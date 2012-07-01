Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘News Night 2.0’

A review of tonight’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as I am the integrity…
“We don’t do good television. We do the news!” -Mackenzie
In my review of the premiere episode, I noted that “The Newsroom” is simultaneously trying to work as drama and as a critique of the current state of the news media and American political discourse. For the most part, the premiere managed to balance the two objectives so that the latter didn’t interfere with the former. With “News Night 2.0,” Aaron Sorkin’s twin objectives frequently get in each other’s way.
Last week, Sorkin assembled the characters and established their goals and the stakes. “News Night 2.0” is about them figuring out how to achieve those goals, which unfortunately happens in a series of incredibly dry, wonky discussions about journalistic ethics and bias. And in terms of the substance of her remarks, I agree with much of what Mackenzie has to say to the staff. The media in general and cable news in particular too often operate without thinking these days(*), and the idea that every story should present both sides – or, at least, that both sides should be be given roughly equal weight – is one that’s gotten way out of hand.
(*) And wasn’t it nice of Fox News and, especially, CNN to provide Sorkin with fodder for a future episode by rushing to report the Supreme Court’s healthcare verdict and getting it wrong as a result? Assuming the show is around long enough to bring the characters into the summer of 2012, is there any way that ruling isn’t the centerpiece of a “Newsroom” episode?
But what works as a policy statement and what works as a scene of dramatic television aren’t always the same thing, and too many of these arguments – Mac with the staff, Charlie with Reese from corporate(**), Reese with Will, Don with Maggie – felt flat and lifeless as drama – or, at times, comedy. With “The West Wing,” Sorkin had a good handle on how to argue his beliefs within an interesting dramatic context. There were either real stakes for the characters, or good jokes, or both, mixed in, so that whether or not you agreed with Sorkin’s politics, whether or not you were interested in this particular issue, there was some satisfaction to take out of these kinds of scenes. And that wasn’t the case here, for me.
(**) Played by Chris Messina from “Damages,” and from Mindy Kaling’s upcoming FOX sitcom “The Mindy Project.”
Sorkin tried to spice up the staff meeting, for instance, with the jokes about Will memorizing the wrong names and Mac not understanding the new email rules. But the former was part of a weirdly tone-deaf attempt to establish that for all his abrasiveness, Will is secretly awesome (more on that in a bit), while the latter was setting up a payoff that was A)painfully telegraphed and B)betrayed Sorkin’s continued discomfort with and misunderstanding of technology. In this day and age (to which I include the spring of 2010), who uses the asterisk when composing any email, and particularly one meant to go to one individual? Even if you allow for Mac having been out of the country for several years, nobody used email that way before she would have gone overseas, and certainly not on a Blackberry that would auto-fill the address. (Neal even mentions that auto-complete has now been enabled, which makes the asterisk redundant.) If he wanted to make it a joke about, say, Mackenzie forgetting not to reply-all to things, it still would have been an incredibly predictable joke, and part of an unfortunate descent from magnificence last week to bubbleheadedness this week (in an episode that wasn’t particularly kind to Maggie, either), but at least the internal logic of the terrible joke(***) would have made sense.
(***) One unintentionally funny part of the joke: because Gary Cooper is played by Chris Chalk, who played Tom Walker on “Homeland,” when Mac trashed Gary’s phone, I immediately pictured him going to get his sniper rifle.
And then the flip side to the drama/ethics issue is that there are times where the need to generate conflict winds up undercutting the very arguments Sorkin is attempting to make. So he has Mackenzie talk about not wanting to engage with the sideshow of American politics, and yet the story is constructed in a way where they can’t get anyone respectable to defend the Arizona immigration law, and instead wind up with a bunch of cartoon characters embodying the worst stereotypes of the right wing. I’m not saying those people don’t exist – each side of the aisle has plenty of wingnuts – but it becomes hard to take Sorkin’s arguments seriously about not indulging these people for the sake of entertainment value or a cheap point if he then does exactly that.
Similarly, Will tells Reese that Sarah Palin is irrelevant to the political scene at this point and doesn’t want to feature her on the show, yet we wind up seeing her Holland/Norway gaffe, and hearing Will very lamely try to defend it. On the character side of things, both the militia member who named his rifle “Jenny” and Palin help illustrate how “News Night” and Will aren’t where they want to be yet, stuck between the old way of doing things and the right way; on the media critique side, it’s Sorkin doing things the old way to score points for his side.
“News Night 2.0” also introduces Olivia Munn as financial reporter Sloan Sabbith. Munn doesn’t get much to do in this episode, and is mainly used to set up Mackenzie’s defense of Will as “the good guy,” all evidence on the show itself to the contrary.
Obviously, Mackenzie’s point of view on Will need not be the show’s point of view on Will. She does, after all, have reason to feel guilty about the end of their relationship. But Will’s behavior throughout the pilot, and through much of “News Night 2.0” isn’t that of a great guy, but an ass whose first instinct is to treat people badly, even if he can sometimes make a half-hearted effort to go against that instinct. He acts proud that he’s memorized everyone’s name, and it’s amusing to at least see that pride deflate instantly as he realizes that he knows so little about the staff that he had mostly memorized the names of people who aren’t on it anymore. But Mackenzie keeps calling him a good guy, even as he whips his Blackberry at the camera, tanks the immigration segment to spite her, etc. Even the scene near the end where he tells Neal he wants to pay for the Spokane man’s cab fare and keep it private reminds me of stories I’ve heard about incredibly famous, powerful people (George Steinbrenner immediately comes to mind) who famously treated people awfully but would from time to time do something amazingly generous like that and insist on keeping it private. That kind of good deed suggests Will is aware of his bad behavior and feels guilty about it, but it’s more of a Band Aid on a bigger problem.
“We Just Decided To” had its issues, but on the whole made me feel glad Sorkin was back on TV and back doing a show like this. “News Night 2.0” unfortunately magnified many of the problems I had with that first episode, while losing some of the elements (Mac being in complete command even in such an untenable situation, the staff coming together to do a kick-ass newscast) I had liked the most.
With all that in mind, what did everybody else think?
The part where Will offers to pay the cab fare for the man in Spokane, and Dev Patel subsequently gushing and asking if he can put it on the blog, was a direct echo for Mandy gushing about President Bartlett going holiday shopping in Season One’s Christmas episode “In Excelsis Deo” and asking if she can call press to cover it… only the updated version.
I realize there are so many of these echos, and You Tube mash ups of all this Sorkinisms and whatnot, but that one really stood out to me for some reason.
That Youtube video of Sorkinisms destroyed my entire belief system about Sorkin. How has he gotten away with plagiarizing himself for so long?
You missed a bunch:
1) Muhammed al Muhammed el Muhammed bin Bazir – Josh Lyman said it once. Apparently Sorkin thinks it’s not offensive if it’s used as a real name rather than a hypothetical terrorist.
2) Another use of the phrase “You said three things that all mean the same thing.” Used in both Sports Night and The West Wing. Probably in Studio 60 too, but I don’t know it well.
3) Will’s ceiling fell on him because of construction. That happened to Josh, though to Sorkin’s credit I thought the metaphor this time was well done and, if I remember correctly, more apt.
And the line about not having any friends comes from Studio 60, and maybe some of the earlier shows…
The Sorkin supercut video amused but didn’t trouble me. You could make a similar video of Milch-isms, or Shonda Rhimes phrases that appear in multiple Shonda shows, etc. When you have a writer with a distinctive voice, who writes many episodes of many series, he or she will repeat him or herself a good amount, sometimes unconsciously, sometimes because they just like a particular turn of phrase and want to use it again and again.
while i agree the Sorkin-isms, Milch-isms, and Rhimes-isms are the cost of a writer-creator wearing so many hats and doing the difficult job of creating their visions, i find all three of them (and others) drearily tiring.
i think that’s the thing about THE NEWSROOM, i feel bloodied to a pulp by the barrage of the “ism” — and yet right now i am so deathly bored by the lack of tv on this summer that i can’t stop watching. like watching a train wreck.
Alan, where is the dividing line between a “turn of phrase” and borrow entire chunks of dialogue, motifs, and parables? Reusing “to say nothing of the fact” is fine, but having Leo and Isaac quote the same “famous monk” is unacceptable. It cheapens both of those characters (and damn fine characters they are). Reusing situations like “Flirt with me,” “Hello” from the Newsroom pilot and Sports Night just seems cheap. Sorkin is making me retroactively dislike his previous characters because they are now lacking originality. Isaac and Leo can fit an archetype, that’s fine. But they can’t use the same references or repeat the same words of advice.
“where is the dividing line between a “turn of phrase” and borrow entire chunks of dialogue, motifs, and parables?”
Why does there have to be a dividing line? I don’t understand this idea of “self-plagiarism.” You can’t “steal” your own ideas. Sure, it’s derivative, and if you don’t want to pay twice for the same product, I can’t say I blame you. But I don’t see why there would be anything immoral about re-using your own work.
Reusing one’s own ideas over and over thru’out several bodies of work is, to me, what makes an artist formulaic, mediocre and stagnant. There are those whose books and tv shows I used to love when I first discovered them but now make me cringe because of the re-cycling of themes, “voice”, speech, nuances and plot lines. Sorkin is a good example of a voice that was once new and invigorating but has since proven formulaic, mediocre and stagnant…..When a creator’s voice becomes the art, that’s when I move on in search of someone with a message that is compelling above and beyond the way they say it.
