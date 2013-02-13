Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Gregory’

A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I talk to your eighth grade science teacher…
“It never really happened that way for us, did it?” -Elizabeth
Some of the great TV dramas of our time started out with impressive pilots, but went to a whole other level within a handful of episodes. When people think back on the early days of “The Sopranos” now, they’re likely not thinking of the premiere, but of Tony taking Meadow on her college tour. The “Lost” pilot looms a bit larger, but the episode where “Lost” truly became “Lost” was arguably “Walkabout.”
If “The Americans” has a long and healthy run(*), I don’t think that we’ll look back on “Gregory” as an episode of that caliber, though I quite liked it. But more than the pilot or last week’s episode, it reassured me that this is a show that has the courage of its convictions, and that won’t be afraid to address head-on the messiness of the situation it has placed its characters into.
(*) Episode 1 had the biggest premiere of any drama in FX history, but then episode 2 had a worrisome drop-off in the live numbers. Fortunately, live viewing isn’t the only – or even most important – audience measurement anymore, and the second episode shot way back up when DVR viewing was added in. (Advertisers will pay for the first three days of DVR viewing.) It still dropped about 27% from the total audience for the premiere, but that’s a not-abnormal week 2 dip, and it’s starting from a high place. Again, we have miles to go before FX makes a decision one way or the other, but I feel pretty good thus far (and, again, much better than about “Terriers” or “Lights Out”).
Let’s start at the end, and the way the show – and the KGB – dealt with frightened, under-informed widow Joyce. I really didn’t know which way “Gregory” was going to go on this. A show willing to acknowledge the darkness and ruthlessness of this world and these spies had to, at minimum, kill Joyce, if not her baby as well. A show that wants to get its audience’s attention but not make them too uncomfortable contorts itself this way and that until mother and baby wind up in Cuba for real, and we have no reason to fear Grannie (a fantastic addition to the ensemble in “Justified” alum Margo Martindale) or real consequences for Phillip and Elizabeth. But Grannie means business – even as she put the baby into the hands of his grandparents in snowy Donetsk – and so does “The Americans.”
Beyond that, what impressed me so much about “Gregory” was with the way the show used Gregory himself (played very well by Derek Luke) to comment on the state of the Jennings marriage. “The Americans” has all the trappings of a spy thriller, and plays well at being one, but at its core is taking familiar marital problems and projecting them against a heightened backdrop, in the same way that “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” turned teen horror into real horror. The Jennings marriage, essentially, is one of those where the couple has been staying together for the sake of the kids, and professional appearances. Elizabeth has always understood this, as has Gregory. Phillip’s feelings, though, have been more complicated, and the events of the pilot have started Elizabeth thinking about this as a relationship that can and should be saved. But you can understand exactly why someone in Gregory’s position, who’s known them for so long and had such an intimate connection with Elizabeth, might not want to believe that this fake marriage could suddenly become a real one.
And Gregory has many valid points. This isn’t the Happily Ever After part of this story – seeing how messy the show is, I doubt we ever get to that, frankly – and these two are still in a fraught situation, still telling lies and sleeping with assets, still fighting and running away and putting up their guards again. This is not a magic trick that’s been pulled off. And the way “Gregory” dealt with the complicated questions of the Jennings marriage – and their ongoing mission in America – really impressed me. I was already confident in “The Americans” based on the first two installments, but this one has sealed the deal.
Some other thoughts:
* Okay, so it looks like we’ll be spending a bunch of episodes, if not this entire season, with Phillip and Elizabeth chasing down information on the Star Wars missile defense shield – which we all know from history never amounted to much. That’s a challenge this show will have to deal with a lot, particularly since its characters are on history’s losing side: the real names and events add punch to the show, but we know how things turned out, which means anytime the two of them get involved in history, it won’t end well.
* Like “Mad Men,” “The Americans” doesn’t push too hard in pointing out technological differences between then and now, but it can’t help but observe how much different investigative work was in a pre-digital age, where DMV workers around the country had to check drivers license photos manually because there’s no big database, no facial recognition software, etc.
