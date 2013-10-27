Review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Hitting the Fan’

Earlier this week, I wrote about how terrific this season of “The Good Wife” has been, and tonight’s episode was a cut above even what’s come before. A few specific thoughts coming up just as soon as I put my pants on so we can have a quorum…
“The Good Wife” is usually at its best when it’s focused on a single storyline with lots of scrambling and countermoves by the different players, and it’s even more compelling when all the players work – or used to work – together. So it was fun to simply watch all the dominoes fall once Diane told a dumbfounded (and then furious) Will what Alicia and Cary were up to, particularly from the opening scene through Alicia’s perp walk to the elevator. Will is rarely my favorite thing about “The Good Wife,” but my word was Josh Charles great throughout that sequence. As omniscient viewers who’ve seen everything Will, Diane and David Lee have done over the years, we know things are a lot more complicated than he’s making them out to be when he calls Alicia awful, but we also understand why Will would feel this way in this moment.
After Alicia, Cary and Cary (did we know the brunette guy was Another Cary) got booted from Lockhart Gardner, the excellent moves kept on coming, from Kalinda thoroughly playing Cary to both parties getting restraining orders in the ChumHum lobby. I particularly enjoyed all the bits of business relating to Will having Alicia’s phone, from him ending an otherwise contentious call with Alicia by passing on Grace’s message to the marvelous level of contempt in Peter’s voice as he says “Will?” Peter’s decision to help Alicia out – and to pass Diane over for the Supreme Court slot – also brings the political satellite world of the show into a much tighter orbit around the rest. I don’t really care about Peter’s attraction to Melissa George, but anything that can give Chris Noth something to do that feels vital to what Alicia’s up to professionally is a good thing.
All in all, this was “The Good Wife” cooking with gas, and the great thing about it is that the war is far, far from over. No matter what new status quo the show eventually settles into, it’s going to involve a good chunk of the regular characters in opposition to one another, and based on what we’ve seen so far this season – and especially tonight – I’m really looking forward to that.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode. I thought WIll’s reaction was perfect, and loved that Alicia stood her ground even though Will was justified in feeling betrayed. She’s been up to some shady stuff the last few episodes, and she knows it.
I always have mixed feelings when Alicia uses Peter to solve her problems. It’s pragmatic and probably the smart move, but it’s also pretty icky. Those moments remind me that her decision to stay with Peter is at least partly about her attraction to his power and the ability to use it for her own purposes, and that’s not a particularly nice side of her.
Was it just me, or was the sex scene a little icky too?
I would disagree with the idea that Alicia uses Peter.
I see Alicia negotiating a situation with Peter where he broke some fundamental tenets of their relationship and her not wanting to let go of the aspects of control that she _can_ actually control (i.e., where she lives, when they have sex, the boundaries of their relationship).
The help Peter gave Alicia also seemed to based on some very satisfying background information he had from Alicia. Peter knew everything that was going on — which to me is a sign of a healthy relationship (or at least a healthier one than before). It seemed like Peter did much of what he did in this episode in a spur of the moment way (forgive me, #oy). It didn’t seem like Alicia sat down with Peter and said, here’s what I need you to do for me to save my account with Chumhum.
Or maybe I am just preternaturally naive?
The overarching feeling this episode gave me is one that has happened periodically during the run of the show when The Good Wife is working: The actors look like they are having a blast! It is, to coin a Miranda Hart-ism: “such fun!”
@SDHB I loved the sex scene. It was about Peter knowing Alicia so well that he knew that all of the energy and clever thinking was a huge turn-on to her. Plus it was based on their shared past relationship where she was stimulated to this degree, etc. :) Peter got that in a really delicious blink of an eye. It was a great moment.
More ick was the daughter’s thing with the other Cary — where did these blank actors come from? they are like annoying flies I just want to swat away to get to the good stuff. Really both kids have so little to do it’s just sad.