I quite enjoyed the pilot (even with reservations), but even putting all the political stuff aside, that simply was not a good hour of television. I frequently found myself on the verge of throwing something at the TV, and the quote you used from Mac at the beginning of the article was perfect evidence of that. Not only do people not speak like that, but if they would, they would get punched in the face for acting like complete a**clowns. The political stuff wears on me, but this was just bad television.
PS. Aaron Sorkin could learn a thing or two about nuanced characterization from SHUN653.
Sorkin, who unabashedly deus-ex-machinaed it in episode one by having a producer’s relatives just happen to be knowing insiders in the BP-Haliburton story, wasn’t afraid to go right back to the well by having Alison Pill’s character have an ex-boyfriend who was in the Arizona governor’s office.
Sorkin then has Pill’s character behave in absolutely ridiculous fashion in order to get the needed plot-point screw-up. The scene didn’t work as drama, period – and if it worked as comedy, the joke was lost on me.
What’s bizarre is that the more interesting story, no matter what your politics are, would have been to actually have a reasonable person from Arizona come on to Will’s show.
I didn’t think episode two was appreciably worse than episode one – neither was unwatchable, but both had more flaws than I can keep track of.
“What’s bizarre is that the more interesting story, no matter what your politics are, would have been to actually have a reasonable person from Arizona come on to Will’s show. ”
I don’t know if that’s true. There’s only so much they can get out of a bunch of super competent people doing their job well and I’m sure we’ll get a ton of it in the coming weeks. This episode dealt with the problems that I’m sure arise when a newscast can’t get the right guest on.
After last week, where things lined up a little too perfectly for the newscast, I think it was valuable to get a glimpse of things when they go haywire. Yes, the reason things going bad being another crazy coincidence was over the top, but this show can’t be about them putting on the perfect show every week.
“but this show can’t be about them putting on the perfect show every week”
Actually, that’s the goal of the show, which (in my mind) is what makes it tough to watch. To quote Andy Greenwald: “Monday-morning-quarterbacking passed off as heoism”
I’m confused then. Aren’t you saying they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t? The times when the show is about them getting it right it’s monday morning quarterbacking and when they get it wrong, like tonight, then the only interesting stories can come from them getting it right.
Sure, the goal of the people on the show(and to be fair you should distinguish between the show and the show within the show) is to put on a good show every night but they’re human and they make mistakes.
I mean, the West Wing was about the Bartlett administration trying to run the country perfectly too but they messed up from time to time.
The characters yelling at a dumb miss USA (or w/e) contestant is not “them getting it wrong”. the characters may be in no way perfect, but they have yet to be displayed as “wrong”, so I am unsure what you are referring to.
The reason the dumb Miss USA contestant was on the show(Will McAvoy’s fictional show) in the first place was because Alison Pill’s character acted unprofessionally in her phone interview with the Governer’s press secretary. Because of her mistake they had to scramble for guests, they got bad guests and the show(again, Will McAvoy’s show) was bad as a result.
This wasn’t a case of monday morning quarterbacking. This was a case where Will McAvoy’s staff weren’t presented as the ultimate paragons of journalistic professionalism. They screwed up and this episode was about the fallout from it and how it impacted the kind of show they’re trying to make.
Sorry, I guess I was making assumptions regarding the word ‘wrong’. I was thinking screwed up a news story, rather than did their job poorly. But, yes. You’re right. It was not Monday-morning-quarterbacking. I just viewed it as Aaron Sorkin creating a dumb sorority girl from Arizona just to yell at her and to prove how right he was.
I’m as uneasy as anyone about Sorkin’s gender politics but, I think in this case anyways, the far more pressing example is Alison Pill’s character.
I mean, I suppose I’d understand the objection if Sorkin in anyway presented the guests on the show as the most reasonable people who could try and defend the law but that was the polar opposite of how they were presented. They were described as the least credible possible guests to have on the show.
Should they have had a credible person on the show defending that side of the immigration debate? Not necessarily because the whole point of the show seems to be that objectivity should trump neutrality but even in this case they did have someone speaking for the other side in this case it was the freakin’ main character of the show.
I think Sorkin’s point with that segment wasn’t that the Conservative viewpoint is idiotic. (After all, Will spends the whole segment trying to force feed them reasonable Conservative arguments.) It’s that there are a lot of nutjobs on the Conservative side. You can argue about whether that’s fair or not, but I don’t think his point is really about the position itself.
Thats a very interesting point Drew. Although whether or not the audience views it as such is an entirely different question. I think that is a rational, well thought out, opinion. Unfortunately, I think it’s a bit TOO rational, and I believe how the debate was perceived (and how it was written) was for a more visceral reaction.
Dr. Dunkenstein, I think there are lots of ways you could still tell an interesting story with competent characters – I shudder to think that you would need incompetent straw men for interesting TV.
I think you kind of missed what I was getting at. The characters(working on the newscast) are still competent, they just screwed up tonight. This episode was about them screwing up and not being able to get good guests for the show. I think there was quite a bit of comedy there.
I mean, it was well acknowledged by everyone on the show that the guests they got were not good representatives of the side of the argument they were there presenting and I thought the show got good mileage of Daniels having to sputter through pretending they were.
Alan, it seems a little bit in this review that you’re kind of operating under two assumptions that I’m not sure are fair at this point. The first being that Mackenzie is being used as Sorkin’s sock puppet and the second is that you seem to think that Sorkin is incapable of distinguishing between what he’s doing and an actual news show.
So Mackenzie thinks that the nuttier elements of a story shouldn’t be catered to on a show that purports to be a serious newscast? Ok, it seems like there’s some agreement there between you and Sorkin(and me, for what it’s worth)
But The Newsroom isn’t a serious newscast. So how is it in anyway undercutting that argument for a show that is not a serious newscast to engage them for entertainment value? Maybe it’s just me but I’m going into this series fully expecting for it to be Sorkin commenting as much about modern society and politics as it is the ins, outs and ethics of the news business and therea are tons of things that are going to be off-limits for a news cast but are prime targets for a HBO Sorkin-written Dramedy.
“The first being that Mackenzie is being used as Sorkin’s sock puppet and the second is that you seem to think that Sorkin is incapable of distinguishing between what he’s doing and an actual news show”
Mackenzie is being used as Sorkin’s sock puppet. She is his character. If he wanted her to say/act something differently, he has the control to do so.
“Sorkin is incapable of distinguishing between what he’s doing and an actual news show” He lost that freedom when he started commenting/writing about actual news events.
The fact that a character is being written by a creator doesn’t mean the character is saying exactly what the creator thinks and feels(I’m assuming so, anyways, otherwise we really need to look into Thomas Harris’ freezer)
And I don’t think anyone ever loses the freedom to distinguish between the drama series they’re writing and an actual news cast.
My apologies. I think I may have been thinking something else re: sock puppet / Mackenzie. You may have read Alan’s article as though it was Sorkin was speaking through Mackenzie. I didn’t read the column or show as such, but that’s fair.
RE: the other point. I still stand by what I said. I do not believe you can take a drama series as just a drama series when they are commenting on how dumb people were 2 years ago…
I’m not taking it as “just” a drama show. Like I said, I fully expect that this show is going to be a launching pad for Sorkin to comment on all sorts of issues both two years ago and now.
But you, and I guess I’m saying Alan, seem to think that means that he’s essentially writing a newscast and is therefore subject to the same criteria a journalist would be. But he’s not a journalist. And just because certain journalist characters he’s writing will say something about how journalism should be doesn’t mean that’s how his show necessarily has to be because, again, he’s not a journalist.
I have now idea what Alan thinks / was thinking while writing the review. My point was only that in my opinion (for w/e thats worth), it no longer is a ‘pure’ drama when I have to have certain ideals forcefed down my throat. So when ignoring the blatantly political aspects, I just found it to be bad drama>
I don’t know what you mean by “Pure” drama but I don’t see how things change. He’s still not bound by rules of journalistic ethics and the same things that make for good news don’t necessarily make for good drama.
Personally, I didn’t see how this episode forcefed any political ideology to anyone. Will McAvoy was presented as being in favour of the immigration law and made, I thought(and I’m not overly partisan on this issue being Canadian), the best point in the debate by pointing out that it was easy for the other journalists to take the stance they did when they aren’t in danger of losing their jobs to illegal aliens.
By “pure” drama, I simply meant unattached from actual events.
My opinions have nothing to do with political ideology. What I was trying to say was just a complaint that when Sorkin comments on 2-year old events, it comes off as preachy. In my mind, it becomes impossible to detach what Sorkin (or the show) is saying, from reality.
That doesn’t help much. Angels in America isn’t a “pure” drama because it’s about things that actually happened?
Anyways, I don’t have a similar problem. I have no doubt that Sorkin’s point of view will come off as being preachy but so has David Simon’s and it’s suited him pretty well.
Sorkin’s probably one of the most unsubtle writers there is. That doesn’t make him a bad writer but he’s clear on what he wants you thinking in a scene or a series. Read any of the interviews promoting The Newsroom. He’s basically quoting Mackenzie word for word on what would be good reporting.
