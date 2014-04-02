Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Behind the Red Door’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I quit the volleyball team…
When you're married to the same person for a while, you may feel the itch to experiment. Go to new restaurants, maybe. Or vacation in the kind of place you've never been to. Or take more walks together. Or, of course, try some new things out in the bedroom.
But when your “marriage” is as complicated and fraught as the one of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, the experiments become both bolder and more problematic, which is how we wind up with Elizabeth's spectacularly ill-conceived plan to have sex with Philip-as-Clark.
I knew this would not be dropped the moment Martha raised the idea of Clark being an animal in the sack, and for a while in “Behind the Red Door,” Elizabeth's desire to experience the same thing played almost as comedy. This is a strange relationship these two have, where even if they are now treating their fake relationship as real, they still have to frequently have sex with outside partners for the sake of the job, with each other's knowledge (and often their support). In that context, a desire for some role play to see how Philip's other other half lives doesn't seem like such a terrible idea in theory. And it remains awkward and funny as he finally, reluctantly puts on the wig and the shirt and the glasses and proceeds to do all the things he usually does in bed with her.
And then… it goes into a very dark and twisted place that I imagine will eliminate any future desire for either of them to bring their work – or their wigs – into the bedroom.
Elizabeth's reaction is so strong and so angry not only because the more aggressive form of Clark (and his favored position) no doubt reminds her of her rape, but because for the first time in their marriage – and especially for the first time since the two of them started viewing it as an actual marriage – it's brought home to her that her husband is systematically sleeping with other women. It's not the literal definition of cheating – it's work product that she is fully aware of at all times – but there is a world of difference between knowing that the man you love is in bed with someone else and actually feeling what one of those other women experiences when she is with him. It's too much, all at once. It's a disaster.
It also neatly fits in with the show's title, which directly refers to the paint job Stan's wife does to their house's point of entry, but is also about how much surface appearances ultimately become something much deeper. When Philip puts on the Clark accessories, he isn't exactly Elizabeth's husband anymore, and that creates a problem when she realizes it. Sandra Beeman painting the door the same color that represents the people Stan is fighting isn't that horrible in and of itself, but it's one more thing that makes him feel disconnected from the life inside that house, and that makes him consider his life with Nina his real one, more and more.
And in seeing what Nina and Oleg are doing to Stan, and what the various KGB factions are willing to do to expose this clandestine Nicaragua operation, we are reminded of just what a ruthless business this is, above and beyond matters sexual.
It's both impressive and sad how thoroughly Nina and Oleg are working over Stan, to the point where he's not even slightly aware of it. We appear to be an episode or two at most away from one of them pointing out how compromised he now is, and giving him a choice between working for them or being charged with treason. And I have to wonder if Stan will be able to live with that. The structure of the show would suggest that he spends the series getting ever-closer to discovering his neighbors' true identities, but could we be heading to a point where the American side of the equation doesn't have a regular representative for a while?
Elizabeth's Nicaraguan protege Lucia returns, and gets to demonstrate her commitment to the great and glorious cause first by having sex with Carl (in a position similar to the one Clark uses with Elizabeth) just to allow Elizabeth access to the congressman's safe, then by putting a little something extra in his heroin to kill him in a way that will look like an overdose. You can see that Lucia has some feelings for this guy, but she does what is necessary and sadly tells him to think about his mother right before the drugs kick in.
And though Philip and Elizabeth remain among the most valuable assets that the KGB has, it's clear from Kate's messages that the Centre is more than willing to sacrifice them – and, if it comes to it – Paige and Henry – for the sake of exposing this arrangement between the U.S. and the Nicaraguan rebels.
As with Stan, I don't expect our protagonists to actually be killed, but it's a very dangerous time – both physically and emotionally – for all involved. Things that once seemed like fiction have become real, and vice versa, and everyone is getting deeper into unfortunately circumstances that will be very hard to escape.
Such a roll this show's on right now.
Some other thoughts:
* We finally meet Andrew Larrick, and he is played by TV veteran Lee Tergesen. If you've seen “Oz,” you will have no trouble believing that Larrick is capable of doing some unspeakable things to each and every member of the Jennings family.
