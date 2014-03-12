Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘The Walk-In’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I find Polaris…
Music montages have become a dramatic crutch for many dramas. Though some shows still use them well, others use it as filler, or as the simplest way to wrap up any episode. “The Americans” has been very smart in its overall musical choices so far, and judicious in its use of montages, and the one that closes “The Walk-In” is a marvel. It presents the work and personal sides of the Jennings family all sliding against one another, as Philip and Elizabeth keep finding their role as KGB spies and their roles as American parents in conflict. Philip has just had to play both parts at once in scolding Paige for lying to them and looking for “Aunt Helen” – a frustrating thing for a dad, a terrifying thing for a sleeper agent – and now he has to work at developing photos of the device that apparently got Emmett and Leeanne killed. Having failed to get answers from Aunt Helen, Paige instead turns to the friend she made on the bus ride, while Henry uses his shoddy star wheel to look for Polaris – the sort of constant that his family could very much use in these uncertain times. And Elizabeth, who has spent the entire hour pondering her responsibilities to both Leanne's family and her own, finally resolves to burn the letter Leeanne wrote to her son Jared, perhaps recognizing that the last thing this poor kid needs is to learn who his parents truly were. (And/or that she realizes it could also endanger her own family.) Score the whole thing to another great selection from the Peter Gabriel songbook in “Here Comes the Flood,” and close on that haunting image of a disguised Elizabeth squatting by the road, watching the letter burn as she's illuminated only by the fire and her car's headlights, and you've got something both beautiful to look at and that neatly, movingly sums up the conflicts of this episode and the season so far.
Of course, it helped that “The Walk-In” as a whole was “The Americans” with all its elements working in perfect harmony. We got a pair of episodic missions in the trip to the warehouse and Stan's pursuit of would-be assassin Bruce Dameran that each built on larger ongoing story arcs (the aftermath of Emmett and Leanne's murder, and Nina's seduction of Stan, respectively). Paige's investigation into her larger family, and the strange gaps in what her parents tell her, built on what happened at the end of the year and felt like a logical thing an inquisitive kid like Paige would do.(*)
(*) Where so many adult dramas fall down with their teen characters is in having them do stupid things that cause problems for the grown-ups; here, Paige is using her brain, and the danger of either kid finding out the truth is a piece of tension baked into the premise.
And in mixing the present-day scenes with mid-'60s flashbacks, we not only got a stronger sense of Elizabeth's friendship with Leeanne, but a strong contrast of where the Jennings marriage was back in the day (behold the wounded look on Philip's face as Elizabeth explains in such unemotional terms why she's ready to have a baby with him) versus now (behold the sexy rubbing of ointment as Elizabeth gets out of the shower).
Stan's end of things, meanwhile, explains why Nina told him about the walk-in – this was orchestrated by Arkady from the start, to both help Nina's cover and to eliminate a potential problem in Dameran – while also adding new complexity to that relationship. Yes, Nina is acting on Arkady's orders, and clearly wants revenge for the murder of Vlad, but you can see on her face as she recalls Stan's declaration of love that the words pleased her for more than just professional reasons.
Every important relationship on this show has a blend of reality and artifice. Philip and Elizabeth are more like a real married couple than ever, but his only legal marriage is to Martha. Theya re the genuine parents to Paige and Henry, but they are not who their kids believe them to be. Stan and Nina are sleeping together in a relationship where each believes they are manipulating the other, and yet where their feelings aren't totally a put-on.
It's all a mess, and it's all so fascinating to watch. The premiere opened season 2 with a series of bangs, but “The Walk-In” demonstrates how great Fields, Weisberg and company have gotten at exploiting all the emotional complexities of the elaborate web of lies they've spun. Great, great episode, and a fantastic closing.
Some other thoughts:
* Among this week's '80s references: Stan's wife goes to an EST seminar run by Werner Erhard, and Oleg describes the Capitals as “the largely untalented hockey club that plays in Washington.” (In the 1981-82 season, the Caps finished with a 26-41-13 record, good for 5th place in the now-defunct Patrick Division. Alex Ovechkin would not even be born for three more years.)
* Keri Russell is not the largest of humans, but she does wield a crowbar well enough to convey the fear the warehouse guy felt about not getting to see his kids again. And though at first I feared, like him, that she was letting him get too good a look at her to live, her solution was more effective, and probably creates fewer problems down the road.
