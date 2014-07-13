Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘Two Boats and a Helicopter’

A review of tonight’s “The Leftovers” coming up just as soon as I think I know what happened to your face…
“Why do you persist?” -Mary
What a bizarre, marvelous, freaky, abrupt left turn is “Two Boats and a Helicopter.”(*) After two big, sprawling ensemble pieces to open the series and give us a sense of the Departure’s impact on the larger world, this one essentially turns into a solo piece about Reverend Matt – or, rather, into a duet between Matt and the cruel, capricious cosmic force that’s brought so much uncertainty into the world, and misery into Matt’s life. Kevin and Laurie appear briefly (Laurie, interestingly, watching her husband and daughter’s house while they sleep), and we also discover that Matt and Nora Durst are siblings, but the great bulk of this is just Christopher Eccleston running around, chasing signs and wonders sent from a deity whose behavior suggests a Monkey’s Paw far more than the benevolent God Matt wants to believe in.
(*) The title refers to a famous religious parable that’s evolved over the years – in a similarly-named “Boardwalk Empire,” it was “Two Boats and a Lifeguard” – in which a man in the middle of a flood waits on the roof of his house, turning down various offers of rescue because “God will provide,” and when he dies and winds up at the gates of Heaven, is told that those rescuers were exactly what God was trying to provide the dummy.
It’s a great decision to do an episode like this not only because Damon Lindelof (who co-wrote with Jacqueline Hoyt) has plenty of experience with single-POV episodes (though “Lost” only occasionally was this narrow in its focus), but because the show wants to focus on the emotional impact of the Departure on the people who weren’t taken, and this is an easy, effective way to get to know them. Last week’s episode probably could have been even better had it been solely about Kevin questioning the state of his sanity, but I also think this works well as an occasional thing (the other episode I’ve seen isn’t structured this way, but my understanding is there’s at least one more like it this season), especially for a character like Matt who’s barely appeared at all so far.
His behavior in the pilot episode with the fliers raised questions about who this clergyman was, exactly, and why he seems obsessed with exposing the sins of the Departed. Here, we get answers, but wrapped up in this relentlessly paranoid nightmare of an episode, where the Almighty keeps playing cruel pranks on Matt again and again and again.
As a child, Matt is jealous of the attention Nora gets, prays for some of his own, and winds up with cancer. As an adult, he fixates on his fliers because his wife Mary (played by Janel Moloney from “The West Wing”) was left physically and mentally crippled by a Departure-caused car crash. (The one we heard in the background, in fact, of the series’ opening scene.) Even if he hadn’t become the man that everyone on Mapleton wants to punch in the face, you get the sense that attendance at his church would still be abysmal, and he puts off the banker’s phone calls for so long that he’s only left with a short window to come up with the cash to save the place. Nora won’t give it to him without him giving up his anti-Heroes crusade – and he spitefully responds by telling her that her husband was sleeping with the kids’ teacher – and it appears it’s all over.
And then, just as it seems God is about to close a door, He opens a window… and giggles as He shoves Matt through it, more or less.
The Casino sequence is another example of some kind of cosmic power at play in “The Leftovers” universe, whatever it might be, but rather than playing like Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman working the blackjack tables in “Rain Man,” it’s an ugly, nasty joke. Matt wins all the money he needs, then has to savagely beat up (if not kill) the man who attempts to steal his winnings. But all seems okay, until his more generous nature surfaces at the wrong moment as he stops to help an injured Guilty Remnant member, takes a rock to the skull for his trouble, and – after a disturbing dream featuring Mary, Laurie Garvey and other characters in unexpected roles – he wakes up thinking he still has time to save the church…
only to discover that he lost three days…
and that none other than the freaking Remnant are the ones who bought the church out from under him.
That’s some straight “Twilight Zone”-level emotional harshness right there. Matt, like the man in the parable from the title, either puts too much misguided faith in God, or simply doesn’t read the signals correctly. He doesn’t wind up dead as a result – in his case, given his circumstances and his worldview, death could be a welcome release from the post-Departure world. But he’s now lost everything that matters to him – even though, like the Garveys, no one in his immediate family vanished on October 14. (His sister suffered enough of that for both of them.)
Strange episode. Unexpected episode. Wholly gripping episode, with a knockout performance by Christopher Eccleston, even allowing for the wobbly American accent. I really liked the series’ first two episodes, but “Two Boats and a Helicopter” was where I began to fall for it, hard.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—
NOTE: It’s unclear if HBO will be getting me episode 4 in advance – and, if so, whether I’ll have time to review it given press tour responsibilities. Either way, I imagine I’ll be back for episode 5, which is also terrific, and interestingly structured in its own right.
Eccleston is great but this show is crap.
It’s not edgy or interesting, it’s trite, right down to the hackneyed title. You HAVE to be kidding me.
You HAVE to be kidding me.
Haha. Nope. Doesn’t make any sense when I type it either.
It might be time for you to move on from this show, Jim.
Since it’s de riguer to make Lost comparisons with this show, let me just say this is The Leftovers’ “Walkabout”. A stunning episode.
Agreed. His pain and circumstance was very similar to John Locke’s. I enjoyed the episode, but man, it’s just so HEAVY.
Exactly, and the contrast draws the lines between the two shows. Lindelof is not as benevolent with this show as he was with Lost. Locke was charismatic and dangerous, a great symbol of religious fundamentalism – but ultimately loveable. Matt’s struggle with faith will lead him into some darker shit, (although I love that Lindelof still won’t dismiss his idealism).
And Holy Wayne is straight up Waco.
Benevolent?
Are you forgetting John Locke was strangled to death by a sociopath in a seedy hotel room?