And both of them couldn’t find their own papers on the same day? I call bull. I don’t see Alicia really being on top of these things the way she is a laissez faire-esque parent. It was a bit lame.
The sex scene was definitely icky. I thought the implication was pretty clear: at some point Alicia must have communicated the issue with Chum Hum to Peter, or he wouldn’t have known it was necessary to act.
And I didn’t mean that Alicia “uses” Peter in that sense; I meant that she uses her position as his wife to gain power for herself, sometimes unethically. Their whole relationship skeeves me out, to be honest, and I think the show pretty consistently uses their sex scenes to show that a sense of power is the main thing Alicia gets from it.
I don’t know. At this point I am only basing what I am thinking on what the TV show has shown, so I’m not really getting a sense of some sort of back channel machination scene going on.
To me I find Alicia’s relationship with Peter a lot more fascinating — and less icky — than all the garbage with Will. This is about a marriage, a long-time alliance, about power and control and things that are based on experience and their lives together. I think there is a lot more stuff to chew on here, and I am enjoying Chris Noth’s work here (as much as Josh Charles’ work).
I’m very sad about Diane’s position coming into jeopardy. Christine Baranski deserves some juicy stuff to do. Here’s hoping this next challenge will give her that.
Alicia wouldn’t have to tell Peter about ChumHum for him to help her. He could have learned in two ways — from the press, which was on the story quickly, or from the restraining order filed against her. It wouldn’t be hard for the governor-elect to be told about the court filings.
I don’t think the press was reporting the minute-to-minute battle for ChumHum. All of this happened on the same day. Either way, Alicia did not seem surprised by Peter’s actions, and she was certainly happy to reap the benefits of his shady ethics (as always).
I would say that Alicia definitely communicated to Peter that they lost the ChumHum account, as she’d want to keep him “in the loop,” so to speak. That does not mean, however, that she specifically asked him to do something about it. (In fact, when she sees the press conference on the Internet, she seems genuinely surprised – and delighted.) The point I got is that Peter worked out the situation on his own, and made the move (no matter how duplicitous) because he loves her and wants her to succeed.
I agree with DW that Alicia shared the ChumHum problem with Peter but that she did not ask for help. Granted, she knows him well enough to guess that he’d act & end up helping her.
Alicia: ChumHum is analogous to Google and has a strong presence in Chicago. If the wife of the governor-elect has been hit with a restraining order forbidding her to talk to ChumHum’s top execs, that would be all over the local news in a heartbeat.
Reporters got the story of Alicia’s ouster more quickly than her husband did.
I agree with Shannon
This show is consistently the smartest drama on network TV. I love how it recognized that things may have been getting a bit stale before the point of no return. This new dynamic totally has me intrigued, and I can’t wait to see what comes next. Great episode.
This. So smart of the Kings and the writing staff to run with this and make the show fresh just when it could have given in to inertia.
I don’t think I have ever seen another show that managed to make almost a completely new show this late in the game, much less a new dynamic that is smart and interesting. This episode was AWESOME, so many things I loved, Will/Alicia phone call LOL, Alicia’s court scene (complete with her “talks to much” hand gesture at David Lee), and Will’s slow walk to her office, the seething rage/hurt was palpable. I haven’t been this excited for a show since Breaking Bad ended.
It’s so funny that this “new show within an old show” shift of dynamics topic has come up with THE GOOD WIFE, because I’m currently marathoning FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. Just started season 4 last night, and there’s another example of a show brilliantly resetting the stage far into the game.
With all the disappointing new TV shows this season, I’m so happy that the old ones can bring it better!
Okay, I haven’t finished the episode and I didn’t read the review, but I just have to chime in to mention that the first 15 minutes of this episode might be the best thing I’ve seen on television this year. I have never seen a second of the show before tonight and I was just bolted to the screen. That could have been the opening to a pilot and you wouldn’t have known. I’m sure it has all the more resonance with 4 years and change of back story, but I can’t wait to catch up on this one.