* At first, I was distracted that in the earlier Philip/Elizabeth post-coital scene, Elizabeth is completely naked (lying face down but filmed in full from above) while Philip is more or less fully clothed. Given that Matthew Rhys hasn't been shy about showing his body on camera in the past on this show, I'm assuming it's not a modesty issue, but a way to show both how much more vulnerable and adventurous Elizabeth is in their sex life at the moment. She wants to put it all out there, where he'd rather keep certain aspects of himself hidden.
* Stan's wife and son are discussing the recent death by drug overdose of John Belushi, which happened on March 5, 1982, and Philip and Kate meet at a bar that's showing a Ronald Reagan speech about Afghanistan that he made on March 10. Some other notable '80s references: the specs that Oleg gets (via Elizabeth and Lucia's work) are for ARPANET, which would in time lead to the series of tubes through which this blog post travels to your computer (the alternate headline for this review was going to be “The ARPANET is for porn”), while Stan discovers that the Bureau is starting to digitize all its files, which could in theory make it harder for him to illicitly copy something like he does for Oleg. Also, Paige has a Rick Springfield poster in her room, so why don't you listen to “Jessie's Girl” while reading the rest of this review?
* Boy, I hope the finality with which Margo Martindale delivered “Goodbye, Elizabeth” doesn't mean it's the end of Claudia on the show, whether through reassignment to Mother Russia as punishment for this mistake with her lover or, worse, death. I understand that she has a day job on “The Millers” (which will continue next season), and that we're lucky she was allowed to do even a handful of episodes, but she's too good a character to lose. And note that Philip does not tell Kate that they got the information on Larrick from Claudia. Always interesting to see which parts of the operation know what at any given time.
* Stan pays a visit to Agent Gaad's home, and we meet Mrs. Gaad, whom the family photos suggest he met during his service in Vietnam. Stan would be very wise to listen to Gaad's advice about being in over his head, but he won't, I'm sure.
* The end of the Elizabeth/Clark sex disaster contains the latest response to all of last year's wig questions, as it takes Philip forever to remove enough pins and clips from his hair to get the thing off.
What did everybody else think?
This show…
What in the foo is going on with Philip this season? Season one focused more on all of the turmoil of Elizabeth mostly, but this season is making up for it in spades with Philip.
I’m just really enjoying it!
At this point I would be grateful for a final season.
This episode was fantastic. I don’t like Stan Beeman, nor what he has turned into, and it was a pleasure to see Oleg squeeze him, Gaad step on him and Nina leave him on the pavement. The fireworks of seeing Nina work over Oleg, if that comes to pass, will be worth it. She is the ultimate asset in play.
If Beeman is to redeem himself, he risks becoming like Hank Schrader, and lose everything for being so compromised.
Interesting that Claudia takes some responsibility for Emmet and Leanne’s deaths. I had originally thought she took a direct hand, and I said so in the comments for the first episode, but her role may well have been indirect.
Now we see Philip in a cliffhanger for next week with the evil Larrick. I do love this show.
Larrick is not evil in the least. Yes he planned to kill Emmet & Leanne, but he didn’t. I believe him when he said while he planned to kill them someone got to them first since he was talking to who he thought were CIA Officers who caught him and it would do him good to say he killed two KGB illegals to them. This also means he was *not* responsible for killing the daughter. He was just a gay man who is very patriotic but wanted to keep his career and get the KGB yoke off him. If he had killed Emmet & Leanne successfully without harming the children I would say he did the right thing. They were KGB and not innocent people. If I can give Philip & Elizabeth a pass for sometimes killing innocent people sometimes so they don’t get caught (Like the neighborhood security guard and the Afghani busboy) I can most assuredly give Larrick a pass if he had killed the two KGB officers even if the right and proper thing to do would be to report it to the authorities-but of course that would mean the lost of his career for being a homosexual if not only his feeding info to the Soviets.
I do fault him for having semi public sex outside of the back door of a gay bar after being blackmailed for being gay in the first place-and possibly this is the way he was caught by them in the first place-and now being under scrutiny by what he thought was the CIA until he caught Philip stalking him.
He is reckless but by no means not evil.
Oh and Claudia maybe indirectly responsible for the death of E&L but it was though a mistake, not machinations as some thought and so it is easier much easier to feel sorry for her because she obviously feels the dread that she maybe responsible (it is not a certainly yet).
But it still doesn’t make a sense to me for a part of the KGB to kill its own operatives even if it is to stop a policy they disagree with, so I think it could be another agent M&L were running or maybe another nation intelligence service.