This was like reading Ibsen on a dark, stormy day: horribly depressing and just asking for more of the same. But then, how else would it have gone for these people? How does one live with 2 percent of the world’s population gone? Was it enough to stop or at least slow down global warming? enough to make a difference in any other way that might save the human race? Oddly, there is no mention yet of whether or not the rate of suicides has gone up, or the number of people seeing shrinks or being medicated against the pain. Only this very stupid, in-your-face bunch of people who apparently have decided that it’s okay to risk lung cancer by chain smoking now because things can’t get any worse. How insane is *that*? One begins to wonder whether the reverend is any better (or worse) than these white-clothed wackos.
Borefest
I like the show so far, but it is too damn bleak to watch on a Sunday night. I’m going to have to save this for Wednesday at 6pm.
I’m wondering if I am the only one to take the roadside incident where Matt is injured this way but…
Would it be so against the nature of the Guilty Remnant and what we’ve learned of their practices (and the way Patti looks at him outside the church in the last shot) that they staged the initial attack on their own members as Matt drove home in order to delay him from getting to the bank on time?
Maybe they didn’t mean for him to end up in the hospital for longer than a few hours (or maybe that result or worse was their exact intent) but I wouldn’t be surprised if Laurie communicated his plan and possession of some amount of money to her superiors as a way of proving where her loyalties lie at the end of the day. In this strange post-Departure world it is definitely possible the church matters so much to the GR and their future plans that Patti took it upon herself to remove all barriers between them and the church, primarily Matt and his gambling luck.
Yes, this is exactly what I was thinking. The guys in the jeep were GR members, knowing Matt would stop and they could injure him. He obviously didn’t lock his car when he got out, yet the money stayed in the front seat for 3 days. My guess is they locked it for him after the incident.
Also, would a hospital let someone leave like that…he was essentially in a coma, right?
Also, do casinos have such dimly lit and unsecured parking lots? I’ve been to Mohegan Sun and I don’t remember any large empty parking lots where anyone could lurk around robbing people.
Usually casinos have security guards escort high rollers carrying that much cash out to their vehicles, but I would be willing to buy into the suspension of disbelief required for the parking lot scene to occur.
What sold the GR theory for me was the placement of his car three days later. Sure, the hospital would let him check himself out if he was insistent on it, but what are the chances the police who responded to the accident would have left his car in front of his home instead of impounded it?
My read was the rock throwing was a progression in violence to the red paint thrown in the second episode. When Matt gets out to help, despite the fact that he doesn’t agree with the Guilty Remnant’s faith, there’s a sort of comraderie in just having faith in something. And consequently, he’s thrown his lot in with the cults as far as the secularists are concerned, as they come back to throw a rock at him.
The insult added at the end is that the Guilty Remnant want to put the kibosh on Matt’s Christianity, just as much as they want everyone else to convert to their way of thinking. No comraderie.
Whitney, your second comment is why I DON’T think this was a master plan by GR.
1) We know casinos have well lit parking lots and 160K would get an escort, but we suspend belief.
2) that same suspension of belief should extend to the car just being there. Of course the car wouldn’t be there, but it needs to be there for the continuation of the story.
Just to continue the conversation in this thread: as for the, for lack of a less antagonistic word, nitpickery about the lack of security and his car still being at the attack scene – while I agree that the writers did that to streamline the narrative complexity a bit, I’d also argue that this is a world where society is becoming a bit lax. It’s like, on the Wire, the good guys had to fight against internal corruption every step of the way to keep the peace and order. On The Leftovers, they have to fight extreme ennui.
The whole show is filled with strange details trying to underscore how much this world as changed, in a much different way than the Walking Dead might posit how humanity would change in the zombie apocalypse. There was the creepy advertisement for selling fake 3d-printed bodies with which to bury loved ones bodies that no longer exist, there was AFTEC last episode shooting and asking questions later. There are the pigeons acting like human society is not off limits anymore.
Relative to the casino scene, besides the parking lot, if it were more realistic, Matt also would have had to fill out a W-2 for the $160 K in winnings. Would the casino also “withhold” 25%-30% for taxes right then and there? If so, then he doesn’t have enough. If not, the IRS would come to get their cut later, when he likely wouldn’t have it. It’s all moot for now though….
@ERIC- I agree with your thought about the way society has changed and shifted in the show’s world over the past 3 years, and I think there’s plenty of what they showed us to support that.
And I think that’s the whole point of the GR, to highlight the fact that no matter how they try to get on with life, or return to some level of normalcy, it’s not normal and it probably never will be again. Things are just broken now, so why not turn this place of worship, where there are maybe a dozen parishoners, into a place of, I don’t know, secular remembrance?
I thought the same about the casino, even as I knew what was going to happen. Plus what casino would pay that much cash? I believe they would have cut him a check, minus the taxes. And if the slight chance they let him walk out with cash, he would have had an escort. But hey, this is a TV show, not real life, right?
I am liking the show so far, but I thought this episode was a little slow, dragging the entire thing out. Maybe if something else could have happened in between, not basing the entire episode on the minister. I do like it enough to hang in there for a few more episodes. I would also like to read the book. Has anyone read the book?
@TIMM-S
I agree with you 100% about the Guilty Remnant, and having read the book and getting a lot more intel on them, I’d add another layer. They’re free now. They’ve submitted. It’s kind of a central tenet of religion, (and cults). Islam literally translates into “submission.” You submit your will to God(head), but there is a calm transcendence that accompanies that. Heaven on Earth, Nirvana. These people are already dead, but also the only ones living the way they believe they think whatever pulled this Sudden Departure off wants them to live. They are guilty, but also free. They are acolytes of that maddeningly ambiguous white light that supposedly answers everything.
