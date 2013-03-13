Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Duty and Honor’

A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I have 16 pairs of legwarmers…
“I’m ready now, Mischa.” -Irina
It’s one thing to tell us that Phillip and Elizabeth have given up any chance at a normal life in service to their mission. It’s quite another thing to give face to that sacrifice, as “Duty and Honor” does mostly well(*) in introducing us to Irina, the woman Phillip loved before he was assigned to his fake marriage to Elizabeth.
(*) I say “mostly” only because I spent parts of the episode distracted by my attempt to calculate the trajectory of Irina’s career, the odds that both halves of this couple would wind up as sleeper agents – if, indeed, that’s what Irina is, since it wasn’t entirely clear. (She could be based in Montreal as “Ann,” or she could just have a flawless accent but have been flown in for this specific mission.) If they’re roughly the same age and she was really pregnant with Phillip’s son – as opposed to using that as a lie to re-strengthen their bond and gain a companion in her new fugitive lifestyle – what are the odds she catches up to the position Phillip is in right now, more or less? Not saying it’s not possible, just that the details were sketchier than they maybe needed to be, given how important the story was to Phillip’s past, present and future.
Irina’s arrival came at a particularly bad time for Phillip. Pre-mole hunt, he probably regrets their parting but feels 100 percent on board with his marriage to Elizabeth. Post-mole hunt, though, he’s being reminded again of the difference between spouses and partners(**), and it’s at least tempting to consider abandoning life in Falls Church – and his very real children – to go back to his one true love, rather than return to the current tension and feelings of betrayal with Elizabeth.
(**) Making Stan’s wife’s envy of the Jennings marriage particularly ironic. As bad as she and Stan have it, they at least chose each other way back when.
This was a great showcase for Matthew Rhys, but what made the story work was that it wasn’t simply a reunion between ex-lovers, but another mission. Phillip has to contemplate his past, present and future while he’s in the middle of framing a man for rape, and he and Irina get a very painful reminder of the life they have currently chosen when Phillip has to coldly beat her up as part of the frame job. This is why Irina wants out, and why Phillip has been questioning things for so long, and I appreciate how “The Americans” always frames these meditations on marriage within a spy context (or, if you prefer, how it always adds a marital element to a spy story).
Phillip returns from this business trip – and I loved how the episode’s opening scenes framed it in the context of a spouse acting as if their partner’s work trip is a glamorous vacation – determined to make things work, as is Elizabeth. But they begin this new phase of their marriage the way spies should: with more lies, since Phillip doesn’t let on any of what happened with Irina in New York. Those details may never come out, but it’s a reminder that no matter what either party feels, or how hard they work at it, they’re trying to patch together a structure built on a rotten foundation.
Another great episode of what continues to be a sterling debut season.
Some other thoughts:
* Hands up, everyone else who thought that, at certain angles, actress Marina Squerciati (as Irina/Ann) looked exactly like Lizzy Caplan?
* While Phillip’s up in New York reconnecting with Irina/Ann, Elizabeth gets to tie together several recent threads, as she hooks up with part of the cell that was led by the man she shot in the head two weeks ago, while she and Granny have their first encounter since Elizabeth turned her face into hamburger. Margo Martindale’s delivery of “Better luck next time” (in response to Elizabeth’s “I’m sorry I didn’t kill you. That’s my apology.”) should, mathematically, be enough to secure her next Emmy right now, shouldn’t it?
* Meanwhile, Stan and Nina finally go to bed together, after Chris prods Stan into having sex to ease his troubled mind. It’s interesting to consider the post-coital scene – which includes Nina explaining, “You Americans think everything is black and white; for us, everything is grey” – in light of what Special Agent in Charge John-Boy tells Stan later. Yes, it’s in John-Boy’s best interests to keep her in place as an asset, and to tell handler Stan whatever he has to do placate him, but Nina is a spy of sorts, even if a low-level one, and she’s done very well at her new job as a double agent. Who’s to say she’s the poor unfortunate innocent Stan has made her out to be, rather than someone ruthless and self-preservationist enough to present herself that way to the do-gooder FBI agent?
