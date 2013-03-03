Review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘A Long Way From Home’

A quick review of tonight’s “Shameless” coming up just as soon as I cut off a corpse’s toe…
Earlier this week, I published an interview with Emmy Rossum, who in addition to her obvious talents is also very smart and articulate about the show she stars in. I haven’t been writing about it every week – this is one of those shows I find I enjoy more when I check in it from time to time – but this has been probably the best “Shameless” season to date. John Wells and company, more than ever have before, have really nailed the balance of sick comedy and gut-punching tragedy, have cast Frank almost entirely as a villain rather than clumsy comic relief, and given us some big stakes for all the characters. (Even Carl thought he had cancer for a few weeks.) This child services/custody mini-arc has been perhaps the best story the show’s told so far, packing in so much craziness (and that’s not even including what Kev and Veronica have been doing in order to conceive) at the same time it’s abundantly clear how scary this situation is for Fiona and all the kids.
And all of that led to that great scene in the courtroom (you can watch the clip again below) where Fiona laid it on the line for the judge, opening up about just one of the many, many, many horror stories she has(*) about growing up as Frank Gallagher’s daughter. It’s a simple speech, not flowery, but the very fact that Fiona is willing to say these words out loud, in public – to admit the real pain Frank has caused her, rather than to just shrug it off with the usual Gallagher toughness and black humor – means everything, and Rossum’s performance shows how much this matters to her.
(*) About the only thing I didn’t like about that courtroom sequence was that Fiona and the older siblings didn’t attempt to bury Frank in stories of not only neglect, but abuse, whether physical (Frank hitting Ian back in season 1) or emotional (the camp that the judge seemed vaguely impressed by was the result of Frank tricking his son into thinking he was dying of cancer). Obviously, the writers wanted to set up a situation where Fiona has responsibility for the kids but no legal means of keeping Frank away, but it didn’t quite play. Nonetheless, I was pleased that the judge saw through Frank’s crap and there wasn’t an attempt to create false drama where Frank is able to trick a gullible outsider.
The judge’s solution in a way changes nothing. Fiona has already been acting as the kids’ mother, and Frank is still a part of their lives. But as the judge and Jimmy both point out, this changes everything. Now Fiona can’t dream of running away to Rio anymore. She’s in this all the way until at least Liam’s 18th birthday (which, given the way the kid ages, should happen around 2051). Jimmy’s not happy about this, and Fiona doesn’t know how complicated things about to get – that Cousin Patrick has just legally inherited the house, that Karen has returned and will inevitably blow up Lip’s life (just as soon as she’s done watching Jody, um… you know), that Jimmy has the sexy and unencumbered wife to run to at any moment – but for the moment this preserves the status quo and makes it harder for the kids to be flung far and wide the next time there’s a problem. And for the moment, keeping things the same lousy but endurable way they’ve been is an enormous, satisfying victory for Fiona and for the show.
What did everybody else think? And how are you feeling about season 3 as a whole so far?
This show is always the highlight of my week and this season is def the best
All of the Emmys for Emmy Rossum. Seriously. Just give them to her now. Obviously, it won’t happen. But in a world where Shameless is more than a fleeting blip of static on the voters’ minds, or something they flip past in their briefing booklets from Showtime while looking for Homeland, it would.
Exceptional performance and an exceptional episode from an actress and a creative team that have fully come into their own this season.
I couldn’t agree more. Emmy Rossum is phemomenal.
I could not agree more. Plus, she is beautiful!
$20 says Karen just found some random Asian couple to act as Hymie’s family in order to get the kid out of the house so she could come home.
I thought the same thing
Ha, I hadn’t thought of that!
That was very good. I’m very happy to see Karen back, and thatshe appears to regret some of her behaviour from last season. I hope this means less Mandy and more Karen.
Emmy Rossum was incredible in the court scenes. I’m happy the judge was a realistic character, Shameless usually goes the other route, but I like the show the most when it’s grounded in reality. I’m very worried about the house situation!