You have missed out on so many powerful episodes. This may in fact be the series’ climax, built up each episode over 4 seasons. It makes it that much more powerful when everything hits the fan.
“Peter supports Alicia” has always been a more interesting storyline than “Will Peter backslide?”, so I’m glad to see this direction being taken. I would have thought, though, that Peter (and Alicia, presuming he would consult with her) would see that Lockhart/Gardner is much weaker without Lockhart, and so the better move would be to proceed with appointing Diane to the Supreme Court. (Of course, for us viewers, the more fun choice is to continue seeing Diane contest cases in court!)
That’s a good point; very short-sighted of Peter. The best decisions rarely result from petty revenge.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Will and Diane kiss and make up and work together again. They’ve both poisoned the well of their relationship pretty badly.
Peter has bigger things to think about than just the success of his wife’s new firm. Why would he want Diane Lockhart as his supreme court appointment when she took on Alicia? He needs to trust his nominee for such a powerful job.
My, oh my. That was absolutely delicious. “The Good Wife” has been hitting on all cylinders so far this season, and this episode was definitely a cut above the thus far stellar year.
Everything in this ep just felt right. Nothing anyone did seemed at all out of character, and I can’t wait to see where they go from here!
I just loved the energetic pace of it from start to finish and how every character was involved. Great directing.
Basically if Alicia wasn’t married to Peter there’s no way a new firm could work. That sours me a bit. The merit isn’t Alicia’s, it’s just nepotism. I know that’s how it is in life, power and connections dictate everything, but it still sucks and it’s still not fair. Everyone is so selfish and it only matters to win. I’d like a little earnestness, a few moments of true friendship and empathy.
Great episode though, although a bit frantic. It could have used a few moments to breathe and take it in. Josh Charles was the standout, i’d even say he has a good chance at an emmy nom. Time will tell if this is better than Mad Men’s season 3 finale.
Yes, Alicia needs Peter in order to succeed just as Peter needs her as well. Hence, the title of the show.
Uh Oh Peter…
As a Alicia/Will shipper i’m worried… but also excited? kida? I just hope it’s not black and white war against each other, I want ~feelings~ to be involved in the hijinks.
When will Will figure out that now that he’s not Alicia’s boss, they’ll have an easier time sleeping together?
Hee hee I so want angry sex. It’d be so hot.
The production values are excellent, but that apparently blinds us to the fact that we’re watching a bunch of conniving, ambitious, self-serving lawyers, politicians, and consultants together with their equally repugnant clients. Gorgeous as Juliana Margulies is in this show, ugh, those characters are disgusting and who gives a goddam what happens to them.
Me!
Me 2!
Why do they have to be good people to be entertaining? It’s not a documentary.
Remember the time we all watched that financially troubled science teacher from New Mexico get cancer and use it as motivation to become a better father, better person and better citizen?
Yeah, boy was that show boring!
Me 3! I think it’s incredibly daring of the writer to have all the characters go all in with drawn swords and their absolute worst sides out. Sides of them we’ve seen throughout the show, but could applaud because they could be so thrilling or ignore at our convenience. Well, not anymore.
Yep, they are all exactly what you say they are, at this point in time. Nobody can deny any of that anymore. And damn, is it fun to watch!
Because lawyers are a necessary evil in this society for one thing, you’d wish they weren’t all such self-serving pricks as these guys are. Same goes for politicians. What’s interesting about the venal machinations of a law firm trying to maximize its profits? Oh, I know, you’re all lowlifes taking lessons.
Walter White on the other hand got dealt a fatal blow (cancer) and started out trying to do right for his family, but stepped in a pile of it. Since drug dealing is optional, we don’t have to do it. But sometimes lawyers are required, and I’d hold them to a higher standard than the juvenile narcissism and conceit they’re always showing on this show.