What did everybody else think?
Granny killed me with the better luck next time line, loved it. I enjoyed the whole elaborate plot to make it look like the Polish guy raped Ann.
I’m hoping Nina is working for bigger people, and really is a spy. Really enjoying this first season, a show I’m trying to watch live instead of on DVR.
When Martindale said “Better luck next time,” I said aloud, “There’s a little Mags Bennett creeping in there.”
Lee… me too! I thought she might present Elizabeth a little “Apple Pie” as a peace offering.
I don’t believe that Nina is a spy of any sort other than being an informant. She is to me exactly what she appears to be: An embassy secretary blackmailed by the FBI Counter Intelligence Unit because they use the fact that she was breaking Soviet law by exchanging caviar for high end stereo equipment and American currency and smuggling those items in the Soviet Diplomatic baggage to sell back home in the USSR. At best she is a “spy” by being dragooned into it. Agent Gadd doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge that and the FBI responsibility and so make her disposable.
As an audience IMHO we have seen too much of her in her private moments to think she is working for someone in the KGB. How would giving the codes to the FBI help the KGB when Vasili who is running operations in Washington know nothing about it and when the FBI change the codes so the KGB couldn’t track who was following their operatives and more immediately Vasili to meet and reassure the source, the KGB was forced to have Elizabeth kill a lucrative source on Missile Defense technology intelligence? No evidence that Nina was feeding the FBI disinformation. What’s the upside?
What I am concerned about is that she would use the fact that she slept with Stan against him. I believe in that way she is indeed a self preservationist survivor. I am sure she wants out from under Stan’s thumb. Also now that Stan’s wife have subtly told Elizabeth her fear that Stan maybe having an affair and his son is frustrated that dad is hardly ever home Elizabeth and/or Philip would get it in their heads to follow Stan around to hold against him and so discover Nina and so notify The Center about her.
NOOOOOO!!! Do NOT kill Nina off! Not after tonite.
Also, I am sure Irina was on a special side assignment. Her appeal to Philip was probably another KGB loyalty test. Her showing up in D.C. so soon after the molehunt seems too much of a coincidence.
A thought I had about Irina and Phillip sleeping together is that if it she was testing him its possible Granny might eventually use the information against the Jennings to drive a rift between them.
I agree with both your points, Prettok, but note that Phillip and Irina were in New York for the travel convention, not DC.
Phillip failed the KGB’s loyalty test by not turning in the defector. I think Nina’s fate (live or die into second season) will probably depend on the movie career of the actress playing her (or that’s what seems to happen in other shows anyway).
Fantastic episode, although the backstory with Irina, their earlier relationship, and her career was a bit too rushed/murky. It’s tough given how much story they have to tell, so I understand, but it weakened the emotional impact.
“Phillip” tears up her picture in the first (or maybe second) episode.
Minor comment: Nina said “white and black”, not the reverse.
I notieced that too, thought it was strange.
Did anyone else notice that the kids were playing chess when Phil got home and asked if anyone missed him? Very white and black I thought.
The other endearing Nina phrasing was “everyone at the KGB is running around like ‘cut off chickens'” in reference to the Reagan assassination attempt in episode 4.
(I’ve been trying to think of that for the best part of an hour and signed up here to tell you!)
I thought the Polish guy was bragging about how many carriages they have in Poland, but he was actually talking about “courageous” men and women.
Re: “White & Black”. To me they were just pointing out Nina’s unfamiliarity with American colloquialisms, as compared to Phillip & Elizabeth, who’d been coached to the nth degree before they were ever allowed to set foot on US soil.
Nina’s malapropisms are one of the most endearing things about her.
I suspect Nina is playing Stan just like she played Vasili, probably as a method of self-protect when the Russians find out she’s the mole. If she plays double agent, it may just convince them not to kill her. Will bet money that the Jennings are going to ice her before the season is out, though.
