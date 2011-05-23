Review: The ‘Lost’ finale a year later

A year ago tonight, “Lost” ended with a two and a half hour finale that some found brilliant, some found maddening, and others fell somewhere in between. I definitely was one of the in-betweeners, trending more towards the good than the bad. I loved the emotional reunions, Jack and Smokey’s final duel, Jack passing the torch to Hurley and some other story and character moments while being largely frustrated with both the revelation of what the sideways universe was and the lack of answers from the series as a whole. I wrote a review that night, then another one a few weeks later that nudged even more towards the positive while still not being pleased about all the time spent on the sideways, the Temple, etc. At the time, I wondered whether my opinion would change in a few months, or years, noting that I still thought about the similarly-contentious “The Sopranos” finale the way I did the night it aired.
And re-reading those reviews, and thinking on “The End,” my opinions are mostly unchanged. But in another way, I feel even more positive about both the finale and the series as a whole than I did 365 days ago.
The 2010-11 TV season ends on Wednesday night, and it hasn’t been an especially good one, at least not in terms of new shows and for the most part not in terms of dramas. It was an uninspiring crop of freshman shows, borne out by the fact that so few of the rookies are coming back next season. (As Linda Holmes pointed out on Twitter, between ABC, NBC and FOX, only one new show that debuted last fall is returning for next season: FOX’s “Raising Hope.” And even that might not be returning if FOX had waited a little longer to make the decision and saw how the numbers were going.)
So anyone who was hoping for some new series to come in and immediately fill that spot “Lost” filled in the universe was sorely let down by this group of mostly lame newbies – and perhaps especially by the “Lost”-esque – but in all of the bad ways – “The Event,” which ends its unfortunate run tonight. “The Event,” like so many other “Lost” wannabes over the last six years, was all sizzle and no steak: paper-thin characters involved in a shell game of a plot largely devoted to keeping viewers on the hook as long as possible.
And I know that’s the reputation “Lost” had at times, and I know that it’s easy for the people who hated the finale – who felt they were entitled to more answers than Darlton were willing or able to provide – to believe that was the case. But while “Lost” generated a lot of attention and passion from its mysteries, the show had a whole lot more to offer than that. It had action and suspense and spectacle the likes of which “The Event,” “FlashForward,” and “Threshold” (to name three of the wannabes) on their best day couldn’t come close to. It had great characters, like John Locke, Ben Linus, Hugo Reyes, Desmond Hume and Sayid Jarrah (to name just a few).
Setting the mysteries and the oblique clues and frustrating answers aside, “Lost” mattered. “Lost” was grand and tragic and funny and exciting and a show that felt not quite like anything that had been tried before – and, based on where its ratings were by the end, and the struggles of all the shows to imitate it, one that may be unlike anything we ever see in the future.
Again, if you were mostly in it to find out who was in the other outrigger shooting at Sawyer, or why Walt was special, or if you were seeking a more complicated explanation for the many strange properties of the island beyond “there’s a weird glow-y pool of light that looks like it belongs in an ’80s movie with Richard Chamberlain and Sharon Stone,” then I can understand the feeling of betrayal that came with “The End.” But I look at the state of TV now – and the future of network TV in particular – and I worry that it’ll be a long time before we get another network drama that’s both this ambitious and, far more often than not, this well-executed.
“Lost” screwed up at times. (During seasons two and three, many times.) But it went for it. And I would rather have the memories of how I felt when the polar bear came charging at Sawyer, or when Jack told Kate they had to go back, or when Sawyer told Juliet “I got ya, baby” (twice!) far more than I’d want to get rid of whatever frustrations I felt with the polar bear cage episodes, or Dogen and Lennon, or finding out that Desmond didn’t have quite the plan we all thought he did.
Like Christian Shepard told me to, I’ve been able to let go of most of the anger and reflect on the good times.
But I’m curious about the rest of you: one year later, how are you feeling about “The End” of “Lost” as we knew it?
Whatever happened, happened, and it will never happen again.
In 20 years, I’ll be able to drop “Not Penny’s Boat” during a conversation as a litmus test of if I should be friends with that person.
It ruined it for me. I enjoyed the time I spent with LOST – I was an addict! – but the whole show built up question upon question upon question, only to completely abandon its promise (or near-promise) of answers. I felt like the last episode, while a wonderful few hours of tv, ultimately fell short of what the series set itself up to be. That was very disappointing.
And I hate to put myself in the “What Happened to Walt?” camp, but when a show hinges itself early on the questions surrounding a main character, it can’t then ditch the entire character and storyline just because it neglected to expect that a child actor would grow!
This is really weird because I just rewatched the Lost finale today and then happened upon this article. I disagree with you, Dave, that the show or the finale was a failure because it did not answering all of our questions. The questions were interesting; the answers might not have been. I don’t care that I don’t know why Walt is special or how every single rule of the island works. In some cases, I felt like I learned more than I needed to (the Jacob/Man in Black origin episode was a major disappointment). The show told us all we needed to in order to understand the resolution to the core story, and though there were loose ends, they weren’t of major importance. That said, I wasn’t a huge fan of the flash sideways reveal. It felt like a huge waste of time that destroyed all of the urgency we felt about the events of the story. Because of that, I had a hard time feeling sad about Jack’s death or excited about the beginning of Hurley’s reign (also, I thought it was really weird that Sayid was with Shannon in the afterlife instead of Nadia, when he only dated the former for about a week within the timeline of the show, but that’s not as important). That said, I can’t say that I would have wanted the alternate timeline completely gone. Much as that would have made for a cleaner storyline, it also would have robbed us of some great character moments. I would have been sad if we never got to see the real Locke again, and episodes like “Dr. Linus” and “The Substitute” featured some great sideways content. And the payoffs at the end with Sawyer and Juliet and Sun and Jin were pretty great too. The fact is that if I were thoroughly disappointed with the Lost finale, I think I would have a clear vision for what I would have preferred, but I do not. There was some stuff in the finale that I was not satisfied with, but I see what the tradeoff would have been had it been left out. I am not fully satisfied with it, but I can’t think of many finales with which I have been fully satisfied. Even if you did think it was bad, though, that shouldn’t ruin the series for you. It had a great run that’s made all the more impressive when you compare it to other dramas on network TV. Lost had ambition and attention to detail on a narrative and character level that you rarely see outside of cable. You shouldn’t forget that just because the finale was not all you hoped it would be.