* Stan’s boss makes reference to the Directorate S agents being the FBI’s biggest quarry since the capture of Rudolf Abel.
What did everybody else think?
This show is awesome. I loved the episode. I hope we get to see a lot of Mags!
Solid show, hope the strong numbers continue. Here’s hoping the episodes evolve into more than just a self-contained mystery-of-the-week
I think the evolution is already here. This show has developed these characters further in three episodes than most dramas develop theirs in a dozen. This plot of this episode was secondary to the exploration of the relationship between Phillip and Elizabeth, particularly her role in it. It confirmed the theory that up until the events of the pilot, she had never loved him and that now she does. This is great stuff, because it shows that the writers are commited to these characters and that they’re not going to drag things out to the point of frustration. Every episode, this show just gets better.
Keri Russell is so intense. She conveys the stress, fear, exhaustion and confusion of the marriage, combined with the dedication and unwavering service to the Motherland with every scene. I really want this show to do well.
She’s the reason I gave this show a chance, and I’m glad I did.
Raylan needs to finish the job.
I think Raylan is about ten years old.
. . . and three years away from losing his virginity.
I really hope that John Langraf(sp?) likes this show and doesn’t cancel it…. I know that there are plenty of considerations but after just the 1st episode I was hooked and the next two has convinced me to continue on.
An amazing show. If this show isn’t a hit or at least renewed I will be utterly disappointed. The spying / historical aspect is great. But, the relationship aspect is just riveting.
It’s almost like showing a marriage in reverse. Begins with romantic love and then mellows to comfort and less/zero passion. Very interested to see where this show goes on both angles.
And I thought they deftly handled the baby/wife situation. Clearly, the wife had to die and they smartly had the handler do the extreme dirty work to keep the agents stable while not coming off as completely heartless.
I wish they hadn’t shown us not Joyce’s body at the end. Watching the KGB hand off her baby to his Russian grandparents should have been enough to suggest to the audience that something very bad happened to her.
I am curious if her husband knew what her fate would be when he told her to contact Philip. He might have been willing to sacrifice her to ensure his baby got home to Russia.
PRETTOK I was thinking the same thing about the mother’s body showing up. Not only was it unnecessary, it seemed sloppy. It would have made more sense for the KGB to make sure she was never seen again. Phillip and Elizabeth could easily find out and there would be an easily avoided complication to Granny’s relationship with them. It also just seems like common sense not leave your victims lying around when you’re trying to keep your existence a secret. If Marlo could figure that out, the KGB could, too.
I honestly thought they were going to kill the baby too. Mags Bennett doesn’t load you into a windowless, black van for a trip to Cuba.
I wonder if they planted the body as a drug overdose as a statement to stop the FBI from pursuing this lead. With no live agent at the end, what would they have to learn? Maybe her body functions as a signpost that this agent is now a literal dead end.
I agree with Jeff – I felt that the Joyce situation was handled well. The FBI was already onto Joyce and her face was all over the media, so she couldn’t just disappear. So instead they leave her body where it will be easily found and put a needle in her arm to make it look like a drug overdose. It provides a cover story, and even if the FBI doesn’t believe it, at least they can’t get anything out of her.
The most surprising thing about it for me was Elizabeth buying into the story that they were actually going to Cuba. Maybe it was just sympathy for a mother and her child or a willingness to trust her new handler, but this is the first time Elizabeth’s seemed so naive.
CASIBETH I’m pretty sure that Joyce was only being covered by the local media. In any case, people in well publicized news stories disappear all the time. Chandra Levy was as big as they get and her killer successfully hid her in a public park.
As for Elizabeth and Phillip buying Granny’s story about Joyce going to live Cuba, nobody wants to be the bad guy. Its a lot easier to accept the story than to confront the ugly truth that they are in service to evil men and women. That’s why Granny should have made Joyce disappear, to help them maintain their illusion.
I thought it was nice that she was also in the same car from the pilot – sending another hint to our FBI neighbor (Stan?) that his suspicions of his neighbors are unfounded. Nice touch.
I think they left Joyce to be found because that would put an end to the FBI investigation of her. If she disappeared it is possible that an investigation could turn up something the KGB did not want turned up.