Fuck that was entertaining TV. Who knew i’d ever be so invested on a lawyer procedural show called “The Good Wife”?
here’s the thing. I understand why everyone says this was excellent, but I know enough self-involved blinkered jackasses in real life. I don’t find them entertaining, so why would I choose to spend time with them in entertainment? I guess I should have known that my days of finding The Good Wife satisfying were over when the character of David Lee became a regular. Everyone on this show has become a misery. I may just be done.
Absolutely right.
I agree with Alan’s comment about Will/Josh Charles — not my favorite character but out-of-the-park acting tonight. Watching him process Diane’s news about the breakaway firm members was perfect.
The fact that all of these characters endured law school and are practicing demonstrates that they’re highly competitive so I don’t have issues with any of them being very cutthroat when confronted with the division of LG. It’s all about who can be the quickest and most creative (like David Lee calling the health department immediately) in their efforts to get the upper hand. Basically I enjoy all of the characters on this show but considering the setting (lawyers and politics) don’t find any of them particularly unsympathetic — IOW I’m not particularly shocked or dismayed by anyone’s actions.
Kalinda was playing Cary? How did you get that, Alan? I have no clue about Kalinda’s intentions. Does she want to joing Florick Agos or is she truly loyal to Will? I have no clue. So how did you reach that conclusion?
uh, that was completely clear by the fact that Kalinda had a conversation with Cary Agos downstairs and then went back upstairs and repeated the information to Will — destructive, hurtful to the cause (firm) information — verbatim. you may want to re-watch if you didn’t get this….
Kalinda pretended to want to join Cary’s firm long enough to get the new office address out of him, then turned around & told it to Will. Hence the Health Dept. fumigating.
Oh thanks. I guess I was still too wrapped up in the drama of the previous scenes and didn’t process that.
Alan will the episode be discussed in the F&I podcast pretty please?
MG – Alan’s asleep. But yes, it will be!
-Daniel
I’m rooting for both firms. I don’t want one to bury the other. I want both to get victories and go through difficult times, the battle will be interesting. The firms are about 50-50 in terms of their players strenghs right now, so it should be fun to watch.
I think they need to get another player for Florrick-Agos. Right now, with David Lee and Kalinda, I think Lockhart-Gardner’s got an edge. Robin’s OK, I guess (though nothing on Kalinda), but New Cary just doesn’t have the gravitas to stand up to David Lee in a scene.
But, man, this was a fun ep (I really hope Good Wife becomes a regular in the review rotation, Alan).
Oh, and for what it’s worth, I thought Peter was acting on his own both in terms of ChumHum and especially Diane. He’s switching plans on the judgeship purely out of spite, not any discussion with Alicia or effort to help/hurt Lockhart-Gardner.
I think it’s more than spite. Diane lost his trust when she went after Alicia.
Alicia is a badass!
Josh Charles is a sports fan, so I’ll say this in the language he loves. He knocked it out of the park, caught the winning touchdown, sunk the 3-point jump shot, and scored a GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL all at once. That was fabulous acting. The opening moments in his office? That was a master class.
Josh Charles must have been playing Calvinball? [calvinandhobbes.wikia.com]
I have spent most of the years this show has been on the air convinced that Josh Charles is way too good for the material they’re giving him. (Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy the show immensely, but mostly Will just acts petulant, which has to get boring for an actor.) But that opening scene in Will’s office made up for it all.
My favorite episode of TV this year. What a delight to watch.
This writing staff makes it look easy…consistently pumping out excellence for 95 episodes now.
fantastic episode, great season. kudos
I LOVED it. So many moments. I loved how Alicia stood up to Will. I loved how Cary called Diane on her BS. Why should any of them feel ashamed? Stuff happens. Its business. I thought Cary was a bit stupid to just pass information to Kalinda like that, but hopefully the lad will learn. I loved how they were all like rats in a maze running away from the L&G cats! The tension was palpable and I was squealing on my couch like a crazy woman.