What did everybody else think?
I love this snow. The actors playing the kids are so nuanced for their ages. If only Homeland could take a page (no pun intended)
Actually, I believe you did intend a pun. Everyone misuses that expression.
Irony is difficult to manifest on these boards, but it was intended as irony :)
“Actually, I believe you did intend a pun. Everyone misuses that expression.”
I checked a list of puns to see if they exhibited irony instead instead of humor.
No pun in ten did.
I am not bothered by teenagers acting like, well, teenagers usually. Like how Dana in “Homeland” acted like I would expect a teenager would react, especially after learning her dad was a traitor to her country and all the flack she must have gotten from adults and her peers. It is also to be considered that Paige is 17 nearly 18 now since she is looking up colleges IIRC it being mentioned? She is closer to being an adult and acting as such than Dana was at the start of “Homeland” (Dana was 16 then; as of last season on “Homeland” 18). It would be interesting to see how Paige acts if she had discovered that her parents
1): are not really married; 2): are even not Americans; and 3): are in fact Soviet spies. That would be a apt comparison to what Dana is going through. Let’s see Paige maintain her poise then.
I didn’t see Paige as being that old, well, maybe 15 or 16. The flashback where Elizabeth told Philip she was ready to have a child was was time stamped 1966, and I don’t think we’ve hit the mid-80s yet have we?
yes, 15-16 (1966-February 1982)
Paige is 14. She’s not looking at colleges. Jared is 18 and is going to college next year. The scene where Elizabeth tells Philip she’s ready to try to have a kid is in 1967, so Paige is born in 1968.
I think Hunter is talking about the line where Henry lies to his dad about Paige going to an after-school program and that it looks good on college applications. But I don’t think that necessarily says that she’s looking at colleges. First of all, it was a silly lie from (I think) a preteen. And second of all, after school programs count on transcripts no matter what grade they were done in.
I agree that I miscalculated Paige’s age. The after school program looking good on college applications reference did throw me. She is indeed about 14 years old since we saw a shot of Elizabeth holding Paige as a near new born baby sometime in 1967 which would make her about 14 years old in very early February 1982 when I estimate the “The Walk-In” takes place (the last few scenes of the previous episode “Cardinal” takes place on January 25, 1982, so I am assuming around a week has past by the beginning of “The Walk-In”). Paige would be pretty mature for her age if she is considering what things would look like on her college application when she has just started or about to start High School in the fall.
Yes Paige is a pretty level headed intelligent girl for 14, but I still back up Dana Brody’s behavior on “Homeland” since Paige has no idea what her parents really are and I think will freak out much like Dana did if and when she learns that her parents are spies and yes killers when necessary. That is when a real comparison to Dana would be valid I believe, not right now when Paige worst fears are that one of her parents is having an affair.
And again, doesn’t bother me when TV teenagers make life difficult for adults on TV shows when they do dumb and impulsive things just like in real life so I have always had a tolerance for them like when Dawn was being denounced as being such a brat on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. You find out that you weren’t born but created out of thin air with fake memories lets see how you react LOL!! (of course in real life teenagers don’t discover they are a “Key” but you know what I mean)!!
I assume that “Aunt Helen” is KGB as well? I’m confused as to whether the “daughter who died in 1974” was a lie for “Helen” or for Paige.
Excellent, excellent episode! The Jennings’ conflicted emotions dealing with the kids (Elizabeth with Jared, Philip with Paige) was a marvel to behold.
Also… giant TAB machine FTW!
Oh absolutely the Faux Aunt was KGB. She was either a long term cover that been there since Elizabeth & Philip made up the Aunt as part of the family history, or a quick plant that they requested from “The Centre” when they discovered Paige snooping recently. The dementia was a nice touch so there would be a reason that Paige wouldn’t get straight answers from her if she really wanted to go all Alex Hailey and know her Roots.
And yes as a person who actually lived through that era-I was in fact around the same age as poor Jaredis-yes there were TAB machines like that although I wouldn’t by the diet TAB because the widely used artificial sweetener back then, saccharin, was god awful (Neutrasweet {sp?} was still a few years off IIRC). With today’s new artificial sweeteners I actually prefer diet Pepsi to regular Pepsi. :-)
HUNTER2012, thanks for a bit more info on Aunt Helen. I was totally confused by the character.
