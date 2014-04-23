Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Martial Eagle’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I wake up up to clean the fridge…
“I'm not here to be saved.” -Philip
The driving question of “The Americans” season 1 was “How real is this marriage?” And at different points in the season, Philip and Elizabeth would have each given you very different answers. That tension hasn't entirely gone away in season 2 – witness the mess caused when Elizabeth hears about Clark and Martha's sex life – but for now they are treating each other as a genuine spouse, and instead the question they keep asking themselves is an even harder one:
“What kind of a person am I becoming?”
It's not that they are questioning the mission itself. Elizabeth never has, and when Philip has at times, it's been more about wanting to protect his family than about believing they are on the wrong side of things. They don't. These two remain loyal to Mother Russia, angry at what the Reagan administration is doing, fully in support of the cause.
But it is one thing to believe you are doing the right thing in the abstract and quite another to be confronted, again and again and again, with the violent, direct consequences of your actions.
“Martial Eagle” opens with Philip and Elizabeth finally making their assault on the contra training base, an operation that was designed to have some casualties, but not as many as actually result. A young American soldier stumbles across Philip and dies because he refuses to stay quiet. And when they return to the woods where they left the real septic truck driver tied up – against Elizabeth's wishes – they discover that he died of exposure, left out in the cold forest for too long with too little protection.
It is one civilian casualty too many for Philip – who has already killed an innocent busboy and an innocent computer programmer for the sin of being in the wrong place at the wrong time – and something breaks in him as a result. He spends the rest of the episode in a dark and angry place, raging against Paige, against the deity his daughter now finds so comforting (which goes against everything he and Elizabeth were raised to believe), against poor Martha(*), against the minister at Paige's church, and against Reverend Tim's god.
(*) I love whenever the show presents a situation where Philip or Elizabeth seem to be acting out their problems but are actually working a mission. At first, Philip appears to be playing Martha the doctored tape of Agent Gaad calling her ugly just to fill her with the same self-loathing that's consuming him, but it becomes clear in the next scene that it's more complicated than that – that Philip is now feeling so impatient to move this operation along that he no longer cares about hurting Martha if it will make her a more useful ally. Similarly, when Elizabeth chats up the woman from AA, you can be forgiven for a few moments for thinking she's found a way to go into therapy without anyone knowing, but instead it turns out her “sponsor” is a Northrop employee she'll try to exploit to get to the stealth technology.
Elizabeth has her own problems with what went down, and with finding out that Paige gave so much money to the church, but she hasn't gotten her hands as dirty this season and has never been as conflicted as her partner, so she's able to work out most of her frustration by lecturing Paige about what it's like to grow up without, and forcing her to do chores in the middle of the night.
But Philip wanders between despair (going back to the boardwalk in his Rust Cohle disguise just to stare at the surf) and rage (tearing up Paige's Bible) until he shows up at the church, not in disguise, but looking like a man who means business. And we know already what tends to happen to people who see Philip Jennings' face after he has done something bad, and it seems not impossible at all that he might do some fatal harm to Reverend Tim, or anyone else unfortunate to cross his way. (That this seems possible in an episode where he's feeling terrible about killing innocent people speaks volumes about how warped and backwards Philip's entire situation and mental condition is right now.)
There's a moment where Philip comes to look at the painting of Christ on the church wall, and it seems like we might be in for some “Two Cathedrals” action of Philip taunting the great and powerful Christian deity. But that's missing the point. Philip does not believe in the existence of God, of an afterlife, of any of the concepts that his daughter is, to his great frustration and bewilderment, turning to for comfort. He has no need to vent his anger at a character who is as real to him as Bugs Bunny is to you or me. But he is looking for… something, anything, to become the outlet for all fury, and instead all he finds is the gentle, patient clergyman, who speaks to him of God's forgiveness but also of the more earthly matter of getting Philip's temper under control. And the words don't do a thing to ease Philip's pain, but they at least seem to break the spell he's under and send him out of the church without incident.
It has been a very bad period for Philip, and with Andrew Larrick looking very unhappy at learning what happened at the training site, I imagine things have greater potential to get worse than to get better. More people will have to die, I suspect, and probably at the hands of this very efficient, very unhappy Soviet killing machine.
It is, needless to say, a gut-wrenching tour de force performance from Matthew Rhys. In an ideal world, this incredible second season would find a way to break the Emmy drama logjam, Rhys and Keri Russell would get nominations, and Rhys could submit “Martial Eagle” for voters to look at and at a minimum have second thoughts about automatically voting for Matthew McConaughey or Bryan Cranston. I have no idea if that will actually happen, and after an hour like this, I don't much care, to be honest. Emmy voters may see it or not, and the poorer for them if they don't. But I got to see it, and it was phenomenal.