In the book, and hopefully on the show, the Guilty Remnant only exists in Mapleton. It’s kind of incredible to think of, isn’t it. If you were going to join a religion, and give up all your earthly possessions to it, you’d want one on a global scale. Truth would certainly be bigger than what some nobody in a Northeast suburb could only find, right? And yet the Guilty Remnant are the powerful spiritual force on this show, for good and bad. They are what will fill the void that Christianity can no longer fill. There are more GRs than parishioners in Mapelton now.
@Eric – Just out of curiosity, were the pigeons/gambling scenario in the book – or were they added for the television adaptation?
@MADMEME –
There wasn’t an animal presence in the book at all. I really loved the scene in Ep 2 when Laurie leads Meg through the woods, and Meg starts hearing feral dogs and what sounds like another deer being killed, and it’s a scene that could have easily come out of a horror movie.
There are no tax with holdings in a US casino for a US citizen. You have to declare your winnings on your 1040 and pay your taxes. A w2G is not issued for the types of bets he made (even odds) and are only issued for jackpot wins of $1200 or more on a machine or a table winning wager over 600-1 (I could be off a bit on the table game odds). Either way they don’t take taxes unless you ask them too. He will have to pay at years end unless he tracks and offsets winnings with losses.
Also they have to have cash on hand large enough to pay these types of wins. The patron can choose cash or check. I won $80k at video poker and all payouts were at my choice.
This whole Remanent conspiracy theory is on par with those who watch Homeland and believe Saul is the mole or that Megan on Mad Men is a future Manson victim. Even if you’re right, the plotting and execution would be so hackneyed and miserably stupid that it would negate any future value the show might have because the writing is entirely bankrupt at that point. We should all pray this show isn’t that poorly constructed and written.
Oddly enough, I really enjoyed this episode a great deal. I think this show works well when it focuses on one character or story in an episode, the way Lost frequently did. The reverend came off as a bit of a kook or at least a zealot in the previous episodes, but here he’s made to be sympathetic, trying to save his church, bathing and moisturizing Donna Moss (and the way he poured water on her hair echoed the baptism he performed earlier). While Jamison doesn’t have all the answers, he’s obsessed by the question – why the bad were taken along with the good on the 14th. The point he makes with Nora is a good one – “we need to be able to distinguish the innocent from the evil.” His technique for communicating his “truth” could use some refining, but his message is valid. And when he went to the casino and kept betting it all on red, it was as intense a gambling scene as the one in the great film In America, when Paddy risked his family’s rent money to win a stuffed ET for his daughter in a carnival game of skill. I knew the long-haired guy was bad news, and the Reverend needs to start the engine a lot faster when he’s got $160K in an envelope. I did empathize when he learned his payment to the bank was three days too late. This was a very captivating hour of television.
This had a TWILIGHT ZONE feel for me, too, especially after rewatching “Time Enough at Last” recently–the single-minded character beating the odds only to unfairly lose in the end.
Interesting review of the episode at complex.com pointing out the Twilight Zone similarities:
[www.complex.com]
In it, Barone writes, “…make no mistake about it, ‘Two Boats and a Helicopter’ is a modern-day Twilight Zone homage, but one that adheres to The Leftovers’ bleakness.”
He also postulates that those pigeons that seem to aid Eccleston “…are [Lindelof’s] version of the fortune-telling machine in the classic William Shatner-led Zone ep ‘Nick of Time’.”
Or it’s a lot like the short stories of O’Henry, a writer the folks at Twilight Zone often borrowed huge inspiration from. “Nick of Time” is essentially an O’Henry story.
This was a knockout episode, and this show is brilliant. I loved the way the writers draw the lines between cults, religions, and whatever the guilty remnant is. And I loved the introduction of AFTEC last week, this show is really diving in to it’s premise. Faith is a joke in this world, and yet this world is all predicated on a miraculous, unexplainable event. You almost can’t NOT have faith. You’re a sap if you do, and a sap if you don’t. This is truly great American Gothic Horror, and it deserves praise.
What denomination, does it matter, they’re all going to the same place, but they’re most certainly not on the same side. And Patti vs Matt (vs Holy Wayne vs the bullseye people, with AFTEC itching to shoot them all). This show is building in multiple scales, and I love it.
What makes this show brilliant? It addresses no concepts that an 11 year old couldn’t fully grasp.
@Butimalawyer –
(sigh) talk to me next week if you’re serious. For now, I’ll just reply with my own question: are you really implying that an 11-year old is capable and supposed to grasp the concept of crumbling value systems implied by the scene where a high school girl chokes a guy while he masturbates because a game told her to? How about picking up on the nuance of the scene where Nora, a grief expert, tries to alleviate the red-tape associated with federal aid processes, while at the same time trying to suss out potential scam artists?
I love the people that say this show is CRAP, but continue to watch and post about it. Move on, and leave us tv snobs that love GREAT tv to enjoy the posts, and Alan’s honest reviews.
Character moral and soul development is what this show is about. It’s not about the people that left, but the ones that were left behind.
When Nora laughed out loud about the “affair” confession, it was so obvious that she was laughing because SHE was having the affair, hence being leftover. That was a guilty laugh of relief if I ever heard one.
The only real complaint someone already mentioned. Sunday night at nine hurts for a show to ponder hours after.
The GR remember that they failed, in some way, and they don’t deserve a normal life. They still struggle, as we saw with Laurie sitting in the backyard, but almost their own penance for failing.
I want more!
Maybe Nora is the one Kevin is having sex with in that memory flash he had when asked where was he when the disappearances happened…
This show is great but everyone knows that they are all dead, right? That the mythology will never be solved and this is the beginning of the long con, right?
Right!
zing
This message is brought to you by the Foundation for People Who Can’t Let It Go (FFPWCLIG).
Hahahahaha…that was actually funny!
Especially since so many still think they were all dead from the start.
Best example is a interview of Lindelof on the Verge.