I actually feel bad for Mandy, because Lip will be all screwed up again, and Mandy deserves more. At least Ian, as her best friend, will be there to stick up for her.
Isn’t cousin Patrick the guy who played Rosie’s father on The Killing?
Ya he is, also the corrupt sheriff from the previous season of Justified.
I don’t feel bad for Mandy at all, she’s represents the kind of female I hate, doesn’t care about anything/anyone but but being with her boyfriend, she’s super clingy and all she thinks about when her boyfriend is in a group home is having sex with him. Besides the actress has no screen presence and is too wooden. Karen may be horribly selfish, but at least she’s independent and has been through enough trauma so we understand why she’s the way she is. And she’s witty7has a personality. The actress is also way more dynamic and more fun to watch.
Mandy was raped by her father, who also just pistol whipped his son for being gay and forced him to have sex with a hooker. Her father is arguably worse than Frank, but we don’t see him week to week. It’s actually understandable why the Milkovich kids are the way they are.
What has Karen been through that is even remotely as bad as Mandy? She’s brought on most of her problems to herself. Mandy actually brings out the best in Lip, unlike Karen. Mandy supports Lip in everything he does. She even wants him to go to college. Karen is far worse than being horribly selfish.
I’m with MJS. I don’t really understand the criticism against her, other than the fact that she wants to have sex at every opportunity. I hated her back in season 1 when she set her brother/cousins on Ian for not having sex with her but she really did turn out to be a rather sweet character. And she doesn’t seem to get off on being mistreated since she left Lip when he was acting like a prick to her, not to mention the fact that she only really started falling for him after he insisted on helping out her trap half-brother.
I’m kinda surprised actually, you’re the first person I’ve seen defending Karen. I think she’s poorly written and arguably more of a whore (pardon the language) than Mandy is. Her whole turn to a cruel and uncaring personality near the end of season 2 kinda came out of nowhere. You can only make a weak case using the situation with her dad.
Her character is great from an entertainment/dramatic standpoint but it’s kinda unexpected to see someone defend her against Mandy when it comes to a proper personality scrutiny.
I was kind of surprised that the baby’s full name was Hiram (had they said that before?). The closed-captioning always gave it as “Hymie” but I figured that it was really supposed to be “Jaime”.
Why does Kevin keep letting Frank drink at the bar? Does he ever pay for it?
And Frank was the clear winner in court. He gets to keep his parentage but have none of the responsibilities.
And Emmy Rossum sure cleans up nicely.
Uh, really? Emmy Rossum cleans up very nicely, but Fiona? She looked awful in that distractingly bad lipstick and hair do. Yes, it’s pretty much impossible to make Emmy Rossum look unattractive, but boy do they try. As a shallow person, I wish they’d let her look a bit more sophisticated sometimes.
I also want to know why Kevin lets Frank drink as much as he wants at the Alibi. Then again, pretty much everyone on the show gives Frank about 10 million miles more leeway than anyone would in real life. That’s because William H Macy is the biggest “star” on the show, I assume.
It also just occurred to me, why couldn’t they just subpoena Kevin, the owner of the bar Frank drinks at copiously every single day, to testify that Frank was lying about being sober?
I wonder how Frank buys “just one” (even one) round for everyone, too. What will he do NOW that he has no Aunt Ginger paychecks?
Emmy Rossum/Fiona is gorgeous no matter what. Those huge, expressive eyes are so beautiful. :)
Aside from Fiona’s moving speech, I didn’t like this episode. It was a flat-out VICTORY for Frank. Nothing changed except the kids can no longer be yanked out and put in foster (unless Fiona screws up). She was ALWAYS the one who was responsible for them while Frank did as he pleased. And now it’s been legally mandated? Who cares!
It seems ridiculous to me that Frank wouldn’t be stripped of his parental rights, and also that he wouldn’t be charged with child neglect and endangerment.
