Review: TBS’ ‘Ground Floor’ a retro comedy treat

Sometimes, when I suggest a show is aspiring to be “the best new sitcom of 1979,” it’s meant to suggest that the newcomer leans too much on old storytelling ideas that have outlived their usefulness. Some old ideas, though, get left behind through no fault of their own, and can be awfully valuable to the person who remembers to pick them up. When “NCIS” debuted, for instance, it felt like the best new drama of 1983, but for all the right reasons.
The sitcom “Ground Floor,” which debuts with back-to-back episodes Thursday night at 10 on TBS, is the latter kind of retro. It’s a traditional multi-camera sitcom, shot on a stage in front of an audience, featuring lots of punchlines and big physical comedy. Aside from a few uses of profanity – because it’s a cable show that airs after 10 o’clock in the year 2013 – you could send these episodes back in time to NBC in the mid-late ’90s and it would instantly be one of the better comedies outside that top tier of “Seinfeld,” “Frasier” and “Friends.”
It’s the sort of show that doesn’t really exist outside of CBS anymore. Multi-camera shows have fallen out of fashion in the rest of the TV business(*), which has created a vicious cycle: the networks make very few of them, which means there are very few jobs where writers can apprentice on multi-cam sitcoms and learn how to make good ones, which means that when other networks try their own versions, they waver somewhere between forgettable (“Malibu Country”) and awful (“Dads”).
(*) The exception: sitcoms for tweens on Disney and Nickelodeon. Will the generation raised on those all but demand more multi-cam comedies from the bigger networks as they get older? Or will they simply never notice that the bigger networks exist?
“Ground Floor,” though, was created by two men old enough to remember when laughtracks weren’t considered a comedy abomination: Bill Lawrence, who before creating “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town” first broke out by creating the multi-cam Michael J. Fox hit “Spin City,” and Greg Malins, who spent years as a writer/producer on “Friends,” “Will & Grace” and “How I Met Your Mother.” They know how the format works (and how it doesn’t), and they’ve constructed an exceedingly likable – and, as it goes along, funny (I’ve seen four episodes, and went from smiling to consistent laughter by the end) – mixture of workplace and romantic comedy.
Brody (Skylar Astin) is a San Francisco investment banker in his late 20s who works insane hours as he tries to become a master of the universe like boss Remington Mansfield (John C. McGinley). His world exists many levels, physically and fiscally, above Jenny (Briga Heelan), a friendly building support worker who enjoys a stress-free job where she gets to goof around with her friends, all of whom are paid and educated as modestly as herself. (The IT guy, played by Rory Scovel, is nicknamed “Harvard” because he’s the only one on the floor who went to college – albeit a “very competitive” community college.) Brody and Jenny have a one-night stand after a company party, then decide they genuinely like each other, much to the dismay of their respective co-workers, who feel their respective floors – and classes – shouldn’t mix. Soon, they’re dealing with conflicts about incompatible hours (when Jenny finds out Brody wakes up at 4:30 every morning, she asks, “Are you a ship captain?”) and a huge income disparity (for Jenny’s birthday, Brody gets her a hoodie so nice it makes her feel bad about every other piece of clothing she owns).
It’s a simple idea, and the supporting characters on both floors are fairly broad and familiar types, but the execution is good. Outside of a slightly less nasal delivery, McGinley is giving the same performance he did as Dr. Cox on “Scrubs”(**), which is incredibly welcome. Harvard’s more of a cartoon character, but very specific in his weirdness: he believes, for instance, that all men are envious of his beard.
(**) McGinley’s performance and the writing in general should provide plenty of red meat to sitcom theorists debating how much stylistic difference there really is between single and multi-cam. This is basically the opposite number of “Modern Family,” which is a single-cam show that often uses multi-cam jokes. “Ground Floor” doesn’t have fantasy sequences like “Scrubs” did, but there are jokes that you can easily imagine coming out of the mouths of J.D., Turk or Elliot.
Astin, the love interest from “Pitch Perfect,” deftly portrays both the alpha male qualities of Brody that are meant to drive the culture clash and the beta male humor Lawrence so obviously enjoys giving to his leading men. (There are occasions where Brody morphs into J.D.) And Heelan, who had a small recurring role on “Cougar Town” as Grayson’s dim-witted baby mama, is simply terrific as Jenny: warm and quirky while always feeling like a strong and independent character. (This is no Manic Pixie Dream Girl story.) “Friends” created the false illusion – and one that helped lead to the marginalization of multi-cam comedy – that any attractive young actor or actress could effectively deliver a punchline and carry a sitcom; Heelan is the rare one who lives up to that idea.