Some other thoughts:
* You may have noticed that the episode gives a shared story credit to Oliver North, who was one of the most infamous figures associated with the Iran-contra scandal. As Dave Itzkoff from The New York Times explains, Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg reached out to North to get some insider detail about the operation, and he wound up giving him so much that they felt he had earned the credit for this one (which was otherwise written by Tracey Scott Wilson).
* Oh, the bitter, bitter irony of Stan pumping all the stealth scientists for secrets the KGB might use to blackmail them, when of course the KGB already has its hooks into Agent Beeman and will soon be in position to tap him for all this wonderful information he's gathering. “No one ever imagines they will” betray their country, Stan tells Fred, having no idea that he's about to be forced to.
* Of the many disguises Philip and Elizabeth have sported over the years, Elizabeth as a male soldier has to be the least convincing. Keri Russell can plausibly transform into many people, but a member of the opposite sex is not one of them. That said, it was in a situation where she really didn't have to fool anybody, but simply move around in the dark and kill anyone who got close, so it's probably okay; it's not like they have her approaching a secured gate in broad daylight in that get-up. But I'm guessing we won't see Philip crossing over to the other side of the gender line, unless it's to mourn the cancellation of “Bosom Buddies,” which happened in the spring of '82.
* Gaad and Arkady finally meet, and it's everything you might have hoped for from the bosses of the respective sides. Gaad makes his big play, and though it seems like an effective one, Arkady takes it completely casually to put some doubt into his opponent's mind. That said, the show has put so little effort into establishing Stan's new boss as any kind of character (we've barely even seen him), that we have to be heading towards Gaad getting his job back, right?
* Not a ton of early '80s references this week, but Sandra Beeman is listening to celebrity sex expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer, whose radio show was syndicated by 1982, and whose first TV show launched that year. (Here's a 1986 clip of her discussing sex with a young Jerry Seinfeld, for those of you too young to have experienced the strange but wonderful Dr. Ruth phenomenon in its prime.) And, of course, she's listening to it as she's packing to go off and have an affair with a man she met at EST, which is the absolute least Stan deserves for everything he's been doing (and hasn't been doing) to her of late.
What did everybody else think?
Alan, I really appreciate your comments about Rhys’ performance. He won me over from S1E1 and hasn’t let up since. There is great acting throughout the cast but MR is the biggest pull for me. [Emmy recognition would be nice but, ever since the years of The Wire’s cast getting none, being ignored by that body hasn’t meant much to me.]
I think there is some respect there, from Philip toward the pastor, even if subconscious, due to the latter’s refusal to be intimidated by Jennings’ threatening persona.
So much tension in this show! Thank goodness for some funny surprises — which is how Sandra’s pronouncement on the getaway with est buddy struck me. I mean, Stan was absolutely gobsmacked and he sure didn’t do anything to disabuse her of the observation that he was having an affair. Good to know Sandra hasn’t been idle during Stan’s frequent physical and emotional absences.
Proverbs 15:1 A soft answer turneth away wrath.
As you noted, the fact that the pastor was steadfast in both his responses and his demeanor in the face of Philip’s seething anger, is hugely responsible for Philip’s abrupt exit. I was sure that the pastor was going to die or the church would be torched, etc. (I just watched that part again and all I can say is Wow.)
Philip seems so despondent and utterly broken. He has nothing but a thankless “job” which is becoming increasingly more complicated, his lies (the fact of those thrown in his face by his newly joyful & unknowing daughter who can’t say what’s wrong but knows that something is) and a life devoid of any kind of personal hope. Add to that the fact that idealism is shiniest in the young and that as we age, the luster begins to fade, tempered by experience and what Life deals us, and we can expect to see a weary Philip in for a lot more trouble & disappointment. Plus, those children who were originally “accessories” to flesh out a pretty picture of typical American life have now become real human beings with all of the complications that come along with being a family with teens. Life is going to get worse on all fronts.
Stan is a pathetic train wreck but that’s another whole bunch of thoughts that I won’t talk about now because it’s late where I live.
Masterful episode. Watching it for the second time was even richer.
“I was sure that the pastor was going to die”
As much as I love this show, that would be an act that I could not forgive and I would, begrudgingly, give it up.
Yeah, I’m not so quick to judge. $600 in 1982 is at least $2000 today. Anyone who takes in a new teenage member of their church and then accepts a $600 (1982 dollars) donation without contacting the parents for consent is at best someone of extreme naivety and questionable intelligence and at worse, preying on his congregation. It would have been extremely difficult to justify if Philip killed him simply out of spite, but he put Philip in a very awkward position to begin with. Philip isn’t justified here, and he was clearly going for reasons other than Tim’s morality, but Pastor Tim may not be all that he appears. I think Pastor Tim has a weak grasp of What Jesus Would Do if he’s taking $600 donations from a teenage girl he barely knows with no questions asked.