Just the story along about his months-long absence at the start of this season should have been enough for that. Not to mention physical abuse (his head-butting of Ian and other times when he went after Ian physically). And the countless other horrid stories that Fiona, Lip and Ian could provide (understandable that the younger kids don’t want to rat out their dad because they haven’t fully given up on him yet, though I still found it annoying in court that Carl was allowed to brag that his dad “got him into camp” without the older kids immediately telling the judge that the only reason was that he tricked his own kid into thinking he had brain cancer).
So. Nothing changes. Frank wins, he gets to be a degenerate and apparently gets hundreds of free drinks at the Alibi all while openly declaring he doesn’t even have a clue where his kids that he “got back” are.
I want some sort of comeuppance for Frank, or I might have to be done.
Does Anyone know that Carl was told he had cancer/camp..don’t think so… I think Mandy is a terrible actress…which made me glad to see Karen…
Yeah, I like how Frank says, “that works for me!” I still wish they could find a way to keep him out of the home, but now they will all be without a home.
I disagree about Mandy. I like her and often feel bad for her. I do not like Karen.
Wow, that makes two people who prefer Karen over Mandy that I’ve seen. In my little circle of friends who watch the show it was pretty much completely agreed that Karen was an awful character – I’d love to know your alternate perspective!
And yes that’s true I was also disappointed that the two brothers didn’t chime in, but Lip was definitely reluctant about Fiona’s decision to get custody, and Ian must have had his thoughts occupied with the forced voyeurism event and Mickey’s silent treatment. I really did expect this to be the episode where they really dish out all the dirt on Frank, providing a nice summary of some of Frank’s despicable acts the whole series… it feels like a missed opportunity, but the writers are probably planning to revisit this territory soon. Fiona gaining custody is a major event, it’s possible they’re planning that shift for the season finale since we still have a few episodes left to go.
On a totally unrelated note, Sheila is fucking adorable. Really the only times I’ve ever really liked Frank are his scenes with her, they had some great chemistry when they were together. And they had some pretty cute scenes too like in the first season finale when Sheila manages to leave her house to find Frank napping on the front lawn and wakes him up with a snowball.
Love this show and have since day 1.But I had a few problems with the Aunt Ginger subplot. 1)If the guy at the morgue had a Jane Dow why didn’t they take her? 2) Why did Fiona cut off the toe? The family already ID-ed the body so it was unnecessary. 3)Any paramedic would have immediately saw that the toe was a fresh cut even postmortem. Other than great show. And Frank needs the shit kicked out of him.
I kept thinking Fiona would cut off the wrong toe.
Yeah, the Jane Doe thing did not make much sense to me. Maybe the Jane Doe had been dead longer?
They needed an old woman to stage the death (when the paramedics came) to take the place of the dead aunt. The body they used was going to be cremated so the coroner could use the Jane Doe as a replacement body since all that was needed was a body, not a specific looking body.
I am no prude, but even I am creeped out by the Kev and V story line. Seriously, it almost made me stop watching the show, and LOVE Kev and V. And Frank SPITTING his pee into a cup? Really, Frank?
It is what was at stake for the family that kept me watching. Things like Deb putting that Hershey’s kiss on Fiona’s knee, those little moments, and more.
I had to tune in to see what would happen with those children and watch Fiona fight for them, and her performance was absolutely amazing, even if understated. I agree to hand her the Emmy.
Another reason I keep tuning in is because I adore Sheila/Joan Cusack! I want as much Sheila as possible in every episode. Her face spoke volumes upon Karen’s return, and the love she conveyed for her only daughter, solely through her expressions was impressive. At first I was surprised at how she did not fight for Hymie, until I understood it was about Jody (who continues to give me the creeps, too)
I do have a few questions: does anyone else know that Carl thought he was dying of cancer?
Why would Frank report his own children’s neglect, then fight so hard to win them back?
When will Fiona find out about Jimmy’s double life and what will she do? She will be crushed, because she is so fiercely loyal, and Jimmy is a liar.
What will happen to poor Mandy now that Karen is back? What is this hold she has over Lip? I want Lip to go to college! Will that ever happen?