I totally get Stan sleeping with her, but he’s proven himself to be such a sharp agent, that if he doesn’t at least consider that she’s sleeping with him out of self-preservation rather than lust, then it’s a disservice to his character.
I’m pretty sure that Irina was trying to lure Philip away with that fake son photo… However, I’m with you that Nina probably a lot less innocent than Stan makes her out to be… All I kept screaming at the TV during the post-coital scene was, ” Stan! Do you remember what happened to the last guy Nina slept with? Please don’t let that guy be you!” BTW it’s Matthew Rhys, not Philip.
Well Stan should remember what happened to Visili since it was entirely his idea to get rid of him and he made the incriminating calls to Visili.
This was a great showcase for Phillip Rhys, but what made the story work was that it wasn’t simply a reunion between ex-lovers, but another mission.
I think you mean Matthew Rhys. :)
This was a great episode for Matthew Rhys – talk about emotional contortions. Aside from seeing Irina after twenty years (boy she looked a little young) but also to find out that he possibly has another son and then not to know whether this is really true or not – it’s a wonder that he can function at all.
I’m not sure these people can truly have sincere relationships given how much they have to lie to everyone all the time. But I am very glad they didn’t use Irina for more than this episode. Philip and Elizabeth already have enough complexity in their relationship to worry about as it is.
“Better luck next time” – How can such a sweet looking woman like that be so evil and menacing. She’s just amazing.
John Boy was on to something. I think Nina did “eat Stan for breakfast.” I can’t wait until we see Stan’s backstory about when he was undercover. That experience has taken a toll on his emotional life – most obviously on his marriage. He must have had to do something pretty bad – aside from lying and betraying a bunch of people. Whatever it was – he can’t get past it.
This has become my favorite show on right now (Justified is a close second). I hope they can maintain this level of story telling over a good number of seasons.
I too thought Irina looks quite young. So I did what I usually do when I think the character’s age seems suspect: I tried to look up the actress’s age. But boy has she buried that information well–it is not available on IMDb, Wikipedia, or her website, and the latter does not list dates of the plays she was in, when she graduated college, etc.
What’s the consensus on the boy in the photo? Was Irina’s lack of response confirmation that he doesn’t exist? I think I’d find it more interesting from a character standpoint if Phillip really did have a kid out there he’d likely never be able to meet. More tragic.
A part of me wonders if it wasn’t yet another loyalty test
If he does exist, I’m assuming he’s in Russia still, correct? Would she really just run away and disappear without her son, especially if her son was still well within reach of people who could punish him for her actions? I don’t think he was real. It was either another loyalty test or a ploy to reconnect with Phillip.
Since Irina said he wanted to join the army before university if definitely gave the impression that said son was in Russia, but I leaning towards believing the son wasn’t real.
If Irina is telling the truth, their son may be in for some very unpleasant service in Afghanistan.
Love Richard Thomas as CIA boss. His role is a small one, but every week he gets that one good line. This week it was, “Has she had you for breakfast, Stan?”
I love him in this too. He’s doing a stellar job as a very tough boss. I really like how his face has matured. A long way from John Boy.
To be clear Special Agent Gadd, played by Richard Thomas, is the supervisor of a part of FBI Conterintelligence, not the CIA.
Was Matthew Rhys’ Russian dubbed by another actor, or by him in ADR? I feel like it’s the former but couldn’t be sure.
I thought the same thing, particularly when he meets her in the park in Russia.
I loved how retro that farewell was — in a train station with sad quiet classical music.
I gotta say, other than maybe the eyes, I’m not seeing any resemblance between Squerciati and Caplan. Though it would be extremely interesting to see Caplan try to do a role like this.
It’s interesting to see Caplan do anything.
Reminded me a little of Rashida Jones. Plus her name was Ann.
Now imagining “Ann Perkins!” as a Soviet sleeper agent.
Funny how people perceive how other people look.
Every time I see Dallas Roberts (“Milton” on The Walking Dead and “Mile” on Rubicon) I say, “Man…he looks just like John Ritter”, people say…”yeah….I guess…a little”.