I agree with you I watched LOST week after week hoping for some clever answers and then we got the John Locke show and that’s when I tuned out.
Nadia wasn’t with Sayid at the end – not because she wasn’t Sayid’s soul mate – because that church was exclusively for all those connected to each other by the island. Locke’s girlfriend Helen was also absent for the same reason.
I agree Shannon was a little too all over Sayid for my taste, but I chalked that up too all the characters being ‘awoken’ by the person who made the strongest impact on them. For Shannon, that person was Sayid.
“attention to detail on a narrative…level…”
I’m usually fine with people gushing over the LOST finale, but statements like these aggravate me. “Attention to detail” in its narrative was the biggest thing that LOST lacked! The show should be recognized for its atmosphere, musical score, camerawork, and audacious cliffhangers…but to say its narrative was marked by “attention to detail” is just a falsehood.
Jacob, I think you miscontrue the “What happened to Walt?” camp. They didn’t require “all” the answers. Just the important ones. The ones that drove the plot for more than half a season need to be addressed. There was plenty of time to address them, but it was budgetted poorly.
It bothers me not that they never answered the questions, but that they never even bothered to formulate answers to the questions they were raising in all the years of the show. It’s just lazy fucking storytelling, and I ended up feeling like a dupe for actually believing they had a plan all along. Silly me!
I’m still a bit frustrated about all the dead ends. There’s no question Lost is one of my all-time favorite shows. I completely agree that it was miles beyond anything FlashForward, V, or the Event ever came up with (good riddance to all of them, and many more from previous years), which just goes to show how hard it is for a show like Lost to be so excellent. But I still feel that all the pointless leads and red herrings from each season will keep me from ever placing Lost ahead of the truly greatest TV dramas, like the Wire and Battlestar Galactica, although I still feel it’s close. Maybe if I ever try rewatching down the line my impression will change.
I love LOST, and I can understand why some people were left wanting by the ending, but I knew that was going to be the case, it became clear long before “The End” that there were 2 different types of people watching. People watching for the “answers” and then people who just wanted to go along for the ride with Jack and Kate and Lock and Sawyer and Desmond et al.
I was firmly in that second category, and for me the finale was mostly perfect. (The on island resolution for me was everything I wanted and more.. the sideways universe was somewhat more problematic but I was forgiving of it because of the character beats it gave us)
But I am pretty baffled that you claim to be let down by Lost’s narrative dead ends yet you claim Battlestar Galactica is a “truly great TV Drama” right next to The Wire?
BSG was way more egregious than LOST in writing checks it couldn’t cash.
I would also place BSG above LOST, despite the ending.
BSG dealt with much bigger issues than LOST did, considering it was about the very survival of two races. Additionally, BSG’s mythology is a lot less sprawling than LOST’s and didn’t have nearly as many unanswered questions.
BSG wins on plot but I think Lost wins on characters. I found myself caring about a lot of Lost’s characters but Apollo and especially Starbuck irritated me to no end. If it wasn’t for the rest of the supporting cast, I probably wouldn’t have finished it.
I think BSG was widely credited as one of the finest TV dramas in history. I agree with you Alan that the characters on BSG were at times a little annoying and unsympathetic, but I thought the plot was so excellent, and the drama so well sustained throughout the entire series, that BSG deserves a better rating.
Is this where I make a claymation Abed reference?
well said, p. So MUCH wasted potential
Aw, man, I got goosebumps reading this and thinking about the finale and the characters we spent 6 years with. I was always more of a fan of the characters than the mysteries with LOST, so I thought the finale was perfect. I was completely satisfied.
I really think there will never be another show like LOST, though, and they need to stop trying to re-create it. Just coming up with a show that has mysteries or jumps around in time does not an engrossing drama make. LOST was absolutely one of those creations where everything just magically worked (I’m not talking all plotlines and mysteries; I’m talking the chemistry of the cast, the unique storytelling devices, the intensity of the fandom, etc.), and it just can’t be duplicated, *especially* when it’s obvious shows (like those that Alan mentioned) are trying.
I miss Terry O’Quinn on my screen most of all.
100% agree with this
The problem with being a fan of the characters instead of the mystery was how unlikable the characters were. Jack holds the record for the ratio of (Time watched) / (Likability).
John Locke was good, but the more they explained him, the more he lost likability.
The characters were unlikable? Huh. Funny. I liked ALL of them. Even, and especially, Jack. (Okay, not Shannon, but that’s Maggie Grace’s fault.) He made the choices no one else wanted to make, could make, like the good doctor he was. He was also human and struggled with his responsibility because he never got over his daddy issues. Sure, you can not like that fault in a person, and that would be the point, you want them to grow and move past it; eventually, Jack does. Season 6’s Awesome Jack is due wholly to the development he went through in the previous seasons when he made oh, so many Jack-faces.
Michael Keaton may have made a better Jack, had it happened, but Matthew Fox deserves accolades for creating such a complete character. Hell, they all do.