Nice catch, AD, I didn’t even notice the car. Gives the FBI yet another dead end they can’t pursue and takes some of the heat off of Elizabeth and Phillip.
And Jonas, I think the KGB cares more about preventing someone from tracking down Joyce and getting info out of her than they care about how Elizabeth and Phillip feel. Killing Joyce was their safest option. And if Elizabeth and Phillip start causing problems at some point, I’m sure the KGB would just kill them too.
CASIBETH I was suggesting that the KGB should have killed Joyce AND made her disappear. Sink her in a lake, put her through a woodchipper, bury her under the endzone, anything except leaving her in public as proof that Elizabeth and Phillip can’t trust their handler. I don’t think the KGB would care about their operatives’ feelings but they would care about their effectiveness and commitment. They put a lot of time and resources into putting the Jennings into place. Its better not to alienate them and waste the investment by killing them when they can just dispose of a body discreetly.
Okay, Jonas, I see what you mean now, and that would certainly be a good option in certain circumstances. But in this case, I think that leaving Joyce and the car behind to throw off the FBI is a bigger concern to the KGB than the Jennings’ commitment.
Plus, let’s say you’re right and Elizabeth and Phillip find out and turn against their handler and the KGB. I wouldn’t have a problem with it, because I think that would make for an excellent storyline and an interesting use of Margo Martindale.
I too think that was the reason the wife’s body wasn’t disposed of – and it also made it look like she wasn’t murdered, just did away with herself either on purpose or accidentally. Without the body, they would have kept looking. Maybe the FBI thinks the mother killed her baby and left the body somewhere before doing away with herself.
I still am waiting to like this – it hasn’t really kicked in. But, I will hang round now that MM has joined – hope she stays a long while. The dialogue just sounds so clunky to me – can’t quite feel anything yet for any of the characters. Maybe it won’t happen, I will wait and see.
Also – I lived through the era – so nothing is all that surprising; the actual Iran-Contra debacle was interesting because you could imagine what was going on behind the scenes and the “potted plant” -(will never forget that line) – but, something is just missing here for me – maybe it will zing next time.
I guess it may be because with Justified, from the first few minutes I was hooked – on the main character and the supporting ones soon after. I hope I get there. The acting, though, is stellar.
I am not sure that Elizabeth thought that Joyce was actually going to Cuba. Kerri Russel plays the moment of the hand off to Granny a little ambivalently in her facial expression so you could read it either way. She could be telling Joyce what Joyce wants to hear in order to get Joyce in to Granny’s car. Of course soft hearted philip did think that she was cuba bound.
I don’t think either of them really believed the Cuba story. They both looked pretty grim as Grannie drove away. I think it portrayed how they know that their own boss will smile through BS directly to their faces.
I think it makes sense to at least try to make it seem like she’s just a junkie and not a spy. That way, they won’t only stop looking for her, but they’ll stop pursuing whoever helped her disappear from surveillance. Don’t forget – for better or for worse, the group of guys that snagged her were black guys in D.C. in the 80’s…..not exactly guys who were under high scrutiny for being KGB, but could be thought to be drug dealers (again, this is based on 1981 perceptions, not my own).
I thought it was a very good episode. The performances have all been top notch.
Actually, I think making Star Wars the primary KGB objective is a stroke of genius– precisely because we know SDI never actually amounted to much, we Americans can root for Phillip and Elizabeth to succeed without feeling like traitors.
Also, the show could get around the Soviets-were-the-losers problem by having some sort of sabotage orchestrated by Phillip and Elizabeth turn out to be the “real” reason why SDI never worked.
AP Oz
I like the idea that they could win a battle, but not the war, but Star Wars was so fundamentally flawed from a scientific standpoint that it literally could never have worked.
That’s an excellent point, except it would be hard for them to foil all the failed tests by different contractors.
Love this show though. Hope it’s around for awhile. Thought the cast was fantastic.
Although, ironically, I think it could work now…
Actually, Star Wars meant a heck of a lot — it was part of the phalanx of deterrents and proposals that forced the USSR to overextend itself both financially and militarily.