I grew up in an 80’s Christian church and believe me, in 1982 that would have raised major eyebrows.
Re: Paige’s donation.
Wasn’t it the pastor who informed her parents of Paige’s donation (albeit unwittingly by thanking her) when they attended church with her for the first time? He would be trying to keep that information quiet if he didn’t accept it on good faith.
Yeah, I thought they might be shady at first, but by the end it felt like they were portraying the pastor as sincere.
I actually thought Philip left without doing anything violent partly because the pastor said something like “anyone can be redeemed” and Philip was like “do you really believe that?!?” to which the pastor replied with an emphatic affirmative. Philip at that point is feeling very bad about himself and I think that actually gave him a little something to hold on to. (And I say this, I should note, despite being a staunch atheist.)
I thought Philip left more because he saw he wasn’t going to get any satisfaction out of doing anything to this guy. Not because the guy actually said anything helpful. Platitudes about how Jesus forgives all aren’t all that helpful to Philip, I don’t think. If Philip still has hope he could be redeemed, which he maybe does, I don’t think he got it from the Pastor’s words so much as himself not killing this guy. It’s like he went in telling himself that he was a monster so he might as well just kill since that’s “what he does” but then pulled back.
That said, yeah, I have no respect for the church taking that donation at all. Obviously they weren’t completely scamming the Jennings since they mentioned it to them, but they shouldn’t have taken the money to begin with, at least without a serious discussion with the parents.
Agree about the donation. Still disagree about the final scene, after going back and rewatching twice. It’s subtle and arguable, but I see evidence for my proposition in:
–the change of expression on Philip’s face after the pastor beatifically insists he believes Philip can be redeemed;
–how Philip walked out without a final retort or anything that looked like scoffing or sneering;
–the dissipation of the tightly coiled anger previously shown in his body language;
–the way he looked back at the church after he was outside.
At this point I wouldn’t be entirely shocked if they slowly work Philip up to becoming religious himself, although I would prefer they not go down that road.
Agreed on Philip having a change in the scene with the pastor–but I would be shocked and appalled if they worked up to Philip becoming religious himself. It would also seem very OOC of the show to me.
Ugh, the idea of Philip finding God seems like a huge stretch. It’s possible but would require some amazing writing to be remotely plausible and I’m personally not interested in such a character development. I don’t mind seeing Philip and Elizabeth coming to terms with Paige’s interest in religion though.
I thought the scene with Philip returning to the church was reminiscent of a scene from the first season. In that one, Paige gets inappropriately hit on by a skeezy guy in the mall, in front of her father. That was an example of the world acting on Paige, and Philip reacts (away from Paige’s view) and resolves that situation quickly by beating the guy up. He also wore a costume while taking revenge. This means that his cover, in terms of his own mind and to others, is still intact.
In the church situation, Paige is acting, or reacting, to the world around her. She’s making her own choices, even if her parents see them as flawed. Philip tries to protect her from that. He clearly thinks that his daughter is being taken advantage of in the situation. But her active part in the situation complicates his reaction. As a result, the actions of Philip are mixed (the threat is there, but in the scene in the first season he just acted), the scene is much longer, and there is no resolution.
While it’s nothing groundbreaking to see these scene’s as similar, it really solidified the development of the characters to me. This show has some of the best characters on television and it was clear throughout this episode.
FWIW, a Northrup employee w/ an alcohol prob would likely lose their TS/SCI clearance & be a worthless asset.
That’s why its Alcoholics Anonymous
I’d also like to respectfully note a nitpick — it’s Northrop, not Northrup.
I know many alcoholics with very high security clearances, including my ex. It’s not difficult to do and not that surprising. It’s difficult to discover alcoholics; drug testing doesn’t uncover it and even DUIs don’t prohibit obtaining high clearances (with probation before judgement) … It was much easier in the 80s; I grew up in a DC suburb where most of the households were government employees of NSA and DOD and many of my friends’ fathers in these positions were alcoholics. It was very much a “good old boy” network and the guys with the most stress drank the hardest and it was accepted. It’s still accepted to a degree that I used to find surprising.
This was a terrific episode. Matthew Rhys was fantastic and that last scene with the Pastor held a lot of tension. I wasn’t sure if the Pastor’s calming, steadfast belief in forgiveness would get Philip to back off or officially snap. I’m not religious but I’m very glad Philip backed off because this episode was already depressing enough with its deaths. I believe the AV Club review pointed out that even the smallest deaths mean something on this show and they do.
But I also think Noah Emmerich deserves kudos for his performance in this episode. He was pitch perfect as the guy who seemed together on the outside but was clearly unraveling on the inside. That all came to a head when Sandra obliterated his belief that he was fooling everyone when he certainly wasn’t fooling her.