The interviewer thought exactly that…then struggled for words when Lindelof (slightly amused at that) told him that no, that all that happened on the island, was “real”.
You go JJ!
@mmcb105: I’m just wondering if he’s sitting there cracking himself up as he’s typing. “Will they be amused by my witty banter?” “This one’s gonna slay em!”
@YOUNGJT80: It’s quite likely that you’re right.
I just wonder if he really thought they were all dead.
So many still do that it’s unbelievable and it’s part of the reason why they cannot let it go.
The great thing about JJ’s post is we don’t know what he thought while he was writing it!
He could be making a joke.
He could be serious.
He might actually be the real JJ Abrams!
The mystery will never be solved!
So we, the readers of his post, get to make up our own story…and that’s why his post is First Rate Commenting.
I love it!
A+
“…and that’s why his post is First Rate Commenting”
If by First Rate Commenting, you mean posting a comment which is not germane to the conversation, disastrously unfunny, and other than that, is basically pap – why yes, absolutely.
Look….I actually loved Lost. I said this as an off handed joke. The fact is if I were upset about the mythology of Lost I would not vent my anger at Damon Lindleoff and I would not follow his shows on message boards to shit on his shows. I also think that Damon is a class act in that he never ever once sold ABC out when they were probably just as culpable in certain parts of Lost getting done properly. Not only did he not sell them out he also took all the blame and tried to salvage a mythology that ABC let get out of control because they kept trying to run Lost forever, when that was never supposed to be possible.
Yes I think Damon and Carlton could have spent time in season 6 answering a few more questions but no I am not totally upset about it.
The message that meant most to Damon and Carlton was that of character and its characters… and they answered that the best they could. I thank them for that and I am happy to see they are doing great work and are doing well.
If there is a show I would be and am bitter about that has no excuses for one second for being shit then that would be How I Met Your Mother. Man do I hate Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, man do have wish ill will to those two pieces of shit. Not only are the idiots and con men but they are also cowards who waited until the final two episodes to cram 10 seasons worth of character development just so they could kill the mother off and use footage that was 7 years old just to pay off a story that was no longer relevant to the characters or the fans….idiots!
Not since the “One Minute” episode of Breaking Bad have I paced around the room so much during a scene (the parking lot of the casino).
Emmy-worthy performance. Wish more people appreciated this beautiful show.
I thought that was felicity huffman…
My experience viewing this show is unlike any show I’ve ever seen. I don’t like it. I don’t dislike it. I definitely don’t understand it. I don’t enjoy the experience of watching it. But I am captivated by the writing and acting and the way it’s shot.
The question this show is going to need to answer at some point is why the viewer should keep watching. People in the world of the show are profoundly sad and broken by the Disapearance. Okay. That pain has not lessened in 3 years, and there is no evidence in the show that this pain is likely to ever lessen. We already get that after 3 episodes.
So now what?
If the show isn’t about solving the mystery (which is fine), and it isn’t about people finding happiness (of which there seems to be zero…anywhere), then what is it about? What’s the point? What is the viewer supposed to take from the experience of watching this show?
I feel like this show has something to tell me. But I neither have any idea what that “something” is right now, nor am I optimisitc I’m going to find out anytime soon. I’m not terribly interested in sitting through emotional torture porn just for the sake of appreciating good acting, writing and production. Is a point to all of this going to emerge before I give up on the show? I’m not sure. I’m still in for a few more episodes, though.
You’re a rare voice who isn’t liking the show but is respectful and intelligent about it. I respect your opinion even though I disagree. I’m loving this show, and am happy to debate its merits with you, with an open mind on my part.
I would, however, like to ask for a moratorium on using “blank-porn” from now on. It’s an easy, empty criticism that doesn’t mean anything. “Torture porn” kind of had a valid way of describing the pinnacle of the fetish of horror movie gore with “Hostel,” but now everybody thinks it’s clever to use it to dismiss anything they don’t like. How about Mad Men? What if I said it was languid period piece porn? Game of Thrones? Rapey-and-gruesomely-real medieval murder porn. Breaking Bad? Thrill porn. These shows are all drenched in their specific style, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more going on.
Off the bat, my impression of this show is that Lindelof is taking Perotta’s original novel about a slice of life set to a strange, simple but potent writers prompt (derived from Perotta’s own interest in a certain portion of our population’s obsession with the end-times), and going in a very specific direction to create a meditation on religion, agnosticism and atheism. This lofty theme could be called pretentious if the writers didn’t have anything interesting to say about them, and are just trying to fake it for attention. I would argue that they’re proving they have interesting things to say and a wonderfully unique storytelling sensibility with which to say them.
And as an showrunner, which is for all intents and purposes an auteur, Lindelof wants to discuss the same ideas and the audience reaction to it that has almost destroyed his career ever since the Lost finale.
@Eric – People don’t seem to understand that the phrase ‘torture porn’ was not invented when it was first applied to excessively sadistic horror films. It was just borrowed from porn – because it’s an actual type of porn (although staged and not involving permanent harm to anyone). OTOH, there is no such thing as emotional torture, sadness, misery, or a dozen other ‘types’ of porn I’ve seen people try to use the phrase with.
Eric, interested by your idea that the show boils down to “a meditation on religion, agnosticism and atheism.” How does religion play into Justin Theroux’s character? His story seems to be all about mental health. His daughter also seems to have nothing to do with religion either. Between the GR, and the hugging cult guy, and the Eccleston character, it is clear that there are lots of religious aspects to the show. But I never got the sense I was watching a show all about religion.
In full candor, I am not a religious person (nor am I a strong atheist) so my radar for religious themes is sometimes mediocre.
