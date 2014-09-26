Review: ‘The Knick’ – ‘Get the Rope’

We're heading into the home stretch for “The Knick” season 1, and tonight's episode was both the last one I saw before I wrote my initial review, and the most satisfying of those. Some thoughts on both “Get the Rope” and season 1 to date coming up just as soon as I write a love poem to the suction machine…
“The Knick” is a period piece that's tried to make clear that our stodgy past was the thrilling, scary present for Thack and the other characters. But if there's a lot of forward momentum within individual episodes – this one in particular – the season as a whole has taken its sweet time moving stories forward.
The big arc of the season has been Dr. Edwards' struggle to gain Thackery's respect and be allowed to practice medicine to the best of his ability. And while it feels realistic that Edwards wouldn't be accepted overnight – and that the reaction to him would vary from the bald racism of Gallinger and Barrow, to Thackery's irritation at being asked to play social crusader, to Bertie's relatively open-mindedness about the new guy – it was tough watching the show move patiently through those story beats, even as Edwards' underground clinic was often the liveliest corner of the show that didn't involve Tom Cleary and Sister Harriet's own slow-cooking partnership.
Some stories, like Cornelia's investigation into the typhoid outbreak, were backgrounded enough that it didn't feel like a problem that they were shuffling along slowly. (Ditto all the material about her engagement, which reached a casually terrifying peak last week when her fiance's father made clear his intentions for his future daughter-in-law.) On the other hand, Barrow's financial difficulties would be uninteresting no matter what pace they were moving at, even as he's served as something of a tour guide to the criminal world of lower Manhattan at the turn of the century. Barrow's just not a compelling enough character to carry all that scrambling and dissembling.
Still, Barrow's adventures in the pimp trade (even if just by association) helped set in motion the events of “Get the Rope,” which is the show's best episode so far, and the one that most feels like an episode of “ER” set in 1900. It's a lo-fi version of a County General disaster episode, with the race riot unfolding slowly but surely until the whole thing briefly seems like it's going to turn into “The Knick” take on “Rio Bravo” or “Assault on Precinct 13,” with the staffers and black patients all huddled in Edwards' clinic, trying to fend off the racist hordes. Instead, they figure out a way to get the patients and Edwards out safely, with some help from Cleary's brawn(*) and Lucy's brains.
(*) If “The Knick” turns out to be an enduring success, I imagine that Clearly pulling the ambulance up the street will be one of the first images that comes to mind for any viewer, up there with Thack's white boots and his ex-girlfriend's missing nose.
And once the patients are safe and the lynch mob loses interest, the episode gets to two hook-ups it's been teasing all season, as Cornelia and Algernon finally acknowledge that they're more than just childhood chums, while Lucy invites John over to her rooming house. The latter sequence is presented in the same time-fragmented style Steven Soderbergh has deployed in past films, most famously in the “Out of Sight” sex scene and most continuously in “The Limey.” It's a device he likes and is great at using (it helps when you are also your own director of photography and editor), and sets up that wonderful closing moment where Lucy considers the night she just had, first seeming sad about it, then smiling and then simply laughing when her roommate notices the odd look on her face. There have been times earlier in the season where I've questioned Eve Hewson's work (or, at least, her accent), but watching her there, I could see what Soderbergh saw in her during casting.
What did everybody else think, of both “Get the Rope” and season 1 so far?
Loving the season so far. Makes being home on Friday evenings much more tolerable.
Question regarding Edwards and Cornelia. Are you suggesting there was something of a sexual nature going on between them before this episode or was this the first time they dipped their toes in that water? Makes more sense if its the former I suppose.
I’ve really been enjoying the show, too. I think Algie and Cornelia have had something going on for awhile now. Also loved the scene with Lucy and the little smile. Sad she’s not getting with Bertie, though.