I can not speak to Angels in America. But the incredibly specific local reality with which David Simon was working, is entirely different from grandstanding about national events 2 years after the fact.
I’m going to start a Sorkin drinking game. Whenever a female acts irrationally (Mac obsessing over Will with Sloan) or over-emotionally (every.scene.with.Maggie.OMG.), take a drink. When both happen at the same time, two drinks. You’ll be drunk within the first fifteen minutes.
I loved last week’s episode, but this was just infuriating. I must have yelled “BECAUSE SHE’S FEMALE!” at my TV twenty times. Seriously, Sorkin’s been told he has gender problems from the beginning, so why hasn’t he gotten any better at writing women?
Mac drove me nuts this episode. She was acting like a teenage girl and not an adult woman in a workplace with adults. Why the hell would she feel the need to get into her history with Will with the rest of the staff? They don’t need to like him to respect him. And she would have worked in other newsrooms I know this.
@Sara- getting better at writing women would require growth (especially re: characterization and dialogue)…not Sorkins strengths.
maybe beyond / because of this “woman” problem of Sorkin’s clouding the issue, it has taken me a while to get to the crux of the problem of THE NEWSROOM for me: i am amazed at how miscast this show is. i find it utterly discouraging when there are so many actors out there who could have done the Sorkin language — and even the problematic women characters — more justice.
watching a tv show, or at least the reason i watch a tv show, i really sort of need to like and care about the characters in the show. i know i’m only going to be lucky enough to have Coach and Tami Taylor in my life in rare instances but these characters i’m not even bothering to IMDB/Wikipedia them (like i usually do).
i think that is squarely the fault of Sorkin and whoever let him put this confusing, uncomfortable, chemistry-less cast together.
You know, during the scene with Mac and Sloan, I kept seeing Dana from Sports Night, one of the most frustrating female characters from Sorkin’s oeuvre. And I realized it was because, long after the other party has checked out (Sloan in this case), both Dana and Mac continue talking about relationships past the point of rationality, professionalism, or credibility. Am I really supposed to believe that Mac or Dana are fantastic at their jobs when they are so inept at keeping their personal and professional lives separate? Sloan tried walking out of that conversation five times, and Mac continued, in a “Mad Woman in the Attic” kind of way.
Is that the editor’s fault, or did Sorkin really actually truly write Mac to be crazy? It’s like Sorkin conflates crazy and intelligent — but only with his females characters.
This already exists. Check #SorkinDrinkingGame on Twitter.
@sara – omg, poor Dana from SPORTS NIGHT. i forgot about her but the minute you made that reference, the current “woman problem” just blossomed into so much more.
my sneaking suspicion (and i agree 100% with @john above) is that because the tech credits are very high — and always seem to be — this problem lies squarely in the ahem lap of Sorkin.
not surprised that this got renewed. people are starvin marvin for something adult and meaty to watch and there’s an absolute dearth of this right now. THE NEWSROOM is lucky it’s being shown during a drought of product — if it had to go head-to-head with MAD MEN or other strong shows it would be toast.
On a side note…man, I hope someone at my job has impressively rattled off my resume when someone said something disparaging about me. It sure does seem to shut people up.
“I mean, the West Wing was about the Bartlett administration trying to run the country perfectly too but they messed up from time to time.”
When they messed up, it felt honest. And when they tried to navigate through their messing up, it felt honest. Tonight in the Newsroom, neither did. I didn’t buy that they would mess up that badly, and I didn’t buy that Will, who is nothing if not uber-professional on camera, couldn’t navigate.
I could buy a little bit his misgivings over including the Palin comment or not, but I can’t say that it seemed like good television.
I’m still watching, but honestly this show seems closer to being another “Smash” than another “Sports Night.”
By the way, “Sloan Sabbith?” What a name …
I can’t argue what you should or shouldn’t feel is honest, and to be fair I had problems myself with the ex-boyfriend thing, but there is going to be drama/comedy to be wrung from the times where the staff on the show make their mistakes. I felt tonight was one of those nights.
As for Will, I think it’s fair to say that he was put in such a tricky position here that the job he ended up doing actually seemed pretty fair. He was, after all, interviewing people who should never have been invited to speak on a serious newscast.
But the ex-boyfriend thing is essentially the exact same thing as what made these people pillars of reporting last week. Coincidence. A series built of coincidence should be simply called convenient and lazy.
It’s not like Mackenzie McHale is any better. They are both television character names and not real people names, which adds to the whole “Sorkin cannot write real women but just packages of neurotic traits” vibe this show has.
Perhaps oddly, my biggest complaint was with the use of Radiohead’s “High and Dry” at the end, particularly the line “it’s the best thing that you’ve ever had” while Will is coming to the realization that he was “in” for News Night 2.0. It felt more than a little on-the-nose.
Plus, as though that wasn’t on-the-nose enough, they tossed in a shot of the Statue of Liberty while Will was “being the integrity” or whatever.
To be fair, it’s impossible NOT to be “on the nose” whenever I see an American flag, Statue of Liberty, etc. I admit that it was disjointed, as if an afterthought, throwing Liberty in at the end, but it’s never *not* obvious.
My problem was that song is more than 15 years old, draggy as hell and about as far as you get from a good karaoke song.
Can someone explain “the asterisk”? I don’t understand the role of an asterisk in sending all of Mackenzie’s emails to the staff. I imagine, as Alan mentioned, that it’s a pretty long-dead email thing, and I am totally unfamiliar with it.
Is it even an actual asterisk? Some clarification would be much appreciated.
I’m only taking a guess here, because it’s not something I’ve ever seen, but from what they said on the show, I think the asterisk was used in autocomplete to indicate a group email address. So typing “s” would prompt autocomplete to fill in “Sloan Sabbith” (because no one else at the company has a name that starts with “s”?), but “*s” prompts autocomplete to fill in the “staff” group email list.
I think. It really is archaic.
Frankly, the dialogue too often bears no resemblance to real people talking to each other. The rapid fire ,snappy patter of characters speaking in position statements AT, rather than to, each other often sounds like a parody of a Frank Capra screwball comedy.
I think you’ve nailed it – No one really talks like this so even though you understand them and get the jokes, it always feels a little off. Like reading a novel from 150 years ago.
I agree, Sorkin earns a lot of praise for dialogue and it is snappy. But it lands with me like characters are speaking mouthfuls after mouthfuls. I want to take a red pen to most conversations.
I like that Sorkin writes “hero” characters that are frequently unlikable and “villain” characters that are frequently right. That some people are telling us they believe things that are at odds with what we’re seeing (i.e. Mac thinks Will isn’t an ass) is not a bug, it’s a feature.
While I think the episode as a whole was a mess, the one thing that I disagree with is re: Mac saying Will is great. She’s being overly demonstrative about that to counteract what was being said about their breakup. She’s also reponsible for a team that is there to make Will look good so like any manager, she’s trying to put a positive spin on Will. Did people expect her to throw him under the bus in front of her whole staff?
It’s also worth mentioning that Mackenzie hasn’t seen Will for years and her perspective on him is bound tobe different from the people who work with him because of their prior relationship.
Again, it’s only really an issue if you think Mackenzie is only being used to communicate Sorkin’s thoughts and perspectives and isn’t a character with her own POV.
So Olivia Munn was in this episode for basically 2 minutes and I still could not stand it. Does anyone else have this problem? What is it about her that makes it completely unbearable to watch her?
Your problem. I didn’t know anything about Munn other than seeing her on G4 a couple times, briefly. Her scene with Emily Mortimer was awesome.
I thought Olivia Munn was good. I hope they give her character more to do
i sort of agree — but i get her confused also with that other dark haired chick from PARKS & REC (which i don’t watch).
though she did seem to be much more in the flow of things with the Sorkin writing than poor Emily Mortimer.
but still, yes, difficult to watch.
maybe it’s because she’s almost untouchably attractive? or just seems like she might be sort of tough? i don’t know but i definitely get what you are saying.
Jamie-I didn’t buy her at all when it came to her on-camera stuff. Her delivery was sing-songy and came off like a high school play actor pretending to be a tv personality, instead of inhabiting the part. I thought she was passable when she wasn’t actually on-camera.
You find a very attractive woman playing a strong, intelligent character off-putting. You couldn’t have disliked Olivia Munn personally — you could only have disliked the portrayal of Sloane by a female who has been most noted for her Maxim-type photo shoots. Sort of bugs folks when the hot chick in the bikini can act enough to sell herself as a strong-minded economist.
I seem to be watching a different show than everyone else.
Is it because I’m Canadian, and have no investment in American politics? I had no knowledge of Arizona bills, and hell, didn’t even know about this Palin gaff about the Dutch.
I laughed out loud many times. I was emotionally moved a couple times. I thought Munn delivered Sorkin dialogue smoothly and sharply – better than Waterston in the pilot, though McCoy was sharper in the second epi.
I think this show is doomed because of the politics, and nobody seems to realize that the last time I was this invigorated by dialogue and acting chops was when Deadwood was on the air. For the very reason the show is attacking – Americans no longer have a capacity for civil political discourse.
I think there’s a lot to what you’re saying. I’m also Canadian and none of the political stuff has bothered me a great deal.