I agree with TAG8833 that while the mysteries and mythical aspects of it were great, most of the characters were just unlikeable. Jack became better near the end but for most of the series he was just unlikeable and I couldn’t care less what ultimately happened to him. I did like Sawyer, Hurley, Locke, Ben, Jin and a few others. But Jack, Sayid, Kate, Claire, Michael, and Sun were just irritating and suffered from all of the stereotypical character tropes found in dumb fiction.
loved the finale until the final 5 minutes. great show overall, still miss it. a good drama is def. lacking right now, luckily game of thrones is slowly becoming one of my must watch shows. and i’m VERY much anticipating the return of breaking bad.
justified, Elijah, justified
My feelings on “The End” haven’t really changed — I thought it was well done, and very moving throughout — but I’ve given up all defense of the sixth season as a whole. I think ultimately it’s the only season of the six that was a complete botch in conception (maybe the third as well). The flash-sideways, the temple, even the Jacob/Man-in-Black scenario that was only introduced in the S5 finale, all failed to ever really cohere with what had come before.
I might be a little more frustrated with the ending than you were, but it’s still my second favorite network TV show of all time. (Sorry, but The West Wing will always win for me!)
I’ve always been one to think that they actually do explain most of the mysteries, but I do realize they didn’t follow through with most of the buildup of the mysteries. I think people who were expecting grand revelations definitely have some worthy complaints because huge follow throughs on huge buildups of importance were not given. However, most mysteries were explained directly and even more were explained implicitly.
I’ve already rewatched the series up to the sixth season and it is surprisingly comforting to find these hidden moments that show the creators knew more than we thought. There are several things that, looking back on, maybe they had an idea where they wanted to go with this show. For example, there is a lot of debate about Locke and whether he was supposed to be the Mib during the first part of the first season, and it isn’t just fan conspiracy. There are real moments where it is not at all clear what the answer is. Of course, the theory breaks down the further you go into the episodes, but it looks like the writers were going to have Locke be a MIB type entity early on, but realized what kind of character they had in vanilla Locke.
Overall, I think it was a very good show that holds up around 75-80 percent of the web it was spinning. It’s not the Wire, and not even Harry Potter, with regards to planning, but there are certain items that can be picked up and figured out by a rewatch which I don’t think a lot of people really assume about the show. For instance, while watching the first 3 seasons, you find out Locke knew about the source of the island way back in the first season and even saw it directly or through Smokey. I won’t go through the exact “proof” but right after Locke confronts Smokey in first season, he reveals different pieces of information during conversations with Eko, Jack, and MIB as Eko.
Oh yeah, and I miss the hell out of the show. I would give the finale a 9.7 out of 10, and the series a 8.8/10 overall.
I’m not bothered by lack of resolution to what I think of as the smaller mysteries. But I do feel Iike the creators shot themselves in the foot just a bit by saying things early on about everything on the island having an explanation. I don’t recall the exact quote and I’m sure fans exaggerated it. But I thought there was going to be a more elegant solution to all the interlocking puzzles than “magic” (although I recognized even then how unlikely that would be).
For me, more than anything, the show is a landmark in the whole idea of what fandom has become in the era of the Internet. More than any other show, it felt like we were creating part of the universe of the show with theories and online discussion, and the Lost wiki still amazes me. I’ll love and defend the show forever, and that sense of connection is a big part of why.
I’m a huge fan of the show and enjoyed it from start to finish, but I am still frustrated by the lack of resolutions regarding the mysteries of the island and it’s inhabitants. Especially since those were what drew so many people and were the basis for many of the shows early plots. I almost feel like the writers couldn’t figure out how to resolve these plot lines and decided to focus more on the drama aspect.
To be honest, I loved the finale when it aired, but as time has passed I’ve felt more frustrated with it. It’s still a show that I’ll cherish, particularly seasons one and five, but there’s a part of me that’s angry.
Why? Because while it was one hell of a ride, there were a lot of bumps along the road that I forgave based on the hope of an explanation. I don’t particularly care about why Walt was special and I don’t need scientific explanations for everything, but I was let down by never really receiving an adequate explanation for what the island was. At best, the explanation was vague (or to be fair, just too vague for me).
We were encouraged to keep guessing and speculating about what the island was, and what it meant, but in the end I don’t think I ever got a good enough answer. I think ultimately, it just sucks that I can’t love the way the show ended the way I loved so much of its run.
That’s the rub, though. What is the appropriate amount of explanation? Overexplain, or give an answer that’s exhaustive, and you end up ruining what made the show compelling in the first place (i.e. the mystery). I’m much happier with a somewhat vague explanation than with something like “it was the ghost of Leland Palmer.” The writers brought the narrative to a conclusion (after lots of wheel spinning) and gave viewers enough to piece together explanations for almost all of the show’s mysteries. There are some inconsistencies and hanging threads, but I don’t think there’s ever been a 100-episode-plus TV drama that hasn’t had similar issues.
The other issue with resolutions is, of course, that it’s a show about a time traveling island. No ‘explanation’ of that is going to amount to any more than ‘magic,’ whether it’s a stream of technobabble or a glowing light.
Gosh, I don’t know. I still haven’t gone back and watched the final episode because I was just so darn bummed with how it ended.
I’m in the camp that wouldn’t trade in the magic of those six seasons for anything (getting goosebumps thinking about the season 2 finale as we speak). But at the same time it’s just incredibly maddening to think about how a show that did so many things perfectly managed to mess up the finish.
Looking back, I didn’t have that much of a problem with the finale, and to this day I have even less a problem. I think back about how much that show meant to me, and how much I looked forward to and enjoyed watching it, and there isn’t a show I have ever enjoyed more. It may not have answered questions people wanted, but it was incredibly enjoyable TV.
I feel sorry for those that want to say the entire series was ruined because they didn’t like the finale. So you are saying you can’t allow yourself to enjoy the hell out of a show that you enjoyed the hell out of because the ending didn’t satisfy you?