The thing is the affair between Cornelia and Edwards was odd, *NOT* because of the race difference. More of that was going on then more than we think here 114 years later, but they have known each other and lived closet to each other-maybe even lived together if Edward’s mother is a live in maid and his father a live in chauffeur-since before they were three years old. They are, for all intents and purposes, brother and sister!
Hunter2012, this was my thought exactly! Cornelia and Edwards are drawn to one another through mutual respect and their upbringing, but I was honestly surprised they had romantic feelings toward one another. I always thought of them as having more of that brother/sister type relationship, given that they grew up together and so forth. I was actually surprised that they would have romantic feelings toward one another. And the first thing that popped into my mind is that they are possibly (probably) true half-siblings. Will make for yet another interesting plot line. However, due to how intelligent they both are, wouldn’t at least one of them figured this out before now? Or at least pondered the possibilities? I wonder how all this will play out. I hope Cornelia is saved from a marriage that would tie her to that creepy father-in-law.
I think they’ve been in love for years. Was so happy to see them finally kiss.
Given the times, I doubt they had a brother/sister relationship, despite Cornelia’s father being more enlightened than other characters we’ve seen. Algie is still the son of the “help,” after all, so he would not have been considered family in the sense you’re thinking, Hunter2012.
@Dezbot: Agreed. Not only that, but any ‘playing together’ would have been completely confined to out doors. Inside, they would have lived completely segregated lives in different parts of the house.
I’ve enjoyed the whole season, but particularly tonight’s episode. I’m very glad this show HSS been renewed for another season. The ratings probably aren’t that great, does anyone know. Love Dr Thackeray and his white shoes. Eve Hewson is quite good, hadn’t known Bono had an actor daughter. This I’d my favorite new series.
White shoes were the style then along with spats. :-)
Definitely the best ep so far.
When I saw Cleary pulling the ambulance, I said, “I love this show”. The visuals of the door getting pulled off and the arm amputation were terrific (for us, not the Nurse holding the arm… or the dude without the arm). I also loved the exchange between Cornelia and Edwards when she described seeing his butt.
I nominate the actor who plays Cleary, Chris Sullivan, to play Bluto (or Brutus as he is sometimes called) in the next Popeye live action movie! Just dye Sullivan’s hair and beard black!
I agree when it comes to Chris Sullivan. What a wonderful role, and he is showing his true colors – that he does have a good heart and stands up for what is right. I could not believe he did the work of TWO horses – powerful!
I also loved the scene of getting the gurneys down the street and Lucy telling the one person who stopped them about the results of “catching their Leprosy, lol! The scene with the nun fending off the crowd was equally amusing, and it made me root for these heroes of the time.
The casting for this show is so spot-on! There is just so much I love about The Knick, and I am happy to finally have a place to express that and to read what everyone else is enjoying about The Kinck, too.
Absolutely one of my favorite shows this entire season along with 7/8ths of True Detective and all of the Leftovers.
It’s one of the few that I must watch the night it airs.
While the plot points have been seen before, the way the story is told is fucking electric.
That scene where Algie fights the other guy in the alley, Thack taking the bike ride, Neely giving that sweet little kick to Algie after their conversation, the Thack/Bertie sequence with the Chinese prostitutes…this show has amazing moments in spades.
I really wish you had done ep-by-ep recaps of this show, Alan…
Mook, I agree with you when you wish Alan “had done ep-by-ep recaps of this show!” No place for me to come talk about The Knick after it airs, and I am all excited to discuss so many scenes from so many previous episodes.
This WAS definitely a great episode, but their were others that were just as good (IMHO) and worth reviewing and discussing.
I. Love. This. Show. The episodes have all been great, but this one was transcendent.
I can’t believe more people aren’t watching and talking about The Knick. It sounds stupid, but I just feel so lucky to have the opportunity to witness such incredible talent on television–both in front of and behind the camera.