Btw, there was no “diet TAB” because TAB was a diet soda.
The girl on the bus was the KGB supervision of the kids that Philip mentioned, so they knew she was coming!
You’re right! It is that I associate anything that says “sugar free” with “diet” so that caused me to be needlessly redundant LOL!
Anyway if it had the good artifical sweetner aspartame back then I probably would’ve drank it. :-)
I don’t think they knew Paige was coming. It was a total shock to Philip when he receives the phone call. Paige’s friend seems genuine, but you never know with this show; and they make it all believable which is really difficult, see Homeland!
“I wouldn’t by the diet TAB because the widely used artificial sweetener back then, saccharin, was god awful”
When TaB was first introduced, it was sweetened by sodium cyclamate and was about as smooth and good tasting as Coke.
However, the FDA ran one of their ridiculous test and found out if you fed rats the equivalent of 300 cans of TaB a day, it could get cancer. They banned cyclamates.
The saccharine version was indeed, awful, and just about killed the brand name.
Cyclamate has been found to be safe and is used in just about every civilized country except the US.
The girl on the bus was not at all officially KGB supervision. The point of the KGB supervision was that it would be invisible, watching out for assassins. Not a chatty girl to be a bff for Paige.
I think TBK was joking when (s)he suggested that Paige’s new friend on the bus was KGB.
@3hares and @Greg Rubenstein:
Actually the persona of a chatty teen would be the perfect cover since you wouldn’t think someone like her would be a spy, just like no one suspects the family of four on their block are KGB Officers. :-) Like I said if she really is KGB she is significantly older than she looks, which is about 17 but probably really is 23 or so.
It wasn’t immediately clear what was going on when Paige first got to Helen’s house. When they ominously panned over to the photo of Keri Russel holding a baby, I started thinking that Aunt Helen doesn’t know “Elizabeth Jennings”, but rather one of Elizabeth’s alter egos, and Helen was calling Paige by whatever name she thought was the baby’s name. Does that make sense?
Anyways, once she made the call to Phillip it was clear what was going on, so no harm no foul.
I agree with HISLOCAL: it was a bit confusing when she first arrived. (Not as confusing as it was for my wife, who had forgotten about the whole “Aunt Helen” lie, and was unclear on what Paige was even attempting to do.)
I like HUNTER’s hypothesis though: “The dementia was a nice touch so there would be a reason that Paige wouldn’t get straight answers from her if she really wanted to go all Alex Hailey and know her Roots.”
Another possibility that occurred to me at the time is that “Helen” was a cover for any number of KGB spies (the special type they always refer to by a special name/code I’m forgetting at the moment) when they go out of town or whatever. So since Paige was visiting without prior warning, “Helen” thought she was a different relative who was scheduled to visit that day, and then the dementia thing was made up to cover for the resulting confusion.
I still wouldn’t rule out my theory, but HUNTER’s has the Ockham’s “razor’s edge” of being simpler.
Did anyone else think the girl Paige met on the bus was indeed the shadow cover the KGB put on her? Philip referenced it in the beginning of the episode. If true, the girls’ ongoing relationship might prove fascinating down the road and supply some further plot twists.
That’s how I felt about it as well
Not until you mentioned it.
But now that you mention it…….
Yes I did. The only thing that I question is that she seems so young, but then again it is very possible that she could be a “21 Jump Street” type KGB Officer that look much younger than she actually is (that show won’t air for five more years). I know since I looked much younger than my actual age (like say how Documentarian Ken Burns used to and to a limited extend still does. At 28 I was still getting carded) so it is very plausible that Paige’s new friend is about five or so years older than she actually is if she really is a KGB Officer (I don’t see them trusting such a mission to someone fresh off training).
I thought she was KGB from the start. Also think it will set up some great drama down the road when the Center starts asking why Phillip and Elizabeth can’t keep Paige under control. They’re eventually going to have to fill her in for the family’s own protection. Or I might be wrong…it happens.
I find it hard to believe that the Center would be able to have someone on that bus when Paige decides to hop on. It seemed like a spur-of-the-moment decision on her part, to take advantage of her parent’s unexpected absence.