No matter what the Finale did for some, for me it focused on the most important thing about the show: the characters at the center of it all. Was I happy Jack got some closure, and Ben and Locke acknowledged the brilliance of eachother, or that best if all Juliet and Sawyer ended up together?! Absolutely! And that is what the show was all about for me, the characters they developed. Look at all the crap that is on TV today, and tell me any show does it better than Lost, because there aren’t.
So many different reactions and sub-reactions to the finale…For me it wasn’t a matter of “not liking” the finale or not finding it satisfying.
It was that a HUGE REASON I enjoyed the show was all the fantastic plotlines and mysteries it set up throughout its run with an implied message that all of these things mattered. But too many things wound up not mattering…things I thoroughly enjoyed and wondered about week after week after week.
A couple weeks after the finale I said to a friend that the real shame is that Darlton could’ve done all the things they wanted to do in the final season…and then any big fan could’ve easily plugged in the gaps with a few resolutions, and everybody would’ve gone home happy.
It wasn’t just that they didn’t resolve so many things, it was that the absence of those resolutions was so glaring for a show that thrived on making its audience care.
It’s like a book. If the author muffs the ending with “…well, who knows why most of this stuff happened, I don’t, but the setup was pretty cool, right?” then I can’t go back and read the first part of the book and enjoy the set up, the interesting characters, etc. What ifs are much easier to spin than satisfying answers.
By “satisfying” in the case of Lost I mean that there *are* answers. Wet Walt is appearing for a reason–he could be kidnapped Walt, future Walt, evil island, etc, but the writers know who he is and what outcome he is trying to achieve. The people in the second outrigger are Ilana’s crew trying to change history because… But no. The final season of Lost made it clear that they never knew why weird stuff happened or connected it to a larger plot. And for me that renders the whole deeply unsatisfying as a story, however lovely the cinematography or excellent the actors.
Miss Lost… but still bitter…
I felt like it was all wrapped up a little too neatly for what it is… I didn’t even need all of the questions answered but it would have been nice if they didn’t have so much meaningless filler in Season 6 and to trick us with all these things in the Sideways world — I mean if Desmond doesn’t come along to help them all out.. they all live their lives over again minus crashing on the island – cept their dead?! So what about all the people in that world with them…since they all died at different times..they were all there together anyways… it’s just a lot of HUH?! The sideways world was added more last minute I think and the only grand plan was jack closing his one eye… I mean Lost was a thinking person’s show and that’s why people were connecting things so when presented with things that were way off — it does make ya mad since Darlton had tons of time and writers to figure it all out! Loved the show but they made it impossible to get to or leave the island… cept Faraday could with his plane.. I could go on and on — and the outrigger doesn’t even come close to what was left …
worse about that purgatory part of season six but better about the rest of the series. Saw Josh Holloway on Community and was immediately happy. A sign of a good show.
This take has always been the best one. The ending wasn’t good as an ending in terms of bringing a story to a good narrative close. But it was a good ending in terms of making (some of) the people who watched it feel good about having stuck with the show through it all:
[gerrycanavan.wordpress.com]
As a strong supporter of the finale at the time, I find my opinion completely unchanged. Almost everything that was left unanswered didn’t matter to the people we spent all those years with, and everyone who watched it solely for those answers, and not to see what happened to the characters, was never gonna be satisfied anyway. The sideways was a misstep to a degree, but at the same time it led to the finale’s wonderful slew of moments of recognition.
I just started re-watching from the beginning with my girlfriend, and I’m fairly confident she’ll walk away satisfied, even while wondering about all the little (largely insignificant) details that the show didn’t waste story time trying to explain. Just a great, great show on the whole, polar bear cages and Jack’s tattoo’s notwithstanding.
Weirdly, without even realizing it was the first anniversary of the finale, I was thinking this morning how cool it would be if someone creative made a YouTube reimagining of the finale with a “more satisfying” conclusion, just to see what it looked like and what direction someone else might go. But then I realized that the problem was so much bigger than the finale — the whole final season needed reworking.
Although I was very into all of the characters, the mysteries were a big part of the joy I derived from the show, and I thought they were dealt with in a terribly clunky way throughout the last season, which created a lot of disappointment. The donkey wheel explanation, the scene where they put Desmond in the box and subjected him to the electromagnet, the sideways world being purgatory, the Temple… ugh. None of it worked for me. In many ways, they might’ve been better off explaining nothing, and doing a Sopranos-style “we’ll show you where things are headed, then turn off the lights” ending, than doing what they did.
So, after being a very devoted Lost fan for almost the entire run (I started watching halfway through the first season), I ultimately was, and am, left disappointed by the show. It turned out that Carlton and Damon didn’t have the chops to put together a satisfying end to the series, and I paid the price.
This totally expressed my thoughts. I like to pretend that season 6 doesn’t exist, but I really can’t, so now the whole series is kinda dead to me. It’s a shame Darlton did that and I’ll never watch anything they have their hands in again.
I’m still frustrated with the flashes sideways in the final season and the number of red herrings throughout, but still love the journey overall. The series was very inconsistent. I can’t imagine going back to revisit the story of Jack’s tattoos again, but also love that what worked worked very well. “The thing is, we’re going to have to take the boy” still gives me chills. Lost was not perfect and wasn’t as consistent as The Wire or Breaking Bad, but it was also cinematic and ambitious in a way that network television had not been before and may never be again. I’m not sure that I’d argue that Lost was one of the few best series of the last decade, but still consider it one of my favorites.
