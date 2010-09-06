Review: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ season three on FX

“It”s gonna get a lot worse before it gets better,” Jax Teller warns a friend early in the third season of “Sons of Anarchy,” the superb FX drama about outlaw bikers. (The new season begins tomorrow at 10.)
If Jax and his fellow Sons of Anarchy are looking for a new motto for their motorcycle club, that line about sums it up. Like “The Shield” before it (where “Sons” creator Kurt Sutter cut his teeth as a writer), this is a morally-complicated drama about men whose problems tend to multiply, Hydra-style, every time they come close to eliminating one.
In the show”s incredible second season (whose complete snub by the Emmys says a lot more about the value of the Emmys than it does about “Sons of Anarchy”), the Sons had to deal with an all-out assault by a white supremacy group at the same time the club was going through a vicious civil war of its own. Those problems in some way feel quaint as season three begins.
Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the conflicted but quick-to-anger son of the club”s late founder, is in despair because his baby son Abel has been kidnapped by an Irish gun runner who mistakenly blames the club for his own son”s death. Jax”s mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) is a fugitive from justice for two murders – one she actually committed, one she was framed for by a crooked ATF agent. A rival club is looking to move its heroin operation right next door to the Sons” turf. The Sons are all facing federal gun charges from a trap the Aryans set last season, and Abel becomes a pawn in a very complicated game being played by the club”s IRA contact Jimmy O (Titus Welliver, last seen turning into the smoke monster on “Lost”) over in Belfast.
But the darker and more complicated life gets for the Sons, the better the TV show tends to be. And based on the four episodes I”ve seen, “Sons” is still at the incredible level it achieved a year ago, when it became one of the best dramas on television. (The only others that are in the discussion with it for the top spot are “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.”)
Sutter designed the second season in part as a showcase for wife Sagal, who soared in a story arc about tough old lady Gemma being raped and trying to keep it a secret for the good of Jax, her man Clay (Ron Perlman) and the club. The new season, meanwhile, is very much a star turn for Hunnam, who finds new depths of sorrow and rage as Jax goes looking for his son. Hunnam took a while to grow into the role – in part because Sutter needed time to figure out how to write for him, in part because of the American accent – but he owns it now, with both depth and swagger that let him command the screen no matter who he”s put opposite.
If this is primarily Hunnam”s season, Sagal still has plenty of great things to do. The fugitive life is not good for Gemma Teller”s psyche; at multiple points, friends ask her if she”s lost her mind, and she never quite denies it. But she has a reason to stay focused when she gets a piece of news about her father Nate (played by the great Hal Holbrook) that makes her risk her freedom to go see him. Put in a room with the man she still calls “daddy,” Gemma turns from cold Lady Macbeth into a vulnerable, anguished daughter, and Sagal is again wonderful. (Maybe playing her scenes opposite a four-time Emmy winner might make award voters notice her, but I doubt it.)
My one concern with the season is that a kidnapped child – a kidnapped infant, in particular – is a problem with such gravity that at times that story threatens to suck every other part of the show into it. Sutter and company do their best to make the other storylines worth investing time in, but it”s hard not to adopt Jax”s mindset and refuse to focus on anything but getting the kid back. And because we have an omniscient view of the show”s world, there are a few moments in the third and fourth episodes where it feels like the obstacles standing between father and son are less a natural outgrowth of the story than of the writers” desire to stretch this arc out over the whole season.
Hopefully that isn”t solely what”s driving things. What we”ve seen from two-plus seasons of “Sons of Anarchy” is that whenever Jax gets his son back, his life won”t be close to fixed. If anything, the things he”ll have to do to get to Abel are going to bring him grief from a completely different direction. Better to find out what the club”s next mess will be rather than dragging its current one out too long.
As Jax puts it, “Every time I think maybe I”m heading in the right direction, I end up in a place I never even knew could feel this bad.”
Previously: Kurt Sutter previews “Sons of Anarchy” season three
I can’t wait. I’ve never had a show that I’m so eager to see return.
I guess I should try to get into this show. I tried Breaking Bad and hated it. We shall see. I do like Hunnam quite a bit though.
Can I ask why you hated BB? Did you watch it past season 1? I’ve heard folks say those first few eps were hard to get into, but by the end of season 1 and into season 2 they were hooked. I enjoyed the entire show, and got into SOA BECAUSE I liked BB so much……the shows are similar in that they touch on darker themes than most other dramas out there. This is not typical tv on these shows, so you kinda have to warm up to them.
I don’t agree with the lifestyles or choices the characters make on these shows, but I recognize teh great storytelling, acting, plots, etc, and value them for that and open my mind to a different perspective in the process.
Definitely give SOA a shot, starting with season 1. Enjoy!
I didn’t care about the characters. It’s a well-done show, but i just don’t care about what’s going on. I had a similar reaction to The Sopranos. There are just some shows that, despite being well-made, I just don’t care for. I watched two seasons.
tigger500,
I didn’t like the Sopranos either. I wanted to like it, and care about the characters, and I did start to care about Tony when I skipped far ahead, almost to the end.
But aside from that, it just didn’t do anything for me. The acting was superb but that wasn’t the problem for me. Something, I couldn’t pin-point what, was missing.
I didn’t care for Lost either. The story-lines felt very repetitive. And I didn’t care about the characters either I watched quite a few episodes of each with no luck.
it’s weird because I’m a big fan of shows about morals, integrity, and honor, (or lack there-of)
I’m also a big fan of character depth. That wasn’t lacking in either.