@ JIM G:
I’m not saying the entire show boils down to religion, but I think the idea the writers are getting at is how little we of different beliefs and non-beliefs want to have to do with each other. The Leftovers is forcing us all back into the same bottle and shaking. And there’s the entertainment value of taking an idea and running with it – it just requires suspension of disbelief and empathy, and maybe the show is just having a hard time getting people to engage for some reason.
Theroux’s character is drastically different from the book. I’d be willing to bet Kevin’s a lapsed Catholic. I’m a lapsed Catholic, we can pick up on our own. That means, we don’t believe in God anymore, but we can’t quite get rid of that damn guilt and fear and resentment, no matter how rational we want to be. Religion is about living a “correct” way. Religion actually wasn’t that big a deal in my childhood, my parents made be go through the motions as a last bit of respect to my grandparents, I think. My mom stopped making me go to church when I was ten. She stopped going herself a few years later. And yet, long after I lost faith, I still sometimes curse God, as if he’s responsible for some bad stuff. And I also can’t help but believe there is “good” and maybe even “evil” in the world, despite George R. Price.
“Ours is not to reason why,” Kevin says in a bar in the pilot. Kevin represents the agnostic side of the world. He just wants to get stuff done, make people safe and happy, eat a nice home-cooked meal of meat and potatoes. He’s not going to blow up any abortion clinics, but he’s not much interested in proving the believers wrong either. He just “believes” in life, in the here and now, but I can tell you as someone who’s agnostic, mainstream, middleclass, relatively lucky – that living in the here and now is extremely hard. Joseph Campbell might posit that we used to have myths and rituals to get us through dark spots in life, and eventually religion took over for myth. Now, a lot of people I know have to flood their bodies with anti-depressants, anti-anxiety meds, and booze, just to cope. I see it a lot actually. Modern life exacerbates loneliness, depression, anxiety – all forms of mental illness, symptoms of disease that forces people to be self-reflective to an unhealthy degree (Dean), and could potentially get REALLY bad. It’s a constant struggle to figure out how to live life correctly, even though we know rationally there’s no such thing as a correct way to live. It’s something that clearly intersects with religion – this biological, human need that keeps getting harder and more complicated to satisfy. It used to be easier to appease, by just giving in to believing in shit like burying the dead with a penny under their tongue, or sending our sons out into the wilderness to have a vision and come back as men. Kevin’s father, who has gone off the deep end, hears voices, much like the prophets of the testament. Many people who go crazy are people who have found their own answers inside. (I know I’m rambling, but that’s what I’m seeing in the show so far).
Kevin’s daughter, I’ve seen her type a lot too. And so far I think her ordeal in all of this has been a spot on portrayal of a girl who is about to lose faith in everything.
Tom, who I hope they start fleshing out soon, takes after his mother. He’s a believer. But he’s not as in control as he sometimes thinks he is, and he can be a bit frightening, especially to himself.
As for atheism, well, in my personal opinion, atheism is a religion. No, I don’t think there will ever be atheists who will organize, and fundamentalize, and kill for their beliefs, but they do believe. They believe in the absence of something. I was watching the making-of special the week before the pilot, where they had real-life physicists, theologians, and sociologists on hand. And one said something along the lines of, “there is a human capacity to reject God that is just as strong as the one to believe in him.” So far, an atheistic presence in the show hasn’t been very strong. But then again, maybe they have. There’s a very angry undercurrent to a lot of the background characters in Mapleton, and maybe AFTEC and their bureaucratic leaders are a version of it. And that makes sense – the Sudden Departure had to have pissed a lot of rational people by forcing them into begrudging silence.
@Eric – While I agree with much of what you wrote, you leave out one thing which I think would be part of the post-Departure world’s thinking (although I have no idea if it’s explored in the book):
Given the unproven existence of either an explicitly-intervening God -or- other inhabitants in the universe (i.e. aliens) – and given that the odds are much greater for other inhabitants in the universe than an explicitly-intervening God – and given the random nature of the people that disappeared – I think many rational people would argue that it’s more likely that non-humans (or non-21st century humans, if you want to buy into time travel) had a role in the disappearance than a deity.
@Madmeme,
I admit, those would definitely be just as valid and maybe moreso as any deity to believe in in the post-departure world, but it’s still something that…puts us in our place. Something that is beyond us, above us – We’re at the mercy of SOMETHING.
I’m not sure if the writers will keep narrowing their focus to the theological, but I think they could get a lot out of that idea – like cults dedicated to the aliens who have clearly begun their master plan for us. The more science-fictional minded of us might even have fun with those ideas – escapism. There’s got to be some people who just enjoy the insanely provocative post-departure world.
@Eric – I hesitate to say this as I really, really do not want to turn a great discussion about a great show into a religious debate. So just being as objective and fact-based as possible here, I’ll just say that the only thing that I disagree with you on – in fact, it’s just blatantly wrong – is that atheism is a religion. Atheism is simply one single answer to one single question. It says you don’t believe in god(s), period. Theism isn’t a religion either, it simply says you believe in god(s), and whether you have a religion beyond that is a separate question.
Saying atheism is a religion is like saying “bald” is a hair color.
Love Eccleston but his American accent was distractedly bad. This show is starting to feel like John from Cincinnati to me; just too cleaver for it’s own good. I didn’t believe for one minute that he would save that church leaving the only thing of interest the wait to see how he would lose it.
So in other words, more sadness porn. I don’t need every show to have a big mystery, but there needs to be some sense of characters traveling from point A to B. from what I’ve seen so far all this show provides is an endless circle of sadness
It sounds like this show is not for you; it’s probably a good idea to stop wasting your time watching it AND then commenting on it here – especially when the criticisms are the exact same things being repeated over and over with no reasoning to support them.