I loved that scene so much. And I appreciate how the season built to it. We mostly see Sandra on the periphery. When she gets focus, it’s usually about her interest in some “kooky” or cult-like self help gurus or group. She comes off as oblivious so having her reveal how aware she is came not only as a surprise to Stan but the audience as well. It was so effective.
Why did so many people fear Philip harming the pastor? Did you guys actually believe this super elite KGB spy would jeopardize his cover by attacking a civilian just to vent his personal frustrations? That would be the stupidest move ever and completely undermine everything the show has set up.
Even showing up to threaten the pastor puts Philip in danger. He’s been fastidious about appearing the perfect American suburban dad.
Christine, I agree that it wouldn’t be smart. But why did he wear gloves to enter the premises if he had no potentially violent intent?
I’ve thought alot about that very question. The best I could come up with is that he did not expect the Pastor to be in the Church and went with the intention of looking through records to determine how legitimate their “mission” is. He is smart enough to know that the Pastor being there was a possibility, so that is why he did not act surprised upon finding him. He was just winging it from there.
As for the Emmys, I just have this awful thought that now Oliver North is somehow going to win one for this show, when all the wonderful acting will never be recognized. Sigh.
Knowing Emmy voters, Oliver North is far more a hindrance to this show getting *any* noms than a benefit.
The whole Paige donating money storyline was bothersome to me for the sole reason that no responsible church would accept that money from a teenager.
The fake submarine propeller storyline has bothered me, because it’s fairly ridiculous that it could lead to a sunken submarine. It could lead to wasting a lot of resources while working with a flawed, noisy design, but any minimal competence would prevent getting to the point where it destroys a submarine. I want to give the show a pass, but they keep bringing this up.
That said, on the whole I think that it’s one of the best shows on television right now, perhaps the best drama.
The Paige donation could have been part of the Youth Group she first joined giving a collective (no pun intended) amount from its members.
The pastor would be aware of the people who gave, but not an amount.
As to the propeller, I think Oleg’s argument that the disaster was cause by scaling up to a too-large sub and a shortened test period was the fault, not fake plans.
Churches in the 80s were not as circumspect about such things as they are now. Remember, this was the about time that Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were practically extortin money through tele-evangelism, for which they were later prosecuted. So for Pastor Tim to glibly accept money from Paige is not a stretch, for the standards of the time.
The submarine story I think is foreshadowing one of the ways the Soviet Union fell, trying to keep up with technology they do not understand. They had former Nazi scientists working for them who gave them the bomb (or could at least understand how to do it) But technology in the 80’s began leaping beyond their grasp. The scientist were old and dying and they had little to replenish them due to their system. I think Phillip will learn what Oleg said, the plans were not “fake”, they just cannot understand them. This ties into the scientist they abducted and arpnet. They are way behind in computers at this point in history, so that technology is worthless to them.
Its like giving a monkey a plan for a car.
The submarine did not sink, because of the propeller. Oleg explained that the Soviets had not tested it long enough and that it had been placed on the wrong-sized ship. The “fake propeller” was an excuse to lay the blame on the KGB rather than on those who had probably followed orders to do the above. This still happens in Russia. A seaman and a naval officer have been repeatedly tried for allegedly scuttling a ship a few years ago, when basicaly no one onboard had been trained to operate it. Although Arkady did not say so, I read his response to Oleg as parroting th eparty line, even though he realized what Oleg was saying was probably the truth.
My nitpick with the propeller plotline is the speed at which it moved, from stolen plan through testing and installation on an actual sub. In the “real world”, it would take at least 6-12 months of factory machine design and fabrication to produce a single propeller.
Given the emotional bomb the sub sinking set off in Philip, however, I’m more than willing to overlook the production details!
This was a terrific episode. The suspense in the final scene was intense, despite knowing that Phillip wouldn’t be so stupid to commit assault or murder as Jennings.
Feel so bad for poor Martha. Kept thinking about that scene a couple of seasons from now when Beeman and Gaad sit her down and reveal Clark’s real identity, or she discovers it on her own. She will be so heartbroken and consumed with anger and self loathing.
I can’t remember the last time I watched a show, if ever, that made such quantum leap in quality from season to season. And to be perfectly clear I thought this was a great show last season.
Agreed. What I admire the most is how well this show portrays the ways in which the characters are compromised, or hurt, by participation in this spy world, (whether their own participation or others). And innocence means nothing; like the daughter of the murdered Soviet spy family; or Martha, or the Jennings’ kids.
Though it wouldn’t be necessary to the Beemans’ story, I wonder if Sandra’s EST suitor will be KGB…it would seem like a great way for the Rezidentura to double down on Stan, ensuring that his options apart from Nina (and them) are limited.