I LOVED “I dont give a damn” – how Gone with the Wind.
I am worried about Peter. Poor Eli, he had so much faith in his candidate and now Peter is using his powers for dodgy things. Everything really is up in the air – the show has reinvented itself in one fell swoop. Bravo I say! Bravo!
Cary wants to sleep with Kalinda so badly, he’ll believe pretty much anything she tells him.
But why didn’t Cary fess up when somebody wondered how LG got the new address? You could see he realized it was Kalinda, but he held his tongue.
@Bill Cadbury- because he wants to sleep with her so badly!
I love how GW writers have taken the sterling cooper plotlline firecrackers and made them into an atomic bomb. I really wonder down the road how it will play out in terms of the show dynamics. It’s having all these people under the same roof that makes the show so great so much of the time.
I haven’t liked this whole storyline. She is the wife of the governor. She could have left the firm the minute she decided to leave and cause a whole lot less trouble and put herself in a way less compromised position. Also the show hasn’t used Khalinda in an interesting way since that aborted storyline with her scumbag ex-husband. I’m also generally against shows this old adding a whole bunch of new characters without getting rid of old ones.
After watching this episode, I realized the characters have not evolved but have been totally replaced by absolutely new characters. Their new personas are no longer endearing. Thus, the title must be changed as well. Special mention the the character of Carey Agos. I don’t feel an iota of sympathy for him. This show has turned into a muddled crap of lifeless, unprincipled characters. Boo!
Rhona… you don’t feel any sympathy for the guy who got fired based on politics over merit? Diane hit him with the “betrayal” comment, but in the workplace there’s really no greater betrayal then not rewarding the people who work the hardest and perform the best. Even if Cary and Alicia were equals in talent and accomplishment, as they’ve been portrayed, he had her based on tenure. So between her last name and her known relationship with Will, you can’t blame him for being bitter about their decision and having no loyalty now.
So fabulous they knew not to have credits till after the sensational beginning of the show. Just like Breaking Bad. Good job!
“to both parties getting restraining orders in the ChumHum lobby.”
In the real world, ChumHum would dump all of these bozos for a competent law firm. But as a cartoon, this episode was fairly enjoyable.
The head of ChumHum seems genuinely entertained by all of this. For that, he’s sticking around.
Point of order: Ben Rappaport plays Carey, not Cary, Zepps. The difference between Cary and Carey is important mostly to people named Jon.
One thing the show has pointed out over and over again is that Alicia’s position with regard to Peter has its own value. She has been exploited and used for it by Peter, Eli, Lockhart Gardner, and her clients. It’s interesting to see her start to take ownership of it.
I found the level of almost martyrdom express by Will and Diane to be on the verge of hypocrisy…especially with Diane’s comments to Cary (Agos). Josh Charles was great. When Diane told him it was like he was hit with a truck. His devastation turned to fury worked great.
The second Cary is an interesting situation. We’ve seen that he is smart and much less concerned with doing what’s right than Alicia and Cary (#1). It would be interesting if he was Florrick, Agos and Associates own version of David Lee.
No mention of Kalinda. After Kalinda protected Cary to then go the other way and decide to totally screw him in this new venture was interesting.
It proves that the networks can still make a good show if they hire the writers that can do it and give them some room. And also, if they don’t underestimate their viewers ability to follow a complex plot.
Hands down, the best hour of television since the “Breaking Bad” finale. It hit all the proper beats that have been building for 5 seasons, that would lead to the emotions and intesity this episode earned. Holy Wow.
Equally intense, devastation, and rewarding, this was easily the best hour of television since the Breaking Bad finale. It’s amazing when 4+ seasons can lead to such a rewarding episode. It just hit all the beats perfectly. HuzAh!
Wow. Terrific episode. I cant help but root for Will and Kalinda. Is it just me?
I always smile, but today i LOL: “A few specific thoughts coming up just as soon as I put my pants on so we can have a quorum…”