For example, you win the award this week for mentioning John From Cincinnati – which has been already mentioned in the comments of both of the previous episode reviews. And I should point out that even though you changed ‘torture porn’ (which you wrote last week) to ‘sadness porn’ (this week), neither one makes any sense. ‘Torture’ doesn’t work because of context – and ‘sadness’ doesn’t because it’s neither a type of porn nor salacious. Do you understand how and why the phrase ‘torture porn’ works in the context of slasher movies?
The parable also appears in an episode of “The West Wing” — “Take This Sabbath Day”– except it was a radio report, a helicopter and a row.
This was by far my favorite episode. I was just beginning to feel that the world of this TV show was too joyless and then the episode took off and was such a rush, even though it ended with disappointment for Matt. I was completely invested in his plight. I think I’m all in for this show
[youtu.be]
That episode was so great I bet the ratings for “The Leftovers” only drops off 20% this week.
Wonder what potential “Deadwood” or “The Sopranos” HBO smothered in its crib so they could air this pretentious turd?
What are you doing here, man? Seriously, you’re not adding any coherent critique to the conversation – so it just comes across as someone bitter about the way an old TV show ended, so they’ve made it their mission to try to squelch any future success for the creator of that old show.
BTW, initial ratings are not a priority at HBO – and this show will almost definitely be back for a 2nd season – so I would suggest you get used to the idea.
Mad,
I watched last night’s episode.
My opinion about “The Leftovers” is just as valid as anyone else’s.
Think of me as this board’s Guilty Remnant.
I may irritate some people, but take it on faith that the meaning of my posts will be revealed in a later thread.
I’ll leave the irony of someone complaining about a lack of coherence while trying to defend “The Leftovers” unexamined :)
Suit yourself, man.
I’m trying to imagine what it would take to get me to watch AND write about a show I describe as a “turd”. Can’t really think of anything – I hardly have enough time to watch the seriously-non-turd shows.
P.S. No irony in my statement whatsoever. Critiques are meant to be coherent – regardless of whether the material they’re critiquing is or not.
So you’re holding me to a higher writing standard than you’re holding Damon “Mind if I jerk off?” Lindelof?
Well, no, it’s unlikely you’ll ever write at as high a standard as Lindelof (unless you happen to be an in-demand and highly paid writer yourself) – I was just talking about coherence. One can be the most prosaic writer yet still be coherent.
@ MADMEME:
The guy just officially cemented his troll status with that last comment. Just ignore these people. They’re getting upvotes and that’s it – the idiocy is ebbing, and I think if the show continues to be good, and hopefully even better, it will find the audience it deserves.
Eric,
At the end of his post, Alan wrote, “What did everybody else think?”
He didn’t ask for just fanboy gushing…
And I doubt the ratings for this show will pull out of the nosedive they’re in.
“And I doubt the ratings for this show will pull out of the nosedive they’re in.”
You’re confusing HBO with a network that worries about that in the first season. And making a list of shows that had poor ratings in their first or second season would include many of the best dramas ever made.
And “fanboy gushing”? Is that the opposite of what you’re doing? Face it, dude, the show has been critically acclaimed. The only obvious ‘group’ of people I see making ridiculously disparaging comments about it seem to be bitter ex-fans of LOST.
Mad,
With all due respect to our host, I’ll wager HBO would gladly swap “critical acclaim” for a bigger audience.
And I’ve read quite a few TV critics who don’t care for “The Leftovers.”
Casino scene reminded me of “Kennedy and Hedi” from the Sopranos last season. Also, people, take note of all the actors with brilliant blue eyes in this show. At first I thought it was mere conjecture on my part, that all the blue eyes amoung cast members is just coincidence. Had to be. That is until I googled it and found a casting call for this show. Green/Blue eyes were a MUST on the casting call notice. Am I reading into it too much? Probably. But never have I witnessed a show with so many blue eyes. Noticed it last week when Nora was videotaping the elderly couple. All 3 actors in that scene have insanely blue eyes. But what does it mean?
(Did I spot the lost numbers in the roulette wheel? Couldn’t be sure but for a moment I thought I spotted them in sequence
Ever heard of colour contact lenses?
I just heard a fun fact that only around 2% of the world’s population has green colored eyes. ;)
There must be some symbolic in blue eyes. I don’t think that is coincidence.
I like how the GR was stalking the church, the building itself, and not Matt.
That was a nice touch, particularly given how the GR’s silence enabled Matt’s misunderstanding of their intentions. Their silence is most devilish (allowing a lie without actually telling one) as they let Matt make his earnest speech about how he is not an appropriate target for recruitment.
I disagree that they weren’t following Matt. The fact that he specifically mentions Patty and also seems to refer to attempts by them to cull him into their ranks suggests to me that they are in fact ‘watching’ him and not the church. From what little we’ve seen of their techniques I can’t imagine what staring at a building endlessly would accomplish for them.
I want to personally throw rocks at the Guilty Remnant because they are so irritating. What an incredibly annoying cult.
writes, “Not a cult.”
Where does the GR get their money from?
I was wondering this too. Its likely that they get money from the various people that join because they had that scene where Liv Tyler was slowly giving up the stuff from her bag. Other recruits could be giving up their money as well.
But its just as possible that they have some powerful benefactor, possibly with ulterior motives.
They’d need a fortune just to cover their cigarette habit. NY charges over 10 bucks a pack!
As MMCB105 pointed out, we saw Liv Tyler’s character giving her possessions away to them and it’s likely we’ll end up seeing them asking her to give away all the rest of her stuff, money included.
It’s cult 101! Take away everything, make it so the cult is all there is and in that way ensuring that even if people wise up to it, there’s nothing for them to go back to, effectively trapping them.
Maybe they sell the peoples possessions on ebay to pay for the smokes.
They get it from their recruits. That’s why they are pushing for the divorce, to get her half of the settlement distribution.
They get it from their recruits. That’s why they are pushing for the divorce, to get her half of the settlement distribution.