The brakes were applied once both sides decided to pursue non-proliferation treaties, and the Solidarity movement (and a certain Pope) made further cracks in the curtain.
Star Wars’ greatest significance is as the most blatant example of the military industrial complex wasting billions of tax dollars that could have been better spent on just about anything.
Agree the SDI angle makes perfect sense as an emblem of how the Soviets were helped to defeat themselves, essentially. And nicely paralleled by Noah Emmerich’s raquetball speech about defeating your opponent by forcing him to run all over the court and wear himself out.
The collapse of the Soviet Union had a lot more to do with internal conflicts coming to a head. The arms race has been given way too much credit in order to justify Reagan’s disastrous economic policies.
Rachel, love your connection between the racquetball speech and SDI too. Thanks!
While we know that Star Wars was flawed if you read the history books (or are as old as me) it was clear that Star Wars really freaked the Soviet Union out at the time.
Whether or not Star Wars actually worked wasn’t the reason the Soviets were so worried. They were worried because they had to keep pace technologically lest they be seen as falling well behind. This is the same reason they developed their own space shuttle even though America’s shuttle was deemed useless by that point. Besides, if Star Wars had only a 5% success rate, that still threatened 5% of their nuclear deterrent.
5%? If it were even 50% successful it would still be a nuclear armageddon. Considering that when this series is set, the US and USSR had enough nuclear redundancy to destroy each 10x over, 5% would mean nothing.
The Soviets were afraid because they thought SDI might neutralize their long-ranged, land-based arsenal, leaving only their subs as a deterrent. Since the Soviets knew that our Naval fleet and sub capabilities were far superior, the chances of a successful first strike go up.
The cold war was mainly about both sides denying each other any leverage. The Soviets were a super power as long as they could counter America’s dominance with an equal response. Remove that, and their political might is significantly undermined.
@Joel:
If 5% is nothing why didn’t both countries stop at 20 nukes each? Why did they build thousands? The fact is even if SDI defeated 1% of Russia’s nukes, that was still a threat to their deterrent.
That’s precisely the idea behind having an absurd number of missiles. If you target a major city or military target with multiple warheads, then 5%, 10%, 20%, or even a 50% failure-rate still equals success. That is why at the height of the Cold War, most major cities in the US and USSR had many warheads targeted on them. Even if some missiles never launch, are destroyed, or fail in flight, at least one warhead is likely to still succeed.
I think you’re sorta contradicting yourself and unwittingly agreeing with me.
If I shoot 20 bullets at your head and you manage to dodge one of them, 5%, good for you. I’ve still shot 19 bullets into your head. I’m not too worried about the one you ducked. Nuclear weapons tend to be more assured than bullets when it comes to destroying targets. Your point is valid but moot. The redundancy negates the value of even a sizable risk of loss, hence there’s no effective “deterrent” from a nonexistent and hence unworkable technology like SDI.
So why are Russians, even today, still vehemently opposed to missile defense even though they know it’s worthless, and that they have myriad countermeasures against it, including submarine launched nukes which no missile defense can defeat? Why did both countries sign anti-anti-missile treaties to prevent the construction of missile defenses when the tech was even cruder and less reliable than it is now?
That’s a real head-scratcher, isn’t it? “Hey, Russia, I know we’re probably at least 20+ years and maybe a trillion in R&D ahead of you on this missile defense thing, but why not sign a binding treaty for this future technology that we want and you’ll never have? Yeah, we’re still years away but we’d love for you to just agree to it so that we can use this as negotiating leverage with Europe, the former Soviet Republics, emerging South America, and our Asian allies. We realize this future technology is directed at all your allies, our enemies, and therefore undermines your relationships to them and your ability to project political power, but please sign it. Oh, and we know the main reason you’re on the UN Security Council is that nuclear arsenal you still have, and this might eventually undermine that, but please sign. We know the Security Council seat is really all you’ve got left, but we swear we wouldn’t think of kicking you off if eventually this missile defense thing makes your missile capabilities significantly less impressive. Love, United States.”
By the way, I wasn’t talking about today. I was talking about the height of the Cold War. The politics and realities of today are significantly different from then.
