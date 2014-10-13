Review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Oppo Research’

A review of last night's “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as we go without ordering or paying…
For a while now, it's been a running gag that Alicia is obsessed with “Darkness at Noon,” the Kings' thinly-disguised parody of “Low Winter Sun,” and their comic argument that “The Good Wife” shouldn't be ignored because it isn't yet another cable anti-hero crime drama. I've tended to look at the gag as low-hanging fruit, because “Low Winter Sun” wasn't any good – of course “The Good Wife” is a much better, more ambitious and more complex show than that.
“Oppo Research,” though, extended the joke so far by letting a good chunk of the episode play out while a “Talking Dead”-style postgame show aired in the background, featuring a cameo from “The Americans” creator Joe Weisberg (whose show is a much better example of a cable anti-hero drama) and discussion of the various cable tropes and fan obsessions that “The Good Wife” doesn't traffic in, like how many actual “badasses” the “Darkness at Noon” ensemble features. It was so elaborate and well thought out that I couldn't help but laugh (and very loudly at the shot of the deer in the woods, which has definitely become an overused cable drama trope), particularly as it was part of that long comic set piece at casa Florrick, as Eli and potential campaign manager Jonny Elfman(*) tried to prepare Alicia for the potential downfalls of the campaign, while “Talking At Noon,” Grace's church choir and her street performer friend Jennifer turned the condo into a circus.
(*) Played by “Rescue Me” and Broadway vet Steven Pasquale, and also of NBC's deservedly short-lived Jekyll & Hyde riff “Do No Harm,” which features one of Fienberg's favorite weird TV lines of all time: “Careful. Monkeys have been known to eat their young.”
And all the “Noon” parodying paid off thematically as well as comically, as Alicia's decision to run for state's attorney starts her on a path towards becoming an anti-hero every bit as complicated and badass (emotionally, if not physically) as her cable peers.
Alicia has always had her dark side, which is one of the reasons “The Good Wife” has always been so compelling and tricky. She's not a pure white hat. She frequently does bad things for self-preservation and self-aggrandizement, and this run for office is just the biggest and potentially ugliest of those. I still don't buy 100% that she would actually do this, given what a mess it is going to make of her personal and professional lives, but this season has done a nice job of explaining why she might, and in a way that's not incredibly flattering to Alicia. Yes, she thinks Castro is a bully, and this is a way for her to get him out of office and save Cary, but then she'd just be another politician doing favors for friends who maybe don't deserve it. (There continues to be that tape of Cary stretching the spirit of the law, if not the letter.) And she's also done it because Eli has played her ego like a fiddle, with the call from Valerie Jarrett and (especially) the run-in with Gloria Steinem. Alicia isn't without vanity, and she isn't without blinders about about her own questionable morality, and she thinks she will be setting an awesome example for other women while serving without conflict or controversy…
… and then Lemond Bishop reveals himself as the man behind the PAC that had been feeding her self-love trip, and things get so much messier and more entertaining.
Even before the concluding scene put a pit in Alicia's stomach, “Oppo Research” had plenty of signs that Alicia is going to go full Heisenberg by the end of this campaign. That phone call with Zach was brutal – particularly the line, “No, Zach. Don't embarrass yourself by saying anything more” – and while her anger comes from a recognizable, justifiable place, it's still shocking to hear Alicia speak that coldly to one of her kids. And the gambit to silence the mother of the boy Veronica spanked mainly made me feel bad for the old lady the kid knocked down, who won't get financial remedy because Alicia has a campaign to protect.
“The Good Wife” has always painted in moral shades of grey, but it feels like this campaign story arc will only make those shades darker – even as the show's sense of humor and sense of pacing and composition makes it feel much less oppressive than a show like “Low Winter Sun” that had little to say besides the notion that black and white morality doesn't exist.
I haven't loved every story beat this season, but that was a damn fine hour of “The Good Wife” last night.
What did everybody else think?