Yes the show is well crafted and acted.
But I just don’t feel hooked in or connected like I did with True Detective. TD was heavy but drew you in, this just doesn’t draw me in?
In this episode, I was particularly interested in the pigeons. Matt first saw one on the doorstep, and brushed it away with his broom, not thinking much about it. Then he saw the pigeon on the roulette table – this got his attention. And then the light seemingly changed red too soon and started blinking with the pigeons on top of it, so he had enough evidence this was a sign. Or was it?
Have you ever bought a new car, and then you start to see “your” car everywhere you drive. It seems like everyone else has that same car. It didn’t seem like that before you were interested in, and bought, that car. So are more people buying that car, or are you just paying more attention to the other cars that are like yours? Perhaps the pigeons in this story are like that, instead of really being a sign.
I like how this episode made me think about cosmic forces. Are they really cosmic, such as hitting red three times in a row (the odds are always the same for every turn)? Or are the things that happen random, and we try to assign meaning?
I think you also have to be looking for signs, be receptive to them to see them, or you will miss them. If there are true cosmic signs, most all of us likely miss them just trying to get by in our daily existence.
Dammit Lindelof, you have me looking for signs now, and there’s a rather fat mourning dove that has been perched on my kitchen window sill lately that appears to be trying to tell me something. It seems to want in. I will be paying attention to mourning doves a bit more now, and I may visit the racino down the highway if I see one perched on top of a traffic light that has turned red. Hopefully it won’t sit on a green light, that’s a tougher bet to win.
Regarding seeing signs, have you ever heard of “remembering the hits/forgetting the misses” explanation? It really brings into focus how many variables cross our paths on a daily basis and could/WOULD be noted if they coincided with something of personal significance to us.
Confirmation Bias is what I was looking for. Instead of hearing me blab, here you go: [en.wikipedia.org]
Was I the only one who laughed hard at the exchange that went something like this.
Matt: “Where is the girl that was in this room?”
Nurse: “She woke up”
Matt: (beaming) “My congregation prayed for her this morning”
Nurse: “Yeah. Well, she woke up last night.”
I’m loving this show so far but I can see why people may hate it. (Though I’m not sure why that translates to watching it then commenting about how much they hate it.)
Sometimes it can be fun to “hate-watch” something and then comment on it. Even though I stopped watching “The Following” long ago, for instance, I still dropped in on the conversation on the AV Club forum because almost everyone there was hate-watching the show and the commentary was hilarious.
For this show, however, I cannot imagine watching it if I hated it (for the record, I’m invested in it already). It’s not so bad that it’s good, it’s not fun to make fun of, etc. It’s a challenging show to get through because of the bleakness. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t bother, and I wouldn’t come here and antagonize fans, either.
And yeah, that scene was funny, but in a painful way.
Finally a really engaging episode. Helps that whiny bride, smoking bitch and edgy teen weren’t the focus. An adult actually dealing with his responsibilities while stuggling to make sense of the rapture.
Guys, this whole show is based that there will be NO ANSWERS. It is even worse than Lost who promised a mystery and then failed to deliver. This is Waiting For Godot–existential belly button grazing.
Good episode though.
Gazing, not grazing. Who eats out of their belly button?
“Smoking Bitch,” eh? I like how you single out 3 female characters than praise the “adult” for coming in and saving the narrative. Be honest, you were one of the people who sent Anna Gunn death threats, weren’t you?
Love Alan’s quote “I really liked the series’ first two episodes, but “Two Boats and a Helicopter” was where I began to fall for it, hard.” I agree. And I usually hate minister-religion things. But this, like Lost, has sucked me in with it’s debate on spirituality. These bottle episodes, when perfectly interspersed amongst regular structured epis, are amazing and make me feel, really feel.
What’s the debate on spirituality? This show exists in a vacuum where Christianity doesn’t exist. No one knows that this is the Rapture? Really? Despite the heavy allusions to it in the credits? It’s basically like one, long, depressing 9/11 allegory.
@ButImALawyer: It’s a “rapture” only in the sense that people departed all at once, but it’s doesn’t follow any tenants of the Christian rapture at all. If anything, the non-denominational nature of the event implies that all religions are bankrupt, which is agnostic at the very least (Christianity is wildly not-agnostic). It’s only spiritual in the sense that something inexplicable and huge has happened. You can have faith in that event, but if the event itself is only specific in its singularity then what value would that faith have?
I tried to give this show a chance because there’s not much quality TV during the summer … They’ve started to lose me because most of these characters are unlikeable and the motives for their actions are not easily understood … Smoke two packs a day? Give up speaking? Become an assistant to a hug therapist? I get it “it’s not about the mystery!” But when the characters aren’t very sympathetic I don’t feel very compelled to return.
At least Wayne and the Hug Patrol are selling a product and are comfortable living outside the law like any respectable cult should.)
I know where I stand with crazy Wayne and his harem of asian ladies. He thinks he’s a god that can hug everyone’s pain away. It’s bullshit, but at least it’s simple bullshit.
The GR is just a conundrum.
My current theory is that they smoke because they believe the end is really near, and so they have no need to worry about keeping their lungs healthy. Smoking constantly is a way of (sorry for the pun) putting their money where their mouth is.
I’ll be interested to see where this whole “Guilty Remnant,” bullshit is going. For a bunch of people who are ostensibly “not a cult,” they sure seem to be acting like a cult. And thus far Garvey is correct in that their only goal is to recruit and expand… to what end? Remind everyone how pointless everything has become?
I guess I still find whatever nihilist worldview these folks have to be a truly childish reaction to a global crisis. If you think life is without meaning then take one for the team and put some lead in your head and be done with it. Recruiting people to your “nothingness,” and subjugation is an extremely selfish act. They’re just lonely and scared like everyone else is (and should be) but instead of trying to build actual relationships with their families and friends to find solace they’ve created this ridiculous commune that forces its members to strip themselves of all individuality… otherwise known as a cult.