Both countries had an extant anti-missile defense treaty. The U.S. broke the treaty in order to pursue SDI. So at one point both countries recognized the value in leaving each other totally vulnerable to attack as a peace keeping measure. Once again, anything that threatens the other’s deterrent (even with a 1% potential success rate) would be unacceptable to the other side. If the Russians were pursuing SDI the U.S. wouldn’t put up with it either, particularly if the systems were going to be placed close to U.S. territory.
Not much to add except that I agree with Joel on this one. SDI needed to have a 90+% success rate to be meaningful.
This is the best show on TV. Now I believe I’m the greatest Movie/TV critic in the business and judging by my response online I guess It must be true. FX dropped the ball with Lights Out when they canned that show which is in the top 10 greatest Tv shows of all time before it got canned. Terriers, well that was a decent show it actually got better as it went on but once again FX dropped the ball. The Americans is a tough sell, they want us to root against our country. I have a hard time doing that and I do not think I’m alone and ultimately I believe that will cost the show. I think the show is fantastic and it’s in the top 3 best shows currently airing at this point the other 2 of course being BANSHEE and JUSTIFIED. I just don’t think middle America is going to jump on board with a show about beating Americans. It is only 3 episodes in though so anything could happen like the couple starts working with USA to take down the russian spies. I think that would be great and people would love that. I hope the show stays on regardless though because it is a great show.
WHO IS LOOKING AFTER THE KIDS!?! during the night missions?
If I recall correctly, they showed them using a babysitter in the pilot. Even if they didn’t, it seems likely.
I was thinking the same thing. You can’t keep getting a baby sitter night after night. Plus, they’re getting home too late for a sitter anyways (the last scene in the kitchen, Elizabeth says “the kids will be up in an hour,no point in going to bed”).
Isn’t Paige supposed to be 13ish? Back in the 80s people were a little more relaxed about childcare. In that decade I cornered the market on babysitting in my neighborhood at age 12, and I certainly was trusted to look after my little brother w/o adult supervision.
I feel like childcare issues are so mundane and relatable that they credit the audience with the ability to fill in the blanks themselves.
Reply to comment…
Sorry for that….I’m with Geoff on the child care. The first three episodes can be explained away as unusual circumstances, but if it keeps up, they will have to address it. Kids are observant. And the issue is not whether or not they have a babysitter. It’s “where are mom and/or dad going all the time?”
I agree they can leave it unaddressed for the moment, but I foresee a huge part of this show being the kids… Specifically, when Paige starts to get suspicious that something is up with her parents. I cant wait for that drama, like watching Skyler White try to decipher what Walt is up to in BB.
As long as the kids sleep soundly, probably won’t be an issue. I remember Phillip talking about not wanting to make too many late night runs with the FBI guy next door.
Way late to this discussion, but the girl is a teenager, not sure exactly what age. I was 14 in 1981 and had been babysitting since I was 12. These kids don’t need a babysitter.
I agree with Rachel and Schmrck, but also with Kathy that it looks suspicious for them to keep going out all night. They should have one of them work odd hours at a Denny’s or 7-11 as a cover for this.
Margo Martindale on her what, 3rd FX show now? Not that there is anything wrong with that, becuase she has been great in all of them… but they just LOVE her there.
The first time I really took notice of her was in Million Dollar Baby, and she was so good as one of the most repellent characters I’ve ever seen that it took me a while to not hate her on sight. Stupid, I know.
Love the little touches like having Phillip get wounded in the same place that the other KGB agent was fatally stabbed in the pilot, and having Elizabeth linger as the black van drove off with the dead agent’s wife and baby. Small touches that say a lot without being shoved in your face. Great writing and acting!
Completely agree with this. There’s a lot left unstated that lets the viewer understand what’s happening without being spoonfed. When Philip goes out for some air, Elizabeth can clearly tell that Gregory has said something to him. It’s evident in her face, and there’s no need for dialogue there.
But dead agent was said to be stabbed in kidneys, which is in back, no?
They show him getting stabbed in the front in the pilot. I’m no expert, but I think with right blade you can reach the various vital organs from the front or back.
