link: [twitter.com]
Update: MunchMeat2015 found his car around midnight Central time. But there’s a twist!!!!!!
Hilarious. Mmm, Stollen, yum – he needs to stop talking about cake.
Timeline actually works out to a real Pacer game being played that night. They lost 109-106 in OT to the 76ers. Game started at 7:00 and the tweet went out at 10:02 PM.
Wow. That is truly amazing. I honestly cannot believe they have been using that twitter account since February.
Amazing. Munchmeat asked Dale Earnhart Jr. how he stays so “cosistent.” FJM 4 eva!!!!!!
Among the people Munchmeat2015 is following on Twitter: Peyton Manning, Jim Rome, Dr. Oz, Miley Ray Cirus, Roy Hibbert, NCIS LA, and Dr. Dre.
Does this writing staff think of every freking detail or what?!?
I must be in the minority, but I find the character of Andy to be too much of a cartoonish moron to be funny. Each week as he gets to be more stupid, he gets to be less funny. Other than that part, I loved the show.
I understand how you feel Lee, but I think Andy gets just enough sensible moments to make him more goofy than cartoonish. Some weeks his antics are pushed to the extreme, though.
Never heard of Roadhouse before. Here’s the fight scene Andy was describing
[www.youtube.com]
I feel simultaneously old, and sad for the youth of America, that there are people who have never heard of Patrick Swayze’s Dalton.
Thanks for the link though.
Yeah, I’m totally unfamiliar with Roadhouse. Heck, I only know Patrick Swayze from the chippendale’s sketch on SNL–I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen him in a movie. And I watch a lot of movies.
I’ve never heard of Road House. I’m 25. I saw Ghost & Dirty Dancing with a girlfriend, I’ve seen Point Break, and I saw him in Donnie Darko (but he doesn’t have much of a role) and of course, the Chippendale’s sketch.
How edited is the clip that’s on youtube?
If you’ve never heard of Road House, do you not watch Family Guy either?
[www.youtube.com]
Do you mean Leslie was nearly hoisted by the retard?
Curious if that was an intentional Veep reference from Alan, or if it was purely coincidental.
I immediately thought of Veep when I read that…
Aside from Andy, didn’t love it. Not saying’ it was bad, it just didn’t shine like the usual episodes do. Definitely not enough Ron Swanson.
Ha, you sound exactly like the focus group brought in to critique Leslie a few episodes ago.
One thing I wonder, why didn’t they have Leslie run for mayor? Even by Pawnee standards, this is a lot for city council. Do all the other city council members get televised debates, polling data, etc.? Would be a bit more believable if it were a race for mayor.
(OK, I know, just sit back and enjoy it. And I did, just questioning why).
They obviously knew that Leslie would never stand a chance against the combined powers of Mayor Gunderson and his dog Rufus.
You essentially answered your own question. This is Pawnee. YES the city council debates get televised, have polling data, etc. Unless you’re a new viewer, I don’t understand how you would think otherwise.
Actually Ben did say that they got the 800 seat auditorium for the debate because Bobby Newport is running, and not to mention that e broadcast and debate were probably all sponsored by Sweetums.
That’s a good question. Perhaps there’s some unique structure of the city government that requires her to take one position before taking another. Indeed, that’s the case for Glendale, California, where Kim Kardashian might run for mayor but, according to town rules, needs to serve on the city council first.
Pawnee doesn’t have a mayor. They appear to have a Council-Manager form of city government, in which the elected council members make key decisions and appoint a city manager (in our case, Chris) to run the town’s day to day affairs. The manager effectively does the job of a mayor, but without the political power.
This explains why some council members frown on Chris’ open involvement with the Knope campaign (which, to be fair, his involvement does strike me as unethical). It also explains why he needs Leslie to win in order secure his reappointment to his current position.
Anyway, city council member would be the highest political office in Pawnee.
Am I not remembering that episode of “The West Wing” as well as I thought? I don’t think Bartlet came off as too intellectual; I thought he spanked Ritchie by pointing out the holes in his argument with aggressiveness (i.e. asking if the federal government could have the money back it sent to Florida).