I think of John Ritter every time I see Dallas Roberts, also!
Definitely the poor/not dead man’s Ritter.
After watching this and her run on Justified, I am kind of pissed that Margo Martindale doesn’t have her own show. If she was a man she would at the very least be getting the sort of opportunities that Chi McBride had with Boston Public, Human Target and Golden Boy.
I agree that the lack of clarity in Irina’s back story was a little distracting but what a payoff! The ambiguity in the train station scene was excellent and was itself the payoff. We don’t know who was most vulnerable in that moment and the beautiful part of it is that there are a half a dozen plausible scenarios that could be developed in future episodes.
My only concern with this episode was that Stan acted on his desire to sleep with Nina seemed a little premature. I like how the possibility that Nina is compromising Stan dovetailed with the dynamic between Phillip and Irina but I would have liked to see him begin to confide in her before they went there. On some level Stan has to know that Nina slept with him to protect herself just as she did with Vasili. There is more between Stan and Nina than Stan’s inability to reconnect with his wife or his desire for intimacy with a woman who can identify with his own experience as an undercover agent.
Longshot prediction: Stan will get turned upside down by Nina and in order to save his own ass will end up cashing in the trust he’s built up with John Boy to intentionally expose her as the mole to save another asset. Stan is slowly losing his soul and there is no way that Nina is gets her happy ending.
I actually thought that Squerciati looks like Cilian Murphy’s sister from certain angles.
That last bullet point about Nina is very savvy viewing and intriguing. This could be one of those moments that in seeing this world through the perspective of a central character — in this case Stan — the audience could have been jaded, misjudging her, along with him. Almost like when we realize we had been misunderstanding Adam during s1 of HBO’s Girls. This is a great device if used properly. There are two basic requirements, both of which The Americans have set up brilliantly, if the plan is indeed to reveal her as much more of a proactive, savvy agent of her own will. 1. You mustn’t see through the smoke screen to the true nature of the personality too early. If that happens it just feels like the show is misunderstanding its character or pulling a cheap trick. Until I read this post, I hadn’t considered her as anything other than sweet and vulnerable so they got me here. BUT this also has to be balanced with: 2. Once the reveal is made about the misjudgement, you should be able to go back to the episodes — literally or mentally — and make sense of this newly exposed persona. The old, forehead smacking, how did I miss this, the pieces were right in front of me!? And again, if this is the route they choose (which I’m becoming increasingly convinced of and hopeful for) the show nails this criterion as well. Nina’s tone has loosely been a victim-in-waiting who is being pushed by everyone around her. In reality and fact however, she has displayed sharp wits, competence, and stealth. And that vague victim vibe we are currently buying at face value could very well stem from some combination of her playing that role AND/OR seeing the whole situation from the male/agent perspective. I love this possibility!
Regarding Irina, I feel like the possibility of them meeting in this fashion could give one pause, BUT the episode was somewhat vague in the origin story, so I was able to see a scenario where it wouldn’t be that big of a contrivance or stretch. And as it was vague, perhaps its something that will get additional explanation and attention later in the season or series. And they say, HA, and you thought this was a contrivance, when really THIS was going on all along. I could see this show pulling that off. Similar to Breaking Bad, this show is just so tightly integrated and credible with little to no fat, very well tied up loose ends, characters intertwined at every possible step, and balanced in proportions in terms of motivation and consequence. So, I’m willing to ignore this totally, as either a rare exception OR something they are purposely playing coy with.
Last thought: Margo Martindale is great in this role, but it has a tad bit of novelty feel for me, still. And I’d have to think on other contenders in the supporting actress drama runnings, but with the saturation of talent on tv, I’d have to imagine that there are performances with deeper characterization and emotion. Brody’s wife in Homeland comes to mind in short order. I’m not saying Martindale isn’t in the running or shouldn’t be – quite the contrary. I’m just saying it strikes me as brave to all-but-guarentee a nomination at this point, let alone a victory! She may be in contention, but I certainly don’t think she has gotten to the ‘its hers to lose’ point. I’d prefer to think of her as a very affecting and likable underdog performance in the category, where I’d understand if she pulled an upset nomination and win. Just my thoughts!