Alan, the scene in the diner with Kalinda and Eli looked like it was a re-shoot or something. It was very strangely shot and the actors seemed to be acting very weirdly to me as well. I continue to watch because I really like Julianna Marguelies, but I think the show has run its course. Final season???
I find the whole lot of it to be problematic. On the broader scale, I just think the state’s attorney run is bad for the show. Eli’s may be an evil genius, but the idea that Alicia would dump out of the firm she founded nine months ago, with the other partner under indictment, just because she’s a feminist and November had a few extra smarmy cameos strains credulity. And if anything, Lamond Bishop’s attempts at bribery should have been enough to flip her back. Even if that were not the case, I still think it’s bad for the show, even if I don’t think it will be bad television in and of itself. Steven Pasquale accorded himself better in the role than I would have expected (though he’s no Eli Gold).
On an episodic level, I thought there were some great moment’s mixed in with a poor, at times even obnoxious episode. I got a kick out of the Joe Weisberg cameo, but thought the whole television rundown was a waste of time. Alicia’s immediate reaction to the news of Zach’s abortion was a fantastic scene, but the subsequent daydreams and phone calls didn’t do it justice. The growing circus in Grace’s room was taken a few steps to far, and didn’t have the desired dramedic affect. Having Eli’s concerns about Lauren the Intern turn out to be the product of an idiot plot was just a bit of turd icing on the cake.
I’m not sure why Alan was high enough on this episode to write about it. I thought it was a dud.
Far superior to this week’s episode….
Alicia has always been a master at being defiant and staking her ground in the most congenial and cooperative way — will be interesting to how this strength plays to out in a public campaign and the people around her close in with their own agendas. If last night’s episode is any indication, this season could one of the best.
I knew as soon as the “talking dead” style show appeared on screen that it was going to be a great episode. The best episodes of this show have a kind of beginning-to-end magic that ordinary “Good Wife” episodes don’t have. It’s like they might as well have a crawl at he beginning that says, “This one’s gonna be good!” I enjoyed it thoroughly, though I wouldn’t argue with any of Alan’s quibbles about character logic or the season as a whole.
I was just thankful that it started on-time so I didn’t have to reprogram everything.
Spoken like a true-west coaster, because it started 17 minutes late on the east coast.
Actually, ROBERTO, I am a Centralist. Chicago to be exact.
Agreed, terrific episode. The State’s attorney run strains credulity and will be uncomfortable, but that’s when the show is at its best.
I wish that they’d have continued having Alicia decline to run until Peter went ahead and endorsed Castro, then getting so mad that she runs….as the Republican opposition.
That surely would have shaken everything up.
I liked Alicia eye rolled when the talking darkness show revealed a bunch of spoilers.
Just a precision, Alan : Darkness at Noon was only a parody of Low Winter Sun for its first appearance on the show.
The second one was parodying True Detective (with a faux Rust Cohle monologue), and I’m pretty sure the third one had another target.
The entire premise is a joke. We have gone the entire series with Alicia trying to hide her personal life from the limelight. Now she doesn’t care about her life run through the mud for revenge on one slime-ball…… I’m thinking of giving up on this show for good
What cable dramas have used deer-in-the-woods? I thought that was just a “Hannibal” reference.
The Walking Dead.
And I’m pretty sure this one was a Walking Dead parody, I remember hearing a reference to looking at the flowers..
Also, “The Leftovers.”
Even the great Homeland S1 went there, sort of.
Especially “Hannibal” with not only having a large black stag deer to represent the protagonist dark side but the stag also turned into a half human monitor like beast to represent his inner Hannibal complete with antlers.
There have been a lot of deer antler themes during the 2013-14 season as listed above.
I’m a little disappointed that they decided to have her run. It does seem a little out of character. Surely she realizes that her affair with Will is going to come out at some point, right? That would destroy any moral high-ground she supposedly has.
I really, really didn’t want her to run. She was turning into an asshole by the end of the episode like every other politician.