Watching the clip from YouTube, I could see how some might make the argument Bartlet comes across as too smart for his own good. Fair enough. But at the same time, this would be known, I think, during the first election. Unless he spent the entire time quoting Latin, I think he’s safe.
As far as this episode, I liked it. The zaniness of the series can be a bit overwhelming, but it still worked extremely well.
It might make a fine Emmy submission for Poehler. (Note to NBC: if your star wins an Emmy, promoting the show is probably easier. If two stars, Poehler and Offerman, were to win, it’d be easier still. Get on that, would you?)
Also, get Katherine Hann into a show that lasts. Seriously. She’s just great, and NBC would be wise to lock up her talent somehow.
Awesome episode. Chris’s spin in the beginning was awesome. “If someone had to tell me, that I have cancer, I would want that person to be me.”
I’m really excited for the next 2 episodes. But, I do not like the Ann/Tom romance. If Tom tones down some, then it may be okay.
Yeah…I’m not buyin the Ann/Tom thing either, and I feel like they are really trying to force the whole thing. Even if Tom dials it down a bit, the entire relationship just feels out of character
Is that not the point, though? It’s not just that the writers are forcing the Ann/Tom relationship, but the characters themselves are forcing it. They know they’re not right for each other.
Well, it sounded like they had broken up by the end of it. She didn’t take him back, after all.
BUT, they’ve thrown head-fakes before in this arc, so maybe they’ll be back as an item again.
But I think the point of the end is that they’re going to keep pursuing it. I don’t think it will work.
I must be the only person on the planet (well and my wife) who has enjoyed the Tom / Ann subplot. It feels like a lot of people dislike it because they don’t want to see it turn into a real relationship, instead of just enjoying the comedy of the relationship as it’s been presented. They haven’t done a lot of Tom / Ann stories (maybe 4 not counting Valentine’s Day?) and at least 3 have been winners to me. That’s a pretty good success rate.
Well, April has warned Tom to tone it down and I think he’s going to try that in order to win Ann back; heck, the writing for this show is so good that by the end of the season we’ll all be believing that Ann and Tom make a perfect couple.
BTW nice to see April have a humanizing moment like she had talking to Tom.
I’m a little worried that with April’s talk to Tom she’s getting too soft. That’s more of a worry for the future than a problem with the episode, though, which I loved.
April’s been gradually getting “softer” for a long time, in my opinion. I think it’s just part of a longer character arc where she’s maturing, but I certainly don’t think it will transform her into Leslie, or anything, she’s still who she is, she’s just being changed by her environment…
I loved this episode and have seen it two times already. Leslie’s closing speech made me tear up a little. And Andy reenacting movies was hilarious. I’ve heard that there will be a director’s cut released tomorrow, so I guess I’ll be watching it a third time!
Just checked Hulu–the director’s cut is up, and adds 4.5 minutes. Yes, please.
Pretty disappointed that there were no new Andy reenactments in the director’s cut.
There were a bunch of added jokes, and most landed, but I did miss some of the expositional human moments. Like Ron explaining he’ll pay the cable company back, and Andy intro-ing First Blood Part 2 with “let’s talk about a man named John Rambo.”
>>> Leslie’s insistence on going off-script at the end almost seemed like a bookend to the earlier “Hoosiers” moment: it’s her equivalent of Jimmy Chitwood shaking off Coach Dale’s play and promising, “I’ll make it.” <<<
That's exactly what it was.
Also, even though I’m in the minority, I thought Andy’s movie reenactments were distracting. I didn’t care about them at all and wanted to see more of the debate.
I felt a little like Andy as I paused the DVR both times to re-enact for my wife the “Hoosiers” scenes that they were referencing.