It seems as though the very notion of dealing with politics at all is polarizing enough to doom this show for a lot of people.
Also Canadian. Also had few problems with this episode. Pattern?
I am from Texas. Huge West Wing fan, did not particularly like Studio 60 or Sports Night.
I find The Newsroom highly entertaining. I got a huge kick out of the immigration segment. When you put on a newscast every night, you are going to win some (like last week) and lose some like (2.0)
Sounds like Aaron Sorkin should move to Canada, eh?
Canadian fans, are you also big fans of ( or at least very familiar with) The West Wing and Sports Night? It seems Newsroom plays better if the Sorlinese is newly discovered.
“So he has Mackenzie talk about not wanting to engage with the sideshow of American politics, and yet the story is constructed in a way where they can’t get anyone respectable to defend the Arizona immigration law, and instead wind up with a bunch of cartoon characters embodying the worst stereotypes of the right wing.”
I have to say, I think the point here was that the staff of News Night (most notably Maggie) seriously f**cked up, not to go, “Haha, look at everyone who supported the Arizona bill in 2010, they’re goddamn idiots!” Feel free to disagree with me, but surely Sorkin is intelligent enough to realize that not everyone who disagrees with him is an idiot. He chose overly-ridiculous people to support the Arizona bill on PURPOSE (IMO): Not to insult the right, but to show that News Night isn’t perfect.
“Similarly, Will tells Reese that Sarah Palin is irrelevant to the political scene at this point and doesn’t want to feature her on the show, yet we wind up seeing her Holland/Norway gaffe, and hearing Will very lamely try to defend it. . . . It’s Sorkin doing things the old way to score points for his side.”
Again, I have to say I disagree. I don’t think this was done so that Sorkin could thumb his nose at conservatives, I think that was part of Will’s process to REALLY commit to Mac’s way of doing the news. You’ve seen more episodes than me, so you’d know better, but, despite what Will says to Reese when they talk, it seemed obvious to me that Will wasn’t fully “in” on Mac’s way of doing the news, hence him trying and failing to throw in a short segment where he defends Palin, but by the end of the episode, we’re supposed to believe that Will is on board with Mac’s way of doing things and will try to let ratings influence his actions less, even if he still wants to know about them.
“Will’s behavior throughout the pilot, and through much of “News Night 2.0″ isn’t that of a great guy, but an ass whose first instinct is to treat people badly, even if he can sometimes make a half-hearted effort to go against that instinct.”
Again, the you-seeing-more-eps.-than-me thing applies, but I have to say, from what I’ve seen so far, I disagree on this point as well. I don’t think The Newsroom has done a phenomenal job of explaining this so far, but I get the sense that the show DOES want to portray Will as the gruff-with-a-heart-of-gold kinda person that Mac sees him as (case in point: Mac, who should know him the best out of anyone there having dated him for years, sees him that way, although that’s not definitive and she may just feel bad for him for cheating on him, etc.). However, Sorkin needs to keep expanding on this and showing us more concrete details before I’m convinced. I’m just thinking that’s where the show wants to go with Will.
I would say that, on the whole, I enjoyed this episode. Its biggest problems to me were, as you pointed out Alan, the fact that it would seem extremely difficult for Mac to send a mass email even once with the whole asterisk/autofill thing, not to mention doing it twice and the way Maggie acted in this episode. Yes, I get she was just recently promoted from being an intern, but anyone has the ability to bite their tongue when talking to an ex and not make a mean joke, especially when, ya know, your whole professional career might be at stake. This is more minor, but I also think she would have understood when Jim was being sarcastic. Even more minor, she was drunk after drinking one drink over the course of an hour? That also seems unrealistic. However, overall I’m still glad to have fast-talking, mile-a-minute Sorkin dialogue back on TV and I don’t mind the way he’s set up the show so far. Of course, I agree with him politically so factor into my opinion whatever biases you’d like.
My wife gets that drunk after one serious mixed drink. She had a puke-level hangover today from 2 modest glasses of wine.
Alright, so maybe the drunk thing is believable, but that was like my SMALLEST problem with the episode, literally.
I agree- I don’t think the point of this was that the people who were in favor of the Arizona bill were idiots, it’s that once the show lost access to the person who could defend that side of it, and had to scramble to get someone else, the only people they could (or chose to) get were the fringe maniacs, and these are the people that so often end up portraying these points because it makes for potentially good ratings (though not to this extreme). Will defended the Arizona bill quite nicely, so clearly Sorkin realizes there are two credible sides to this argument.
If this show was just 60 minutes of Sam Waterston threatening to punch people, then it would be the best show on TV.
I never get how in every Sorkin show all the characters are supposed to be the smartest people in the room/borderline geniuses but constantly do the the most stupid things. Maybe Sorkin thinks it’s endearing but actually it’s so over the top (like the dialogue) to be just annoying/fake. How in any version of reality (which he’s using by having real historic events) both Maggie and Mac aren’t fired?
I am a huge fan of Sorkin but believe the show is doomed by his choice to use real news event. This creates a schism between his distinctive stylized dialogue and situations (which aren’t supposed to be compared to “reality” and the content which is real. I like Sorkin but he has screwed himself here by putting real life where it doesn’t belong.
Meh I like the show, the pilot was much better but these next couple of episodes tend to be the worst in any series, I’ll keep watching.
Alan, do you realize that you are so intensely scrutinizing this show that you actually spent an entire paragraph on the feasibility of the technical terms of a joke? Do you think anyone REALLY cares that people weren’t using an asterisk?
You normally write from the prospective of a fan much more than this. Now it just seems like you are Ron Jaworski breaking down game film. What gives? Who do you know that isnt a movie/tv critic that would ever watch a show with such attention paid to even the slightest details? Where is the fun in that?
It’s one of the worst jokes I’ve ever seen from a writer who I generally find to be very funny, and it’s terrible on multiple levels at once. I wanted to break down the different ways it was terrible, and Sorkin’s misunderstanding of how the technology he’s mocking actually works is part of that.
I don’t think Alan spent enough paragraphs criticizing that awful “joke.” It was as if Sorkin let his kid take over a subplot.
Perhaps more accurate to say ‘it was as if Sorkin let his grandmother take over a subplot’
You are correct. I actually re-read my post and thought that I didn’t exactly get my point across in the best way.
I just don’t think that every joke has to work and over a series there will often be plenty that fall flat. I really like the idea behind this show because they make a lot of points that I agree with in how the news media is covering events. I hate ratings driving content and have become especially disenchanted with ESPN, so I really want this show to work. However, it just seems like this show is taking on so much scrutiny that it can’t be enjoyed for what it is: an overly unappologetically idealistic view of how someone feels the news SHOULD be covered.
If you consider the degree to which that episode hinged on that bit of technology, one paragraph to explain the wretchedness of the construction was entirely appropriate.
It’s tough to make a joke that is so incredibly stupid, implausible, confusing, and so far removed from reality all at once.
Bravo, Sork.
I look forward to Sorkin making a “mistaken fax” joke next week.
On the upside, it was just a really, really horrible badly written episode across the board so by comparison, the sexism thing didn’t feel as unbearable, because everything else about this episode grated too. The plot was lame, cliched, lazy, and so dull and boring that I couldn’t muster any energy to be annoyed with the way the two main female characters are being written.
Does this show actually get better later on? Because I’m almost ready to dump it, quippy banter or not.
This was an extremely painful episode to watch. I usually like what Aaron Sorkin says, but his breathless dialogue can wear on you, especially when delivered by Emily Mortimer. She exhausts me. I nearly passed out during her conversation with Olivia Munn. Her mannerisms, her voice, all of it. And the rapid-fire back and forth between Alison Pill and John Gallagher, Jr. was similarly headache-inducing. I am not stupid and I do not have a short attention span, but if the characters would just pause for a second here or there, I could more easily digest and believe what they say. They always correctly anticipate what the other will say and have a response ready to go as soon as the other person stops talking. That is not how people speak. Anyone who did would soon find no one willing to speak with them anymore. I hated almost every character on The West Wing, but I watched it because the stories were great. Hopefully, The Newsroom delivers more stories (as they did in the pilot) because watching the characters intensely conversing about themselves is too much of a workout.
And what bar did they all go to after the show? The Lamest Bar in Manhattan?
that made me laugh. yeah, ridiculous portrayal of a NYC bar.
plus as someone who works second shift (5:30 pm to 2:00 am) i can say with confidence that there are loads of things open in the areas i’m seeing sketched out as the neighborhoods — guessing Hell’s Kitchen / Times Square / Downtown maybe? all of those neighborhoods are lousy with late night options, many of them reasonably priced.
plus if it’s a huge corporation and they are working late, i’m betting the food is paid for as part of the crazy hours, etc. it’s pretty common.
Agreed. When Dev Patel said this karaoke bar was the “the only place that stays open late unless you want to go to Theater District” I just about turned it off. The other character had just said it was 9:15! There are bars open in every city in America past 9:15! There are bars open in NYC in all neighborhoods open past 2 am. Past 3 am even, if you look hard enough.
Ridiculous.
I can live with the stuff about Mackenzie turning into “that” girl, but isn’t anyone else concerned that the two major plot points in these two episodes revolve around complete and utter coincidence? The John Williams Jr. stuff in the first episode was cute with his sister working for Halliburton, but Allison Pill’s ex-“boyfriend” working for Jan Brewer is a little ridiculous. There are a lot of ways she could have blown that interview.