Martindale would be in the Guest Actress category, not Supporting, which makes her nomination/win more likely (especially since the Emmy’s generally love to give the same people awards over and over again).
Looking back at Nina’s behavior from her POV she did not exactly come across as a savvy spy.
When she had to photograph some docs , she seemed way too inexperienced and nervous to be a calculated agent.
That’s true, she did seem nervous. I’m not saying that she is spy material or anything necessarily, just saying that she may be more calculating than we OR Stan see her.
Right, I don’t know why Guest Actress hadn’t crossed my mind. I suppose that does make sense. At the time, I guess I was thinking she was too involved for that consideration, but that is probably not the case. And if that is her slot, I guess she would indeed be the front runner. Thanks for the clarification, SOME GUY!
Their kids need to go to boarding school.
Maybe to the one where Skylar White wants to send Junior.
I disagree! Running dangerous missions of intrigue and then coming home to play suburban mom-and-pop to the kids is a big part of what makes this show so damned interesting! Plus, without the kids, we wouldn’t have had Philip donning the cheesy moustache and stomping the child-molesting skinhead in the first episode.
Plus the kids got to play the part of vulnerable hitchhikers last episode, which was great!
The Jennings daughter was spectacularly annoying in this episode. I wish her brother had asked her if it was incorrigible when he saved her from the psycho she was drinking beer with down by the lake.
They’re starting to remind me of Brody’s kids. Maybe they should go have a playdate with Brody’s kids for a while.
Eventually, Brody’s daughter won me over and her relationship with her father became very poignant and even crucial to the plot in the season one finale. The Jennings kids are really the only weak spot for this show and these past two episodes made it blatant.
Well, I like the kids. I have a gifted 13-year-old, so to me her throwing around big words that way was very familiar and amusing. I think she’s a realistic type of teenager, but a type we don’t normally see on TV; so to me it is refreshing.
Loved the episode, loving the show overall, but I thought the Russian-language ADR in parts of the flashbacks was hilariously bad.
Fantastic episode. I think Irina told Phillip about their “son” to fill him with the rage he needed to slap her for the mission. Upon entering that scene, he immediately tends to her wounds from the previous “attack.” Given their onscreen tenderness and history it’s difficult to imagine him willfully slapping her without some provocation, even if it were his duty.
Regarding the son’s existence, I think it’s inconsequential whether he is real or not. The fact the son was said to be such a devout Russian soldier made him feel like yet another Soviet propaganda tool. Yet the pathos he evoked made him seem very real. In the end, I think he’s emblematic of the show’s perspective on ‘The Truth” as a murky, ever-shifting state of being.
What. Phillip’s has killed, harmed and slept with countless people for the KGB. A couple of slaps and punches is well within his comfort zone.
@Light:
Not against someone he cares for and at least loved once.
So Irina did not actually live in Montréal? My wife and I were trying to decide whether the son was perhaps a Canadian soldier. We thought there was no way she would risk bringing a photo of a Soviet soldier along with her on an espionage mission.
When I saw the promo pictures I definitely thought “oh wow Lizzy Caplan is in The Americans! Awesome!”
Last week they try to break Phillip with a beating. This week they bring in his ex-girl friend. Why didn’t that raise alarm bells from the start? Yes, at the end he questions the “son” story, but never her desire to get away. Because he too desires to get away. So, if she was there in part to test him, it’s obvious he’s ready to fall.
Alan’s review questions the sincerity of Nina but not the appearance of this old girl friend. My question – is this a plot device or bad writing/ timing?
Just want to record that for the first time ever I precisely predicted Alan’s “. . .as soon as I . . ” intro.
Good episode of a good show.
I’m enjoying this show a lot. I still wouldn’t put it in the same tier as the best tv shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad but I do think it’s as good as, if not better, than Homeland. Which maybe isn’t saying much since I think Homeland became almost unwatchable in the second half of the second season. The hubs doesn’t like The Ams as much as I do but he’s willing to watch and it’s an easy way to pass the time on a late winter evening.