But I am a huge fan of “Breaking Bad” and “SOA.” I didn’t care for SOA until the 3rd episode. I also had to try it twice. Then I was totally hooked.
“The Wire” took me 3 separate tries and 4 episodes. Now I can hardly restrain myself from watching the entire 5 seasons all at once.
I loved “Breaking Bad” right out the gate.
I’m not sure if you meant that you watched 2 seasons of “SOA”? That’s more than enough to decide. At least you know you gave it your best shot and that it’s really not for you. And your not missing out on something that you might love.
Funny how everyone’s tastes are so different. Thank god were not all the same.
Sorry for all the typos. I was trying to eat dinner while typing. Not an easy feat. :)
I’m such a groupie that I can get a little too enthusiastic about things I love.
I meant I watched two seasons of Breaking Bad. I have not delved into SoA yet.
But I feel you, Angela. I felt similarly about Breaking Bad and The Sopranos. There was just something missing for me that made it hard for me to like the show, even though I recognize the high-quality of the acting, writing, directing, etc.
anyone that hates BB probably should find another place to post
I love this f’n show. I’m with you, Alan. Whenever I see a child in peril kinda story, I wince. the idea of this little baby taken from his dad is just a little too much for me. I only hope it gets resolved. the season sounds like it is going to kick serious ass.
I wince at the child in peril thing because it is one of the cheapest, most ludicrous and overused plot devices out there. I loved the last season but the last few minutes of that finale were jawdroppingly stupid. I’m very apprehensive about the hunt for the missing kid being such a focus in the new season though I guess that was inevitable.
Thanks. I’m looking forward to seeing how all this resolves, or not.
For the record. The black type on gray page your blog opens up on is a big ole FU to the mature follower of your blog. It may look sophisticated to 25 year old eyes, but to this 50 something it is illegible. Is this a hard business decision to slough off your older demographic? I for one will still follow the shows I already love, but won’t be checking out anything new on your blog.
I prefer the old colors, too. Change them back, please.
Folks, it’s a technical problem of some kind. Not a redesign. When our designers are back on duty after the holiday, I’m sure it’ll be fixed quickly.
After the holiday?
At my company site errors like this would have our team in action as soon as it was spotted. Even on a holiday.
Even the login process is busted. Hitfix is making reading your column a trying task.
I spoke too soon. I assumed that because I Was off today, they were too. They’re actually working on it now.
And the thing is, while it’s annoying to look at on the main blog page, all the individual entries are normal and perfectly readable.
And the problem has been fixed, I believe.
Whew! Thanks. I sure sounded cranky, didn’t I? That happens when a favorite blog becomes unreadable.
the problem has not been fixed for me and it also seems to be tied in to when that annoying connect to hitfix toolbar started popping up at the bottom of my browser window…i miss the blogspot days, but until now hitfix has been growing on me…and i’d follow you anywhere anyway
Real biker gangs don’t wear their colors/logos in public.
/series fail
Actually this show is a pretty good representation of what MC’s can be like, and that is why I avoided it at first. I do not care to revisit the time I spent acquainted with a local chapter of a nationally known MC here in NE Ohio, so I stayed away. But friends thought I would love the show regardless, and I caught 2 episodes on repeat before season 2 started, and I was hooked. The acting is great and the plot is interesting and different than the typical tv fare.
The MC I knew always wore their logo in public. It was posted over the bar entrance where I worked at the time I knew this crew. Just a few months ago a member of a different MC came into the office where I work now in his cut, logo showing. Maybe it depends on the MC and where you live.
Sorry Kortez but only The Mongols MC are forbidden to wear their cuts in public. And thats only because the ATF will instantly arrest them on RICO charges.
I tried to get into this show, but couldn’t. Too many ridiculous storylines for me to become invested. Katey Sagal is great, but besides her, none of the actors appeal to me. It’s well shot and well produced, but for me, it’s not on the level of a Mad Men, Breaking Bad, or FNL.
You should have stopped after Breakig Bad.
We all have our own opinions.
Love the show – can’t wait for it to start!
Prediction… It will be revealed that Gemma conspired to have Jax’s dad killed.
we dont do spoilers here fella
Eddie’s just guessing, not spoiling. Though the show has implied in the past that John’s death might not have been an accident.
I can’t wait till season 3 is on. I realy like the show and are look forward to it. I am a big fan of Hell boys and Hunnams aswel.
i love SOA, think its great…JAx is prob my fave character on the show, love his personal struggle to figure out what he thinks the MC needs to be
not going to lie, after plowing through all of the BB episodes just before the last season aired, i really wasnt into the show this season…idk what it was just seemed to be missing something to me
Best show on TV right now. Although Breaking Bad’s 3-rd season was almost on par with the near perfect second season of SOA.
Too bad that fast paced shows with a lot of plot and edge tend to be overlooked by the emmys and globes. A lot of viewers can’t see past the violence and action. And the Sons are really nasty antiheros. Not the likeable psychos like Dexter. Best drama, Katey Sagal, Adam Arkin and Ryan Hurst should have been a lock. Can’t wait to see what Sutter has in store for us this year.
Cannot wait for tonight. I watched S1 on DVD, and caught most of S2 in reruns this summer, finally got to watch the first 2 episodes of S2 this week. I didn’t think I would like this show, but Alan talked enought about it for me to try it out. I love it-some of the best characters on TV.
SoA is a good show but the action sequences are bad, bordering on corny. Whenever I see a shootout I cringe. They’re like an episode of the Batman TV series.
Any news on season 8…I can´t seem to find any concrete evidence of confirmation.