This has become the show I wait for all week. With the addition of Margo Martindale aka Mags Bennett – it just became even more compelling tv for me. I’m so glad to hear that ratings are better than I read for the second episode. It would be so bad if this show didn’t get a second season.
It’s so impressive how the creators of this show have humanized Phillip and Elizabeth in such a nuanced way. Not only do we want to see them succeed with their mission, we really care about them as people and want to see them make their marriage real.
Russell is great but Matthew Rhys knocks this stuff out of the ball park. His role is so juicy. He gets to be the lovelorn husband who also kicks ass as a highly trained spy.
With Martindale on board, I can only say – thank you, Graham Yost for yet another fantastic show.
I wasn’t aware of Matthew Rhys before this show, but based on these three episodes alone I am a fan.
Goes without saying this show is starting off so strong, so two thoughts outside of narrative/plot:
1) The soundtrack so far has been addictive. Notably “Sunset” by Roxy Music to close this week, but Ep. 1 had tons of memorable tunes and here we had some more (Gregory’s jazz tune, according to my Shazam usage, is a more modern track but maybe it’s a standard I’m unaware of: “Nick@Night”). I had to start a Spotify playlist to keep track.
2) On the future of the show, hasn’t Landgraf commented about how much FX enjoyed the arc of Terriers even if it didn’t pan out to this modern 7-season movies standard? Maybe the plan is different for The Americans—hopefully there’s more than a season here, but its ambitions aren’t necessarily the same length that the Mad Men’s or SoA’s of the world aspire to.
Does anyone know how many episodes will be in season 1? Great show so far I’m really liking it.
According to IMDB, there are 8 episodes.
Thirteen episodes. They’re currently shooting the ninth.
I think this show is great and getting better. One thing I’ve noticed though is the lack of contemporary music since the pilot. The music tends to set my mind back to 1981 and adds to the experience.
Some good eighties props and set dressings. I particularly appreciated the Revox reeel to reel tape player.
They do a good job with interiour set dressing. But I do wish they would try harder to keep the anachronistic vehicles and street signs out of exteriour shots.
Loved the line…”she disappeared?, who is she Doug Henning” The hidden 80s references in this show are golden.
[static.squarespace.com]
Hoover would have liked this episode. He held that the civil right s movement was infiltrated by commies. and lo and behold! Gregory was recruited at an SCLC meeting. perhaps
If the marriage (and their cover) is to survive, Gregory has to die. Phillip killed Timochev in the Pilot, and it brought Elizabeth closer to him. I’m ok with them not killing off Gregory yet because I believe he can serve the story more, but at some point, they’ll have to make a business decision and get rid of him. If Elizabeth does it, it would serve the same purpose as killing Timochev did and bring the couple closer together. (Did I just type they have to kill people to grow closer as a couple?)
Gregory is demonstrated to be an incredibly valuable ally throughout the episode. The final scene seems to show Phillip and Elizabeth moving past the affair (if you can call it that). There’s no suggestion that Gregory’s loyalty shifted or that he evee let his personal feelings compromise their mission. Killing him as a gesture would be something so evil and inconsistent with their characters it would ruin the show.
Jonas,
You are right that he was a useful resource. I struggle to call him an “ally”, but I’m afraid that’s just semantics. I thought he made a comment in his last conversation with Elizabeth that she’d have to get her information from someone else now, or something to that effect. Did I hear it wrong? If so, then I understand this better.
However, I think as viewers, we are loyal to this marriage, and not Mother Russia. So, if they don’t move past this Elizabeth/Gregory relationship as a couple, then I believe he ends up dead. Otherwise, we are being asked to invest in a failing relationship as viewers, and we won’t do that.
Cleanworld, you’re exactly right that the viewers are (or at least I am) more loyal to Phillip and Elizabeth than to either the FBI or the KGB. There was a lot of talk before the show started that questioned whether the audience could root for the KGB, especially since we know how the cold war turned out. But I don’t think that’s really an issue anymore, because I think the show wants us to root for the couple instead of the country.