This was probably their best episode yet. And also probably it’s sexiest. The funny thing is that the scene I thought was going to be it’s sexiest turned into something very, very different and very, very unsexy.
I don’t think that’s necessarily Philip’s favorite position.
I think it allows him to have sex with other women without having to see their face.
I don’t think it’s Philips’ favorite position, but I think it’s definitely one of “Clark’s” and you’re right, it’s advantageous when you’re having sex with a woman you find unattractive (for lots of reasons) because he doesn’t have to look at her face. Easier to get through it.
This. I thought this exact thing. This is what he does with Martha because he doesn’t have to see her face.
I think this season is about as good as anything I have seen on TV, including the best seasons of shows like The Wire and Breaking Bad. Hope they can keep it up. It is succeeding on so many levels … as a spy thriller, as a family drama, as an intense romantic drama …
“The Americans” is in no way of the same caliber of “BrBa”. Yes, it’s very good. “BrBa is sheer genius.
agree it is working on a number of levels for me.
Agreed – not one episode has failed and most have soared… No, it may not have the operatic scale of The Wire (which I consider the Great American Novel) or the audacity of Breaking Bad. Where The Americans excels is in taking us under the skin of some deeply compromised individuals living, sometimes literally, on a knife’s edge.
The only genius of “Breaking Bad” was in fooling people into believing it was anything more than mindless pulp that played fast and loose with character and plot logic whenever it became necessary to drive things in a particular direction.
I’m sorry but could someone give me a brief on why Agent Gaad was dismissed and what Stan did to contribute to his dismissal?
Stan kidnapped and killed Vlad.Vlad was a diplomat,not a spy,so his death is an political issue as well.
To be honest,that part is kind of confusing,because they said that Agent Gaad will take the fall right after the death of Bruce Dameran,so it seemed it can be connected to that as well.
@Europe:
Actually Vlad was KGB too, but a desk jockey, not a field officer. Stan just took him while Vladimir was jogging on his usual path. He later killed him in retaliation for the killing of his FBI partner. They tried to cover up the killing by making it look like one of the growing homicides DC was having, but the Soviets and the American State Department smell something fishy and so there are congressional hearings and the like. In the mean while Agent Gadd, who is the Captain of the ship could be taking fall for it.
Behind the Red Door is also likely a reference to Behind the Green Door, the infamous Marilyn Chambers porn film from 1972 that contains a rape sequence (shades of Elizabeth). And Marilyn Chambers is also famous for being Proctor and Gamble’s Ivory Snow girl (the box art portrays her as a young mother happily holding her child), another woman (like Elizabeth) whose jobs entailed portraying both wholesome motherly purity and alternately unbridled sexuality.
Damn, I didn’t see this in time. I made the same point below in my post.
Also notable: Carl had a lamp in his house that was identical to one my parents had in the 70s-80s.
Good god what a great episode. Scene after scene after scene. This felt like a finale more than midseason.
Scared on the “Goodbye Elizabeth” line. Clearly done in post. Hoping CBS hasn’t decided no more Americans for Margo.
Alan, their marriage, whatever it may have been earlier, is indeed real now.
Elizabeth wasn’t angry at Philip’s brutality. She was shocked.
What Martha had gleefully interpreted as Philip the animal might well have been exactly what Elizabeth and Philip were already enjoying together.
This is by far the best series on any TV network.
Hard to imagine a KGB spy living in America for many years would be shocked. This was essentially role-playing. Elizabeth had to at least think of this as a possibility. Maybe she was shocked that it lasted less than 30 seconds!
Time constraints. Not sure how much sexual experience Martha has so who knows what she would consider animal behavior. Thought that was what made her an attractive target for Clark, that she was very lonely. Had the feeling Philip’s performance with Elizabeth might have been just that; that while the idea titalated? Elizabeth it made Philip uncomfortable from the start and this was his way of killing the possibility of any requests for a repeat performance. Would still be harsh considering he knows about Elizabeth’s rape.
I agree, I didn’t see Elizabeth as angry either. She seemed shocked by her own reaction; I think she says to him, “Just give me a minute.” That was a horrible but excellent scene, especially coming after their earlier sex scene.