The last season was an absolute mess. The Temple scenes were meaningless and almost seemed like stalling (just like Seasons 2/3). The final resolution didn’t bother me as much until i realized that some of the flashsideways brought nothing to the table. Still the finale was great. The scene with Sawyer and Juliet at the vending machine was one of those scenes that made the bumpy road worth it. While it will never be in the same class as The Wire (or Breaking Bad or Mad Men) it was a great journey and we’ll look back at a year ago and probably mark it as the death of network dramas.
It’s weird to see everyone hate the last season, but I feel that has to do with the sideways (which I loved and thought it tied the season together completely; made complete sense, but I won’t get into it because I can get wordy with this show.
I do agree with the Temple being wasteful, and a certain feeling of running in motion with the moving of all the players around the island throughout the season.
Sideways didn’t have much of a point to me.
They did things like bringing the Charlotte character back just so can screw Sawyer in a place that doesn’t even exist in the first place. Genius.
The sideways universe seems like it was mostly invented to them a reason to reunite characters they had killed off in earlier seasons, but that fans still wanted to see. It made no narrative sense and if you think about it too hard it falls apart like wet tissue.
Where will we be seeing Lost cast members in shows this fall?
I don’t really care any more. I didn’t like the finale so much, don’t want to ever rewatch it. Whatever. But I wasn’t in love with the show.
So, what WAS “the event?” Did they ever say?
You know, I was thinking about Lost just a couple days ago… I’d just finished watching the FNL series finale on DVD (don’t worry, I won’t spoil it here), and reflecting on the fact that, although I’d argue that there are many better series, as a whole, very few have made me *feel* more than either of FNL or Lost…
Even with both of their (sometimes all-too-frequent) missteps, that’s something pretty special, and pretty rare.
(Of course, this should be read with the caveat that The Wire managed to have both the “written with consistent greatness” thing and the “punch you in the gut” emotional thing, which is why it transcends any other series we’ve seen to-date.)
Of course, I’ll acknowledge differences for taste, but I’d be surprised if someone said they felt like they’d been taken on similar emotional rollercoasters by, say, Mad Men (which, yes, I do love and yes, I would also say is clearly the better show, but it seems to want the audience to have a different relationship with the characters than the Lost or FNL “if they cry, I cry” thing).
Yes, Lost had heart, like FLN and Terriers (RIP). It pulled me through a divorce and two years of unemployment. I was WAY over-invested in the show (and I know I’m not the only one who was), so the finale was devastating for me (and would have been no matter how it ended.) I am so grateful it’s over and it seems like way more than a year. In the years when I was furiously writing fan theories and emailing them to all my friends, I couldn’t see how lost I was. My friends were very patient with me. Now I am pretty sheepish when I think about all the hours I poured into my analysis of the show. I hope I am never that “into” a show again, or rather, I hope I never need to be that “into” a show again. A year later, the finale and the show seems unworthy of my devotion, and it undoubtedly was, but that’s my own fault. No finale could have satisfied me.
How many of the people who weren’t satisfied with the show also the kind of people who aren’t interested nor participating in interpersonal relationships. Of course they wouldn’t get it.
Yes, everyone who didn’t like Lost is an unlovable loner nerd who’s never got laid.
What I didn’t like about the finale wasn’t the lack of answers, but the purgatory reveal and what that meant for the rest of the season. I didn’t really like the flash-sideways even when I thought they were going somewhere, I now I feel that Season 6 will be pretty much unwatchable.
Your statement is pretty close to my position. I stilll think the whole alternate timeline was a huge mistake. Half of the final season was a glorified dream sequence? And it ends with an afterlife reunion party? Not cool, or even original. Homicide: Life on the Street did the latter. This big reveal was such a downer for fans used to the large doses of original story telling that the show had provided. So, instead of an 18 episode final season, it would have been much more satisfiying to have a 9 episode final season without the alternate timeline.
As far as the answers go, I was happy with what we got. What we weren’t told, we were given enough info to figure out.
Spot on. Loved the series as a whole, disliked the sixth season because of meandering afterlife schmaltz that was ultimately irrelevant to the story we’d been following. It felt like fan-fiction. Emotionally it was satisfying but from a narrative standpoint the sideways universe was just filler.
I like that someone re-edited the sixth season to remove the extraneous bits: [lostrevised.tumblr.com]
I totally agree. One of the many things that was great about Lost was how well everything tied together; rewatching episodes could provide more insight. The major problem with the finale for me was that flash sideways afterlife has no bearing on the rest of the story what-so-ever. I felt majorly cheated that the storylines did not connect within their lifetimes. Who cares what happened after everyone was dead?
The more I reflect back on the series, the more I hate the Finale. I accept the plotless points in Seasons 2-3, but I thought they had more of a plan after that point. The Stuff at the temple was just stalling and a waste of an actor like John Hawkes.
“I thought they had a plan” sums up why I stuck with the show and why I found the finale undercut any pleasure I once got from the story. I thought the Game of Gods was a great reveal. S6 would fill in the game, its rules, and we would look back at S1-5 and understand the weird happenings as moves within those rules. Humans as playthings of immortals who easily discard and replace them, pawns trying to become kings and then trying to escape the playing board altogether, those are incredible, epic motivations to explore.
But no. It was just another weird little “hey, you know what would be weird?” thing. I remember when I thought the Sideways was the What if the Island Were Gone world, in which the slightly happier outcomes suggested how dark the island and its drama queen ways were. But then that all trickled off…
Thank you Steve and IPJ! You just nailed down my thoughts and feelings as well. I too can accept some of the plotless points but I thought they had more of a plan heading into the final three. And for everyone who has posted agreeing that they can be satisfied with the character payoffs, I just need to say that I was as well.
However, I think it should be asked: to have the terrific characters, did we really need to have the island get more and more out of control with the mysteries with each passing season??