Also, I worked in an actual newsroom for two years and there’s no way in hell that two people would loudly talk about their sex lives in the middle of the day while other people are–presumably–trying to do their jobs.
I took issue with Jim’s line that he covers for Maggie, Mac covers for him, Will covers for her, and Charlie covers for Will. At first it was endearing — an “awww” moment — but then I realized… Wait, is everyone going to cover everyone’s screw-ups? Is this how no one ever will ever fired for incompetence?
Agreed. This is the problem with having a bunch of “name” actors on a show. You can’t get rid of them, so when they’re incompetent the plot needs to contort itself to keep them around. It seems like the stakes are low for pretty low for Maggie, Jim, Mac and Dev Patel.
I also had a problem with Maggie’s story being eerily similar to the scenario in “He’s Just Not that Into You.”
Sorkin was on The Colbert Report on Thursday, and said that if he got to 2012 with the show, the healthcare Supreme Court verdict would be perfect for an episode!
I feel like this show would be better at around 30 minutes. The actual newscasts seem to fly by, but dedicating what seems like half of each episode to rapid-fire flirting is wearisome. “West Wing” had occasional back-and-forths (Lyman with Donna, mostly) but it was usually a brief D-plot which didn’t upstage the premise of the show in any given episode. HBO’s promos and most critics’ reviews focus on the political, professional, and journalistic aspects, but the show itself thus far seems to want to use those elements as a medium for a wacky workplace dramedy.
The newscasts themselves seem quite good. People are up in arms about having 20/20 hindsight on breaking news, and maybe that gets worse in the upcoming two episodes. Thus far though, I think it’s been well-handled. Okay, it’s a stretch for Palmer to have the inside track to two major sources in the BP oil spill, but at least it was a semi-plausible explanation (and he had to concede those sources). And “2.0” showed the team botching a setup call and having a crappy show for it. Neither of those seem hugely smug or insufferable. Then again, perhaps it gets worse in the upcoming two weeks.
What’s the scene in the West Wing, where Sam Seborn is looking at the dinner speech and keeps repeating, “He forgot the funny”. I kept thinking about that all during the show. That an the sneaking suspicion that the show is miscast. None of the funny lines are landing and the intense back and forth feels muddle and hard to follow….
I agree completely. I think Daniels is good, but I really don’t know if any of the other actors belong on this show. And it’s sad when you can see lots of stuff that’s meant to be funny that just makes you cringe instead.
What’s the episode of the West Wing where Sam is reviewing the dinner speech and keeps saying over and over again, “They forgot the funny”. I’m starting to think the whole thing was miscast as few of the funny lines seemed to land and the dense conversational parts feel muddled and hard to follow.
I agree the email device was lame but I think Will was justifiably petty. Is he acting like a 16 year old, yes but I’ve known a lot of decent people myself included who will devolve when scorned by someone they loved. Will was calling the 2nd runner up Miss Oklahoma a Victoria’s Secret model I don’t think he’s even aware of Sloan at that point.
No, I thought that at first too but he was talking about Sloan/Munn- watch it again. He must have found out about that off-camera.
Even though i recognize is not at par with previous Sorkin Hit shows like the West Wing or Sportsnight, i still think is better than at least 50% of current dramas.
This ep had more problems than the first one (and if we go by Dan and Alan’s take, fewer than the next 2 ones) but here is what i really enjoy.
– The hurt evidenced by Will regarding everyone finding out that he was the one getting his heart broken.
– Mac offering Olivia Munn (who i think was a great scene, and a good understated use of her) on the basis that she was both really knowledgeable and also sexy (which was more me very honest about an unavoidable fact in real life, people will pay more attention to something on TV depending who is saying it.. but news corps should make sure the pretty package comes with a good brain)
– People tanking the segment, probably out of spite, was consistent with him been him.. but also, he ended up making the Right-Wing’s arguments for them.. which for me was enough to make sure it didnt felt like the whole segment was biased.
– also, 2 things that cracked me up, Will getting the notes for the show while he was yelling at Mac (and been very aware of what he was receiving), and Dev Patel’s character been super unconfortable for been around the discussion between Maggie and Jim, since it drives me nuts when in tv shows or movies, people are having loud heated arguments, and everybody arounds act like they really are not aware or interested or affected at all by what’s happening.
sorry.. typing fast on my phone:
*which was for me very honest
*Will tanking the segment
People often make this point when defending shows, and I don’t quite understand the logic. Unless you watch every single drama on television, being better than 50% of current dramas isn’t really saying anything, since presumably you don’t watch any of the dramas you consider in that bottom 50%. A show needs to be actively pleasurable, not more pleasurable than shows you don’t watch anyway.
@Mike well, let’s see if we can make you understand logic. I’m not “defending” the show, im stating that even if i see it’s flaws and understand the critics leveled against it, i do enjoy the sure, it causes me pleasure to see some beautiful written dialogue, and funny interplay. I cant say i watch absolutely all dramas out there, i do watch a certain amount of them. When a new show comes out, if i can, i try to see a few eps to see if it’s for me or not, or sometimes i’ll wait until it’s over and watch several eps in a row. Obviously due to time administration between work, family, friends, etc. i will only keep on watching some of them. And among the shows i will keep watching are some that i dont consider as good as this one but i do found something in them (theme, actors, air time) that fits my viewing menu..
Shows i consider not as good as this that i watch or have watched: Desperate Housewives, True Blood, Pan Am, GCB, Dallas, any CSI, Body of Evidence, Harry’s Law, Alcatraz, Smash, Private Practice, any NCIS, One Tree Hill, most of Law & Order, Person of Interest, Secret Circle, A Gifted Man, Grimm, (well, you get it) on a second thought i will say 2 eps in (i can respond for the announced drop off coming) i will say this show is above 70% of dramas of the last fall season.
Under cover of his performance persona, Stephen Colbert raked Sorkin over the coals. Sorkin knew it, but couldn’t respond for fear of giving credence to the criticism by becoming defensive… he was off guard and responded the best he could on Colbert’s turf. His behavior was the kind of behavior his characters never get to show. They always know what they’re saying, even they’re saying something stupid. Sorkin never lets his characters be inarticulate, because he’s afraid to be inarticulate himself. He seems intoxicated by his own platitudes and would be better off writing speeches for politicians than for dramatic television. Consequently, the ensemble cast members ends up slavishly serving the lines, rather than their characters. With the exception of Daniels, who skillfully keeps us off balance, the rest of the cast members bumblingly feed off of one anothers’ energies and rhythms. In fact, the only moments when Mortimer seems at all real and truthful are when Daniels surprises her.
Interesting comments re Sorkin and I agree with you fully on Daniels and what he’s bringing to this.
Sorry, it must be just me, but I think Daniels is the weak link on the show….he mumbles and looks dumpy. All I can picture is how good Rob Lowe would be in the role. AND Emily M is waaaay too young for him.
Sorkin’s trademark is snappy banter and rapid-fire walk-and-talk dialogue, right. While I generally liked the first two eps here, this dialogue didn’t ring true to me in this context. Everyone says “people don’t really talk like that” and that’s largely true, although I’d argue that people who know each other very well do in fact have abbreviated conversations which sound staccato in nature. Take a husband and a wife, or co-workers who have been together forever, for example. Their dialogue exchanges become much shorter and a lot more is implied. I guess that’s why I bought it on “West Wing.” Those people all knew each other inside and out. On “Newsroom” I buy it with Will and his boss and maybe Will and Mackenzie, but I can’t buy that everyone else who has just met one another has established this husband/wife-level of language rapport at this point. That’s what makes the romances seem fabricated and inorganic to me.
Well, now we have the answer to all Sorkin-lovers who wondered why so many critics loathed a show whose pilot didn’t seem that bad to them. The critics got cassettes of the first four shows– and factored that into their assessment of the series.
I lasted 31 minutes. The point where Mac is running around to smash everyone’s smartphone was too much for me. It was the most clumsy and ridiculous junk I’ve seen in a long time… and I watched both episodes of WORK IT.
My “bomb alert” went off 45 seconds in– the point where the ceiling falls on Will’s desk (just like it does to Josh in Season I, Episode 9 of THE WEST WING).
I’m also wondering if I’m watching Will look at head shots and resumes saying “Associate Producers” because Sorkin is thinking about carrying on with the “I can fire Mac at the end of every week” mechanism he put out there.
Turns out I’m wrong– It’s Will trying to memorize all their names. Why he isn’t looking at the corporate intranet– which would have a constantly-updated directory of staff members (it changes when HR does the paperwork) isn’t clear.
Oh, it’s so we can make jokes about Will not knowing who works there. As Alan notes, what a great trick for getting viewers to believe the polar opposite of what Sorkin WANTS his audience to think. To emphasize that Will is actually an uber-jerk, he keeps complaining that no one is impressed that he learned their names.
Of course Will not using the intranet is nothing compared to Mackenzie using a cruddy looking whiteboard as opposed to… I don’t know, something cutting edge like a PowerPoint? She apparently has never made a presentation of any type because she doesn’t know enough to use unique words for her rules (IIIA?) Or course she also doesn’t know how to send e-mail– twice. And I’m supposed to believe that this woman is competent? That’s up in flames. Plus, by making her the villain in the split, I have no idea if I even believe she’s a good person.