@Stolinzino, Jdulflo, GaryC:
We have seen it before. That is the same “Doggy Style” position we have seen Philip use as “Clark” when he is having sex with Martha. At the time it was a very explicit even shocking scene considering it is basic cable and not a prenium channel like HBO, Showtime or Starz where I came to expect such scenes, but not on FX, even though Martha wasn’t topless or anything. Martha knows exactly what she meant. Elizabeth didn’t.
As for it being short consider that Elizabeth was in physical pain over the anal sex and of course it probably reminded her of the rape she suffered around 22 years before, so 30 seconds is a long time under those circumstances.
I think when he is with Elizabeth he makes love to her, when he is with Martha or other women, he f____ them.
@Hunter2012-what makes you think this wasn’t just “doggy style”? I never got any indication it wasn’t regular intercourse–not anal. I think Philip cut it short because it was never what he wanted in the first place, but was trying to give Elizabeth what SHE said she wanted. He tried it for 10 seconds, then pulled away to ask if it was really what she wanted (after trying it.)
“What Martha had gleefully interpreted as Philip the animal might well have been exactly what Elizabeth and Philip were already enjoying together.”
I think he definitely has sex differently with Martha. It’s shown to be rougher, not loving and genuine the way the real Philip is with Elizabeth. I think Elizabeth wanted Philip to stop holding back with her, and interpreted Clark as a version of Philip not holding anything back. That’s really what she was jealous of. But what she got was the real Clark, who isn’t like that. We see from the way Clark bangs Martha that there’s not that sincerity or love there is with Philip and Elizabeth.
Martha told Clark’s “sister” she had experience with a bunch of other guys. This is the 80’s, not the 50’s. Philip’s sex with Elizabeth was fast and furious, fast and rough. He didn’t “try it” to see if that’s what she wanted, he banged her hard and fast thinking that’s what she wanted to try. Boom,boom, he was done. And those of you who think any of this, even Elizabeth’s rape, was anal sex have evidently never had it. Please do some research and learn about doggy style please.
We can’t know what Martha considers “an animal in bed.” It’s subjective. Plus, she may have been bragging to “Clark’s” fake sister. The main thing is that it put something in Elizabeth’s mind that she couldn’t shake and Phillip gave her an answer, whether it was truly what he does with Martha or not.
Actually, we have seen him banging Martha from behind to her immense pleasure in a previous episode.
Claudia told her lover she’s a high-level Soviet spy? I didn’t buy that at all and am surprised it’s gotten no comment here so far. Maybe I missed something. If it made sense to you, please tell me why.
Her relationship could have began as recruiting an asset, and perhaps she went too fast and revealed too much before being sure the person was trustworthy. We saw the same thing happen with Elizabeth and Gregory, except that Gregory was always faithful and never reported her to the authorities as Claudia suspects her partner might have.
@Primate:
I think it was different with Elizabeth and Gregory. She recruited him as an agent before they became lovers. With Claudia it sounds like she fell in love with her boyfriend and trusted him. He didn’t sound like an agent she cultivated but someone she cared about. Now she fears that he has told someone and someone is acting on that knowledge. This was meant to be a compliment to how Lucia had to do her duty killing Carl despite his stating to fall in love with her and she genuinely liking him. The rookie Nicaraguan Sandinista Officer did her duty, while the seasoned long serving KGB officer made a rookie mistake.
We know almost nothing about this situation Claudia is describing, so it’s too soon to read anything into it beyond she exposed herself and was betrayed. However, kind of have a hard time believing Claudia’s assets would be terminated so violently and Claudia would be allowed to live. *That* seems really fishy, if Claudia is right.
Did Claudia ever use a masculine or feminine pronoun when talking about her lover? I’ll bet it was a woman, and homosexuality was deeply frowned upon in the USSR (still is).
Actually I have to disagree slightly with Alan about the symbolism of the red front door at Stan’s home. I think the red door was a red herring to hide the real reference for the “Behind the Red Door” episode tile. I think it fits more with the classic early 1970s porno movie “Behind the Green Door” which was about a woman (played by Marylin Chambers) at a sex club experiencing anal sex. And as one can tell in this episode anal sex was a feature with Lucia and Elizabeth receiving it from Carl and “Clark” respectively (and is what Martha likes usually), and perhaps most directly relevant to the episode’s title Andrew Larrick giving it to some random guy just outside of a gay bar’s (if not sex club) back door.