Take the Others for example. We went from “we’re not alone on this island” to “there’s natives who want to do us harm and steal our children” to “they’re actually scientists and regular people who like book clubs and gardens but are also ruthless, malicious, kidnappers and somewhat cold-blooded killers” to “they’re actually an ancient cult who follow a supernatural island entity that tells them to kidnap children and take people hostage to protect the island at all costs” to “they deserve our sympathy because there’s actually WORSE people that have arrived to destroy them” to “being almost completely nonexistent for a season” to “being completely wiped out by the Smoke Monster”.
In the end it could be argued that for Lost to have been a great character driven show did The Others even need to have been involved? If they were not going to really be paid off in any way other then “sure we were bad, but the Smoke Monster is worse and look at how bad he is – he destroyed us all and you’ll never know anything more about us”, then why have them in the first place never mind have them around for several seasons? And they were THE plot device that was SUCH a huge part of the show for the first 3 seasons (starting with Ethan stealing Claire and hanging Charlie midway through the first) that you couldn’t wait to find out how this group of people could have become so full of malice and contempt for human life. In the end the answer ended up not only being unsatisfying, it turns out it was completely unnecessary to have had them involved in the first place. If it was simply about the characters being paid off then you didn’t need all the mysteries that just got more and more fantastic as the series rolled along… and THAT is frustrating for folks that invested their time and energy into talking about those same mysteries with friends and family week after week, season after season. I hope that those fans that are quick to point out that Lost “was never about the plot as much as about the characters” can understand that an entire “Lostpedia” wasn’t created because fans needed to organize their thoughts and feelings on the characters… there was much more to the show then just great characters. No show offered what Lost was offering plot-wise over these years, and I think there are fans that deserve to be disappointed by the plot resolutions the show gave them.
I agree with whomever it was who wrote above that they shouldn’t have let things spiral out of control in the first place. K.I.S.S. (Keep it simple stupid).
The more I’ve thought about it over the year, the more I feel like the entire last season was forcefully tacked on. I think the series buttons up nicely with the island sinking in the past and everyone landing in LA, without an accident ever happening… That should have been the end.
I agree AlexD. Once they had established “time traveling island”, I know that anything can become possible and I enjoyed the way they used being stuck in the past to their advantage.
What I don’t understand is why they had to show the island sunk to the bottom of the sea right off the bat in the sideways universe? The resolution of that world in retrospect makes watching that reveal seem like pure lying to the audience. Why do we need to be shown that the island is sunk to the bottom with a Dharma shark swimming by if this world is… purgatory??? If someone can offer an explanation for that other then “we need to throw you so completely off the scent of what this world is, that we’ll show you this in order to manipulate you from the jump of this season” then I’d love to know. Lost was better then this and this is another good reason for how I personally felt disappointed about the ending.
I recently had to list my personal top 10 TV shows of all-time, and I added a quick disclaimer in my Number 1 pick that Lost wasn’t the best series of all time ( that was the Wire, coming in at two), but it would always be my favorite.
I met my best friend in the world through Lost, I made numerous friendships discussing Lost, and I became attached to these characters.
Benjamin Linus remains in my mind the greatest character in television history, perfectly played with utter complexity by Michael Emerson. And that isn’t even touching Terry O’Quinn as John Locke, Henry Ian Cusick as Desmond David Hume, Nestor Carbonell as Richard Alpert, or Josh Holloway as James Ford. This is arguably the greatest ensemble of all-time.
The story holds up remarkably well for five seasons, and concessions can be made for a somewhat messy Season Six. Really, by the end, the only answer I really wanted to know was who shot at the Losties when they were jumping through time? But I am content.
But Lost’s greatest accomplishment was its “Wow” moments. All quality shows have “Wow” moments, weather from a huge plot twist or an emotional character moment. But Lost had them week in and week out. I’ll never forget Kate walking towards Jack at the airport, or Desmond’s call to Penny, or Ben’s face when Keamy shoots Alex, or when John Locke showed up in a coffin at the end of not just Season Four but also Five, but arguably the most moving moment of the entire series comes at the end. It was a beautiful end to these characters I had come to care for. I have not watched an episode since the series finale a year ago today.
I believe I’ll start again.
I agree with your very well put post, especially the WOW moments. For me, LOST comes up in conversations, a quick quote or character reference, and we can laugh or smile. We see the actors in other roles, but there will only be one. I still miss it.
And I miss this blog. I have yet to latch on to a new show that I must watch and review. FNL is finished too.
I concur. I recently began re-watching Lost from the beginning (Netflix) and have found myself just as engrossed as the first time I watched it years ago. The crash of the airliner remains one of the most terrifying, exciting things that I have ever witnessed on television. Knowing how it all ends is having absolutly no bearing on how excited I am re-watching the series. Whenever I put an episode on it feels like I am revisiting old friends. Game of Thrones is the only series on now that even comes close to the level of excitement that I used to feel for Lost. And for the record, But, The Wire, in my opinion, was the greatest series of all time.
“Benjamin Linus remains in my mind the greatest character in television history, perfectly played with utter complexity by Michael Emerson. And that isn’t even touching Terry O’Quinn as John Locke, Henry Ian Cusick as Desmond David Hume, Nestor Carbonell as Richard Alpert, or Josh Holloway as James Ford. This is arguably the greatest ensemble of all-time.”
I definitely agree with this part. I haven’t thought of it enough to say they are the greatest ensemble of all-time, but they are definitely in the running. The characters/actors you singled out specifically, the two I would add are Hurley (Jorge Garcia) and Richard Alpert (Nestor Carbonell). Making Ben a regular character instead of the 3-episode arc they originally intended was a great decision.
I got everything I wanted out of the finale. I mean, how many shows go to the extent of showing what happened to the characters AFTER they died? As far as closure goes, you can’t top that.