I could write and contemplate about Shameless all the day long. I can’t believe I almost tuned out over one (more) repulsive story line (although even I laughed about the ghost prostitute, lol).
Does anyone watch the British version? Do they push the envelope as much as our American version or more? They have so many more seasons, but I just could not get into it.
Finally, Kudos to William H. Macy who in spite of his vulgar, self-centered, egotistical, compulsive lying, alcoholic, selfish ways, makes me laugh. He plays it to a tee.
Ive seen the British version and its not bad but the American version if more grittier. Probably because even though the Brits have more leeway on their network TV they still cant go as for as something like Showtime can do.
>Why would Frank report his own children’s neglect, then fight so hard to win them back?
He was pissed about being kicked out of his own house and thrown into the garbage… and when Fiona lost her temper about him doing his bit to get the family back, he set terms about being able to come into the house whenever he pleased. And he was very heavily drunk when he made the call, obviously he didn’t think of the consequences at the time.
>Does anyone watch the British version? Do they push the envelope as much as our American version or more?
They do, actually! But they still manage to be less grittier than the US version somehow. A lot of the ridiculous events aren’t taken too seriously, and at a certain point they basically just keep trying and trying to top themselves on the over-the-top scenarios. I was a little worried actually that the same was happening to the US version with the last episode (the Kev-V-V’s mom situation, the forced voyeurism, the girl-penis, the piss test, etc.) but we’ll see. I have faith in the writers. And personally I did find the whole baby-making situation hilarious so I can forgive it for being over the top. It’s not as bad as the Carl-shooting-a-bald-eagle-accidentally thing last season.
I found it decently enjoyable, but this is one of the rare cases where the US remake of a UK TV series has improved upon the original. I can see why it was harder for you to get into it if you saw the US version first. Stick with it.
Let us not forget the name of the show, and the most shameless of all is Frank. The others have learned from a master (who learned from quite a master, himself.) Frank is essential to this show or the show changes altogether. Macy’s scene in the courtroom was as good, if not better, than Rossum’s, who is continuously the best things about this show. Bill Macy is so good he makes viewers hate him. He gets the job done.
Fiona in the courtroom was absolute gold.
Really loving this season so far. I thought Emmy’s acting during the courtroom scene was worthy of an Emmy nomination at least. For a show that I don’t particular find to be an emotional experience….that scene totally did it for me.
Also, really happy to see Karen back! Joan also sold their reunion scene.
Overall, probably the strongest episode the show’s ever had.
that needs. I don’t know how to explain it, you want her I have a happy ending but I just don’t think her happy ending needs to be riding off in a Mercedes with the wind blowing in her hair.
Sheila has come so far, you barely even think of her as the woman who once had agoraphobia and wouldn’t leave her home.
Kevin and V. As twisted as the whole “V’s mom” story line is, I am rooting for them!
Karen being back. Not sure where I am with that. Waiting for the ball to drop. Why is she really back?
I also wonder if Frank will ever develop past the town drunk? I can’t imagine him being any other way then the way he is now. Even though he occasionally has glimmers of being a “semi-decent” human being, he always follows it up by doing something vile.
Write a comment…Was so glad to see Fiona be so strong in getting guardianship of her siblings in this episode…it was really empowering and so long overdue! Also thought it was fascinating to see how Frank and Fiona each go to different extremes in order to secure the guardianship of the Gallagher kids Fiona’s chopping off a toe and forging Monica’s signature on custody papers, while Frank does the thing he’s most averse to and participates in an intervention. Great stuff, probably the best episode of the season.
Also, I loved the music they used in this episode, particuarly in scenes leading up to and after the court session. I thought “Potions” by Sydney Wayser was a great choice to play when Frank goes to The Alibi to have a few drinks to calm his nerves before going to family court, and then near the end, I was really happy to hear “The Fury” by Middle Distance Runner play when Fiona wins the custody of her siblings and they all are happy and celebrate (with the exception of the visibly shocked Jimmy)