Could it be more of a situation where Paige starts sneaking out with this girl (as she did at the end of this episode), and finds her parents out or sneaking back in at the same time she does?
Wait. Are you trying to suggest the KBG DIDN’T have an agent on every American bus? Lol. Very good point. I like your scenario, as well, where they catch each other. I think I’ll stick to my prediction that eventually they may have to recruit Paige to their side to protect the family.
KGB, not KBG. Duh.
Kelly is KGB and probably followed Paige from the house. She could easily have bought a bus ticket after Paige did and plant herself across the aisle. She will undoubtedly be important in a later episode when Paige’s snooping gets her too close to something dangerous.
It’s a nice idea, but there’s no way that that’s the case. When Phillip mentioned them earlier, he said the kids won’t be aware of the tail. He even said that not even him or Elizabeth would know who the tail was. So I don’t see a tail that supposed to be extremely discreet striking up a conversation with a 14 year old girl.
I doubt she’s KGB. It’s more likely that she’s a real teenager that Paige will have some sort of mischevious friendship with. I like the idea of Paige and Phillip/Elizabeth catching each other sneaking out of the house.
Remember when Bart and Homer caught each other skipping school/work? Something like that.
As I indicate above I agree with Elaine. As I also say it would be the perfect cover to have a KGB Officer posing as a chatty teenage girl to befriend Paige. What better way than to look out for her? In this case “discreet” could very well mean simply not being obvious, not keeping a distance. After all what would be so obvious to Paige and anyone else including her parents about a (apparently) teenage girl being friends with Paige that would say she is KGB? I am sure Paige has plenty of friends that are teenage girls. What’s one more? Kelly does look a bit older, appearing to be about 16 or 17 but not so much as to raise suspicions (and like I said if Kelly is really a KGB officer she is likely in her early 20’s, around the same age Elizabeth was when she first came to America, just blessed with good genes making her look younger).
And yes Kelly could’ve easily followed Paige from home after she failed to get on the school bus, follow her to the bus depot and see her by a ticket to a town in Pennsylvania. She would simply buy the same ticket and get on the bus with her then seeing how down she was capitalize on that and strike up a “I know what you are going through” type of conversation to win her over.
I am sure there is an officer following Henry but I would say that officer would be an obvious adult. Not too many adults in their 20s could pass for 11, unless they are a near midget. Henry’s tail would likely be a woman I feel. Much less suspicious and probably would think she is his mother if someone notices than if a man was following the boy. But I could be wrong about that LOL!!
All this of course likely eliminates the KGB from being behind the slaughter, as if there was any real chance. It wasn’t the FBI and I very seriously doubt it was the CIA so I think it is a third country. Iran? Red China? Some country that is hostile to both the US and the Soviet Union. The dark horse is the Afghanistan Mujahadin (sp?) but I still don’t see how could they know they were KGB.
Of course it could be just a senseless American crime in a Washington that will be soon become the murder capital of the USA after Crack hits three years later. The only thing is that they appeared to have been targeted by professional assassins judging from the bullets in the victims’ heads and no shots reported heard.
I don’t think it would be the perfect cover to look out for her at all. Kelli has all the limitations of Paige’s parents in that she has to act like a normal person. She’s spending all her time creating a fake relationship with her (one that’s of no use to the KGB–they do that for people trying to get information) rather than watching out for any assassins that might be coming at her. That’s something you can do from a distance, not from talking on the phone, or working against Paige’s safety and her parents’ wishes by getting her out of the house to hang out.
Plus, Kelli the spy is a dead end dramatically, just another, watered-down version of Paige’s parents who are already lying to her. Where as an actual teenage girl opens up the world to Paige, getting her out of the house and into other things instead of keeping her enclosed in the KGB bubble.
For all the reasons you folks have mentioned, I’m now leery that Kelli is KGB. But let me throw this out there….Helen seemed pretty darned prepared for Paige’s visit and went into her “act” flawlessly. Who might have tipped her off (if anyone)?
I think Helen was created to always be prepared for someone showing up. She and Philip clearly already had their stories straight, and she was living in the house for the expressed purpose of being “Aunt Helen” if somebody came calling. We don’t know that she was actually prepared for Paige to come that very day, but she had orders of how to play it if somebody showed up and could probably recognize Paige etc.