That’s what I love most about LOST. We saw how these characters evolved from childhood to adulthood, how they came together, how they died, and how they ultimately found meaning in their lives. What other show gives you the spiritual journey of one character from beginning to end, let alone a whole cast of characters?
What I find very strange is how almost all the critics (these are critics I generally respect) focus on the season ending finale episode as if that made or broke season 6 rather than sizing up season 6 as a whole which if you subtract the finale was objectively poorly written and plotted and just exceedingly lifeless and lame. Pulling a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute shouldn’t make up for that much.
And I am not only not hoping for another show to fill the Lost spot but when Fringe suddenly became very Lost like towards the end of this last season I saw my interest plummeting.
The first paragraph is on the money. Good point.
I think that is generally true of most seasons of Lost. Many of the flaws of the series weren’t as evident in the finales. Many critics overlooked the missteps throughout the season to celebrate the successes of the finale.
I said this on Poniewozik’s site, too: I loved the finale then but love it more in retrospect. It’s like going to a funeral only to see your loved one alive again for a few more minutes. And I don’t care how saccarine that sounds; nor do I care if the End-haters scold me for not caring what happened to Walt, not being bothered by the lack of answers, etc., etc. I. Don’t. Care. When Charlie and Kate help Claire deliver Aaron, that’s all I need to fall apart every single time. And that’s just real emotion, well-played by Darlton.
Interestingly, I think the larger point about “Lost” clones misses something very important: the real heir to the Lost mythology-based show has been, at least for the last couple of years, “Fringe,” which is really trying to do something different while keeping the serial thing going. It’s not always successful, but then again, neither was “Lost” (think Bai Ling or Allison Janney). I just think it’s funny that both shows were created by J.J. Abrams.
Brendan, I thought I was an “End-hater” (maybe even up to about 3 minutes ago) but you know, I really wasn’t. I just hated the fact that because it was The End meant so many things would never be resolved.
As an episode of LOST there were tons of things to love about the finale. I’m completely fine with what happened in that episode alone and the actual conclusion.
But WHY, oh WHY, couldn’t they have just put the rest of the final season to better use? That’s really my true complaint. Just plug those huge, gaping plot holes throughout season 6 and my guess is you find a lot more people on board with “The End” itself.
was talking to a mate about whether i would watch the show again. but just the thought of walt and how he got screwed over narratively annoys me. someone saying “Not Penny’s Boat” about something, still gets a laugh from me.
In the same way that Star Wars are my favorite films, Lost is my favorite TV Show ever. Not saying it was better than The Wire, Sopranos, ect, but the way I looked forward to each episode was unlike any other show I’ve watched. I enjoyed the finale a year ago and still do now.
Well, both the finale and the end of Return of the Jedi did have terrible sappy endings.
Loved the finale when it aired, and I love it still. The character moments just killed me, and I get chills all over thinking about some of them.
Ultimately, Darlton chose the direction they chose, plot-wise, and whether it’s what I would have done or not . . . they absolutely nailed how these characters would have lived, died, and reacted to what was happening around and to them.
I don’t know that we’ll ever have a show again with that many characters who feel like real people, and who, as Alan says, matter. I miss them still, and just looking at the picture of Vincent snuggling down next to Jack makes me tear up.
I watched “Lost” one episode at a time and that’s how I measured the show. Did that episode engage, excite, entice, amuse and/or enrage me? Did I savor the time spent with the characters that week? Did I get goosebumps just before a cut to commercial? Week after week for six years, “Lost” made me happy to have watched “Lost.” I loved reading your articles on the show, as well as Doc Jensen’s obsessing over at EW, and checking out all the responses. “Lost” was one of the best clubs I’ve ever been a part of. I ate up the mystical stuff, while realizing that it was made up by a few writers and the “grand answers” would likely not all be GRAND ANSWERS. The finale left me captivated and moved on first screening. I’ve watched it twice since then and it holds up just fine.
I feel I need to separate this point, but Alan, why don’t networks air episodes of shows like these twice a week? That would cut down on speculations about mysteries that ultimately guess the answer or come up with more satisfying answers for each speculator compared to what they are ultimately given. I think both of those doomed the mythology of the show. It would also keep the audience engaged and allow them to actually remember these minute details.
It seems win-win, but I guess the networks wouldn’t have 20 week runs, but they have such huge breaks anyways without new episodes for most shows that I don’t see a big negative.
Still too soon. In all seriousness, my feelings on the finale are still negative even being able to acknowledge and appreciate the MANY great moments I had with LOST. Maybe it’s because I spent so many seasons apologizing for Cuselof (didn’t defend the Season 3 nadir though).
I watched the finale in a big theater in Downtown L.A. (the Orpheum) with a bunch of diehard fans, who cheered and cried at every cheer- and cry-worthy moment, which definitely influenced my enjoyment of it towards the positive.
In retrospect, I’m disappointed with the amount of time in the final season spent on the afterlife-universe. It provided nothing to the existing narrative, and was included only to give a “happy ending” to a bunch of characters who’d already died. I like happy endings a lot, but I think the few people who escaped the Island, and the redemption of Ben, and the promotion of Hurley, would have all been happy enough without everyone reuniting in Heaven.
In terms of answers, I feel the show answered everything, and anything not specifically answered can be interpreted pretty easily with the information given, so no issues there. Basically there’s an Island containing an incredible power (the source/cause of sentient life?) that can be manipulated by people living near it who have the willpower and the belief to do so. Sort of like the Green Lantern central power battery only you don’t need a ring to access it. Everything else was just flawed people making flawed decisions in a world where that power existed.
When I think of the Lost series finale I think of Seinfeld. Nothing the producers, writers and actors did would please everyone because it was so over hyped. I thought the Lost series finale was moving, touching and put the majority of our questions to rest. There is only so much you can do in a finale season, or a season finale and I think they did the ending just fine.
just want more… maybe a movie? :)
Exactly the same. It was perfect and I loved it.