That being said, I love Gregory and his relationship with Elizabeth and I don’t want him to die! I’m hoping that the show will use him more, at least for a little while. And if he has to die, then maybe he’ll die some other way so that neither Elizabeth nor Phillip have to kill him.
SDI concepts are alive and well. What do you think Isreal’s “Iron Dome” is- blasting missles before they hit home. Our own “patriot” missles showed very useful 20 years ago. The USSR just fizzled before it became much of a reality; in part because it ran itself out in the arms race.
Iron Dome is a land-based system that relies heavily on the enemy’s geographical limits and the fact that enemy missiles flight medium altitude in a predictable straight line. Iron Dome actually only targets a small percentage of missiles, and ignores any that it doesn’t deem worthy. If Israel’s enemies had better missile technology or if those missiles were low altitude or orbital, Iron Dome would be worthless.
Patriots batteries are better, but their relative success is negated by their inability to completely destroy an in-bound weapon. Patriots are better than nothing, but if your Patriot missile only succeeds in breaking apart an enemy weapon so that it can still rain deadly debris over the target then it’s fairly useless.
As for SDI, after 30+ years of trying and untold hundreds of billions spent, there is still no viable technology available. Even the newest technologies with “successful” tests are tests conducted under very controlled, very unrealistic scenarios and even then, the failure rate has been high.
SDI remains a myth and a joke except to the Defense industry, which is happy to continue throwing away good money on it as long as American politicians are willing to give it to them.
I was a little hazy on whether Gregory was in Philly, and that all that action took place in Philly, including Grannie showing up.
I think Gregory is going to be an ongoing issue now that one of his team found out that Russian spies are involved, and that it didn’t have to do with drug dealing–there was a comment about how skilled Gregory was to have his people think it was drugs, not spies.
I just love this show. It creates the biggest tv watching headache of my week–being opposite Nashville and now Southland — but I am not willing to give it prime DVR space. It’s one of the few shows (Justified being the other drama) that my husband and I always watch together.
D’oh! I mean I’m not willing to give UP it’s prime DVR space. Americans is must-see tv for us. And the sight of Mags Bennett made both of us sit up straighter in our chair and worry. I suggested she’d give that poor widow a glass of Apple Pie.
Really good show! This shows has all the elements of being one of the greats – like Breaking Bad or Sopranos – the characters are deep and complicated, the storyline could go in many different directions, the kids add a huge element, the fact that this couple is an antihero that we are all already rooting for in some way, shape or form. I cant wait for more – looking forward to seeing the dynamic with Phillip and Stan evolve, the in’s and out’s of the marriage, the moment when Paige realizes something isnt quite right with her parents, the struggles they continue to have with the folks thousands of miles away giving the orders, etc. etc… So much potential.
I agree! Last fall there was not a single new show I liked, which was disconcerting (like “is TV’s Golden Age over?”); but this has singlehandedly restored my faith.
I agree that this series has legs. It has same edge that Homeland live off of, with as much tension built in without Claire Danes’ manic ways. And Granny does introduce a diabolical foil. Thanks.
So Allen, when are you gonna address the comparisons to Homeland?
IMO, The Americans is far better than what Homeland was after 3 episodes, and I believe it will remain better through out the season. Until this episode I thought Homeland’s only advantage is Saul, but with the introduction of Margo Martindale it might not be the case anymore.
It just feels like such a different show than Homeland. I know people like to pretend Homeland was somewhat realistic (at least during the first season), but it was always a little absurd. That is fine, since it is just TV. TV doesn’t need to be realistic to be engaging and entertainment.
This show seems to really take a lot of care to stay grounded. Yes, there are the normal contrivances that you see in every show (like the FBI agent moving in across the street), but for the most part everything is relatively believable. I like this better than Homeland.
I too like this way better than Homeland, which I gave up on halfway through Season One (I can only imagine how ridic it got later, but as you say it was absurd almost from the get-go).
So far I’m liking this more than I thought I would–I was afraid it would all seem a little silly. Good stuff so far.
Also, does Richard Thomas ever age? In his sixties and he still looks like John-Boy.
This show really needs to add some humor if it is going to last.