Loved this episode. Thought the scenes with Russell’s agent and the factory employee (Dad) were superbly well crafted. I was really afraid she was going to kill him. Surprising and smart out there.
I was surprised he was so afraid of her(at least before Philip showed up.) Seemed she was almost as afraid of what he could do to her just by revealing she was there.
thought he could have just said I’m sorry, it was shipped, and when she left gone started asking other employees about the suspicious visitor.
I think the fact that she’s a shadowy government agent sneaking around top secret stuff adds a layer of scariness that a small woman holding a crowbar wouldn’t usually have.
Someone please explain who Aunt Helen is? I was totally confused by that.
Aunt Helen was the old woman KGB Officer Paige met after her bus ride to Pennsylvania that was planted to back up her parent’s story about being the only living relative of theirs.
Guessing the, visit from child who died in 1974 and who has red hair was some type of code in case either Aunt Helen or Elizabeth/Philip’s phone was being monitored?
I’m not sure it was code – wasn’t the line said to Paige by Philip? IIRC, we heard the entire call from “Helen”, and she didn’t say anything about 1974.
Aunt Helen was the sudden trip Elisabeth had to take when she was recuperating from the gun shots of last season’s finale. The excuse was Aunt Helen fell down and broke her crown so Elisabeth had to be away for a while taking care of her.
How did Philip know Paige visited Aunt Helen?
GaryC, we saw Aunt Helen phone Philip and tell him that Paige visited her. Later Philip told Paige that Aunt Helen though she was being visited by Shelley, her daughter who was dead or otherwise gone. It looks to me like Helen’s standing orders, when visited by any children of the KGB illegals she cares for, are to act like she has dementia.
Dave, that could definitely make sense; but how did she know it was a child of a KGB spy visiting her? Or does she just consistently act like that to everyone, all the time?
Seeing the complexities of the agents’ relationships with their children does make me wonder why the KGB would want them to have kids – which Leanne mentioned this episode.
I guess to better fit in as ordinary American citizens. Though it might also give them more control over Philip and Elizabeth; fear of their children finding out they are spies will keep them loyal.
It is to make them fit better in American Society, or for any society for that matter, but keeping them loyal for fear of the kids finding out they are spies has nothing to do with it. It is just taking advantage of people’s preconceptions and prejudices. The last people to be suspected as spies would be a married couple with kids. And this is based on reality given what happened with the Russian spy rings exposed a few years ago in America and in Germany early last year.
But it is common sense that the Central Intelligence of any country would encourage sleeper couples to have kids, in part because it is an additional insurance policy that the Centre holds over the Agents in case they ever think about defecting.
If it was meant as an insurance policy against defection, I think it was a poorly thought out decision. As we’re seeing with Phillip and Elizabeth, love of one’s children eventually trumps love of country. Phillip almost defected in the first episode because he thought it would be the best thing for the family.
I could see it going either way; helping keep them in line but also creating additional loyalties to something other than the KGB.
Of course the show’s creators probably wanted them to have kids in order to add more potential areas of conflict.
I really love the overall mood this show manages to create.
I think Oleg is a great addition, I am enjoying his scenes immensely.
Yes he’s funny. He would love to be a wild & crazy guy with Nina.
As untalented as the Caps were as a whole, the wily Dennis Maruk did have a 60 goal, 136 point season that year so, ultimately, I really hope Nina uses the ticket.
Dennis Maruk was a heck of a player. Gretzky had 92 goals that year, so Maruk was forgotten!
I thought for certain you would mention the Tab soda pop machine. My mother was addicted to that stuff. You’re right on everything else. Great episode, great season, fantastic show. It’s making me forget how much I miss Breaking Bad.
I really enjoyed the episode and found a number of questions after the episode to actually be a good thing. My only issue was with Elizabeth being able to make a full-grown warehouse working man to cower with only a crowbar. I had to suspend reality a little to make that work.
I know! She’s an itty-bitty thing.
It would make sense for him to be afraid if he suspected she was an undercover KGB agent or another spy of some sort, which is how I understood that scene. If I remember correctly, he seemed afraid of her even before she picked up the crowbar. For all he knew, Elizabeth had a gun on her. And even if he thought he could overpower her, he may have been understandably afraid of reprisals.