And yeah, I bet the Will thing gets dropped on television or something. Even without Will, the oppo research ruined “Saint Alicia” right there. If I were her, I wouldn’t do it, and it doesn’t make much sense beyond vengeance at the current officeholder to do it either. It pretty much ruins her life one way or another even more.
Yikes! is that what Julianna Margulies looks like now? If so, she’s had a complete remodel. Maybe it’s a photoshop rendering.
I thought the family conference with Stockard Channing, Dallas Roberts and Julianna Margulies was pretty entertaining. Great actors having some fun.
I was hoping she wouldn’t run, but it’ll be interesting if she does. To me, this is a show that has high “entertainment” value. I don’t take it too seriously and don’t quibble at the annoying parts. It’s just fun to watch. I can’t only watch deep, intense, complicated shows, which I also love. The Darkness at Noon and talk back show was hilarious.
I’m so tired of campaigns on this show. I remember when it used to be about Alicia’s life and law practice.
I was a reluctant fan of Low Winter Sun, for the flimsy reasons that (a) I liked the title and (b) it was set in Detroit, a city of which I know almost nothing. Loved the dining room scene, which reminded me of the first chapter in The Hobbit, An Unexpected Party, when one dwarf after another arrives. I think the episode should have been titled “Carefully, carefully with the plates.” Because Alicia’s neatly trimmed and cornered world of the law is about to get very messy in the untrimmed, uncornered world of politics. I’m looking forward to it, if only in the hope that the show takes us to school on political realities. Alicia had nothing to do and now, officially, can have nothing to do with Bishop’s PAC, but there’s no way she can make him stop. And if his contribution is significant in her victory, should that happen, how compromised will that make her feel if/when it comes back to bite her. Which it surely will.
And I am, shamelessly, an Alicia/Finn shipper, not because I need the romance, but because it would be an interesting wrinkle and Finn seems like the kind of guy who could be a stable, healthy alternative to Peter – a better choice for her, from my point of view, than Will Gardner ever would have been.
If it comes out during the campaign that a PAC that was set up by Bishop and so is funding her campaign indirectly it will destroy her. It is one thing to have a drug kingpin as a client, I think most people would forgive that since that is what lawyers do, represent people accused of crimes, but to have one secretly funding her campaign, at leas in terms of setting up a PAC? That will torpedo her campaign the moment it comes out. What she should do and it is a big risk-is to IMMEDIATELY break the news publicly and repudiate the monies that comes from that PAC. She could score points for honesty and save her campaign out of the gate. If she let it fester and let Castro or the media find out about it then perhaps deservedly her campaign should end.
I hope she wold do that, but she already has shown some darkness when she told Zach to essentially lie to the press if the abortion story comes out.
Hunter2012, as one of my favorite characters on Treme’ once said, honesty is not always the best policy. That being said, I think you’re right on the Bishop thing. It might have been more fun if the PAC was set up by the Sweeneys – but we’ll see what the writers have in store.
This show gets better and better. The price to pay to be in political office. Everything this year has been amazing. Never misses a beat. Now that Breaking Bad has won, and well deserved every Emmy, I hope they make room for TGW.
I’m just glad I can continue to enjoy this show without having a clue about any one of the shows that Alan has referenced here. I’ll take it solely on its own merits. I do agree however that it is far too unlikely that Alicia would really run for States Attorney. I don’t like this arc of the storyline at all. Hopefully it will at least result in some fun acting scenes with her against Peter and Eli. Then she will lose the race and we’ll go back to the much more interesting messy office life and the new incarnation with Diane onboard.
Doubt very much that she will win that election but the show does a good job of showing what it is like to be a candidate running for office.
Why does Eli’s hair go from gray to black and back to gray again?
This season has two story lines that are unbelievable and would not happen in the real world.
The state attorney would never pursuit a law partner of a sitting governor’s wife. Forget that so much effort is being made to harass him at every turn.
It is also hard to believe that the political adviser of that governor would recommend his wife run for state attorney general.
It is hard to watch the show and find myself fast forwarding because so much is predictable or unbelievable.