I think Elizabeth’s tragic reaction to her sexual experimentation didn’t include anger, just despair; but yes I do think it flashed her back to when she was raped by her former KGB Major supervisor when she was in training back in 1960.
Anyone remember when the Jewish Refuseinik scientist Anton that Philip was “force repatriating” mentioning ARPANET while he pleaded to Philip not to be sent back in the previous episode?
Lucia is, as far as I’m concerned, in a tie as who is the hottest woman ever shown on “The Americans” although Lucia is closer to my type.
Elizabeth as a nice ass but it doesn’t equals Nina’s. :-)
I feel sorry for Carl all he did was open a door he should’ve to a hot girl he liked and I think was falling in love for since he wanted her to meet his parents. He didn’t deserve to be killed even if his drug habit put him in harm’s way. I had a funny feeling with Elizabeth when she was in the congressman’s office. She didn’t immediately make for the safe to crack it but just stood there listening toe Carl have sex with Lucia and Lucia giving coded “Are you done yet?” shouts to Elizabeth. Was Elizabeth give Lucia some kind of perverted lesson of sorts as a payback for Lucia saying to Elizabeth essentially that although “sexpionage” is part of the job you shouldn’t give it up so easily?
Agent Gadd’s wife good looking older woman I’d say much much prettier than Claudia which I am surprised was able to land a “gentleman friend”.
And yes I suspect that this may have been the last we seen of Claudia. I think she knows what “The Centre” will do to her for her carelessness if it was her “loose lips that sank the ship” and it isn’t a KGB faction that is responsible for the killings of Emmet & Leanne and her daughter (I still having a hard time believing that really. It simply doesn’t make sense to conspire to kill some of your own to expose a policy you don’t agree with). Maybe they will be lenient and let her retire if she is responsible.
If you think either of the woman you mentioned had anal sex you need a refresher course on sex. They had intercourse, doggy style. When Elizabeth was raped, it was the same way, it was rough and forced but not anal sex. Some of you people….
Leeving: if the title does indeed have meaning in reference to the porn movie than its most likely that we are supposed to interpret it as anal sex. Perhaps not acted out in a most authentic manner in an effort to get it by censors.
First off you, and the previous commenter, are making a giant leap in associating it with that movie. Most likely it’s exactly what Alan said, a sign that this FBI agent is a virtual non-entity in his own home. I would think in most marriages doing something a little on the drastice side, like painting your front door bright red, is at least discussed between husband and wife. In this house, there is no husband, literally as he is hardly ever there, and figuratively as even when he is there he is not. So on one of the few nights our favorite agent actually comes home for dinner the striking change that greets him is a clear sign to him (and us) that this is not even his home.
Second, please put away your fantasies etc. We saw previously Martha enjoying a little doggy action, and in this case Clark gave it to Elizabeth in a brutally cold, fast, rough manner just to get it over with. You saw him when he came home, he probably just came from a few exhausting hours entertaining his wife and now he is forced to entertain his other wife. “Okay, you want it, here it is, no emotion, no feeling, just wham bam thank you maam.” Anal sex is not needed to accomplish this feeling, just as the Lucia simply bent over the desk, again for vaginal sex, as a convenient way to make sure her boyfriend was facing away from the doorway (and also to probably avoid having to look him in the eye. Please put your Marilyn Chambers fantasies away.
@Lee Ving: Behind the Green Door is a very famous film from the early days of mainstream porn, probably one of the top five best known titles in the history of porn. The writers of the Americans would be as aware of the Chambers film as Woodward and Bernstein were of Deep Throat (the film) when they were investigating Watergate.
I understand that the title could be a play on that but your link to anal sex is where you are way off track. If memory serves me correctly, there is no anal sex scene in the Marilyn chambers movie, contrary to what you wrote above.
I’m really into this show, but I see how deeply some fans get, as if it’s real. I guess thats what quality drama is all about, becoming a witness to the events, sort of living the fantasy. But that fantasy is coming from the minds of the writers, who are doing a hell of a job.
I love this show. Probably what got me interested was growing up in the 1980s in suburban DC. But the acting and the story keeps me here. The look that Stan made when he was told he was over his head. He knows it.
Anyone else notice the modern wind mills during one of the long shots of the city?