Me too, DOCD. I’m still scratching my head over that scene. One minute the guy is suspicious and then Elizabeth waves the crowbar around and he’s fearful and super-deferential to her. How would that not make him more suspicious? I think maybe he feared that she was going to report him to his superiors for being incompetent but can’t quite make sense of that either.
@BFISH, he definitely feared for his life. Why else would he have felt the need to break out pictures of his children? His suspicion turned into fear once he realized Elizabeth was not who she said she was — and assumed the worst (i.e., this person is a spy, and she might kill me now that I’ve realized that).
All good viewpoints. And I get that he should be very afraid when she starts talking about his kids but I still can’t quite make the leap to fear of the crowbar in the hands of a 100 pound woman. I could see him being more afraid if she had threatened to go to his supervisor but it was obviously the crowbar that elicited great fear. Maybe I’m just missing it like I did a couple of other things – ha.
It’s the curse of the “strong female character” the most overused and meaningless term in entertainment. In most cases it’s translated into having women act like men, resulting into ridiculous scene’s like this. Just give her a gun already.
@IEJEECEE, Elizabeth has had extensive training in hand-to-hand combat. She’s deadly even without the crowbar.
Anyone with a crowbar is intimidating to a coward. Obviously the guy had no backbone, and obviously he was wise to assume that she meant business.
He’s just a regular guy doing his job. If you were sitting at your desk one day and someone started threatening you and brandishing a crowbar, you’d be pretty nervous too (unless you’re all a bunch of Chuck Norris Jr’s, which I’m sure is the case). Add in the fact that she’s clearly a spook of some sort, since she knew to be looking for a top-secret device, and and regular Joe Sixpack would be pretty scared for his well-being.
Thanks again. I at least get the perspective that it is possible in that scenario for someone to be fearful. Just because I find it hard to put myself in that situation doesn’t mean its not possible. I still think a large man who works a physical job – not knowing she is dangerous other than her holding a crowbar – would not feel immediately threatened. But I see the other perspective now that its at least possible.
It was unusual in TV terms. But even with his having no clue about Elizabeth’s martial arts ability, a crowbar is a HUGE equalizer. If I were picking avatars to play in a realistic video game involving duels to the death, I think I’d take the 100 pound woman with a crowbar over the 200 pound factory worker. The first whack she gets on you with it is extremely painful and probably breaks a limb if not your skull. Then when you are down, flailing in pain, she can finish you off.
Hey, Alan, the warehouse guy was actually a good friend of mine – Dave T. Koenig. (He’ll be on Nurse Jackie in a couple of weeks.) Sadly, we’ve cut cable and haven’t been able to see the episode. So…what did you think of Dave?
The episode is available on iTunes today if you want to check it out.
It was a very tense scene in the warehouse. I did not know how it would turn out, but I sure wanted Derek (played by Dave) to survive it. Nice job by both actors.
He was great. Very tense scene!
Yeah, tell your friend he did great.
“Philip and Elizabeth are more like a real married couple than ever, but his only legal marriage is to Martha”.
Did I miss something? Aren’t Phillip and Elizabeth just as legally married as Martha and “Clark”
According to the wikipedia for the characters, it lists them as not legally married, but that seems like it would be an oversight in their cover identities that there’s no record of them ever getting married.
No, it was revealed last season that Philip and Elizabeth never got legally married and never had a wedding ceremony. The KGB probably just faked some marriage certificate like they faked the rest of the paperwork.
I could be wrong, but I don’t think Philip’s marriage to Martha is legal either, since he got married under a false name and identity. At the very least, I’m fairly certain that she could get the marriage annulled (because fraud was used to induce her into it) if and when she ever learns the truth about “Clark.” I thought that perhaps Elizabeth and Philip would be considered in a common law marriage (which would also void the marriage to Martha), but Virginia does not appear to have a common law marriage statute. At any rate, I don’t see any way in which “Clark” and Martha’s marriage would be recognized as legal if it was learned that it was fraudulent. And if the truth about him was ever discovered, he and Elizabeth (and Martha too) would have much bigger problems than that.
I would guess they have the legal paperwork indicating that they’re married, but Elizabeth and Phillip never had a proper marriage ceremony and never exchanged vows.