This season is just not working for me. It is at once asking us to invest in these storylines but also constantly undermining and caricaturizing every aspect of it. With all the roadblocks and setbacks Leslie’s campaign has been hit by, she is somehow still only down 10%. The show keeps setting her up with obstacles that should be really easy to hurdle, then for some reason she keeps failing and when she succeeds it’s supposed to be glorious like tonight. It’s not fulfilling because of course she would kick Bobby’s butt. Where’s the challenge and struggle? And the people of Pawnee couldn’t be more idiotic, both in characteristics and gullibility. Then there’s ridiculously linear and predictable plotting of conflict–>pep talk/easy fix–>happy ending. The terribly boring relationships and courting. Man, I just can’t believe people who actually care about these people would still buy this stuff.
It’s a comedy show… Not a documentary
Technically it is a documentary (the cameras they look into?), but that’s besides the point. I guess it’s still funny if you like really cheap jokes at the expense of everyone involved.
Technically, it’s not a documentary. Technically, it’s a fictional sitcom with great character and a lot of heart that occasionally uses a documentary format.
Technically, “King of Kong” is a documentary, even though it plays like a comedy.
Nah mean?
At the risk of having this comment deleted, as I see some others were, I will simply say that (a) the show does have a certain zaniness factor to it, which would certainly come out in an election, and (b) elections in real life are becoming more and more ridiculous. The 2010 congressional midterms were kind of nutty, with, among other things, a Republican from Ohio who became famous for dressing up as a Nazi SS officer for historical reenactments and a Democrat from New York City inviting his Republican opponent’s ex wife to sit in the front row of the debate in order to mess with his head. Or, in South Carolina, the Democratic candidate for senate ended up being on the ballot through means nobody is quite sure of, because nobody had heard of him. (The New York Times actually sent a reporter down there to try and figure this out, but nobody, including state Democratic officials, could figure it out.) Or how Florida Democratic candidate for governor Alex Sink was involved in a scandal for supposedly receiving texts during a debate. Or how John Raese of West Virginia came under fire for not only living in Florida for most of the year, but for trying to construct a huge dollhouse -like structure to reenact Clue, or something. Or how Rick Santorum, after coming under fire for his views on contraception and sex, launches a fund raising effort entitled Conservatives United Moneybomb. (Hint: the first letter of each word is key.)
Like you, I sometimes with the show would tone it down. Other times, though, I wonder if it might be too subdued.
I love this “lotta heart” defense people keep going to. If all you need is a warm blanket of a show with no serious examination and consequences, then sure, Parks is aces. But don’t tell me this lazy character work and story is worth getting invested in.
“Lotta heart”?
I’m not sure that’s what I was talking about, if you were referring to me.
Just repeat to yourself “it’s just a show, I should really just relax….”
I sort of agree with Nah mean’s critique of the way the campaign is going, in that I wish every episode didn’t end with Leslie’s small triumph over the rich but inept Newport. But I am enjoying the ride.
I hate to admit it, but part of me hopes that Newport wins. It would keep Leslie in her job, having to deal w/the man-child on the city council, and it kind of goes against expectations. Plus it shakes up Chris.
Leslie winning would also significantly shake up the show, of course, so I’m good with whatever the writers come up with.
@FILAPHRESH:
I hope this doesn’t qualify as a spoiler, but….
remember that last scene, when Newport ran up to Leslie and Ben, seemingly excited that she had won and how befuddled they look?
The biggest complaint I’ve had of the election plot line is just how completely and utterly foolish Newport appears. I mean, is anyone who isn’t older than ten ever going to act like that in real life?
My guess is, we will realize this is some sort of facade, and that, while not necessarily brilliant, he’s not an idiot like he appears to be. I have no inside knowledge–this is just a guess, so forgive me if I turn out to be right–but perhaps the story line will be that he thought he could coast and then use the position as some sort of stepping stone.
Regardless, I am enjoying the ride, like you are. Either way, the show has a lot of different paths to take in the future*, so I am confident that we will be satisfied with whatever choices the writers make.
*On another note, this is why I hope NBC moves it off of Thursdays and gives it a strong lead-in. The network can still get many seasons out of this show, but it needs to get new viewers to it, and fast. I am thinking that being put on Tuesdays, perhaps after Matthew Perry’s new show, “Go On,” would work, and perhaps the producers could use the results of the election as a launching pad for a reboot, kind of like “Alias” did a few times. Something along the lines of footage being destroyed in a fire, except for Jerry eating a pie or something, perhaps?