What good is it to send a KGB person to have an affair with his wife? Not only do they already have Stan himself, but Sandra knows nothing about what he’s doing at work and she’s got even less connection to him if she’s running off with a KGB operative. All they’d have to show for the operation is a random woman with no information and not even that much influence over Stan.
Will someone refresh my memory as to who Richard Patterson is/was? He was referenced a few times tonight
I also had to look it up to remember. CIA from last season, see these 2 episode summaries –
He was the CIA (?) guy responsible for ordering or planning the hit on Zhukov, whom Elizabeth drugged and kidnapped in the bathroom of a bar, and who was eventually killed by Claudia in his home, but only after putting the FBI on the scent of a man and woman as the directorate S operatives.
Ohhh…right, him. Okay. But I’m still unclear on why Gaad thinks his testimony would cause “heads to roll” at the Rezidentura.
SLACKERINC – Gaad’s threat/promise to publish the information relating to that whole business would essentially lay bare the goings-on at the Soviet embassy, causing them embarrassment and extreme visibility. Note Gaad’s comment about the Soviets having to rebuild from the ground up. Their operation would be deemed incompetent and “heads would roll. ”
Was Patterson disappeared after Claudia killed him? The FBI seemed unsure about his fate. I thought Gaad or Beeman said he had disappeared.
I remember Claudia making a phone call after injecting Patterson with the paralytic and telling him that it would last for about an hour, which wouldn’t matter to him because he’d bleed out from the jugular cut she’d given him long before that. Then she gave him her personal narrative regarding the importance of her friend that he’d ordered killed. I assumed the phone call was to the cleaners.
Lelisa, how would the transcript of his testimony “essentially lay bare the goings-on at the Soviet embassy”? He was obviously never taken to the embassy, nor was anyone from the embassy in the room talking to him; nor did his kidnappers talk about the embassy.
Well, it would at least be first-hand testimony of the actual presence of sleeper agents operating in America who kidnap and abduct American citizens. It’s one thing to suspect that it might be happening, it’s another to have direct confirmation.
SlackerInc, not his testimony transcript. Gaad had a packet of information ready to give to the press should everything go badly for him, detailing what had happened with Patterson (to the best of their knowledge) when he was abducted and tortured by 2 KGB agents & then later disappeared. Info likely going to the Washington Post as an expose or such. It wouldn’t have been a great leap for the newspaper reading public to connect the dots from KGB agents to the Soviet embassy, given the mind-set & atmosphere of the Reagan administration. It would have made a loud enough ruckus to rattle the Russians.
I deleted the episode from my DVR so I’m wading thru it again On Demand without being able to fast forward. (Ugh; On Demand has more commercials than live viewing.) If I got it wrong I’ll come back & say so.
Primate and Lelisa, I just find this a stretch. I don’t want to sound like a sourpuss because I do love this show; but how is his kidnapping confirmation of anything that wasn’t already clear from so many other things that have happened on the show, from the bugging of Cap Weinberger’s library to the bombing of those FBI agents? Not to mention the guy who got stabbed in the pilot, that they figured out was an “illegal” or Directorate S agent.
It occurs to me to add one more point:
Let’s say Gaad leaks information about KGB activity in the U.S., but which has no actual embassy fingerprints on it (right?). If Moscow then recalls a bunch of its embassy staff, that would essentially be an admission that the embassy *is* a front for espionage–something that everyone assumes, but that must never be admitted, not even tacitly.
Lelisa, thanks for the clarification. It would seem thar the KGB are more adept at cleaning up after their killings than the FBI. Stan’s execution of Vlad was his undoing while Claudia dispatching Richard Patterson was cool,and efficient and thus far undetectable.
The hearing & transcript is about the “mugging” of KGB Vlad, which the Soviet foreign minister is refusing to accept as a fact. We know it’s a crock; Stan’s impulsive vengeance chickens are coming home to roost. The info for the press is about Soviet misconduct & Richard Patterson.
Gaad is a bitter man. At the very least, he wanted the Russian he met with to know that if he lost his job over any of it, the Russian could look forward to some intense scrutiny as well. Gaad could be overestimating the effect that his revenge will generate but he feels that his back’s to the wall.
Athabasca – Gaad said to Stan, “They’re better at it than we are.”
I think there’s also the possibilty that Gaad is playing a bluff. Arkady doesn’t know what the FBI has exactly, but Gaad is hoping that Arkady will think it’s more then what it is.
I like how the show has been able to believably put all our main characters on the ropes and create a lot of tension no matter which side you are rooting for. Stan all but has the noose around his neck and once the floor falls out…
Of course Elizabeth hasn’t been quite right all season and now Philip is rapidly fraying. I hope the KGB offers good vacation benefits as their prize agents could use a cruise to Cuba or something soon before they snap.