In terms of both of them having no legal status? Yes both are on the same level. With the Jennings there was no ceremony or vows or ring, just sent to America to live with fake papers. Yes they probably posed for wedding pictures and such but there was no ceremony it was dress up.
With Philip “marrying” Martha as “Clark” it is unlikely that is legal either since none of what he presented was true. If IIRC you have to have a license to be married (someone please correct me if I am wrong) and like all legal documents it is rendered void if there are major falsehoods on it.
another great episode of this show about identity. Nina playing many identities for her own survival, yet she still is touched by Stan’s “I love you Nina.” At the same time knowing that he killed her friend and lied to her about it.
Paige seeking to discover more of her own identity as she visits her only known relative. She is also suspicious of her parents’ activities, but she is at the age where everyone questions their identity…she just has more reasons to do so.
And Elizabeth burning her friend’s letter and breaking her solemn promise to her dead friend. Doing it partly because she thinks it will protect him and protect his image of his parents, but also out of rejection of her own identity. It is better that her kids NEVER find out who she really is, with all the blood on her hands.
I think Elizabeth’s rejection of her identity and her lessening commitment to the Cause will be a continuing theme this season. Last season it was Philip who was questioning it and she was shutting him down. The murder of her friend and friend’s daughter has changed her
I don’t think Nina was touched by Stupid Stan’s declaration of love at all. She was waiting for that all along as a sign of his submission. Recall her conversation with her boss as to who will say “I love you” first.
Why were Elizabeth & her friend washing blood off their hands in 1966 in the washroom? Are we to assume that they knocked off the guy they spotted coming out of his car?
Alan, I don’t understand why you keep insisting that the marriage to Martha is the only legal one. Don’t you think that the Jennings would have filed all the proper paperwork for a marriage license, and perhaps gotten dressed up and gone to a chapel with a priest in order to have photographs? Those seem like the exact kind of things that deep cover operatives would do. You don’t think with all of their careful planning they’d leave out something simple like a marriage license that a law enforcement officer could discover missing in a heartbeat? The Martha/Clark marriage is at the same status as the Phillip/Elizabeth marriage, in that they are both fully documented to appear legitimate, but both are illegal since the documents were obtained by fraud and false identities, so I don’t see how you can claim that one is legal and the other is not. It doesn’t matter that the Martha marriage has only one participant that knows it’s fake.
Primate, the Jennings’s marriage is a cover, nothing more. A lot of people can’t get their head around that because of how we were raised to think. But with the “Jennings” there was no ceremony, no proposal, nothing. The KGB was not going to go though all of that for a cover. It was just phony papers to show they were married at most made out to their fake identities. The names you hear them call each other aren’t even real. They have proper Russian names.
They have grown to love each other and they have both always loved their kids but the marriages exist at most in spirit now, but it was never a legal marriage under any circumstances. They were just shipped from Russia with fake papers.
Now with his Clark persona that he “married” Martha with, that is a fake marriage too even though there was a ceremony, a ring, a minister, the whole nine yards, but since it was under a fake name and fake everything else that marriage isn’t likely to be legal either.
A proposal and a ceremony doesn’t make a marriage legal if one of its participants has a fraudulent identity. In other words, if the Philip/Elizabeth marriage is illegal, then so too must the Clark/Martha marriage be illegal. And if the Clark/Martha marriage is legal, then so too must the Philip/Elizabeth marriage be legal. There is absolutely no difference between them, and you can’t call one legal and the other not.
Still like the show very much but I don’t see that leap Sepinwall was talking about. Personally, even though we’re only 3 episodes in, I don’t see how is this better than season 1.
If you were one of the people who thought the changes in the status of Phillip and Elizabeth’s marriage were too frequent or abrupt in the first season (I wasn’t; Alan was), then the absence of that dynamic this season might lead you to conclude that this season is better.
Also, putting the children in danger has raised the stakes, and, partly related to that, Elizabeth has seemed vulnerable this season in a way she rarely if ever did last season.
We’ve only seen three eps. Alan and other critics saw five, I believe. Anyway, I agree that so far it isn’t markedly better but season 1 really picked up after the first couple episodes. It’s interesting that season 1 was all about their marriage and relationship, and so far season 2 has been about family and the kids. Nice touch.