SPREAD THE WORD, MY FRIENDS! Tell everyone to watch The Knick! :)
This show is phenomenal. I wasn’t expecting a show about race relations, about scientific enlightenment, about a society breaking free from Victorianism, but that’s what it is. Because of its placement on Cinemax, I don’t think it’s getting the audience it deserves. It’s right up there with HBO’s finest.
Yes I made the point of saying that the ratings in terms of total viewership per episode numbers are tiny because Cinemax is a small cable network compared to the likes of HBO so no panic need, even if it wasn’t already renewed. :-) But yes I wish it was on a premium cable network with a much bigger footprint like HBO and Showtime.
This show is MESMERIZING! I’ve been researching the authenticity of the topics. Absolutely fascinating. “Get your Rope” was painful to watch because of the sheer anger and ignorance…makes me embarrassed to be a human being…and thankful to be alive in the 21st century. But really, have we come that far as a society?? Anyway, The Knick is fantastic–please maintain the integrity and authenticity of the time period!
First thank you Alan for deciding to review this great program. I am not so arrogant to think that you did it because I begged you twice on other review columns of other shows to do so, but if I had anything to do with it no matter how atom scale size of the portion, thanks!
Thackery is still a racist, but what makes him different is that he is more flexible and practicable than Barrow or Gallinger. So in my view there is no contradiction or conflict between what we saw of Thackery in the pilot and through subsequent episodes until the end of episode six and now in episode seven. Even racist have nuance LOL! There are just different levels and intensities. Barrow and Gallinger just represent the less flexible and more intransigent racist. Of course the Irish mob that attacked every black person they saw for the killing of one of their own by a black man and was willing to kill any and all the black people they saw because of it represent the most vicious and hate filled of all. Thackery doesn’t hate black people but he does believe they are inferior. Remember, he said “Those people tend to exaggerate their accomplishments” and didn’t even let him operate even when one time the patient had a condition that was within the bounds of a breakthrough procedure he perfected along with another doctor in Europe among other things. He might though now site Edwards as one of the few who are the “exception”, but he is still better than Barrow and Gallinger. And I am glad Thackery didn’t give Edwards a chance relatively quickly.
I am an history buff so I love it when these period shows (it seems that almost half the shows I watch are period pieces) incorporate real events into their plotlines (with some adaptation of course). In case anyone is wondering the riot was based on a real event, The Riot of 1900 that started in August of 1900. Given the necessary modifications to the event so they can fit the fictional characters and fictional Knickerbocker Hospital into a real event, it is quite and accurate representation. Names have been changed and the like but how the incident started with a white Irish cop assuming that a black woman standing on a sidewalk for an extended period of time was a prostitute and her black boyfriend being deeply offended and stabbed to death the cop was virtually exactly the way it happened. And yes the largely Irish NYPD not only stood around and let black people get beaten, including when a black man was dragged off his “wheel” (bicycle) and pummeled, they often joined in. The scene of the coppers helping to pull the mighty doors of The Knick off their hinges was by no means an exaggeration. Here is a great actual newspaper account of the riot as reported by the August 16, 1900 issue of the New York Tribune! It made the front page. The article is called “The West Side Race Riot”. It is in the extreme right hand column of the page and continues on the next page. Here is the link to cut and paste into the address bar of your browser:
[chroniclingamerica.loc.gov]
A little trivia:
No “white” hospital would have a black doctor on staff until 1918 when Bellevue Hospital accepted one:
[www.nyc.gov]
There was a real life Knickerbocker Hospital, but it didn’t exist until 1913 and it was a renaming of an already existing hospital:
[theboweryboys.blogspot.com]
Hunter2012. thank you for sharing those pieces of history, especially the article on the riots! I enjoyed comparing the parts they used in The Knick. Before this, I wouldn’t have thought the part about the cop believing the young woman to be a “street walker” was authentic, because that plot line was developed when recruiting that officer to seek out more young black woman. How well that all fit into the story. Anyway, thanks again! I truly enjoyed reading the article. :)
(my comment may have disappeared and then repeated) Thank you Hunter 2012 from another history major. I love the social issues covered and the clothes.