The Residentura seems relatively calm but Nina is playing with a lot of gasoline and Oleg seems to only play for high stakes. And Gaad seems to be willing to cash in every chip he has to prevent from going to prison.
Leading up to the season finale all the major players seem to be in legitimate jeopardy that I’m concerned about which I don’t even think Game of Thrones can boast that. Definitely looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.
Probably the best episode of this show yet. And that’s really saying something. Rhys was phenomenal and while I’m not delusional enough to think he can beat Cranston or McConaughey (and I’m honestly not sure he should), there is no doubt that he should be on the ballot. Knowing the Emmy’s though, that probably won’t happen and Jeff Daniels will somehow be there again.
Actually he should. Both Cranston or McConaughey have a lot of metal on their mantles already. Awards shouldn’t be given to the same people year after year, no matter how good they are. Respect and admiration for excellent should be spread around where it’s due. I bet you both actors would agree with that sentiment too.
I completely disagree with this. This is the philosophy that has resulted in giving every kid on a soccer team a trophy just for playing and it’s silly. Give a take a year or two, Cranston has given the best male performance on television. The award is for BEST performance. It doesn’t matter whether that performance has been awarded before or not. Using your criteria completely nullifies the significance of the award. Does it suck that it looks like Jon Hamm will never win an Emmy for one of the top three defining characters of the last decade and a half? You’re goddamn right it does. But he just had the bad luck to come on the scene around the same time as Walter White and lose favor with The Emmy’s in the show’s later years. But awards are not intended to “spread the wealth.” If they were, the name of each category wouldn’t include the word “best.”
That said, The Emmys chose Jeff Daniels last year, the worst choice on the ballot, and probably a worse choice than 5 or 6 actors that weren’t even nominated, so the amount of respect for them is pretty much nil at this point.
“This is the philosophy that has resulted in giving every kid on a soccer team a trophy just for playing and it’s silly.”
That’s a ridiculous simplification of what I said, but if every kid plays like Pele then they deserve it. What you’re advocating is fair but it’s also the status quo we’ve have for decades, rewarding the same “great” performances year after year and ignoring everyone else. That’s a result of Emmy’s laziness as much as the quality of the work, but it doesn’t really matter.
Alright. I’ll cop to it. My first sentence was a big simplistic. Doesn’t mean the rest of what I said isn’t true. Also, you cannot just assume that just because the same person keeps winning that Emmy voters are lazy. Sure, that’s true some of the time (see Modern Family), but no way is it true all the time. Sometimes they keep winning because the voters believe that person gave the best performance each of those years (see Cranston and Gandolfini). For what it’s worth, I’ve noticed that “lazy voting” tends to happen a lot more in comedy than in drama.
Just when I think this series can’t get any better, it does.
I believe the generally clueless Stan Beeman has a very good idea how many secrets he will be compelled to reveal to ensure Nina’s safety.
Am I missing something or confused? Alan, I’m really surprised you didn’t even mention Stan’s stumbling upon the murder of the Jennings’ spy pals. Did we know that there was a major DoD meeting in Alexandria at the same time, or is that a new revelation? Is Beeman getting close to figuring out that whodunit for us, or is this going to accidentally lead him to Philip & Elizabeth? Other readers, please fill me in because I thought that was a pretty major plot point
You’re right, it’s a new development but as was indicated in what was shown there’s nothing circumstantial in the evidence to lead Stan anywhere. He will have to dig a lot deeper to have even a chance of finding anything.
I thought that Philip was going to be clued in about it by Martha when he visited her — and it would have been nice if Stan had thanked Martha for her great detecting instincts when she introduced the info on the secret meeting coinciding with the murders. That would have set up more conflict within Martha, i.e. getting kudos from one of her bosses, then having to hear the nasty sex talk from Stan and Gaad via Philip’s doctored tape recording.
I agree that it’s another very interesting plot point to play out.
The local police apparently found nothing in their investigation (not really surprising), but if Stan uses his high-level connections he might turn up clues in their backgrounds. I would expect their paperwork and histories are iron-clad though.
About those killings…there was another murder, the one where Philip killed the Arpanet guy when he was setting the KGB computer in place to tap into the Arpanet. Surely this,isn’t a red herring either? When DoD meetings take place and seemingly random people get killed?
1. That was stellar stuff from Matthew Rhys.
2. If I were a betting man, I would’ve put a ton of money on Philip killing that priest during that end sequence, and then having the priest’s death somehow come back to bite him down the road if/when Beeman or someone else finally starts to look at the Jennings’.
3. Those twists on the Martha/Clark (god that was cruel) and Elizabeth/Northrup lady scenes were well-played; seeing sequences like that play out, as Alan touched on, is something I enjoy immensely when watching this show as well.
The encounter with the priest still could bite Phillip. I’d think a lot of people would call the police and report him after an incident such as that.