Lawrence and Malins use the staginess of the format to their advantage. Many single-cam comedies – or hybrids like “How I Met Your Mother” (where Malins also worked) – are fond of bouncing from scene to scene, location to location, as quickly as possible. With only a few regular sets, “Ground Floor” tries to stay in each as long as possible, letting scenes play out so that the jokes can build and build. Also, the studio audience laughter doesn’t sound like it was electronically sweetened later; most of the jokes get some chuckles, but you don’t hear roars and roars after every mediocre joke, which makes the show more inherently watchable and makes those moments when the audience does go nuts feel honest.
Again, it’s a show that gets better over time, and at this stage you can see the creative team trying out different ideas to see what works and what should be scrapped. (Continuity nerds will notice jokes in the second and third episodes that directly contradict things we learned in the first and second.) As someone who grew up loving multi-cam sitcoms, and who despairs for humanity watching most of the current crop of them, basic competence with the form is enormously welcome. “Ground Floor” already has that, and quickly demonstrates the potential for much more.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Anythat that gets McGinley back on my TV I am all in for.
I feel the same way about anything that gets Briga Heelan back on my TV!
Hmm, wasn’t expecting this type of positive review. Trailers didn’t leave me feeling good about the show. But looks like I’ll have to check it out.
Was coming here to say the same thing. I saw that “Love in an Elevator” promo weeks ago and it made me cringe. Guess I have to give it a shot now.
I don’t care how many cameras there are, whether or not there’s a studio audience or a laugh track, if the source material is cerebral or physical. When it’s done correctly, funny is funny. That’s the bottom line. Glad to hear it about “Ground Floor.”
Maybe it gets better as it goes along, but I saw the pilot last week and was left totally cold by it. Astin was fine, but not particularly memorable and sort of bland in the Josh Radnor mold. McGinley was playing Dr. Cox. And given how thin that schtick wore by the end of Scrubs, I didn’t find it a welcome return here.
The Pilot in full is available on On Demand. I watched it a few days ago and liked it quite a bit. Very rough around the edges but promising. Hearing it gets better is good news.
Some aspects were rough: you could tell the cast was still trying to fit into their characters and there is a line near the end of the pilot that was too on the nose (if this were Scrubs, it would have gone unspoken).
Superficially, I smirked all throughout because Brody literally looks like Ted Mosby’s younger brother. Also I can’t hep but notice the female leads are both extremely attractive (but fortunately also funny).
Definitely looking forward to episode 2.
I believe it was on WTF with Marc Maron where Bill Lawerence talked about how on his father’s side he is descended from the Sarah Lawerence and that his father came from money while his mother grew up more of a backwoods background and not well off. He said he likes that dynamic in comedies. It seems like an inspiration for this project. Since the material seems personal it also feels like it will be a success.
so, the the song will be Dawn by The Four Seasons? (still love that song… and yup, it was before my time)
Because of this review I’ll be checking out the first couple weeks worth of episodes. I’ve seen some trailers that made it look like the usual TBS fare (they’ve been getting slightly better over the last couple years, but I never really liked Men at Work or Sullivan & Son), but this review has convinced me to give it a chance.
Thanks, Alan. I’m totally going to check this out.
In the shameless self-promotion dept., I teamed up with a bunch of other writers to try to solve the “not enough multi-cams to develop skillsets” problem–we just decided to make our own independently financed multi-cam for the web, “On the Rocks.” The experience prodded me to go back and watch a lot of “Cheers” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for the first time (and wow, are they good).
The first four segments of our 22-minute pilot are on our Kickstarter page, if anyone wants to check them out/give feedback. [www.kickstarter.com]
Love this Show. HaS Grown On Me Each Week
I came to this show as a big fan of Rory Scovel’s stand-up and he is damn funny in the show. Think this will be a fun program. Excited to see the next few episodes.
He’s by far the best thing about this show.
HORRIBLE show, all the old stereotypes that arent funny, just offensive. The old white male rich boss that hounds everyone, the young up and comer white guy with asian friend, the pretty girls that could get through high school so they work in the basement, the funny heavy black guy who flirts with the girls but is never interested in them because…well…hes black AND the slacker-hippie guy (which in 2013 would actually be the guy making the big bucks) crushing on the pretty girls, but since women only date guys for their money, he never gets a chance…cuz dont you know women are evil… you will learn this and all from Ground Floor. take this advice and save the time spent on this sexist, racist crap
Couldn’t agree more. I thought I was the only one with that thought about this crappy show.
Love tbs but hate this show. Can’t even stand to watch the commercials for it. Very very annoying.