I agree that it doesn’t seem like a “leap” from last year but it certainly has established itself as a top-tier show.
Yup, and I am simultaneously watching the first season with my son to get him caught up. I definitely don’t see the “leap”–but as we all seem to agree, it didn’t need a “leap” as it was a great show already.
(1) I think it’s much more likely that Aunt Helen is a fellow, long-term sleeper agent — planted to support the Jennings and others like them — than a spur-of-the-moment measure in response to Paige’s inquisitiveness.
(2) I read Elizabeth and Phillip’s flashback as the first time she agreed to sleep with him period, and his hurt sprung from the fact she did this not because she loved him but simply to become impregnated in furtherance of their mission.
(3) I’m curious as to whether Phillip actually did impregnate Elizabeth, or whether that was the result of a contemporaneous mission or affair — and all of the complications that could flow from the latter scenario.
Given Elizabeth’s feelings about motherhood in general, I doubt she allowed herself to become pregnant by anyone besides the KGB operative she had chosen. No way Paige’s bio dad is some random drunk government official.
I can agree with number one; and I am sure that number two is true. It was love at first sight to him but she was cold to him when they first met; but number three in that she may have had an affair and as a result Paige was born, no way. Remember, she was raped by her KGB trainer in 1962 IIRC, so she was not receptive to men too much at the time. That is one reason she was on the cold side to Philip above and beyond the obvious fact that he was a near stranger she was expected to sleep with and have kids with in a strange country (Philip didn’t know this until years later as shown in the show’s pilot) She would not have an affair with anyone at that point. When she said she was ready to have sex with him, she was saying she was ready to have sex period.
Now after a few more years she did have an affair, the African American agent Gregory whom she recruited but obviously Paige is not his daughter.
I think Elizabeth was already having affairs with people for her spywork at this time. She never got much of a choice about that. She and Gregory started their affair not long after this. I think he says they met in 1968 and they were together before Paige was born.
Another A* show. Keri plays this scene with the crow bar with intensity.
I hope she doesn’t use it on paige
Great episode. But to get trivial, another example of local references that are absurd to locals. (Like the huge Farragut Park in Homeland pretending to be the small square Farragut Square in Homeland). Those “Silver Spring” exteriors of urban street and rowhouses might be found 45 miles away in Baltimore, but don’t exist anywhere (now or then) in Silver Spring. I’m not saying they need to actually film there (and DC’s filming rules make almost any location filming more trouble than its worth), but couldn’t there be even a pretense of reality? I assume no one seems to care if thousands of viewers in an area are immediately taken out of the story by such gaffes.
No one really does care, but I think this is actually shot in New York, not DC. Homeland is mostly shot in Charleston, SC. It’s all make believe for TV. There’s going to a certain amount of fudging.
At least they didn’t call it Silver SpringS.
Actually, Homeland is shot in Charlotte, NC.
[www.wcnc.com]
“Lying will not be tolerated.” I nearly lost my wig laughing over that one.
I love the hipocrisy of parents while educating their kids and when TV portrays that.
Did anyone catch the son commenting “That’s awesome Dad!” Near the beginning of the episode? Took me out of it for a few minutes.
Because of the phrase? People said “That’s awesome” in 1982.
Yeah, I noticed that too. I don’t recall anyone saying “awesome” until much later….’85 maybe.
I don’t think Dameran was a “problem” for the Russians, he was just an easy tool for Nina to use with Stan. He’s got a lame office job at the World Bank, so he probably didn’t even have anything to give the Russians. Instead, they tell him to assassinate some World Bank officials and then leak just enough to Stan to get him on the trail. Either Stan catches the guy and becomes a hero, or he doesn’t but at least realizes Nina gave him good intel. Maybe Dameran gets caught alive, but I doubt he had any information to give the US on who exactly ordered him on the mission. Pretty much a no-lose situation. I like how they initially left us to guess if Nina was actually giving intel to Stan that she shouldn’t be giving.
I agree with you on all of that, except that I don’t think the Soviets ordered him on that mission, or to do anything in particular. I think that was just his own crazy invented mission, and that the Soviets didn’t even know he was going to do it. But as you say, he was worthless to them, so giving him up was good bait (no “empty calories”) for Nina to feed Stan.