What would the guy have said to the police, though? Philip walked into an open church and confronted the guy. Did he actually threaten him? He didn’t touch him. The danger in the situation didn’t come from stuff Philip was doing or saying (even when he was obviously saying things that were aggressive) but from the anger radiating off him.
“But I got to see it, and it was phenomenal.”
It’s interesting how good this show is. It does everything SO right. I honestly don’t know if The Americans or Hannibal is the best show on TV right now*. Would you do a podcast segment on the show this or maybe next week, Alan? I’m actually curious to see where Dan stands on the show at this point.
And I don’t think Elizabeth was dressing up as a male soldier. She was dressing up for the truck driver (and anyone else they might meet going to and from the mission). The raid itself was wet, she wasn’t supposed to be seen by anyone, and if she was they would give a description of another woman. Unless she was caught, in which case the jig would be up.
One more point, then I’m done: Was the “bitter, bitter irony” lost on Stan, you think? I don’t think it is, I think he has realized how far the Russians will go and how easily anyone can be snared.
*) And I know, someone’s gonna say “No, it’s Game of Thrones”, and they’ll have a point. Problem is, that show doesn’t need me to champion it. Everybody’s already discussing it. So I’m not even gonna mention it.
Hannibal has the best cinematography of any show on TV, by far. But it is too salacious in its depravity to merit consideration as one of the best shows overall (I can’t even watch it, as much as my love of the painterly cinematography makes me wish I could).
It’s Northrop, with an O.
“…we have to be heading towards Gaad getting his job back, right?”
Or Gaad gets killed. One or the other.
Phil & Elizabeth have been piling up the bodies. Has anyone been keeping a body count?
The Americans is an amazing show and last night’s episode certainly proves it’s quality. However, I do stil have one quibble. 600 US dollars in 1982 was “mucho much” money. Unless Page was getting 20 bucks a week in allowance consistently for a long time (again, a shocking amount for even a middle class young teenager for the period) how exactly did she accumulate that much to be able to give away?
I mean, if her parents were that flush then Henry should have been easily able to buy an Atari. :-p Actually, several.
Don’t get me wrong, “martial eagle” was still a great episode but the devil is always in the details.
Ian
Ha, you’re right. One possibility is that being brought up in Stalinist Russia that Philip and Elizabeth have grossly overcompensated Paige’s weekly allowance since she was 10, and she’s just been squirreling it away in a savings account. I’m kidding.
Henry wasn’t denied the Intellivision for financial reasons, they just didn’t buy it for him.
This is not actually happening in the 1980s. It’s a tv show in 2014. The writers chose to use an amount that would translate for current day viewers.
In 1968, I cut grass and gathered $300 to buy my first car. (a ’57 Chevy I STILL wish I had never resold).
Paige looks like the perfect age (and living in the perfect suburb) to babysit enough to get to $600.
Re: 300 bucks cutting grass in 1968. Wow! Well that does put things in perspective. Goes to show what good old elbow grease can accomplish I suppose.
I could endlessly sob over Martha, whose name is almost never mentioned in reviews without the word “poor” in front of it. Such a vulnerable character, she truly breaks my heart.
I’m not so sure that Philip is true red. He told the pastor that he would do anything to protect his d daughter. At this point the most important thing in his life are his kids. He is under no illusion that if he deviated from the program, that his kids would not suffer. If he sees a way out he’ll take it.
Any chance oleg is the est guy?
0% chance.
I think Philip’s admitted since the pilot that his family is his top priority over the mission. That’s why he’d be willing to defect. Not because he wants to be American but because he sees that as the best deal for them.
I loved this episode, but I wouldn’t call this season incredible. It is definetly a near-great season but I would only call certain seasons of The Wire, Sopranos, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Deadwood etc. incredible. The Americans is not in the league of ‘incredible’.
I’m gonna go ahead and reclassify certain seasons of The Wire, Sopranos, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and Deadwood to Masterful. That would leave room for this show to be incredible, yes?
Fair enough, but I’m still calling it a near-great and not incredible season.
This show just gets better and better. Look at the artful way the writers have made some of the minor characters multi-dimensional. Oleg went from smarmy, silver-spoon-sucking cad to the guy who is outsmarting Stan. Martha proved to be a better detective than some of her CIA colleagues — she is not just a dope; she’s a smart woman who is deeply in love, which can make people dopey and blind. And I like Gaad’s transformation best of all — from confident office director to a man so desperate to keep his job he ambushes and threatens to ruin his Russian counterpart. And this is the first show I’ve seen in some time not to treat faith and religion as something to mock…Paige obviously finds comfort there, and Phillip acts as if he wishes he could. Can’t wait to see what surprises are in store next week.