I’m pretty puzzled by this “no challenge” thing that’s developed around the campaign storyline. While it may kinda seem, due to the general nature of the show, that Leslie’s bound to win, it’s been anything but easy for her. In fact, I’d say tonight was the first time she’s had a real, unquestionable victory- everything else has been noble defeats and avoiding the worst case scenario. The only real reason this could be considered “easy” for Leslie is that she’s so much smarter than Newport- but that’s never been enough to guarantee a candidate victory in real life, and it’s been established that it’s not enough for Leslie to prevail in Pawnee, either.
Lol the irony on this blog site is deep, and I call it a blog because it’s really niche-opinions than popular opinion. The same people de-crying ‘It’s just a show’ are the ones hating on Modern Family and The Office, or posting about the hatred for Survivor or Brandon and Rachel on Survivor. Like, don’t you want the best for your shows? I agree with Colby, this was the first plot-line of the campaign story-line that actually had any substance to it, all her other hurdles have been fluff and not well-written. Parks works when it’s characters are doing zany things and living in a zany world, but when they’re doing things true to their character.
For example, Tom showing vulnerability with Anne could either go nowhere or be explored and the characters can grow. It was humanized, at least for the first time to me, and I’m a little bit more optimistic about their potential than I was before. I always thought Tom was a caricature of a 30something bachelor, and to see him mature is a big-step.
This show is very different in the Office, I find, in that it’s supporting characters are just as important as the main characters, and this needs to stay if it’s going to be successful. Will Anne always have a great episode? Probably not. But Ron can be kept to a Kramer-like role and people like April and Andy can start a family, etc, etc. But monumental changes need to happen.
Also, not to be a downer, but it was a city council debate, probably one small district in one small town, and the auditorium and crowd seemed more appropriate for an actual Hoosiers game.
Should people who notice that and roll their eyes just ignore it?
For the record, EW.com doesn’t even cover Parks and Rec, but they cover Modern Family and are huge fans of this season. I posted here a couple months ago my same feeling and was lambasted for not getting it.
Scoreboard: How many Best Series Emmy’s does Parks have? Obviously MF is doing something right that Park’s is failing to grasp, and it’s not that easy to answer, so slow-down, fanboys.
Brian, I agree that the other obstacles weren’t as well written as they should be, but as to the size of the audience, we know the auditorium was bought out and sponsored by Sweetums (Ben said something along those lines), we know the taping was sponsored by Sweetums, we know that Bobby Newport’s friends were in the front row, it’s not that big of a stretch to think that Sweetums gave some employees a half day off to attend. That would also explain why they were initially sympathetic to Bobby, but in the end grew tired of flattering the boss’s son by the end.
And as to this being a debate for “one small district in one small town,” Pawnee is supposed to be a small city more than a small town, I’m guessing in the range of 100-150K people, in that in has a lot of local media.
I’ve decided for my own sake that there are only about 6 seats on the city council elected to staggered two year terms so the district is 1/3 the city. They may contradict that next year if Leslie wins and you see the other people on the council, bu tthat’s what I’m telling myself now.
Sorry Alan but you’re just dead wrong this time: “The Living Daylights” would have been a quality Bond movie if not for Timothy Dalton’s approach to Bond.
Although we can both agree that “License to Kill” was especially terrible.
I LOVE Timothy Dalton. Definitely my favorite Bond. I especially love him in Hot Fuzz. Phenomenal actor.
I can definitely second Timothy Dalton in Hot Fuzz. I can also second him being a great actor. The problem is that he wasn’t a good Bond.
I blame the studio more than Dalton though. They obviously wanted to pull a 180 after Roger Moore got too cartoonish, but they never gave Dalton enough dramatic ammo to make that work.
Basically the same tactic they used for Brosnan/Craig. In that case, however, Casino Royale did a very good job of explaining a rougher Bond and Craig has absolutely worked.