If I had a vagina, I probably would be livid with Sorkin, rather than just irritated. Both of the women characters who were heroes in last week’s newscast behave like complete yutzes. Maggie, who sweet-talked a nervous newbie inspector into coming on the air can’t manage to avoid jerkish comments to her ex (whom she shouldn’t have been interviewing. (Shades of Season III, Episode 11 of THE WEST WING episode where a magazine sends Sam’s ex to profile him.)
In the real world, people– espeecially low-level staff– get fired for stuff like that. But welcome to Sorkin-land, where nobody ever behaves the way real people act.
What do I mean by “nobody ever behaves the way real people act”? I tell you what I mean “nobody ever behaves the way real people act”– in Sorkin’s bad scripts, nobody ever behaves the way real people act.
This is another Sorkin tic that is infuriating– a telltale sign that the show is going to be a colossal stinker. As soon as a character says a line of dialogue, another character repeats it almost verbatim, changing just enough words to make it a question. Whereupon the first person repeats what they said, as if this is a good answer. Worked really well when the Marx Brothers did in in the 20’s and 30’s, or Danny Kaye did it. Not so much now.
My response to show probably was colored to some degree by Sorkin’s appalling behavior in an interview, where he called a professional journalist “Internet Girl” and suggested she read a newspaper sometime (she wrote for one). When the creator acts like a pompous jackass– and his characters behave the same way– it becomes tough to interpret their behavior in any other light.
And apparently I didn’t even get to the worst parts of the episode. Based on what is said, I might not be able to get through an on-demand viewing.
It’s really disturbing to see Sorkin hit levels this low– in the second episode of a 13-show run in his first TV show since 2007. That’s pretty soon to get this bad, and it does not auger well for the show.
There is a television commercial a few years ago in which a guy accidentally sends a mass email, so he goes all over the place destroying everyone’s cellphones and computers. So not only was the Newsroom scene lame, it was unoriginal.
I didn’t know that. I *did* work for a company where the CFO accidentally sent the list of salaries to every employee. That took place in January, 1996 and the culprit was in his 60’s.
People keep saying “Why didn’t [INSERT ATROCITY] seem so bad on THE WEST WING?” The reason is that Sorkin ran the show from 1999-2003 and that people
s skills and attitude have changed in nearly 10 years.
I can’t help wondering, if network TV and Sorkin had existed in the 1920’s, if his characters would mock the ‘horseless carriage’ and indoor plumbing. I can’t imagine how anyone so technophibic will be able to write a movie about Steve Jobs.
I have a vagina, and I also have loved Sorkin’s past work. Admittedly, there were parts of all of them where I hated what he was doing with his female characters. I liked the rest though, so it could be endured.
This cannot be endured. It is dreck. Are you telling me that Mackenzie was embedded in several war zones, sending her stories back, and she’s still this technically naive? She couldn’t be. It’s implausible.
The Newsroom has suffered even more in my mind since I’ve been watching it as I’ve been overdosing on “Louie” seasons 2 and starting season 3. When I see Louis CK write an episode where he confronts Dane Cook, and he lets him win the argument because it’s more dramatically interesting, I just can’t take Sorkin seriously. He’s not even one of the top 5 best writers working in television right now. Maybe not even one of the top 10.
There’s another showrunner whose relationship with the vagina is as problematic as Sorkn’s. And he just had the same thing happen to him.
Disclosure: even when I have enjoyed Sorkin’s work (first two movies, years one and two of WEST WING), I thought his writing was uneven, un-naturalistic and quite often illogically plotted. (I’ve always suspected that, after Andrew Sheppard completed his ringing peroration at the end of THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT, Bob Rumsen’s barrage of negative ads made him a one-term president– or delivered him a slim victory and a Congress that fought him on everything.)
On good shows, the characters come off as people who exist in a parallel universe. They act in accordance with their personalities and life experience, which means their behavior is logical and fairly predictable. So, even in the highly-stylized stuff (Quentin Tarantino)– even in as artificial a world as Damon “Guys and Dolls” Runyon– there is a certain level of reality (or at least consistency).
Sorkin’s characters, however, are merely puppets dancing on his strings. They do as he commands, regardless of the situation or their backstory. They display abilities and personality traits necessary to resolve the plot to the author’s whims one week. The next, if he wants to tell a different story, those traits vanish– in some cases they become inept at the things they were skilled at.
Sometimes these displays feel real; more often they don’t. But if the unreality is presented appealingly ennough, you don’t object too greatly. I don’t tear A FEW GOOD MEN to pieces because, hey, I enbjoy too many elements of it. Other times it grates and you hate it.
When that type of creator loses the grip on his fastball (even just a bit) or his relationship to his audience changes (he’s run out of ideas or they have grown older and less tolerant), his work can go completely flat. His pitches all hang and the critics belt them.
There is a very well-known TV creator with the same bugs and features as Sorkin: David E. Kelley. He just produced a show that people loathed, that struggled to make two seasons.
I’ve never liked Kelley one iota, but I didn’t think HARRY’s LAW was that much worse (if at all) than his earlier shows. My impression (my wife is a Kelleyite) is that his audience matured on him; they’re no longer willing to suspend the enormous amount of disbelief that his silliness requires. (This is why you never see his shows re-run for any length of time. People cringe when they see those shows now. The missus keeps her ALLY McBEAL tapes well hidden– as do my friends who adored PICKET FENCES.)
In Sorkin’s case, I see deterioration. Kelley has never been hostile to technology– he sees it as a cool toy he can use as a device to tell stories. Sorkin loathes it. And Kelley has never had as great a misogynistic streak. Kelley thinks vaginas are REALLY weird, but you can tell he enjoys having them around. Sorkin seems to wish he could own one without that annoying life support system attached. In a world where women are moving toward equality and technology has become a necessity, Sorkin’s work is only likely to come off worse.
@sara You can’t plagiarize yourself.
Actually, you can if you don’t cite your sources. At my university, you could fail a course for reusing sections from other class papers if you didn’t cite it. The idea was that any words written for one class cannot be used for another class. That extends to Sorkin. ABC, NBC, and HBO have all hired him — surely they own his words because he was hired by them.
No, but you can become “trite”, “derivative” or “self-parodic”, to name the usual terms critics toss at you.
I’m seeing Alan’s point about Sorkin’s view of women as children who need to be told. The scene with the guy interrogating his girlfriend was really uncomfortable, and Mackenzie has become a teenager when surely the show only works if she’s strong.
Not to mention when Maggie tells Jim, “Tell me what to do.” It wasn’t in a how-can-I-fix-this-screw-up kind of tone; it was an I’m-a-female-and-need-to-be-told tone. But I blame the editor for that one.
I find his female characters to be getting worse with each new show. I actually liked Sports Night and while Felicity Huffman’s character was similar to Mackenzie, she was far more assertive. I was not a consistent viewer of West Wing, but by the time Studio 60 happened, all the women were painful on that show, especially Amanda Peet being wooed by her stalker. Now The Newsroom is not as horrible as that show yet, but after the pilot, there has been a huge drop in the characterization of all the women, except for Olivia Munn who was not in the pilot.
And Sorkin’s arrogance toward the reporter for the Globe and Mail (which is Canada’s oldest national newspaper) was unacceptable. He is not as great as he thinks he is. At least Matt Weiner can back up his arrogance with a multiple Emmy winning show where both the men and women have well-written characters despite being set in the past. Weiner writes a show set in the past with a modern sensibility, poking holes in the nostalgic myth of how great the past was. Sorkin does the opposite, with regressive characters who have no idea how out of touch with modern reality they really are.
Sorkins seems to love the sound of his own voice. As I recall, his Oscar acceptance speech of a couple of years ago was just cringeworthy with a weird shout-out to his young daughter. He seems to lack a portion of filter on such occasions.
The guests defending the bill were a huge problem for me. Ok, so we cannot get anyone from the Gov’s office to defend it. How about we get someone who voted for it? There isn’t a single Republican in the State House or Senate in Arizona who wants to go on national television and defend a bill they just voted for? Insane! To say nothing of Govs from other states, or national party figures. Sorkin wanted to go to the extreme side for the punching bag nature and humor of it. It undercut his characters by making them look like incompetent.
Exactly! Thank you so much for pointing that out. I’ve worked at a cable news network and this is NOT how things go down when we lose someone like a governor for an interview. Nuts. How stupid does Sorkin think his audience is?
And don’t even get me started on the portrayal of women.
In his defense, what would be engaging or entertaining about watching the governor of Arizona be replaced by an equally credible Republic Congressperson from Arizona?
Maybe you should just watch a real news show if that’s what you want to see.
It’s not supposed to be realistic, it’s television.
Well, there certainly wasn’t anything engaging or entertaining about this episode and the way it was done. Was he trying to be funny? Would a news anchor sabotage his own show out of spite? It was just bizarre and I wasn’t entertained one bit.
@JMRII: If the show doesn’t need to be realistic, then Sorkin should have had Will use his telepathic powers to force the governor to appear.