Can anyone explain to me exactly what the point of the excursion into the Contra camp was? They took some pictures and killed some guys, but having pictures of the Contras training seems to be incredibly low reward for such a potentially risky mission.
Yeah, that bothered me too. But then I remembered a discussion from a few episodes back about how the point was to expose the existence of the camp and the training in order to embarrass the Reagan administration and shut down the program. The photos Philip too may yet help to achieve that goal, but by covering up how the soldiers were killed (by claiming it was a truck accident), the military will try keep things secret a while longer.
Foreign soldiers training on American soil with no prior approval of Congress was a big deal when the information came out. Also, if memory serves, the whole thing was funded by an under the table arms deal to Iran.
Thanks. Yeah, obviously Iran-Contra was a huge deal. I remember watching the congressional hearings that took several weeks during he summer. Yeah, I was nerdy.
The public relations angle wasn’t one that I had thought about. I assumed that if the KGB was sending in spies, they’d be looking for actionable intelligence, but that seems to have been a misconception on my part.
I just don’t get why anyone care that much about the Emmy’s. Those awards have as much credibility as the “ESPY’s” do in sports. Imagine if each athlete “submitted” the tapes of their best or handful of best “games” and that was all the voters went by to determine each sports MVP? Does anyone really need a small group of Hwood insiders to tell them who was the best in TV each year when 90% of the time they completely whiff?
And Alan, I loved Rhys performance last night, but could you honestly give one iota of a second thought to voting for anyone but Cranston assuming he submits Ozymandias, the defining hour of all of television over not only the last 12 months, but possibly the last 5+ years?
okay first my sister would have knocked Elizabeth on her ass if she demanded cleaning at 3am!! second as i watch this show i am floored by how arrogant and stupid the soviets were to even dream that they could take down the US… they must have been delusional like Elizabeth. I hope when all the dust is settled Phillip gets killed and Elizabeth gets caught as a spy and spends the rest of her life in a US prison
What you are underestimating is how paranoid the USA was during this time. So the Soviets were probably justified in their arrogance. The FBI and CIA were not a harmonized operation, so the intelligence deficiencies were already taking root, and would come to a crisis point later in the 90s.
And no, Elizabeth was perfectly in her rights to tell Paige that if she wanted adult treatment, she had to assume adult responsibilities.
listen i hate to break it to you ATHABASCA but Russia fell and they fell hard!!!!! so their goals of taking the US down was a pipe dream PERIOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
second Paige did nothing wrong
HER MONEY IS HER MONEY
I thought Elizabeth’s discipline was the best non abusive way of handling Miss-Entitled Paige and their anger at her.
If Paige had inherited the money or earned it selling cookies – its her money; otherwise any money she has is probably her parent’s money to see that it’s spent responsibly. Its called Parenting not Coddling
Too many bodies are dropping on this show and it’s no longer believable. Actually, it was never believable but now it’s becoming less so with each new episode. Someone at the networks should have the courage to do these shows as one season serials. When they drag on season after season quality inevitably suffers as they run out of ideas and try to compensate with ever more outlandish plot devices. Think Homeland as the most egregious example of this phenomenon, a show which went from a critical darling to perhaps the worst show on television.
KGB Agents are going to break into a Contra training camp on U.S. soil, leave 6 or 7 bodies in their wake and just waltz out of there? Come on, please stop it.
Two, not 6 or 7.
At least 5.
Elizabeth killed two at the camp as did Philip. I consider the tied up truck driver as the fifth.
What an intensely intense tense episode this was!
Rhys in angry mode is superb.
And Alison Wrights performance is way better than I realised before this ep.
I am from Holland and imagine that makes a lot of difference in how I view this show’s politics , I mostly agree with both sides complaints of the others and can sort of forgive all for just doing their jobs, but , just as Philip I am getting sick of all the innocent victims. And as much as I love my favourite TV family it becomes harder and harder to root for them.
It was mentioned by someone that Fred might have killed Emmett and Leanne.
Unless the writers are planning to add to the cast, he must exist. Maybe he didn’t recognise him in disguise.
First comments on this series, which I watch mostly for the amazing acting by Matthew Rhys…jeez, those eyes!
Some of the down-to-earth details on the show constantly halt my suspension of disbelief. Every time I’m completely sucked into the story, Philip or Elizabeth suddenly appears in a new, more ridiculous wig or disguise. Where do they keep the wigs and clothes, who dreams up these total identities for them? It’s reasonable that this couple would be out and about all day doing their spy stuff, but don’t the kids notice they are in and out of the house during the night on multiple nights per week? Loved that now the kids are going astray due to this fact, but next season one of them has to discover their parents’ trunk of disguises and/ or scream, “You’re never home!!”
Also, if Philip turns to God, that just might be the shark jumping.
Otherwise, best new show, albeit that this designation acknowledges a high bar.