The real Bond tragedy, of course, is that On Her Majesty’s Secret Service might have been the best Bond movie ever if not for Lazenby…
Living Daylights was initially conceived for Moore, so a lot of those hokey jokes remained. License to Kill was a lot more hard/rough (or at least designed that way). I feel like Dalton was good in an otherwise poor movie.
Had Dalton been given a proper reboot like you mention Brosnan & Craig had, I think he’d be a lot better remembered. He played Bond a little more cold, but lacked just a little of the toughness from Connery. Not the best Bond, but Dalton certainly gets shorted
License to Kill has Wayne Newton, how can it be bad???
But seriously, I love that movie. Most of it is my endless affection for the bad guy stylings of Mr. Robert Davi, but I’ve also always had a crush on Carey Lowell, and I think Dalton is really good. Yeah, the movie “sucks,” but I still think it kind of kicks ass.
I think You Only Live Twice is the best Bond film.
I was the best Bond bar none!!!
Lazenby out…
Sorry George, you were awful. But you were given a great movie to be awful in.
OHMSS is the anti-Dalton of the Bond canon. Great movie that gets underrated due to a bad Bond.
I think that Paul Rudd has an appreciation for Dalton. He holds him in high regard in “I Love You Man”
I really hope we get a dose of Jean Ralphio before the seasons ends… I’m jonesing for some of his douchiness.
Until then you’ve always got this:
[www.youtube.com]
Was there more to the, blink and you’ll miss it, shot of Jerry with the nuns other than it being a funny visual? I don’t remember any previous Jerry storylines having anything to do with nuns.
I missed it the first time and saw it in the director’s cut and wondered if it was an addition. Yeah, what was that about? Funny in an absurd way
Besides his wife being one of the nuns…?
solid solid episode, but I would give the crown to Andy because I can watch him mime movies any freaking day. I’ll be like Donna, weeping.
That was an A+ episode. What more can one want, truly?
I didn’t love it. I think it was the weakest of Poehler’s episodes. It was sweet as expected of Parks but I didn’t find it particularly funny, Andy was a bit cartoonish for me. Donna and Jerry were really underused.
I thought it was her weakest, too, but it was almost designed to be. A very heart-first episode, with the jokes mostly filling the background. Hard for an episode with that as its goal to top the dizzying heights of Telethon and The Fight, which are easily two of the best 5 they’ve ever done.
Donnas reaction to babe was my fav moment…
Yes, and it went against type since she’s usually too cool. That added a new touch.
Tina Fey’s plug at the end of 30 Rock tonight already had me pumped up and sentimental, but this episode did not disappoint. So sweet and funny.
One vote for Andy’s misunderstanding on the throat ripping technique.
*Donna and Jerry didn’t have stories, but both had very brief moments to shine in the reaction shots. Glad they were included.
“Leslie was nearly hoist by her own petard”
Sorry, but after last Sunday you can no longer use that metaphor in a political context…. :)
Excellent episode. I, for one, was getting really pumped-up towards the end and cheered when Leslie went out and slayed them. Andy’s performance was a surprise hit – at first it looked like just another bit of Andy-slapstick, but turned out to be both involving and hilarious
In the episode from Season 2, “Sweetums,” is the guy who is Nick Newport Jr (along with Denver, Dakota and their dog Shoelace) an actor that Sweetums is using for their advertising for Nutri-Yums bars? Best throwaway line from that ep, “They look so healthy, they’re all wearing vests.” Wondering about others’ take on that esp with Bobby Newport as a dumb oaf.
Alan, I have to disagree with you on License To Kill starring Timothy Dalton. IMO, it’s one of the best Bond films. Especially with Robert Davi playing my favorite Bond villain of all time-Sanchez!
Dalton is definitley underrated.
Great review, and great episode.
My favorite parts of the Andy bit were the reaction shots of the audience. When he was doing Roadhouse, they looked bored to disturbed, but by the time they got to Babe and Rambo they seemed really engaged. That’s what made that thread for me.