Some random thoughts: Stan would be immediately removed as Nina’s runner IRL after he made it clear that he has feelings for her. Much too risky to have him remain as her primary contact. It will be interesting to see what they do with her storyline. Whether or not she’s a double agent, she is a thief and, as John Boy so astutely pointed out, not an ingenue. Anyone dealing with her had better be very careful.
I don’t understand why the Jennings have children at all. Why would the Soviets have allowed this or ordered them to reproduce? Especially when the children were babies, this would have severely hampered Phillip and Elizabeth’s availability and productivity. I suppose that having kids gives them more opportunities to integrate into an American community through schools, sports, etc, but the drawbacks would appear to outweight the benefits by a long shot. And don’t those kids ever wonder where their parents are? I loved how when Phillip returns from NY and asks where Elizabeth is neither of the kids even bother to answer.
Margo Martindale seems to appear in a lot of shows in small roles. She had a brief part in one episode of Smash this season and she has an ongoing role as Betty Draper’s mother-in-law on Mad Men. She is absolutely terrifying in that role but she basically kills it no matter what she’s asked to do.
The children make good cover. The prototypical American family has children — to be young and childless looks less homogeneous in Suburbia.
Pamela Dunlap is the actress who portrays Pauline Francis (Henry’s mother and Betty’s mother-in-law) on “Mad Men.”
Are childless couples really that rare?
Having kids might make Phillip and Elizabeth a little more homogeneous, but I don’t see how that’s enough of a positive to balance out all the negative implications of them having children.
I really like Richard Thomas in his role too. Its a shame that actors in 70’s and 80’s TV got so type cast. He seems like a very good actor and no one under 40 would even get the John-Boy reference.
Just noticed last night that the characters have the same names as the queen of England and her husband. I’d be surprised if that was accidental though I can’t see any relevance to it – maybe just for fun or maybe it really was a fluke.
MM first really blew me away in Justified – I like her here but I would love even more of her; she is simply delish and divine.
I’m still finding it all somewhat ham fisted. I like intensity – but, I like it as it is done in Justified when it is balanced by so much wit and humor but just enough.
I always like/need some humor in these kinds of shows or it’s just too much of too much.
I didn’t see Lizzy Kaplan until you mentioned it – to me she looks like a cross btwn Emmy Rossum and Moira Kelly
Great call! Or to go back to the ’80s, how about Jennifer Beals and Sean Young?
Actually she didn’t say black and white as we would but white and black as someone who wasn’t as familiar with the language
If the son is real, he’s just the right age to fight in Afghanistan. The worst the Soviets could do to him would be to grant his wishes.
Good episode. The only thing that threw me off time-wise was how fast Irina’s face seemed to heal from beating she took (we see the results in photos). When I watched the show, it looked like she was meeting with Philip the very next day with not a scratch on her. Were we supposed to believe some time had passed? Anyone else notice that?
That’s a good observation. That messed up knee seem to be bothering her at all? I’d have to go back and watch again.
I guess it could be lots and lots of pancake makeup. She’s a spy, probably has a disguise kit with theatrical makeup. She’s on the run and has to hide the bruises that would get her noticed? I don’t disagree with you, just my best guesses. I thought they clearly implied in the script that very little time had passed.
I didn’t see the Marina Squerciati / Lizzy Caplan similarity at all. Still don’t after thinking about it.
Please excuse what i’m going to say next because it’s based on a very vague memory from the mid 80s. Stan’s sleeping with Nina reminds me of an article i read in the LA TIMES re an FBI agent, based in L.A. & possibly named Richard, who fell prey to a female Russian double agent.
Anyone????
Yeah, the Ann chick was a cross between Lizzy Caplan and Emmy Rossum.
As a native speaker of Polish, I was laughing at how bad Irina’s pronunciation was. I only wonder how good/terrible the Russian is on the show.