You can’t have it both ways. LAST NEWSMAN STANDING isn’t making a serious critique of the news if it doesn’t show the standard procedures a news show does. It can’t use real stories. get the events or circumstances wrong and not expect to be panned.
AVEL is correct. If you couldn’t get the governor, you’d get the bill’s sponsor, the Speaker of the House or the House or Senate Majority Leader. They were all at the bill signing, as the video on YouTube shows. If you couldn’t get those, you’d get a local reporter or columnist with the most credibility. This wouldn’t be a problem because the Capitol of Arizona is Phoenix, which also happens to be its largest city. (And of course there is always Sheriff Media Whore, who’d do The Price Is Right if asked.)
That’s precisely what MSNBC did when Brewer skipped their shows– and they had a substantive discussion about the bill.
This is going to be an ongoing problem with the show. Sorkin wants his commentary on the business to be taken seriously, but as long as he doesn’t bother to learn how the business works and present things accurately, it won’t work.
It’s telling that Sorkin chose to seek out Keith Olbermann– who’s never worked in a real news operation (he was in sports)– for counsel, rather than going to the person who is doing precisely what Mac says she wants to do.
Rachel Maddow is profiled in the current issue of ROLLING STONE, and there’s a section about how she inherited the crew of Dan Abrams’ disastrous show (her predecessor at 9 PM) and retrained them to do the kind of work she wanted them to do.
Unlike Sorkin, she didn’t need to have everyone quit– she assumed they were professionals who would do as she asked, as long as she clearly explained what she wanted and why.
The profile makes a considerable number of the points LAST NEWSMAN STANDING is trying and failing to do, almost entirely in passing (it’s a biography of the host, not a treatise on cable news). It’s an object lesson in good writing, and one Sorkin could really use.
If Alan’s promise of “this only gets worse,” over the next few episodes is true then I’m really disappointed in what could be a great show. It’s still watchable for me and I intend to watch it every week but it’s mainly for what Daniels and Mortimer are doing onscreen despite the problems looming everywhere else. And even at that I think Mortimer was massively miscast in the role (which is a credit to her acting ability I guess).
After Studio 60 and now this episode I’ve come to accept that Sorkin can only competently write for people and characters within his own experience. And by experience I mean his age group or his peers. The West Wing revolved around a group of people in a workplace that ranged from 30-60 yrs old. Sorkin was in his 40’s at the time, it was in his wheelhouse because he was living that experience with all the people around him that make a TV show.
Watching the portions of The Newsroom that focus on the “young staff,” was pretty painful last night ( spoken as someone who thoroughly enjoyed the pilot).None of this is helped by the fact that the actors playing the News Night staff do seem to be falling into the Sorkin-archetypes that they may have seen a few years back. Not saying it’s there fault just that at this point these young actors may just be trying to please the Great Sorkin by delivering the lines as if they were Josh Lyman and Donna Moss.
Whatever the case may be, a large portion of the show did not work for me at all last night. This is one of those instances when giving an TV auteur complete control of their artistic vision may have backfired. It seems that all of his weaknesses are more prominently on display now that he’s doing this without Tommy Schlamme and John Wells. I remember John Wells taking a lot of heat when he had to steer the ship after Sorkin left the West Wing but it’s clear now that he’s a pretty good producer and showrunner. He also seems to be the only person that successfully reigned in Aaron Sorkin.
It will never happen but I’d love to see Sorkin work with a contemporary female writer to balance out his voice. I never thought much of it when the WW was on but now I see the pattern that most of his female characters take. After doing a IMDB search it’s telling that the longest tenured female writers on WW (Deborah Cahn and Lauren Schmidt) did the majority of their work and received their only “written by” credits after Sorkin left the show (I recognize that Sorkin did the bulk of all the writing while he was there but other men did get writing credits).
After all the protesting I did last week on this blog I feel like John Locke talking to Mr. Eko in the imploding Swan Station:
“I was wrong.”
I’m sorry for doubting you Alan. Hopefully the back half of the season will surprise everyone.
Another reason THE WEST WING worked better was Sorkin had the sort of subject matter expertise you’re proposing. Former Senate Finance Committee aide Lawrence O’Donnell (the guy now hosting a show on MSCNBC) was one of the writer-producers for seasons 1 and 2. He left when the scripts started getting goofy in season 3; they brought him back after Sorkin left for seasons 5-7. Eli Attie (Al Gore’s speechwriter) was there for seasons 3-7. Clinton Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers, Carter pollster Pat Caddell, Peggy Noonan (Reagan and Bush speechwriter) Gene Sperling (in the Treasury under Clinton) served as consultants.
That’s a lot of people with the power to say “No, you can’t do that– it wouldn’t happen.” Plus, a lot of those folks brought stories with them; those stories went into the scripts. Like most people, Sorkin views the White House in a certain reverence, so he seemed to feel he needed to get the details right. And he was willing to listen more, because he wasn’t A*A*R*O*N* S*O*R*K*I*N* yet. And, frankly, he had a better cast, who fought him about issues.
Here, I think, we have the perfect storm. The show is about TV– a topic he didn’t write well with SPORTS NIGHT or STUDIO 60. He doesn’t have anyone who knows the news business on staff, because he thinks he is an expert on TV. He’s won an Oscar and it’s gone to his head so he isn’t likely to listen. And HBO foolishly gave him carte blanche.
I can’t believe HBO already renewed this. What a colossal mistake. If there was ever a show where the author didn’t need a vote of confidence, this would be it. HBO is going to bleed viewers very fast unless hows get a lot better… and on THIS turkey, they won’t have any dead horses coming to the rescue.
Indeed. I forgot how many power players were working on WW in the early years. And I’d agree that while Daniels and Mortimer are both accomplished actors neither of them have the pull that Martin Sheen did and Rob Lowe had success beforehand.
Unfortunately, I don’t think the viewership will disappear simply because there is an audience (myself included) that appreciates Sorkin’s voice (when it’s firing on all cylinders) and wants/needs a vehicle to represent the “silent majority.”
Right now Sorkin is doing a lot of shouting and table pounding but his audience knows that he can be pitch perfect. And that tantalizing notion that he CAN pull all of the necessary threads of a great show together keeps his audience coming back.
So we’ll just have to wait and see if he’s going to settle down and produce some riveting television or if he’s got a bag full of oxycodone stashed in is desk and someone else will be writing the show for season 2 (that’s totally plausible and wouldn’t be the worst thing for HBO either).
Yeesh, I also just read some of Sarah Prickett’s recounting of HBO’s Newsroom press conference and it made me really uncomfortable. No wonder Maureen Ryan and other woman columnists have it out for that guy. Truly D-bag behavior.
People said STUDIO 60 could turn around, that Sorkin’s fan base would stay loyal and that NBC would stay the course. None of that happened.
I suspect the big takeaway from this will be a general consensus that John Wells (the guy who rode herd on Sorkin during THE WEST WING) played a much bigger role in its success than anyone imagined. I can’t help thinking of Harvey Kurtzman, MAD’s first editor, who was very gifted, but simply couldn’t function without a lot of external controls.
Would HBO keep the show and fire Sorkin? Seems doubtful unless they were doing well. This isn’t COMMUNITY, where they’re close to a syndication deal. They could bleed a lot of money and this might just end up like JOHN IN CINCINNATI, which I believe also had its renewal revoked.
JFC was never renewed. It’s one of a handful of post-Sopranos HBO shows to never get a second season order. (A few others: The Comeback, Lucky Louie, K Street and Unscripted.) The two that got renewed, then un-renewed were Luck and Tell Me You Love Me.
Technically, production on LUCK was halted due to humanitarian reasons (equaritarian?). HBO said it couldn’t allow the show to continue due to the number of horses that died during filming. (I think they filmed a complete episode that never aired.)
Maybe they’ll stop LAST NEWSMAN STANDING because Sorkin keeps beating dead horses.
Well, I might be the only person on here who actually liked that episode better than the pilot. I still found it funny, (not the reply all thing, but at least Mac’s reactions to the reply all thing), and it didn’t try to make this newsroom seem smarter than every other newsroom because they lucked into some additional information. The preachiness was there, but it was only slightly more over the top than in the pilot.
As far as the fast talking and reality disconnect, that is all fine with me. I don’t have to feel like I’m watching an actual newsroom. I just need to be entertained and sort of fascinated by it. Would the show be better if it were more realistic. Maybe on an intellectual level, but almost certainly not on an entertainment level.
I’m still in, I’m still watching, it hasn’t gone downhill for me yet.
We don’t do good television. We do the news!
So putting Olivia Munn’s character on the air because she’s hotter than your average economist helps them do better news?
Bingo
That bothered me. Mac completely contradicts her “All In” theory by going with the hot reporter with sexy legs. Are we supposed to take it that she’s a hypocrite or am I missing something?
I disagree with the “undercutting the argument” position regarding the Arizona immigration segment. I actually thought it was pretty blatant when before they began the interviews, and Mac comes in to Will’s desk in that “Brace yourself, here come the sideshows” position, Will tells her to be sure the staff knows “This [the upcoming interview debacle] is what ‘blowing it’ looks like”, serving both as an object lesson to the staffers and the viewers that news shows that bear any resemblance to what is happening during this segment are not successful news shows, they are news shows that abjectly fail in their execution of their responsibilities.