I was also really pleased that Leslie and Ben mutually agreed that she should get tough with Bobby Newport at the end. I thought she’d agree to do it his way, then do what she wanted anyway, but like the two of them working as a unified team much better. They are a very strong couple, and I look forward to seeing where next season takes them.
i just wanted to make a stray observation here…this episode aired just about a week after the latest episode of Stephen Tobolowsky’s podcast, in which he discusses the difference between “practice” and “preparation” and that scene of ben and leslie in the theatre night before the debate reminded me of that.
oh wow. i’m gonna have to go back and look for that. :)
I’m officially out in The Tom-Anne. I’ve been on the fence for a while, but now I’m out. His behavior is so petulant and immature (funny in other contexts) that it strains credulity that she would ever put up with it. Why would she even consider getting back together with him after he starts sabotaging Leslie’s spin team?
Can anyone else see Bobby Newport being a movie? He seems like the absent minded politician, would be a classic film.
yeah that movie is out its called “my idiot brother”
I guess this is an unpopular view, but I didn’t care for this episode. It was the weakest one since “Bowling for votes”. I feel like Poehler writes all of the characters 30% stupider than they usually are, and they are usually pushing my tolerence for how dumb people can be, and still be entertaining.
I enjoy and appreciate all of your reviews, Alan. And Parks and Rec is my favorite comedy on TV. But this struck me as one of the laziest episodes — an oxymoron, perhaps, given the triple duty Amy Poehler pulled.
Everything seemed even more exaggerated than usual. For someone who has complained about the Ann-Tom relationship, I was surprised to not read any comments from you about the on-again/off-again subplot involving them. But kudos for suggesting that Ann and Chris might reconnect if Leslie loses.
Most disappointing to me is the Bobby Newport character. I realize Parks and Rec is going to make many of its main characters and guest characters cartoons. But Newport is just too much.
I missed Jerry and Donna this episode; though I liked Donna’s comments on the “Babe” reading. And I agree, April’s line about loving Andy and Champion and wanting Leslie to win was sweet.
But overall, ugh. I don’t think the politics plotline has done much to advance this show.
I loved it! Very warm and charming yet funny and poignant at the same time. Plus, it does (and did in particular in last night’s episode) a great job of focusing on the character instead of using them as hollow joke-delivery devices.
My one complaint was the Ann/Chris/Tom love triangle. If only because Ann & Tom do not work (plus they sort of foreshadowed Tom and his ex-girlfriend getting back together) and them foreshadowing Ann & Chris getting back together. Sure, it is probably just them taking their time and they cannot just throw everybody that would make the dream couples together right away. Still, as much as Tom & Ann decidedly don’t work together, at all, it was weird they seem to be going that direction (again!). After like the third break up, we get it, move on with it.
That said, great episode, great show, and why don’t more people watch this? While I can be bitter that Terriers got cancelled and Awake is probably dead, this is a show that I not only think could work, I am continuously surprised that it has not found a huge niche across a large number of demographics.
-Cheers
I watched this episode Friday after writing a very strongly opinionated blogearlier in the day that incited a comment stream around how angry I was. Once again, Amy Poehler via Leslie Knope knows exactly what I’m talking about. She has become the voice for women – especially feminist, activist women who are working daily to make this a more just and loving world. And it’s on a hit show – that’s so powerful! It was really important that she said she was angry and I think the response to corporations was a great analogy for patriarchy. Andy talking about Babe and that whole arc was icing on the cake. Great review!
Chris Traeger is the ying to Malcolm Tucker’s yang when it comes to spinning.
“As I said during Dalton’s stint on “Chuck,” he gets a bad rap because his movies — especially the second one — were terrible, but you stick Dalton in some of the better films of the series and he’d be remembered as a terrific 007, IMO.”
What!? How can you say that Dalton was in two terrible Bond movies? The Living Daylights was great! And I don’t think that’s a minority opinion, either.
Priceless = Chris’s joy at seeing Ann Perkins followed instantaneously by his despaired “Oh, no” as he resigned himself to the fact that there would be no reconciliation.