PS: And I found seasons 2&3 great. Season 2 in particular is waaaay underrated.
LOVED seasons 1 thru 5. Too bad it didn’t end when the bomb went off, because season 6 basically sucked. I can’t even begin to explain how disappointed I was when it all ended in a big “group hug” in a magic church as everyone walked into the light. Ugh. Then, to compound my disappointment, I was told how wrong I was to not like it, that I was merely a fan who felt I was “entitled” to answers…answers to questions the show itself presented to me as being somehow meaningful. Which they were not. That Jacob/MIB stuff was horrible, just wretchedly stupid. So were the “sideways” flashes. I expected way more than some heart string-yanking and that’s all there was.
True.
Loved it then, love it now. The moment when Sun and Jin recognize what is happening, smile and return to English in front of the bewildered Sawyer (and the equally bewildered audience) was positively beautiful.
Still feel great about it.
Shows like Flashforward and The Event have proven that shows that raise a bunch of mysteries and just ask questions don’t last. We all fell in love with LOST because of the mystery AND the amazing cast of characters. And the ending was perfect for the characters, maybe not so much for the mythology, but I can live with that.
I missed LOST this spring. I’ll still always want it back.
I agree. A friend of mine once described the difference between LOST and Flashforward as, LOST had great characters thrust into an extraordinary situation, while Flashforward had the situation dictate the qualities of the characters on the show. Everything happening on LOST felt more organic (mostly). Flashforward felt forced, and while in the end, if given a chance, their solution might have been more elegant than “magic cork”, I’m not sure anyone really cared.
In the end, I can’t recommend the show.
There are many, many things that LOST did very well. And I recognize them and I appreciate them. Like you said, there were sequences, set ups, characters, ideas that were excellent. Even in the finale, there were some awesome, beautiful moments. (I admit it, I cried at Sawyer & Juliet)
But if someone who hadn’t/hasn’t watched asked me “should I watch LOST?” I’d have to say “no.” It wasted its promise and potential. And mostly they wasted its opportunity. Unlike most US shows, they were given definites – exactly how many hours they would have, how much time they’d have to tell their story, and instead of making good use of the space, watching it felt like they slapped something together at the last minute. It ended so poorly that it kind of ruined the good they’d done over the previous seasons – so much so that I’d tell someone who asked “don’t bother.”
See this I don’t understand. You said yourself there are a lot of great moments in Lost. Just because you didn’t love the finale, who’s to say that person wouldn’t find it perfect? Why not tell them, “Hey I didn’t like the end but the series had a lot to offer” and then let them experience those great, beautiful, epic moments?
Word. I agree with OnlyMe completely and you summed it up so well.
It was not the finale which was bad. It was the whole season.
If he’s really bitter about the ending, he probably wouldn’t want to support/reward Darlton in any way, including recommending others to watch it which might boost DVD/BR sales.
This show had what I feel all the great shows have. It made us care about the characters. Something all the wannabes have lacked. While watching the finale it became clear that is was a character driven show and that all the questions and mysteries were just another vehicle for the writers and producers to tell the stories of our castaways.
I haven’t watched the finale since last August or September, but I loved it then and I loved it a year ago. I do have some problems with it and Season 6, but they weren’t the ones mentioned in your review. I think Sawyer should have been given a better arc in the final season. All he seemed to care about was just getting off the island. And he doesn’t really do anything important in the finale (I think he could’ve been the one to shoot Smokey). I’m also not really sold on Shannon being the one that makes Sayid remember. But I’m still willing to overlook these minor concerns because this is one of the most emotionally engaging finales I’ve seen and it really captured most of the themes that Lost explored in its six seasons.
I think that most of the answers are there. I can understand that people are disappointed that the island turned out to be… a magical island or that Jacob, the MIB, and Richard were men, not gods, but I’m not. And it would take a whole other series to explain things like why the statue was built.
Maybe I’m not as disappointed as other people because I watched the first 5 seasons for the first time the summer before Season 6 began and therefore had less than a year to build up my anticipation.
I’ll definitely watch the entire series again sometime (I rewatched Season 6 when it came out on DVD and liked it even more). I was thinking about doing it this summer, but I don’t think I’ll be able to squeeze it in. Hopefully I’ll get the chance this winter or next summer.
No change. There are two emotions I still vividly recall from the finale:
1) grateful nostalgia — for all those wonderful reunion flashbacks between the characters
2) horrendous disappointment — when Jack, in the “church,” tells Christian, “I’m dead, right…?” or some such nonsense. So much goodwill was flushed down the toilet at that exact moment.
But you’re right, Alan — there has been no serial show since that has managed to even bring 10% of the characters or the mystery. Let’s not forget other copycats shows during its run (like The Nine) that also failed miserably.
I’ll always have a deep fondness for the show and its characters, but I’ll also have a deep regret for the finale. Darlton had the opportunity to go out with a bang, but it was most definitely a whimper.
I really disliked the ending, but not because of the lack of answers. I thought the lack of answers was reasonably explained – the island was so old, that the humans had forgotten what it was – which seemed much better than if they had thought up something dumb about aliens or whatnot. Like the sideways universe being purgatory. Awful answer…
But I thought season six completely mistreated all the characters, and then in the finale they just cheated and showed that all their real arcs ended in the afterlife. Bull. I wanted the characters real life to have mattered, and I felt that John Locke ended up being the only character, whos story seemed completely satisfactory. All the others just ended up switching personalities back and forth too much. But Locke is one of the greatest tv-characters of all time.
In the end (oops), I look back on Lost as a peerless example of Action-Adventure television, with hooks that dragged me back week after week to enjoy the spectacle.
Felt that way a year ago, even more now.