The GR chapter leader Patti seems pretty goddamn miserable and would rather be doing anything else that what she’s doing but seems to be slogging onward at the behest of “their great leader” or benefactor. I also wouldn’t put it past an organization that demands all of its followers possessions to have purposefully “delayed,” the reverend on his way to put in an offer on his own church.
I guess my takeaway from this episode is that life after the Departure is bleak enough without a bunch chain-smoking asshats buying up the neighborhood and taking all the color out of life.
I hope the Reverend does something useful with that money. Maybe he can use a little bit of that cash to hire crazy dog-hunter dude to scare some of the GR folks.
It’s already “blood money” (part of the ep’s heavy-handed symbolism which I brushed aside while watching because other parts were so effective), so might as well hire someone to go after the GR.
I didn’t watch Lost. I don’t care about the writer’s past history.
I am with Alan. This show is captivating.
Loving the show big time. Enjoying that so far the focus has been much more so on the characters that lost loved ones indirectly from whatever event that took the others. The protagonist(sheriff) lost his entire family also but they’re still on Earth, physically. Not to mention the father who left his sanity on the front porch when he went away with the men in white jackets. This latest episode hinged on a character who didn’t experience a direct loss, at least not one that has been mentioned, but yet still lost his wife(and now church) because of the car who’s driver departed.
The first episode was filled with background noise of talk shows discussing that 2% was in fact a relatively small amount of people, 140,000,000 out of 7 billion is in fact a negligible amount if you are strictly talking on a quantitative basis. So it makes sense that so far the show has in fact been mostly about characters who didn’t lose anyone to the event.
The show could be called “Event Horizon” because all we’re really seeing is the effect of the disaster. You only see the light of material that is being effected by a black hole you cant actually see the black hole itself by definition. The point that matter last exists before falling into the hole and the last point that you will physically “observe” it is called the ‘event horizon.’ The characters on the show are the material that hasn’t fallen into the black hole but are left effected by it, being torn to pieces left wondering what happened to the other particles. You can’t actually see or know what happens to the stuff that fell into the black hole just like no body knows that has happened to the departed.
I kept wondering whether Matt’s wife might have recovered from that crash if 9-1-1 hadn’t been jammed (presumably) by people calling about disappearances.
I was wondering if the fact that he moved her and then fell while carrying her didn’t add to her injuries. Even if it didn’t, he might think it did, adding guilt on top of the anger he feels at the Departed judge who “caused” the accident.
Yeah, this show is so smart. It ain’t about the mystery.
It’s about the survivors and how they cope. Also, about pigeons helping ministers gamble successfully.
The show hadn’t made me uncomfortable at all with the the grief, that is until we met Matt’s wife and he carried her into the tub…that whole scene, my god.
What’s the deal with the corrupt judge? Who left the money–was it the cop’s Dad? What did the note mean: “You deserve it”? And whose house was that?
1. The corrupt judge was the driving that car that crashed into Matt & his wife when the judge “departed”
2. Kevin’s dad left the money
3. The note was written on the back of the flyer Matt made exposing the corruption of the judge in answer 1; Matt deserves the money for what happened to his wife
4. It was Kevin’s house; his wife was there watching it when Matt showed up.
did anyone else notice that the painting moves when he has his revelation to gamble the money. it is soooo slight but the mouth opens a little bit
I moved on after the reverend was robbed, or at least the beginning because I couldn’t take anymore. This show has no joy, and apparently if we are to believe what the show runners have stated – it has no mystery either. There will never be a payoff, so why waste your time watching an hour of sadsacks being sad?
Agreed. I too got up after that scene and said “this show is f–king stupid”. It needs a storyline that unites the characters and gives them a plot other than whine about lost loved ones/friends. The cult isn’t that interesting, nor is Theroux.
“Nora won’t give it to him without him giving up his anti-Heroes crusade…”
…and that reminded me for the first time that Eccleston was in several episodes of Heroes.
Did anyone notice the pit boss hand when speaking on phone in the roulette scene? It was disfigured. Any purpose or just actors real hand?
I know the real person and his hand is NOT disfigured.
This show has really good acting, but the story is garbage, especially since the writers tell us there will be no resolution. I’m giving it one more episode. If I’m not all-in by the end of the 60 minutes, then I’m totally out. There’s no point watching a show that’s going to wallow is own pity for an entire season, much less a series run with no end game/reward. It should be a mini series, not a multi-season show.
Terrible episode. First one was great, second interesting. The preacher character and story completely dragged it down. Not interesting at all. Not even the performance. Very lame character.
“The Twilight Zone” is the perfect reference for this show, and I hadn’t connected it yet! It is as if Rod Sterling had the chance to write a series of inter-connected stories, each with their own wrinkles, that were part of an over-arching theme. Very apt reference, in my opinion.
Okay, I’m late to this show. Just started watching tonight (I love binge watching). As much as I loved this episode the “surprise” or “twist” that it was the GR who was trying to purchase his church was laughable! How could you not connect those dots a millisecond after he was told someone had put in an offer for it?
It’s 9PM. I think I’ll watch 3 more eps tonight.
A strange blue is the common theme throughout so much of the episodes. I began to first take notice in the scene where Liv Tyler thinks about giving up her mom’s sweater – it evolved from there. There are entire scenes where the background is a distinctive blue. Blue gels on lights used to light-up characters – in particular the grandfather. Someone on this chain suggests that the casting call required actors to have blue eyes. So to me, who is only on S1E8, it seems a battle between Blue and White and possibly red? Now i need to figure out what it means. Suggestions welcome