The parts of the AZ Immigration segment where the staff watch from the bullpen also serve, I think, as a subtle judgment on the general news-watching public. I remember (I think it was) Maggie saying something like “I can’t turn away” or some other type of phrase that one normally associates with watching a train wreck. The staff are going through this professional torture session with the ultimate idea that “never again” gets branded on the inside of their eyelids, but on a larger level, I thought Sorkin was calling out humanity’s baseline fascination with the macabre. As a result of that, we tune in to watch programs that consciously, voluntarily put on programming like this. This causes more crap programming, which draws more people in to the freak show, which causes more freaks on air, so on and so forth.
I’m not sure what Sorkin was trying to say. I’m not American so not super familiar with the stories except the oil leak, but surely there should be a message that I understand. Alan and Dan on the podcast both complained that The Newsroom was too anvilicious even by Sorkin standards, but I think if your message requires familiarity with American media and political institutions, it’s a weak message.
Asking viewers to be familiar with American media and political institutions on an American show that is about the American media is not a ridiculous request. The show is not perfect, but lets not project unreasonable and nonsensical constraints on it if we can help it. In fact, I think it would weaken the show if they broadened it too much. Sometimes specificity is just as important as broad appeal.
You miss my point. Any drama is about people, that’s how we relate to them, and why I understand The West Wing when I’ve never worked there, or why The Wire makes perfect sense though I’ve never been to Baltimore. If The Newsroom is about something that isn’t universal to all people, it’s not really about anything. A good writer could set a drama in an American TV newsroom and have it make perfect sense to a Kazakhstani goat farmer.
Is this show going to show the Sorking learned nothing from Studio 60 – of the many problems of Studio 60 was when they actually showed the skits. Wouldn’t this show be better without actually showing the news show, or just showing it briefly. Who wants to watch 10-15 minutes of a fictional news show about real news stories from 2 years ago.
Ouch! This episode was DIRE. I couldn’t help wondering if they’d recruited the staff from Veep to run the newsdesk, they all seemed to display the same level of rank incompetence.
Alison Pill was alright in Midnight in Paris, but her acting here is abysmal, it’s just painful to watch. The email joke was pathetically bad, just really utterly pathetic. And the preaching on immigration was insulting, does Sorkin really think that people watching this show don’t know the issues?
I was cautiously optimistic after last week’s outing, but now my hopes have been dashed. This is worse than Studio 60 ever was. I don’t normally see the point in ripping into a show, but I don’t normally see a talented cast led by a respected show-runner mess up so badly.
I am lukewarm on the show so far, but the character of Maggie has just got to go. She’s kind of sweet, but totally annoying and not nearly as smart as everybody else. That is a hard standard to live up to when the hindsight writing allows the average person on the show to be three times smarter than the smartest person in the real world.
Will is great- his character seems flawed but believable. Daniels is knocking it out of the park yet again. I do see how he could actually be likeable so I don’t really agree with that criticism.
Mac was great in the first episode and terrible in this one, but I still find her to be likeable- her obsessiveness over her cheating and portraying Will in a positive light was way over the top but she is funny and her realization that the “three I” system is not really that helpful was funny.
I like Watterston a lot, the senior producer guy is good but the Allison Pill character is awful and needs to go.
Slumdog Millionaire isn’t really well-defined yet but I have a feeling he will be a good character.
Only a few of you seem to be in the same place I am, namely, that yes, there are flaws, but overall I am enjoying it a lot. After reading the comments after the pilot, I wondered if I was the only one. Apparently not, because Dan Rather wrote a review for Gawker after the 2nd episode and HE likes it. Does he not have more creds for this than most of us? Knowing that he is backing me up lessens my inferiority complex for being different.
Actually, what he said about the second episode was “In its depiction of big network television newsrooms—the people who work in them, what goes on in and around them, and in the front offices and boardrooms that control them—this show is almost eerily true to life.”
Rather was forced to retire from CBS, and he is very angry about how TV news works. He likes the show because he likes the points it is making. Rather cares so little for anything but that critique that he skips it. He’s so inexact as a reviewer that his review of the premiere mentioned that it quoted Cervantes, rather than MAN OF LA MANCHA.
Dave Marash, who anchored the nightly news for all three network outlets in New York for decades, spent time with NIGHTLINE and then became a regular contributor to the COLUMBIA JOURNALISM REVIEW, reviewed the show for CJR and savaged it for its unrealistic elements.
Among other things, Marash noted that, on a real network, neither the executive producer of a news show, nor the head of the news division is ever an ex-reporter.
Marash also noted that Sorkin’s focus on one major news story per broadcast completely misses a major problem with TV news– the myriad significant storied that go unreported because of the focus on one or two big issues.
LAST NEWSMAN STANDING is also blissfully ignorant of another fact. On a real news show, the majority of words spoken are said by the CORRESPONDENTS who file the stories. The quality of a show, Marash notes, stands or falls on those reports, and it can’t be fixed by changing one or two people who work entirely in the studio. One of the major problems with all shows is “what’s “out there” is just used to fill in the blanks in someone’s preconception of the story, and is gathered as quickly and cheaply as possible.”
The sad thing about Sorkin’s work is that he’s done so many things badly that it’s not possible to address them all. One gets so busy pointing to the bad jokes, annoying characters and appalling writing that the critique of his substance slips by.
The hard truth is that the network, the show and the characters Sorkin is depicting are not drawn from life, so its presentation of the problems and the solution is phony. As Marash concludes, “Reforming [the news business] depends on much more than what Newsroom proposes: if its workers “have the will.” This is the stuff of fairy tales, and The Newsroom, for all its “real stories” and “big issues,” is as real about news as Jack and the Beanstalk.”
From Dave Marash’s CJR post:
“The Newsroom is not about news but how news is presented. This focus allows Sorkin, through his anchorman character Will McAvoy, to sermonize not on the news but on its Meaning, an example of what his Executive Producer Mackenzie McHale so tellingly puts it, ‘Telling the Truth to Stupid.’ Beware those who choose to pontificate to the “stupid.”
Granted Sorkin isn’t doing what he set out to do in “Newsroom,” very well, but I disagree with Marash on the issue of talking to stupid. At least with an American audience. The conversation has to start somewhere and it isn’t starting on Al Jazeera and the CJR website (at least in the US).
Marash kind of ignores reality in his own way. A tv show (even one done on HBO) isn’t going to be shot and produced following all of the threads of how news actually comes to a cable broadcast. It’s too expensive and frankly would be boring as hell to watch. Scratch that… Maybe David Simon could do it but there’s a big difference in following a metro area newspaper and following a national newscast on a daily basis. And some of those Baltimore Sun scenes were just downright boring and felt totally unrelated to the rest of the Wire… I digress.
I agree with Marash that Sorkin “isn’t doing it right,” but I don’t think Marash really offered up a compelling version of what the show should/could be. This show in it’s best possible version is still just going to be a soapbox for Sorkin’s voice mixed with some good character beats. It’s a conversation starter, not “reforming the news business.”
Marash seems burnt out on the entire industry and that’s reflected in the hopelessness of his review. Whereas Rather sees something positive that could come out of a tv show about his former industry. Maybe you think Rather is a doddering old fool but he’s got some major credibility as a newsman.
I still contend that “The Newsroom,” could be a good show with some changes. It probably won’t happen but I’d like to think that it can.
I don’t work in TV news, so I can’t say whether the issues are as deeply-rooted and impossible to address as Marash thinks. I have been watching and reading Marash (when I’m in the area) since the late 70’s, and I have considerable respect for his intellect and judgment (a lot more than Sorkin’s).
I am certain that the problem is much deeper than the “failure of will” Sorkin believes. My experience is that attitude and commitment are virtually never the problems, even though people in every industry usually think so.
I don’t really think that the premise of “The Newsroom,” is journalists need to work harder. Sorkin hasn’t done a very good job of putting together his argument but I still think a show about “changing the national dialogue,” has merit. The tone and balance of the show is all over the map but there are some good core ideas. Theory vs. practice…
The only reason I will tune in next week is to see more Dev Patel leaning back in his chair while Allison Pill and Jim Gallagher have appallingly inappropriate for work conversations.
I keep missing the first half-hour of this one and can’t get it On Demand because last week’s Derecho messed up that feature of our cable, but I enjoyed what I saw. Always a bit precious, our boy Aaron, but still entertaining.
I liked the line about “Do you think anyone else here feels as bad as you do? (About the screw-up). No? And that’s probably why it isn’t going to happen again.” A good line, well delivered, and oh so true when it comes to humiliating workplace snafus. Pill know how to play drunk too — one of my at home tests for actors — playing drunk and crying believably.
Also liked the exchanges between Will and Mackenzie concerning her having told him of the infidelity. One could sense that just beneath all the arrogant anchorman bravado, Will is easily hurt and deeply insecure — as I would imagine most anchors probably are. And whatever makes Mackenzie effective behind the scenes, controlling and communicating, might not work for her too well in her love live. Subtle and convincing.
I love Jeff Daniels and will watch the show primarily for him. Writers can fall into bad habits and Sorkin is no exception but there’s always a gem or two.
I agree with most of what Alan said in his review. The email thing was lame and obvious. Some of the dialog was clunky and rushed.
Still, overall I am really enjoying this show so far and look forward to the next episode.