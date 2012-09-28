Review: Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ returns strongly for season 2

The early critical narrative about Showtime’s “Homeland” was “Okay, this is a great pilot, but how do they make it work as a series?” Then it was, “Okay, it’s great so far, but they’re going to screw it up in the end, right?” By the end of the season, it was – mostly – “Well, that was a terrific finish, but what do they do for an encore?”
As “Homeland” – now the reigning Emmy winner for Outstanding Drama Series, and for the fantastic performances by Claire Danes and Damian Lewis – returns for its second season on Sunday night at 10, I think those of us who were satisfied all the way through the first season need to have a Coke and a smile and shut up already about the possibility that somewhere, at some point down the road, “Homeland” producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon might screw things up. Sure, they might, but you can say that about nearly every good or great show on television, and most of them did at some point. “The Sopranos” had Vito’s trip to New Hampshire. “Deadwood” had the theater company. Many “Mad Men” fans will cite Megan Draper’s prominence as one of the reasons “Homeland” won that Emmy and broke the “Mad Men” streak.
TV shows can and do make bad choices at some point. But having seen the entire first season of “Homeland,” and now the first two episodes of the new season, I’ve accepted that this is a consistently excellent show, and that the only tension I’m going to feel when I watch each episode isn’t about whether Gordon and Gansa are going to do something stupid,(*) but about whether Danes’ mentally-unstable ex-intelligence agent Carrie Mathison will, or what Lewis’ war hero-turned-terrorist Nicholas Brody will do next.
(*) This is the point at which I acknowledge that some fans of the show were decidedly not happy with the season 1 finale. I already went on at length about why I was okay with the malfunctioning vest, the convenient phone call, etc., in my finale review, so I won’t rehash that here.
I don’t want to say much about the new episodes here (I’ll continue to review the show weekly), because a lot of the fun of “Homeland” comes from the surprises. I’ll say that they have to do some work to get Carrie involved in the plot again after the events of last season (on yesterday’s podcast, Dan rightly compared it to how CTU always kept bringing Jack Bauer out of retirement), but there are still moments where Danes, Lewis and Mandy Patinkin get to remind you of how brilliant they were a year ago, there’s still that unbearable sense of tension and there’s still a lot of moral ambiguity. It’s still “Homeland,” and it’s good.
Back Sunday to discuss the premiere.
Mostly I was unhappy with the finale because it seemed destined to lead to a boring start to this season. If that hasn’t happened, I might review my opinion of it.
That’s the beauty of a “finale.” You start essentially fresh the next season. If you thought the finale left Homeland at a point where it would be boring the next episode – well, the nature of the finale allows them to jump ahead in time to make the first episode flow right back into excitement and tension throughout. PUMPED for Sunday.
Hopefully Season 2 finally finds time to address the Jordan/Brian cliffhanger.
Yeah, because the major plot contrivance at the end of the first season of Homeland is comparable to the minor theater subplot in Deadwood, or the introduction of a character who turned out to be quite interesting in a series that established itself for nearly four seasons before introducing that character. The Vito story and the Homeland finale are only similar in the sense that both were not good.
And ultimately, the events of the Homeland finale are WAY more significant in terms of the rest of the series than any of the things that you’ve mentioned, save for maybe Megan, and anyone who voted against Mad Men because of that is someone whose taste in TV I don’t value.
Alan is talking about hypothetical missteps that some people always say are coming in the future for Homeland. He liked the finale just fine.
You missed entirely what he was saying. The common doubt of the show is its long term potential due to its premise. If you think the season one finale already ruined that potential that’s fine. But that episode wasn’t what Alan was comparing to sopranos, etc. though it actually sounds like beating mad men has caused you to dislike the show.
Best commenter name ever. I picture Comic Book Guy typing these words.
I really don’t agree with all the people that didn’t like Megan on Mad Men. I thought she was great.
Sunday nights are going to be INTENSE this fall.
‘I think those of us who were satisfied all the way through the first season need to have a Coke and a smile and shut up already’
I appreciate the Eddie Murphy Raw reference.
“Megan Draper’s prominence” was because of the theme of the entire season: Wanting and getting that commercial advertisement life you’ve always wanted – and the fallout afterwards.
Her storyline of wanting to be an actress, how she’s basically an outsider to the MAD MEN cast of characters, her age during that particular time, the way Don interacted with her (or, the idea of her), all encompassed that theme perfectly.
HOMELAND’s first season just did not compare to MAD MEN’s last. I really believe people are forcing criticism just to combat the idea of a show being consistently complex and award-winning.
MAD MEN has been and is better than THE SOPRANOS, BREAKING BAD and HOMELAND. The only other recent show, imo, that comes close to it is THE WIRE.
Maybe it was better that THE WIRE never won an EMMY or Golden Globe…
…because then it would be subjected to the same scrutiny and forced criticism.
Instead, it will forever be the underdog without a “Megan” to belittle it.