I may be in the minority, however I think Elizabeth’s reaction had less to do with the position or that it reminded her about how Philip slept with other women. I think it was the entirely unromantic and overly aggressive, yet disconnected, way he just penetrated her. He was not an animal, he was a caged animal lashing out. If played right, there could be an element of fantasy that I believe would have made that quite erotic and fulfilling. She wants to see Philip be more… something. And sexual boredom or the desire for some sort of novelty is not confined to this show by any stretch.
However, instead of being dominant and oozing masculinity, I think he went from being loving and caring to just, for lack of a better word, fucking. Ruthlessly. It may have brought back flashes of her rape, however I think it was more than that. “Clark” was lashing out, and I also thought it showed maybe, instead of being an animal in the bed, “Clark” was Philip doing the mechanics in a way where his compassion and love (which he feels pretty tremendously toward Elizabeth) is gone. This is not Philip having hot sex with Elizabeth. This is Philip forced to role play as Clark, the role where he has sex with his pretend wife that he does NOT love and whom he is using in a way that will ultimately destroy her on some level(s). After last week’s episode, I think it is clear on a gut level his double-life really deeply effects him.
I think the disaster of their relationship was not the “Clark” roleplay leading to the aggressive sex or that they did it doggy style. I think Elizabeth wanted that to be honest, and we’ve seen her handle far kinkier stuff in the field. The problem was how it happened. He did now warm her up or do it in a passionate way. He just abruptly turned her over copulated in a very cold, almost robotic manner.
I think they will ultimately talk about what they want, and why this turned out so wrong. Rather that being a soap opera or melodramatic, I think it makes them more human. It is symbolic that after living lies for years they cannot communicate as well, and still may not quite understand the wants of the other people. It makes sense that there may be some sense of jealousy or wanting some part of the other that they see they are not getting, and this resulting in complications including, but certainly not limited to, their sex life.
-Cheers
Definitely agree with you here – plus, I think Clark-with Elezabeth was much angrier than Clark-with-Martha.
BTW, with Gaad on (I guess) suspension, is Martha still in her usual place in the office, or would the temp chief bring in his own secretary?
Dead on.
That’s the best description of this I’ve seen yet. Well said.
Yeah, I totally agree with you. I almost had the feel of rape to it, honestly – because it wasn’t passionate, and she wasn’t warmed-up, as you say. She was just grabbed and penetrated roughly and while she thought she wanted Clark and hot, experimental sex, I don’t think she wanted this. It felt like watching a rape on screen and I’m sure it brought back the one she experienced.
As for Lucia, did any one else think she was a virgin? She told Elizabeth that you don’t just give that away, that she hadn’t slept with him yet. And then the look on her face when she was being screwed from behind, roughly – that wasn’t enjoyment. Even if *that* wasn’t rape, it was clear that it was physically painful from the expressions on her face. It’s not like she got much more of a warm-up than Elizabeth did, but I very much got the impression that she was a virgin and doing what she thought she had to for her cause.
Stan: “Sorry to bother you at home, sir”
Gaad: “And yet, here you are…”
Man, that’s cold! I absolutely love Richard Thomas on this show…
“I would offer you a drink, but my wife and I are just on our way out…”
I agree, but it was a little odd to have Gaad be so cold after being so helpful and supportive up to now. I guess we have to assume that once the hearings were staring him in the face, Gaad finally lost his cool. Great scene though.
Lol I didn’t see it as cold as much as grumpy, and completely understandable. Leave the poor bastard in peace to brood.
This may have been my favorite episode, which is interesting (to me), because there weren’t any huge plot developments. The vise has been tightened on several characters, but plot-wise not a whole lot has changed since last week. But the character development is off the charts. I love the fact that the show’s creators have the confidence to slow things down a notch and let us explore who these people are. You could actually feel the anguish of Phillip and Elizabeth after the sex scene, and poor Stan, my goodness. Has there ever been an actor since Gary Cooper who could say more with his facial expressions than Noah Emmerich? You can feel the ulcer in his gut growing just by studying his eyes. We’ve sort of been trained by TV to expect things to happen quickquickquick. This show has the guts to slow things down. The effect is to draw us — well, me — even further into its grip. Congrats to all involved.
Best show on television that no one’s watching. Hopefully it gets the Emmy attention it is earning this year.