I thought for sure the title of this episode was going to refer to a lynching of some sort.
The oil lamp scene with Lucy and John, her aglow in the chiaroscuro, him appearing from the dark; does that mimic an actual painting, or does it just look like it does?
Fantastic shot! Loved it.
When I saw the scene it absolutely reminded me of George Delatour’s paintings. Specially one in which a girl holds a candle, which I think Soderbergh intentionally mimics.
I loved how the doctors both shot up before the appendectomy.
“”The Knick” is a period piece that’s tried to make clear that our stodgy past was the thrilling, scary present for Thack and the other characters.” I have a serious disagreement with this assessment. There was nothing “stodgy” about our past – or about what people of color, not to mention women and Jews had to endure at the hands of a mostly oblivious majority of Christian/European descent. I think it’s doing a wonderful job both telling a story on the microscale and giving us a picture of a culture informed by the centuries of race-based slavery, a culture which continued to inform much of our own today. 114 years is not a long time. Many of us have grandparents who knew someone who remembered the year 1900. My own grandparents were teenagers.
I believe I am correct in saying that in 1900 doctors graduated from Medical College. Their training was part of four years of college and not a continuation of their education after college. It wasn’t until around 1915 that they started to require doctors to complete four years of college and medical school.
This show is amazing ! Soderburgh is a master director . Can’t wait tell next episode seriously happy it got picked up.
I think johns mentor who blew his brains out because he too realized he was caught up in this dead end of drug addiction. Now john must deal w these demons. And moves on to heroin!?
I’m loving it thus far. It’s giving me a real DEADWOOD vibe at times, or at least I’m going to assume they exist in the same universe, perhaps that Thackery is somehow descended from Al Swearengen.
Agreed on Barrow, though. Apart from his scenes being dry, I’m finding his character almost terminally unlikable. To no fault of the actor, but his character is too uncharismatic to be a villain, and too much of an ass to be a good guy.
Write a comment…I absolutely love The Knick. I am not surprised to see Cornelia and Edwards together. They are safe together, two minorities with ambitions in a white mans world. Like Syble on Downton, Cornelia is not satisfied to just be “the wife and lady of the house” . Cornelia is a turn of the century feminist, and ahead of her time. I love the pace of the show as well as the slow build, I have never been anything less than enthralled. I wish we could see more of 1900 NYC, but realize the limitations. The music took we a while to get used to, but I realize now it keeps it from feeling cliche. This is my favorite new show, and who knew that was Bono’s daughter!!!!? Bravo!
I think the relationship with Thack and Edwards has suddenly become slightly too rushed. It was amazing to agonise over how Edwards deserved to be working alongside Thack through all these episodes and getting nowhere, it was paced perfectly, as was the pacing of the ever-so-brilliant moment where Thack discovers his true skill and accepts him as a very talented surgeon, but nothing more.
Lets not kid ourselves, the first few episodes – the pilot especially where he even threatens to resign over Edwards’ appointment – showed Thack to be not much less of a racist than Gallinger or Barrow. How has he gone from that to the hero we see in this episode? I understand he is as much, if not more, of a generally good person than he is a racist, but surely a bit of compromise. Compromise shown even in this episode, where hes willing to treat the black patients in The Knick, but not before segregating them. With his relationship with Edwards, surely it would make more sense to have more of an emphasis on Thack having his “hands tied”, not wanting a black surgeon yet not being able to turn his nose up at Edwards’ brilliance. Instead, in just one episode and just one operating scene, Gallinger stood in disbelief, he seems completely accepting of him. As rewarding as it is to see Edwards accepted in general and Gallinger phased out, it felt slightly rushed.
Because Thack is a good person underneath, I have no doubt he would’ve got to that point with Edwards eventually, as well as his general feelings towards black people, but not such a transformation in just one episode.