It wasn’t until it appeared on Netflix that Breaking Bad really took off in terms of audience. Is Americans there yet? There must be a bigger audience for this show out there.
It’s surprising to me that a show filled with sex, violence, and spytastic intrigue isn’t a little more popular.
Breaking Bad took a long time to break through after appearing on Netflix. It took a lot of critical acclaim to get people watching, just like with The Wire. I remember because I remember catching up on BB as season 2 ended and no one, no one was watching, and I had to drag people to it. If you want people to start watching The Americans, talk about it with people you know and talk about it often. It’s all about word of mouth.
You’re right: as I go check it out, the raw numbers of viewers look similar (though I don’t know if BB was as low in the all-important 18-49 “demo”).
I put out the word to people on Facebook and Twitter. Though I felt a little pang of conflictedness: I want people to start watching now, but if I’m advising friends on what to do I’d really advocate starting from the beginning rather than jumping in now. So trying to drum up support from new viewers feels a little selfish, but ah well.
Didn’t anyone notice the obvious goof in this episode? Who paints the exterior of their front door in early March? I seem to recall seeing snow on the ground when Stan drove home. Far too cold for a good paint job. I will expect to see peeling paint by next week. And having read all the erudite comments about whether the Elizabeth-Philip as Clark was anal sex or vaginal sex, I must ask just how anyone can tell?
Here’s another one… how did Elizabeth get out of the congressman’s office without anyone noticing?! Carl had locked it from the outside!
This is such a great show that not enough people are watching.. I am loving the family dynamic this season. The daughter is rapidly in danger of becoming as annoying as Brody’s daughter Dana from Homeland! But I get it. Also I can see them having her get involved with a cult and that should be interesting how they deal with it. At first glance, Stan seems too smart to be so dumb as to get caught in such a trap, but when the trap has such delectable bait, I guess its easy enough. That whole Phillip as Clark scene was so terrifying, but hopefully Elizabeth gets that her husband is that way b/c he is “doing a job” when he is with Martha, so he is not sweet and tender like when he is with her. That should reassure her in a strange sort of way. I am looking forward to the next episode to see how Phil gets out of this. I always thought they were not very careful about their shenanigans, using the same cars, etc. I love seeing Felicity kick ass though. (yes, she will always be Felicity with the long pretty curly hair) lol Top 5 show for sure.
ARPANET was certainly the progenitor of the current Internet, although it certainly wasn’t a secret in 1982. It was begun in 1969, had the first outside-the-US countries connected to it in 1973, and was declared operational in 1975. Hell, I used it regularly in 1981 and I was neither a spy nor any other type of government employee.
I don’t think the dialogue between Oleg and Arkady means necessarily that Arpanet was a secret, but rather to show Arkady is getting outdated.
In the context of this show, Arkady is the old guard of the KGB, Oleg is one of the Gorbachev guys, the future of the USSR.
True, the dialogue between Oleg and Arkady didn’t necessarily imply that – but the photographing, developing, and delivering of pages with ARPANET in big bold letters on it rather did. Now if the pages has displayed the word MILNET instead, it wouldn’t have been an anachronism.
It may not have been a govt secret but you were a rare breed back then. I personally didn’t know anyone who used the internet until 1988 when I entered college, and that was a roommate on dial-up communicating via local bulletin boards. It might as well have been Top Secret in 1982.
I just hope Larrick doesn’t take a crap on Philip’s face.
ppl keep mentioning Elizabeth having been raped previously. When did we hear more details of this and under what circumstances? maybe my memory escapes me but I was under the impression that only time shes mentioned a previous rape was when talking to Gregory and i thought it was a lie just to get close to him. am i wrong? thx
The rape happened in the Pilot ep when she was a young cadet.
Elizabeth explains the need for Lucia to kill Carl as when it comes to light that info about ARPANET has been compromised it will be traced back to the Congressman, his aide, and ultimately to Lucia. Not sure how Carl turning up dead eliminates that concern, it might aggrevate it.
It was such a heartbreaking scene with “Clark” and Elizabeth. You can see that exact moment on her face when she realizes that this is not what she wants after encouraging him so much to be Clark in bed.
Here’s a question, is it just me or did the shadowy figure who called the house (the signal in guise of a sales pitch) bear a resemblance to one Agent Gadd?
Malcolm franks’